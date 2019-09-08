Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A 40% Off Anker Smart Home Products sale, 30% Off Select Styles at Adidas, and an iRobot Roomba 671 lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Photo: Amazon

This isn’t the first or the most popular battery organizer box we’ve posted on this website, but at $11 (with promo code KJBATTERY), it is the cheapest, and it even comes with a built-in battery tester. Just note that it’s only designed for AAs and AAAs, whereas those other boxes can often hold Cs, Ds, and 9Vs. But when’s the last time you used any of those?



Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So for $20, why not give this one a try?



Advertisement

You’ll need to clip the $5 coupon to get the deal, but the final price is a match for what we saw on Prime Day, no Prime membership required.

Photo: Gizmodo

If you’re still wiping drool off your face after Samsung’s recent Galaxy Note10 announcement, you can get up to $150 in bonus cash to spend with Samsung by preordering your phone now.



Advertisement

You can preorder your device here, and then follow the instructions once you receive it to get your credit for the Shop Samsung app, which includes everything from headphones and smartphone accessories to TVs and washing machines.

Preorders of the Galaxy Note10 are eligible for a $100 credit, while Note10+ owners can claim the maximum $150, which can help ease the sting of the latter’s $1,100 starting price.

Photo: Amazon

This isn’t Anker’s biggest, most loudest, or longest lasting Bluetooth speaker, but it costs 13 dollars (half as much as usual), ships for free with Prime, and is small enough to take with you to a picnic or whatever. That’s a fair trade in my book.



Back in March, Private Internet Access (our readers’ favorite VPN service) raised its prices for the first time ever. And while our readers can still get an exclusive 3-years for $99 plan, they just lowered their other plans back to their old prices for a limited time.



The reason this is a big deal is that you can renew your membership as many times as you want at whatever price you originally paid. Once the prices go back to normal, you’ll still be locked into the lower rate.

Here are the new (old) promotional prices, along with what you’d normally pay:

1 month: $6.95 (down from $9.99)

1 year: $39.95 (down from $71.88)

Clearly, the annual plan is the sweet spot here if you don’t want to commit to the three-year plan, but $6.95/month for 10 simultaneous connections, clients for just about every conceivable device, and servers in 32 countries (foreign Netflix, anyone?). We aren’t sure when the prices will go back up, so you probably want to lock in your account ASAP.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re looking to make a room in your home permanently dark, you’re going to want to get this blackout film while it is on sale. When you clip the $2 coupon and use promo code 25VQ6RCR, you can get Magicfly Total Blackout Window Film for $17. The 36" x 80" film is made without glue, so it is easy to install and remove without damaging your windows. You can block out 99% of daylight when using this blackout film.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s home brand Eufy has quietly built up quite the catalog of highly rated smart home gadgets, and our readers can save 40% on a bunch of them today with promo code KINJASMART.



Advertisement

The deals start with smart plugs, as all smart homes should. Get one of the company’s mini plugs (with energy monitoring!) for $14, or a pair of them for $24.

The sexier deals though are all about lighting. Whether you should buy a smart light switch or smart light bulbs is a matter of some debate, and really depends on how the lighting is set up in your home, but whichever route you go, these prices are incredibly affordable.

Photo: Amazon

Swiffer makes an air purifier to keep dust off your furniture, which is a brilliant bit of marketing on their part, but it actually has solid reviews, and looks way nicer than just about every other air purifier out there.



Advertisement

At only $37 at Woot (easily the best price we’ve ever seen), it’s no surprise that it doesn’t have true HEPA filtration for allergens, but it’ll still get the job done with dust and pet hair. Just note that this price is only available today, or until sold out. Sneeze, and you might miss it.

Image: Huckberry

If you’re going to spend a third of your life sleeping, you might as well make it good. A charcoal-infused, hypoallergenic pillow from Urban Bloom is like a sweet pillow dream, and right now, Huckberry is offering up 20% savings, making this a sweet pillow deal, too. At $111, the memory foam-filled Aros model is nothing but cold sides, so your sleep is cool, clean, and comfortable as possible. Get yours now, and rest easy knowing you didn’t sleep on a great deal.



Photo: Amazon

It’s almost barbecue season, and you can be ready with a set of Char-Broil potato screws, now marked down $8 for six, the best price ever. As you might have guessed from the name, you screw these stainless steel corkscrews into potatoes, and throw them on the grill. The screws make them easier to grab with tongs or gloves, and help transfer grill heat to the inside of the potato, which makes them cook faster.



Eagle Creek Pack-It Cube 3-Cube Set | $24 | Amazon

Update: No longer available for $24, but you can get the set for $30 by clipping the coupon on the page, which is still a solid deal.

Advertisement

There are a lot of packing cubes out there, but Eagle Creek’s Specter cubes are among the best, and you can grab three of them for $24 today, the best price Amazon’s ever listed.

From our review on The Inventory:

Ultralight, water resistant, translucent, washable, and sporting a full-zip design and handles, the Specter line is easy to pack, easy to use, and won’t weigh you down.

Of course, packing cubes make it easier to separate your socks, underwear, shirts, and pants while packing, but I really love them on trips where I’m staying in multiple locations over the course of several nights. I’ll pack everything I need for my first hotel stay in one cube, and everything I need for the second location in a second cube. That way, I don’t have to unpack my entire suitcase in each hotel. I’m not saying this happens often, but it’s great, okay!

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

What gift do you get for the gadget lover who already has everything? A bag to carry their gadgets, of course. The Zero Grid Electronics Travel Organizer is bursting with pockets, straps, and zippers to keep all of your tech gear organized and untangled while you’re on the road. Get it for an all-time low $12 today when you clip the $1 coupon and use code VGR85KUN.



Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this 10% sitewide sale (live now) holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



Advertisement

They’ve run the same deal for a few other holidays this year, but this is still a solid deal if you’re in the market for a great bed.

To get this deal, you have to buy either a Casper or Wave mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code SLEEPCOOL at checkout to see the savings stack up.

Photo: Amazon

There are a lot of inexpensive robotic vacuums out there, but Roombas are still the most broadly popular, not to mention the easiest to buy replacement parts and accessories for. This model looks very similar to the entry level 650, but with added Wi-Fi and Alexa support, and a great low price today.



Advertisement

Once you buy it, you’ll either spend a lot less time vacuuming, or you’ll quickly come to realize how dirty your floors usually are. Or maybe both!



Just remember that this price is only available today, and there’s a chance it might sell out. We saw it for $200 (briefly) at Woot last month, but today’s price is still a solid ~$64 less than usual.

Photo: Amazon

Ecobee’s Switch+ is probably the smartest light switch in existence. It can control your lights via an ambient light sensor, a motion sensor, and (of course) a button, but it also has Alexa built in. Note that I didn’t say it works with Alexa, I mean it actually has a microphone and speaker inside, meaning it’s basically a wall-mounted Echo Dot.



Advertisement

If you have an Ecobee thermostat, it’ll also work as a remote temperature sensor, because why wouldn’t it? It almost always sells for $80 these days, but right now, it’s down to an all-time low $45 on Amazon.

Photo: Amazon

Have you ever felt like your dog might not be that bright? Maybe you’ve told them to go get their toy to play but they came back with a sock? Yeah, plenty of dog owners have been there. If you want to give your pet’s brain some much-needed stimulation, the Pet Zone IQ Treat Ball is a great way. It is only $6 and will hopefully add a few points to your dog’s IQ. If not, at least they’ll get to eat some treats and have fun.



Photo: Amazon

As you may know, we run a weekly co-op where we poll our readers to see what their favorite products are. This week, we asked about pillows. Many adults have strong opinions about pillows and the Casper Pillow happens to be one of them. Right now, it is $4 off on Amazon. Obviously, this is not a huge deal, but the pillow rarely ever goes on sale at all. Since it is a reader favorite, we wanted to alert the masses. The Casper pillow has a 100% cotton cover with a breathable percale weave to increases airflow to keep it cool. It has a pillow-in-pillow design that is packed with microfiber fill to provide support and comfort.



Advertisement

Here’s what one fellow reader had to say about the Casper Pillow on The Inventory:

Perfect combination of fluffy, supportive, and stays cooler than any other pillow I have owned. - Wholandia

If you love this pillow or one of the four other finalists, you still have time to vote on this week’s co-op to get it to #1.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You may not be in the market for fleece...yet. But in a few short weeks, the cooled-down fall temperatures will have you yearning for the soft warmth of a nice fleece jacket, and Backcountry has your back. As part of the outdoor retailer’s Semi Annual Sale, you can save an extra 20% off select fleece outerwear for a limited time. Just be sure to get cozy with these discounts soon; this deal will only last through the weekend.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if you don’t know what a Breton shirt is by name, you’d definitely know it if you see it. Originating in 1858 as the official uniform of French navy in Brittany, the iconic horizontal stripes have been co-opted into a staple of men’s fashion for, oh, the last century or so. It even has a Wikipedia page.



Advertisement

Today, French company Armor-Lux is the official manufacturer of the Breton, and you can save on several of their wares at Huckberry right now. Unfortunately, the classic black-on-white Breton isn’t discounted, but other colors are, as are the double striped sweaters popularized by Mick Jagger.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Right now, Adidas is running a sale that’s sure to get your blood pumping. In celebration of the start of the school year, the retailer is taking 30% off select styles for men, women, and kids with promo code GEARUP. So score a new pair of kicks or some brand new workout clothes for the upcoming fall season now, since this sale’s only happening for a few days.



Image: Aerie

Bras are expensive, so when a BOGO bra deal comes around—especially from a beloved brand like Aerie—it’s important to pay attention. Now through Sunday, all bras and bralettes from the size-inclusive, ultra comfortable brand are buy one, get one free. The second bra must be of equal or lesser value, but still, you can’t say this sale is a bust.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

As someone with dry skin, First Aid Beauty’s soothing products are some of my personal favorites, and today, you can take 20% off their entire site at the brand’s 10th Birthday Sale with promo code FABDAY. Consider trying out some cult-favorite Ultra Repair Cream (or if you prefer something a bit lighter go the route of the Ultra Repair Moisturizer). I also stan the very gentle Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask for a boost of hydration, and the Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum, because in case you haven’t heard, hyaluronic acid if your friend. But really, with this sale, you can’t go wrong.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you rely on hotel shampoo and soap whenever you travel? It is time to grow up. That soap is horrible for your skin. Instead, you need to get this NIVEA Men 5 Piece On-the-Go Grooming Set while it is 50% off. Included in the set is NIVEA Men Sensitive Post Shave Balm, Sensitive Shaving Gel, Sensitive Face Wash, Sensitive Protective Lotion, and Sensitive Body Wash, plus a travel bag. All of these NIVEA products will help keep your skin healthy while you’re away from home. Airplanes can really dry out your skin, so you’ll want to have the lotion and face wash handy.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans. If you know what I mean, head over to Levi’s, where select styles are 40% off as part of the brand’s Back to School Sale. The sale includes items for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.



Image: Sunday Scaries

In 2o19, it may feel like every day is CBD Day, but today, August 8, it’s actually National CBD Day. Wishing you peace and chill vibes on this blessed holiday!



Advertisement

To celebrate, acclaimed CBD purveyor Sunday Scaries is taking 30% off sitewide, so you can stock up your CBD stores with everything from gummies (both vegan and non), tinctures, candy, and even energy shots. Use promo code CBDDAY to apply the discount to your order, and get ready to feel calm as hell. Happy CBD Day to all!

Update: The 85g sunscreen has gone down to $14, while the 50g is still $8.

Does your skin turn a nice tomato red after only five minutes of sun exposure? You better stock up on some sunscreen now before you’re assaulted by UV rays all summer long. Thankfully, a cult-favorite Japanese sunscreen is currently on sale.



Advertisement

You can get a regular bottle of Biore UV Watery Essence for $8, an extra large bottle (1.7x the normal size) for $14, or three of the regular sized bottles for $25 . Those are some of the best prices we’ve seen, and while I realize the single bottle is a slightly better deal per ounce than the 3-pack or the extra large bottle, it does have a tendency to sell out, which is why we’re linking to all three options. The 50 SPF sunscreen is pretty literal to its name and is said to feel like water when applied to your skin.

Here’s what Shep McAllister had to say about it on The Inventory:

As far as sunscreen goes, the only thing I really knew about it was that I didn’t like it, and given the option, I would usually just opt to stay indoors until the UV index fell to around 3 or 4, or until someone invented a sunscreen pill, whichever came first. That all changed when my wife introduced me to Biore Watery Essence sunscreen. It’s SPF 50 (the bare minimum for my needs, thank you very much), waterproof for 80 minutes, and feels like rubbing water on your skin. Cool to the touch, it rubs in effortlessly, and doesn’t come with the unpleasant smell or zincy stickiness of pretty much every other sunscreen I’ve used. About two minutes after putting it on, I’ve usually completely forgotten about it, which is a compliment of the highest order.

Image: Amazon

You don’t have to be a music major to get an extensive musical education, thanks to Amazon. Right now, Prime Students can enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1 per month—because you should be putting your money toward more important things, like tuition and books and stuff. You’ll gain unlimited access to over 50 million songs on-demand, with the ability to listen offline and via Alexa. Finally, all those hours in class have paid off.



Photo: Kotaku

Released last year, the Neo Geo Mini was a good, if imperfect nostalgia trip that especially appealed to fighting game fans. But if the console’s original $109 price tag scared you off, it’s time to give it a second look.



Right now, you can get the console bundled with two controllers and a mini HDMI cable (required if you want to output the console to your TV) for $100. That’s less than the console by itself used to cost, and those extras would have pushed your total investment to about $160. You can technically play the thing without the controllers using the tiny joystick and buttons on the unit itself, but come on, we know you’re going to do that once when you open the thing, and then never again.

Photo: Gizmodo

Logitech makes some of the best gaming mice around, and right now you can pick up the Powerplay-ready Logitech G903 for a low $70. This wireless mouse offers lag-free performance, tons of customization options in an ambidextrous package.



Advertisement

Sold separately is the $100 Powerplay mousepad which will charge the mouse as it works without having to plug in. It’s cool—but not absolutely necessary. If you want pro-level performance in a wireless mouse, look no further. This is half off its regular price, and $5 off the best price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you suddenly find yourself in need of extra controllers for your Super Smash Bros. parties (like I do, every other Saturday), PowerA’s Gamecube-style wireless controller is down to $37 for the black version, a match for an all-time low. It’s laid out exactly like the controller of yore, and feels like a nice jolt of nostalgia, but it’s also wireless, which is awesome.



TECH

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1, 128 GB, WiFi | $250 | Amazon | After $50 Off Digital Coupon

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

Deals You May Have Missed

Photo: Amazon

If you can’t start your day without a shot (or three) of espresso, buying a nice machine (i.e. one that you’ll actually want to use) for your home can save you money in the long run compared to going to a coffee shop every day. Hell, it might even allow you to retire some day.



Advertisement

I kid, but there’s something very satisfying about supplying your own caffeine fix in the morning, and the highly rated Breville Bambino Plus is a space-efficient and beautiful appliance that can make you a perfect shot every time, and can also steam your milk. At $400 (down from $500), it’s never been cheaper on Amazon.

Graphic: Amazon

It’s not hard to figure out why the LÍLLÉbaby Complete All Seasons is one of our favorite baby carriers for hiking (or for just walking around with a baby, generally). It can be used in six different positions as your kid grows, and its breathable mesh design means you won’t have to drench your kid in your own sweat.



It almost always sells for $140, but today on Amazon, you can adopt it into your childrearing product family for $120.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

All foods are better fried, but because the world is a cruel place, fried foods are bad for you. If you are looking to fry without fear, look no further than this DASH Compact Air Fryer, now down to $56 in four colors, which uses hot air instead of oil to make everything extra crispy. It’s also technically an oven, making baking easier than ever, and it’s tiny enough to not be a countertop eyesore. You can even use it to reheat pizza. So order up one for yourself before this deal is burnt to a crisp.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $62 is about $7 less than usual. It’s not the best deal we’ve seen, but it’s not bad, as far as Nintendo prices are concerned.



Advertisement

If you’re thinking “but I have a pair of Joy-Con and the grip thing; what do I need this for,” know that I felt the same way for a long time. But when I finally caved and bought a Pro controller for a Super Smash get-together a few months ago, there was no turning back. It’s so much more comfortable to hold, and the buttons are so much bigger and nicer to press. I’m angry that I waited so long.

If you didn’t buy enough years for $40 back on Black Friday or Prime Day, you can get the exact same price today on PlayStation Plus from eBay today in celebration of E3. If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, the only question is how many of these membership years you should buy, not whether you should buy them.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

REI Outlet is always a good place to look for top quality brands at closeout prices, but that’s especially true during the site’s back to school sale.



Advertisement

Now through 8/12, hundreds of products are marked down by up to 70%, including some gear from ExOfficio, Outdoor Research, The North Face, prAna, and a lot more. There are a lot of products to sift through, but you can use the filtering options on the site to sort by gender, brand, size, and more. We suspect the best stuff will be gone long before 8/12, so take a gander at the sales now while you still can.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Makeup from the iconic MAC Cosmetics brand rarely goes on sale, but right now, 200 products are marked down at Nordstrom Rack. Save big on several eyeshadow and highlight palettes, lip sets, lipsticks, blushes, concealers, lashes, individual shadows, brushes, and so much more. At these prices, the best stuff will surely start to sell out, so be sure to stock up before this MAC rollback leaves the Rack.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We all love to hate Crocs, but guess what! Those lightweight, hole-y, rubber-y slides are cool now, thanks to the always groundbreaking runway scene and one Post Malone. And you too can be hip to the trend thanks to this sale: Over 250 clearance styles are an additional 50% off, no promo code required. In case you haven’t noticed, Crocs also makes other shoes that barely even look like Crocs, not to mention, they’d make for some great pool slides this summer. So go ahead and stock up on Crocs, because fashun.

Image: Nordstrom Rack

Sure, now’s ideal time of year to be hanging out outdoors, but good sunglasses are timeless. And there’s no better time than now to slide on a brand new pair of Ray-Ban shades from Nordstrom Rack, since the iconic eyewear brand is having its day in the sun with half off a wide selection styles. Now don’t be shady; shop this deal now so you can enjoy the summer sunshine while it lasts.



Summer is here, but let’s be real: You’ll probably still need a jacket for cool nights, and you’ll definitely need one when fall arrives. And since Mountain Hardwear is taking 65% off the original price on select items, you could probably use many of the on-sale items right now and for future winters to come. So use promo code MHWAUG65, and load up on outerwear to keep you toasty warm the next time you step outside.



Photo: Huckberry

Big, plush bath towels have their place, but that place is not in a suitcase, or at the beach, or even in particularly humid bathrooms where they’ll never get dry. But luckily, these are places where Turkish Towels thrive.



Advertisement

Turkish Towels use a thin Turkish cotton that’s still incredibly strong and absorbent, and they look great to boot. I’ve owned a few of these for years, and especially enjoy pulling them out this time of year when regular towels always tend to feel just a little bit damp and gross. Pick one up starting at $22 (down from $35) during this limited time Huckberry sale.

Photo: Kawartha

Looking for chairs for your next camping trip? It is time to get yourself a Camp Chair from Kawartha while they have this great deal. You can get two chairs for the price of one discounted chair during Kawartha’s BOGO Camp Chairs event. Use the promo code KinjaCCBOGO at checkout to get yourself two new chairs. The Camp Chair is lightweight and compact, making it is easy to pack up and carry home. The adonized aluminum frame is durable but won’t rust if you get the chair wet. The fanged feet prevent the chair from sinking into soft grounds like sand or mud. It even comes with pockets, if you need a place to store your phone.

