Friday's Best Deals: August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, Kyoku Damascus Steak Knives, The Last Of Us Part II, Anker Liberty Air 2, Motorola Razr 5G, and More

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?

Big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of NECTIUM AA batteries for just $15 when you use promo code 64AT2XTM, or a 48-pack of AAA batteries for $13 with the same code.

Don’t need as many batteries? Snag an 8-pack of AA batteries or an 8-pack of AAA batteries for just over $4 when you use promo code 64AT2XTM. No matter which pack you choose, you’ll save 40% off the list price with this code.

Aukey True Wireless Sport Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

As I’ve been testing a myriad of products from Aukey, one thing is certain; each is great quality for the price. Don’t be a fool and miss this deal today. Treat yourself and save 45% on these True Wireless Sport Earbuds with the clipped coupon.

As with most of these secure fit earbuds, they’re built for a fast-paced life. These were made for the gym, hikes, runs, the court, and anything else for those adventurers with an active lifestyle. I’ve found ear-hooks are an acquired taste, but they definitely ensure everything stays where it needs to. And these are obviously waterproof to protect against sweat. Great bass and full sound given their size. Expect around thirty-five hours of playtime with the case, so you’ll get just about seven hours off of a single charge. A great value for a set of earbuds to take on the road with you.

These will ship free for Prime members.

RAVPower MagSafe Charger KJ012RPWC Image : RAVPower

MagSafe is one of the clever, yet unseen new enhancements for Apple’s iPhone 12, implementing a magnetic anchor beneath the backing glass that you can snap a wireless charger and other accessories onto. In classic Apple fashion, however, the accessories are pricey: the MagSafe charging pad itself is $39 without the needed power brick, which will run you another $19.



Here’s a more cost-effective unofficial MagSafe charger from third-party maker RAVPower, which offers a wide range of great accessories for phones and other devices. This charger magnetically snaps onto the back of any iPhone 12 model, plus you can use it for AirPods Pro and wirelessly-chargeable AirPods cases.

It also comes with the needed 20W USB-C PD power adapter to plug it into the wall, and it’s all yours for just $16 right now when you clip the coupon on the page and pop in promo code KJ012RPWC at checkout. That’s less than one-third the price of buying Apple’s own components.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro ANC Headphones Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Hello, hello. If you’re reading this it means that you may be somewhat interested in audio, or at the very least, are in the market for a new, affordable pair of headphones. Well, look no further than these Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro ANC Headphones, down to $100 from the original list price of $130. Available in four colors, The Souncore Liberty 2 Pros are the latest in a steady brand compatible with both Apple and Andriod. The headphones themselves have targeted ANC (active noise cancellation) and boasts HearID, a personalized EQ that looks inside your ears and analyzes the shape for a customized listening experience.

The Liberty Air 2 Pros also have up to 26 hours of playtime and seven hours of playback with just one charge, and if you use the charging case (you should!), you’ll get three re-charges. Of course, they come with noise-canceling microphones so you can take Zoom calls in peace, especially if you have too thin walls and too loud neighbors. And honestly, these are great competition to the original AirPods and the AirPods Pro which are about $150 and $250, respectfully.

Lifetime VPN Unlimited Service Image : KeepSolid

With a 3/5-star “Good” rating from PCMag, one of the only remaining trustworthy sources for VPN reviews, KeepSolid’s VPN Unlimited might not be the best of its kind, but it is decently well-regarded nonetheless. And right now, it’s also one of the most affordable VPN services you can buy, especially since few brands offer lifetime memberships to begin with. For a limited time only, StackSocial is featuring a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited for $40—down 80% from its $199 price tag straight from the provider. This option gives you access to the private networking client on five devices of your choosing. Or you can double it for only $20 more (a $299 value!).

Although it only has a small number of servers compared to bigger players in the space like NordVPN—around 400 across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Hong Kong—its interface is tidy and highly accessible to newcomers. And on the off-chance you have trouble getting it to function as expected, there’s 24-hour/7-day-a-week customer support to give your VPN a jump. Because you’re paying for it, you don’t have to worry about speed bottlenecks either, and the company claims its “military-grade AES 256-bit encryption” and zero log policy keeps your browsing experience nice and secure. It’s also compatible with a wide range of devices, including Windows Vista through 10, macOS 10.11 and later, Android 4.1 and newer, iOS 9.0 and beyond, and even in browsers like Chrome and Mozilla Firefox.

So long as you redeem your license within 30 days of purchase, you’ll be all set with a lifelong private internet experience that’s never interrupted by pesky renewal alerts. Just add it to your cart and start surfing.

No, it’s not an iPad—but Amazon does right by parents with its Fire Kids Edition tablets.



As you’ll see from the image, they’re wrapped in a thick rubber shell/convertible stand that helps protect it from dings and drops. Still, kids will find a way to break almost anything, and Amazon is ready there too. Each Kids Edition tablet has a 2-year worry-free guarantee, so if your child still manages to bust the thing, you’ve got a free replacement coming.

Amazon’s marketplace has a wide array of games, apps, books, and streaming services available, and the Kids Edition comes with the handy bonus of a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited). The gated-off service provides a wealth of kid-friendly content within a colorful launcher, and then you can choose whether or not to pay monthly once the year is done.

Right now, Amazon is knocking $40 off the 7" tablet, $50 off the 8” HD tablet, or $60 off the 10" HD tablet, making it an ideal time to bring one (or more) of these durable devices into your family. Grab ‘em in blue, purple, and pink.

Motorola Razr 5G (Unlocked) Image : Elizabeth Lanier

I never had one of the original Motorola Razr phones as a teen when they came out back in the early 2000s— too expensive. Thankfully though, the new 5G updated smartphone version of the Razr (which still folds) is available at a discount, meaning others who didn’t get the Razr phone of their dreams back then can make up for lost time now.

At a $400 discount, this Moto Razr 5G is more affordable than its launch price and is unlocked, so you can use it with any compatible phone service providers. While $1,000 is still a hefty chunk of change, buying it unlocked outright at least allows you to save month to month by not subsidizing the cost of your smartphone and giving you the flexibility to switch providers.

Samsung T5 2TB Portable SSD Image : Samsung

A computer without any storage space won’t do anybody much good, but that’s no reason to go out and buy a whole new rig. A portable SSD is a great way to expand your computer’s storage without having to pay a hefty upgrade fee when you’re configuring your new computer, and you can carry it with you wherever you go. Samsung’s SSD’s are fast, reliable, and small enough to fit in the tiniest pockets of your favorite bag. Right now, you can save $70 on Samsung’s 2TB model in black, bringing it close to the lowest price we’ve seen on this drive.

The Nike-branded rendition of the Apple Watch comes with a couple of perks, including the cool Sport Band with breathable punch holes and the exclusive watch faces, and right now Best Buy is taking $50 off the fitness-centric wearable. It’s $349 for the 40mm version and $379 for the larger 44mm model. Both are available in black and silver at those prices.

On top of the savings, you’ll also get six free months of Apple’s new Fitness+ service, which includes an array of video workouts that utilize the stats pouring out of your Apple Watch. Looking for a way to get back on track with exercise and emerge from this pandemic refreshed and ready to take on the world? An Apple Watch and Fitness+ could help, at least.

Fire HD 8 Tablet Image : Amazon

Look, it’s no iPad—but if you want a solid, cost-effective tablet for basic entertainment needs, there’s no better bargain than Amazon’s Fire tablets. And right now, they’re even cheaper.



Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet is a good option. It has a modest 8-inch 1280x800 screen with just enough power to handle apps, games, and media, plus a hearty 12-hour battery. It’s marked down to just $60 right now with special offers (ads) on the lock screen, or $75 without—a savings of $30 with either version.

You can pay an extra $20 to get the Fire HD 8 Plus, which has smoother performance, wireless charging, and faster wired charging.

Bloodborne: The Board Game Image : Giovanni Colantonio

This is the Dark Souls of board games. No wait, I guess Dark Souls: The Board Game is the Dark Souls of board games. I guess it’s more accurate to say this is the Bloodborne of board games, because it’s Bloodborne: The Board Game. That’s right, the Dark Souls-like Soulslike game from the creators of Dark Souls is now a board game, just like Dark Souls: The Board Game. Similar to Dark Souls: The Board Game, Bloodborne: The Board Game is a one to four player board game based on Bloodborne. Just like Bloodborne, Bloodborne: The Board Game features the Dark Souls of board game gameplay. There are branching quests and a tabletop combat system that draws inspiration from Bloodborne, which draws inspiration from Dark Souls. Bloodborne: The Board Game also Dark Souls, which Bloodborne. It’s worth nothing that Dark Souls, Dark Souls. Also Bloodborne. Dark Souls Bloodborne board game: Bloodborne. Dark. Dark. Bl. Da. D.

Bloodborne: The Board Game is on sale for $80 at Amazon today.

Screenshot : Nintendo

Lets’a go! Super Mario 3D All-Stars is down to $50 at Walmart today, a familiar price for anyone who grew up playing the games included in the collection. Back in 2002, I remember getting $50 from my mom so I could go to the mall and gleefully pick up a copy of Super Mario Sunshine. Then there was 2007's Super Mario Galaxy, one of the first games I bought on my own when I went off to college. At the time $50 seemed like a real investment. Seeing that price tag on these classic games is kind of nostalgic, isn’t it? Okay, I’m reaching. It’s a little bizarre that the collection was $60 to begin with, but the price reduction here is a welcome one. Super Mario 3D All-Stars will literally vanish from shelves starting today, so if you’ve been hoping for a discount, this is your last chance.

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : Sony

If you didn’t pick it up last year, good news! The Last of Us Part II is down to $30 on Best Buy right now, saving you $30. Be warned: the story is polarizing, but it also swept house during last year’s game awards season. Perhaps you remember the wave of bad discourse that it spawned. People just had a lot to say about this game. Some of that was valid criticism. Other critiques were bad faith arguments from angry nerds. In retrospect, I think we were all just restless from being cooped up inside. If you’re already invested in the story, now’s a good time to grab the next chapter.

Godzilla Tokyo Clash Board Game Image : Sheilah Villari

Happy Godzilla vs. Kong Day! If you need more monster fighting, how about a board game? I had no idea Funko had moved into this space but looking at the packaging; it’s beautifully designed. The retro vibe comes from the fact that you’re playing through 1960s Tokyo in this Godzilla Tokyo Clash Board Game. Today save 36% on it and live out all your “strange creature” fantasies.



As a kid, I loved Rodan because I’d watch the then Sci-Fi Channel Saturday mornings when they ran old Godzilla flicks. So obviously, my major gripe with this game is the lack of a pterodactyl-like monster. But you can play as the other famous kaiju: Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah, or Megalon. They each come as an awesome miniature to stomp around the board. You’ll be battling your friends to become the ultimate monster ruler by strategizing to gain more energy by destroying select targets on the board. Your kaiju will need to take the others out before the people of Earth deploy game-ending weapons to destroy you all. Recommended for ages ten and up for two to four players. The game takes about forty-five minutes, so it’s not a long campaign but definitely fun enough to get a few sessions in on a killer game night. This definitely makes me interested to see what Funko does in this gaming space in the future.

Prime members get free one-day shipping.

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Sony

Sony has a big spring sale happening on PSN over the next few weeks and that means retailers are scrambling to match its prices. Case in point, you can now grab Ghost of Tsushima for $40. Sucker Punch’s open world samurai game came out last year and it’s one you don’t want to miss. It features a gorgeous world and varied combat for both stealthy and aggressive players. More importantly, it features the best button prompt in history. At one point, you sit in some hot springs and the game prompts you to reflect on your uncle. It’s an incredible moment and you need to see it to believe it, so grab a copy.

Super Mario LEGO Starter Course Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Look, we can stop pretending. It’s just you and me here, and neither of us have to act cool. The Mario LEGO set? Actually kind of lit. The toys allow you to create physical Mario levels with interactive toys. I’m not too proud to admit it’s rad and if you aren’t either, know that it’s on sale for $48 today. The kit comes with 231 pieces, complete with warp pipes, an end level flag, question blocks, and more. Plus, you get a big LEGO of my boy Bowser Jr and a Mario toy that makes a gleeful noise when you stomp on his little head. Get it for your kids, get it for yourself, whatever, there’s no judgement here. Enjoy life, you do you, LEGOs are cool.

Carcassonne Big Box Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Carcassonne is on sale today but let’s get something out of the way first. It’s not that hard to pronounce. Car-ca-sown. At least, I’m pretty sure that’s right. Nobody correct me. All you really need to know is that you can buy the Carcassonne Big Box for $60 on Amazon, just clip the coupon. Carcassonne is an extremely satisfying tile-based board game where players collectively build a map. Place rivers, roads, cities, and more by dropping down tiles. The goal is to get the most points by placing “meeples” and claiming areas. The Big Box includes 11 of the game’s expansions, over 150 tiles, seven meeple types, and more. It’s a fantastic game that’s particularly chill. Just make sure you have a big table to play it on.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury | $50 | Amazon Best Buy Screenshot : Nintendo

The video game so nice, it lets you kill Bowser twice. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is one of the best Switch games out there and it just got even cheaper. Both Amazon and Best Buy have the new release down to $50 today. Considering that Nintendo rarely discounts first-party games, that’s a particularly rare bit of savings on a new release. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury includes two great games for the price of one. You’ll get one of Wii U’s best games and the all new Bowser’s Fury, which is a mini open world Mario game where you fight a kaiju-sized Bowser as a cat. It’s good.

When we originally started covering Watch Dogs: Legion deals, the game’s price was plummeting after two weeks. If you bought it at full price at launch, you were quickly punished for doing so as you saw your friends grab it $20 or even $30 cheaper. To this day, the price continues to sink and now you can grab Ubisoft’s open world game for just $20. I’m not really sure what’s going on here (the game’s buggy launch likely did a number on its install base), but the game’s price has just been all over the place. If you were waiting for a time to jump on, Amazon is probably the way to go right now, as you can get the game more than half off right now. Will it drop lower? Probably at some point. For now, $20 seems like the lowest this will go for the next few months. After that? Who knows.

Bravely Default II Screenshot : Nintendo

Do you need another long, turn-based JRPG in your life? Of course you do! What else is going on right now!? Well, starting today, Switch owners can grab Bravely Default II, which is sure to keep you occupied for quite some time. The latest RPG from Square Enix features the game’s signature “Brave/Default” combat system, which lets players store up attacks and unleash multiple at once. There are new characters, new job classes, a new look, and so much more. If that’s up your alley, you can grab it from Best Buy for $50 today. When you add it to your cart, you’ll also discover that you get a free coaster and placemat set with your order too. Weird, but okay! Preoccupy your brain with some grinding.

LEGO Art Sets Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Do you love the fine art of LEGO, but also the fine art of art? What if there was a way to combine those two passions into one Mega Art? Well good news, my cultured brickheads. There is! LEGO has a series of “art” sets that lets you piece together paintings. You essentially get a canvas and a colorful selection of beads that you can stick onto it. Follow the directions and you’ll create portraits of pop culture icons like Iron Man, Darth Maul, or Marilyn Monroe. Or you can put them together completely wrong and make absolutely nothing. Either way, you can hang it up on a wall when you’re done, so consider this a DIY poster. You can grab some sets from Best Buy for $96 today.

TaoTronics Air Purifier 24AP008 Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve been in the market for a new air purifier, you may want to give this one a try. The TaoTronics Air Purifier is only $96 when you use promo code 24AP008 at checkout, and is equipped with a true HEPA filter. It can sift out dander, mold, and pollutants for anyone with horrible allergies. Nothing much to say, so go ahead and clear the air with a fresh new purchase for your dusty ass apartment. It’s $24 off the list price right now when you use the code.

A smart lock is one of the handiest connected home devices you can add to your place. If you’ve ever closed the door behind you and immediately realized that your keys are missing, a smart lock can save you the hassle of calling a locksmith or tracking down a backup key from a friend or family member. Just pull out your phone, press the button, and it’ll open for you.



August’s Wi-Fi Smart Lock is one of the most popular options today, and its current 4th-generation model is marked down 22% to $196 at Amazon.

I’ve used an earlier August model and found it easy to install and handy for checking whether I locked the door once I’m away from home. And yes, the one time I walked out the door without my keys, the August Smart Lock saved me from a whole lot of time and stress. Better safe than sorry. This one’s a lot slimmer, too, and can automatically unlock when you get home. Handy!

Kyoku Damascus Steak Knives (Set of 4) KYOKUT23 Image : Andrew Hayward

No kitchen is complete without a killer set of steak knives, and you can’t do much better than Kyoku’s Daimyo series Damascus knives. Made of high carbon steel, these “ruthlessly sharp” (and sharp-looking) blades are guaranteed for life and have a slightly curved edge to slice through a hearty steak with ease.

Right now, you can add a set of four Kyoku Damascus steak knives to your arsenal for $118, a savings of $52 off the list price. Just clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KYOKUT23 at checkout to secure the savings.

300 Doggie Poop Bags Image : Sheilah Villari

Everybody poops, including your pups. Whether you have a house full of canines or even just one, you need doggie doo bags. It shows you respect your neighbors and community when you curb your pooch. Right now, grab all the bags you need for cheap. This bundle of 300 poop bags is just $20; that’s just a few cents a bag. The bags have sweet little pooches on them and non-scented. They are durable and leak-proof, which is just as important. You get twenty rolls and a reusable dispenser that you can attach easily to their leash. This is a great deal for something you know you will use, probably a lot quicker than you think. They are also certified 100% biodegradable and actually made from high-quality plant-based materials. This is a lightning deal for the next three hours.

Prime members enjoy free shipping.

Save up To 50% on Echo Devices Image : Gabe Carey

For a limited time, you can talk to Alexa on your choice of the latest Echo Dot Kids Edition (or the regular Echo Dot if you hate fun), the 4th Gen standard Echo, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot, the Echo Auto, the Echo Show 5, and the Echo Show 8 if you’re so inclined, for up to 50% off the sticker prices.

That’s right, whether you’re looking to add smart features to your car or adorn your nightstand with a friggin’ sweet tiger, uhh, for the kids, you can’t go wrong with an Amazon Echo smart speaker. In her review of the 2020 upgrade, Gizmodo’s Victoria Song had this to say:

“If you’re on an OG Amazon Echo or a second-generation Echo, you could probably do with the boost in audio quality. Other than the improved audio quality and the new round design, many of the upgrades just aren’t that noticeable. At the end of the day, I’m left feeling, like, ‘Well, this is the round Echo with surprisingly decent audio that does pretty much what my other Echo speakers do.’ Like I said, it’s round. That’s the story.”

Load your home (and car?) with smart speakers while the deals last, if that’s the kind of thing you’re into.

Serta White Goose Feather/Down Fiber Blanket Image : Sheilah Villari

With a new season, warm weather is on the way. Turning over the bedroom from heavy hot blankets is the next step in the seasonal transition. Something a little lighter but still quality is needed. Serta’s White Goose Feather/Down Fiber Blanket is up to 69% off depending and an excellent cozy solution.

Something for chilly nights but still on the cool side means summer is coming, so until then, get snuggled up in this goose feather and down fiber blanket. Serta has had the American Down and Feather Council give it the ol’ thumbs-up, and it’s a 233 thread count. You’ll be experiencing a 90/10 split on those feathers and down fiber. Get a peaceful night’s sleep knowing it’s allergen-free and easy to clean. The twin to king sizes are all included in this sale, and the discount will reflect based on which you select.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Cuisinart Cordless Rechargeable Hand Blender Image : Sheilah Villari

Remember at the beginning of quarantine sixty years ago when everyone was trying to make Dalgona coffee. The hand blender really had a moment there. But this small appliance can make concocting a lot of recipes much easier too. Today save 46% on Cuisinart Cordless Hand Blender to help you.

It is mentioned how portable and lightweight this, which is great to hear if you are making things that require more power, like soups and chunky salsa. But it does look easy to operate with just one button, and it’s easy to clean, unlike other kitchen appliances. It’s tiny but powerful, with 7.8 total volts behind it and five settings. The ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable and steady grip. It’s accompanied by a twenty-four-ounce mixing beaker and a traditional chef’s whisk. There’s even a recipe book to get you started. Expect it to run about twenty minutes on one charge, and the quick-charge feature will have your pancake batter smooth in a heartbeat.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Echo Show 10 Image : Amazon

Amazon’s recently-released Echo Show 10 smart speaker with a screen is a bit different than past models: it has a rotating screen that uses a motion-detecting camera to follow you as you move around the room, ensuring that video calls, recipe videos, or whatever else you’re watching is always in full view.



Sound kinda creepy? Yeah, that checks out. Gizmodo’s Catie Keck said much the same thing in her review, yet ultimately found the thing to be pretty handy:

“One of my favorite things about the Echo Show 10 was also one of its most unnerving. I loved the ability to move around my kitchen and have the screen rotate to face me no matter where I was situated—when I was streaming television. When I wasn’t, I found Alexa’s watchful eye a little too creepy to be left on all the time.”

If you’re keen on a swiveling screen, Amazon is already slashing $40 off the list price of the Echo Show 10, now sitting at $210. It also works as a smart home hub for connected devices, so it can be a handy centerpiece for your smart home.

kensie 4-Piece So Pretty Perfume Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Macy’s limited-time deal has this alluring and feminine 4-piece So Pretty Perfume Set from kensie for only $25. kensie is known for being a little romantic and a little bold. That essence carries through all they make, including perfume. Bloom into a new you this season and spritz yourself in a bouquet of green florals and tangerine. Just the confidence-booster you needed. With base notes of sandalwood, milky musk, and white cedar somehow, all these scents blend for a beautifully soft smell perfect to take you from day to night. In this set, you will get a 3.4-oz. bottle of the perfume as well as a travel spray to refresh on the go. You’ll also receive a body lotion allowing you to layer the scent to give it a bit more longevity. And last, there is a shimmer body oil ideal for fun in the sun, so you sparkle like the gem you are. At a price like this, how could you pass up such a sweet gift for yourself? You earned it.

This will ship free, and this deal runs until April 4.

Adidas Freelift ClimaLite T-Shirt Image : Sheilah Villari

It’s finally time to get back outdoors for runs in the sun. Well, at least where I live. There’s nothing better than a beautiful jog under a bright blue sky. What’s not great is being hot and sweaty after. Add Adidas’ Freelift ClimaLite T-Shirts to your workout attire and stay cool and colorful. There are nine colors in all sizes, and they’re currently 25% off. The fabric and fit make this ideal for all activities. That ClimaLite tech aids in keeping sweat to a minimum. The shirt is actually designed to move moisture away from your body. The seams are meticulously placed, and it’s slightly longer in the back to make this happen. It’s smooth and sleek enough to layer. If you’re a morning person, this will still be perfect under a hoodie or over a long sleeve shirt.

This deal runs until April 3, and there’s free shipping on all orders over $25.

Full Bloom Bundle SPRING Image : Ella Paradis

Spending a little more time at home isn’t the worst thing. We’re almost there; just hang in. In the meantime, our pals at Ella Paradis want to help you jump into a new season with some perfect goodies to unwind. The Full Bloom Bundle is that and can be all yours for just $60 with the code SPRING.

This is quite the deal, and the centerpiece of this curated self-love surprise is one of Better Love’s best toys. I know I’ve mentioned the Rabbit Lily as a fave, so obviously, I’m excited to see it included. It’s the perfect classic vibe and never lets me down. And since your still keeping it close to home, how about a tropical scented candle for rest and relaxation. Go full measure will a self-care day and hop into a warm, soothing bath because you’re getting two bath bombs. Finish it all off by easing your mind with some calming aromatherapy. There are two essential oils of jasmine and ylang-ylang to put the cherry on top of a stress-free day. You earned a day as beautiful as you are.

This bundle will ship for free.

25% off Storewide Image : Bellesa

Bellesa is such a wonderful company, always making sure we are doing our best. For a limited time, they want you to have the best too. Get 25% off your order no matter what you choose and celebrate a new season of self-care. The discount will be applied at checkout, so no code needed.

Bellesa has a ton of new merch, and it’s all included in the sale. Each of their sweatshirts is a classic unisex fit but still pre-shrunk. So if you prefer yours to be big and comfy, size up; they’re a poly/cotton blend and with that traditional look, cinched at the cuffs and hem with the collar a bit loose. “Braless & Flawless” is the biggest hit so far. I’m partial to “Hydrate & Masturbate,” a true life lesson to follow every day, in my opinion. There are a few styles to pick from, plus they are sending out really adorable sticker sheets that match with each order.

No, go undercover or under covers. If you need help picking something new, the Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (one of my favorite toys). This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

Free shipping on all orders over $29.

Arealer Foot Massager Machine EZL9MOZE Image : Andrew Hayward

If your dogs are barking after long days and you need some sweet relief for your feet, consider grabbing this Arealer Foot Massager Machine while it’s on sale. It’s currently $45 off the list price when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code EZL9MOZE at checkout.

Built to help treat an array of foot ailments, the Arealer Foot Massager Machine uses shiatsu kneading action along with heating and air compression to work through your aches and pains and help you relax. It has separate heating controls for each foot and has a remote control for easy adjustments, plus it has removable and washable foot sleeves for simple cleaning. It sits at a 4.3-star review average with 2,400+ customer appraisals.





The Art of Super Mario Odyssey Image : Amazon

I can’t believe it. Mario has died. After 35 years, the famous Italian no longer exists. How is this possible? How can the universe be so cruel? We knew this day was coming. Nintendo gave us fair warning that our time with the plumber was limited when it unveiled its Mario 35 celebrations. Nintendo made it clear that games like Mario 3D All-Stars would disappear from the eShop that day. We took that time for granted and now Mario is fucking dead. If you’d like to eulogize him, you can grab The Art of Super Mario Odyssey for $20. This 368 page art book features tons of art from one of Mario’s last outings. He looks so happy in it. Feel like shit. Just want him back.

Up to 50% off Select C riterion Collections Image : Sheilah Villari

The Criterion Collection is the gold standard for film snobs and movie lovers the world over. But for a good reason. These boxes and bundles are beautifully designed and provide supplementary material to dig deeper into your favorite pieces of cinema. Amazon is having a huge sale on the majority of the collection.

There are so many classics and fan favorites you’re sure to find one of yours or discover a new one. This is the perfect opportunity to finally see that movie you’ve always been told you need to see, like Hidden Fortress that inspired A New Hope.

I was in a pretty in-depth film criticism program in college, so of course, I gush over these sales, and one of my all-time favorites is included in it. Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless kicked off the French New Wave movement and is a must to impress your cinematic pals. It’s gorgeous in so many ways, and I’ve read the accompanying book multiple times over the years.

Anytime I can bring up Metropolitian, I do. I have no idea why but this movie has stayed with me since I first saw it nineteen years old, but it has. If wit and anxiety could be personified, it’d be this Whit Stillman film. This is one of the indie greats of the 90s.

Several titles are also “get 3 for the price of 2,” but you really have to dig around as there isn’t a designated section for those within the Criterion tab. But beloved slacker comedy Dazed and Confused is included in that deal.

In the lead-up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launches back in November of last year, I couldn’t go on Twitter without seeing mentions of LG’s CX Series TVs from the people I follow. IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and even Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski chimed in at one point or another about their latest pickups. Seemingly the de facto TV for next-gen gaming, the LG CX Series has gone on sale countless times during and in the days since Prime Day/Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This time, however, not only is the 77" model marked down to $3,297, but it also comes with a $400 Visa gift card and a 2-year warranty that includes burn-in coverage out of the box. So you can rest assured your purchase is protected in the years to come.

The LG CX Series is a 4K OLED TV, complete with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range formats as well as a smooth 120Hz native refresh rate. For gamers, it’s got AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and a sub-1 millisecond response time, perfect for fast-paced action. For everyone else, you can command the TV using Alexa and/or Google Assistant while Apple users can cast content from their phones using AirPlay 2. Its built-in 2.2-channel speaker system features Dolby Atmos, eliminating the need for a discrete soundbar. Of course, you can always tack one on, or set up a true surround sound home theater system by plugging it into the HDMI 2 eARC port.

This type of bargain doesn’t crop up every day, so if you’re already in the market for a new set, Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called this one, “the best home tech upgrade I’ve ever made.” High praise from a trusted source.