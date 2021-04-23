Friday's Best Deals: Beats Solo Pro, Meal Prep Kit, DNA My Dog, Succulents 12-Pack, CBD Gummies, Cariuma Earth Day Sneakers, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Promoted Deal: Bra Bearies CBD Gummies | $20 | Sunday Scaries | Promo code 420



Bra Bearies CBD Gummies 420 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Are you ready to get chill and support your immune system? And maybe support a good cause while you’re at it? Boy, have I got a deal for you on this fine 4/20.

Grab a bottle of Bra Bearies CBD gummies for 30% off when you add promo code 420 at checkout over at Sunday Scaries right now!

That brings these delicious strawberry CBD gummies down to just $20.

CBD is great for helping cool heads prevail. Sunday Scaries, one of the finest makers of CBD products meant for helping people relax without any high or hangover, puts it:

Our Strawberry CBD Gummies are perfect for… -Destressing while giving back to a good cause -Boosting your immunity

-Starting your day with a level head -Overcoming daily frustrations -Promoting mental clarity

So what do you get for your hard-earned dollars? A bottle contains 20 gummies, each of which has 10mg of CBD plus 10mg of Vitamin C. Gummies, vitamins, and CBD? Win, win, win.

Oh, and in case you were curious about the name— for every bottle of Bra Bearies CBD gummies sold, Sunday Scaries donates $2 to support breast cancer research. So, it’s actually a win-win-win-win. Michael Scott would love this. You will too. Jump on it!

Beats Solo Pro Image : Beats

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but Woot is currently offering them for just $145 in light blue, with a couple of other colors available at $150 each. Woot has free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers, too.

Of course, these have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail for a while now, but this is still $60-70 less than we have often seen ‘em in stock in recent months elsewhere. Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style and with active noise canceling for a better price—don’t miss it!

Samsung 980 Pro SSD Image : Giovanni Colantonio

You’re probably using your home computer more than usual lately. The pivot to work from home means our entirely lives are happening at our desk, from the work day to our extracurriculars like gaming. That’s put a strain on some computers over the past year, which might be in need of a little upgrade. If you want to give your machine more power, Samsung’s 250 GB 980 Pro SSD is currently on sale for $80. Designed with gaming in mind, this little guy will boost your PC’s performance with 6,400 MB/s transfer speeds and thermal control to manage heat.

Want all of this in layman’s terms? Put this in your computer to make your games load faster. That’s an oversimplification, but you get the idea.

TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light KJTAAQPG + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

So you’re in the market for a ring light a year into the pandemic? It’s ok, totally not judging you. But since you’re here, let me tell you about this TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light. Only $30 with the promo code KJTAAQPG and a clipped coupon, you’ll get a 12" LED ring light, a 16-62" expandable tripod stand, two phone holders, a Bluetooth remote to wirelessly start recording video or shoot photos from your phone, as well as three color modes ranging from cool to warm in order to receive the proper lighting for your skin tone.

The included phone clamps can support vertical or horizontal shooting and is compatible with Apple or Android. Not only that but if you haven’t abandoned your DSLR, you can use the tripod for traditional photography. Sounds like a great deal all around. Make sure to credit me when your TikTok goes viral!

If you’re in need of a new home workstation, now’s a good time to buy. Apple recently released a new Mac Mini, powered by the company’s M1 chip, which offers speeds up to eight times faster than competing processors, and reviews have all noted how impressive the chip’s performance gains are. The chip is in the company’s new 13" MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but the Mini is notably cheaper. As long as you won’t need to lug your computer around, the Mini’s a great computer for home use.

Right now, the 512GB SSD configuration with 8GB RAM sees the larger discount at $99 off the list price, just $800 (full savings shown at checkout). Don’t need quite so much storage? The 256GB base model doesn’t see quite as large of savings ($30 off), but lands at the still-appealing price of $669.

Aukey EP-T10 Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Aukey continues to make really affordable and quality products. The stands out for me are the earbuds. After testing many, it really comes down to preference and need. The Aukey EP-T10 Wireless Earbuds are sleek, compact, and comfortable. These are ideal for workouts and travel. Just use the clip coupon to get them for $20. This deal will run until April 25.

As I mentioned, these a designed for comfort and long wear. All sounds are full, smooth, and clear no matter where you are. The EP-T10s are petite, ergonomic, and waterproof, so perfect for long-haul runs or training sessions. These pair quickly and easily with your phone or Bluetooth device. The side of both earbuds is touch-sensitive and makes life a lot simpler once you figure out how many taps for each function. There’s always a bit of a learning curve. My favorite feature is that these have excellent noise isolation, even given how lightweight they are. You’ll get about seven hours off of one charge, but the case will get you around twenty-eight hours before you need to re-up power. And don’t worry about these falling out of the case or not charging; the super strong magnets hold them in place.

These will ship free for Prime members.

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds Image : Amazon

As I said in my wireless earbud roundup, Sony WF-1000XM3's have amazing sound quality and are just $178, which is $52 lower than the original list price. But if you’re not convinced, here’s a rundown:

“All in all, the half-hour I spent really was worth it. The sound was so crisp. The mids were truly mid and the bass was banging. I could hear all the richness in Whitney Houston’s voice when I listened to “I Have Nothing” one time for the one time. The coolest thing about these is you can control the ambient sound by tapping the left earphone once and activate noise-canceling with two taps. You can also pause and skip songs by tapping on the right headphone.”

What are you waiting for? Grab a pair before they’re gone!

65" Sony X80J Image : Giovanni Colantonio

You’ve seen the world in HD. Now it’s time to see it in 4K. Best Buy is currently running a big four day sale on everything from games to TVs, and here’s a standout from the batch. You can grab Sony’s X80J for $900, which is $250 off its price tag. Let’s run down some features. The screen? 65" and 4K. The refresh rate? 60Hz. Is it smart? Yeah, this sucker’s got brains. It’s a Google TV so it’s loaded up with all the streaming apps you’ll need. It also has “Motionflow XR,” which is a very fancy term to describe the fact that motion looks smooth on it. Overall, it’s a solid 4K TV option for anyone looking to upgrade.

SanDisk 200GB MicroSD Card Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Let me give you some perspective on how low the price on this 200GB microSD card is. When we first posted about this card in 2018, it was on sale for $44. At the time, we thought “Wow, that’s so cheap!” Today, it’s $22. That would have blown our little minds years ago. So if you’re looking for a new card for any of your devices (like the Nintendo Switch), this is a very cheap option for the amount of space you get here.

RAVPower 30W Two-Port USB Charger KJU5YL4T + Clip Coupon Image : Jordan McMahon

You can never have too many wall chargers to spare, and plopping a few throughout your house will save you the headache of having to hunt one down when you need a bit of juice. There’s no shortage of options, but this 30W charger from RAVPower packs a USB-A port plus a USB-C port into a tiny package that’s $3 off the list price Amazon right now when you use the promo code KJU5YL4T and clip the on-page coupon.

In addition to a 12W standard USB connection, it can provide fast charging by way of an 18W Power Delivery USB-C port for supported devices, so you won’t have to wait too long to get a good charge going.

Arcade1Up Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Let me throw the gauntlet down: Ms. Pac-Man is one of the best video games of all time. More specifically, it is the best arcade game ever. I will not be taking debates on the matter; it’s just a fact. It’s always been my dream to own a Ms. Pac-Man cabinet and now that dream can be a reality. Arcade1Up’s faithfully reproduced Ms. Pac-Man cabinet is on sale for $320 at Walmart. It comes with a riser so you really get the full arcade experience. If you don’t care for Ms. Pac-Man: 1.) What’s wrong with you and 2.) It also has Pac-Mania, Pac-Man Plus, and Galaxian included. Now can someone find me a deal on a bigger apartment, please?

Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at Amazon. The AR racing game has been hard to come by since it launched, so anyone who’s been curious might want to hit the gas on this deal. The creative Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids this holiday season or adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me). Amazon made more copies available back in December, but the catch was that it wouldn’t be shipping orders until January. Now, the game is actually in stock and you can get the Mario version for $87, its lowest price ever. We’ve seen the Luigi set go down that low before, but Mario usually stays higher. The tables have turned here. The Luigi version is slightly more at $8 9 . All is right.

Razer Raion Fightpad Image : Giovanni Colantonio

For fighting game aficionados, a fightpad is a must. These peripherals trade in your standard controller design some something closer to an arcade experience. That usually means more face buttons for players to slam down on. If you’ve been thinking about making the jump to a fightpad, but are but off by how big they can be, this might be an option for you: the Razer Raion is down to $60 at Amazon. This PS4 and PS5 compatible controller mimics the design of a PlayStation controller, but morphs it into a fightpad. You’ve got six slightly larger face buttons with Razer mechanical switches. It trades in a joystick for an eight way D-pad, allowing for precise combo execution. It even has a “competition mode” that’ll let you disable buttons you don’t need. All in all, it’s a very modern spin on the fightpad concept, which is about what you’d expect from Razer who thrive on cool peripheral ideas like this.

Ticket to Ride Image : Giovanni Colantonio

We’re living in a golden age of board games. Forget Life, Monopoly, and all those classics you grew up with. The new age of board games is filled with modern classics that put those games to shame. I mean really, we all played board games about going bankrupt or retiring. Why did we do that? While you reflect on what lessons you learned as a kid, I’m here to let you know that Ticket to Ride is $39 on Amazon today. if you’ve never played before, it’s an excellent multiplayer board game where you build train routes. It’s very easy to understand, so you won’t need to spend an hour explaining the rules to your buds. Why play the game of Life when you can play the game of Train instead?

LEGO Luigi Starter Course Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Oh yeah, weegee time. Mario has departed from this Earth as of April 1, so it’s time for Luigi to take charge. With the iconic Italian dead and gone, it’s going to be the Year of Luigi every year from here on out. Want proof? Look no further than the new LEGO Luigi starter course, which is dropping this August. Like the main LEGO Mario kit, this comes with all the basics you need to build your first course. The only difference is that it includes a living Mario brother instead of a dead one. You can pre-order it now for $60, so open up your wallet if you’re ready to usher in the age of Luigi.

Wary of being out and about in the real world? I feel you. Build your own city from the comfort of home with LEGO City kits, especially right now since Amazon is taking up to 20% off a handset of new sets released for 2021.



The LEGO City Family House is the largest build at 388 pieces, including a few minifigures and a car, at $48 (20% off). The rest are smaller builds at 300 pieces or less, with the LEGO City Skate Park the gnarliest at $33, the Airshow Jet Transporter at $24, and a couple other options at $16 each as seen below.

X-Men Vs. Street Fighter Arcade1Up Cabinet Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Have you ever dreamed of owning your own arcade cabinet? C’mon, admit it. Just a little right? How cool would it be to have your own personal arcade at home? While these can usually be pretty pricey, Walmart currently has a solid deal on Arcade1Up’s X-Men Vs. Street Fighter machine. You can grab a genuine cabinet that plays the game for $349, down from $499. And that’s not all! This cabinet also plays X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel vs Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes, and X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse. It’s certainly a statement piece, that’s for sure.

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months FourthMonth20thDay Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Back at the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turned out, everyone had gotten better at the game, and I’d gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $27 after service fees from Eneba by using the code FourthMonth20thDay at checkout. Make sure to wave emote in my direction before you embarrass me into orbit.

Catan 25th Anniversary Edition Image : Giovanni Colantonio

There are certain board games that you just need to have in your collection. First and foremost, Catan. The beloved resource management game has essentially become a modern classic on par with games like Monopoly. No board game night is complete without it. If you don’t already have it, you can currently grab the 25th anniversary edition on sale for $54. This includes an expansion that makes the game playable for up to six players, so it’s perfect for any post-vaccination small gatherings you may be hoping to hold soon. Just give me your sheep. I need your sheep.

iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum Image : Ignacia Fulcher

The folks who are lucky enough to WFH probably have a bit of clutter going on since our homes are now even more of a safe haven. Luckily the iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vaccum is here to help. Down to $399 right now because of a price drop, a savings of $201 off the list price, you’ll be able to clean your carpet and hardwood floors without actually picking up a broom.



I personally use mine in-between a good traditional sweep and mop to keep my living and dining room a bit tidy. This Roomba can be controlled with an app, navigates your home in complete rows, and will automatically dock to charge and undock when it is all powered up. It also comes with automatic dirt disposal so you won’t actually have to bend down and dump your robot when it’s full. What are you waiting for? Grab it before it’s gone.

Genicook 24-Piece Glass Food Containers with Lids Image : Sheilah Villari

Do you even prep bro? But really, meal prep is a great way to introduce portion control into your routine and maintain weight. Studies have shown it is safe to eat food within seven days of prep, although really five days is ideal. This twelve-piece glass food container set is the perfect way to get started, and it’s 52% off its original price.

How many times have you made a great meal or had leftovers, and you can’t find matching lids? I’ve done it so many times, with twelve of them, surely this will never happen again. These containers have an airtight and watertight seal to help with freshness and keep your food’s aromas to themselves. The glass is easy to clean and can be used over and over. Pop them in the microwave, oven, freezer, and dishwasher; it’s all safe. You’ll get twelve rectangle, square, and round containers, each with its own lids. This saves you both money and time, two very valuable things.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

GOOLOO Car Jump Starter J6EW5VKU Image : Elizabeth Lanier

Spring is here and summer road trips are just around the corner. Can’t you just feel it in the air?? You’ve got the cooler, you’ve got the car, you’ve got the tunes— what else could you possibly need? Well, I’ll tell you what you don’t need: A dead car battery killing your plans.

Be prepared for a dead battery wherever you are on the road with this GOOLOO SuperSafe car jump starter for just $43 when you clip the 20% off coupon below the price on Amazon and add coupon code J6EW5VKU at checkout! This promo is only good until 4/25/21.

CRUX Artisan Series 5 Speed Digital Juice Extractor Image : Elizabeth Lanier

Need more nutrients in your life? Get all of them in juice form with this CRUX Artisan Series 5 speed digital juice extractor, down to $65 over at Bed Bath & Beyond right now.

This device can handle all the fruits and veggies you can throw at it— just, don’t actually throw them, ok? Seriously, this is a better price than you can find on Amazon, where the Crux is going for $71. Grab it while it’s available for less!

DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test Image : Sheilah Villari

Curious to know what makes your good boy so good? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Let DNA My Dog take the guessing work out of what your pup might be with their Breed Identification Test. It’s 24% off and at $60, is one of the most affordable on the market.

With a simple swab of the cheek, register your kit online and then send it off to the lab with pre-paid shipping. The whole process will take about two weeks, but hey, there are hundreds of breeds to go through. While genetic testing can be scary, it is essential to pinpoint specific health issues, especially early, to create a long-term plan. Understanding a mixed breed’s background can help you make crucial decisions regarding their diet, lifestyle, and health. Important information like this can help you be the best dog parent and give that little fur angel a long, happy life.

12 Pack of Fully Rooted Succulents Image : Sheilah Villari

It’s nice having a few plants in your home. They bring a little cheer, life and can brighten a small space. Take 27% off this twelve fully rooted pack and ready to thrive succulents from Plants for Pets.

Succulents are easy to take care of, and with this many, they also make great gifts if you find an adorable decorative pot to transport them in. They make the perfect decoration for windowsills and bookshelves. Each succulent is unique in size, color, and texture and hand-picked. Plants for Pets tries to keep a right mix with Aeonium, Aloe, Crassula, Echeveria, Kalanchoe, and Sedum, to name a few. Don’t worry. You’ll get a detailed care guide in case you think you have the curse of the black thumb. But I have full faith you’ll be able to keep each of these plant babies alive. And if you can’t well, there’s so many here to practice on. But seriously, these are the hardest plants to kill. I believe in you, Earth Mommas, and Plant Daddies.

These ship for free for Prime members.

Amazon Smart Plug Image : Andrew Hayward

Smart home devices and appliances bring extra perks at typically extra cost, but what about all of the standard, “dumb” stuff you already have around your home? Luckily, you can incorporate them into your modern routine with an Amazon Smart Plug, which is currently 40% off the list price at a mere $15.



This adapter plugs into your wall outlet, and then you’ll plug your appliance or gadget into it, enabling basic control via Alexa voice commands or the Alexa app. You can use it to turn a lamp or coffee maker on or off from afar, for example, as well as set daily routines for automated usage. It can be used for scheduled away lighting, too, so it looks like someone’s home even when you’re not. The Amazon Smart Plug is slim, too, so it won’t block your second outlet when plugged in. Grab a few while they’re cheap!

TaoTronics 42” Oscillating Tower Fan KJKNJJ2P Image : TaoTronics

Warmer weather is arriving, and while it may still be early days in spring, you might’ve already gotten a taste of the heat ahead. I’ll admit: I’ve already pulled out the fans a couple days in the last month here in Chicago, especially for our upstairs rooms that are often either too hot or too cold depending on season.

If you don’t have enough fans for your home with summer on the horizon, then future you will surely thank you for picking up some extra equipment right now. TaoTronics’ adjustable 36"-42" oscillating tower fan is currently on sale for just $56 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and pop in promo code KJKNJJ2P at checkout, marking a $24 total savings off the list price.

With multiple speed settings and timer options, as well as two height settings, TaoTronics’ quiet-running fan can keep you cool day and night. It even comes with a remote for handy adjustments from the bed or couch.

CBD Gummies BOGO50 Image : Elizabeth Lanier

You got to find some chill in the middle of a hectic workweek? Or you need to wind down before bed? Get a handle on that stress and anxiety with some delicious organic and vegan berry CBD gummies from Cornbread Hemp!

Pop a couple of these 10mg full spectrum CBD gummies for that chillaxing effect— just give it a minute and try different amounts at varying times of day to see what works best for you!

These gummies don’t have any THC, so you don’t need to be worried about getting high or being otherwise unable to get through the tasks you need to do! All you need to worry about is how delicious they are so you can make sure you don’t just blow through them like regular gummies— get some Haribo just in case!

You can buy one container of Cornbread Hemp CBD gummies and get a second one for 50% off right now when you add promo code BOGO50 at checkout— that gets you 60 gummies for $60— a really great deal! Don’t miss out, it’s not too late to treat yourself for 4/20.

Made-to-Order Earth Day Sneakers NEWLOOKS Image : Cariuma

Cariuma is a company definitely making waves in the sustainability space. They’re dedicated to fighting against wasteful practices that are rampant in the fashion industry. David and Fernando, the founders, wanted to bring all that to the sneaker game to create thoughtfully made shoes with cool comfort. In celebration of Earth Day, the company is launching its first-ever limited-edition made-to-order sneaker.

From now until April 30, pick from the two limited colorways (white and green) in the IBI Low style. Each pair will be made exclusively on-demand to reduce waste. I have a pair of Cariuma shoes and can say the bamboo knit is breathable and durable, the vegan foam insole is comfy, and the recycled laces are still holding up a year later.

Because this company is so Earth-friendly, ten trees will be planted per pair sold. “The choices we make today that plant the seeds of the future.” Use the code NEWLOOKS for free express shipping once your shoes are produced.

If you purchase today, expect to have them ship on June 7.

Tacklife Laser Range Finder H447QZMI Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re planning an outdoors adventure, don’t forget a laser range finder. Tacklife is currently offering 60% off its own laser range finder when you use promo code H447QZMI at Amazon, driving the price down to just $52. This handy gadget can zoom out up to 900 yards away, offering closer views of faraway sights, and is ideal for hiking, hunting, golf, and more. Amazon customers give it a strong 4.6-star rating.

Everyday Scaries CBD Gummies + Hat 420 Image : Sunday Scaries

4/20 is not just a day here at Kinja Deals— oh no, we have a whole week of deals from Sunday Scaries and other CBD providers for you to kick back and enjoy. For those of you who live in California and other places where it’s legal— we hope you and Mary Jane had a lovely 4/20 yesterday. For the rest of us? You can bring some of those California vibes to your home— just without the high.

Two southern California companies, Sunday Scaries and Everyday California, combined their San Diego powers to bring you this Everyday Scaries bundle. You can get 30% off of a bottle of 20 CBD gummies (10mg of CBD each) and an Everyday Scaries hat right now for 4/20 week when you use code ‘420' at checkout!

That brings this lovely bundle down to the much more chill price of $34. If you haven’t tried CBD yet, this is a perfect starting point!

Take a gummy or two and see how you feel: CBD is meant to help aid relaxation in a variety of situations. So whether you want help getting to sleep, or need to ease some anxious feelings or an overactive mind so you can get some work done, CBD could help you do just that! Just be sure to try it at different times of day and experiment with different doses to see what suits you best. And these Everyday Scaries gummies don’t contain THC, the psychoactive element of marijuana, so you don’t need to worry about intoxicating effects. All you need to worry about is what you’re going to accomplish with this chill new mindset!

Crescendo Bendable Vibrator Image : MysteryVibe

People often think vibrators are for solo aviators, but I’ve always thought it’s sometimes more fun to have a romp with a partner. MysteryVibes app-controlled vibrators add another layer of fun to sexy playdates. The Crescendo Bendable Vibrator is definitely an entertaining accessory to add to the mix, and you can save 25% now.

With six powerful motors that you or your partner can control through the MysteryVibe app, customers are saying this rivals the rabbit. And honestly, it’s not hard :phrasing: to see why. The Crescendo is built for you, no literally. It’s made to mold to what you need. Its flexibility ensures it hits all the right spots and helps you discover new O zones. It’s made from safe silicone, is waterproof, and you can get it in teal or purple. It takes forty-five minutes to charge, and then you’re off to the races. Just remember to clean up when you’re done.

This will ship for free.

Vegan AF Sour CBD Gummies 420 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

People use CBD as a de-stressing aid, a sleep aid, and a general life aid these days. So, it just makes sense that we want to consume it in the most fun possible way: In the form of sour and sweet gummies— what else?

Thanks to Sunday Scaries, there is a vegan version of CBD sour gummies now available for our animal-loving friends!

Get yourself a bottle of Vegan AF CBD sour gummies for just $20 when you use code 420 over at Sunday Scaries— oh yeah, and happy 4/20 by the way!

You’re not going to get these gummies in time for today’s festivities (obviously, that would be incredible) unfortunately, but maybe that’s ok anyway. You see, CBD gummies contain the stuff that helps you mellow out and relax a bit— but it contains none of the THC that causes the high everyone’s favorite plant is known for! So while those of you in legal states (*stares longingly in Minnesota*) can indulge easily today, the rest of us can still reap some of the benefits of marijuana with just a few clicks of the mouse.

Plus, I gotta say— these gummies, in addition to being delicious, are really great for easing anxious feelings. I had a few with my morning coffee and noticed I felt a bit less worried about taking on the big tasks of the day. So I would say even if you’ve tried marijuana before in some form and it made you anxious, you should consider giving CBD a try!

What are you waiting for? Treat yourself to a little CBD shopping spree on this day, the highest day of the year.

iHealth Forehead Thermometer $17 | Amazon Image : iHealth

Using a digital thermometer has made it much easier for measuring someone’s temperature in recent times. With this iHealth model you can measure someone’s temperature by holding it up to 1.18 inches away from them, and by reading the LCD screen, day or night, you will receive an accurate reading. At $17 right now at Amazon, it’s 15% off the usual price and quite a bit cheaper than it was selling for last fall!

TaoTronics Massage Gun KINJA5959 Image : Andrew Hayward

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $60 with a coupon clip and promo code KINJA5959, you’ll have six gun attachments and 20 speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $40 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 3,200+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

30% off Sunday Scaries CBD Oil 420 Image : Sunday Scaries

Here in New York State, marijuana has been totally legalized, so the weed fandom can openly rejoice and indulge in that sweet, sweet THC. If weed is still ILLEGAL in your state (bummer), or you don’t feel like getting completely stoned on the weekend, you can still participate in the most popular plant, ever.

From now until the rest of the week, Sunday Scaries is offering 30% off sitewide in celebration of Stoner’s Christmas. One of the products I’m personally stoked about is CBD Tincture oil. Only $48 after the promo code 420, you can drop a couple of fruit punch-flavored CBD Oil under your tongue and feel the relaxation go through your body shortly after. I’ve personally tried it out and while it does not compare to the high of THC at all, the sense of calm you’ll receive definitely does. I don’t know what you’re waiting for—grab it while it’s hot!

Homgeek Water Flosser KINJAD0419 Image : Elizabeth Lanier

Thanks to the pandemic, some of you might be missing the dentist, while others might be relishing in the excuse not to go. Regardless of how much you’ve been taking advantage of the COVID excuse to avoid certain things, we’ve got all a deal all of you should take advantage of for your teeth and gum health!

This Homgeek water flosser is down to $28 right now when you clip the $5 coupon and add promo code KINJAD0419 at checkout. It has a stellar 4.4-star rating from 6,500+ customers. Grab it while you can get this great discount!

Arealer Foot Massager Machine KINJA0419 Image : Andrew Hayward

If your dogs are barking after long days and you need some sweet relief for your feet, consider grabbing this Arealer Foot Massager Machine while it’s on sale. It’s currently $45 off the list price when you clip the coupon on the page and use the Kinja Deals-exclusive promo code KINJA0419 at checkout.

Built to help treat an array of foot ailments, the Arealer Foot Massager Machine uses shiatsu kneading action along with heating and air compression to work through your aches and pains and help you relax. It has separate heating controls for each foot and has a remote control for easy adjustments, plus it has removable and washable foot sleeves for simple cleaning. It sits at a 4.3-star review average with 2,400+ customer appraisals.

Ask Iwata Image : Giovanni Colantonio

For gaming fans, Satoru Iwata’s legacy can’t be overstated. The legendary Nintendo CEO was an integral figure in the company that helped guide it to success. He was the mastermind behind the Nintendo Switch, which launched two years after he passed away in 2015. Those who want to learn more about Iwata’s impact on the gaming industry can pick up a hardcover copy of Ask Iwata for $14. The book is filled with words of wisdom from the late Nintendo executive. Maybe we could all learn a thing or two from Satoru Iwata.

World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’m not above doing things as a bit. I love to make elaborate jokes that are so rooted in irony that they pop out the other side and become sincere. One time, I bought the WWE Cookbook and planned to Julie & Julia my way through the whole thing (I think I got one recipe in before packing it in). In the same vein, you can grab the official World of Warcraft cookbook on sale for $30 today. This book contains over 100 legitimate recipes that are inspired by Azeroth and range in complexity. It also comes with a reversible apron, which is honestly kind of lit, I can’t lie. Pick this bundle up as a goof and accidentally discover the joys of cooking in a very sincere way.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $52 off the list price, with the full savings showing at checkout. If you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.

In the lead-up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launches back in November of last year, I couldn’t go on Twitter without seeing mentions of LG’s CX Series TVs from the people I follow. IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and even Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski chimed in at one point or another about their latest pickups. Seemingly the de facto TV for next-gen gaming, the LG CX Series has gone on sale countless times during and in the days since Prime Day/Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This time, however, not only is the 77" model marked down to $3,297, but it also comes with a $400 Visa gift card and a 2-year warranty that includes burn-in coverage out of the box. So you can rest assured your purchase is protected in the years to come.

The LG CX Series is a 4K OLED TV, complete with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range formats as well as a smooth 120Hz native refresh rate. For gamers, it’s got AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and a sub-1 millisecond response time, perfect for fast-paced action. For everyone else, you can command the TV using Alexa and/or Google Assistant while Apple users can cast content from their phones using AirPlay 2. Its built-in 2.2-channel speaker system features Dolby Atmos, eliminating the need for a discrete soundbar. Of course, you can always tack one on, or set up a true surround sound home theater system by plugging it into the HDMI 2 eARC port.

This type of bargain doesn’t crop up every day, so if you’re already in the market for a new set, Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called this one, “the best home tech upgrade I’ve ever made.” High praise from a trusted source.