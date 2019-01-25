Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A United By Blue sitewide sale, a bluetooth beanie, and reusable cable ties lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.



Bookmark Kinja Deals



Amazon’s Fire TV Cube combines Alexa smarts and the streaming power of an Fire Stick. And right now Woot’s trimming the price of used models to just $50.

This is probably more in line with what most people are willing to spend on a 4K streaming device. And it works just like an Echo, that’s attached to your TV.

Better still, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen on a device, which gets more useful with every update.

I’ve never met Marie Kondo and I’m a little too intimidated to watch her show but my gut tells me she would appreciate the space-saving design of these monitor and TV stands. And right now, Amazon is lowering the price on number of products designed to organize your desk and living room space.

Better still, these mounts allow more ways to rotate, tilt and move your screens to your liking.

Most cable ties are meant for things like phone chargers and headphones, and Nite Ize’s will work perfectly well for those. But this box of reusable cable ties also includes several longer ties that are strong enough to bind things like hoses, sporting equipment, and extension cords.



Best of all, they’re completely adaptable and reusable. We saw them at CES a couple of years ago, and came away awfully impressed. I also have a few small ones behind my entertainment center, and they’re a lot easier to adjust and remove than Velcro ties that I’ve used in the past.

The pack features eight ties of various lengths and colors, and is down to $7 on Amazon today as an add-on item. Outside of Black Friday, that’s about as good a deal as we’ve seen.

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.



While Sony’s top-end (and still-great) noise canceling headphones from 2017 went on sale around Black Friday, deals were conspicuously absent for the 2018 Sony WH1000XM3s, which brought a number of worthwhile improvements, and continued to put Bose to shame.



That changes today though on MassGenie, where they’ve dropped to $292 from their usual $350, the best deal we’ve seen. That’s a big investment, to be sure, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

While USB-A to USB-C cables can’t take advantage of Power Delivery charging speeds, it’s still a good idea to keep a few handy for charging USB-C-powered phones, tablets, and other devices from regular old USB chargers, even if they’re slower.



Today at Amazon, you can grab a pair of 6' nylon-braided cables from Anker for just $8, down from the usual $10, with an extra 5% off when you clip the coupon. They even have a lifetime warranty if anything goes sideways.

Anker’s SoundBuds Curves were a runner up in our recent affordable headphone poll (they were only beat out by Anker’s own SoundBuds Slims), and you can grab a pair for just $20 today. Just use promo code ANKER3263 at checkout.

The SoundBuds Curve are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12.5 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.



This WD portable hard drive doesn’t require an external power cord, and can hold 4TB of movies, music, photos, or even console games. Not bad for an all-time low $90. This model doesn’t have any bells or whistles like built-in backup software, but that’s all fluff that nobody needs anyway.



I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, you can never have too much storage. And this is a lot of storage (400GB!) for a surprisingly little money ($130).

This 400GB card from SanDisk is down to its best price ever right now, or about $20 less than usual. For Switch owners who have ballooning digital libraries, this is a must buy.

With 100 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), and built-in Chromecast, Vizio’s 2018 P-Series TVs are stunners, and you can grab the 65" version from Walmart for $898 right now, which is a match for its Black Friday price. It should arrive in time for the Super Bowl, and since it’s Walmart, you can pick it up yourself if you’re feeling impatient.



Anker’s original PowerCore Fusion combined a wall charger and a battery pack into our readers’ favorite piece of travel charging gear, and now, you can save 20% with a launch discount on a brand new version (use promo code FUSIONEW) .



The headlining improvement in the PowerCore Fusion 10000 is the jump from 5,000mAh to 10,000mAh of battery capacity. 5,000 was usually just enough juice to fully recharge my phone and my Apple Watch overnight (I frequently use the Fusion untethered when staying at my mother in law’s house, which doesn’t have an outlet near the nightstand), but 10,000mAh would be plenty of power, with some extra juice to spare.

Notably, one of the USB ports has also been replaced with a USB-C port. Sadly, it’s capped at 15W, so you won’t be able to take advantage of Power Delivery speeds, but this connector is definitely the direction the industry is heading, so its inclusion makes sense. We’re going to get a hands-on with this one in the near future, but if you want to save, you can go ahead and order now.

Aukey’s teeny-tiny car charger is the third-best-selling product in Kinja Deals history, and now, it comes in aluminum. Does that really matter on a car charger that you can barely see? Probably not. But at only $7 (with promo code AUKEYC02), who cares?



Even with this tiny form factor, it puts out 2.4A on both ports simultaneously, so your phones and other gadgets can charge even if they’re playing music or being used for GPS. And even if you have a car charger that you already like, you should get another one just for your luggage.

The Apple Smart Keyboard is the perfect accessory to go with that 2017 iPad Pro you bought yesterday. At $110, this is a great deal made even better by the fact that it costs $42 less than what’s currently on Amazon right now—just make sure to use the promo code KJSMARTKEY.

It’ll connect to your iPad Pro with the Smart Connector and folds into a cover when not in use. And, hey, if you bought an iPad Pro... you actually want to do more than dick around with it, right?

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a 1080p model for $25, the best price we’ve seen — just clip the coupon on the page and apply code YI4HOME9.



Want to monitor an outdoor space? This weatherproof model with two-way audio support is also on sale for $64 with promo code YICAME69.

Yi offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card.

When we asked you to nominate your choice for the very best work mouse, the Anker Ergonomic Mouse was one of your top three picks. And right now, there’s a coupon to bring it down to just $10.

Additionally, there are also discounts on its wireless cousins if you’re as wire-averse as I am. Make sure to copy and paste the coupon code at checkout to get the best price.

It should be a crime for any computer to ship with a spinning hard drive. Why manufacturers continue to do so, despite the dropping prices of SSDs, astonishes me. But, of course, you can correct this wrong-doing.



SSDs are more reliable and much, much faster than the traditional (see: antiquated) HDD. Both Crucial’s 2.5" and M.2 500GB SSDs are $58, and the smaller 240GB 2.5" SSD is the lowest we’ve ever seen at $34, so correct this manufacturer wrong right now.

You deserve better.

If you demand a lot out of your Bluetooth speakers, this discounted Aukey SoundTank might be just what you’re looking for.



Very few Bluetooth speakers can run for 30 hours on a charge, nevermind ones that cost $21. This model is also splash-proof, and features dual 5W drivers, meaning it should be loud enough for most occasions indoors or out. Just be sure to use promo code KINJA2AK at checkout to save a whopping $25.

Our readers voted Anker’s SoundBuds Slims as their favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, but we may need a recount, as Anker recently released the upgraded SoundBuds Slim+, on sale for just $22 today with promo code SCHPSD66.

The biggest change from the original model is the inclusion of AptX encoding, which should improve sound quality with compatible devices. Anker also claims that waterproofing has been improved, though they’re both still rated as IPX5, so any change on that front is likely modest. One thing that hasn’t changed: the seven hour battery, which is excellent for earbuds of this size.

Your car is a great place for a wireless charger, but if you use GPS, audio streaming, and crank your screen to full brightness while you drive, a 5W Qi charger might not quite keep up with your device’s battery drain.



Enter Anker’s PowerWave, one of the first Qi car mounts to support 7.5W wireless charging for iPhones, the maximum possible speed. It also supports 10W charging for compatible Android phones, though that’s less rare. It’s down to an all-time low $30 with now with promo code ANKER551.

The only catch is that you’ll need a Quick Charge 3.0 charger to enable the 7.5W charging speeds (par for the course for these chargers, oddly enough), but this one from RAVPower is pretty affordable, and even has a $1 coupon available.

If your router doesn’t include enough ethernet ports for your liking, this 5-port gigabit switch from NETGEAR is a cheap and easy way to solve that. $15 is a match for the best price we’ve seen over the last year.

If you have any old hard drives or SSDs gathering dust, this $11 enclosure can turn it into a handy USB-C external drive. No tools are required: just pop in the drive, and plug it in.



It’s not surprising that Amazon would run a home theater audio sale with the Super Bowl now just two weeks away. But holy crap, we weren’t expecting so many great options.



Of course, we have to start with the Sonos deals. The new Beam sound bar is $50 off, while the Sonos Sub, the Playbase, and the larger Playbar sound bar are all $100 off. Even at full price, the Beam is arguably the best value in the Sonos lineup, so that’s where we’d recommend most people start. And of course, you can also pair any Sonos Play:1s or Ones with any of these products to use as satellite speakers.

But those aren’t the only home theater audio deals that Amazon’s running. For an all-time low $399, you can enjoy 5.1 surround sound with this easy-to-set-up Polk Audio sound bar system. The subwoofer and satellite speakers connect to the sound bar wirelessly (though you’ll have to plug them in for power), which means you won’t have to run any wires from the front of the room to the back.



Or you can go all out and upgrade to the future of audio: Dolby Atmos. Both of the Vizio systems in the sale use upward-firing drivers to bounce sound off of your ceiling, creating a truly immersive sound stage. The $700 model is a 3.1.2 system, with three forward-facing and two upward-facing drivers, and the $900 version includes two satellite speakers as well for 5.1.4 sound . They’re both $100 off, but if you ask me, the $900 model is a far better value.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Deez nuts...are 20% off via coupon at Amazon right now. Save on cans of Planters for your upcoming Super Bowl soirees, keep a jar at your desk for midday snacking purposes, put a few in your bag for when you’re feeling hangry — generally, just go nuts.



As much as your dog prefers to smell like butt, he’s probably overdue for a bath. In fact, he’s probably been due for a long time now. But if you live in an apartment and don’t have easy access to a hose, a regular shower or sink isn’t really the right tool for the job. At least not without the Waterpik Pet Wand.



The Pet Wand attaches to any standard sink faucet, shower, or garden hose (though it’s probably overkill if you have one of those), and transforms it into a professional pet washing tool. Its WaterComb spray mode delivers high pressure (this is a Waterpik, after all) streams of water to penetrate fur, but with a flick of the thumb wheel, you can switch to a narrower spray for sensitive areas.

If your dog doesn’t like baths, this won’t do anything to prevent that devastating look of betrayal he gives you, but at least it’ll help bath time end sooner. Today’s $30 list price is an all-time low, but promo code 5PET18 will save you an extra $5 at checkout.

Adjustable height pet bowls are great for larger dogs or older dogs who don’t bend down as well as they used to, and this attractive, ladder-style model starts at just $28 today with promo code KJPETFEED, a small price to pay for your good dog.

That code will take $5 off both the small and large model, in either white or cloud blue, so no need to sit or stay, just take a walk over to Daily Steals to fetch it while you can.

Shark clearly wants to take a bite out of Dyson with its aggressive move into the cordless vacuum space, and now you can get the X40 stick vac for just $191. That’s not as cheap as we saw around the holidays, when it got as low as $150, but it’s still over $100 less than its launch price.



The X40 can run for up to 40 minutes on a charge (double what you’d get from a Dyson V6, the only Dyson that’s in the same ballpark in terms of price), or up to 30 minutes when using the powered head, which includes two separate brush rolls for grabbing small dust and larger debris. And yes, it also transforms into a hand vac for cleaning furniture, car seats, window blinds, and other hard-to-clean places.

Now that plastic straws are evil, you can replace them with these metal ones, now just $8 for a pack of eight after you clip the $1 coupon. I use these at home, but you could definitely keep one in your purse or bag to use when you’re out and about as well.



The set also comes with a couple of pipe cleaners to help you clean the inside, but for what it’s worth, I’ve just run mine through the dishwasher for years, and I’m not dead!

GrowlerWerks’ uKeg keeps your favorite craft beer perfectly carbonated (with the help of CO2 cartridges), pressurizes it so you can pour from an integrated tap, and even lets you swap out the tap handle if you get your hands on one from a local brewery. Basically, it’s the perfect gift for any beer lover. And even when it’s not holding beer, it’ll look like a prop from a steampunk movie sitting on your kitchen shelf, which might just be its best feature.



For a limited time, the 128 oz. model is down to $160 on Amazon, down from its usual $199. That’s about $40 you’ll have left over to spend on beer to put in it.

If you’re still drinking bottled water, you deserve go to to the Bad Place. I have it on good authority that skipping wasteful plastic bottles is at least 25 Good Place Points. So, if you want to hang out with Good Janet, pick up one of these discounted Brita Pitchers.

All, except the 5-cup model, are down to their lowest price on Amazon. So drink up the savings and skip eternal damnation. *BING*