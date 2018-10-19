Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches. While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk. It normally sells for $26, but you can get it for just $21 today with promo code ANKERCUB.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Setting up a surround sound system can seem daunting, but this Yamaha box set includes everything you need (except speaker wire) for $350, an all-time low. That gets you a 5.1 channel receiver with 4K passthrough, five individual speakers, and a 1000W subwoofer.

We’ve seen our fair share of USB power receptacle deals, but this $10 model from iClever is the most affordable option yet. Half the things you plug in these days probably plug into USB, so it just makes a ton of sense to install these around your house. Just make sure you know what you’re doing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes sound bars now, which...yeah, that makes sense. The SoundCore Infini Mini is 21" and puts out stereo sound. And naturally, it’ll also work as a gigantic Bluetooth speaker, when it isn’t pumping audio out of your TV.



With no subwoofer built in, I probably wouldn’t use this for my main home theater. But it’s perfectly sized and priced for, say, a bedroom TV, or even a computer. Normally priced at $80, it’s down to $68 today on Amazon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With 12W of stereo sound, IPX7 water resistance, and a 24 hour battery, it’s no shock that the Tribit XSound Go has racked up a 4.6 star review average from over 1,000 customers, and a Wirecutter recommendation for good measure. Get it for just $23 today with promo code B8PP478D, a 30% discount from its usual $33.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s 2017 OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors. Today though, MassDrop is offering the best price we’ve ever seen on the gorgeous, glass framed 2018 E8 models.



The picture quality got an upgrade over last year’s model thanks to a new processor that improves color accuracy, reduces artifacts, and supports HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

MassDrop has the 55" marked down to $1,800, and the 65" to $2,500 (select the 65" option at checkout). We’ve seen cheaper deals on the lower-end B8 model, but that one isn’t framed in glass, and it uses last year’s processor, meaning it can do HFR or HDR, but not both at the same time like the E8. It doesn’t have the new processor, the glass frame, or HFR, but it still looks amazing.

This tiny, $6 USB charger isn’t much bigger than the one that ships with every iPhone, except it has two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of total power, compared to the 1A Apple gives you. No surprise, it’s one of our top sellers of all time. Just use promo code CZG86SLT (white) or Z6RB62I3 (black) to get the deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At 9,000 mAh, this Anker jump starter is smaller than most of the competition, but can still provide up to 15 jumps on a full charge while taking up less room in your glove box, assuming your engine is 2.8L or smaller. Nobody thinks they need one of these...until their car is dead in their driveway, and they’re late to an appointment. So buy it now, and thank us later.



Just use promo code KINJAJS2 at checkout to save whopping $24.

Elevation Lab’s Anchor has long been one of our favorite headphone storage solutions, and our readers have bought thousands of them. And now, the company is raising the bar with the brand new Anchor Pro, and our readers can get it for $13 at launch with promo code ANCHORPRO.

The concept is the same—it’s still a hook that hangs under your desk to hold your headphones—but every aspect has been improved. The hook is larger, to accommodate big over-ear headphones and gaming headsets, it includes a built-in Velcro cable tie to keep your cords under control, and optional screws afford you added security, if the included 3M adhesive isn’t sufficient. It’s only a few bucks more than the original, so I see no reason not to get the Pro.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The black one is out of stock, but white is still available.

While it doesn’t support Alexa or AirPlay 2 like the newer Sonos One, the original Sonos Play:1 is still a terrific sounding speaker that can sync up with other Sonos products for multi-room audio. Normally $149, Sonos just put a batch of certified refurbs on sale for $119, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.



Every refurbished Sonos includes the standard one-year Sonos warranty and access to their support, so there’s really no downside in going this route, if you can find refurbs in stock. Every other time Sonos has offered this deal, it’s sold out quickly.

Photo: Amazon

Once you have a wirelessly-charging phone, you know that you can never have enough charging pads lying around your house. This one’s only $8 today, one of the best prices we’ve seen from a pad from a major manufacturer, and a 5% coupon will save you a little extra.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When you think of work gloves, you’re probably imagining thick leather gloves that protect you from blisters, but make you feel like you’re wearing mascot costume hands while you swing a hammer. But these Dex Fit gloves though are thin and form fitting, and yet still feature level 5 cut resistance, which can protect your skin from sharp blades.



If you’re curious to give them a try during your next DIY project and/or Thanksgiving dinner prep, you can get your hands on in a pair for just $10 in today’s Amazon Gold Box.

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend only, Casper’s 10% sitewide sale holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code OCT10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

The best part of the deal is that any accessories you order at the same time will be discounted as well. I’m personally a huge fan of Casper’s pillow, but they make everything from adjustable bed frames to sheets to box springs, and unlike the mattresses, those are hardly ever eligible for discounts. You have until Sunday, so sleep on it if you must, but they don’t run sales like this often.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Alright, here’s a new one. This Pyro Pet (yes, that’s really the brand name) cat-shaped candle melts to reveal a creepy metal skull.



From the official description:

A cute cat shaped candle reveals the wild beast inside her, a grinning metallic skeleton with fire blazing in her eyes.

Great for Halloween, I guess? It’s normally $34, but you can grab it for $25 in today’s Amazon Gold Box, in a variety of colors. Each one burns for 20 hours.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

For those who don’t need a gooseneck kettle for pourover coffee, and aren’t willing to spring for the ultimate tea maker, the Cuisinart PerfecTemp is one of the best (and best looking) electric kettles around. It’s down to $70 on Amazon right now, within about $6 of the best price we’ve ever seen. Just be sure to grab yours before this deal boils dry.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These silk screen-printed patent posters would make awesome gifts. With about 50+ posters to check out, they have something for everyone - like a Batmobile, a Gameboy, guitars, and cameras, all available in chalkboard, blue grid, and white grid. At just $15 a piece, why not get more than one?

Sure, you can microchip your pets and put tags on their collars, but the Whistle 3 GPS Pet Tracker is proactive about finding lost pets by notifying you when your furry friends leave designated safe spaces.

Using Wi-Fi and a cellular plan (starting at $7 per month), the Whistle will pinpoint your pet’s location, similar to the Find My iPhone app. I could see this helping ease a lot of anxiety, especially if your pet gets out often.

Today, the Whistle is down to just $60 (after clipping the $20 coupon), which is the best price we’ve seen all year.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As nice as it is to control your lights with your phone, or even with your voice, sometimes an old fashioned light switch still presents the path or least resistance. Luckily, Philips makes one for its Hue bulbs; you just stick it to your wall (no wiring required), program it to control up to 10 lights, and hit the buttons to turn your bulbs on or off, or even dim them.



Today on Amazon, you can get the switch and a Hue White bulb for $30, or $5 less than usual. Just note that you’ll need a Hue Bridge for this to work, it’s not a starter kit on its own.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nobody wants to spend half their Saturday waxing a car, but Meguiar’s Ultimate Fast Finish claims to achieve the same level of shine and paint protection with a simple aerosol spray and a quick wipe with the included cloth- no buffing required. It sounds too good to be true, but Meguiar’s is one of the biggest names in car care, and at only $9, there’s little risk in trying it out. I just bought a bottle.

Photo: allen watkin (( (Flickr)

If you want to plan a trip for early next year, this Icelandair sale means it could be cheaper to fly to Europe than to a city on this side of the Atlantic.



Prices vary by date and location (eligible dates are January 10-April 15, 2019), but this page provides a chart of the available departure and destination airports, and below that, you’ll find a list of eligible dates based on your itinerary.

If you’re familiar with Icelandic airlines, you know that these incredible prices come with a small catch: The customary stop in Reykjavik. This usually doesn’t add too much time to your trip, but if you’d like to leave the airport and actually see Iceland, you can add a stopover to your trip for anywhere from one to seven nights. Just click the Icelandair Stopover button when you’re searching for your flights.



As always, we recommend paying with a travel rewards credit card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Sapphire Reserve to rack up bonus points, as well as take advantage of perks like lounge access and trip delay insurance.

Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $12 sandwich.



Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in a variety of flavors (no, green is not one of them). The 20% discount will apply to your first Subscribe & Save shipment, which you can always cancel after you get your first box.

Prices vary by flavor, but you can get 12 bottles of Vanilla for $29 with this deal, or a 2.3 pound tub of powdered Soylent for just $26.

If your tires are about due for a replacement, Discount Tire Direct’s eBay storefront is offering a $100 discount when you spend $400 on tires and wheels (with promo code PTIRES18) , for a limited time. This isn’t a rebate like most of their deals - you’ll actually save that money at checkout, immediately.

Some of the tires also include manufacturer mail-in rebates that stack with the $100 discount, so you stand to save a lot of money here if you play your cards right. Just add $400 in eligible items to your cart, and use promo code PTIRES18 at checkout to get the deal.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (( ( Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s recent run of protein powder deals continues today with a big sale on BSN Syntha-6 and Protein Crisp Bars. Prices vary a bit by flavor, and some tubs have 10% coupons available, but you’re generally looking in the low $30 range for five pounds of protein, which is an excellent value.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s never a bad time of year to go camping, so go take a gander at Amazon’s one day camping sale. Featuring Victorinox Swiss Army Knives, LifeStraw water filters, Columbia apparel, Strongback chairs, and MPOWERD inflatable solar lanterns, there’s surely something in here that would add to your outdoor enjoyment.

The TRX Suspension Trainer kit can give you a full body workout in your house without the space commitment of an actual home gym, and Woot’s marked it down to $100 shipped, today only. Nobody wants to drag themselves to the gym in the dead of winter, but with this thing, you can get a surprisingly complete workout in any room of your house.

Image: Zach Custer (Cole Haan)

Cole Haan is definitely a brand that can make you think twice on account of the price. So when they kick off a semi-annual sale, it’s the perfect time to act. Every full priced item they sell is 30% off, including 2.ZERØGRANDs and the sweater-like ZERØGRANDs with Stitchlite wool, which I just wrote about yesterday.

Note: Discount shown at checkout.

Well this is about the easiest sale to get behind. Eddie Bauer is taking 40% off just about everything to honor the late founder’s birthday, and they’re doing it right as the weather’s turning cold. That’s impeccable timing considering they’re best known as the company that patented the first quilt down jacket. Shop men’s, women’s and even gear to stock up on everything you need for the winter, from base layers and flannels, to parkas and shells, it’s all 40% off.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s been a stressful year, but if you leave your phone in the other room and pop a fizzy, fragrant bath bomb into a hot bath, maybe you can find a temporary reprieve. This gift box of six (all different scents) is just $8 today with promo code 5NUTJZD4.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’ve probably heard a lot about CBD oil lately, and its ability to relieve everything from pain to anxiety to acne. If you want to try it out yourself, Groupon’s discounting CBD-infused gummies right now, starting at $21 for a small jar with 250mg of CBD, ranging up to $54 for 1,000mg.

Graphic: Walmart

Nobody wants to schlep to the gym in the dead of winter, but you can work out nearly every muscle group in your body at home with this $117 Weider gym. It uses your own body weight for resistance, but optional bands can add up to 50 pounds of force to your workouts. But the best part of using a home gym? You get to use your own shower.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Maskimals’ plush Halloween masks are basically mascot heads, and you can choose from a bunch of them for just $15 each at Walmart today, down from the usual $22-$30. Sorry, they don’t make a Gritty head yet.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Suave

If you want your wallet to do it all, the Suave wallet packs in a ridiculous number of features into a svelte, classy package.



First, let’s talk about Suave’s leather. They say it’s tanne with natural bark extracts, and that only 5% of tanners use this method. I don’t really know anything about tanning, but I do know that the sample they sent me featured some of the softest leather I’ve ever felt. It looked brand new, but felt like it’d been broken in for 10 years.

Inside, you’ll find room for up to 13 cards with elastic pull tabs for easy access, dedicated pockets for SD cards, microSD cards, and a house key, plenty of space for bills, and even a zippered pocket for coins and other small valuables. It sounds very much like a “dad” wallet, but it’s surprisingly thin and intelligently organized, and could easily fit into most front pockets.

The Suave is currently fully funded on Kickstarter, and preorders are going for about $99. But for a limited time, they’ve added special $79 and $129 (two-pack) tiers for our readers, with estimated delivery in January.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

So you want to dress up for Halloween and be a fun person...but you don’t really have the time or the inclination to put in to a lot of effort. It’s fine! ThinkGeek has you covered today with a wide array of costumes, decorations, and other Halloween-adjacent tchotchkes for a flat 50% off. I suspect the best stuff will sell out quickly at these prices, so it’s officially time to stop procrastinating.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Way Station, the story of a rural Wisconsin man who operates a pit stop for aliens passing through the galaxy, won the 1964 Hugo award for best novel, and it can be yours on Kindle for just $2 today.



Enoch Wallace is not like other humans. Living a secluded life in the backwoods of Wisconsin, he carries a nineteenth-century rifle and never seems to age—a fact that has recently caught the attention of prying government eyes. The truth is, Enoch is the last surviving veteran of the American Civil War and, for close to a century, he has operated a secret way station for aliens passing through on journeys to other stars. But the gifts of knowledge and immortality that his intergalactic guests have bestowed upon him are proving to be a nightmarish burden, for they have opened Enoch’s eyes to humanity’s impending destruction. Still, one final hope remains for the human race . . . though the cure could ultimately prove more terrible than the disease. Winner of the Hugo Award for Best Novel, Way Station is a magnificent example of the fine art of science fiction as practiced by a revered Grand Master. A cautionary tale that is at once ingenious, evocative, and compassionately human, it brilliantly supports the contention of the late, great Robert A. Heinlein that “to read science-fiction is to read Simak.”

Screenshot: Amazon

The puck only just dropped on the NHL season, but you can already pick up a copy of NHL 19 for $40 on PS4 or Xbox One. This year’s game features over 200 legendary former players including <hushed whisper> Wayne Gretzky.

Screenshot: Kotaku

If you’re having FOMO about Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (and you should, because it’s amazing), Amazon just marked it down to $50 on PS4. That’s the best deal we’ve seen since release, so you can spend your leftover drachmae elsewhere.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sony’s original PS4 Gold headset was already our readers’ favorite gaming headset, and the new model is lighter, more durable, and frankly, better looking. Like the old one though, it’ll still immerse you in 7.1 surround sound, and doesn’t need a clunky boom mic to pick up your voice either.



This debuted late last year for $100, and $71 is the best price we’ve seen to date.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The SNES Classic is a lot easier than the original SNES to carry to a friend’s house for a Mario Kart or Street Fighter II parties, and this AmazonBasics carrying case makes it even simpler. It has dedicated slots for the console, cables, and two controllers, and at $12, it’s never been cheaper.

Wolfenstein II is a very good and depressingly relevant game, and it’s a no-brainer for $20 if you don’t already own it on PS4. That’s a match for the best price we’ve ever seen. This version doesn’t include the DLC, but there are some good offerings on that front, once you finish the main game.

Screenshot: Amazon

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate is out on Switch where it belongs, and certainly one of the best games ever made where you can recruit cat-people to fight with you. You can grab a copy for $40 on Amazon right now, an all-time low.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Arcade1Up’s 3/4 sized arcade cabinets look stunning, include multiple games, and are a steal at $300, especially since they were supposed to cost $400, according to the original announcement. They’ve been mostly out of stock at Walmart for the last few months, but three of the five are available once again, so if you’ve got the space and the love for old arcade games, you’ll have one of these in your home this week.



Note: The Rampage/Gauntlet/Joust/Defender and Galaga/Galaxian cabinets are sold out, but the other three are available, and officially release today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Red Dead Redemption 2 pulls into station in just a few weeks, and you can take in all the natural splendor by playing it on a PS4 Pro . This console bundle doesn’t have a unique design like the recent Spider-Man console did, which may be a good or bad thing, depending on your preferences. But what it does have is the game, essentially for free with the purchase of the $399 console.

