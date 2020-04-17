Friday's Best Deals: Aukey Qi Charger, Ziploc & Pyrex Containers, Acer Chromebook, iPhone SE, and More

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

An Aukey Qi charger, Ziploc and Pyrex containers, a SanDisk Ultra, an Acer Chromebook 14, and an iPhone SE lead Friday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Advertisement

To commemorate the week of the Egg, NordVPN wants to respect your privacy by encouraging you to respect it yourself. For a limited time, you’ll get a free month or year when you subscribe to the service for 3 years using the promo code KINJAEASTER. Better still, the 3-year membership is 70% off, so essentially you’re getting two deals for the price of one. They don’t call us Kinja Deals for nothing.



Now whether you get a month or a year at checkout is admittedly a gamble because the outcome is applied at random. To be honest, though, it’s kind of a win-win. Either way you’re getting 3 years of solace in the knowledge that your browsing habits will be kept to yourself. Dodge roll all the targeted ads and spare yourself unwanted ISP surveillance today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best Buy has one of the best deals we’ve seen on the new iPhone SE so far. The phone is usually $400 outright, but you can buy the Sprint model for $300 at the big box retailer when you add a new line, and they’ll throw in a $50 gift card for your troubles.



This is a great deal for Sprint users, but even if you aren’t, it’s still worth considering. The phone is not unlocked, but you can unlock it after 50 days of qualifying service.

Advertisement

Here’s a little pro-tip: buy the phone, get yourself a no-commitment $35 Kickstart Unlimited plan—the cheapest available—and unlock your smartphone after 50 days, then cancel. Since it’s an iPhone, you won’t have to worry about network compatibility as they’re all designed to work on almost any network globally. You’re paying a bit over $70 after taxes and fees by the end of it all, but that still represents an overall discount.

Advertisement

Believe it or not, most people can get most of their work done within a web browser, and if that person is you, why spend a ton of money on a Windows laptop? Get yourself an affordable and fast Chromebook, like Acer’s 14" CB3-series model for $275 at Amazon ($25 discount) that also includes a protective sleeve and a wireless mouse.



This model sports a 14" Full HD display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and can go as long as 12 hours running some of the millions of web and Android apps (over two million) available. If 32GB sounds meager to you, don’t forget that you’ll get 100GB of Google Drive cloud storage space thrown in with your purchase.

Advertisement

SanDisk Ultra 256GB UHS-1 MicroSDXC Card Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Need mobile storage? Right now, Western Digital has SanDisk’s 256GB Ultra microSD card for $40. It features class 10, UHS-1 speeds of up to 100 megabytes per second, which is fast enough for most gaming, work, and photography needs. It should also work just fine for 4K video recording, but your mileage may vary.



Advertisement

If you’re still flying around the internet without your virtual seatbelt and locking your internet doors, stop. Buy Webroot right now. It’s only $15 to protect three devices for a year, and that goes whether you’re on Mac or PC. If you have more, you can get a five-device subscription for $28 (Mac version here). Now please, go over that story your mother taught you about the birds and the GBs and never go without protection again!



Advertisement

Advertisement

AUKEY 25W 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad KINJAQ10 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Take it from someone whose phone’s USB-C port just shit the bed: it’s nice to have a wireless charger, and if you have multiple devices to juice up—say, your smartphone and some true wireless earbuds—you don’t have to buy multiple. AUKEY’s 25W wireless charger falls to $30 with our exclusive promo code KINJAQ10.



It won’t charge any of your Qi-compatible devices at that rate, however. The juice is split up between all three pads, giving you the ability to charge at 5W (older devices), 7.5W (newer iPhones), and 10W (some newer Androids) on any given contact. Don’t worry about figuring out which one you’ll need to use. The device and charging pad will discuss all that whenever they shake hands.

Advertisement

Anker PowerWave 7.5W Car Charger AKA25512 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Your car is a great place for a wireless charger, but if you use GPS, audio streaming, and crank your screen to full brightness while you drive, a 5W Qi charger might not quite keep up with your device’s battery drain.



Advertisement

Enter Anker’s PowerWave, one of the first Qi car mounts to support 7.5W wireless charging for iPhone, the maximum possible speed. It also supports 10W charging for compatible Android phones, though that’s less rare (See: New Samsung Galaxy smartphones.) The catch is that you’ll need a Quick Charge USB car charger to power it, and it’s not included. If your current charger doesn’t include Quick Charge, you can pick this one up for just $9.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everyone’s home, everyone’s loud, and everything is terrible, but not with the right pair of active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones. Last year, TaoTronics proved itself a worthy contender to the budget ANC throne with a $110 pair of hybrids, which cost less than half the price of Sony’s amazing WH-1000XM3's.



Now it has a $55 pair that’s 32% off with the onsite coupon combined with our exclusive promo code KINJA9E6, bringing the final price to $37 before tax. Considering these headphones just came out two months ago, this is the deal to beat on the 2020 version of TaoTronic’s active noise-cancelling headphones.

Advertisement

With 40 hours of battery life, USB-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0, and a CVC 8.0 mic, it’s time to shut out all the bad stuff and focus on your inner-healing with the vibration of music, or perhaps some soothing ASMR.

These headphones will help you do just that, if only for a fleeting moment:

Advertisement

Aukey Sprint Go Mini KINJAY36

Advertisement

Even in the time of social distancing, a good power bank can be useful to keep your tunes going on your daily walk, or maybe you’ve been low on outlets since everyone’s staying home to quarantine. Whatever the case, at $20 right now, Aukey’s Sprint Go Mini 10000mAh power bank is a great option that won’t starve your wallet.



With one USB-C port and one USB-A port, you can simultaneously charge two devices, covering anything from your AirPods Pro to a Kindle or Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and with the way things are right now, it’s never too soon to start shopping. Can’t think of a perfect gift? Consider getting her a lovely limited edition Tile Mate. There are three beautiful styles to choose from, and they’re still going for the usual $25 (shipping included) despite the scarcity.



These little tags can be attached to keys, smartphones, and anything else that facilitates dangling accessories. When you have everything up and running, you can use the smartphone app to locate your item with sound or GPS help. Conversely, the Tile can ring whatever phone it’s connected to by double-tapping the button.

Advertisement

Anker 60W USB-C Power Delivery Fast Charger | $25 KINJAPD60 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

You want one charger for all the things, you say? Anker’s 60W PowerPort Atom III USB-C fast charger fits the bill nigh perfectly, and with exclusive code KINJAPD60, it drops to just $25, down from its typical $40. This Power Delivery charger has enough throughput to quickly charge smartphones, tablets, and even your power-hungry laptop despite being significantly smaller than whatever it shipped with. Thanks to PowerIQ 3.0, your devices will never take on more current than they can handle. The only downside is that it can only charge one device at a time.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether you’ve been buying lots of new toys to keep your kids busy—or some of the less wholesome variety—a big pack of batteries is never a bad idea to keep on-hand. Today, you can get a 24 pack of Energizer’s AAUltimate Lithium batteries for $25, and you can save an extra $1 if you order with Subscribe & Save. These batteries promise maximum capacity and decade-long shelf life, so don’t be afraid to buy and store them for a rainy day.



Advertisement

Save Up to $200 on Smart Home Products Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Since you’re spending a lot of time at home these days, why not think about upgrading it? Best Buy’s big smart home sale is the perfect opportunity to do so. The company is discounting several popular smart home components, including $30 off a Google Nest Hub or Amazon Echo Show 8, $40 off the third-generation Amazon Echo speaker with Alexa, and $20 off both Amazon’s and Google’s smaller smart speakers in the Amazon Echo Dot and Google Nest Mini, respectively.



You can also get $20 off a Ring Chime when you buy select doorbells, take $200 off an Arlo Pro 2 four-camera security camera system for a $450 final price, or $50 off a similar setup with Swann, which adds another two cameras for a much better $270 total. There are even smart water systems that can detect problematic leaks in your pipeline. Need a better network to handle all this? Best Buy has you covered there, too. A 3-pack Linksys Velop mesh Wi-Fi system can be yours for $330 following a $70 discount, or grab Netgear’s R6400 AC1750 dual-band wireless router for $110, a $20 chop.

Advertisement

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 True Wireless Earbuds KINJA79S Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

If you’re looking for motivation to go outside for your 30 minutes of CDC-permitted exercise, look no further than a pair of discounted true wireless earbuds. Down 27% from their usual $55 price tag with our exclusive promo code KINJA79S, the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 buds take full advantage of the company’s smart AI noise reduction technology to clear out background noise in phone calls and generally make even the noisiest apartments bearable on Zoom.



Advertisement

They’re also great for running outside, as the IPX7 waterproof rating protects against sweat, rain, water, and even dust. No longer do you have to find the space to exercise indoors on rainy days. Smart touch controls on the side make it easy to pick up and put down the phone without actually doing it. Best of all, even the most stubborn audio snobs will appreciate the high quality sound for the price.

Plus, Tidal is offering a free month right now and we’ve already got your first playlist started. It’s on the house.

Advertisement

Rosetta Stone Learn Spanish (Latin America) Lifetime Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Como estas? Mi nombre es Quentyn. And that’s about the extent of what I remember from the one semester of Spanish I took. If you’re like me and could brush up on basics of the world’s most common languages, Rosetta Stone deals like this one are juicy. You’ll get a lifetime license to learn Spanish—of the Latin America vernacular, specifically—for $160, which is $40 cheaper than its usual going price of late.



Considering the 12-month license is currently $20 more, this is a deal you shouldn’t hesitate to hop on if you’re looking to expand your tongue’s capabilities.

P.S.: For what it’s worth, the promo graphic at Amazon suggests this license also includes 100% access to all 24+ Rosetta languages. We can’t verify the legitimacy of this offer right now, so your safest best to buy it only if you know for certain you’d be fine with Spanish alone. Consider anything more a sweet bonus.

Advertisement

Facebook Portal Mini Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

As social distancing and continues into the foreseeable future, families and friends turn to video chatting to bridge the distance between them. This week, Best Buy is having a sale on Facebook Portals, which make video calls a lot easier than trying to wrangle Zoom and webcams.



Advertisement

Facebook Portals work with Messenger and WhatsApp, and is advertised to have a smart camera that pans and zooms in and out according to your movement. They work with Alexa as well, so if you want to add the Facebook Portal to your smart home setup, you can use it to see who’s at the door, watch videos, and whatever else fancy smart homes do.

There are three models on sale—the Portal Mini for $80 is the best deal, but if you’re looking for something a little bigger, the Portal offers a 10 inch screen for $130. If you want to get all the bells and whistles, then the Portal Plus is $230. For basic video chatting, though, the Mini will be all you need and then some.

Advertisement

RAVPower Filehub Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

This RAVPower Filehub is a battery pack, an external storage device, and a portable WiFi router all rolled into one. You could say that it’s the perfect travel companion. Here’s what Whitson Gordon had to say about it on The Inventory:



You can see how things get a little complex here. The FileHub’s best use cases, in my opinion, require a little technical know-how on things like DLNA and SMB, so while it isn’t for everyone, it is useful, and has a pretty dedicated fanbase. I do wish the FileHub were a bit simpler to use, though—there’s no option to just connect to the computer over USB, for example, which seems like a big oversight. And seeing as this is not RAV’s first crack at the product line, you’d think they’d have a better handle on it by now. But for all its little flaws and quirks, it’s still a unique product that could fit well into a lot of different workflows, for a pretty affordable price.

Advertisement

It’s normally priced at $56, but if you use our exclusive code KJFILEHU, you can pick up this super versatile hub for just $37. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen. This deal won’t last forever, so get yours before it disappears.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just as you have to protect yourself from viral infections, you’ll also need to protect your devices. If you aren’t already squared away with one, an antivirus app is crucial when you’re working from home, and probably more so if you’re gaming—you’ve never felt the full wrath of a salty sore loser until you’ve provoked a network attack. Webroot will do the trick on up to three devices for up to two years, the subscription for which Amazon is selling for $50 in today’s Gold Box. It’s compatible with Mac, PC, iOS, Android, and even Chrome OS. The eight folks still using Linux need not apply.



Advertisement

Advertisement

When you spend all day typing, it’s worth it to give your fingers the right treatment. Mechanical keyboards give a satisfying click that can make your writing session’s feel like Hemingway’s, or just give an extra tactile feel to your gaming sessions. The Razer BlackWidow Chroma offers great keys with LED lights to give your setup a bit of extra flair. It’s available right now from Daily Steals for just $60, making it a great upgrade for your indefinite work from home setup.

Beats Solo 3 Headphones Image : Beats by Dre

Advertisement

One of the struggles of working from home is dealing with the sounds that are out of your control: a roommate fighting with their partner, neighbors who must make a living slamming doors, or even just the weekly trash pickup. They all make it tough to focus and get things done. A good pair of headphones, like the Beats Solo 3 on-ear headphones, can help alleviate some of that pain. And you can get them right now for $170.

These headphones sound great, they’re stylish, and with up to 40 hours of battery life per charge, you can be sure your new cans won’t die on you in the middle of your Zoom happy hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now that every last one of us is Extremely Online, it’s time to start thinking like an internet veteran, and according to our own work from home starter kit, one of the best places to start is with a VPN. Among them, ibVPN is one of the most universally acclaimed clients, and its Ultimate VPN plan is 50% off right now using the promo code STAYHOME2020.



Advertisement

Priced at $11 a month or $58 per year at its usual rate, this limited-time discount brings its cost down to just over $5 a month or $29 each year. According to the site, it includes the following features:

High-Speed Connections

P2P/Torrents Allowed

5 Simultaneous Connections

Proxy Servers In All Locations

Socks5 Proxies

TOR over VPN

Double VPN

Unlimited Bandwith

NAT Firewall

OpenVPN, L2TP, PPTP, SSTP,

SoftEther, IPsec

SoftEther, IPsec Stealth VPN

High Priority Support

Versus other plans on the service, this one seems to be the most complete. The stealth VPN, TOR over VPN, and Double VPN functionalities are exclusive to this plan while even Sock5 proxies are limited to this and the TorrentVPN plan. So if you’re looking to save on a reputable VPN, this might be your safest bet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether you’re out and about on social distancing walks or essential grocery runs, or even just in another room doing WFH stuff, you still need to keep a close eye on the happenings inside your house. Lucky for you, Eufy is running a sale on its 2K indoor security cameras, both the standard and pan/tilt models.



Straight from the company’s site, you can fetch yourself a stationary indoor cam for $26 using the promo code WSEUFYIDC1 or the upgraded pan and tilt version for $37 if you enter the coupon WSEUFYIDC2 at checkout. It might take some time to arrive as the website says orders won’t ship until late May, but hey, it never hurts to think ahead, especially at these impulse-buy prices.

Advertisement

Four Sigmatic @ Home Routine Bundles Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’ve ever been curious about Four Sigmatic no is your chance to give it a go. You’ve probably heard of this company with Finnish roots because they’re the ones with the mushroom coffee. Hold up, stay with me! I’m actually a huge fan of the chai tea and let me tell you there’s nothing ‘shroomy going on here. It tastes fantastic.



With so many of us working at home your morning cup of coffee has been an important routine and Four Sigmatic knows that. They are offering up to 45% off all their bundles just for these times. Plant-based nutrition is a hot trend and these guys are no fools with their Work and/or Chill at home packets. They’ve got all the bases covered. Coffee to focus on work, protein powder to charge you workout, and even hot chocolate for chilling with Netflix. Highly recommend the hot chocolate for your next binge session.

Advertisement

They’re so confident you’ll fall in love they’ve got a solid money-back guarantee if you don’t. Free shipping on all orders over $50.

Taotronics Lamp Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Lighting up your desk or nightstand has never been easier with the Taotronics light therapy lamp. It’s down to $16 with the promo code “KINJA028,” and has three levels of brightness that can even assist you when it’s daytime or night. You can easily switch the brightness level by the tap of your finger on the light’s surface, and not only that, but the light is so compact it can fit almost anywhere. Grab this light before it’s gone!



Advertisement

Falcon Dust-Off Compressed Air Gas Cannister Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Sure, your desk looks all nice and neat now, but we all know what happens when those mid-week emails begin to pile up. You start bringing food and all sorts of junk to your desk because you have no time, which in turn makes you eat faster than usual, which gets even more crumbs on all your electronics than the usual buildup of Dorito dust does, and then your keyboard inadvertently outputs “I” when you were really going for “O”. Just... no. Buy a four-pack of Dust-Off compressed air canisters for $12 and bid farewell to all of that.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether you’re meal-prepping or just need somewhere to store all the leftover vegetables your kids aren’t eating, you can never have too many food storage containers. Today at Amazon, you can get 20 Ziploc “Twist ‘n Loc” containers ranging from (4oz to 2.25qt) for $15. And if you don’t get along with plastic, you can also grab five oven-ready Pyrex glass containers for $25. These are some of the steepest prices you’ll find, so stock up if your current set can’t handle another round in the dishwasher.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Now that we’ve all been working from home for quite some time, it’s imperative that we all get comfy. I, for one, recently upgraded my butt to the a new seat cushion (as recommended by you, dear readers), which has made a world of difference in my day-to-day routine. But in case you want some authentic office furniture for your apartment or house, Branch Furniture—known for its commercial office supplies—is bringing the whole suite home, at a discount.



Need an ergonomic chair? Branch has your back, literally, with spine-friendly seating for $70 less than MSRP. A task chair is down to $199 from $269, and you can get your own legitimate office desk for $349—no longer is your workstation bound to the same place you sleep. Other furnishings include a small filing cabinet for $155, a guest chair for $395, and a killer standing desk for $895. Beef up your WFH arrangement today.

Advertisement

G2 Goods Antibacterial Brass Pen G23U8HG9 Image : G2 Goods

Advertisement

We’re all still jotting down handwritten notes, right? I know I am. But are you washing your hands after each jot? I think jot not. Silver lining: there’s a solution and it’s called the G2 antibacterial pen which is, the company says, “inherently microbial” since it’s made of brass. It’s also 30% off using the promo code G23U8HG9. That brings the total cost down to $21.



Its precision CNC-milled body, threading, and cap houses a refillable ink cartridge that’s handily swappable. It’s clean (in two ways!), simple, and you don’t really have to think about it beyond fawning over its rich and luxurious but tasteful, minimalist design. Dare to buy a pen this high-end and you’re bound not to get your hands dirty, no matter chicken-scratch your notes.

Advertisement

KYOKU 5" Steak Knives (4ct) | $42 | Amazon | Clip coupon + use code KYOKU63X Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’ve picked up on red meat consumption, you’ll need a good steak knife, especially if you prefer your cuts have the doneness of a chewed up rain boot. KYOKU’s knives have proven excellent for cutting into even the toughest of fleshy strands, and with so many in the steak family—sirloin, chuck, skirt, flank, porterhouse, rib-eye, t-bone, tenderloin—jeez, with so many different forms of steak, why isn’t that all we’re eating? And what kind of steak person are you anyway? Do you like to drown your meat in a vat of tangy substances, or do you pre—wait, what were we talking about? OH, RIGHT, STEAK KNIVES. You can get four of KYOKU’s five-inch knives for $42. Just clip the coupon at Amazon and use code KYOKU63X at checkout.



Advertisement

VTIN Upgraded 1200A Car Jump Starter 74DYDDP6 Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

When you’re in a bind, you shouldn’t have to rely on the kindness of strangers to get back on the road, especially with all this distancing mess. Instead, invest in this VTIN 1200A Peak Car Jump Starter for just $49.



This particular model can bail you out of most situations; with a 1200A of peak output, it can start pretty much any engine, up to 8L for a gas vehicle, or 6L for diesel. Better still, it can function as a flashlight and can power a host of other accessories with its built-in USB ports.

Advertisement

To get the best price, make sure to use the promo code 74DYDDP6 at checkout.

Advertisement

Atlantic Onyx Wire DVD/Blu-Ray Tower Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

With quarantine in full effect, chances are you’re stocking up on games, Blu-Rays, and (for those who rebel against this Ultra HD revolution) DVDs. You could just stack them all on top of each other, but then you’ll have to play Jenga every time you want to switch games. Instead, slot them into this wireframe storage tower, which falls to $25 after recent discounts. You’ll be able to hold 28 of all your favorite games and movies and display them as part of your fun room’s ever-changing style.



Advertisement

Advertisement

I don’t know how other people do it, but I need my eight hours of sleep. Sometimes, I need twelve hours of sleep. I’m a light sleeper, and if I don’t get enough sleep too often, I become an unproductive zombie. So trust me when I say Casper makes some great products to help you sleep, and right now you can save 10% by using the code GOODSNOOZE at checkout.



Casper is most well-known for their mattresses, but I want to point you attention to some of the other products they offer instead. Casper’s original pillow is one of the most comfy pillows I laid my head on, and with the sale it’s $59. Waking up without neck and shoulder tension is truly an amazing experience, and I’d highly recommend it. I haven’t tried the Glow Light out, but I’m tempted—like many I spend all day in front of computer and TV screens and have trouble falling asleep, and something that gets the melotonin flowing is a win in my book. $116 is worth it for a good night’s sleep!

Advertisement

Modern Threads Air Cloud 6-Piece Towel Set Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Maybe you’re taking this extra time inside to do some spring cleaning (if not, that’s okay too!) If you’ve opted to toss out your tattered old towels, consider swapping them out for the Modern Threads Air Cloud 6-Piece Towel Set, which have dropped to just $35 for the whole set.



The set comes with two hand towels, two bath towels, and two washcloths, and comes in a variety of colors to make sure they’ll match no matter what your bathroom’s setup is.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re still rocking that antique toaster that’s been on your countertop longer than you’ve been alive, it’s probably time to upgrade. Especially for single folks, this $25 Black & Decker stainless steel toaster with two slots should do the trick just fine. It has three different toasting modes to account for bagels and frozen snacks, plus a general timer dial for fine-tuning.



Advertisement

Dash 6qt Air Fryer | $80 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

With less gym time to work with, you’ll need to find other ways to cut back on calories without resorting to grandma’s diet. Enter the almighty air fryer. It’ll blast your food with heat and get it all nice and crisp, no added oil required. Dash’s 6qt model is enough to hold almost everything—from a basket of delicious golden fries to the poor-but-too-juicy-to-pass chicken that landed on your table as dinner—and it’s $20 off today. You can get it in Black and Aqua.



Advertisement

Rachael Ray 8qt Stock Pot | $55 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Sometimes, all you need to get a big cooking job done is a big ass pot, like this Rachael Ray 8qt stock pot—now $15 off at Amazon—that has enough room for any kind of big bird, rump, or loin to chill in ahead of whatever delicious soup you have in mind. Don’t have any in mind? Give one of Rachael Ray’s recipes a shot, like this chicken pot pie that my currently empty stomach is absolutely screaming for.



Advertisement

Under Armour 24oz Water Bottle Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Whether alkaline or tap, distilled or sparkling, water is a life source that all living organisms depend on, and it’s good to have a quality water bottle that’ll get you filled up without much hassle. That’s exactly what this Under Armour bottle promises with its one-handed button operation to expose the cap’s built-in straw. It can be yours for $13 after discounts at Amazon.



This bottle is actually manufactured by Thermos, but despite this, it isn’t a vacuum container, meaning it’s not designed to hold hot liquids, nor will it keep your cold ones chilled for long. It’s just a water bottle that can hold 24 ounces of the good stuff, but really, what more do you need?

Advertisement

1080P Full HD Dash Cam 4PG5DD2Q Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

The roads may be a little emptier than usual, but having a dash cam is a very good idea if you drive. But, dash cams can be really expensive—if you want something fancy. If you’re in no rush for one, you can pick up this 1080p dash cam for just $30 on Amazon if you use code 4PG5DD2Q at checkout. This camera gives you all the basics you’ll need from a dash camera like night vision, a monitor that will turn on the camera if it senses motion, and a looped recorder that replaces old footage when the storage is full. You won’t get any fancy bells and whistles for the price, but it’ll get the job done.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Our pals at REI are back with another round of deals. Starting today until the 27th enjoy deep discounts on Camping, Fitness, and Biking gear. I’m a big believer in willing what you want so maybe, just maybe grabbing a tent and a cooler will help get us out of quarantine and into the woods sooner. Worst case, living room or backyard adventures until then.



Advertisement

We’ve recommended some of REI’s best offerings but I want to throw out a quick few editions here. Grab 25% off their top-rated hammock and best-selling tent. You can also snag this discount on customers’ favorite women’s running shoes.

Whatever you choose you’ll still get free shipping.

Save Up to 60% Off Retail APRIL60 Photo : Columbia

Advertisement

It may no longer be winter, but that’s why right now is the perfect time to add gear to your coldweather kit as items are heavily discounted. Right now, you can save up to 60% off original retail prices at Columbia. Just enter promo code APRIL60 at checkout. The sale is only around through the end of the day, so get your order in before it’s too late. Oh, and shipping is free if you spend $100 or more, so get shoppin’!



30% off $85 Purchase REFRESH30 at checkout Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

One way that I’ve been dealing with being stuck inside constantly is by working on refreshing my wardrobe. Not only do I just want to be comfortable each day, but when I do get to see other people again, I want to look good. Thankfully, it’s easy to find great deals on fashion, and Forever 21 is no exception: it’s offering 30% of $85 or more purchases with the code REFRESH30.



Forever 21 offers stylish clothing for cheap, so you can get a lot for $85. For example, these Stonewashed Mid-Rise Flare Jeans are only $30, which isa third of the way to your purchase goal. You can also use this chance to stock up on closet staples that don’t need to be expensive, like these Scoop Neck Camis. They’re already $3 apiece, but now you can buy all the colors and save even more.

Advertisement

35% off Sitewide Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

The link below is to a product sold by a third party. G/O Media does not make any representation about the efficacy and safety of CBD products and their use may be illegal in your state.

If you’re looking for ways to relax and chill out, we have a great deal for you. For a limited time, you can use our exclusive code (KINJA35) to get 35% off sitewide. What does that mean for you? Well, it means you can choose between tinctures, topicals, bath bombs, and even CBD that’s safe for PETS! Yes, even your stressed out pups and cats can get in on the action. Just remember to type in “KINJA35" and you should be good to go! Jump on this deal before it’s gone!



Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s the ides of Aprils, and summer is coming on quick. Is your wardrobe ready? Jachs NY is offering a great sale on their twill chino shorts, and this isn’t a clearance event, so there are plenty of styles and sizes to choose from. They also have five pockets, which is five more pockets than I have in any of my shorts. Use code CHS at checkout to bring the pirce from $90 to $29, and get to stylin’.



Auvon Dual Channel TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator Machine HI4YVIYA

Advertisement

TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) massagers seem a bit like pseudoscience, but every time we post a deal on one of these things, we hear nothing but rave reviews. In fact, I use one occasionally after exercising, and it does seem to reduce muscle pain. At the very least, it feels cool, and these days, it’s imperative to use every destressor at your disposal.



This model from Auvon includes 20 modes and eight reusable pads (in two different sizes), far more than you’d get from most competitors. Just use promo code HI4YVIYA at checkout to get it for $25.

Advertisement

Save up to 65% Off Mountain Hardwear Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Everything’s a little crazy right now, but even while social distancing there’s one thing you can do if you take the right precautions—go hiking. If you need some gear for your next serious hike, then Steep & Cheap has you covered, with up to 65% off Mountain Hardwear brand items.



This includes items like the monster-sized Scrambler 25L Backpack, which should be big enough to carry everything you need for a full day of hiking away from society. It’s currently only $85! Or, you can grab something like this Rogers Pass Long-Sleeve Shirt, which doesn’t seem like the best hiking shirt but it looks nice.

Advertisement

But whether you’re looking for a new sleeping bag or a new outfit, you can find something you like here. Just hurry because the items are selling out fast!

Advertisement

Up to 60% off Apparel Graphic : Nordstrom

Advertisement

By now, you’ve probably rotated through a good chunk of your lounge-friendly wardrobe pieces, and your fits might be feeling a little stale. Luckily, there’s a sale for that!



Nordstrom’s kicking off its Spring Sale with discounts of up to 60% on men’s and women’s clothes, with options ranging from cozy couch clothes to Zoom-friendly business casual attire. And if you don’t find what you’re looking for there, Nordstrom has plenty of other deals to choose from.

Advertisement

Face Mask TOGETHERZAZZ Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

For our safety, and for everyone else’s safety, we need to stay inside. However, staying inside for weeks on end isn’t feasible for most people. We need groceries and other supplies eventually! When you do go out, though, it’s important to wear a face mask, and you can buy one with a customizable pattern from Zazzle right now. If you use code TOGETHERZAZZ at checkout, you’ll save a few bucks, bringing the total to $11.



Now, this isn’t the N95 mask that’s recommended for medical professionals, but even a basic face mask like this can help protect those not in direct contact with COVID on a daily basis to stay safe. Or rather, you’re keeping others safe from your own germs, as these face masks are more designed to keep your germs in, not keep others’ out.

Advertisement

Finally, Zazzle’s line of face masks are customizable with any pattern you’d like, for no extra charge. Just know that the pattern will be obscured a bit by the sewn in flaps, so simple patterns are best.

Advertisement

Bellesa Vibrator Giveaway Image : Bellesa Boutique

Advertisement

Ok y’all. We know quarantine has been long, and it’s certainly has been lonely. Especially during the night. All of a sudden, all of your baes on the hotline are in their homes, not able to visit (for the greater good!), but that just means you have an even larger itch to scratch. Luckily, Bellesa has come through with the best fucking deal ever — they’re just...giving away a selection of vibrators FOR FREE. YES, you heard me. Free. They’re partnering with Womanizer to get everyone off (safely) throughout the COVID-19 crisis. So, I would try my luck and get an amazing vibe to take you to your peak without ever leaving your home. Orgasms during social distancing are what you make it (literally). Enter the give away and get off (over and over again)! And while you’re there, definitely check out the not-free collection, it’s dope, too!

Advertisement

Since Diamond has suspended distribution of new comics and the industry is all but at a crawl now we turn to our friends at ComiXology. And as COVID has claimed another franchise causing the delay of No Time To Die. But with time and sales come opportunity. (You can also catch up on all those movies.)



Catch up on all of Dynamite’s James Bond lore now before the film’s release. The current run is written by Vita Ayala and Danny Lore is a real treat for fans young and old. The beautiful art is by Eric Gapstur and Erica D’Urso. Issues #5 and #6 are due next month so plenty of time to dive into this series.

Advertisement

I will personally recommend the Case Files volume which is 50% and all about how badass Moneypenny is.

With some issues as low as 99 cents have your personal Quartermaster fire up the Kindle and get these downloaded today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Listen up, agent: like anything its size, the James Bond collection is like a junkyard. There’s a side that you just have no business venturing into, but if you can wade through the rusty crap, there’s a lot of value to be found. There are 24 films from the series all packed into one massive collection, and VUDU is letting that collection go for just $100.



Even better, all of it is remastered in 4K Ultra HD. From Russia With Love, Die Another Day, Goldfinger, GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, Casino Royale—I could go on and on and on and on and on about some of the best Bond films, but you’re just going to have to watch them all yourself to figure out your own perfect cocktail (shaken, not stirred).

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Steelbook Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Best Buy is the place to go for Star Wars steelbooks... which ends up being great if you can wait, because Best Buy also has a lot of sales on said steelbooks. Right now, the Star Wars: The Last Jedi steelbook is on sale for the low low price of $15, so if your collection has a Last Jedi shaped hole in it, you can fill it for less than the price of some DoorDash carryout.



Advertisement

Have you read any of the Pokemon Adventures manga? If not, you’re missing out. The Pokemon anime and manga are quite different, and the mange generally has the better plot beats so it’s worth looking into even if you hate the anime. Amazon currently has a lot of the Pokemon Adventures box sets on discount, so now is the perfect time to jump in.



Advertisement

The box set on the biggest discount is probably the Gold and Silver box set, which is only $30 for seven volumes, but there is a catch. At least early on, the Pokemon Adventure manga was a continuous story, so without the first seven volumes you’d probably be a little lost. The first seven volumes are slightly discounted at $50, but if you’ve taken advantage of a previous sale on the first box set, you’re read to go with the second set. Or, you can just grab the Gold and Silver box set now and wait for the rest of the sets to hit a deeper discount!

Advertisement

Try Three Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Free Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Amazon is giving away three months of access to its increasingly impressive music service, after which you’ll be asked to pay $8 monthly to continue. That’s cheaper than most others, though, and you may like what you find after signup.



Amazon has one of the most extensive catalogs with over 60 million tracks, and the mobile app supports Alexa and all the devices she loves to dwell in, so you don’t have to move an inch in bed to start that morning routine playlist.

Advertisement

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Advertisement

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition | $15 | Best Buy

Marvel’s Spider-Man might just be one of the best PlayStation 4 exclusives of this generation. And now, you can get the game, plus its three bonus chapters of DLC, all for $15 from Best Buy. It’s a small price to pay for that rare game that makes you feel like Spider-Man.

Advertisement

Can’t wait for the disc? It’s also on sale at the PlayStation Store, but you’ll have to fork over another $5.

Nintendo Switch Screen Protector Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re super clumsy like I am, you might want to take steps to protect your handheld electronics. Well, you’re in luck. For a low $9, you can get your hands on a two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors, that’ll keep your precious Nintendo Switch from the bumps and bruises of constant playing and sometimes falling off your couch or bed. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone!



Advertisement

Graphic : Humble Bundle

Advertisement

Now that we’ve all been working from home for a month or so it still might be a challenge. Having to be a bit of our own IT department at times can be trying, but fear not! Humble Bundle would love to lend a hand with a few issues we know you can handle. For the next 20 days, they’ve got your technical bases covered all valued at $693.



It’s not all work though. They’ve managed to sneak a few games because you deserve to play also. This is a great opportunity if you are looking for software to aid with encryption, password protection, storage backup, and even WordPerfect Office.

Advertisement

As always at each tier donations will be made to charitable organizations. This bundle is no different and will be supporting those that are helping with the response to COVID-19.

Deep Discounts on EA PC Digital Game Downloads Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something new to play, check out Amazon’s Electronic Arts sale, where tons of EA’s PC games are heavily discounted today. In the $5 range, we have great games like the whacky shooter Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare, Need for Speed: Most Wanted, and World War 1 shooter Battlefield 1. (You can also get Battlefield V—which tells stories from WW2—for $16.) Missing football? Fill the void with Madden 20 for $20. There’s also multiplayer fun in Star Wars Battlefront II for $15, and if you’re more of a solo saber user, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order delivers an original story with tight gameplay and visuals for $36. Peruse the full selection at Amazon right here.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s just something super cool about playing as an assassin. Sneaking through areas, getting that satisfying shot and sneaking away undetected... or at least, so I heard. I’m horrible at sneaking around, so my time with stealth games tend to just be running away from authorities, yet again. Anyway, if you want to be play as a gun-for-hire, Hitman 2: Gold Edition is on sale at Target for $55, for both the PS4 and Xbox One.



Advertisement

That might seem a little expensive, but the Gold Edition includes the expansion pass, which retails for $40 on its own. It’s a great deal for a content-complete version of the game.

Advertisement

If you haven’t already checked out Nintendo Labo on your Nintendo Switch, we don’t blame you. It’s tons of fun and changes the way you play your Nintendo Switch, but ultimately, you’re paying $40 for slabs of cardboard (and, to be fair, the quirky games they’re designed for). That’s not true at Best Buy today, though, which has several Labo Toy-Con kits on sale for $20, including the VR Starter Kit + Blaster, the robot kit (that’s cool as all hell, but kind of looks like a poor man’s Bowflex), a vehicle kit with controls perfect for land, sea, and air, and a variety kit that can be used as a fishing pole, a piano, steering bars for a motorbike, and more.



For the unaware, Nintendo Labo Kits feature two-pronged fun. First, you assemble the cardboard controls into whichever mode you fancy, and then you stick your Switch hardware inside and play simple, yet deceivingly fun games with a control scheme more involved than your typical frantic button-pressing.

Advertisement

Keza MacDonald sums it up perfectly in her Kotaku review:

Kids and adults get different things out of Labo, depending not just on age but personality. The more complex models might lose the attention of younger children, but older ones (and parents) will be driven to find out how they work. It is very much a family activity, because whether each person is most interested in playing games, making the models, coming up with new inventions or customizations, or delving into programming principles, everyone has something to offer.

Advertisement

Nintendo Labo: The Kotaku Review The first question you might have about Labo is: what’s so special about a box of cardboard and… Read more

Resident Evil 3 (PC/Steam) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you missed out on the various pre-order deals and bonuses for the Resident Evil 3 remake, it’s not too late to save, at least if you’re on PC. CDKeys has Steam codes for the game going for just $42, and that includes the classic costume DLC for Jill and Carlos that you only get for pre-ordering. Now, while you’re installing, I suggest doing some price research on bulk pampers, because you’ll probably shit yourself in the first encounter with Nemesis.



Advertisement

You can snag a couple of niche Razer controllers for up to 20% off at Amazon today. The Razer Raion Fightpad for PlayStation 4 is normally $100, but you’ll save an extra $20 with this offer. Like most controllers of its ilk, it ditches analog sticks and adds a couple of extra combo buttons to the face, all of which have custom mechanical switches for better tactile feedback and input response. The d-pad is more like a satellite dish than a cross, which makes or breaks the thing depending on your taste and fighting game of choice.



Razer also has its Junglecat smartphone gaming controller on sale, with a 15% discount taking your total down to $85. That’s a lot more than I’m comfortable with paying for a mobile controller, especially considering it only fully works with any Razer Phone, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and Samsung Galaxy S10+.

Advertisement

If you have those phones, a special case will allow you to attach the controllers to the side, giving you your own little makeshift Nintendo Switch in the current absence of the real deal on store shelves. Thankfully, you can still use it with any Android smartphone you want if you attach the “Joy-Cons” to the included adapter, but you’ll need something to prop your phone up. Also, this thing has 100-hour battery life, which is just stupid (but in the absurdly good way).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Final Fantasy XIV Complete Edition (PC Download) Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Did you already beat Final Fantasy VII Remake? Or lamenting the fact that the physical copy is currently sold out on Amazon? Well, I got just the game for you. You can grab the complete edition of Final Fantasy XIV, the MMO, for just $48 on Newegg. Containing what I can only imagine is about ten times the content of Final Fantasy VII Remake, it’ll give you plenty to do while you either wait for your copy of the game, or wait until the nebulous time in which part two of the FFVII saga is released.



Advertisement

The Final Fantasy XIV comes not only with the base game, but the MMO’s three expansions: Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers. Each part of the game is a beefy expansion on its own, and between that and the other free story content, you’re looking at at least 200 hours of content. Probably more, but I’m not willing to admit how much time I’ve sunk into the game.

The Complete Edition also comes with a free 30 day subscription, but you’ll need to pay monthly beyond that. But, you’ll get those 30 days to figure out if you want to keep paying, or if you want to wait for the biannual free login periods instead.

Advertisement

If $48 if still too rich for your blood, the Starter Edition is $16, and contains the base game and the 30 day subscription.

Advertisement

Borderlands 3 ( PS4 Xbox One

Advertisement

If you’re uninterested in Doom or don’t think Animal Crossing is quite your things, well, there’s always Borderlands 3. And right now, you can own a copy on PS4 and Xbox One for just $20. That’s a pretty sweet deal.



It’s a really fun co-op game. And honestly, right now, a beefy co-op game to play with your friends is a perfect way to socialize while everyone’s apart. Who knows how long Amazon will keep this price point for this time, so if you’re tempted, grab Borderlands 3 before it’s too late!

Advertisement

Advertisement

GMG Spring Sale Image : Capcom

Advertisement

Itching for the next big game? It may have already come out, albeit just recently. Green Man Gaming’s annual spring sale, which lasts through April 23, features a wide array of new releases both triple-A and indie. Resident Evil 3, for instance, hit the virtual shelf last week and is already down to $46. Need a co-op shooter to pass the time with a friend or significant other? Get Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition for a mere $44.



Other highlights include Monster Hunter World: Iceborne for $26, Just Cause 3: XXL Edition for $4, and one of my personal favorites, Assassin’s Creed Creed: Odyssey (Gold Edition) for $28. A good chunk of these games are jam-packed with DLC—or, in the case of MHW: Iceborne, ARE DLC—yielding countless hours of playtime. Here are some of the highlights. For the whole gamut of offerings, peruse this here landing page.

Advertisement

HORI Fighting Commander for Xbox One | $30 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If an arcade fighting stick is too rich for your casual blood, give the HORI Fighting Commander a try, the Xbox One version of which is down to its lowest price ever ($30) on Amazon. As a bonus, it also works with Xbox 360 and PC.



This isn’t a Sega Genesis controller, by the way, although I know it looks eerily similar. As you’ll notice, there are no analog sticks, which means you’ll have problems playing most games on Xbox One, but with a superior directional pad that can also emulate the left analog stick and two extra face buttons for combos, it’s perfect for 2D fighters.

Advertisement

My only knock is that it’s a wired controller, but that’s also a plus if you’re one of few who can perceive the extremely slight lag you get with wireless.

Advertisement