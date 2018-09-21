Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A one-day sale on fast-charging Anker gear, our favorite HDTV bias lights, and an affordable wood pellet smoker lead off Friday’s best deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you need new charging gear for your new iPhone, or want to play your Switch on a cross-country flight, Amazon’s one-day Anker sale has the goods.



Advertisement

The main attraction is the USB-C Power Delivery charging gear, which is capable of charging things like MacBooks and Nintendo Switches at much higher speeds than regular USB ports. The battery packs even include bonus USB-C wall chargers, which usually cost $20 or more on their own. You can read our review of them over on The Inventory.

Luminoodle HDTV Bias Lights | $7-$37 | Amazon

HDTV bias lights are nothing new to our readers, but with multiple length options, RGB color modes, and 6500K true white LEDs, Luminoodle is one of the most polished option out there.

Advertisement

If you aren’t familiar with bias lights, they ease eyestrain when watching TV at night, improve your TV’s perceived contrast, and just look really cool. Needless to say, this would make for a creative holiday gift as well.

Today only, you can save on all available length and color options lengths (there’s a guide to help you pick on the product page), courtesy of Amazon’s Gold Box. The RGB model’s white bulbs are tuned to the same 6500K temperature as most TVs, meaning the contrast enhancement and eyestrain reduction benefits will be as good as it gets. The white-only model comes pretty close at 6000K, if you’re on a budget.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these price are only available today, and they could sell out early.

Photo: Amazon

Whether you’re getting a brand new Apple Watch today, or just want to accessorize your old one, this Milanese loop band is a great deal at $7, with promo code NPXMFVM6. That should work on any color and size, so you can match your watch’s color, or create a nice contrast.

Photo: Amazon

Given how many Lightning cables seem to wear out at the necks, it’s surprising that 90 degree cables aren’t more of a thing. You can grab two nylon braided cables for $12 from Aukey today with promo code AUKEYA64, which would be a great price for two nylon-braided Lightning cables anyway, even without the unique connector.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Of all the devices Amazon announced yesterday, the Echo Dot and Echo Show are likely to be the most popular, and you can already save some money on them, if you’re willing to buy two.

Advertisement

Just add two Dots to your cart to save $10, or two Echo Shows to save a whopping $100. Both release on October 11. Compared to the previous models, the Dot looks nicer and has a much-improved speaker, while the Echo Show got its screen bumped from 7" to 10", and partially as a result, no longer looks like ass.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: We posted this 55" TV at $300 a few weeks ago, and it promptly sold out. It’s back in stock today at $320, but the 49" is also on sale for $250.

Advertisement

While it doesn’t have the best picture quality out there, it’s tough to complain about a 55" 4K TV for $320, or a 49" model for $250. Both include HDR, though with a distinct lack of specs on the page, I’m going to assume that’s not Dolby Vision. And while they doesn’t have apps onboard—pretty typical at this price level—they do have Chromecast built in, so you can stream video easily from your phone, which is very rare at this price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon announced a whole bunch of new stuff today, from refreshed Echo devices, to a smart microwave, to an analog wall clock that doubles as a visual display for your Echo kitchen timers. Preorders for most of the products should be available today, and we’re adding links to all of them over on this post.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes a sound bar now, which...yeah, that makes sense. It’s 35" and features two integrated subwoofers for 2.1 channel audio inside a single box. And naturally, it’ll also work as a gigantic Bluetooth speaker, when it isn’t pumping audio out of your TV.



Normally priced at $100, you can save $10 today by clipping the on-page coupon.

Photo: Amazon

You can never have your files backed up in enough places, especially when 1TB externals are going for $40. 1TB drives have been stubbornly stuck around $50-$60 for the last few years, and this is as cheap as we’ve ever sen one from a top-tier manufacturer.

Photo: Anker

Anker’s nylon-wrapped PowerLine+ Lightning cables aren’t just nicer and more durable than Apple’s cables; they’re also cheaper. As long as you don’t mind buying them in red, you can save on all four sizes today on Amazon. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s ultra-affordable Fire tablets are no iPads, but they’re pretty damn good for the price, and that’s especially true today. Prime members can currently grab the 7" model for $35, or the Fire HD 10 for $110. The 10" tablet includes a 1920x1200 IPS display and stereo speakers, making it a great portable TV for the price, but you can’t go wrong either way.

Advertisement

Just note that the base Fire 7 only includes 8GB of storage, and the 10" has 32GB, but you could expand either of them with a discounted microSD card.

Photo: Gizmodo

For one day only, Amazon’s matching its Black Friday discount on the 4K/HDR/Dolby Atmos-packing Fire TV.



Advertisement

While they last, you can snag the streaming box stick dongle for $40, a $30 discount, and a match for an all-time low. This is one of the best streaming devices you can buy at any price, so if it’s been on your wish list, don’t miss this deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re getting a new iPhone, keeping your old one, or even if you’re an Android user, Anker’s big iPhone charging sale has a deal or four that you can take advantage of.

There are too many deals to list here, but we’ve included them all in this post.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

My parents bought a wood pellet grill (a Traeger, to be precise) a couple years ago, and holy crap it’s cool. You pour wood pellets (there a ton of different kinds) into the container on the left side of the grill, select the temperature you want with a digital dial, and the grill feeds the pellets into a heating element at whatever speed is necessary to maintain that exact temperature. The result is smokey deliciousness with the ease of using an oven.



Advertisement

This Pit Boss model gives you a massive 700 square inches of cooking space, and $337 with free two day shipping is an absolute steal. Just remember to invite me over the first time you use it to smoke a brisket.

Photo: Amazon

You can serve up professional-looking fajitas at home with this Lodge serving pan, now down to an all-time low $13, which is less than you’d spend on a half pound of chicken fajitas at your nearest Mexican joint.

Advertisement

You wouldn’t want to cook directly in this pan, but you can throw it in the oven or on the stove to heat up, then add your fajitas later for serving. It also includes a wooden base and a chili pepper handle mitt. Meat not included, sadly.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might have a bathroom scale at home that works just fine for weighing luggage when you’re leaving town, but this hanging scale is small enough to take with you, so you can make sure you won’t get dinged for all of those heavy souvenirs on your return trip. All it has to do is save you from an overweight baggage fee once, and it will have paid for itself several times over.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Packing cubes can make organizing clothes and toiletries for your next trip a little less hellish, and eBags’ cubes are widely considered to be among the best. They don’t go on sale often, but you can save 20% on a three or six-pack today from Amazon by clipping the 20% on-page coupon. You can even choose your favorite color.

Screenshot: Sur La Table

It’s Sur La Table’s anniversary (don’t tell me that you forgot!), and that means tons of deals on popular kitchen gear.



Advertisement

Obviously, the rarely discounted All-Clad pans are a highlight, and there are some great deals on gorgeous Miyabi Kaizen II kitchen knives as well, but with hundreds of eligible items available, you should definitely check out the site, and drop any suggestions in the comments.

All orders over $59 ship for free as well with promo code SHIPFREE.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Show off your school pride while you hydrate with Amazon’s one-day sale on NCAA-branded CamelBak water bottles. The sales page is daunting, but it’s really just two products: the Eddy and the Chute. Just click on one of them, and you’ll see a dropdown menu with all of the available schools.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know, I know. $270 is a lot to spend on an air purifier. Let alone a refurbished one. But come on, look at this thing. With no visible blades, you could put your arm straight through the Dyson Cool Link. It also has a true HEPA filtration system (those don’t come cheap, even from other manufacturers), and with built-in Wi-Fi, you can even control it and monitor your room’s air quality from your phone, even if you’re away from home.



Just note that today’s deal is only available today, or until sold out.

ThermoWorks ThermoPop | $20 | ThermoWorks | Must buy two or more

ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the less expensive and ever-so-slightly slower little brother of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and the company is offering a very rare deal on it today when you buy two or more. Just add at least two to your cart, and you’ll get them for $20 each, down from its usual $34. These make tremendous gifts, so stock up now, and stuff them in some stockings in a few months.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Most travel pillows support your neck when you nod your head off to the side, but if you’re comfortable tilting your head forward, the BCOZZY travel pillow offers better chin support than any other product we’ve tried.



Advertisement

You can read more about the BCOZZY here, then head over to Amazon to get one for 20% off with promo code kinjafirst. That’ll work on both the adult and kid sizes.

If none of those colors appeal to you, check out their 2018 collection here, though you’ll have to pay a few bucks more. It’s the same product, and the same promo code still applies, this link just has a different set of designs available.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s ever-expanding family of dash cams just got a new member, and it’s $20 off at launch.



Advertisement

The Roav DashCam S1 looks just like the original model that we reviewed on The Inventory, but it shoots 1080/60 instead of 1080/30, giving you twice as many opportunities to get a clear shot of a license plate. An upgraded Sony image sensor improves low light performance, built-in GPS lets you log your trips, and it even comes with a 32GB microSD card and two port car charger in the box, so you’ll have everything you need to get started.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At 3,500 running watts (4,000 surge), this Sportsman generator could damn near power your entire house, or the most high-tech tailgate party in the entire parking lot, and it can be yours for $270 today from Walmart, which is about as cheap as you’ll ever see a generator this powerful.



Advertisement

Onboard, you get four 120V outlets, plus an RV outlet if you want to power your camper. Plus, it can run off both propane and gasoline, so you’ve got some flexibility.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Advertisement

Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s time to start thinking about layering, and you can buy a whole bunch of layers for cheap with Columbia’s up to 60% off sale section. Everything on this page is already on sale, and promo code COLUMBIA60 will save even more (though the exact discount varies).



Advertisement

If you add something to your cart, apply the code, and then go back to the sale page, you’ll see final prices for all of the items. Almost everything comes out to under $60, so stock up!

Image: Time To Shade

Time To Shade offers great prices on premium glasses, and you can take $15 off any order of $90+ off using code KINJA15.

Advertisement

Shop a huge selection of frames from brands like Ray-Ban, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, and Tagheuer, to name a few, then configure them as standard prescription eyeglasses, prescription tinted, or non-prescription sunglasses for no additional charge. All lenses include an anti-glare and anti-scratch treatment, and for a reasonable additional fee, you can add on polarization, a mirror tint, or progressive lenses.

Image: Zach Custer (Amazon)

This portable, dual seat massager from Mynt can be used at home, the office, or in the car, and it’s just $100 with code M2510111. Choose between targeted Shiatsu or broader kneading massages, or a combination of the two, and add heat or lock in set areas and rotations with the touch of a button.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you wear TOMS for the ease of never having to tie your shoes, or just dig the style, this is one deal you should take advantage of. They just relaunched their Surprise Sale, with up to 50% off dozens of styles for men, women, and kids. Now you have an excuse to throw out your old, gross ones.

Photo: Amazon

Our readers listed these Crabby Wallets as one of their favorite front pocket wallets, and today, you can save $5 off a whole bunch of different colors and materials (click here for elastic models, and here for canvas) when you clip the on-page coupon. These wallets can hold up to 10 cards, include a ring for your keys, and are crazy thin. And at $10, they’re so cheap, you’ll have a lot of money left over to put in them.



Advertisement

But you don’t have to take my word for it, here’s what our readers said about them:



The Crabby Wallet — My Kickstarter version lasted over a year, on my 2nd one now. Small, holds everything I need, only $15. I use a canvas one, but there are more professional versions available. - huzzahcoffee

I vote for Crabby Wallet also. I helped support the kickstarter myself, and have been using my version 1 ever since. I actually just bought two more for myself because they have the new leather and canvas options now too. Very thin, and holds everything. - itsraydizzle

Graphic: Merrell

Merrell is best known for quality hiking footwear, and you can get a piece of that for less. Right now, they’re running a Private Sale with a bunch styles of footwear for men and women, just in time for the perfect fall hiking weather. Some items are an extra 40% off as well with promo code MERREELLFIRST40, but if that doesn’t work, try SAVE20SALE for 20% off.



Advertisement

Some styles have a couple colors to choose from as well, and you’ll also find some outerwear thrown in for good measure.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What better way to get ready for fall weather than up to 40% off at the Under Armour Outlet? Pick up workout shirts, sweats, leggings, shoes, and more, with $5 standard shipping, or free shipping on orders over $60.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Consider, if you will, the headlamp. I’m willing to bet that you’re picturing an elastic strap with a big lump on the front containing the light and the battery. That is, after all, how most of them are designed. But BioLite has a different idea.

Advertisement

The makers of that incredible camp stove that charges your phone are back with the HeadLamp, a blindingly bright wearable light that puts the battery behind your head, and uses modern LEDs to create a lamp up front that’s thin, comfortable, and extremely bright.

The light itself toggles between modes with the press of a button on the top of the assembly (the button is a little hard to find and press by touch, my one real complaint about the HeadLamp), and you get the option of a wide or focused beam in multiple intensities, a strobe light, and a red lamp for when you don’t want to wake up a tent mate, or mess up your eyes before a stargazing session. And despite the light enclosure’s thin design, you can also swivel the lamp downward at multiple angles to fit your needs.

The battery on the back is connected to the light by a thin cable, most of which runs inside HeadLamp’s extremely comfortable headband. This is a modern, USB-rechargeable gadget—no bulky AAs to be found—and can run for a whopping 40 hours at minimum brightness, or 3.5 at full blast. And trust me, at 330 lumens, it’s bright.

Advertisement

There are no smartphone-connected features, RGB LEDs, or, like, Alexa support here, which is probably a good thing. While HeadLamp takes cues from modern electronics, it’s still just a head lamp at the end of the day, albeit a very nice and thoughtfully designed one. I wore one around at the Outpost trade show earlier this month, and everyone who saw it was jealous.

You can preorder it starting today on Kickstarter for $49, ($13 off MSRP, apparently), and backers will also receive an exclusive light-diffusing carrying case that turns the HeadLamp into a hanging lantern for your tent. BioLite is promising delivery in time for the holidays, and they have a good track record.

Image: Zach Custer (REI Outlet)

You can always save big at REI Outlet, it’s basically REI’s clearance page, but now you can take an extra 15% off your entire order with code OUTSEPT18. Some very notable items are included too, like Marmot’s Precip and Minimalist, both of which landed top spots in last week’s co-op for Best Rain Coats, while Smartwool is our reader’s favorite everyday men’s sock maker.

Advertisement

Other deals include outerwear, leggings, flannels, camping gear, and more from your brands like Patagonia, the North Face, and Arc’teryx to name a few. You should never need a reason to get outside, but this extra savings will make it that much easier.

Image: Zach Custer (Wal-Mart)

Grab some CAP cast-iron kettlebells and perform quick and efficient workouts from home. 10lb bells are just $8, but you can get them as heavy as 80lbs, if you want to become the largest in charge.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sorting through the deluge of (mostly mediocre) online recipes can be a slog, so it’s worth taking a look at this Kindle cookbook sale. All 140+ included books are marked down to $5 or less, including books from celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay, and practical options like Instant Pot cookbooks. A few of our picks are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Hero’s Edition of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild—Creating a Champion looks like it’ll be the ultimate holiday gift this year for the Zelda fan with everything, and preorders just got marked down to $60, from the usual $100. And if you order now and it gets any cheaper prior to release, you’ll automatically be charged the lowest listed price.

This deluxe slipcase edition features the royal blue worn by the Hylian Champion and includes the Creating a Champion art book with an exclusive cover, a map of Hyrule printed on cloth, an art print of the Champions’ photo Link hangs in his Hateno home, and a beautiful glass replica of a spirit orb.

For the longest time, it was rare for LEGO’s 1969-piece (think about it) Saturn V Apollo kit to even be in stock. But now, Amazon is actually offering it for $105, a rare discount from its usual $120 MSRP. Rarity aside, that’s just simply a great price for a kit that size, let alone such a coveted one. The set lets you build and simulate an entire Apollo mission, from launch, to orbit, to moon landing, to splashdown.

If you somehow don’t own Overwatch yet, the Legendary edition is back down to $30 on PS4 and Xbox One, matching an all-time low.

Advertisement

The Legendary package includes 10 extra skins for the game, plus bonus Overwatch-themed content for Blizzard’s other games as well. But don’t worry about all of that; the underlying game is a must-own even without any extras.

PC gamers, your best bet is to sign up for Humble Monthly, which will get you Overwatch for just $12.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want the official Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game guide, either for competitive or decorative purposes, preorders are up for both the 208 page paperback and 352 page collector’s edition hardcover. Both are already well below MSRP, and if prices drop any lower prior to release, you’ll automatically get the best price. In our experience, that happens quite frequently with game guides.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45, and that’s just for starters. Check out the image caption above for all the deals.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Logitech’s G602 is more than enough gaming mouse for most people—we’re talking 250 hour battery life, 11 programmable buttons, and per-user programmable DPI settings—and it can be yours for $30 today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Walmart

This LEGO set is practically bait for fishing fans. The old fishing shop set is over 2,000 pieces, and includes a removable roof and swiveling back wall for easy access of the inside. It normally sells for $150, but for a limited time, you can get it for $130.

Preorder 2nd Breakfast Board Game Table | $500 | Kickstarter

There are people who occasionally pull out a copy of Catan or Scrabble for a game night, and then there are people who spend a couple hundred bucks on Gloomhaven, or play through the roguelike Pandemic Legacy with the same group for months on end. This board game table is for them.

Advertisement

The 2nd Breakfast board game table is up for preorder on Kickstarter, and even with the earlybird discount, it costs $500. That’s an investment (though actually fairly cheap, as gaming tables go)! But if board games are a major hobby of yours, it’s totally worth it. Each table includes the following:

Removable playfield

Eight USB charging ports

Clear acrylic cover



Two A outlets



Reversible leaves



Four trays



Two double cup holders



Two single cup holders



When you aren’t playing, the leaves cover up the play surface, transforming the table into a regular looking dining room table without any garish, gaming-centric design details.

Advertisement

I think it’s safe to say that game night will be at your place in perpetuity once this arrives.

Image: Humble Bundle

I don’t know what Overwatch! is but I guess everyone with a PC loves it and can’t stop playing it. And now subscribers to Humble’s October bundle, which unlocks on Friday, October 5 at 1 p.m. EST, can get it for $12 along with the other yet-to-be-named games. That’s $8 cheaper than buying on its own.

Advertisement

As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Tech

Home

Two Echo Dots | $90 | Amazon | Discount show in cart

| $90 | Amazon | Discount show in cart Two Echo Shows | $360 | Amazon | Discount shown in cart

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming