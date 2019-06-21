Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Converse sale, Japanese sunscreen, Audio-Technica turntables, and Home Depot security cameras lead off Friday’s best deals.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you ever had a smartphone that was constantly giving you grief? If you’re handy, it is hard to reason with yourself to spend $100 to get your phone fixed when you know you can do it at home. You can do just that with the right tools when you buy an AmazonBasics Smartphone Repair Tool Kit for $9. The kit comes with a screwdriver with an extended handle, different sized bits, two mini pry bars, an opening pick, a SIM card ejector tool, and a suction cup.



Anker’s new SoundCore Arcs are, by my count, the company’s 47,000th iteration on wireless headphones in the last three years, and they appear to be one of the best sets yet for working out.

IPX5 water resistance is great for warding off sweat, the earhooks keep them firmly anchored in your ears while you run, and the oversized 10mm drivers should produce great sound quality. The standout feature here though is the 10 hour battery, which is about as good as it gets at this size and price point.

Even if you already have a set of Bluetooth headphones that you like, it’s never a bad idea to grab a spare for your gym bag or luggage, just in case you forget your daily drivers. You can save $15 today with promo code SDCARC3261.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This Apple Smart keyboard is advertised as being made for the 10.5" iPad Pro, which of course, is no longer being made. But it also works perfectly with the brand new 10.5" iPad Air, if you picked that up in lieu of the 11" Pro.



On the one hand, $80 is a lot to spend on an iPad keyboard, even one that uses Apple’s Smart Connector and doubles as a case. On the other, that’s half what it cost when it first came out, and it’s very well regarded.

Photo: Amazon

Choose from two sweet turntables from Audio-Technica, starting at just $65. The big difference between these two models, other than the $135 price difference, is the type of drive.



This is how I remember the difference: If it’s a belt-drive table, your pants won’t sag, so you can’t DJ with it. I don’t know if that makes sense, but it helps me...

Anyways!

These current prices are the best we’ve ever seen on these particular models. So pick one up and start your record collection. (Here’s a few of the best ones to own, btw.)

Anker’s PowerLine and PowerLine+ cables were already our readers’ favorite charging cables, but the PowerLine II line is even stronger, and comes with a hassle-free lifetime warranty.



Think about that for a second. If your cable ever fails, instead of going out and buying a new one, you can just request a free replacement. Obviously, cable standards will become obsolete over time, Anker might not be in business by the time the sun explodes, and they probably won’t replace it if you, like, purposely set it on fire. But under normal circumstances, this could really be the last charging cable you buy.

That being said, your PowerLine II probably isn’t breaking any time soon. Anker claims it’s 40% stronger than the previous model, and it definitely feels heavy duty in the hand. The plugs are thicker and have longer collars than the previous version, and the cable itself is pretty thick and stiff compared to what you might be used to. It’s not the prettiest cable, but it’s clearly built to last.

The 6' cable is marked down to $9.74 today with promo code ANKERPL6, or you can get a 10' version for $10.49 with code ANKERPL10. In both cases, you can choose whatever color you’d like.

Photo: Adam Clark Estes

We’ve seen a few deals on Apple’s latest AirPods without the optional wireless charging case, but today’s the first time Amazon’s discounted the new models with the Qi case.



In terms of size, fit, and fidgetability, these are the same AirPods that you know and begrudgingly love, but with an upgraded chip that provides Bluetooth 5.0, faster switching between devices, hands-free “Hey Siri” support, and longer battery life when talking on the phone. $180 is a $20 discount, and the best price we’ve seen.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It isn’t summer until you’re sitting outside, kindling a fire and telling stories with your loved ones. The only thing that makes sitting around a fire even better is making some s’mores. Right now, you can get a Mainstays 28" Fire Pit for $30 at Walmart. If you love s’mores, you can also order marshmallows, chocolate, and graham crackers from Walmart as well.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

There is never a wrong time to get a new home security system. You never know what your neighbors might be doing on your property when you’re not around. Thanks to Home Depot’s Special Buy of the day, you can get up to 30% off select Home Security Cameras and Systems.



If you’re looking for a good indoor camera, a refurb Nest Wi-Fi Security Cam is only $140 during today’s sale. You can get a two-pack of the Q-SEE WirelessEco Cube Surveillance Cam for just $60. If you need outdoor security, the Armcrest UltraHD Wired Outdoor Dome Camera is $206 during today’s sale. A Revo Wireless HD 4-Channel Smart Gateway Surveillance System is only $115.

Photo: Casey DeViese

Butcher Box’s most mouth-watering annual offer is finally back: Free bacon in every box for the life of your subscription. Bonus bacon. Forever.



Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up now for a limited time, you’ll get a FREE pack of uncured bacon in every box for the life of your subscription. Think of all you could do with an extra pack of bacon every month.

8 Essential Bacon Hacks Today is International Bacon Day and to celebrate here are 8 of our favorite bacon hacks covered at … Read more Read

Your bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Why use a traditional vacuum when it is 2019 and you can have a robot do it for you? Life is much to short to waste time vacuuming. Today only, you can get a Eufy RoboVac 30C for $200.



The RoboVac is WiFi upgraded and works with voice-control services like Alexa and Google Assistant. You won’t have to worry about this vacuum getting into places you don’t want, as it comes with boundary strips. The vacuum has an ultra-slim body and can provide 100+ minutes of constant, powerful, and quiet suction.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I’ve been using stainless steel straws for months at home and at work, and I love them except for the fact that mine don’t have silicone tips (which forced me realize how haphazard my drinking style is.) This 5-piece set from Klean Kanteen does, and is only $7 today.



In addition to the tips, you’ll also get a cleaning brush which is standard for straws like this. This price is the lowest we’ve seen, so pick ‘em up before this deal goes away.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Prepare for your next backpacking trip by picking up this $15 Thermos food canister. Currently at its lowest price ever, this particular vacuum insulated Thermos usually sells for around $20-$24. It’ll keep your food hot for 7 hours and cold for 9 hours, and it comes with a foldable spoon that’s stored under the lid.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Egg-shaped kamado grills offer excellent heat retention and control for slow-and-low smoking, as well as grilling, and this Char-Broil Kamander has never been cheaper than it is right now.



Its double walled steel construction won’t hold heat quite as well as the ceramic walls of a Big Green Egg, but at $277, it’s a whole lot cheaper, has a swing-out secondary cooking rack for a total of 469 square inches of cooking surface, and even has a built-in side table.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

You always need shampoo and conditioner. It never hurts to stock up, especially when your favorite brands are on sale. Right now, you can shop the Pantene Hair Care Gold Box to get up to 20% off on Amazon. You can select from a wide variety of shampoos and conditioner combos, like Pantene’s Classic Clean, Moisture Renewal, Repair & Protect, Smooth & Sleek, and more.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

New on-sale summer styles await at Original Penguin. Right now, take an extra 80% off a selection of apparel, including cool button-downs, polos, and tees, with promo code OP20. Just snag your clothes ASAP, since this sale won’t last long.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to keep track of your summer weight loss goals, the new model of Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is on sale today for just $20 right now with promo code EUFYSLC1, the best price we’ve ever seen on a smart scale from a major brand.



In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone, and send it to those platforms’ Google Health and Apple HealthKit apps. You can see my impressions of the previous model here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used.

Image: Backcountry

This land is your land, and if you plan to get out and see some of it this summer, you should first pay a visit to Backcountry’s 4th of July Sale. You’ll find gear and apparel for up to 40% off, and it’s your right to take advantage of these low prices on brands like The North Face, Patagonia, prAna, Nike, Hydro Flask, and more. Now those are some deals worthy of fireworks.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Ah, slides: The most convenient of all footwear. And in case you hadn’t heard, they’re actually trendy this summer. Now, you can get in on this fashion statement for lazy people with 50% off a selection of slides from Adidas. The Cloudfoam style is certainly a classic, or pick up a pair of equally respectable Comfort Slides. Just use promo code SLIDES50 to slide into this discount at checkout.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The JetBoil Flash is one of the fastest ways to boil water when you’re camping, and it’s down to $75 today on Amazon, from the usual $100.



Here’s what we had to say about it over on The Inventory:

To light it, you simply turn on the gas and press a button that creates a spark and ignites the fuel. You can even keep small fuel canisters inside the pot to save space in your pack. When I’m car camping, I usually bring the JetBoil in addition to a small campstove, so I can keep the JetBoil super-clean by using it for water only.

Does your skin turn a nice tomato red after only five minutes of sun exposure? You better stock up on some sunscreen now before you’re assaulted by UV rays all summer long. Thankfully, a cult-favorite Japanese sunscreen is currently on sale.



You can get an extra large bottle (1.7x the normal size) of Biore UV Watery Essence for $15 on Amazon right now, or a regular sized bottle for $9. The larger bottle is a slightly better price per ounce, but they’re both solid deals compared to their normal price points. The 50 SPF sunscreen is pretty literal to its name and is said to feel like water when applied to your skin.

Here’s what Shep McAllister had to say about it on The Inventory:

As far as sunscreen goes, the only thing I really knew about it was that I didn’t like it, and given the option, I would usually just opt to stay indoors until the UV index fell to around 3 or 4, or until someone invented a sunscreen pill, whichever came first. That all changed when my wife introduced me to Biore Watery Essence sunscreen. It’s SPF 50 (the bare minimum for my needs, thank you very much), waterproof for 80 minutes, and feels like rubbing water on your skin. Cool to the touch, it rubs in effortlessly, and doesn’t come with the unpleasant smell or zincy stickiness of pretty much every other sunscreen I’ve used. About two minutes after putting it on, I’ve usually completely forgotten about it, which is a compliment of the highest order.

Photo: Indochino

Buying a suit off the rack is almost always a disappointing experience. It never fits quite right, the selection is limited, and it always feels like you’re spending way too much for a garment that you don’t really love.



Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more Read

Indochino addresses all of these shortcomings with custom tailored suits (and more!) that are cut to fit your specific body, and that allow you to tweak all of the little details and accoutrements to your liking. So today, head over there and design totally unique suit that’s built just for you for just $299 with promo code KINJA19.

That code will work on any of the suits on this page, and includes all of your customizations and shipping. If you get it and it doesn’t fit quite right, you can even go into an Indochino store to get it adjusted or remade for free, or even get reimbursed after taking it to another local tailor if you don’t have an Indochino store near you.

Just about the only thing it doesn’t include is a shirt to wear underneath, and they’ve got you covered there too with a $59 shirt of your choice with promo code KINJA19. And just because it’s “just a shirt” doesn’t mean you don’t get a ton of customizations here too. You can configure it with six different collars, multiple lengths (say, if you want to wear it untucked), short sleeved or long sleeved, and more.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Converse kicks are eternal classics, and right now, you can lace up a brand new pair for way less than usual. A few dozen high-tops and low-tops in various colors are up for grabs for just $25 with promo code AMERICA. Grab a pair for you and everyone you know before this deal walks away.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Look around, look around at this deal on the Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording—on classic vinyl, no less, just as the $10 founding father without a father (and Lin Manuel Miranda) would have wanted. The album will set you back just $45, the lowest price we’ve ever seen, and it comes with a digital download. The Former Secretary of the Treasury would approve, and the world will never be the same.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Prepare for the Child’s Play reboot by watching all 7 murderous toy movies in the series for just $20 on Blu-ray. Yep, they made 7 of these movies and, yeah, they’re making another.

This current price is the lowest we’ve seen but be warned, it’s part of today’s Gold Box. Which means that despite the doll’s promise to be “friends ‘til the end,” this deal will only last until the end of the day.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Whether you’re looking to start the next big podcast, improve the quality of your Twitch streams, or just want your Skype calls with Grandma to sound better, this Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone can help. It’s $30 less than its usual price on Amazon and one of the most attractive microphones currently on the market.



Screenshot: Amazon

Pick up LEGO Harry Potter: Collection (Nintendo Switch) for just $30, right now. Regularly priced at $40, this is a solid deal on the LEGO version of Harry Potter’s struggle with Voldemort... and puberty.



Admittedly, this comes at a weird time when a free Harry Potter game was just released. But one can never have too much magic in their lives, right?

Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone | $68 | Amazon

Photo: Amazon

If you suddenly find yourself in need of extra controllers for your Super Smash Bros. parties (like I do, every other Saturday), PowerA’s Enhanced wireless controller is down to $35 on Amazon right now, an all-time low. It’s laid out exactly like my Pro controller, but with a few twists.



For one, it’s green and features Link’s silhouette, but it also has a couple customizable buttons on the grip and uses AA batteries, in lieu of the internal battery of the Pro.

Today’s deal is the lowest price we’ve seen, or about $15 off the going rate.

Photo: Amazon

A new Kindle Oasis with adjustable color temperature is out next month, and that means you can score the previous generation model, which is otherwise identical, at a rare discount.



Starting at $200 for 8GB (down from $250), the Oasis is IPX8 waterproof, has physical page turning buttons (an underrated luxury!), the biggest screen of any Kindle, and an adaptive front light built from an array of 25 LEDs, compared to just five on the Kindle Paperwhite. It’s a splurge, sure, but if you love reading on a Kindle, it could be a worthwhile one before this model sells out completely.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bowflex’s 3.1 adjustable weight bench locks into four different positions, and boasts a 4.3 star review average from nearly 1,800 Amazon customers. If you’r still working on your summer swimsuit body, $99 is the best price we’ve ever seen on the thing, and yes, it ships for free.



Image: Chelsea Stone

Summer officially starts tomorrow, so get outside! And while you’re at it, stock up on tons of apparel and gear from Eddie Bauer. Right now, the brand’s entire clearance section is an extra 50% off with promo code SUMMER50. Plenty of shirts, shorts, hats, shoes, and much more are up for grabs, so you can find anything you might need to enjoy the nice weather in style.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

There are many things I don’t know in this life, but here’s one thing I’m sure of: I can never own enough BAGGU bags. Now, you too can experience the joy of BAGGU for a lot less than usual thanks to their annual Online Sample Sale, happing now.



A ton of the bag brand’s coveted classics are marked down by up to 60%, with a bunch of backpacks, totes, and wallets priced as low as $20 or less. I can personally vouch for this $20 grid-patterned Duck Bag, the $86 Drawstring Purse in either black or brown (I have both colors! It’s that good!), the $70 Cross Body Purse, and this 3D Zip Set of nylon pouches, not to mention, this smaller version of my beloved Standard BAGGU nylon sack. As for me, I’ll probably pick up a new backpack or tote, because I feel like I’m legally obligated to take advantage of these amazing prices (I’m not, but you get it). No matter which BAGGU you choose from this grab bag of deals, rest assured that you’re bagging something great.



Photo: Amazon

Spending money on a good toothbrush can pay off many times over down the line by helping you avoid hefty dentist bills, and Philips’ Sonicare Diamond Clean is one of the best out there.



While this particular Diamond Clean doesn’t include a Bluetooth-connected app, it does pulse 31,000 times per minute, it works with the complete lineup of Sonicare brush heads, and it comes with a unique glass wireless charger and a travel case. $120 is a full $80 less than usual for this brush, so go make your dentist proud.