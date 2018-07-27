An Anova sous vide cooker, Samsung’s 1TB SSD, a $160 Dyson V6 Animal, and many more kick off today’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, join the Kinja Deals community group, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal..



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Replacing a hard drive with an SSD is one of the most worthwhile upgrades you perform on a computer, and Samsung’s 860 EVO is one of the best drives out there. The 1TB model is currently marked down to an all-time low $218, so go ahead and treat yourself.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Jabra’s take on true-wireless earbuds, the Elite 65ts, are on sale for $20 off today, dropping them below the cost of Apple’s AirPods.



Advertisement

The Elites run for five hours on a charge untethered, which is about as good as it gets in this space, and the included charging case boosts that to 15 hours total. A companion app also gives you a ton of control over how they sound, and dual microphones on each bud mean that your voice will come through loud and clear on on calls.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: All of these deals are still available, and still excellent, but we’ll add a mention of this 200GB SanDisk (a capacity that Samsung doesn’t offer) for $56. It was cheaper on Prime Day, but otherwise, that’s a very good deal.

Advertisement

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to new all-time low prices today on Amazon. If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely good deals.

Image: Amazon

If you’re missing Alexa when you’re not at home (or in your car), you can take her anywhere with this Amazon Tap. Plus, now that you can enable an always-on microphone mode, it’s a much better product than it was when it launched. You can get a refurb one for just $50 today on Woot, which is easily the best price we’ve ever seen.

Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing their things, and you can get four Tile Mates for $30 today, an all-time low.



Advertisement

Once you have your Tiles in place, the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

Buying these Tiles a la carte would set you back nearly $80, so if you can think of four things you want to track, this is a massive bargain.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

GPU prices are finally starting to recover from the crypto-driven shortage we suffered through during the first half of the year, and this high end Gigabyte GTX 1080 TI is down to a perfectly reasonable $700 right now on MassDrop. That’s a lot of money, sure, but it’s one of the most powerful cards money can buy, and you’ll be playing games on Ultra settings for years to come.

Photo: Amazon

Despite this Kickstarter campaign’s claims, I’m not convinced that friends stealing USB chargers is a common enough occurrence to warrant buying a new product. But I’ve accidentally yanked my extra long, couch-based Lightning cable out of the wall enough times that I’m intrigued nonetheless.



Advertisement

The Piranha Plug is a USB charging brick that you screw into your wall outlet plate so it never falls out. And as for your charging cord itself, another screw keeps it in place too. It works with any charging cord, so you can put a durable Anker PowerLine in there, and tug away. If you have a semi-permanent USB charger set up in your house that occasionally pops out of place, the $10 preorder price seems well worth it.

Photo: Anker

You don’t need to buy a new car, or even a new stereo to get Bluetooth streaming and hands-free calls in your older vehicle. You just need $16, an AUX jack, and an extra USB port. Use promo code ROAVB288 to save on this Anker Roav Bluetooth receiver, which includes a built-in mic.

Photo: Anker

Anker has long been the purveyor of our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the new SoundCore Spirits looks to be the best model yet. With an IPX7 rating and an additional hydrophobic nanocoating that keeps them operating under sweaty conditions, they’re perfect for working out. And that 10 hour battery is best in class for this form factor. They’ll normally sell for $50, but for launch week, they’re marked down to $40, no promo code required.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Every Apple Watch owner should have two charging cables. One for their nightstand, and one for their luggage. It’s a very easy cable to forget at home, and if you find yourself on the road without a charger, it’s painful to march into an Apple Store and fork over $29 for a new one.



Advertisement

There haven’t been too many third party options to date, but this model from UGREEN is MFI certified, and only $21 today, a match for the best price we’ve seen. Just note that it won’t fit in most Apple Watch charging dock accessories, so you’re probably better off putting this one in your bag



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any old hard drives or SSDs lying around, you can give them a second lease on life with an inexpensive enclosure, which turns them into always-useful external storage devices.



Advertisement

3.5" and 2.5" options from Aukey are both on sale today, the latter of which runs over USB-C and includes a C-to-C cable, making it ideal for use with modern laptops. Just make sure to note the promo codes.



Ryze Tello | $85 | Amazon

In Gizmodo’s recent flight test of inexpensive drones, the Ryze Tello flew laps around the competition thanks to DJI flight technology that makes it easier to use, and a shockingly good camera for the price. Before today, we hadn’t seen it discounted from its usual $100, but while supplies last, you can grab one for $85.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of TV needs, this 65" JVC 4K TV is a steal for just $500, or $150 less than elsewhere. It doesn’t have smart apps, and its self-described HDR support is...vague, so I wouldn’t expect top-shelf picture quality. But you just don’t see 65" TVs for $500 very often.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Echo Dot is a great voice assistant, and a truly terrible speaker. But for just $20 (with promo code 6IKR8BVE), you can drop it into this speaker base, which replaces its puny 3W driver with a stereo pair of booming 10W drivers. Plus, the built-in 5,000mAh battery pack lets you move it all around your house, and even doubles as a smartphone charger.

Advertisement

Note, the black one doesn’t have a ton of Amazon reviews, but you can read some more impressions on the white model’s product page.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You don’t need to buy a new car to enjoy the life-changing benefits of a rear-view camera; you just need $64 and a few minutes to install one yourself (with promo code KZUJ2C5U). This model doesn’t even require you to run a wire all the way to the front of your car; a wireless transmitter can just stay in your trunk and beam the picture to the included screen from up to 100M away.

Photo: Amazon

The government should mandate that all TVs come with at least five HDMI ports. I see no downside to this. Until I become president though, this $11 HDMI switcher will have to do. It basically turns one port into two, switches between devices at the press of a button. Just use promo code AUKEY004 at checkout to get it for $11.



Once you’ve use a CyberPower swiveling surge protector, every other outlet solution will feel inferior. Since it lets you position your plugs on the side, rather than sticking straight out, you can push furniture right up against the outlet. It’s a small detail that makes a huge difference. It’s down to $11 today, and even includes two USB ports (on the front, sadly).

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Advertisement

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Image: Amazon

If you’ve ever eaten at a nice steakhouse, you were probably eating sous-vide meat. Here’s a secret though: It’s really easy to get those kinds of results at home. Amazon’s listing this best-selling Anova sous-vide circulator for $80 today, which with the notable exception of Prime Day is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

Lifehacker has a great explainer on sous vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in a bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird, kind of like food hot tub, but the result is food that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Ninja Professional BL660 took home the title of your favorite affordable blender, and Amazon’s marked it down to $100, which isn’t an all-time low, but it’s $20 less than we’ve seen it over the past few months.



Advertisement

The BL660 includes an 1100 watt motor, a 72 ounce pitcher, and a pair of single-serve smoothie cups so you don’t have to clean the big pitcher every time you feel like making yourself a smoothie to go.

Image: Amazon

Buying new sheets, comforters, duvets, pillows, and the all accessories for a new King-sized bed can get very expensive. Amazon’s helping out by discounting this Pinzon all-season down comforter to just $32 for Prime members. That’s a third of the price it normally is and cheaper than the twin comforter. So, if you’re in the market, I wouldn’t hesitate.

Photo: Amazon

OxyLED’s motion-sensing T-02 lights are perfect for lighting up dark closets and cabinets without running any wires, and you can get a three-pack with rechargeable batteries for $20 today with promo code TBONOM9A.

We’ve seen several deals recently on Anker’s hub-free smart light bulbs, but today’s discount is the best single-bulb price we’ve seen.

Advertisement

This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at $13 each, you can afford to put them all around your home.

The Dyson V6 cordless vacuum is ideal for cleaning rugs, hardwood floors, car seats, ceilings, shelves...pretty much anything really, and you can get a refurb of the Animal version on Dyson’s eBay outlet today for $160, about $120 less than buying it new. Compared to the standard V6, this model has 75% more brush head power to lift pet hair and other debris out of carpets and furniture.

Advertisement

I bought this thing last year ago because I bought a dark couch, and was horrified to find out how much pet hair it collected. It’s a good vacuum. A very good vacuum.

If only the best will do, the even more powerful Dyson V10 Motorhead is also on sale for an all-time low $449 brand new, or $50 less than usual. Dyson is famously no longer developing corded vacuums, because this one is so damn good.

OXO made a fur-lifting brush for your rugs and carpets, which doesn’t seem all that interesting until you realize that it’s self cleaning. Every time you slide the housing back over the brush, it pushes all of the collected hair into a receptacle for easy removal.

Advertisement

Today’s deal is only a couple bucks less than usual, but it is an all-time low price. Shedding season is in full bloom, so today’s deal is perfectly timed.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

All-Clad pans are among the most popular pieces of cookware we’ve ever posted, and Amazon’s marked the 3-quart saute pan down to $80.



Advertisement

This pan feature a durable stainless steel cooking surface, an even and rapid-heating aluminum core, and a beautiful stainless exterior, all sandwiched together to create the ultimate pan. And, like all All-Clad items, it comes with a lifetime warranty. The 3-quart saute pan would be great for one-dish meals or even making fried chicken.

Belkin’s WeMo Mini Smart Plug recently got native Apple HomeKit support in a firmware update, and Amazon’s marking the occasion with a $25 sale.

Advertisement

Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need dishwasher tabs anyway, so you might as well get them on sale. Clip the $5 coupon and use Subscribe & Save to get 70 Cascade Platinum Plus+ tabs delivered from Amazon for just $14. Just remember to cancel the subscription if you don’t want to keep receiving them.



Restock your Sharpie collection with a couple of deals on fine point, ultra fine point, and neon Sharpie combo packs.

Advertisement

The Electro Pop packs are the best deal at just $10 for a 24-count pack, but if you’re needing some more unique colors, this 21-count pack is $8 off right now.

A heat gun probably isn’t something you’ll use every day, but it’s definitely worth having one in your toolbox; just look at a few of the ideas from Lifehacker below. This model is a bit more expensive than some others we’ve seen, but it has three temperature settings (including a 122 degree cool-down mode), and four attachments to help you channel the heat properly for different jobs.Get it for $19 with promo code DWYPWP7W.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sure, your phone’s alarm will wake you up on time, but it doesn’t include an FM radio, it won’t function as a nightstand USB charger, and it definitely can’t project the current time onto your wall or ceiling. For a limited time, you can save $10 on this alarm clock with code MDT5D3EV.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Back in stock!

If you missed it during its brief window of availability earlier this month, Amazon’s snack sample box up for order, and it’s basically free.



Advertisement

Spend $10 to get eight or more snack samples to munch on, and then use the included $10 credit to buy more of your favorites. The exact contents of the box will vary, but RXBARS cost about $2 each at the store, and it seems like you’ll get a nice mix of healthy options and indulgent junk food.



It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.

Advertisement

Get it for $10 today with promo code GXQYBMVT, which is the best price we’ve ever seen on one of these.



Image: Amazon

Update: It’s temporarily out of stock, but still orderable at the $3 price.

Bringing along your dog’s bulky bowl isn’t always feasible. This collapsible travel bowl folds down so you can throw it in your bag or purse and get it out when you need it. Plus, you can’t beat the price, just $3 on Amazon right now.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s been a couple months since we’ve seen extra discounts from Madewell, and it’s come at a perfect time to spend all the money you should be saving for vacations. Use the code SHORETHING and get an extra 40% off every sale item they have, which is 375 choices. Boots, sweaters, scarves, and some off-season styles are all in there for the taking.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If work doesn’t leave you with enough time to work out, why not work out...at work? Flexispot’s highly rated desk bike and under-desk bike (which works with your existing standing desk) are both $100 off their usual prices today.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Yes, it’s happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off their already discounted prices.



Advertisement

And don’t forget, Nordstrom proper is still in the midst of its anniversary sale, if you don’t find everything you need at Rack.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve never checked out Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, what are you even doing on Kinja Deals? The largest of the three annual sales Nordstrom runs, the Anniversary Sale discounts thousands of fall and winter styles way before they make it into brick and mortar Nordstrom stores. Once the sale is over, you’ll only be able to get them for full price, so you’d better get on it. The sale ends on August 5.



Let us know what you bought in the comments!

Screenshot: Humble

The newest Humble Bundle is specially made for your foodies out there. Take your pick between a bunch of ebook cookbooks, with some geared towards special diets, like Paleo and gluten-free, some focused on grilled cheese, one-dish recipes, and soups, and for the fans of fine dining, James Beard Best of the Best.

Advertisement

As usual, they’re split among three different price tiers, and you can get them all for as little as $15.



iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, so if you need more credit for apps, music, movies, iCloud storage, or anything else, buy a gift card or two from Best Buy for 15% off, in a variety of denominations.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

1992's Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson is one of Cyberpunk’s defining texts, and an all-too-familiar send-up of modern capitalism. Download it straight to your Kindle for just $2 today.



From Amazon:

From the opening line of his breakthrough cyberpunk novel Snow Crash, Neal Stephenson plunges the reader into a not-too-distant future. It is a world where the Mafia controls pizza delivery, the United States exists as a patchwork of corporate-franchise city-states, and the Internet—incarnate as the Metaverse—looks something like last year’s hype would lead you to believe it should. Enter Hiro Protagonist—hacker, samurai swordsman, and pizza-delivery driver. When his best friend fries his brain on a new designer drug called Snow Crash and his beautiful, brainy ex-girlfriend asks for his help, what’s a guy with a name like that to do? He rushes to the rescue. A breakneck-paced 21st-century novel, Snow Crash interweaves everything from Sumerian myth to visions of a postmodern civilization on the brink of collapse. Faster than the speed of television and a whole lot more fun, Snow Crash is the portrayal of a future that is bizarre enough to be plausible.

Graphic: Amazon

Update: This sale was supposed to end with Prime Day, but it’s been extended through the end of the month. But it’s still only available for Prime members.

Advertisement

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible for 66% less than usual during their Prime Day promotion.



For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for $5 each, down from the usual $15. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, and everything you buy is yours to keep, even if you cancel after the three month promotional period ends. The offer is available to new subscribers only.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These 3/4 sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets were supposed to cost $399 each, and indeed, that’s what GameStop is charging for preorders. But ever since last night, Walmart’s only been asking for $299. We aren’t sure if it’s a mistake (in which case your order stands to possibly be canceled) or intentional, but if you’ve got the space and the love for old arcade games, these things look amazing.



Advertisement

Update: GameStop has lowered its price to $300 as well, so maybe Arcade1Up changed its mind on the MSRP. The good news is that your orders aren’t likely to be canceled!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

In case you missed it in the wake of Prime Day, Microsoft is currently running some of the best deals ever on Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass, its Netflix for video games. Both deals expire at the end of the month.



Advertisement

The former is $20 off, down to $40, which is about as cheap as it ever gets these days. The latter is just $10 for a three month subscription, which is what you’d normally pay for a single month. Both subscriptions will auto-renew at the regular prices though, so don’t forget to cancel if you don’t wish to continue.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Space is hardly the final frontier of board games, but if you’re a Star Trek fan, it’s worth picking up the Five-Year Mission co-op game for $22.



You are about to begin your 5-year mission aboard the USS Enterprise. But which one? You can crew the classic Enterprise NCC-1701 or the next generation NCC 1701-D. ALERT! You and your fellow crewmates must cooperate to resolve dangerous situations that threaten to destroy your ship. If you fail, you all lose. Solving threats is the way you score points for your crew and win the game. Each crewmate has a unique ability. These abilities can help the team solve alerts. Use your skills wisely to give your crew the best chance at success. So, which is the crew for you-The Original Series, or the Next Generation?

Just don’t play as a red shirt.

Screenshot: Amazon

FIFA 19 is out in September, but if you’re suffering from soccer withdrawals now, you can pick up a copy of FIFA 18 for PS4 or Xbox One for just $20. It includes a World Cup mode, so you can redo the tournament and play at the U.S., or write an end England’s “It’s Coming Home” meme, or do the right thing and lead Iceland to the title.

The days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales are mostly behind us, so if your membership is set to expire soon, you may want to pick up another year for $47, or over 20% below retail.

Xbox owners, there’s an even better deal available for you right now.

Graphic: Humble

Humble Monthly remains one of the best deals in gaming, and the latest month’s early access titles include The Escapists 2, A Hat in Time, and Conan Exiles. Plus, more unannounced games will unlock on August 3 for all subscribers. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It would have been easy to miss during the Prime Day commotion, but Walmart put up a pretty enticing Nintendo Switch deal to combat Amazon, and it’s still available.

Advertisement

For $329, you’ll get a Switch console in either grey or neon, plus your choice of either Super Mario Odyssey, Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Those are all stellar games, and you’d almost certainly be buying at least one of them with the Switch anyway, so you’re basically getting it for half off.

TECH

Jabra Elite 65T True Wireless Headphones | $145 | Amazon

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

15% off iTunes Gift Cards | Best Buy

GAMING

Cuphead | $12 | Green Man Gaming