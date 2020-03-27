Friday's Best Deals: Aukey USB-C Hub, Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-Order Sale, Pokemon Sword, and More

A Webroot Gold Box, Razer Keyboard, Stanley Shot Glass Set, and PUR makeup lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.

Kübi's Quick Access Bi-Fold Wallet Strikes the Perfect Balance of... Read on The Inventory

Newegg is offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones.



Sony Continues to Drink Bose's Milkshake If you listen to what Sony says, you could assume that the third generation of the Sony 1000X… Read more

While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $238, which is $60 less than usual, and the cheapest we’ve ever seen on Amazon.

And, sure, that’s is still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open, or even need to focus while working from home you won’t find a better set of headphones.

Aukey 7-in-1 USB C Hub Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Use your laptop like an absolute pro with this incredibly affordable Aukey 7-in-1 USB C Hub. If you find that your fancy new MacBook Pro’s ports aren’t quite versatile enough, this would go a long way in fixing that.



For $26, you can connect a ton of stuff your laptop. Thanks to this hub, you’ll add two standard USB ports, a micro-SD and SD card reader, and HDMI port. Better still, it offers USB-C 100W PD pass-through.

Just make sure clip the on-page coupon and use the promo code PCWW5MPO at checkout to see the $26 price.

Goovi Robot Vacuum Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Cats and dogs are great, but they can’t quite do what robot vacuums like this $110 Goovi can (after clipping an Amazon coupon). It will undoubtedly be your best friend once you realize how much time and effort it’s saving you on cleanup day. You can give it a cute pet name, and it even goes to do its business (charge, not poop) without you having to train it.



TrueAir Purifier With HEPA Filter TRUEAIR15 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

It seems like you can’t sneeze or cough these days without drawing a death stare. An air purifier may not protect you from something like, say, an airborne virus, but it can at least suck up all the tiny dust particles and pollen that keep you allergies in check. This Hamilton Beach TrueAir Purifier with HEPA filter is usually $60, but you can take 15% off with coupon code TRUEAIR15.



Like most other purifiers, it claims to capture 99% of anything as small as three microns, but unlike a lot of others, it has a permanent filter that doesn’t need replacing. If you’re tired of your daily dose of Benadryl, then this could save you a ton of headache and money in the long run.

Stanley White Adventure Shot Glass And Flask Set Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Get ready for your social distancing-appropriate hike with a discounted Stanley White Adventure Shot Glass And Flask Set. This particular set includes: an 8 oz. flask, four 2 oz. shot glasses, and a stainless steel carrying case. Typically selling for about $34, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular set.



Each part is made with BPA-free 18/8 stainless steel, so they’re built to last. Order yours now, while supplies last.

Men’s Cashmere Polo Sweater KINJA15 Image : Cashmere Boutique

Real talk, now is the time to spring clean your wardrobe. Think about it, everyone is stuck inside with no one to impress. Naturally, the deals are gonna be real cheap. And with our exclusive promo code KINJA15, this includes Cashmere Boutique where you can get the already discounted men’s cashmere polo sweater for an additional 15% off.



Graphic : Gabe Carey

Normally sold for $259, this plus the 67% markdown already in place, brings your total cost down to $110. But that’s not all. Until midnight tonight, you can save 40-50% on all cashmere products, no checkout code required. Shop men’s cardigans, ladies’ cashmere coats, scarves, throws and blankets, and even pure cashmere dog clothes in case your pupper gets nippy.



This discount also extends to sale items, like the casual but classy women’s V-neck boyfriend sweater for $100 or the men’s cashmere hoodie for $175. Now I’m no math genius, but that sounds like a steal.

Dress to impress everyone (from six feet away) with this awesome Tech Shirt Sale from JACHS NY. Use the promo code TECH at checkout to drop the price on a number off spring-ready button-ups starting at a low $35.



JACHS says their 4-way ultra-stretch fabric is “designed to keep you comfortable and move with you. Moisture wicking properties will keep you cool and dry all season long.”

While no one out there will be judging how you look (considering... everything,) it never hurts to be ready with a fresh new look for when you are allowed to hang with all of your cool friends again.

Extra 50% off Sale Items Image : Anthropologie

Anthropologie, as you may know, is one of our faves, and right now they’re kicking off the weekend early with an additional 50% off already marked-down sale items. Shop clothing, home and furniture, plus-size items, petite, shoes and accessories, and *lets out breath* beauty and wellness.



That’s a whole lot of sales from a store that normally caters first and foremost to affluent taste. Feeling militant right now? You can get this badass camo sweatshirt, for instance, for just $20 at checkout. In the mood to relax in a comfy bed with a good book and mood lighting? Consider pairing this $8 candle with a Helen Dealtry velvet garden quilt and a set of color-tipped pillows.

No matter your style or preference, you’re bound to find something for you in Anthropologie’s weekend-long extra 50% off discounted items sale. Get off to an early start and peruse all the offerings before they’re gone.

Rhodes Footwear Huxley Chelsea Boots Image : Huckberry

You may not be able to travel right now, but you sure can walk. Don the Rhodes Footwear “Huxley” Chelsea Boots—$176 at 22% off. Strut down your neighborhood sidewalk, six feet away from the nearest person, and watch them seethe with envy as you undergo your transformation into the Coolest Kid in town.



Described by Huckberry themselves as “the perfect blend of style and function,” the Huxley boots are designed for the everyday wearer looking to sport the weekend look. When every day is the weekend, this premium calf lather shoe is comfortable and long-lasting, kinda like what you’d want to wear out to the park for 30 minutes to an hour of allotted exercise per day.

It’s a pretty good day to be an REI Co-Op member. Right now, members can save 20% on one full-priced item and an extra 20% on one REI Outlet item with the promo code MEMPERKS2020. For what it’s worth, the REI Outlet is the better deal here, since those products are already discounted and this 20% offer stacks on top of that.



REI membership is required to take advantage of this deal. Not a member? A lifetime membership is available for just $20. That’s a great deal, when you consider how often REI sales occur and all the perks it has.

This sale lasts until the first week of April, so you have time to shop around. But remember, the best stuff always disappears early. So get yours before some ruggedly handsome rando takes your stuff.

Save Up to 35% on PUR Cosmetics SAVEMORE20, SAVEMORE25 ($50+), SAVEMORE30 ($75+), or SAVEMORE35 ($100+) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Ladies, Spring is here and Summer is right behind it, so now is the perfect time to find your new look. PUR is taking up to 35% off all purchases depending on how much money you spend. Every order gets 20% off with code SAVEMORE20. From there, the savings jump the more you spend:



25% Off $50 or more ( SAVEMORE25 )

) 30% Off $75 or more ( SAVEMORE30 )

) 35% Off $100 or more (SAVEMORE35)

Your money might go furthest with the 4-in-1 collection, which features products that promise multiple side benefits beyond setting your perfect tone.

Natrol Melatonin Time Release Tablets Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Need help sleeping? No judgement here. Luckily for you, Amazon dropped the price on a 90-count bottle of Natrol Melatonin Time Release Tablets down to a low $2 to help you catch more Z’s.



Natrol says that Melatonin “helps you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling refreshed.” So, all good things.

In fact, it’s amazing that anyone could possibly sleep soundly in these circumstances. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular bottle, so you won’t lose sleep because of it.

Webroot Antivirus for Gamers (1-Year) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

There’s a shaky history behind antivirus software, mostly due to high cost, obtrusive ads, spyware, and a knack to gorge on system resources. Lots of programs have improved in all of those areas over time, such as Webroot, which makes an antivirus app designed specifically for gamers that’s $10 off at Amazon today. You’ll get a full year of coverage for one computer for that price.



Webroot combines its deep threat definitions and scanning with a lightweight UI, faster scans, and a system optimizer that helps keep your operating system running its best.

$150 Visa Gift Card w/ Xfinity Subscription Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re a student who needs internet access to keep up with studies, Comcast wants to woo you with a $150 Visa gift card. All you’ll need to do is prove you’re a student, and you’ll get the free money as long as you’re on the Performance Starter+ Internet, Choice TV Select Double Play, or Choice TV Select Double Play+ packages. Note that this offer only extends to students who have been forced to live off-campus. Those still firmly entrenched in dorm life need not apply. The deal is on through June 1, 2020.



Digital Magazine Annual Subscription Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Whether you’re into food, travel , fashion, tech features, or anything in between, Amazon has a year-long digital magazine subscription to sell you for as little as $5. Your options include Bon Apetit, Allrecipes, WIRED (congrats Alan!), Popular Mechanics and a whole lot more.



It’s pretty likely you have some spare time on your hands, so why not load your Kindle with a few magazines, and learn some new recipes?

$10 off Your First Purchase Image : Back Market

Advertisement

Buying a new laptop—in this economy!?!?! I don’t think so. Back Market’s got what you want, certified refurbed, environmentally friendly, and still downright sexy. And right now, they’re offering $10 off your first purchase with the promo code SPRING2020 to celebrate their new dedicated Remote Work shop.



Looking for trustworthy editorial recommendations of the best laptops? You could check with Gizmodo (open link in new tab and come back pls!). Or, Back Market themselves have curated a list of older laptops that are still just as good for working at home. Their number one pick is the MacBook Air ($329), followed closely by the Microsoft Surface (Pro 4; $379).

Itching to save on a Chromebook? Consider the HP Chromebook 14 G1 ($180). And last but certainly not least is the Lenovo Chromebook N20-22, which you can snag for just $80 right now. And if you think that’s a steal, wait until yo hear about their selection of pre-owned unlocked phones. iPhone 8 for $220? Galaxy Note 8 for $251? All $10 off with our exclusive SPRING2020 coupon.

BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Razer makes some of the best gaming keyboards on the market, including this BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which is down to just $70. You can choose from three distinct Razer proprietary switch types: green (tactile and clicky,) orange (tactile and silent,) and yellow (linear and silent.)



I love that Razer includes a magnetic wrist rest to keep you comfy even during the competitive grind. Oh and, of course, this tenkeyless keyboard glows in all of Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting. It’s fun!

Pokemon Sword | $48 | Amazon Target

It’s back! Right now, Amazon and Target are selling Pokemon Sword for just $49. I’ve spent 75 130 hours on Pokemon Sword, and I can tell you that it’s the Pokemon game I’ve been waiting years for. And this a dollar off the best deal we’ve seen on this incredibly good Nintendo Switch game.



Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 ( PS4 Xbox One PC Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

As it often does for hot new games, Amazon is taking $10 off pre-orders for Cyberpunk 2077, the ambitious open-world game by CD Projekt Red, makers of the critically acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Your total is $50 with the deal, and that goes whether you buy on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC.



Unlike Geralt of the ancient (and totally fictitious) land of Rivia, Cyberpunk takes us into a not-so-distant future where guys good and bad are yoked up with cybernetic enhancements. Life is generally fine until it’s discovered there’s a prototypical component that grants immortality to whoever has it installed, and, of course, all hell breaks loose to secure it.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally set to be out this Spring, but it has since been delayed to September 17, 2020. Pre-order now, and Amazon will offer you the lowest price if it drops again before release date.

TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

GAMING

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Need more space? You’ll save a lot more money buying mechanical hard drives, but if you’re ready to commit to solid-state on a bigger level, today is the perfect time to upgrade. Newegg has the 1TB HP EX950 M.2 solid-state drive for $130. Not feeling HP? Western Digital’s track record in reliability is unmatched, and its 1TB WD Black M.2 SSD is also discounted with promo code EMCDEFM34, though you’ll be paying handsomely for that brand safety at a final price tag of $180.



These M.2 solid-state drives interface with PCIe 3.0 x4 via an NVMe interface. For those who don’t speak Klingon, that just means they’ll load your files, games, and operating system faster than just about anything else out there right now. You’ll need to make sure your motherboard is compatible, though. Just look for an M.2 slot, and chances are you’ll be good to go.

Anker eufy BoostIQ 11S Max Robot Vacuum Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Advertisement

Walmart is clearing out all of their Ferrero Rocher gift boxes and, of course, you should consider picking a couple up. You’ve got two options: a standard one with the Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut that you’re super familiar with for $13 and the one with dark chocolate and coconut added in for $16. Personally, I think the standard 42-count is the better option. I mean, why mess with perfection?



The downside? Walmart is basically forcing you to buy two (tragic, no?) to get free shipping. Regardless, it’s a great option.

And, for what it’s worth, I think I’ll be ordering a few myself to send to a few friends during this crappy time.

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4 Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Summer barbecue season is inching closer and closer, so it might be time to invest in a truly great meat thermometer, and you can score a rare 20% discount on one of the the best one today.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model is actually the newer Mk 4., which unlike the Thermapen classic includes a backlit screen, better waterproofing, better battery, and a motion sensor that automatically puts it to sleep and wakes it up.

Kershaw Cinder (1025X) Multifunction Pocket Knife Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Tear those Amazon boxes a new one with this discounted pocket knife. Despite it’s diminutive build, this steel blade packs a lot of useful features including a bottle opener, lanyard hole and a liner lock. Plus it’s only $7.



30% Off Skincare Products Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Just because you’re stuck inside doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be practicing your skincare routine. If you haven’t already tried them yet, Purlisse is offering its full-sized creams, balms, and moisturizers for 30% off, and all you’ll need to do is use code FACE30 at checkout. Buy $50 or more in product, and you’ll get free shipping, too. Some choice highlights include this Watermelon Aqua Balm, plus the Blue Lotus and Perfect Glow BB moisturizers, both of which include SPF 30 sunscreen (not that you’ll need it much right now). You can buy once or subscribe to regular shipments, and you can pay for it over four months’ time with Afterpay.



Neo Geo Mini International Graphic : Gabe Carey

Want to relive classics like The King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, and Metal Slug 3? Then break out that Ulysses S. Grant, because the international edition of the arcade cabinet-fashioned SNK NeoGeo Mini is $50 on Amazon right now. It’s small enough that you can carry it around on walks out to the park. The instant save/load function makes it easy to pick up and put down on a whim.



With a 3.5-inch screen, 40 classics from one of the golden eras of gaming, and a built-in joystick and stereo speakers, it’s a fun little system to play at home or on the go. HDMI-out makes it possible to bring your session to the big screen, and a USB power supply means you can hook it up to your portable charger of choice for a truly wall outlet-free experience.

Anker PowerWave 10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Wireless charging isn’t always the way to go in a pinch—you’ll still be yearning for the speed of wires in dire times—but you can’t argue with the convenience. If you haven’t already littered your car and home with them, Anker presents a perfect opportunity to try its PowerWave fast wireless charging pad for a hair less than $10. It provides up to 10W charging speeds for Samsung Galaxy smartphones and iPhones, plus anything else with standard Qi wireless charging contacts, such as Apple AirPods or the Apple Watch.



Anker Nebula Prizm II Projector KINJA2240

Whether you’re setting up a makeshift home theater or you’re looking for fun ways to shake up your work-from-home setup, a projector can change where and how you view everything, and we have an exclusive deal for one of Anker’s best. For a limited time (through March 31), you can take 35% off the Anker Nebula Prizm II when using promo code KINJA2240 at Amazon. Your final damages come to $170.



The Nebula Prizm II supports 1080p HD for picture sizes ranging anywhere between 40" and 120". There are also built-in speakers for your convenience, and your connection possibilities should be endless with HDMI and USB Lightning ports on the rear.

Status BT One Headphones KINJA20 Image : Status.co

Advertisement

“They sound terrific, with a U-shaped EQ pattern that emphasizes the highs and lows for a punchy, lively soundscape,” said our own Shep McAllister of the Status BT One headphones just last year. “It’s a surprising approach [from] the company that made its name on the purposely flat-tuned CB-1s, but it works.”



At the time of that writing, the BT Ones were sold at an MSRP of $99. Now, they’re $59 with our exclusive promo code KINJA20. Plug it in at checkout for 40% off the going rate, and know that 10% of that sale is being donated to the Musicians Foundation COVID-19 fund. Maybe buy a second pair for a for a family member or roommate—even a friend if you’re willing to ship.

Whatever you do, your ears will be pleased and your conscious clear with this high-fidelity and highly philanthropic discount on one of the best-sounding, not to mention comfortable and aesthetically restrained, on-ear Bluetooth headphones you can get for under a hundred bucks.

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender Photo : Walmart

Instant Pots were the kitchen appliance of the past few years, and now Instant Pot also makes a blender. The Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender can heat and puree at the same time, which will make cooking up soups, bisques, and rice milks really simple. Plus it can even make cold desserts, too!



... of course, it can still function like a regular blender, too. If you’re into smoothies, or something.

This is one of the best prices we’ve seen on this particular blender. So if you’re looking for a cool blender with a ton of added features, this is the one to get. And it’s $60—that’s basically an impulse buy.

Rubbermaid 42pc Storage Containers Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

17% off Oil Tinctures Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Today might feel hopeless. Hell, these last couple weeks have been tough for all of us. You might be in isolation, but you’re not alone. Because now you have 17% off all CBD oil tinctures from CBDistillery using the promo code KINJA17, bringing the total cost down to $50.



One tincture gives you 33mg of CBD oil per serving and 3mL in total, just enough to catch a vibe and fall asleep free of socioeconomic distress. It’s recommended that, when taking CBD, you only consume about 30-60mg a day, so this is a good way to get your dose in.

Clear your mind and free up some of that bandwidth currently occupied by stress with some much-needed CBD oil. Maybe mix it up a bit and add it to your tea along with butter or whole milk so it properly dissolves.

Comfy Stretch 3 Pocket Dock Shorts Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

While you’re sitting at home waiting for this entire COVID-19 thing to blow over, you’d be glad you invested in a pair of Spring Stretch Dock Pull On Shorts from JACHS NY. Perfect for sitting on the couch, working on the computer or staring outside the window, these shorts are a serious upgrade from those ratty old sweatpants or gym shorts you’ve been faffing around in.



These shorts come in a variety of patterns and styles and start at a low $29.

Mountain Hardwear sells clothes that outdoorsy people love, and today through April 5, you can take up to 65% off select items when using promo code SPRING65. You’ll find lots of compression hoodies, insulated jackets and pants, gloves, and even a few flannel shirts to speak to you inner Al Borland. There are styles for both men and women, and the advertised prices dip even further with the promo code, such as this $236 jacket that gets $70 cheaper following the discount, so get what you need before your next big hiking trip.



Bekno Hemp Oil 30,000mg (3-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

In times like these, stress can creep up on you like stink after a weekend of nonstop gaming. Take it from someone who has greys at the ripe age of 31—you should do everything you can to destress. If you’re having trouble, why not give these Bekno hemp oils a try? Right now, you can get a 3-pack of 30,000mg oils for $40 after clipping the coupon at Amazon.



Unlike many other hemp oils, these are infused with healthy vitamins and fats to promote good mental health, metabolism, and a strong immune system. They also have pain-relieving properties. Take a few drops and you might be able to get that deep night of sleep that has long conspired to elude you.

Victrola 3-in-1 Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Now’s as good a time as ever to finally live out your High Fidelity dreams and buy that record player you’ve been talking your friends’ ears off about for years now. (No, I’m not projecting!) Why? Because this Victrola 3-in-1 Bluetooth suitcase turntable which is ~portable~ mind you, is 30% off with the promo code VICTROLA30, bringing the total cost down to $37.



Whether from your phone or your authentic vinyl record collection, you can bump classics to your heart’s desire until the sun comes up. Who cares, we’re all stuck at home anyway! And while you’re at it, maybe peruse some new records too. You never know when your song of the summer will touch down.

Pay for 2 Months, Get Amazon Fire TV Stick Free Image : Sling TV

Advertisement

These days, few joys exist outside of TV. Myself, I can’t help myself. I’ve been binge-watching Friday Night Lights on Starz every night until my eyes hurt. Join me, friends, and sign up for Sling TV today. Pay for 2 months upfront and you’ll be treated to a complimentary Amazon Fire TV Stick.



Whether you want to watch the news and cower in fear like the rest of us, or escape into fictitious worlds in which things are bad in different ways, Sling TV’s got you covered. Stream channels like CNN, HGTV, Comedy Central, and more on virtually any smart device you’ve got lying around your house collecting dust. Or, you know, that free Fire TV Stick I told you about.

PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller for Nintendo Switch Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

It’s all gold, and PowerA does well to preserve the classic GameCube feel by staying true to the buttons’ original colors. Plus, it lasts 30 hours on just two AA batteries, so you should never have to suffer gaming downtime with a set of rechargeables rotating in and out. The only downside is you’ll be missing out on rumble and any features that require NFC, such as amiibo.

Advertisement

If you’re uninterested in Doom or don’t think Animal Crossing is quite your things, well, there’s always Borderlands 3. And right now, you can own a copy on PS4 and Xbox One for just $20. That’s a pretty sweet deal.



It’s a really fun co-op game. In fact, I played it with three other friends and it was a beautifully, messy hoot and well worth $20. This is the best price we’ve seen on the standard edition.

HyperX Chargeplay Quad Joy-Con Dock Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Advertisement

Control ( Xbox One or PS4

Control is one of the best (and most talked about ) games of last year, is down to just $30 for PS4 or Xbox One at Best Buy. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular game and a tremendous deal to b oot.



In their review, Kotaku says:

Control is the latest game from the makers of Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Quantum Break. It’s a twisted, haunting odyssey through an old post-WWII office building under siege by parasitic beings from another dimension. Control has all the standard elements of a regular third-person shooter, but its exhaustive world building and all-consuming eeriness make it much more.﻿

