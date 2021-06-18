Friday's Best Deals: Beats Studio Buds, Nintendo eShop Gift Cards, Animal Crossing Music, Roku Express 4K+, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Pre-Order: Beats Studio Buds FATHERSDAY Image : Andrew Hayward

Just announced this week, the upcoming Beats Studio Buds are the audio brand’s latest take on AirPods-like true wireless earbuds, but they have more perks than you’d expect for the price. They office active noise canceling and water resistance, with up to 8 hours of battery life per charge and two additional charges in the case.



They’re shipping next week, but Verizon is currently knocking 10% off the list price—making them $135—when you use promo code FATHERSDAY at checkout. They don’t have to be for dad, of course; the code brings savings to all.

G/O Media may get a commission Beats Studio Buds $135 at Verizon Use the promo code FATHERSDAY

NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1750 Router Image : Joe Tilleli

If you haven’t upgrade your router in a while, now might be the time. I can personally vouch for this router as it’s the one I’ve been using as of a few months ago. It has an app based management which has made it very easy to set up, run speed tests, etc. The router has 4 Ethernet ports and supports up to 25 devices. You can get it right now for only 60% of what I paid for it and I’m not bitter about that at all. Nope.

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds Image : Andrew Hayward

True wireless earbuds are all the rage these days, but if you don’t want to spend big bucks on brand name earbuds (like Apple’s AirPods) or just prefer a different approach, then perhaps the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds will be more your speed.



They’re connected together by a cord and the buds snap together magnetically when not in use, but they pair wirelessly to your phone and other devices via Bluetooth and last for up to 12 hours per charge. Just launched last fall, you can save 22% off the list price at Amazon right now where they’re $39.

SanDisk 500GB Portable USB-C Drive Image : Jordan McMahon

There’s no worse time to lose all your movies and tunes than when there’s not much else to do. There are lots of ways to remedy this, but having an external drive with plenty of space can give you some peace of mind by giving you a place to back everything up, and help you bring all your info with you everywhere without weighing down your bag. SanDisk’s 500GB Portable USB-C drive is down to $85 today at Amazon, a savings of $65 off the list price.

Roku Express 4K+ Image : Andrew Hayward

If your smart TV isn’t quite smart enough for your liking or you’re a Roku fan who needs something newer, then you might want to jump on this bargain. Right now, Amazon is offering 25% off the current Roku Express 4K+ streaming device, which connects to your TV to let you access all sorts of streaming video services. It comes with a remote, plus the compact box—which support’s Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit—can even attach to the bottom of your TV if you please. Grab it for $30 today.

OnePlus 8T Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re looking for a premium-quality smartphone right about now and don’t have allegiance to Apple, then you might want to check out this deal from OnePlus. The increasingly popular brand has grown from selling “budget flagships” to offering models that are so close to matching top-end Androids from Samsung and the like.



Right now, Amazon is offering $199 off the list price of last fall’s OnePlus 8T, a sleek 5G smartphone with a banging 6.55” screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, the powerful Snapdragon 865 processor within, a meaty 256GB internal storage cache, incredible 65W charging speeds, and a long-lasting battery. It’s marked down to $550 in Aquamarine Green or Lunar Silver. It’s an unlocked model, although note that it only supports 5G (sub-6GHz) connectivity on T-Mobile and Verizon.

Speaking from personal experience, the OnePlus 8T is a heck of a phone with one major exception: the cameras aren’t as consistent in low-light and off-peak conditions as a Samsung or Google. But if you’re less fussed about pristine lower-light shots, you can save a fair bit of cash on a sharp phone right now.

Discover Week Event Graphic : Gabe Carey

Forget Prime Day (ok, maybe don’t forget Prime Day), Samsung is holding its quarterly Discover Event this week leading into Amazon’s big splash with deals on top-selling categories including Galaxy phones, Galaxy Buds, Bespoke refrigerators, QLED 4K smart TVs, and more.



The company’s budget-friendly Galaxy A52 5G, for instance, is marked down to just $375 and comes with 2 months of ad-free YouTube. Big spenders can take advantage of discounts on flagship phones like the Galaxy S21 5G and S21 Ultra 5G—both unlocked for use with multiple carriers. You can pair any of the three phones with Galaxy Buds Pro, which are $30 off, and the Galaxy Tab S7+ in Mystic Silver is down from $850 to $270.

Household appliances are included in the sale too. Washers and dryers are seeing price cuts up to $1,400 while Samsung’s 4-Door French Door Refrigerator is a whole $900 off.

You can shop the whole suite of Discover Week deals over at Samsung’s site, though keep in mind that the sale only lasts through June 20. And that 🔥 Galaxy S52 deal you’re eyeballing might even be gone by the time you’re reading this.

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset reviewed surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And now, the M1-equipped 13" MacBook Pro is discounted $149 off the list price of the base model with a 256GB SSD (now $1,150), while the larger-capacity 512GB model is $199 off (full savings at checkout), dropping the final price to just $1,300. That’s the steepest savings we’ve seen to date.

Here’s what Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius had to say in her review of the powerful new MacBook Pro:

I do all my work and play on PC, but Apple’s M1 processor has me wondering if I really need a Windows PC for my next laptop. This is the first time in all my years of computing—ever since my dad sat me in front of a keyboard as a toddler—that I’ve ever considered getting a Mac.

$50 Nintendo Gift Card NINSALE Image : Giovanni Colantonio

You can grab a $50 Nintendo Gift Card for $45 today at Eneba when using the promo code NINSALE. And you know what? Sure, why not? Here’s the thing: we all know that Nintendo is pretty reluctant when it comes to discounts on its big games. Animal Crossing: New Horizons came out over a year ago and it’s still full price. Compare that to companies like Ubisoft who slash games by $30 within six months. See where I’m going with this? If you save money on a gift card and use it to buy first-party Nintendo games, it’s like using a $5 coupon. Don’t tell Nintendo about this. They will surely come after me for revealing this.

G/O Media may get a commission $50 Nintendo eShop Card Buy for $45 at Eneba Use the promo code NINSALE

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months PSDEALJUNE Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Back at the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turned out, everyone had gotten better at the game, and I’d gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $33 at Eneba with the code PSDEALJUNE. Make sure to wave emote in my direction before you embarrass me into orbit.

G/O Media may get a commission PlayStation Plus (12 Months) Buy for $33 Use the promo code PSDEALJUNE

Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set Image : Joe Tilleli

“Roll for Initiative.” See, that’s Dungeons & Dragons terminology. A phrase you’ll be either saying or hearing a lot once you pick up the starter set of this iconic tabletop RPG. The starter set is one of the best ways to learn how to play D&D if you and your friends are completely new to the hobby. Included are the basic rulebook, six dice, five premade character sheets, one blank character sheet (which you can copy if you’d like to create your own characters), and one adventure book. The Lost Mines of Phandelver, which is the prewritten campaign here, will take your characters from level 1 to level 5 and is honestly one of the best published adventures from Wizards of the Coast. You can pick up this starter set for only $14 which is good because once you fall in love with D&D, you’re going to be spending a significant portion of your savings on your new dice addiction.

VPN Unlimited + 1 Year of PS Plus Image : StackSocial

I’ve got the peanut butter and jelly of deals for you today. We always see low prices on PS Plus subscriptions kicking around, but here’s a truly left-field pairing. You can get a year of PS Plus and a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited for $50. That’s a $258 value! PS Plus allows you to play PlayStation games online and grants you access to monthly games that you can download at no additional cost. VPN Unlimited is a security tool that’ll protect your data over Wi-Fi. Let’s call this the “always online” bundle.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Screenshot : Nintendo

I was very late to the train for Breath of the Wild. I didn’t get a Nintendo Switch until about a year after launch and had picked up Mario Odyssey first. From there on, there was always a new game to pick up and play. I finally bought this critically acclaimed and beloved Zelda adventure a year ago, but still didn’t even start playing until April of this year. It didn’t click for me right away. The destructible weapons were a turnoff—at least in the beginning. Then as I explored this expansive world, I started to understand why this was the only thing anyone talked about for months following the launch of the Switch.

Everything in the world interacts and I kept finding myself in new situations that surprised me. And even when things didn’t go well for me, I couldn’t help but smile and laugh at my own failures. I’m still working my way through this wonderful game, but you better believe I won’t be missing out next time on what may very well be the defining game of this console generation.

Nintendo showed off gameplay of the Breath of the Wild sequel during their 2021 E3 Direct and it looks absolutely stunning. I cannot wait to get lost throughout the skies of Hyrule. The game doesn’t have a locked in release date, but is set to be available in 2022.

Hollow Knight Screenshot : Team Cherry

If you own a Nintendo Switch, Hollow Knight is just as essential as Breath of the Wild or Mario Odyssey, and at only $9 today, it’s a lot cheaper. And by redeeming a digital code from Amazon, you’ll receive credit for Gold coins as if you paid the full $15 price. If you bought from the eShop, you’d only be credited for the discounted price.

Seriously; the atmosphere, the map design, the controls, and particularly the music are absolutely top notch here. If you like Metroidvanias, this is a master’s thesis in the genre.

Consensus among many viewers is that many of the E3 conferences left much to be desired. Cries for Nintendo to save us from a lackluster E3 must have worked because Nintendo exceeded expectations across the board. Perhaps the biggest surprise was the reveal of new Metroid game that isn’t Metroid Prime 4. No, Metroid Dread is a sidescroller made by the same team behind Samus Returns. Story-wise, this is set after the events of Metroid Fusion making it the last in the timeline and it will supposedly conclude this story arc. Most intriguing is the games inclusion the robot E.M.M.I—a new Resident Evil styled enemy always in pursuit of you. Surely the moments with E.M.M.I is what earns the game’s title its namesake.

Metroid Dread is available for pre-order now and releases October 8th, 2021.

Dead Cells (Nintendo Switch) Screenshot : Motion Twin

With the holiday season and new console generation looming, there’s a bit of a lull in game releases before everything frantically releases at the end of the year. So, now is a perfect time to catch up on older releases! Dead Cells is a fantastic indie game—winner of the Action Game of the Year at The Game Awards, no less—and now you can get a digital code of this pixel-y title on Nintendo Switch for only $15.

A new WarioWare game has finally been announced for the Nintendo Switch—a console that feels like it was built from the ground up to have a WarioWare game on it. If you’re confused about how a new Wario game could come out when Wario has been dead for months, realize that video game production takes time. Much like how Heath Ledger received an Oscar for his posthumous performance in The Dark Knight, we’re expecting our beloved former CEO to sweep the Game Awards this year.

Advertisement

LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty Image : Andrew Hayward

LEGO builds can help keep the boredom (or madness) away when you’re stuck inside, and if you’re on the hunt for a big set right now, here’s a great option: the 1,685-piece LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty is marked down $30 right now to $90. Also, the 1,767-piece LEGO Architecture Empire State Building is $27 off the list price at $103.

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Complete Edition

Use code: SBRINGERS Screenshot : Square Enix

Final Fantasy XIV has ascended the ranks becoming the number 1 most popular MMORPG, finally outperforming the behemoth that is World of Warcraft. With 2.49 million active players, why haven’t you given it a shot yourself yet? Eneba is making it easy with a deal for Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Complete Edition for only $35. Save 25 bucks and hop into the full experience with the base game, the newest expansion, plus the two previous DLCs—Heavensword and Stormblood. You’ll also receive the Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn game. Simply use the code SBRINGERS at checkout.

Capcom Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (Nintendo Switch) Image : Joe Tilleli

Skip the overpriced retro console and pick up this $28 Capcom Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection instead. This particular collection includes 12 classic titles including: original Street Fighter, Street Fighter II, Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting, Super Street Fighter II, Super Street Fighter II: Turbo, Street Fighter Alpha, Street Fighter Alpha 2, Street Fighter Alpha 3, Street Fighter III, Street Fighter III: 2nd Impact and Street Fighter III: Third Strike.

Will you play all of those? Probably not. But you can and for a lot less than before. Pick your Nintendo Switch copy up before stock runs out.

J.A. Henckels 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Stainless steel is sleek and very professional-looking. Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this J.A. Henckels 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set. It’s 50% off what its original price is.

Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Made from pure aluminum, they distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to each meal’s right temperature. This is due to their aluminum core. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in even though they are vented. Each is also oven and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean because each is coated with a nonstick sheen that’s PTFE- and PFOA-free. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare a perfect cuisine for each use. This set has a 1-quart saucepan, a 2-quart saucepan, an 8" nonstick fry pan, a 10" nonstick fry pan, a 3-quart sauté pan with a lid, and a 6-quart Dutch oven with a lid.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Cuisinart Convection Oven Image : Sheilah Villari

Leftovers make the world go round, but heating yesterday’s pizza or pasta in the microwave is unfulfilling. But you don’t want to fire up your stove for just these, either. The convection oven is your answer to this tasty dilemma. This reliable and sturdy Cuisinart Convection Oven is 35% off right now.

Cuisinart makes quality kitchen items, and this convection over is absolutely tops. This compact cooker fits snuggly on the countertop and will keep your kitchen cooler during the impending hot summer months. This lil guy can bake, broil, toast, and warm. This is especially handy if you live alone and are always worried about using the giant oven for a single serving. It’s equipped with a nonstick interior and slide-out crumb tray to make clean up easy. Cooks food quickly, evenly; it’s simple to operate and comes with a recipe book if you get stuck. This price is only for the classic stainless steel option, but it is, in my opinion, the sleekest looking of all of them.

This item ships for free for Prime members.

ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Pet owners, you haven’t lived until you’ve used a ChomChom. It has transformed my life and the two dogs I cohabitate with. Both are very sheddy old puppers. While I love having them on the sofa and pretty much everywhere, I’m not a fan of being cover in fur after. The ChomChom has been such a blessing. No more sticky tape or adhesive paper to solve this hairy nightmare. Just roll this back and forth on the desired area and watch the fluff disappear. The waste compartment can hold quite a large amount of pet hair and doesn’t need to be emptied too often. But when you need to it’s easy to do so. The best part is no batteries or power is needed to get going; use it anywhere anytime. This works for cat fur, too, and even picks up dust and any other unwanted bits. You will never need another roller or fur picker-upper after you experience the ChomChom.



One-day shipping for Prime members.

SensorPEDIC Fresh & Clean Pillows Image : Sheilah Villari

Macy’s huge summer sale has two of their best-selling pillows for only $14. SensorPEDIC’s Fresh & Clean Pillows are top quality, just as you would expect from such a highly recommended company. SensorPEDIC has become one of the standards for great bedding, ensuring a wonderful night’s sleep. Each pillow is made from hypoallergenic fiberfill that provides support for all kinds of sleepers. Even being as plush as they are, they still keep the head and neck comfy throughout the night. They’re each is a luxurious 200 thread count and are antimicrobial treated. If you happen to have an accident, just toss them in the washer, and the insides can still be situated back to the way they were after cleaned. One thing is for sure you won’t lose sleep over the price.

Free shipping on all orders over $25. This deal runs until June 22.

Ninja Nutri Auto-IQ Blender Image : Sheilah Villari

Making the most delicious smoothie is an art. Not only do you have to worry about the freshest best ingredients, but there’s also the work of achieving the right balance. But there’s also the endeavor of blending it all to perfection. Ninja is one of if not the best at this. Today take $10 off on their Nutri Auto-IQ Blender and never worry about messing up a smoothie or shake again.

The Auto-IQ tech ensures the pro extractor blades for extracting the vitamins and nutrients you’re going through all this for. In the quest to get the most elite blend of veggies, fruits, and/or protein powders, taste and fusion are important in your concoctions. The 1000 watt motor helps with that, and the high speed can liquefy pretty much anything in seconds. The Ninja is easy to clean and comes with everything you need on your journey to fruit fusion. You’ll get the eighteen-ounce Nutri Ninja cup, a twenty-four-ounce Nutri Ninja cup, two sip & seal lids, and an instruction book full of recipes to get you started so you’ll never be without ideas.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Arealer Foot Massager Machine KINJA0615 Image : Andrew Hayward

If your dogs are barking after long days and you need some sweet relief for your feet, consider grabbing this Arealer Foot Massager Machine while it’s on sale. It’s currently $51 off the list price when you use promo code KINJA0615 at checkout.

Built to help treat an array of foot ailments, the Arealer Foot Massager Machine uses shiatsu kneading action along with heating and air compression to work through your aches and pains and help you relax. It has separate heating controls for each foot and has a remote control for easy adjustments, plus it has removable and washable foot sleeves for simple cleaning. It sits at a 4.2-star review average with 2,600+ customer appraisals.

Champion Cotton Tees Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Tees the season. As temperatures rise, a cool cotton tee can make all the difference in summer. We’ve covered Champion deals before and know that if their sweatshirts are quality, these are too. At 25% off, you can grab a few for a great price. This sale will run until June 20.



The cotton tee is perfect for anything really, and when they are made of soft materials, even better. This classic crew neck one is lightweight, durable, and comes in fourteen colors. They’re tag-free for comfort and have shoulder-to-shoulder taping to help prevent stretching to tearing; this is especially important if you wear them for sports or at the gym. All sizes are still available but we expect this sale to go very well.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

Buy Two, Get One Free I Dew Care Products Image : Sheilah Villari

I Dew Care is one of my favorite companies, and twenty-five of their products are on sale right now. I have three of their products on my nightstand as I write this. Everything I’ve tried has left me really happy. You won’t be disappointed with anything you pick. In this sale, get one free when you purchase any two products.

The Vitamin To-Glow Pack has saved my dry skin more than once. I actually don’t think I can live without their Plush Party lip mask and use it every night. It turns even the dryest of pouts into a soft smile by morning. Made with cocoa butter, hibiscus flower extract, and vitamin C, it’s formulated to hydrate the heck out of sad kissers. The Bright Side Up serum soothes dry patches and absolutely does as it says, brightens dull, tired snow assaulted faces. Much the same, Say You Dew does the same as a moisturizing gel, and I use this after a shower and before makeup if I’m having a particularly dry, spotty day.

The Matcha Mood wash-off face treatment is wonderful if your skin is irritated or a little broken out. The aloe calms it down and evens out the redness. It also works well if you’ve got a bit of a sunburn. Both green tea and matcha have antioxidants that can infuse life back into your skin, giving it the glow it deserves. All you do is leave it on for about ten minutes, then gently wash it off. I like to use it on Monday and Friday as a treat to bookend my week. You will get your money’s worth because this tub will last you a while.

For the face mask aficionados, grab the Let’s Get Sheet Faced pack. We know K-Beauty does these better than anyone, and I Dew Care is no exception. This pack has fourteen of them made from eucalyptus fibers, so you’ll feel like a cuddly baby koala. Each mask has a specialty: tightening, moisturizing, nourishing, calming, and brightening. This is a great deal for such a variety.

Advertisement

Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips (28 Pack) Get15 Image : Sheilah Villari

Every whitening strip boasts you will see results after one use; with Zimba, I actually did. Zimba Whitening Strips are far and away the best I’ve tested. As an avid coffee drinker, strips like these do wonders after decades of caffeine abuse. Grab their 28 pack right now for more than half off; remember to use the code Get15 at checkout.

At the end of the process of roughly two weeks, you should see your smile become six shade lighter from where you started. You get fourteen strips for the top and fourteen for the bottom. I like that they are actually sticky and a little thicker. They seem much more durable and actually stay where they need to during the thirty-minute process. They do have an option for those who have more sensitive teeth if that’s a concern. Although with the regular ones, the most I felt was a very slight minty tingle. That being said, most of these companies only have a mint/spearmint/wintergreen type “flavor.” Zimba has those types but also watermelon, strawberry, coconut, peach, and cinnamon. At no point did they feel overly harsh; they do have a bit of a gritty residue once you remove the strip, but you can rinse your mouth out to get rid of that. The ingredients are not only inviting, but Zimba uses natural flavoring, where others on the market go the artificial route. Overall, Zimba was the easiest and best strip I’ve used. It checks all the boxes of what you’re looking for, and the price is very affordable. You can bundle and save even more if you like to stock up. I can’t recommend these enough.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips Buy for $21 at Zimba Use the promo code GET15

30% off Select Loki Items Image : Sheilah Villari

Loki fans rejoice! Today is your day; the trickster god has arrived on Disney Plus. Join him and Mobius at the Time Variance Authority and monitor timelines, alternates, and variants that can change history. Today only save 30% on select Loki items at Hot Topic and have the most mischievous summer you can.

There’s tons of merch just for Marvel’s newest organization, Time Variance Authority. I love this very official-looking crest cotton tee. In a classic heather grey, you have to be comfortable when chasing baddies across universes. Now you need something to store all your space tools in like the tesseract. Grab this adorable and durable backpack featuring not only the silhouette of Loki but a key fob with Miss Minutes, the mascot of TVA. This bag has a sleeve for your laptop and a place for two water bottles because you need to stay hydrated when time hoping. This is a preorder, and the bag will ship on June 29. Now slap on a cute little Chibi Loki pin and let the world know you’ve got a soft spot for bad boys and anti-heroes.

Free shipping on all orders over $60

23andMe Health + Ancestry Image : Andrew Hayward

Looking for more clarity on your ancestry or keen on getting some fresh health insights? Get both with the 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA test, which is currently $50 off at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page.



You’ll send off a vial of your saliva to their lab, and they’ll analyze it and send you reports that are continuously updated with new details over time as the data pool expands. There’s plenty of debate over the effectiveness of such tests and privacy concerns about sharing your DNA data, but customers seem very pleased with the results: it has a 4.7-star rating at Amazon.





Animal Crossing: New Horizons Original Soundtrack Image : Joe Tilleli

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the coziest games I’ve ever played. A big reason for that is its soundtrack which is set to change hourly. Each hour of the day has it’s own arrangement as well as several others version for each weather condition. Go ahead and play that sweet, sunny 9 am music to give you the motivation you need at work in the morning. This soundtrack collection also included the intro theme and background music for each facility. You can pre-order now on Amazon for $57.

Batman, the caped crusader, is a hero. And as we know, heroes never go down. Can’t say the same about prices though. Batman: Under the Red Hood on Blu-ray is on sale for $9 at Amazon. Give it a watch and maybe learn what exactly he’s talking about in this clip here.

Save on Anime Titles from Funimation Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Looking for something to do? Why not grab yourself a new anime to binge— or an old favorite?



You can get up to 63% off top Funimation anime titles right now at Amazon, a deal you shouldn’t miss out on!

My Hero Academia’s first season on blu-ray is just $24 right now, not a bad find at all. This one’s pretty popular— why not check it out and see what the fuss is about? Or add it to your collection if you love it already!

If you want some more intense fare to watch, check out Psycho Pass. I saw a bit of season one of this anime and it is a bit intense for me personally, but it kind of has Minority Report vibes so if that’s your thing, check it out!

Jumping back to comedy, Fruits Basket is a classic. Get the entire series on Blu-ray for just $40— you know you want it!

Anyone else remember Outlaw Star from their Cartoon Network Days? Grab the whole series for $25 on Blu-ray today.

If none of these anime titles are quite your thing, check out everything on sale right here! There’s something for everyone.

If you’ve been itching to up your audio game, or just need something to drown out the noise in your makeshift home office, consider Apple’s AirPods, which you can get for $119 on Amazon right now. That’s a $40 savings off the list price.

Want a case you can toss onto a wireless charging pad for an effortless power boost? The same AirPods with a wireless charging case are $150 right now, or $49 off the list price.

In either case, they’re incredibly portable, so you can carry them with you around the house, easy to pull out when you need to chat with someone, and they easily pair with all your Apple devices so you don’t have to keep futzing with Bluetooth settings all day.