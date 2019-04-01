Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Logitech gaming headset, J.Crew’s factory sale, and a TRX Suspension Kit deal lead off Friday’s best deals.

At 18W, this Aukey power brick isn’t the most powerful USB-C Power Delivery charger we’ve seen—a 12" MacBook’s charger puts out 29W, for example—but it is certainly the smallest, and one of the cheapest to boot. Just use promo code HWCPT8E8 at checkout to save.



How will you track your New Year’s fitness resolutions without a wearable device that tracks your runs, your heart rate, and how often you stand up? Today only, Amazon’s blowing out a bunch of refurbished Apple Watches, from the Series 1 (which was actually the second model), to the Series 2 (which added a faster processor, GPS, and better waterproofing), to the Series 3 (faster processor, LTE).



Just remember that this is a Gold Box deal, so the clock is ticking. These prices will go away at the end of the day, and I suspect some models will sell out early.

At $23 (with promo code 1549VL86), this smart power strip costs about as much as a standard smart plug, but it includes four smart AC outlets that you can control individually with your smartphone or Alexa, plus four USB ports too (though you can only control them as a set).



The free control app and Alexa will recognize the power strip as five different devices (four AC outlets, and the USB ports as a group) , all of which you can name, schedule, connect to your favorite voice assistant, and control from anywhere.

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of TV needs, this 65" Sceptre 4K TV is a steal for just $400, one of the best prices we’ve seen for a TV of this size. It doesn’t have smart apps or HDR, but what it does have is four HDMI ports, which is more than you get in a lot of high end TV sets.



Aukey’s 60W USB-C charger is barely any bigger than Apple’s 61W USB-C charger that ships with the 13" MacBook Pro, and yet it includes a couple of bonus USB-A ports for your other gadgets as well. That means that this could be the only charger you have to take on a trip to power your laptop, your Switch, your phone, and your tablet. Get it for $36 today with promo code AUKEY5PD.

Don’t need quite that much power? This one has one USB-A port and a 46W USB-C port, but it’s only $24 with code AUKEY3PD.

Need a spare USB-C cable to take advantage of those Power Delivery charging speeds? Use code AUKEY38D to get this 6' cable for $7.

Start the new year right by finally ditching your old spinning drive for this fast $31 solid state drive from Kingston. This particular 2.5-inch model is currently marked down to an all-time low, if you clip the coupon on the page.



Full disclosure, 240GB of storage probably isn’t enough to house a full-fledged operating system and all of your personal files. But if your computer has multiple drive slots or you just want to soup-up your web browsing machine, this is an awesome investment.

And even if you already have an SSD-powered PC, you can build reliable, fast external drive for cheap.

Whether you’re getting a brand new Apple Watch today, or just want to accessorize your old one, this Milanese loop band is a great deal at $5, with promo code 50NBM4JV. That should work on any color and size, so you can match your watch’s color, or create a nice contrast.



What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with 10 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6ft retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving. Get it for $18 with promo code OFSZFNS6.



If you didn’t get all the Philips Hue lights you wanted for Christmas—or if you did and now find that you need to scratch that itch even more—Amazon’s discounted a few different Hue products today, with an extra 5% clippable coupon thrown in on top for good measure.



The bulb two-packs are White Ambiance bulbs, meaning they can display different temperatures of white (i.e. dim, warm light at night, and energizing daylight during the day), but they can’t display colors.

The Bloom is a unique RGB lamp that you put on the floor or on a table, and point at the wall to “paint” it with light. It’s a really cool effect, and since it’s a standalone light fixture, you won’t have to use one of your existing lamps to use it.

There’s nothing fancy about these TVs. The 55" is 4K, and the 50" is 1080p, but neither have HDR or any kind of smart functionality. But price is the most important spec for, say, a bedroom TV, and these hit the mark at $260 and $220, respectively.

If you got any new gadgets over the holidays, there’s a decent chance they charge over USB-C.



The Switch? USB-C.

iPad Pros? USB-C.

Sony’s newest noise-canceling headphones? You get the idea.

So if you suddenly have a handful of USB-C gadgets, and not enough charging cables to go around, you can fix that today for $10 with promo code CHRS8888. That gets you a 6' long PowerLine+ cable from Anker. It’s ultra-durable, wrapped in nylon, and ] bright red to make it easier to spot in your bag amongst all the other cords.

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 10‘ Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $14, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code CHRS8453.

Anker’s Roav brand, the manufacturer of an incredibly popular dash cam, also makes some seriously smart car chargers. This one’s only $14 today with promo code ROAVF0BS.



The SmartCharge F0 is an FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice, giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth or even an AUX jack built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get two high speed USB charging ports.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

If you life to change your own oil, there’s no reason not to stock up on really good Purolator filters with these Amazon coupons. For a limited time, you can save $3 on your choice of Purolator ONE filters, or $4 on any Purolator BOSS filter, which has a longer lifespan.



Click through to any product page to use Amazon’s part picker tool, which will help you find the right filter for your vehicle. But just remember that with Amazon coupons like this, you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Laundry: Everyone’s least favorite chore. But at least you can save money on it with this $4 Amazon coupon, valid on a variety of Tide and Gain products, including detergent refills (the best value on a per-load basis at $14 for 93 loads), and Pods, which have an advantage when it comes to taste. For all of the eligible products, head over to this page.



This time of year, it’s probably dark already by the time you get home from work. But without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get four of them for just $25 today with promo code XOSQRKS2. That could be one for each side of your house!



Ceiling fans probably aren’t at the top of your mind during the winter, but if you happen to be in the market for one, you can save an extra $10 on several already-discounted styles from Daily Steals with promo code KINJAFAN. Prices start at just $50 after the code, with free shipping on all orders. You’re on your own for installation though.



I know, I know, one of your New Year’s resolutions was to get one of those balance ball chairs at work to improve your posture and core strength (surely this applies to someone reading this?!). But listen, you don’t have to look like Dwight Schrute to reap the benefits of a balance ball.



Gaiam makes in inflatable seat cushion that’s essentially just the top part of a balance ball chopped off and added to your existing seat. At $18, it’s a lot cheaper than a full ball, and a lot less likely to draw weird looks.

It’s 2019, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.



Get it for $10 today with promo code HBVITGRN, the best price we’ve ever seen.

I would argue there’s no such thing as too many cutting boards — especially if you don’t have the counter and/or kitchen storage space for a really big one — because, ya know, sometimes a recipe mandates that you cut more than one thing. Thus, it’s probably a good idea to add one of these Epicurean Cutting Boards, now sliced down in price to just $20, to your culinary arsenal. It comes in three neutral hues, and our readers say it’s cut out for any chopping task that may arise.



Now that we’ve said so long to Santa and hello to a new year, it’s finally time to pack away that Christmas tree. Keep your artificial fir in tip top shape for the next 11 months with this $30 sturdy canvas storage bag. It fits unassembled trees up to 9 feet tall and features handles for easy carrying, and adjustable straps to ensure your tree parts stay put. Plus, you’ll get the gift of peace of mind during the year ahead knowing your faux foliage is protected from any errant water or dust.



ThermoWorks ThermoPop | $33 | ThermoWorks | Including $4 shipping

ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the less expensive and ever-so-slightly slower little brother of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and the company is offering a rare deal on it today. Pay just $33 after adding in the $4 flat rate shipping. It’s only $5 less than usual, but this one doesn’t go on sale often.

If it’s your dream to get some solid shut-eye for once in your life, why not give melatonin gummies a try? You can get these strawberry-flavored ones by Solimo for just $8 on Amazon today (or a little more if you don’t want to use Subscribe & Save). Not to mention, they’re gluten-free, wheat-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free.



If nothing else, you should keep them handy for overnight flights and other particularly challenging sleep situations.

Once you’ve gotten used to keeping a multi-tool on you, it can be hard to go without. But the TSA doesn’t care about that, and good luck getting your Leatherman on a plane.



The Gerber Shard isn’t as fancy as a lot of mini tool gizmos, but it’s airline approved and it fits on your keychain — and it’s $5. It features three drivers, a wire stripper, a pry bar, and a bottle opener, so maybe it’s just enough to keep you from having handy gadget withdrawals in “no weapons” situations. (It’s also a nice little gift for people that don’t really need or want anything else.)



Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

J.Crew Factory is already marked down significantly compared to its regular J.Crew counterpart, but now, the Factory is taking its discounts to a whole new level. Starting today, take an extra 60% off all clearance items for men, women, and kids using code CLEAROUT. The sale section is currently stacked with winter staples in that classic J.Crew aesthetic, so shop and save on those in-season styles now.

We’re mid winter, but Urban Outfitters is already purging it’s cold weather stock via a Winter Clearance Sale. No complaints here, though, considering that means taking up to 70% off already marked down men’s and women’s apparel, not to mention a ton of on-sale items from the home section. So shop this sale now, and save on tons of cozy apparel that you’ll still be able to wear for months, plus decor that you’ll have in your home indefinitely.

Support your 2019 fitness resolutions by taking care of your health from the inside out. Today, Amazon is discounting a spectrum of supplements from Garden of Life, including a range of probiotics, fiber, and brain health boosting vitamins. Also included in the deal are a few tubs of coconut oil, a useful home remedy for everything from hair and skin health to healthy cooking.



The TRX Suspension Trainer kit can give you a full body workout in your house without the space commitment of an actual home gym, and Woot’s marked it down to $95 shipped, today only. Nobody wants to drag themselves to the gym in the dead of winter, but with this thing, you can get a surprisingly complete workout in any room of your house.



Lululemon had its day, but athleisure aficionados know that now, its all about Outdoor Voices. And by some strange twist of fitness-related New Years resolution fate, a whole bunch of Outdoor Voices leggings, tennis skirts, sports bras, and jackets are about half off at Nordstrom Rack right now. This in-demand brand rarely goes on sale, so buy up your gear ASAP before it all sells out.



Thousands of our readers have bought Bowflex’s adjustable SelectTech dumbbells, and you can put them in your own home gym today for $215 when you clip the 10% off coupon, the best price we’ve seen in years.



Bestsellers: Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells Bowflex’s SelecTech dumbbells are like a full rack of weights with a footprint that can fit in any… Read more Read

That’s a decent chunk of change, but they barely take up any space, each dumbbell can go up to 52.5 pounds (apologies to your delivery driver) and make it more likely that you’ll work out this winter when it’s too cold to go to the gym. They’ve been cheaper before, most notably last April, when Amazon and Walmart got into a bizarre automated price war, but this is still the best price we’ve seen since February.

At this point, we’re well into winter, but some parts of the country will be seeing snow for months to come. If that applies to you, take advantage of this deal on Sorel’s Joan of Arctic snow boot, down to just $114 compared to its usual $190. The boot is available in light and dark brown colors, and features a removable felt inner boot for extra insulation. So thanks to Joan, your feet will stay toasty warm and dry no matter what the conditions are outside, and without sacrificing an ounce of style.

Here’s a deal that will put a spring in your step, and in your hair: Sephora is discounting a selection of high-quality hot curling tools from T3, so you can wave goodbye to lifeless straight strands for less.



The SinglePass Curl Professional Tapered Ceramic Styling Wand, SinglePass Curl 1.25” Professional Ceramic Curling Iron, BodyWaver 1.75” Professional Ceramic Styling Iron for Waves and Volume, each down to $160, feature even heating throughout the barrel for a supremely polished result — not to mention, they have a helpful cool tip to minimize the risk of burning your fingers. For the more hands off hair curlers, a set of hot rollers (yes, those are a still a thing) is available for $119. But, like most good deals, this sale will likely be hair today, gone tomorrow, so act quickly if you’re looking to curl up.

Quit wasting time trying to disguise your dark circles and/or under-eye puffiness with concealer, especially if you don’t even have enough free hours to get a full night’s sleep. Instead, attack the issue itself. Baebody’s Eye Gel has garnered enough Amazon reviews (over 13,600!) to be considered a cult favorite, and now it’s available for just $19 after clipping a $5 coupon. The gel is formulated with peptide complex, Matrixyl 3000, vitamin E, jojoba oil, amino acids, and other effective ingredients that claim to help tackle most under-eye woes. That’s not something to roll your eyes at.

SilverSocks Crew Socks

SilverSocks’ original silver-laced no-shows were a Kickstarter hit a couple of years ago, and now they’re back to crowdfunding a new crew sock version.

Deal alert: For a limited time, SilverSocks is unlocking special backer tiers just for our readers. They’re even cheaper than the Earlybirds tiers!

SilverSocks’ material is interlaced with actual pure silver yarn (rather than silver nano-particles which can wash away, as you’d find in other silver-laced socks), which sterilizes bacteria, and reduces odors. They sent me a pair to try, and after I played tennis in them, and they really did smell fine. Not good, but certainly better than a sweaty sock should smell.



From a comfort perspective, they’re thin and breathable, but with a reinforced heel for added comfort. They also look great in their neutral grey tones, but with just a little bit of sheen from the silver. They’re really great socks, and you should definitely consider them whether your feet stink or not.

The holiday season is stressful, so roll out all that tension in your back and beyond with this $18 Gaiam Foam Roller, down to its lowest price ever. Foam rollers are a secret weapon of workout fiends for pre-workout loosening up or post-workout soreness reduction. Or just skip the workout altogether and lay on top of this thing for a nice spine stretch.



Don’t use cold weather as an excuse to skip your workout (at least, not this soon after you made your New Years resolution); instead, pile on apparel from the semi-annual event at Under Armour’s online outlet. Prices on a slew of gear for men and women — everything from shirts and pants, to shoes and bags — have plummeted, just like the temperature outside and, eventually, that number on the scale. So, shop now before this deal runs out.

The new year always means great deals on protein powders and supplements, so it’s worth stocking up for a full year now, if only to motivate yourself to keep working out. Today only in the Gold Box, Amazon’s offering a 30% or more off a huge variety of Cellucor and Scivation products, so your wallet can keep making gains. Whether you’re looking for pre-workout supplements, protein, or recovery formulas, it’s all here.

A Clipa for every bag; that’s a political platform that I would support. Clipa is a strong, subtle metal ring that lets you hang just about any bag off just about any surface. Purse and a grocery cart? Clip will hold it. Backpack and a bar? Clipa will hold it. Briefcase and a restaurant table? You get the idea.



If you want to get one for yourself, promo code OWEOFSZW will knock every color down to $14 for a limited time.

New year, new J.Crew. Kick off 2019 by filling your closet with on-sale clothes for men, women and kids from the retailer for an extra 60% off, today only. Use promo code NEWYEAR to score the savings, but beware: This promotion only applies to final sale styles, so just be certain about your purchase before you checkout.

Ugg fans know that deals on this comfy, cozy footwear are rare, but today, the Ugg Closet has opened up to reveal up to 50% off styles for men, women, and kids — including our favorite Neumel and Harkley boots for guys. Slip your feet into something from this sale quickly; the closet doors close for who knows how long in a week.

This sale will have you feeling blue — in a good way — and saving some green. For a limited time, Levi’s is taking 40% off their already-discounted sale section in honor of the New Year with promo code WINTER40. So now’s the time to swath yourself and everyone you know in denim.



Whether you’re the type to start your day with a good ol’ fashioned multivitamin or just looking to bulk up with a post-workout protein shake, you’ll find a supplement worth swallowing at Amazon’s sale on their exclusive wellness and sports nutrition brands. Take up to 30% off everything from children’s gummy vitamins to melatonin sleep aids, and start the new year at the top of your health game.

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having an actual sale, marking down nearly 75,000 shoes, boots, and apparel for the winter season. Heels, boots, sneakers, sweaters, layering pieces, all kinds of styles from brands like UGG, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can.



Obviously, it’s a lot to sort through, so I recommend first sorting by gender in the sidebar, then going through the brand selector and picking your favorites.

We’ve gotten pretty used to wide-ranging REI sales over the past month or so, but the holidays are winding down, and their days are numbered. So if you want to save on reader-favorite brands like Smartwool, Patagonia, Marmot, and The North Face (just to name a few), you’ll want to check out the outdoor megastore’s year-end clearance, offering up to 50% off select styles. Now you can officially commit to a New Year’s resolution of spending more time outdoors.

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can save 15% for the always-stressful holiday season with promo code kinja15.



That applies to the regular gummies, the vegan versions, and the pure CBD tincture, with extra savings available if you buy in bulk, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.

Book worms, magazine leafers-through, and audiobook listers: Ever wondered exactly how much you can read in a year? Well, there’s never been a better time to find out. Right now, Kindle Unlimited is 20% off for six months (or $48), 33% off for a year (or $80), and 40% off for two years (or $144). That means all the books, audiobooks, and current mags your eyes can absorb on the device of your choosing that runs the Kindle app. It’s a page-turner of a deal if we ever saw one, so sign up now to find your own happily ever after before The End.

Traveling is nice and all, but you know what’s better? Seeing spectacular sights from around the world in the comfort of your own home. For just $25, expand your worldview with The Planet Earth Collection, which includes both the original Planet Earth and Planet Earth II, and forget about expensive plane tickets and jet lag.



Has family game night felt a bit tame to you lately? Well, there’s nothing like a dose of fear to get players’ adrenaline pumping, so consider bringing home Betrayal At House On The Hill, a chill-inducing board game for three to six players ages 12 and up. Even though it won’t ship until after Christmas, $26 is a scary good deal that you should take advantage of before it mysteriously disappears.

The game features enough scenarios to explore a new haunt with each round, but beware: as the title suggests, the whole point of this game is to turn players against each other, which actually might be a refreshing, nightmare-fueled change from your average family game night disputes.

I realize that you’re not used to paying $115 for a board game, but you should make an exception for Gloomhaven. It’s Board Game Geek’s #1 board game ever, and is “astoundingly good” according to Ars Technica. Hell, it weighs 20 pounds! It was also a finalist in our recent board game Co-Op on The Inventory. If you love board games, this should be on your bucket list.



The thing is though, even when retailers have it in stock, it usually costs $140+, and eBay resellers will charge you even more, so this is a major discount we’re talking about here.

$115 Gloomhaven 3528 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

The game includes permanent stickers that transform the board as you play, but you can grab this removable, vinyl sticker pack instead, if you want to replay.

If you’re in the market for a solid mid-range gaming headset on a budget, the Logitech G430 is down to $30 today, the best price we’ve ever seen.



The G430 works with PS4s and PCs, and its 7.1 surround sound makes a big difference in games like Fortnite and PUBG, because they let you hear which direction people are coming from while you hide in a bathtub.

