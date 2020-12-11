Friday's Best Deals: Asus ROG Gaming Laptop, Christmas Tree, PlayStation Plus, Rael Beauty Miracle Patches, Roomba i3+, and More

An Asus ROG gaming laptop and pre-lit Christmas tree lead Friday’s best deals.



Indoor Security Cam 2K Two Pack Graphic : Gabe Carey

Whether you’re out and about on social distancing walks or essential grocery runs, or even just in another room doing WFH stuff, you still need to keep a close eye on the happenings inside your house. Lucky for you, Eufy is running a sale on its 2K indoor security camera. Straight from Newegg, you can fetch yourself a two-pack of stationary indoor cams for $60, and this one doesn’t require the Eufy Homebase.



Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Headphones Image : Sony

As I said in my wireless earbud roundup, Sony WF-1000XM3's have an amazing sound quality and are just $168, which is $62 lower than the original list price. But if you’re not convinced, here’s a rundown:

“All in all, the half-hour I spent really was worth it. The sound was so crisp. The mids were truly mid and the bass was banging. I could hear all the richness in Whitney Houston’s voice when I listened to “I Have Nothing” one time for the one time. The coolest thing about these is you can control the ambient sound by tapping the left earphone once and activate noise-canceling with two taps. You can also pause and skip songs by tapping on the right headphone.”

What are you waiting for? Grab a pair before they’re gone!

Asus ROG 17.3" Gaming Laptop Image : Giovanni Colantonio

If you’re not up to date on your tech acronyms, ROG stands for Republic of Gamers and that’s just funny. Nothing makes me laugh more than saying Republic of Gamers out loud. Can’t get enough. Jokes aside, you can grab an Asus ROG gaming laptop $400 off at Walmart right now and that’s no laughing matter. That takes it down to $1,300, which is a fair price tag considering what you get. You’re here for some specs, so let’s talk specs. We’re rocking a 17.3" screen, an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, and a GeForce RTX 2070. This little guy has a 144Hz refresh rate to keep frames coming your way. Take a gander at the listing and see if this checks all your boxes.

Insignia 2.1-Channel 80W Soundbar & Wireless Subwoofer Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve recently learned a lot about sound and setting up your own systems at home from a musician friend of mine who helped me install a record player. I now know more than I care to about subwoofers. If you’re looking for high-quality robust sounds for your next movie night Insignia might be able to help with this 2.1-Channel 80W Soundbar & Wireless Subwoofer set that’s over 45% off today.

Maybe you’ve noticed you aren’t getting the most out of your viewing experience if you been binging Netflix during the lockdown. Sound is such an integral part of the full enjoyment of film and tv shows especially if there’s a lot of action. This Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar can improve not just the sound for your TV but your sound system as well. Optimize all your audio with this sleek soundbar that can be mounted on the wall if real estate is limited. The remote lets you control everything right from the sofa. This is a great deal for both the soundbar and subwoofer because I’ve seen just one of these go for this price or at least one of quality. This is system is Bluetooth enabled do you can connect it to your phone to amp up Spotify. Insignia is a trusted brand and this pair has lots of happy customers. If you’re looking for more dynamic sound in your home theater this is the sale for you.

This item will ship for free.

32" Dell QHD Curved Monitor Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Here’s a fact: screens don’t have to be flat. You’ve been raised for decades to believe that a screen is like a window, letting you peer into the digital world through a flat display. It’s all a lie. What if I told you there was another world? Another dimension possible for your gaming and movie-going experiences? It’s not a dream; it’s real life. Welcome to the Curved era. You can grab a Dell QHD curved monitor on sale at Best Buy right now for $350 and see for yourself. Beyond its curved 32" display, this is a solid option in its own right. It has a 164HZ refresh rate and a 2560 x 1440 display. That makes it a solid all-around option for gamers looking to split the difference between frame rate and visual quality in their games.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Image : Fitbit

Get your fitness-obsessed friend a Fitbit Inspire 2 from Macy’s. It’s down to $70, which is about 30% off the original list price of $100. You’ll be able to track your steps and heart rate, while also receiving all notifications from your smartphone. You’ll also be able to automatically track your sleeping patterns, record all your workouts, and see your progress right on your wrist. What are you waiting for?

Boltune Wireless Headphones KJ8RYN6H + Clip Coupon Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Looking for a pair of headphones that’ll get the job done? Then try a pair of Boltune wireless headphones. Usually $42, the pair is down to $25 with the promo code KJ8RYN6H and a clipped coupon. They have 40 hours of total playtime with one charge and a built-in mic. Nothing more to say, buy it and listen to your tunes now!

AUKEY LC-A3 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock KINJAWDI + Clip Coupon Image : Ignacia Fulcher

I may be new when it comes to wireless charging docks, but I do know a good, affordable product when I see one. For just $21 with the code KINJAWDI, you can charge your iPhone, headphones, and Apple Watch all at once with an Aukey 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock. You’ll be able to power up your phone to 10W, and your Apple Watch and headphones up to 5W. It’s backed by a USB-C wire to seamlessly and quickly boost your battery overnight. What are you waiting for?

Vava 8-in-1 USB-C Hub KJF9AH26 + Clip Coupon Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re still working from home and need an all-inclusive hub for all of your computer attachments, checkout Vava’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub. It’s only $29 with promo code KJF9AH26 and a clipped coupon on the page. It has an HDMI adapter, an ethernet port, two USB-3.0 ports, as well as an SD/TF card reader. Grab it before it’s gone!

Aukey 10000mAh Power Bank CXLVWP8Z Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now so what better way to solve the problem than by grabbing this Aukey 10000mAh power bank for just $14. Just use the code CXLVWP8Z at checkout.

I’ve had Aukey products before and really like them. This power bank is a great deal at 28% off. I personally like to have a power bank at all times because I hate the feeling of seeing that battery level on my phone go to red not knowing where and when I can charge it. This power bank is lightweight and you’ll get up to 3 extra charges on the go before you’ll need to plug it in and refuel. It takes about 4 hours to get to a full charge before you hit the road. Charge up to two devices at once with the USB-C ports. You and a pal can juice up your phones or if you need to charge a tablet or wireless headphones, it can all be done at the same time. This pack comes with a user manual and a 24-month AUKEYCARE Card.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you’re looking for a solid smart tv option, this TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV should get the job done. Down to $230, this television has built-in Roku, so you can watch all your favorite streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, HBO Now, and others straight out of the box.

It is also compatible with Alexa devices if you would like to be able to control it using voice commands. For this size and 4K, $230 is a great price. The sale ends Monday.

This deal was originally published in November 2020 and was updated with new information on 12/06/20.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You can get a pair of Beats Studio3 wireless headphones for just $175 today at Target. These headphones are noise-canceling, so you can block out the world and find your inner calm more easily.



They are available in four colors at this 50% off price right now: Matte Black, Shadow Gray, Sand Dune, and Forest Green. I like the classic black pair myself, but I also think the grey pair with gold and cream accents is pretty nice. If you like digi-camo print, the green or sand-colored options are for you!

Did you know that Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 quite literally just came out while everyone was arguing about Cyberpunk 2077? That’s right! The sequel combines two of the genres best for a unique puzzle fusion game. You can currently grab both the Xbox and Switch Launch Editions of the game on sale at Amazon for $34 (no discount on the PlayStation version). The first Puyo Puyo Tetris is a charming little puzzler that was a perfect companion for the Switch in its early months. The sequel doubles down on everything and even adds a new skill system to the mix, so there’s plenty of new content to dig into for fans of the original.

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months CYBERPLUS2020 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

With the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I’ve made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turns out, everyone has gotten better at the game, and I’ve gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one shot me with just about any weapon, it seems. If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $30 from Eneba, saving a little extra with the code CYBERPLUS2020 at checkout. Make sure to wave emote at me before you embarrass me into orbit.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

G/O Media may get a commission PS Plus 12 Month Membership Buy for $28 from Eneba Use the promo code CYBERPLUS2020

2020 was a banner year for turn-based tactics games. Titles like Gears Tactics and XCOM: Chimera Squad made a splash earlier this Spring as delays began to sink in. One game you might have missed in all that action? Wasteland 3. The stand-out game blends the worlds of strategy and party-based RPGs to deliver a wild dystopian adventure, complete with spider robots and a giant statue of God President Reagan (2020's more biting take on the former president). Amazon currently has the PlayStation 4 version of the game 50% off, so you can grab it for $30. The Xbox One version is ever so slightly more at $36. This is a solid deal for anyone on the hunt for 2020 hidden gems to close out the year.

It’s time for a nostalgia trip: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is on sale for $27 at Best Buy. The remake of the skateboarding classics are a literal blast from the past, restoring the series to its former glory (let’s just collectively block out Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5, shall we?). The collection adds robust online multiplayer options and a deep creative suite, allowing you to customize parks and skaters. Most of the songs you remember are still on the game’s soundtrack, alongside new jams by bands like FIDLAR and Screaming Females. And of course, you can play as the Hawk Man himself, Mr. Tony Hawk. What more can you ask for in a game?

Cuphead THEGAMEISVERYEASY Screenshot : Studio MDHR

Ah, Cuphead! The delightful cartoon platformer that pays tribute to 1930's animation with its one-of-a-kind visual style. It’s hard not to be absolutely charmed by this labor of love. Except, of course, after you have died for the 50th time against a stupid haunted train car or something. It’ll make you want to break your keyboard over someone’s head. God. If you’re a glutton for punishment, Eneba currently has the game on sale for $9 after you use the promo code THEGAMEISVERYEASY (real cheeky, folks). You’ll get a digital key for the game, so make sure to reinforce all your PC gear so it’ll at least bounce when you throw it across the room.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

Logitech Lightsync Gaming Mouse Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Listen up, so called gamers. I see many of you out there claiming to be the ultimate game God. You say you have 400 hours in Stellaris or that your K/D is sitting pretty at 15.0 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. That don’t impress-a me much. A TRUE gamer doesn’t need any of those meaningless accolades. All it takes to be a gamer is one thing: stuff that lights up. Yeah, that’s right. If your PC can’t flag down an airplane, are you really a gamer? Think about that, casual. In the meantime, check out this Logitech Lightsync gaming mouse, which is on sale for $15 at Amazon. It’s a precise mouse with all sorts of sensitivity customization options, but let’s cut to the chase: the sucker lights up. You can select between different color presets and animation options to make sure your mouse can be better seen from space. If you want to be considered a real gamer in God’s eyes, $15 is a small price to pay for entry to those great RGB gates.

B2G1 Next-Gen Games Screenshot : CD Projekt Red

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S games aren’t cheap. With high-end games now hitting the $70 mark, three new games will run you over $200 normally. That makes the prospect of picking up a whole batch of games on a whim feel like less of an impulse buy and more of an investment. Best Buy is currently running one of the first big next-gen promotions, which should help alleviate that problem. The retailer is doing a buy two, get one free sale on select next-gen games, which includes a few big ones. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are part of the deal, while games that feature a free next-gen upgrade like Marvel’s Avengers are eligible too. Most importantly, the offer includes pre-orders of Cyberpunk 2077. So if you were planning on picking that up this week, you might want to bundle it up with a few games and pad out your library.

Advertisement

Buy 1 Get 1 50% off Switch Games Screenshot : Ubisoft

It’s time to give your Nintendo Switch some love. The portable console took a backseat to Sony and Microsoft this year as gamers fawned over the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Frankly, it’s jealous. Like an older sibling dealing with a new baby in the house, it wants you to pat attention to it. It’s out there drawing on your walls as a cry for help. Best Buy currently has a solution to this parental issue. When you buy select Nintendo Switch games, you’ll get another 50% off. The list of games includes first-party hits Super Mario Odyssey, recent releases like Immortals Fenyx Rising, and standout indies like Ori and the Wii of the Wisps. While it’s not a complete selection of games, there’s plenty to sort through here. I’m sure your Switch will thank you for it.

World of Warcraft 30-Day Time Card 30FOR10 Screenshot : Blizzard Entertainment

There’s a new World of Warcraft expansion out, so you know what that means. It’s time to hop back into the game, get obsessed with it for a full month, and then totally fall off of it. That’s the true experience of playing an ongoing game in 2020. If you’re trying to live that life, Eneba is offering a 30-day World of Warcraft time card for $10 when you use the code 30FOR10. That means you’ll have a whole month to check out the long-running MMO. The timing couldn’t be better with Shadowlands now out in the world. Pop in for a few weeks so you can form your own hot take on whether or not the DLC revives the game. Everyone’s got an opinion, so why not add your own to the mix?

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

Johnny Silverhand Figure Bundle Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Cyberpunk 2077 is out this week and there’s going to be a lot of merch available for those who are looking to go all out. I mean, what’s more punk than buying a lot of things, am I right? Today on GameStop, you can really get the hype train going by grabbing a 12" figure of Keanu Reeves himself, Mr. Johnny Silverhand. The $60 bundle comes with a base and a guitar, so you can display that sucker with pride. There a window box as well if you want to keep Keanu in mint condition. Let’s be honest, Keanu Reeves is the most exciting thing about this game, right? As far as I’m concerned, Cyberpunk 2077 is just a vessel that allows me to look at Keanu more. So let’s just cut the middle man and just go all in on Johnny Silverhand.

Sports gamers, it’s time to live it up a little. NBA 2K21 is currently more than half off at $30 for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

EA Sports UFC 4 is also discounted by the same amount on Xbox One and on PlayStation 4. You never know when you’ll feel like kicking someone’s head in, so consider this an investment in future virtual stress relief.

Sorry football fans: Madden NFL 21 is a bit higher right now at $30 over at Walmart. That’s true for all physical, current-gen console copies, and you get a free upgrade for the PS5 if you buy the PlayStation 4 version and a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S version if you buy it for Xbox One. There is a limited-time sale at GameStop, though, where you can get it for $25 for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One— the catch is, you only get free shipping with orders over $35 at Gamestop.

Advertisement

FIFA 21 is also on sale right now, giving you an opportunity to score a gooooooooaaal for $30 just two months after launch. Of course, both titles are next-gen compatible.

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier in October 2020 and was updated on 12/6/2020 with new information.



50% off Nintendo Switch Accessories | Best Buy Image : Best Buy

Did you just grab a Nintendo Switch during Black Friday weekend? Now it’s time to spoil it rotten with accessories. Best Buy is running a flash sale on Switch accessories where you can get a host of options 50% off. That includes carrying cases, charging docks, and more. I’m especially interested in this $5 travel stand, which is offers a better alternative than relying on the Switch’s flimsy kickstand when playing games in tabletop mode. This $7 ergonomic grip case stands out as well, making the Switch Lite’s joy-cons feel a bit more like a traditional controller. There’s a lot of fun options here that can accentuate your Switch lifestyle, so check it out and go crazy.

Select PlayStation 4 Hits | $10 | Best Buy

The PlayStation 5 is current-gen and PlayStation 4 is now retro gaming. Sorry, I don’t make the rules. Everyone who calls the PS5 next-gen is living in the past. It’s a new age and all of your favorite games from the past seven years are old now. If you want to go back and relive the good old days like a geezer, you’ve got a few ways to do it. You could grab a PS5 and subscribe to PS Plus to get access to most of the old-school system’s first-party library. But if you’re not ready to upgrade, Bst Buy has a handful of PlayStation 4 classics down to $10. That includes ancient games like God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Bloodborne. These games were practically around at the same time as the dinosaurs, so enjoy your un-ray-traced casual games, gramps. I’m living in the future and all I do is play Godfall 24/7 now.

Another year, another Call of Duty game. War truly does never change. This year’s installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, is currently $10 off at Walmart. That means you can grab PS5/Series X versions for $60 and PS4/Xbox One editions for $50. Here’s a bit of a PSA if you’re not sure which version to grab. You’ll be able to upgrade the PS4 version to the PS5 one, though it will cost you a fee and you’ll always need the disc in the console to access it (sorry, trade-in gang). You won’t be ale to upgrade the Xbox One version if you’re thinking of getting a Series X later. Got it? With that out of the way, the PlayStation 5 version takes advantage of the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers to give each gun different feedback when firing. If nothing else, it’s a good way to test how that controller could change shooters this generation.

7.5 ft Lighted Christmas Pine Tree Image : Sheilah Villari

I have a friend that as soon as November 1 hits her tree is up. And this year she told me it’s the one thing she’s been looking forward to and has kind of helped her cope with not being able to see her family. That’s deep. There’s no shame in finding comfort in things like this and if a big ole pine tree is going to bring you joy you might as well buy one that’s deeply discounted. This 7.5 ft lighted Christmas tree is 22% off and needs a good home just clip the coupon for the savings.

With the lights already on it, half the work is done. I used to have to put a version of this tree up for my mom when would visit. Once you figure out where all the connections are it’s quite a sight to behold. There are 550 perfectly placed lights on this one. These trees actually do feel authentic and definitely look real. It’s a pretty full tree and the branch tips are mixed for optimum ornament hanging. I can tell you it is rather easy to assemble and comes with a folding metal stand. If you’re ready for the holidays to be here then hop on this sale.

This will ship for free and guaranteed to arrive well before the big day for you to enjoy.

Furbo Dog Camera Image : Sheilah Villari

Keeping an eye on a puppy or an active doggo if you need to be out of the house puts a lot of minds at ease. I’ve seen it even within my own group of friends since a few quarantine pups joined the furry crew. The Furbo Cam is one of the best on the market and today only you can save well over $100 on it.

Monitor your pooch right from your phone no matter where you go. The HD camera has an excellent 160-degree wide-angle view even in low light. I pet-sat for a pal of mine ages ago not knowing he had one of these and was scared senseless when he used the 2-Way Audio to say hello to me. He does have two very vocal border collies so the barking alert sent a million messages to his phone when I’d visit them. There is even a treat tossing feature that also gave me a bit of a fright at first but is actually very cool. These cams are easy to set up as you just plug it in, download the app, and hop on your Wi-Fi. A strong and steady internet connection helps keep the feed stable so you get alerts within seconds. But all in all a quality cam to keep in contact with your fur-baby throughout the day.

This item will ship for free.

iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum Image : Ignacia Fulcher

The folks who are lucky enough to WFH probably have a bit of clutter going on since our homes are now even more of a safe haven. Luckily the iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vaccum is here to help. Down to $499 because of a price drop, you’ll be able to clean your carpet and hardwood floors without actually picking up a broom.



I personally use mine in-between a good traditional sweep and mop to keep my living and dining room a bit tidy. This Roomba can be controlled with an app, navigates your home in complete rows, and will automatically dock to charge and undock when it is all powered up. It also comes with automatic dirt disposal so you won’t actually have to bend down and dump your robot when it’s full. What are you waiting for? Grab it before it’s gone.

AeroGarden Harvest Image : Ignacia Fulcher

As a holiday deal, Bed, Bath, & Beyond has an awesome sale on an AeroGarden Harvest. For a decent $100, you’ll get a counter-sized greenhouse ready to grow your favorite herbs for cooking. It has a LED light to keep the sunshine and a system to remind you to water your plants. Apparently, the plants can grow five times faster and can reach up to 12" in height.

You’ll also get a gourmet herbs starter packet which includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, Thai basil, and some liquid plant food because they WILL get hungry and deserve the world if they are to live their best life and thrive. This is a great option for people who love cooking and use herbs all year, especially when it’s cold out.

Gingerbread House Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

If you plan on staying home for the holidays, as you should be, maybe you need a festive activity to keep up the yuletide cheer alive. A Gingerbread House is as traditional as it comes and can be fun at any age. This one from Bed Bath & Beyond is just $10 unless you sign up for their membership then it’s just $8.

This is a great way to pass the time inside since so much outside is still closed or has major restrictions. Spend a cozy afternoon decorating and constructing this fine Gingerbread cottage. I like that it lists a 9-month shelf life so if for some reason you get wily in spring and want to make an Easter gingerbread mansion be my guest. This house will be about 12" long and 10" high so plenty of real estate to work with. Your decorating options are candy lights, large gumballs, mini jellies, and lots of edible multicolor beads. There’s premixed frosting with two different tips to help you keep it all together. Obviously, be as creative as you want and add your favorite treats or candies to it to really make it your own.

Free shipping on all orders over $19.

Aukey 1080p 1.5" Dash Cam 5B8SV2PD Image : Sheilah Villari

I know dash cams are popular for a number of reasons but never really understood exactly how useful they are until I saw one in action. A few months ago a biker hit my pal’s car head-on while he was at a stoplight. While the footage was unpleasant it helped him and the police see exactly where the guy came from and how he cut across lanes of traffic and just didn’t even seen that the light was red and traffic was stopped. You can grab this Aukey 1080p 1.5" Dash Cam for $26 and protect you and those around you no matter where you travel. Just clip the coupon and use the code 5B8SV2PD.

The size allows you to be discreet about the positioning as this will fit perfectly behind the rear mirror. But given its size, it still produces sharp video and is about to capture a wide dynamic range of angles even at night. There is an emergency recording ability to it’ll automatically record any accidents and make sure they aren’t overwritten. It does this by using loop recording so unused footage is discarded first. There is an Aukey hardwire kit you can purchase if you want all-day monitoring. Other than that it’s easy to install and operate.

This will ship free for Prime members.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Refurbished) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

You’ve already cleaned your home three times over with all the free time you’ve gained, I’m sure, and if you’re anything like Jolie, you’ve also been rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made a full return to normalcy, let someone else do the job. It could be your kids, but not all of us have them, and barring expensive nanny care, a eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S packs a lot of suction power for just $120.



Nordic Ware Sheet Pans (2-pack) Image : Nordic Ware

Two pure aluminum Nordic Ware sheet pans are only $28, down $10 from their original list price of $38. They won’t rust and can give you perfectly browned cookies, salmon, asparagus, and whatever else your heart desires. Grab a set of these classic cookie sheets from a brand you trust, right now. What are you waiting for?

Can you believe it’s already December? I still have barely processed March, let alone November. But regardless of how we feel about it, the holiday season is here.



You can mark “decorate house” off your holiday to-do list in a minute with a deal right now on Christmas greenery at Bed Bath & Beyond. You can snag these two 4-foot pre-lit porch trees for just $50 right now, a 28% discount. If you’re a Beyond Plus member, you can get them for just $40! More info on that program is right here.

If you want even more to work with, this six-piece set of pre-lit greenery is 30% off. That brings it to $70, which gets you two porch trees, a wreath, a hanger, and two garlands. Beyond Plus members get this set for just $56!

You may have seen Atlas Coffee Club on Forbes, USA Today, Food & Wine, and even CNN, but for the uninitiated, this subscription-based coffee service is giving Kinja Deals readers a free sample of their offerings, i.e., one whole bag, no promo code required. On top of that, exclusively for the holidays, you can share the love with friends, family members, and even mortal enemies if you’d like, at up to a $55 discount. Every 2-4 weeks, you or your loved ones can look forward to half a bag of coffee on your doorstep from a different country around the world each time.



With more than 50 countries now producing coffee for the service—including Brazil, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, and Peru—you’ll have plenty of opportunities to refine your taste and sample a bunch of globally curated grounds, or whole beans for those who find satisfaction in grinding their own. Travel the world from the safety of your own home, in coffee form. In a time when sitting on a passenger plane puts yourself and others at risk, consider this a safer alternative to an international expedition.

G/O Media may get a commission Your First Bag Free + up to $55 off Gift Subscriptions

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 07/15/2020 and updated with new information on 11/29/2020.

Rael Beauty Pimple Patches Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you have the occasional pimple, much like me, chances are you don’t want it to be there. You should check out Rael Pimple Patches. Only $16, they’re made with hydrocolloid that’ll extract all the nasty-ass pus straight from your pimple without ever having to pop them. Which means no acne scars! They also come in two sizes, 10mm and 12mm for regular and extra-large pimples. Shoot, I might buy some!

hum Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit Image : Ignacia Fulcher

October to January are the heavy sweets months and it’s an onslaught. Candy, cookies, cake, just food galore. The only thing you can do is make sure you’re taking care of your chompers to ensure you can fully enjoy all these tasty things for years to come. Right now the hum Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit is only $59.

This kit is exclusive to Amazon and exactly what you need to make sure you’re achieving the ultimate clean your mouth deserves. The holidays really give your tastebuds a workout and of course! It’s lots of good food and drinks for weeks. This smart toothbrush connects via Bluetooth to your phone to help you see where you brushed perfectly and the areas you might need another round with. You can customize the pulse and strength that is comfortable for you from normal, sensitive, or deep clean. It also makes sure you are actually brushing for the recommended two minutes. You’ll only need to charge every ten days and you can connect to Alexa who will remind you when you need to replace the toothbrush heads and can even order them for you. In this starter kit, you get the smart electric adult toothbrush handle with already with a toothbrush head, the charger, a carrying case, and an extra brush head. Those brush heads should be changed every six months.

One-day shipping for Prime members.

20% off Any Item 851703 Image : Sheilah Villari

Until December 12 take 20% off any item at Ulta with the code 851703. There’s a lot of really great affordable things to pick from so it can be a bit daunting. Don’t worry we’ll help narrow it down for you. We’ve covered tons of killer brands and deals currently at Ulta so today let’s highlight the new palettes from Colourpop that just dropped.



Last week Colourpop did another collab with Hello Kitty. I was a huge fan of the first collection they put out and thought they had a really nice array of colors and tones for all completions. This one is just as adorable and beautifully made. The Hello Kitty Snow Much Fun Eyeshadow Palette arrived just in time for the holidays. This 9-pan palette brings the chilly hues of the season in 3 color stories. Mix and match mattes and glitters for the puurrrfect winter look.

If you didn’t get your hands on The Child palette in the first release it’s back! Correctly named the ‘cutest in the galaxy,’ this is another 9-pan monochromatic pallette in stunning olive green. At first, I thought I was going to hate the colors since they aren’t shades I normally wear but I’ve grown to love. The mattes and metallics blend smoothly and easily. As with all Colourpop shadows, they’re creamy and highly pigmented. Neutrals, golds, and greens will make you a rebel princess in no time.

G/O Media may get a commission The Child Eyeshadow Palette Buy for $13 from Ulta Use the promo code 851703

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Had a long week.? Same. Why not kick it with some CBD goods to bring your weekend relaxation to another level? We will even help you out with an exclusive offer of 50% off all products with the code KINJA50.



If you’re not sure where to start, we recommend checking out Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil. It claims this is the strongest CBD oil you can find that is also USDA certified whole plant organic.



And if you’re stressed out from the holidays, you can grab a Holiday Survival Kit, only $53 after discount that can chill you the hell out so you can spend time with family, together or apart.

You can get a bottle of the original stuff (which has 25MG CBD per milliliter) for $32 after discount. If you want even more CBD goodness packed into every drop, the extra strength version is available with 50MG per milliliter in a larger bottle for $82 after discount.

Cornbread Hemp ships to all 50 states and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with their products, making this purchase the least stressful thing about your weekend.

G/O Media may get a commission Holiday Survival Kit Buy for $53 from Cornbread Hemp Use the promo code KINJA50

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X?

You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

Mario Badescu Face Spray Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Sometimes we need a refresher. Well, for a low $6 you can try Mario Badescu Face Spray. Made with aloe, herbs, and rosewater, it’s a great midday skincare pick-me-up, especially if your skin is on the dry side. It moisturizes your face while also cutting excess oil like a toner, and it’s super affordable. It honestly sells itself.

Ulta’s Beauty Box: Glitz Edition is one of the company’s best sellers and is a favorite among makeup aficionados. It’s currently $10 off and is filled with shadows, blushes, glosses, and anything you could need all valued at $172. This time they are offering the box in light pink instead of gold.



This is a 49-piece kit, the case is reusable, and it’s easy to travel with. All the makeup within is cruelty-free and top quality. Here is what you’ll get: 30 eyeshadows, four blushes, four highlighters, two bronzers, two lip glosses, two sheer lip glosses, two eyeliner pencils, eyeshadow primer, brow gel, and an eyeshadow/blush brush. All of this makeup is highly pigmented, blendable, and made to create looks that will carry you through the day or night.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

Ibanez AEG50N Acoustic Electric Guitar Graphic : Gabe Carey

Take it from me, someone who occasionally gets drunk and starts playing the same three chords repeatedly before ultimately putting it back on the wall and watching old NPR Tiny Desk videos of people who don’t suck at guitar: there’s no better time than like the present to learn a musical instrument. And this Ibanez acoustic electric guitar seems like a good place to start for a reasonable price, $300 at Adorama, down 33% from the sticker tag. Because it’s an acoustic electric, the AEG50N comes with a built-on preamp, complete with an LCD tuner, two control knobs, volume, and shape. Hook it up to an amp and annoy your lousy neighbors by putting on your own personal garage show.



The Japanese brand has quite the reputation among musicians. While I wasn’t able to find a review of this exact model, Guitar Society called the similar, albeit analog acoustic, Ibanez AC240's sound “warm, detailed, and defined” in its roundup of the best Ibanez guitars. Because you’re buying from Adorama, you’ll also get the option of 6-month financing, in case you can’t afford or don’t want to pay upfront. You can purchase extended warranties starting at $69, but considering the manufacturer’s warranty lasts a lifetime, I’m not sure it’s necessary. And yeah, I know it’s actually $300 and not $299 but the headline doesn’t rhyme otherwise. If there’s one thing I know about success in music, it’s the importance of rhyming over literally everything else.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed more than this second stimulus check we’re supposedly getting. Thankfully, you can still bury your head deep in Cyberpunk lore with The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition. This hardcover book is down to $59 and includes 192 pages of information about Night City and all its inhabitants.



Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common—they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

Here’s what you’ll find with the Deluxe Edition alongside the book:

An exclusive Night City map cover.

A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti.

Temporary Tattoos: show your alignment with any of Night City’s varied, colorful gangs.

Johnny Silverhand Poster: a memorial to the gone-but-not-forgotten superstar, Johnny Silverhand.

Vehicle Postcards: Four postcards that each showcase a vehicle from one of Night City’s diverse and unique lifestyles.

Find it at Amazon, and if you don’t need all the extras, the standard hardcover alone is just $24. Don’t forget you can still pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50 and have it the day the game launches!

Jabra Elite 75t Image : Jabra

True wireless earbuds aren’t a niche category anymore. If the Apple-exclusive AirPods are off the table, and you’d rather not get a cheap AirPods knockoff on Amazon, the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are a great alternative. Their sound quality is among the best in the category, and they’ve got enough battery life to keep your tunes playing all day thanks to the included charging case. Typically, they’ll run you $200, but a pair is only $130 on Amazon right now, so you can finally walk around the house without worrying about your headphones snagging on something anymore.

Beats Solo 3 Headphones Image : Beats

One of the struggles of working from home is dealing with the sounds that are out of your control: a roommate fighting with their partner, neighbors who must make a living slamming doors, or even just the weekly trash pickup. They all make it tough to focus and get things done. A good pair of headphones, like the Beats Solo 3 on-ear headphones, can help alleviate some of that pain. And you can get them right now for $119, a 40% savings from the list price.

These headphones sound great, they’re stylish, and with up to 40 hours of battery life per charge, you can be sure your new cans won’t die on you in the middle of your Zoom happy hour. Only the black color is this cheap right now, although Amazon has other options available for a bit more cash.