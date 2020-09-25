Friday's Best Deals: Apple's New iPad, Wayfair's Way Day, Ankbit Wireless Earbuds, Sceptre 65" 4K TV and More

Apple’s latest iPad and Wayfair Way Day lead Fri day’s best deals.



Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media

Featured Deal: Up to 80% off Select Items | Wayfair



Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Until the end of the day Thursday, you can take advantage of Wayfair’s deepest discounts of the year on a variety of home goods and furnishings. If you’ve been meaning to upgrade the sofa, redo the bathroom, or swap out bedroom decor this is the time. This Way Day sale takes up to 80% off select pieces. For a more comprehensive look at the best Way Day deals, see our full-blown roundup.



Today and tomorrow over 1,000 items will be on sale for a limited time. Most of Wayfair’s own Basics line is included. You’ll see sheets, plates, rugs, holiday decorations, and more. Like these 1800 Series sheets ($26) that come in 20 colors and are 100% microfiber. They’re also discounted by 48%.

Advertisement

Looking to add a nice accent chair to a bedroom or den? This AllModern Dusket velvet upholstered side chair ($235) might just be it. This gorgeous chair could be used to make a dining set pop or just sit there and look pretty in your living room. There are only three colors still available, but this navy one has subdued sophistication written all over it. It’s marked down 41% right now.

Is a charming nightstand in your future? This Williams Two-Drawer ($186) needs a good home. Choose from four different colors of wood to match it to the motif of whatever space it will be occupying. It’s a best seller for Wayfair and is the dream of anyone with a mid-century modern sensibility. Save 54% off on it for the rest of the day.

Advertisement

Free 2-day shipping on everything.

Advertisement

Every time I see an iPad deal, I’m reminded of this tweet from Washington Post reporter Gene Park. Also the NY Times article he’s referencing, but mostly his tweet. The iPad has supplanted our TVs as the main TV- and movie-watching device of the house. It’s an all-in-one distraction, and you can pick up the latest base model in 32GB for $300 on Amazon, a $30 cut. The 128GB version is also down to $395.

Between its 10.2-inch Retina display, the ageing but still pretty fast A12 Bionic processor, and up to 10 hours of battery life, there’s a lot to love about the iPad. It’s the latest model and it’s got plenty of character despite the lack of storage space.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ankbit by 1Mii TWS Earbuds 65384LYM Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Whooooooa, this pair of Ankbit earbuds by 1Mii plummets to $16 with promo code 65384LYM, down from a $46 list sticker, and while I can’t vouch for these personally, they’re cheap enough that you can take a chance and not feel bad. These things sport Bluetooth 5.0 AptX sound and IPX5 water resistance, and you’ll get eight hours on a single charge. The biggest shocker might not even be the price tag, though: it’s the fact that its enormous charging case with an LED battery indicator packs 150 hours worth of added playtime. That’s because it doubles as a 2,600mAh power bank that can also charge your smartphone and other devices. Again, only $16.

Advertisement

Sceptre 65" 4K Smart Android TV Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you need 4K at a massive size and not-so-massive price, take a look at this 65" Sceptre from Walmart. As Walmart’s favorite budget TV brand, Sceptre sets dont get a lot of respect, but for the price, many find it delivers a sharp enough viewing experience. And tis one is loaded with Android TV, giving you a mature smart platform with tons of apps and voice control with Google Assistant. It’s only $398 today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s only been out a week since launch and we’re already seeing discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6. Amazon has some 40mm models down to $385, while the 44mm falls to $415, both about $15 off and shipping anywhere between 1-4 weeks out.

The Apple Watch Series 6 runs laps around the competition as far as technology is confirmed. It features everything you love about the Series 5 watch like an ECG heart rate sensor, and also adds new tricks like a blood oxygen sensor and an always-on altimeter, making it more ideal than ever for fitness buffs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aukey 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank TRNKXNED Image : Aukey

Advertisement

With Aukey’s 10,000mAh wireless charging power bank, you don’t need to fumble around with cables when you need a quick top up while you’re out and about. Usually $40, you’ll score a $10 discount with a 10% coupon and promo code TRNKXNED.

I reviewed this exact model and found it to be a delight. It’s extremely versatile with up to 10W on wireless output, plus 18W over USB-C Power Delivery. Having reviewed one, I can tell you my favorite feature is the built-in kickstand, allowing you to prop your phone up for some fun and games while your battery gets its spa treatment.

Advertisement

Indoor Security Cam 2K Image : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Whether you’re out and about on social distancing walks or essential grocery runs, or even just in another room doing WFH stuff, you still need to keep a close eye on the happenings inside your house. Lucky for you, Eufy is running a sale on its 2K indoor security camera. Straight from Amazon, you can fetch yourself a stationary indoor cam for $32, and this one doesn’t require the Eufy Homebase.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Monitor stands are evil. Pure EVIL. They take up so much space on your desk, especially if you prefer to double up on your workspace windows. Thankfully, you can solve it with a mounting arm, such as this two-headed monster that’s 20% off when clipping the Amazon coupon, bringing your total down to $23. If you have a single monitor, you can also grab a single arm with gas-assisted adjustments for $27, but you’ll need to apply promo code 9ALD8UGE for the discount.

Beyond space savings, these mounts offer the ultimate flexibility with full articulation. Not only can you adjust the height and tilt, but you can also switch orientations from horizontal to vertical, something coders out there especially love.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

So you’re picking up running during quarantine, huh? Well so am I. While I use my AirPods, maybe you’ll enjoy a pair of Jabra Elite Active 45E Wireless Earbuds. They’re $40 off the original list price ($60) at Best Buy and offers up to nine hours of talking and playback on one charge. Not only that, but you can also take these bad boys swimming up to one meter for about 30 minutes! I’d grab em’ before they’re gone!



Advertisement

Advertisement

While the capabilities of Samsung’s latest smartphones put them in an elite class of their own, the price tags match and it keeps many at bay. But today, you can grab a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G or Note 20 Ultra 5G for $200 less than they usually cost. That’s still $800 and $1,100, respectively, a big pill to swallow for sure, but if you’re a Note fan who refused to pay four digits for one, this seems like your time to shine.

The Note phones are big, but for a purpose: they’re the ultimate powerhouse champions. You’re in for one of the fastest processors in the game, a massive AMOLED display to show multiple apps simultaneously, and the Wacom-powered S Pen for doodling, note taking, and multitasking. Four total cameras come on board for your photography needs on the $800 Note 20, you’ll get all-day battery life that can be charged in minutes with “Super Fast Charging”, and a whole lot more. Be sure to check out Gizmodo’s Galaxy Note 20 review to see what all the hype is about.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

No, it’s not an iPad—but Amazon really does right by parents with its Fire HD Kids Edition tablets.

As you’ll see from the image, they’re wrapped in a thick rubber shell/convertible stand that helps protect it from dings and drops. Still, kids will find a way to break almost anything, and Amazon is ready there too. Each Kids Edition tablet has a 2-year worry-free guarantee, so if your child still manages to bust the thing, you’ve got a free replacement coming.

Advertisement

Amazon’s marketplace has a wide array of games, apps, books, and streaming services available, and the Kids Edition comes with the handy bonus of a year’s subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. The gated-off service provides a wealth of kid-friendly content within a colorful launcher, and then you can choose whether or not to pay monthly once the year is done.

Right now, Amazon is knocking $50 off the 8” tablet and ditto for the 10” tablet, making it an ideal time to bring one (or more) of these durable devices into your family. Grab ‘em in blue, purple, and pink.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a gaming headset, this Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is $25 off at Best Buy right now, bringing it down to $75. Compatible with all major gaming consoles, PC, and mobile, the Kraken Tournament Edition includes a USB audio interface housing all your volume controls. This set has customizable bass, too, allowing you to tweak the boom in your ears across 17 different levels.

Advertisement

Logitech G533 Wireless Headset Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Amazon has a great sticker price on the Logitech G533 right now, offering the well-rated wireless gaming headset for $74, down from a $150 MSRP. With DTS 7.1 surround sound you’ll get full immersion in supported movies and games, and this is a Lightspeed connection, giving you a solid, low latency connection up to 15 meters from the source. The embedded boom mic has a pop filter embedded, and you can toggle mute simply by tucking it away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether young or old, Yoshi’s Crafted World can warm any heart with its charm. This puzzler-platformer for Nintendo Switch can be played with one other friend, and today, you can buy it for just $40 at Amazon.

Advertisement

Its fun setting and mix of new and classic Nintendo characters make this a great game to sit back and relax with. Don’t be afraid to put all your Yoshi eggs into this basket if you’re looking for something new to play.

Advertisement

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months) Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Have you heard? Microsoft bought Zenimax Studios, reportedly for an earth-shattering $7.5 billion in cold, hard cash. With the acquisition, Microsoft gets full control of everything under that banner, including Bethesda, id Software, Arkane, and more. Those studios are responsible for some of the most fun games this generation produced, including Doom, Wolfenstein, Fallout 4 (and 76 now, apparently, but I’ve personally given up), The Evil Within, and Dishonored. And while we haven’t gotten a new single player Elder Scrolls game since the Xbox 360, we know Elder Scrolls 6 is on the way, and Bethesda is working on other exciting new IPs like Starfield.

The other leg of this news is that all the games from these studios, like any first party Microsoft studio, will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. Game Pass Ultimate was already one of the hottest deals going in gaming before the news, and even without meaty discounts like 3 months for $25 at Eneba (currently $45 on Amazon), you’ll enjoy all the benefits for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, hundreds of first- and third-party games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the soon-to-arrive Xbox Series X.

Advertisement

Existing subscribers of both Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play with over 50 days left on their memberships can also grab 1 year of EA Play (which converts to 4 months of Game Pass Ultimate) for $27 from the site.

Advertisement

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 ( PS4 Xbox One PC Image : CD Projekt RED

Advertisement

As it often does for hot new games, Amazon is taking $10 off pre-orders for Cyberpunk 2077, the ambitious open-world game by CD Projekt Red, makers of the critically acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Your total is $50 with the deal, and that goes whether you buy on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC.

Unlike Geralt of the ancient (and totally fictitious) land of Rivia, Cyberpunk takes us into a not-so-distant future where guys good and bad are yoked up with cybernetic enhancements. Life is generally fine until it’s discovered there’s a prototypical component that grants immortality to whoever has it installed, and, of course, all hell breaks loose to secure it.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally set to be out this Spring and was once delayed until September, but it has since suffered another delay to November 19, 2020. Pre-order now, and Amazon will offer you the lowest price if it drops again before release date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Animal Crossing Tom Nook Beanie Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Yep, I’m just over it. I think we all are. Even a Tesla-filled Christmas couldn’t save 2020 for me. I don’t often wear my emotions on my sleeve, but technically, this Animal Crossing Tom Nook beanie goes on my head, and it says oh so much without a peep required of me. The best part is you’ll get his cute little nose to show no matter which style you prefer to wear it. Only $12 at Amazon after a $7 discount.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Given the ubiquitous shipping delays from certain competing retailers, Best Buy is a strong contender in the video game pre-order space at the moment. Aside from promising day-and-date delivery, you’ll get a $10 Best Buy credit for every game you pre-order. So if you were already thinking about copping that new Spider-Man: Miles Morales game—either on PS4 or PS5—you’ll have an extra $10 to also pre-order Cyberpunk 2077, making the latter $50 instead of $60.



That goes without mentioning Best Buy’s price match guarantee. Because Cyberpunk is already discounted $10 on Amazon, you can pick it up from Best Buy for $40. You’re welcome. The only catch here is you have to be a My Best Buy member, which isn’t a catch really since signing up is free. You can do that here, and start putting in your orders today. We’re all stuck at home anyway, so you might as well buy some new video games, and maybe a new console or two.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Echo Dot Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Well, the Echo Dot is down to $40, which is $10 off the original list price of $50. There’s nothing else to really say besides fire up Alexa and listen to tunes without ever leaving your couch! Grab it before it’s gone.

Advertisement

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Renewed) Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

You’ve already cleaned your home three times over with all the free time you’ve gained, I’m sure, and if you’re anything like Jolie, you’ve also been rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made a full return to normalcy, let someone else do the job. It could be your kids, but not all of us have them, and barring expensive nanny care, a eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S packs a lot of suction power for just $120 ($30 off) for a Renewed (refurbished), but only for today.

Advertisement

Kyoku Samurai Steak Knives (Set of 4) KYOKUNTM + Clip Coupon) Image : Kyoku

Advertisement

No kitchen is complete without a killer set of steak knives, and you can’t do much better than Kyoku’s Samurai series. Made of high carbon steel, these “ruthlessly sharp” (and sharp-looking) blades are guaranteed for life and have a slightly curved edge to slice through a hearty steak with ease.

Right now, you can add a set of four Kyoku Samurai steak knives to your arsenal for just $40. Just clip the coupon on the page and use the Kinja Deals exclusive promo code KYOKUDWK at checkout and clip the coupon to secure the savings.

Advertisement

KitchenAid Professional Lift Stand Mixer Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

In my family, September is the time to start the trial runs for everything that will be cooked and baked for the holidays. My aunt bakes a million cookies and loaves of bread from now until the end of the year and her process improved sustainably after buying one of these. The best investment she ever made for all her culinary concoctions was a KitchenAid Mixer on sale now for $200 less.



This professional-grade KitchenAid Mixer isn’t just a lifesaver for baking it can relieve a lot of elbow grease for batter and creams too. The grinder, pasta maker, and ice cream maker attachments add a whole other level of options. You can really expand your culinary horizons with this one item. The sturdy bowl can handle even the heaviest of recipes and mixing. It’s got ten speeds for a variety of whipping. This sizable five-quart bowl allows up to nine dozen cookies or up to four loaves of bread. It’s easy to clean and is dishwasher-safe. As mentioned there are ten attachments that work with this mixer (sold separately) but that really opens up all the options you’ll have to experiment and/or perfect any recipe. Simple to use with endless foodies possibilities. Three colors are on sale and this item ships for free.

Advertisement

Gooloo 1500A Car Jump Starter ENFD495V + Clip coupon Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Oh, the joys of owning a larger vehicle. Not only does it cost more for parking in just about every city I’ve ever been to, but the jump starters, too, come at a premium. On the bright side, they occasionally go on sale for 40% off, as is the case with the Gooloo jumper pictured here.

This 1500A jump starter—which can breathe new life into your SUV, pickup truck, tractor, and even yacht—normally costs $90. Compared to the $60-$70 price tag on a lot of the 800A models geared toward more compact cars (the 1500A Gooloo supports up to 8-liter gas and 6-liter diesel engines), that’s a steep luxury tax for owners of bigger wheels.

Advertisement

Net yourself a high-end jump starter for the entry-level cost of $49 by clipping the coupon featured here and entering the promo code ENFD495V at checkout. You’ll never have to worry about your truck or phone dying again, thanks to its built-in 20,800mAh power bank functionality.

Advertisement

Huckberry Onsen Bath Towel Sets Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Huckberry is offering 15% off of its premium onsen bath towels. This brings a two bath towel set down to $85 and bath bundles (which also include face and hand towels) for $133. The price may seem steep at first glance to some, but these specially-designed towels are so absorbent that not only can you dry off quickly, the towels will also dry promptly afterward. According to many of the reviews, this feature also helps the towels remain mildew-resistant and odor-free.



This means you can comfortably re-use the towels more often than standard towels before washing, saving time, money, and the environment with reduced laundry loads— win-win-win.

Advertisement

Everyday Scaries Bundle ESINV25

Advertisement

Sunday scaries, everyone gets ‘em. You know the night before you have to go back to work, when you’re filled with anxiety with nowhere left to turn? I’ve found CBD helps, and what better way to enjoy the relaxing, non-psychoactive cannabinoid than in gummy form? If you want to be chill and look chill doing it, check out the Everyday Scaries bundle, now discounted 25% using the promo code ESINV25 (automatically applied at checkout). The brainchild of Sunday Scaries and surf company Everyday California, the bundle includes not only a 20-count bottle of gummies but a matching hat to go with it.



Beachgoers looking to continue radiating those summer 2020 vibes can sit at home drink hot cider, and pop a couple CBD gummies for a relaxing Sunday afternoon, as opposed to the normal kind spent nervously dreading that awful Monday morning adjusting to the workday routine. Instead of wasting an entire weekend moaning and groaning about what’s to come, join me and the thousands of other Sunday Scaries customers raving about their products. Trust me, this is a much higher caliber of CBD than your over-the-counter bodega stuff. Because, for one, it actually works and doesn’t give you diarrhea.

Advertisement

5-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask, it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Grab five of the KN95 masks from Amazon right now for just $12.



These are industry-standard which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something but if you wear it correctly it still drastically reduces the likelihood. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN-95 isn’t made for clinical environments not that you’re performing surgery with these but they will definitely protect you and others against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So thank you.

Advertisement

Take 25% off Anything FAMILY25 Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Friends and family discount week is back at Too Faced. I’m a fan of this company, clearly as I wrote this review on their new Pumpkin Spice Palette. From now until next Tuesday take 25% off your entire order so you can grab that palette or any others for a little less. All you need to do is use the code FAMILY25.

But wait, there’s more because of course there is. If you spend more than $75 you also get a free tote bag with the same code. I will enthusiastically recommend the purchase of Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Mascara. It has been my go-to for years and it really is perfection. And honestly, most of the products I’ve had from this company have been really quality but if you want the best mascara that’s it. The code works until September 29.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Better Than Sex Mascara Buy for $20 from Too Faced Use the promo code FAMILY25

Satisfyer Pro 2 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

For a short time, you can get a Satisfyer Pro 2 for a decent $50! It’s an oral sex simulator that will suck the shit out of your clitoris and has so many modes of pleasure. One of our writers, Jolie Kerr, says it best:

Satisfyer Pro 2 delivers a very specific experience; basically, it’s designed to stimulate the clit and nothing else, although you can certainly explore other areas with it. It is not, however, an insertable toy and should only be used externally.While it’s not an especially versatile toy, and doesn’t strike me as a great candidate for couples play, it is very, very good at what it does. Basically, if oral sex is the way you like to get off, Satisfyer Pro 2 will make you very, very happy.

Advertisement

The Satisfyer is only $50, so make sure you grab this and get off before it’s gone!

Advertisement

Take 40% off Vibrators FALL2020 Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Whether or not we’re headed back into another possible lockdown we are definitely headed into the time of year where we spend more time indoors. What better way to prepare than with this month-long sale at Honey Adult Play. From now until the end of October take 40% off all vibrators.

Because one guy keeps tweeting at me that we don’t cover enough dildos, this featured item is for you. The King Vibrating Dildo is what you were asking for. This velvety silicone vibrator is the perfect size and shape for anyone looking for fast fun. With nine vibe modes and three different rotations, you can hit all the spots you’re aiming for. You’ll actually never want to leave your house now that you’ve got your new buzzing bestie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even if we weren’t in a global pandemic with constantly cleaning and wiping things down I’d still recommend a giant box of Antibacterial Wipes. With a pack like this, you can literally use them on anything. You’re only paying $25 so this is a pretty great deal. Heck, I think I’m going to grab these myself.

480 wipes for just twenty bucks is a steal, that’s something like five cents per wipe. With the six-packs, you can toss one in your bag, your car, and in every room, you might need them. These are probably helpful if you’ve got kids but I usually have them for my dog as he gets into everything when I take him to the park. Each sheet is made of 75% alcohol so it’s able to kill about 99.9% of bacteria. So outside of actual messes and accidents, these are just what you are looking for if you’re all about keeping things clean and sanitary. Surfaces, hands, paws, handles, boxes whatever it maybe these won’t go to waste. The multi-function aspect makes these a must buy.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Fenty Skin Start’r Travel Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Our own Ignacia wrote an extremely comprehensive and helpful review of the Fenty Skin Start’rs where she was pleasantly surprised. If you’ve been thinking about trying it out but are still on the fence this travel set might be the way to go. It’s half the price of the full-size set but only available for a limited time.

I was gifted a set also, have used it for over a month and can say I love the cleanser. I use it a few times a week and it smells unbelievable, super fresh, sweet, and inviting. But if you’re averse to more perfumed products this might not be for you. However, the Hydra Vizor Moisturizer held up pleasantly well during the more humid days at the tail end of summer. It never felt heavy and was breathable enough to still have on with my foundation. Fenty Skin gets two thumbs up from me.

Advertisement

All orders ship for free.

Advertisement

Adidas Roguera Sneaker Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

For a short time, you can get a pair of Adidas Roguera sneakers starting at $23 and working their way up. You’ll be fashionable AF. And hey, maybe you’ll wanna skateboard in a pair, too?

Advertisement

Singles Week Bundles Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Our pals at Ella Paradis want everyone to take some time for relaxation and self-care. This week the company is giving us the gift of these Singles Bundles. Now obviously you don’t have to be single to save in these deals are experience some good products but you don’t need to feel bad if you are.

It’s not often I see a good deal for the gentlemen so this bundle is a pleasant surprise. Not only is this pack $81 less than it should be it’s a nice mix. There are two masturbators to choose from because we like variety. You’ll receive both the Hawk Dual Masturbator and the Juicy Topco Masturbator. Plus you get a pack of Pjur Aqua Lubricant to try out. Not bad for just $40.



Advertisement

Ella Paradis really loves the G-Spot HeroRelax and you will too because they are practically giving it away as you’re saving $80 on this bundle. Take a ‘me day’ and chill out with a nice hot bath and these extra sensual bath bombs. Then get cozy with one of the company’s top-selling vibes. This is the perfect bundle for a boss babe.

Advertisement

Etude House Dear Darling Water Tint Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Fun fact: The super-popular Benetint lip and cheek stain was created to help strippers tint their nipples before performing long before it became the beauty industry favorite it is now.



I personally love Benetint (for my lips, ya perv) but the price tag is kind of hefty at $25-30. Thankfully, I found a K-beauty dupe on Amazon that I think works just as well, and comes in three shades to boot— oh and it is only $6 a bottle.

Advertisement

The classic Benetint comes with a brush bottle that is a little unwieldy for those not used to it, but this Etude House Water Tint has a spongey-tip that is easier to use. It comes in the shades “Cherry Ade,” “Strawberry Ade,” and “Orange Ade.” I personally have the cherry shade and love it, though the strawberry option’s berry tones look super flattering too.

If you want to stock up, you can get an additional 5% when you buy two bottles (must be of the same shade to work from what I can tell) or try all three for $15.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Had a long week.? Same. Why not kick it with some CBD goods to bring your weekend relaxation to another level? We will even help you out with an exclusive offer of 25% off all products with the code KINJA25.



If you’re not sure where to start, we recommend checking out Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil. It claims this is the strongest CBD oil you can find that is also USDA certified whole plant organic. You can get a bottle of the original stuff (which has 25MG CBD per milliliter) for $49 after discount. If you want even more CBD goodness packed into every drop, the extra strength version is available with 50MG per milliliter in a larger bottle for $82 after discount.

Advertisement

Cornbread Hemp ships to all 50 states and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with their products, making this purchase the least stressful thing about your weekend.

G/O Media may get a commission Certified Organic CBD Oil Buy for $49 from Cornbread Hemp Use the promo code KINJA25

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher in September 2020 and updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 9/19/2020.

25% off N95 Masks | MQDirect | Promo code KINJA25 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

COVID-19 is still a threat. That’s why we hooked y’all up with 25% off newly designed N95 masks (FDA- and CE Niosh-approved N95s!) using the exclusive promo code KINJA25 at MQ Direct. As we know, real, FDA-approved N95 masks filter out 95% of air particles and are the most effective way to block out airborne pathogens. You can grab a 10-pack for $38, and a 20-pack for $75! Please stay safe out there—let’s not play politics on a novel coronavirus!



G/O Media may get a commission N95 Masks (10-Pack) Buy for $38 from MQDirect Use the promo code KINJA25

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission N95 Masks (20-Pack) Buy for $75 from MQDirect Use the promo code KINJA25

40% off National Geographic Print Subscriptions Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Some might think print magazines are archaic. I disagree; there is still something incredibly fulfilling about a tangible piece of media. If you grew up in a certain time Nat Geo mags probably filled your school libraries and maybe you were lucky enough to have a subscription of the Kids version yourself. As travel is difficult right now and it seems like so many parts of the world are still closed off. Maybe the best way to explore is through beautiful photos and compelling stories. No magazine does that better than National Geographic and today you can save 40% on a yearly subscription.

Choose from the classic version, the history heavy one, the kids’ ones, and there’s even an option for younger tots. With the savings, you could grab one for each member of the family. We never stop learning and being curious and what better way to foster that than with the quintessential magazine for photojournalism. Traverse the globe without leaving the comfort of your home. There is a Kindle option for each as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series (Blu-Ray) Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Cowboy Bebop was responsible for sparking my anime interest. I’m not the world’s biggest otaku, but between the eccentric characters, the space-noir setting, stylish fighting, and a jazzy soundtrack the protagonists throw their kicks and punches to, it was unlike anything I regularly watched. If you want to check it out, the Blu-Ray collection is only $33 at Amazon. It’s not the longest series ever at 26 episodes, but it’s short and sweet, perfect for a quick weekend binge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the best Batman renditions of all time, you can now score Batman Beyond: The Complete Series on Blu-ray for just $38. Between the original animated series and The New Batman Adventures, you’ll get 12 discs packed with 106 episodes of animated Batman, which somehow gets more respect as a cartoon than Val Kilmer’s masterful performance in Batman Forever ever will. (Don’t fight me on this!) You’ll also get a digital copy to go along with the Blu-rays.

Advertisement

Marvel’s Avengers The Art of the Game (Hardcover) Image : Titan Comics

Advertisement

Enjoying Marvel’s Avengers? If you can’t get enough of the game’s visuals, then perhaps you need to check out the art behind it. You’ll get a deeper look at the concepts the game’s developers were working with before realizing it into the 3D loot grinder it is. From sketches of the heroes themselves to popup locations of iconic installations like Stark Industries, Marvel’s Avengers The Art of the Game not only visualizes the pre-production ideas, but you’re also getting commentary on the creative process from those who worked hard on the game. Amazon has it down to $31 right now, a 23% discount, and it ships in October.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2 for $20 Select TV Show Seasons Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

With fifteen titles in this awesome deal from Best Buy, you can create quite the combo for a great day of lazy television binging. Grab any two titles for just $20 and get caught up on a favorite series, experience a new one, or relive the best moments from a past one. I’d like to recommend Doom Patrol and Swamp Thing as a combo. Both had no excuse for being as good as they are/were. Season two of Doom Patrol is currently out on DC Universe and HBO Max. Swamp Thing was sadly canceled too soon. But both are well worth a go.



Build a DC combo with these titles or The CW favorites Arrow, Flash, and Supergirl. Titans and Krypton are other good options...wow, this list is very DC heavy. But all the Rick and Morty seasons are available too and well as Big Bang Theory is that’s more your jam. No matter what you pick this is a killer deal for hours of quality entertainment.

Advertisement

This combo will ship for $5.

Advertisement



TECH

GAMING

HOME

Advertisement

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Mophie Powerstation 4,000mAh Plus Mini (2-Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now so what better way to solve the problem then by grabbing these two Power Ba nks for $29.

I’ve had Mophie products before and really like them. This two-pack is a great value so whether it’s you who needs these or a friend no one should be without power again. I personally like to have one at all times and swap two out each day, one is charging while one is out and about with me. Lightweight and in two color options you’ll get up to fifteen-plus hours of extra power on the go. Charge up fast with the USB-C port. You and your pal can juice up your phones together if you choose to share. You’ll also be able to recharge tablets or wireless headphones with these powerbanks.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Use the code KINJAFS at check out and get free shipping even if you aren’t a member.

Aukey Mini Dash Cam T9Q56HUQ Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Sometimes, those police reports don’t tell the real story. When it comes time to fight your road tickets and arrests, you’ll wish you had a dash cam. There’s no reason not to add one to your car, especially with the nimble Dash Cam Mini by Aukey, featuring 1080p recording that will automatically save clips of auto accidents.

It’s small enough to fit behind your rear view mirror, or anywhere else in your car, though with a 170-degree wide-angle CMOS sensor, you should cover enough ground with even just one of these cheap things. Did I mention it’s only $26? But only if you use coupon code T9Q56HUQ.

Advertisement

VTech Kidizoom Action Camera Image : VTech

Advertisement

If your little one’s been listening to Ska, asking you to buy them Etnies, and telling their friends they can do a manual in real life, well, they’re probably just playing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. Before long, they’ll want to start filming their tricks as evidence to their classmates they can do an ollie. We’ve all been there. The good news is you don’t have to spend a lot on an action cam to help them make their pro skater dream a reality—the VTech Kidizoom action cam is a mere $42 today as part of Amazon’s fall blowout sale, down $17 from the $60 list price. In addition to capturing 640 x 480 SHD video, the Kidizoom rocks a 1.4" LCD screen to play back your kid’s sickest moves.



While the Kidizoom includes a microSD slot for up to 32GB of storage, you will need to buy the memory card itself. I recommend this one from SanDisk, which hits the sweet spot between quality and value. With it and the built-in li-ion polymer battery combined, you can expect a steady 2.5 hours of recording/still photography time. Dual mounts make it possible to attach the camera not only to skateboards but bikes and other recreational outdoor gear, including snowboards, thanks to the bundled waterproof case. When equipped, the Kidizoom can survive up to 6 feet underwater. Transferring the photos and videos taken on the device is as easy as plugging it into a computer via the microUSB cable found in the box. Treat your youngin’ to their very own kid-proof camera while it’s still on sale.

Advertisement

Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re lucky enough to have an outdoor space you know what a game-changer a good outdoor speaker can be. Having a wireless speaker can enhance a yard, dorm, or living room, they’re pretty multifaceted. The Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker is currently 20% off right now. All you have do is clip the coupon and then sit back and hear the new good vibes

This mini Bluetooth speaker has charmed reviewers so it has to be good, right? The StormBox may be small but let me assure you its tiny but mighty regardless of music. The bass is also powerful and you wouldn’t except that because of the size of the speaker. The bass is different to do many different types of music. This speaker is waterproof so if you still have it poolside you can rest easy. But if you want to venture further outdoors with it go ahead, It’s got a tear-resistant silicone strap for bike and backpacks. Pairs easy and has clear crisp sound anywhere you use it.

Advertisement

Dash Mini Waffle Maker Black Skull Edition Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

They definitely started putting out Halloween candy where I live in August, so it’s felt like we’ve been preparing for months. Halloween is one of the best holidays and it’s going to be very different this year. As September is just Halloween Eve I know I’ve already begun decorating, eating everything pumpkin flavored, and prepping for horror movie marathons. It’s time to get into the spooky season. Grab a box of pumpkin pancake mix and start whipping up little skulls for a deviously and delicious meal. Dash’s Mini Waffle Maker Black Skull Edition is just $16 right now.

We’ve had a few of Dash’s products on the site before and they always see to do well. Make four inch scary skulls with this maker in minutes. It’s small and lightweight so you don’t need to worry about counter space. It’s easy to use and clean and heats up pretty darn fast. You’ll get a one-year warranty and a recipe book, because what just make skull pancakes?! You could make every day creepy with this delight Dash appliance.

Advertisement

Prime members enjoy one-day shipping.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When I asked our readers back in June their buying advice for my next cordless vacuum, Bissell stood out as an affordable alternative to premium brands like Dyson and, well, let’s face it, Dyson and Dyson. And while neither of these is cordless, the Bissell upright vacuum and hard floor mop cleaners are both on sale today, for $170 and $100, respectively. The former emphasizes pet hair cleanup, with a tangle-free brush roll said to mitigate hair wrap stuckage. Bissell even donates a portion of their proceeds to the Pet Foundation in its efforts to put an end to pet homelessness once and for all. The same goes for the hard floor mop, which intuitively and nigh-automatically scrubs up the dirt and grim vacuum cleaners tend to miss.



The perfect pairing for a fall deep-clean, both utilities take some of the load off your weekly housekeeping chores, ensuring greater discipline in sticking to a routine. For those of us who’ve gotten lazy in quarantine, believe me, you’re not alone. The boxes, kitty litter, and pet hair are pervasive in my apartment as well, and I could probably use more robust tools to eliminate some of the befoulment. If you’re in the same boat, consider these big-ticket items from Amazon’s Big Fall Sale. Keep in mind, this deal won’t last beyond this week, so snap it up while supplies last. Otherwise they’ll be gone before you know it.

Advertisement