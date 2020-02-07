Friday's Best Deals: Audio Technica Headphones, Live Plants and Succulents, Stapler, and More

A pair of Audio Technica headphones, a variety of live plants and succulents, and, yes, a stapler lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.



Audio Technica Gold Box Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for a decent pair of over-the-ear headphones, you’ll love today’s Gold Box. Audio Technica headphones are down 27%, bringing the price down from $169 to $124. These headphones have great, comfortable, swiveling earmuffs and are known for their good audio quality. Make sure to grab a pair before they sell out! As a reminder, this a Gold Box sale, so this price will only last for the day and while supplies last.



It’s that time of year: tax season. Well, at least for you suckers who don’t wait until the last minute to file. For those lucky enough to get money back from their tax refund, you can either pocket the change and save it (boring) or blow the whole dang thing on a brand-spanking-new TV (very cool).



Two months prior to the day I’m normally rummaging for a TurboTax discount, Hisense has marked down its entire R6 Series Smart TV lineup at Walmart. These range from the inexpensive but low-res 32-inch model to a 75-inch 4K HDR unit with built-in DTS Studio Sound.

All four of these TVs are equipped with the Roku OS, giving you access to a variety of channels (apps) including CBS All Access, which you can stream for three months free of charge if you buy one. So if you’ve been meaning to watch Picard or, uh ... bad Twilight Zone, now you can.

Not one R6 set goes over $700, so you’ll want to take advantage of this deal while it lasts which, according to Hisense, is “a while.” In terms of value, user reviews suggest this series is the “best bang for your buck.” And considering how fast Hisense is growing, the sales really do speak for themselves.

Toiletry Bag Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re constantly on-the-go and need something to house all your travel essentials, it might be time to pick up this hangable toiletry bag. It’s only 50% off with the promo code Y2RQFXF8, so you’ll be able to place your deodorant and toothbrush somewhere safe while you’re traveling to your weekend getaway with bae. Not to mention the outside of the case is waterproof, so even if you don’t travel, it’s definitely gym shower compatible. Just make sure to grab ‘em before they’re gone!



Plants Gold Box Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you wanted to give your home some life, you should check out today’s Gold Box! You can get different varieties of live plants and succulents for 20% off. Who doesn’t want a cute little cactus for their kitchen or a couple of hanging plants just for the aesthetic? Prices start at $11.99, but just remember this is a Gold Box sale, so it’ll only stick around for one day only and while supplies last!



Swingline Stapler Graphic : Gabe Carey

Staple shit.



Do you find that you need time to unwind after a long day? Do yourself a huge favor and get a TaoTronics Mini Essential Oil Diffuser. It is only $7 on Amazon when you use promo code KINJA699. You can use this with your favorite essential oils to destress. Or, it can be used to eliminate unwanted pet and smoking odors.

Nail Clipper Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Listen, everyone has nails and those nails must be maintained. With these cheap $6 pair of nail and toenail clippers, you can kiss those jagged edges goodbye. They’re made with stainless steel, so you know they’ll last forever, plus they come in a cute little travel case, which is perfect when you’re on-the-go! Make sure to grab em’ before they’re all gone. Just make sure to click on the coupon before you add it to your cart!



Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper Graphic : Tercius Bufete

As far as single-use kitchen gadgets go, popcorn poppers stands above everything else. Unlike the rest of the garbage out there, popcorn poppers are genuinely useful; they do the job they promise, save you money in the long run, and you’re guaranteed to keep using it (just as long as like popcorn, of course.)

Right now, the Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper is down to just $9, the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon. One neat thing about this 1.5 quart, snack size model: the silicone lid doubles as measuring cup. Neato.

And honestly, I love my stove top, coconut oil and nutritional yeast popcorn—but it’s finicky and it doesn’t always come out just right. This makes it foolproof, and for $9 it’s a discounted investment, especially if you start buying bulk popcorn. (Yo, don’t forget the Flavorcol!)

Tacklife Snowblower Photo : Amazon

Winter sucks, and shoveling snow is even worse. Work smarter, not harder with this Tacklife Snowblower thats able to move through almost 800 pounds of snow per minute. That’s a lot of snow, and at $118, it’s basically a steal. It’s also made with steel blades that can cut super-deep into ice, as well as a directional chute that is able to throw snow up to 30 feet away. It’s time to grab one of these before they’re gone.



TACKLIFE Stud Finder Photo : Amazon

Looking for a stud? Me too. He must be funny, good with dogs, and I guess, handsome. Oh, sorry. Not looking for that kind of stud? Well, I can still help you. Right now, grab a TACKLIFE Stud Finder while it is 31% off. You can get this for $18 when you use promo code 2ANZP7V3 at check out.

This Stud Finder has a 4-in-1 center finding electronic wall detector finders. It is built with a sound warning and four scan modes for wood stud, metal, live AC wire, and deep detecting.

Prepworks Berry Keeper Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Let’s be honest, when you buy produce for the week sometimes you don’t wind up getting to taste those fresh flavors until a couple of days later. With Prepworks Berry Keeper that’s down to a low, low $6, you’re essentially saving another $6 and the annoyance of having to throw away squishy strawberries from your fridge you were absolutely planning on using in your smoothies.



The berry container also prevents bruises and has an adjustable vent to regulate air circulation, while the added water reservoir provides moisture. It’s almost like your berries were never picked, we love to see it! On top of that, the hard plastic container is dishwasher-safe. So you should definitely get your hands on one of these before they’re all gone, and while you’re at it, grab a $10 lettuce container that’s on sale too!

Tempur-Pedic Neck Pillow Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re the kind of person who values good rest above anything else, you should check out this Tempur-Pedic contoured neck pillow that’s only $41, which is the lowest we’ve ever seen it! The pillow has a nice, firm feel and is best for back and side sleepers, as it provides just the right amount of support so your neck isn’t super-sore when you wake up. Make sure to grab this deal before it’s gone!



Winter Boots Sale Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If those old boots you have are starting to make your feet a bit cold while you trek in the snow, it might be time to replace ‘em with a pair of Sorels. They’re having an extra 10% off sale as well as free shipping with the code SOREL10, so why not stock up. Sorel has a ton of styles, from super-formal to a bit more casual which means they’ll be something for everyone. The sale lasts until 2/19, so make sure you grab a pair before they run out (of your life)!



Layer like an absolute champ, thanks to this awesome Shirt Jacket sale from Huckberry. With prices starting at just $55, you can choose from a number of different styles from brands such as Flint and Tinder, Grayers, Buffalo Jackson, Bearded Goat, Wellen, and more.

Shirt Jacket Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Better still, they’d work very well as a spring/fall jacket so they’re not just for one season.

This Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to seriously upgrade your love-making. For a limited time, our readers can save big on Bellesa Boutique’s entire site of sex toys, lubes, and wellness products.

For those unfamiliar, Bellesa Boutique is a feminist, sex toy company run by women. And they offer a ton of stuff, so whatever your kink or curiosity, they’re likely going to have something for you.

Better still, the discount gets better the more you buy—you’ll get 20% off on all orders. But if you spend $79 or more, your discount increases to 25% and 30% on orders of $149 or more.

The last time we featured this promotion, our readers were drawn to three products above all else: the Halo, the Dea and the Aurora. The Halo is a $55 cock ring which is super helpful for couple play, both making the man last longer and adding a fair bit of stimulation for her. The $90 Dea and the $74 Aurora, however, can be used for solo and couple time. The Aurora is a bit more traditionally shaped, while the Dea looks out of this world.

Just remember, you’ll need to add your toy/s to the cart to see the discount. Order soon to make sure that you’ll get your package in time for Valentine’s Day.

Winter Clearance Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Kick off the new year with new gear, with this huge REI clearance sale. Right now, adventurers can save up to 50% or more on just reduced items at REI Outlet.



The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Patagonia, YETI, Hydro Flask, The North Face, and a whole lot more. This sale runs until the 17, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.

Stretchy Tech Traveler Pants and Jeans Photo : Jachs

Everyone is so focused on losing weight now that it is a new year/a new decade. Don’t force yourself to fit into jeans that are no longer your size. Instead, get a pair of pants you’ll actually feel comfortable in. You can get a pair of Stretchy Tech Traveler Pants or Jeans for only $35 from Jachs when you use promo code P35.

Winter Clearance Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Chrome Industries makes some of the coolest bags and accessories you can own. And right now you can save big on a bunch of gear during their Winter Clearance sale. Of course, there’s a lot of clearance products to choose from, so make sure to go to the main deal page for all of your options.

Alienware 34" 120Hz Gaming Monitor Graphic : Gabe Carey

What better way to impress your Valentine than with a seductive new display?



When you’re building, or even buying, a PC, the screen often gets overlooked. Despite its importance in showing off visual effects, enthusiasts tend to flock toward the latest and most expensive graphics cards while skimping on the thing they’re displaying to.

Among the better gaming monitors you can get your hands on right now, the Alienware 34" 120Hz Gaming Monitor is a 34-inch ultrawide (21:9) IPS screen with narrow bezels and Nvidia G-Sync support, for reduced screen tearing, so long as you have an Nvidia GPU. Its 120Hz refresh rate keeps your games looking smooth, even during the busiest action sequences. Its 2ms response time keeps the latency at bay.

But it’s not all fun and games. The 98 percent DCI-P3 color space caters nicely to digital photography and design work, as does the 3440x1440 resolution. Meanwhile, the AlienFX lighting on the rear side of the display lets you put your creativity to the test, with four customizable lighting zones and full RGB.

All that’s missing is a combustion chamber.

Razer’s latest, and greatest gaming keyboard, as well as its cheaper cousin are both down to their lowest prices ever. The Huntsman Elite is down to a low $160, and the regular Huntsman is down to just $90.



Gizmodo says:

If you’re a gamer though this is a no brainer... This keyboard is really damn nice to type and game on and it will pair well with all the high-end hardware out there intended for gamers.

So what do you get for the extra $70? Primarily, dedicated media keys and a wrist rest. Otherwise, everything seems pretty similar with these two Opto-Mechanical keyboards.

For me, I’d go with the standard Huntsman for $90. It’s great enough for most gamers.

Batman, Batman, Batman

Batman, Batman, Batman, Batman

Batman, Batman, Batman

Batman, Batman, Batman, Batman

Batman, Batman, Batman

Batman, Batman, Batman, Batman

Batman, Batman, Batman

Batman, Batman, Batman, Batman

Batman, Batman, Batman

Da da da da da da da da da da da da da da da da da

(Funko) Batman! usually sells for around $26, so this is a great time to buy. Better yet, it comes with the Hall of Justice. Pretty sweet, no?

Logitech G332 SE Wired Stereo Gaming Headset Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you want a no-frills (i.e. no RGB lighting) headset, consider the Logitech G332 SE. While it’s not flashy by any means, it’s got big 50mm audio drivers, a flip-to-mute mic, and uses a 3.5mm jack so it’s compatible with a PC and most gaming consoles.



This is the best discount we’ve seen on this particular headset. The Logitech G332 SE typically sells for around $45-60, so this is a terrific buy.

LucidSound Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking for a pair of long-lasting gaming headphones that’ll get you through even the longest of battles, LucidSound Surround Sound Headphones might be your best bet. At $120, it’s $30 less than it’s usual price



With 20 hours of battery life after a full charge, you’ll be able to coordinate with all your teammates, no matter how far away. Plus, the lightweight metal frame (customized with memory foam) and the flexible boom mic will allow you to hear your own voice so your roommate won’t be startled with you yelling at the top of your lungs at the television.

Make sure you take advantage of this deal before it goes bye, bye!

President’s Day Sale Photo : Overstock

If all of that cash is burning a hole in your pocket, we’ve got a great sale for you. Funnel the money right back in your home! You can save up to 70% (though the average savings is between 10-20%) when you shop Overstock’s President’s Day Sale



From now through February 20 you can score huge savings on home essentials for every room in your house. Save on over 1,000 items for your bedroom, bath and more.

Dr. Drill Brush Attachment Set Graphic : Shep McAllister

A drill brush is and does exactly what it sounds like, and right now you can pick up a set for $10.



The drill brush attachment works in tandem with any power drill you already own to scrub away stains and stuck-on grossness. I own this and I love it.

Advertisement

Semi-Annual Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Good news, adventurers: Starting today, you can save up to 50% off top brands at Backcountry. During their semi-annual sale, you can save on Patagonia, The North Face, Sorel, and so much more. Shop now through the end of this month, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your gear.

Advertisement

Blazer Closeout Sale | Starting at $39 | Jachs | Promo Code WNTR



If you know you look good, but also want to dress well too, now is the perfect time to shop online. Thanks to Jachs’s Blazer Closeout Sale, you can choose from 25 different styles to fit your look. The prices begin at $39 when you use the promo code WNTR. At that price point, now is a great time to step out of your comfort zone and skip the black blazer, and go crazy with a more colorful option.



Looking to get some new workout gear? You can snag some sweet new threads, thanks to these Mystery Boxes from Olivers. You can get both boxes for 50% off (or more). The $300 box is just $150 and the $600 box is $275, with each box containing a combination of pants, shorts, tees and outerwear.



This promotion has been super popular with out readers and it’s available now through 2/12.

Pokemon Sword | $49 | Walmart

Pokemon Shield | $49 | Walmart

It’s back! Right now, Walmart is selling Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield for $49. I’ve spent 75 130 hours on Pokemon Sword, and I can tell you that it’s the Pokemon game I’ve been waiting years for. And this a dollar off the best deal we’ve seen on these two incredibly good Nintendo Switch games.



Muscle Milk Protein Shake 12-Pack ( Vanilla Chocolate Graphic : Tercius Bufete

I was surfing last year, and Muscle Milk had a booth there. I drank a whole bunch that day. Let me tell you, they tasted absolute fine. Not great. In fact, a teensy better than fine. Which is probably all you can expect from health-focused treats, right?



This is the lowest price we’ve seen, and there’s a high chance of this selling out. So get yours ASAP.

Anker Portable Power Strip Photo : Amazon

Maximize the potential of your outlets with Anker’s newest and smallest power strip. This particular model includes two AC outlets and two USB ports, and it’s down to $16 on Amazon this week.



This is a small price to pay to be able to power and charge four devices, as opposed to one. And thanks to its small footprint, you can even take it with you on-the-go. It’s terrific.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular model, so it’s an especially good time to buy.

FURminator Adjustable Dematting Tool Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

A while back, we asked you what your favorite cat brush was. The resounding response was the FURminator, which is a great brand for cats and dogs that shed a lot. Right now, the FURminator Adjustable Dematting Tool is down to $8 on Amazon. The adjustable feature allows this brush to work on pets with varying fur lengths, with curved edges to get even the trickiest of mats out.



Save Up to 60% Off Retail Photo : Columbia

Don’t spend full price on winter gear when you can get everything on sale before the next big storm. Right now, you can save up to 60% off original retail prices at Columbia. Just enter promo code WINTER60 at checkout. The sale goes now through February 11th.



Choose What You Pay Sale ( Men’s Women’ Photo : Everlane

Everlane’s popular Choose What You Pay Sale is back and styles are being added each day of the sale. You can choose from hundreds of Men’s and Women’s products for 10%, 20%, or 30% off the original price.



You still have a few more days to shop this sale. You’ll want to check back for new styles as they are added!