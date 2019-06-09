Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An Anker projector Gold Box, FURmintor grooming tools, 128GB microSD card, and an Express sale lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

So, you want a big TV. Actually, scratch that. You want a TV that’s too big. A TV that fills your peripheral vision. A TV that will ensure that you never have to schlep to a friend’s house to watch a game, because everyone will want to come to you.



What you want is a 75" TV, which might not sound that much bigger than a standard 55" TV, but is actually about 86" larger. This one from TCL is only $800 on Amazon right now, which is roughly on par with the cheapest 4K TVs of this size that we’ve seen, but with the added benefits of Roku software and HDR10 support. It’s not a high-end set, but it’s good enough for most everyone.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Anker’s Capsule and Prizm lines are some of the most affordable ways to get a projector into your home theater, and today’s Gold Box made them even cheaper.



Choose from three models, the Nebula Capsule (1st and 2nd generation) and the Prizm II. Here’s what Shep found in his time testing the portable Capsules:

Whether you owned the original Capsule, or are buying your first portable projector, the Capsule II’s picture quality impresses. Its resolution has been bumped to 720p from the original’s 480p, bit more importantly, it boasts a bulb that’s twice as bright. As a result, the image looks fantastic in a dark room, and is actually pretty usable even with the lights on, assuming the Capsule isn’t positioned too far from the wall.

Alternatively, the non-portable Nebula Prizm II impressed me with its overall build quality and value. For $172, this is dollar-per-dollar one of the best projectors you can own right now.

But if you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Prizm II is a terrific one to consider with a competitive price to boot. It’s notably cheaper than other comparable 1080p models, and prettier, too.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box which means these prices will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out. So give these projectors an honest look, and if you go with either of the Capsule models, add the discounted tripod to your cart.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ packs more features than you’d ever think was possible in such a small dongle. You get 4K, HDR, advanced Wi-Fi, a voice remote, basically anything else you could want in a larger streaming box. Amazon and Walmart have it for just $49 today, which is a match for the lowest price we’ve seen this year, or about $10 less than usual.



Chances are, most of your accessories don’t have a USB-C connector, so get a discounted hub from Totu, now on sale in today’s Gold Box. This model offers 1 Ethernet port, 1 USB-C charging port, 1 HDMI port, 1 MicroSD card slot, 1 SD card slot, 1 USB 2.0 and 2 USB 3.0 ports.



This usually sells between $10-20 more. Just be sure to plug in before this one-day deal loses power.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I don’t remember a single thing from high school math class, but I vividly remember the horrified look on my mom’s face when my freshman year school supplies list mandated that I purchase a TI-84 Plus Graphing Calculator, which normally retails at over $100. Hence why you don’t need to be some kind of math whiz to understand that $88 for said calculator is a great deal (you know, relatively speaking, but we all know these things should cost $10 max).



Head over to Walmart, and pick one up for less now, just in time for that school supplies shopping rush.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Got yourself a Switch Lite preordered? A new phone or tablet? A GoPro? Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest you can buy, and the 128GB model has never been cheaper than it is right now. I’ve had this exact card in my Switch for about 18 months now, and it’s been great.



Anker PowerDrive Speed 2 | $14 | Amazon

If you want to maximize your phone’s charging potential during your commute, Anker’s PowerDrive Speed 2 can charge two devices at Quick Charge 3.0 speeds simultaneously while you’re on the road, and it looks really nice to boot. For a limited time, get it for an all-time low $14 on Amazon, no promo code required.

Photo: Macy’s

All-Clad cookware doesn’t often come cheap, but today you don’t need to break the bank to get two new pans. During this Macy’s Special Savings sale, you can get the All-Clad Hard Anodized Pan Set for $28 when you use promo code HOUR48. You can fry, sear, and cook your heart out with these 8" and 10" pans.



Just a heads up, while this pan drops down to $28 with the promo code, you’ll need to spend $48 to get free shipping, or else shipping is $10.99.

Photo: Amazon

There is nothing better than getting home after a long day and turning yourself into a human burrito in your favorite blanket. Well, now, you can literally become a burrito (that probably shouldn’t be eaten). You can get the CASOFU Burrito Blanket for $19 when you clip 15% off coupon. The 60" blanket is $19, while the 71" blanket is $22.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Sadly, the summer is fading away fast. And while we’re excited to enjoy some cooler temps, that also means the sun is going to leave us earlier every day. If you need some extra light outside of your home, for night-time hangouts or added security, you’re in luck. You can get a 4-pack of LITOM Waterproof Outdoor Solar Motion Sensor Lights for $16 when you use promo code VPZOWS6G.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If your child is the kind of picky eater who doesn’t like different foods to touch, send them to school with this Bentgo Lunch Box, now $26 when you clip the $2 off coupon. The box, available in three fun colors, contains five compartments portioned specifically for tots, and it’s leaf-proof, dishwasher-safe, and microwave-safe. Chances are, they’ll eat at least one of the things you pack, right?



Photo: Amazon

Rachio brought home sprinkler systems into the smartphone age, and their 8-zone system is on sale for the best price ever today.



These irrigation controllers can automatically adjust watering schedules based on the weather, and if you want to keep tabs on it, its iOS and Android app will show you how much water you’re using (and saving), and allow you to make any adjustments necessary, no matter where you are in the world. They even work with Alexa, so you can water your lawn with nothing but your voice.

All of these smarts mean that the IRO can save you over 50% on your outdoor water use, so it should pay for itself over time. It’s also EPA WaterSense Certified, meaning your local water company might offer you a rebate for purchasing it.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If your cat’s feeding bowl has seen better days, it is time to replace it. What better time than when this Catit Multi-Cat Feeder is only $3 on Amazon? The outer rim has plenty of space for food for more than one cat. If your cat doesn’t like their wet food to touch their dry food, not a problem, you can keep things separate. There’s even some added storage in this feeder, so you can put their next meal underneath their current one.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Fall is right around the corner, but do you know what else is? A clump of your dog’s fur on the floor. If your fur baby hasn’t finished shedding their summer coat quite yet, it is time to step in and help. Right now, you can get an assortment of FURminator grooming products on sale. The Furminator Curry Comb is only $4, while a large Furminator Finishing Comb is just $2.



And if you wind up buying a few FURminator tools, you can add the shampoo to your cart for $3.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Has your ceiling fan been around since before you moved in? The average ceiling fan apparently is only meant to be used for a maximum of 10 years. If yours looks much older than that, it is time to replace it. Thankfully, you can get up to 35% Off Select Ceiling Fans at Home Depot today.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s an old joke that NASA spent millions developing a pen that could write in space, and the Russians used a pencil. Whatever, it was totally worth it. Amazon’s selling the official Fisher space pen for just $7 right now, the best price Amazon’s ever listed. Now, you too can write in zero gravity, in sub-zero temperatures, or even under water.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Gym memberships are expensive, and full weight racks take up way too much space, but Powerblock’s adjustable weight solutions are like a full rack of weights that you can easily keep in your closet (or, ideally, somewhere you’ll actually see it so you don’t get lazy).



Today only at Woot, you can get two 2.5-50 pound dumbbells (adjustable in 2.5 pound increments) for $240, or an adjustable 20 pound kettlebell for $55. Just spare a thought for your delivery driver.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The only thing better than wandering through the boho fantasy land that is Anthropologie IRL, is getting sucked into one of their sales online. Right now, everything in the sale section at Anthro, from unique apparel and accessories to creatively designed homewares, is an extra 20% off. To top it off, there’s nothing you need to do to take advantage of this deal; just add to cart, and the discount will be automatically applied. Oh, and by the way, there are currently over 2,300 items under Anthropologie’s sale section. Happy browsing!



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s a T3 hair dryer blowout at Sephora today. Right now, you can save big on two high-quality dryers: the T3 Cura Professional Digital Ionic Hair Dryer, down to $179, and the T3 Cura Luxe Professional Ionic Hair Dryer with Auto Pause Sensor, on sale for $229. And while that’s still a pretty hefty amount to spend on a styling tool, blow out aficionados will find that these T3s are worth it.



Both are powered by T3 Digital IonAir technology, which basically means less time drying and less heat damage, resulting in a frizz-free, super shiny style. The Cura model features three heat settings and dual speed settings, along with a lock-in cool shot button, while the Cura Luxe five heat settings, plus an Auto Pause Sensor that stops airflow automatically when the handle is released. So, in summary, it’s a deal on a pair of hot dryers you shouldn’t blow off.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A new season is certainly something to celebrate, and Express is using the arrival of autumn as an excuse to take up to 50% off their entire site. But like these final weeks of summer, this sale won’t last forever, so snag the styles you want—everything from dresses, shirts, suits, pants, jeans, and accessories—now.



If you don’t have the time or inclination to shop for your own clothes, The Menlo Club will send you a couple of surprise products from Five Four, Grand AC, or New Republic each month, in your size, for $60. And for a limited time, you can get $35 off your first order, plus a free bonus pair of shoes and socks.



When you sign up for a new subscription, you’ll provide Menlo Club with the styles that you like (Casual, Classic, Forward, or a mix), plus all of your shoe, pant, and shirt sizes, so you can be sure that everything will fit. If something doesn’t fit when it arrives, size exchanges are free, as is shipping.

You can cancel whenever you want, and for a limited time, you can get your first box for just $25, plus a bonus pair or shoes, and a bonus pair of socks. Shoes, socks, and more clothes for $25! Just use promo code DeeMenloTB at checkout to get the offer.

Photo: Amazon

How do you do, fellow kids? If you’ve never had Prime Student before because you were a broke college kid, you’re in luck. Thanks to an offer from Sprint, new Amazon Prime Student customers can get their first six months for free.



In order to sign up for Prime Student, you need an active school email address and will need to enter an expected graduation year. When signing up, you will need to select which plan you’d like after your free six-month trial. You can either select a monthly plan, which is $6.49 a month or pay a lump sum of $59 for an annual plan, which is less than $5 a month.

With Prime Student, you’ll get free two-day shipping on all Prime-eligible orders, Prime movies and TV shows, music streaming, photo storage, and more. Additionally, Prime Student members are able to get Amazon Music Unlimited for $1 a month.

Photo: Amazon

Bitsbox is one of the most popular STEM toys for kids, and today only, you can get your first delivery for $15, down from the usual $30.



The subscription box includes new coding challenges for kids aged 6-12 every month, and encourages them to use real programming skills to develop apps, games, and more. Best of all, once they’re done, they can use their creations on any phone or tablet through a web browser.

You can cancel any time, but this discounted introductory offer is only available today through Amazon’s Gold Box.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hori’s D-Pad Switch controller isn’t without its compromises—notably, it only works in handheld mode, and the fact that it drains your Switch’s battery while it’s asleep—but for some games, there’s simply no substitute for a good D-pad.



It’s been priced at $25 for the most part since it came out last year, but today, Amazon’s marked both the Zelda and Mario-themed controllers down to $20 and $15, respectively.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

One of the most anticipated ports heading to the Nintendo Switch is Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch and right now, you can save $8 if you pre-order. With Studio Ghibli art style, this JRPG truly is special.



Ni no Kuni: The Kotaku Review It would be easy, while reviewing Ni no Kuni, to sit at my desk and fling adjectives on the page… Read more Read

For what it’s worth, Kotaku’s Jason Schreier called the game “whimsical, charming, beautiful, fascinating, smart, pleasant, challenging, slow-paced, grand, surreal, and aggressively colorful.” (Read the rest of the review here.)

20 Super Nintendo games are now on the Nintendo Switch for free with your Nintendo Switch Online membership. And if you’ve got Amazon Prime, you can get a year’s worth of Nintendo Switch Online for free.



Screenshot: Kotaku

Until September 24, Twitch Prime subscribers can get up to a year of Nintendo Switch Online benefits, including online play and access to classic NES games and SNES games. Membership will also give you the ability to purchase the $30 retro SNES controllers.

If you’ve got Amazon Prime, you can sign up for Twitch Prime for free.



Here’s how it works: You can claim the 3-months membership offer now by linking your Twitch and Nintendo accounts, then come back to claim the 9-month individual membership 60 days later, once it unlocks. Just set a calendar appointment! And if you’re already an individual Nintendo Switch online member (no family memberships, sorry), this deal just extends your renewal date for free.

Tech

Samsung 128GB EVO Select MicroSD Card | $19 | Amazon

HOME

RFID Blocking Travel Belt | $8 | Amazon | Use Code 6V867EE9

LIFESTYLE

Freeland Camping Sleeping Pad Self Inflating with Attached Pillow, Compact, Lightweight, Large | $23 | Amazon | Use Code KYW52GR8 and Clip Coupon

MEDIA

GAMING

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Hello, it’s me, the resident Funko expert for Kinja Deals and The Inventory. You may remember last week we told you that the Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent Calendar is $40 on preorder? If Marvel isn’t your thing, that’s okay, what about Harry Potter? Surely everyone loves magic. If you’re a muggle that’s into gaming, we’ve got Fornite for you.

Right now, you can preorder the Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar for $39, and the Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent Calendar and Fornite Advent Calendar for $40. The Harry Potter and Marvel calendars are expected to ship on or around September 13 and Fornite will release around October 1. Get ‘em now before they jack up the prices for the holidays.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you never got around to reading the playscript for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, now is your chance. You can finally learn about what goes on in Harry Potter’s life those 19+ years later. Snag a paperback copy of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Parts One and Two for $5 on Amazon.



Photo: Nordstrom Rack

If you don’t have any intention of leasing your wrist real estate to a smart watch, Nordstrom Rack’s running a big deal on great-looking Tissot watches for men and women through Saturday. Several models are available for under $200, and if you’re a basketball fan, there are quite a few (tasteful) team-branded options available here as well.



Photo: Jachs

Look, we don’t want to admit that summer is over any more than you do, but it is time to face the fact that fall is almost here. You can console yourself by saving money on a good deal. Right now, you can snag a bunch of Transitional Closeout Henleys from Jachs for only $17 each. These soft henleys are nice to wear when the temperature starts to dip and also work great for layering when it gets even cooler out.

Haswell Survival Knife

Controversial opinion: Knives are the coolest tool. And while all of my friends tell me that I already own too many, I made room for the Haswell Survival Knife in my collection.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Currently available for $75 on Indiegogo, this 9.5" knife (with a 4.5" blade) is not only one of the most handsome knives I’ve ever seen, but also checks off a lot of what one should look for in a survival knife.



It’s a fixed blade knife, which is big for durability, and it doesn’t have saw teeth on the blunt-edge, which can actually make a blade weaker.

The Haswell is made from “1095 high-carbon steel,” a walnut handle and brass rivets. That’s it; no weird compass attachments or bottle-openers.

It’s just a really well-made knife with a wedge-shaped edge and comfortable handle. Not for nothing, but this particular blade is perfect to start a collection with, or as a gift for someone who has everything... including an extensive knife collection.

The Haswell Survival Knife is available in a few different permutations, including different sheath and bundled with other outdoor gear starting at $75. Shipments are expected before the holiday season, right in time to test your mettle in snowy outdoor weather. Coalatree has been making some of our favorite outdoor apparel for years, so this knife seems to portend an expanded product line in the future.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Dremel you bought that one time probably came with a handful of attachments and accessories, but you can add 295 more of them to your toolbox for just $21 today. This accessory kit includes sanders, polishers, cutters, and everything else you need for most rotary tool tasks, all in a nice carrying case.



Photo: Amazon

Do people have trouble finding your house? Do your packages constantly get delivered to the wrong address? The problem could simply be that your house number is hard to read from the street, and this solar-powered LED house number sign can fix that.



Currently priced at $38, you can get it for just $23 right now with promo code PVZUIM7S. You just have to hope that it gets delivered to the right address.