Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A J.Crew sale, pressure washers, Scotchguard and Columbia web specials lead off Friday’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Photo: Amazon

Staring at a laptop screen sitting on a desk is terrible for your neck and your posture, but a laptop stand can bring your screen up to a more ergonomic height. This one from Lamicall looks great, rotates 360 degrees on its base, and is only $20 right now with promo code LAPTOP44.



How to Ergonomically Optimize Your Workspace We spend a lot of time sitting at our desks every day, and while it may not look like it, it can… Read more Read

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Edifier makes some of the best sounding bookshelf speakers on the market, and today’s Gold Box shaves $80 off one of their best offerings. The Edifier S2000pro makes addition to your current sound system or home theater.



Advertisement

These offer fantastic audio quality—but as far as features go, lack the smarts of voice-control powers of smarter devices. But for some, that’s a bonus. The S2000pro offers a variety of inputs, including aux, optical, Bluetooth connectivity, and a remote control. Oh, and the best part? Attractive wooden side panels, like in those awesome cars in the movies.

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Advertisement

Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.

Netgear’s Arlo Pro 2 home security cameras are among the few that can run completely on battery power, and the newer Pro 2 models add additional touches that the original Arlo cameras liacked, like 1080p recording, rechargeable batteries (rather than watch batteries), improved motion detection, two-way intercom, and a base station with 100 decibel alarm. So if you’re ready to start monitoring your home like a paranoid person, Amazon will sell you the two camera starter kit for $339 today, down from the usual $360-$440.



You might not think you need a pressure washer, but after spending 10 minutes on r/pressurewashingporn, you’ll have your credit card out. And you can start blasting away at grime for just $105, thanks to today’s EarthWise Gold Box.



Advertisement

This 1800 PSI washer should have enough oomph to clean anything you point it at, and while it’s a new product without any reviews, EarthWise’s other lawn tools are very highly regarded. You can even save a few extra bucks by choosing in-store pickup, so get yours before the deal is blasted away.

Photo: Shep McAllister

Chevron’s Techron fuel system cleaner claims to clean, restore, and protect the entire fuel system in your vehicle, and judging by the glowing user reviews, it really does seem to work. Amazon will sell you a 20 ounce bottle today for $7, within about $1 of an all-time low.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you own anything suede, you need to protect it. It doesn’t really matter what suede protector you use, just for the love of all that is leather, use one.



This can of suede and nubuck-forumlated Scotchgard is down to an all-time low $4 right now, with Prime shipping. It’s not enough to protect a couch, but it’s perfect for gloves and shoes.

Photo: Chewy

Find someone who looks at you the way cats look at the PetFusion cat lounger. Normally $50, it very rarely goes on sale, because with 6,000 reviews and an insane 4.8-star rating on Amazon, it probably sells itself. It’s made of recycled cardboard, its curved design makes it easier for cats to scratch, and the grooves of the cardboard are perfect for rubbing in some catnip for hours of (your) entertainment.



Advertisement

These deals never last long, so I’d go ahead and pounce on it while you can. The white model is the cheapest at $43 at the time of posting, and the gray is a few cents more if that’s more your taste.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I think it’s finally time to ditch my duffel bag for a spinner as my carry-on go-to. Thankfully, I won’t need to spend $100 on a suitcase, thanks to this $60 Samsonite deal on eBay.

As far as luggage goes, this is pretty bare bones: no GPS or WiFi, and no battery or ride-on feature. But if you’re looking for an exapndable, long weekend companion, like I am, this hard-sided Samsonite may be one to consider.

This particular unit sells for $100-120 on Amazon. So this is a steal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I could dance around what makes this underwear unique, but it’s easier to just say it: It has a separate compartment for your penis to keep it away from your balls. It sounds a little ridiculous, but as the weather starts to warm up, it could certainly keep you out of some, uh, sticky situations.



Try out a three-pack of the athletically-geared boxer briefs for $26 (down from $31), or stock up with seven pairs of cotton trunks for $40 (down from $47).

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You own lint rollers, because you aren’t slovenly, but have you ever noticed that you seem to run out of sheets when you’re covered in cat hair and running late a wedding? With this 5-pack for $7 (after clipping the $2.80 coupon), you won’t find yourself in that bind again for a good long while.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, use the code SAVE20 and take an extra 20% off their entire clearance section for both men and women. Over 3,000 already-discounted items are even cheaper now, and everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.

Image: Backcountry

Winter may already be half over — fingers crossed, right? But in case the cold doesn’t go anywhere anytime soon, Backcountry’s Winter Clearance Sale is here to ensure that you are prepared to weather any conditions over the next few months. Starting today, take up to 60% off tons of gear, clothing, and accessories from your favorite brands, including Burton, Marmot, The North Face, Sorel, and others, and fear the frigid outdoors no more.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The only thing better than wandering through the boho fantasy land that is Anthropologie IRL, is getting sucked into one of their sales online. Right now, everything in the sale section at Anthro, from unique apparel and accessories to creatively designed homewares, is an additional 40% off. To top it off, there’s nothing you need to do to take advantage of this deal; just add to cart, and the discount will be automatically applied. Oh, and by the way, there are currently over 1,300 items under Anthropologie’s sale section. Happy browsing!

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

J.Crew is no stranger to extra discounts for on-sale stuff, but for today only, they’re marking down a whole lot of full-priced styles, too. All shoppers get 50% off sale items for men, women, and kids, and for everything else not in the clearance section, enjoy 30% off. Just use promo code FRIDAY, and stock up on classic sweaters, coats, button-downs, accessories, and more is now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s time to start thinking about layering, and you can buy a whole bunch of layers for cheap with Columbia’s up to 60% off sale section. Everything on this page is already on sale, and promo code 2FEB60 will save even more (though the exact discount varies).



Advertisement

If you add something to your cart, apply the code, and then go back to the sale page, you’ll see final prices for all of the items. Tedious, I know. But almost everything comes out to under $60, so stock up!

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The dreaded process of shopping for lingerie actually isn’t so bad when you hit up Journelle. Their stuff is known for being well made, size inclusive, and actually attractive, and right now, you can get quite a few nice pieces for 30% off with promo code FEBISOVER. Discounted bras, undies, robes, PJs, rompers, bodysuits, and even swimwear are included in the promotion, so shop now and feel good about your new underpinnings.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Gaming’s most iconic mascot got the encyclopedia he always deserved late last year, and you can pick up a copy for $20 today, within a couple gold coins of an all-time low. It features 256 full color pages with content from all 17 mainline Super Mario games, so this price should have you triple jumping for joy.

Image: Amazon

Gamers, the smartphone deal you’ve been waiting for is here. An unlocked, second-generation Razer Phone is down to $500 on Amazon right now, that’s a discount of $200.

Gizmodo says “Razer’s second effort is something that’s better for both normies and gamers” thanks to the upgrades made to its speaker, screen, and cameras.

Advertisement

Other noteworthy features of the Razer Phone 2 include RGB lighting, IP67 water-resistance, Qi wireless charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM, and 5.7-inch 120Hz screen.

Be sure to act soon because this offer won’t last.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Up to 40% off Select Workwear and Workboots | Home Depot

Media

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

If you own a Nintendo Switch or USB-C-powered laptop, a USB-C Power Delivery battery pack is a must. Anker just came out with a brand new one, and you can save $30 today with promo code HYBRID13.



Advertisement

First, the basics. It’s 19,000mAh, includes two PowerIQ USB charging ports, and a 27W USB-C port that can charge a 12" MacBook at nearly full speed, or a MacBook Pro a bit slower. And unlike most of Anker’s competitors’ batteries, it also includes a 30W USB-C PD wall charger in the box that can recharge the battery in 3.5 hours, and double as an extra wall charger for your other gadgets.

That’s all well and good, but the PowerCore+ 19000 PD Hybrid has one more trick up its sleeve, one we haven’t seen on any other battery pack: It doubles as a USB data transfer hub. Just switch it into hub mode, and those USB-A charging ports become data ports that can transfer data between your PC and any connected USB hard drives and flash drives. That makes it the most comically large USB-C dongle in the world, but even so, that’s a handy skill, and means you’ll have one less thing to pack when you travel.

Photo: Kickstarter

Ten minutes with the SwitchPod made me realize how much I hate my dumb Gorillapod.



Advertisement

Scheduled to ship in August, the SwitchPod is a light-weight, handheld camera stabilizer that doubles as a tabletop tripod. And that’s it. In fact, it keeps it so simple, it’s stupid—in a good way.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

It doesn’t promise to cling to tree branches, like the Gorillapod, or offer weights to create a pseudo-gimbal like other stabilizers.

Advertisement

Instead, it focuses on its primary functions, and adds a lot of smart, near-invisible flourishes photographers and vloggers will appreciate. These include magnets on the legs to keep them together in handheld mode, two ¼-20" threads to attach accessories, a tightening knob on the underside of the body, and fuss-free switching between handheld and tripod modes.

Potential backers: There’s less than a month left to enjoy the pre-order $20 discount on this fully-funded campaign.

Photo: Amazon

One day, everything that plugs into your laptop, tablet, or phone will use USB-C, but that utopia is a long way off, my friends. In the meantime though, I’m sorry to report that you’re going to need some dongles or adapters, and this 5-in-1 hub from Anker consolidates all of them into a single, affordable device.



Advertisement

Clip the coupon and use exclusive promo code KINJA8334 to get it for $22, and enjoy a couple of USB ports, an SD card slot, a microSD slot, and an HDMI port on your MacBook, iPad Pro, and basically anything else that uses USB-C.

Graphic: Amazon

We see good deals on Philips Hue starter kits fairly often. But if you already have a Hue system set up, it’s very rare to see individual bulbs for more than $10 off, so stock up before today’s $12 discount expires. This is about as good a deal as you’ll ever expect to see on individual bulbs outside of major holiday sale events.



Advertisement

Note: The $38 deal is being offered by a few third party sellers, but if they sell out, Amazon’s also discounting it to $42 directly, which is a solid deal as well.

Photo: Amazon

As far as I’m concerned, an enameled dutch oven is right up there with a good knife and great spatula in the hierarchy of must-own kitchen gear, and you can get a 7 qt enameled oven from Cuisinart for an all-time low $61 today on Amazon.



These things are on approximately 99% of all wedding registries, so even if you already own one yourself, they could make great gifts. They’re oven safe for up to 500 degrees, and they even work on induction cooktops, so you can use them in a lot of different ways.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$14 would be a good price for a barebones HDTV bias light that you have to get up off the couch to control. But today, that gets you a 16.4' strip with a built-in microphone to bounce along with ambient music, and even Bluetooth app control. I have a similar set from the same company behind my TV, and it works great. Just use promo code 9PGVBADD at checkout to get the deal.

Image: Groupon

Join the club — you know, Sam’s Club — because right now, it’s much cheaper than usual to sign up. Via Groupon, you’ll pay $35 for a one year membership; that’s 56% off the regular price. And to top it off, you’ll also receive a $10 eGift Card, not to mention a $15 eGiftCard for first purchase on SamsClub.com over $15 and $10 off basket worth $10 or more of fresh produce. That’s quite a welcome, Sam, so go snag this deal before it sells out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The regular, 6 qt. Instant Pot is still on sale for $70, and honestly, it’s probably the one you should buy at that price. But if you need a larger model for a bigger family, or care about aesthetics and a few extra features, the Instant Pot Ultra just went on sale too, in two different sizes.



The 6 qt. model is down to $99, and the 8 qt. version will cost $20 more, both of which are all-time low prices. The Ultra has a few extra cooking modes, but you’ll never use them. The differences that matter are the UI—the information-rich blue screen tells you a lot more than the DUO’s—and the fact that the pressure valve automatically closes when you close the lid, so you don’t have to worry about forgetting that crucial step. If you care about aesthetics, I think the Ultra looks like something Cuisinart or KitchenAid might make, whereas the DUO looks like something you might find at a flea market.

The actual cooking results between the two models should be identical, the Ultra just has a few quality of life improvements that may or may not be worth paying a bit extra for. It’s up to you, the only bad decision is to not buy an Instant Pot.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I can’t pinpoint exactly when it happened, but sometime in the past year or so, air fryers seemed to graduate from a kitchen novelty to a widespread phenomenon, almost on the same level as the Instant Pot. There are air fryer cookbooks now! They’re apparently the best way to reheat pizza! And that’s in addition to the obvious, fryer-adjacent uses like french fries, chicken wings, and my personal favorite, fried pickles.



This highly rated model from Habor is down to $60 today with promo code YYO8S4IY, so go put a crisp on your favorite foods, no oil required.

Image: Nordstrom Rack

When it comes to the sneaker-and-activewear space — let’s be honest — nothing really compares to Nike. And right now at Nordstrom Rack, you’ll find a whole lot of newly marked down Nike styles for men, women and, kids. So if you’re in need of new sneakers and/or workout gear, well, you know just what to do: it.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re looking for an entry point into the ever-widening world of K-beauty, look no further than these discounts on Neogen Demalogy, a cult-favorite brand that’s created a slew of natural, yet effective products you definitely should try, especially since Amazon is marking down a selection of their acclaimed items now.

Advertisement

Included among the deals are Neogen’s Green Tea Real Fresh Foam Cleanser, a must-try for combination and acne prone skin that gets ride of impurities without stripping the skin of hydration, and the Neogen Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling Green Tea, a pack of pre-soaked, exfoliating pads that aren’t too harsh. Some of the brand’s soothing line of Cica products — an ingredient known for calming inflammation and redness — are also highly coveted and available for less right now.



But really, you and your skin can’t go wrong with any of these Neogen buys. Shop now, before these rarely lowered prices go back up.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Eileen Fisher is one of those designers that makes me feel like I have my life together, and thanks to Nordstrom Rack, there’s never been a better time to stockpile the brands’ trendy, yet timeless styles. Two flash events allow fashionistas to save on Eileen Fisher apparel and shoes, so you can truly craft a complete lewk for less. Just be sure to hurry; this stuff is selling out fast.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

For the next seven days, Sephora is trading in their Weekly Wow deals for a Daily Wow — which, wow. First up in a long line of discounts to come is Urban Decay’s Vice Lipstick. The cult-favorite brand’s lipstick comes in six different finishes, all with a creamy texture and intense saturation, and a range of hues from the bold and the bright to the muted and subtle. Get one, or a whole bunch, today only for $10, half off its regular price of $19.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Spring is certainly something to celebrate, and Express is using the incoming warmer temperatures (fingers crossed!) as an excuse to take 40% off sitewide for men and women. But like this seemingly never-ending winter weather, the Spring Countdown Sale won’t last forever, so snag the styles you want — everything from dresses, shirts, suits, pants, jeans, and accessories —now.

Image: Paula’s Choice

Chemical exfoliants are a powerful part of any good skincare routine, but if you’ve somehow overlooked them until now, get in in the action with this deal from Paula’s Choice. Through Tuesday, take 15% off any of the brand’s AHA and BHA exfoliants, which promise to slough off dead skin cells, thus helping to clear out pores, even out tone, and reduce redness and fine lines. (You can read up about these types of exfoliants here.) There’s no promo code necessary to take advantage of this sale; just add to cart and find out what all the exfoliation fuss is about.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

$15-$20 discounts on hit, first party Nintendo Switch games don’t come around every day, so if you don’t own Breath of the Wild ($40), Splatoon 2 ($40), or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe ($45) yet, you should absolutely change that today before these deals sell out. Seriously, Breath of the Wild is one of the best games ever made. You should buy a Switch specifically to play it.



They’re all being sold via Daily Steals’ Facebook marketplace, which is a little odd, but I’ve bought things from there myself. Just note this small caveat from the product descriptions:

These games are regionally unlocked and all content is available. You may receive games from the following regions: USA, MSE, UAE, LTN. The only variance in these games is the case they come in. Game and case are in English.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Razer BlackWidow Ultimate is one of the most popular mechanical gaming keyboards out there, and you can pick one up for $55 today, which is the best price Amazon’s ever listed. For that price, you’re getting five lighting options, genuine (and extremely loud) Cherry MX Blue mechanical switches rated to 80,000,000 keystrokes, and fully programmable keys.



Will Mpow’s EG3 gaming headset match the sound quality of a HyperX Cloud? Of course not. Do you want fancy LED lights? Try something from Razer. But if you’re on a budget and want to experience 7.1 surround sound (which really helps in games like Fortnite and PUBG), you can’t beat $19. Just use promo code MPOWEG3P at checkout to get the deal.

