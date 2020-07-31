Friday's Best Deals: Anker Chargers, Razer Gold Box, Captain America Statue, TaoTronics Percussion Massager, Ella Paradis July Sale, and More

Graphic : Gabe Carey

An Anker charger Gold Box, an Amazon sale on Razer controllers, an Avengers: Endgame replica Captain America, a TaoTronics percussion massager, a steep discount on the Lelo Sona at Ella Paradis, a 12- or 24-pack of hand sanitizer at SideDeal, and a Ghost in the Shell 4K Blu-ray price drop lead Friday’s best deals.

Promoted Deal: 65% off Basic Prescription Lens Frames* | GlassesUSA | Promo code KINJA65

50% off Blue Light Blocking Lenses | GlassesUSA | Promo code BLUE50

25% off Designer Brands | GlassesUSA | Promo code EXCLUSIVE25

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright sky blue-tinged pixel of your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?



You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.



To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 25% discount on designer brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Muse x Hilary Duff, and more. Just drop the promo code EXCLUSIVE25 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

Got an iPhone 8 that’s nearing retirement? The iPhone 11 represents the third generation in Apple’s new design language, and most major hardware and software kinks associated with that transition have been worked out by now. It’s the perfect phone to eye for a long due upgrade.



6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display

Water and dust resistant (2 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68)

Dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps

12MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and Slo-Mo

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine

Fast-charge capable

Wireless charging

iOS 13 with Dark Mode, new tools for editing photos and video, and brand new privacy features

Whether you’re with Verizon or thinking of making the switch, you can save up to $125 on your purchase of an iPhone 11 at Best Buy when activating it on the Big Red carrier, bringing your starting price down to $575 outright or $24 per month for 24 months. This offer extends to both the iPhone 11 Pro ($900, or $37 per month) and iPhone 11 Pro Max ($1,000, or $42 per month), too. Each purchase comes with four months of Apple Music and Apple News.

Better yet, Best Buy can help you activate the device in-store with safety precautions to prevent the spread of, well, you know. If you’re not comfortable with that, they’re also happy to walk you through the process over the phone.

Save up to 43% on Anker Charging Products Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Amazon’s Gold Box sale features up to 43% off Anker products, including a solar charger down to $45, USB-C cables for $13, a 10,000mAh USB-C power bank for $34, and a 30W USB-C PD wall charger for $26, cable included.



Advertisement

Sony WH-XB900N Noise-Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Among the many woes of quarantine, getting work done as your pups start barking every time there’s a delivery is certainly one. Even if your deliveries are limited to weekly grocery drop-offs and the occasional takeout, sometimes even the most minor sonic disturbance can throw you out of your groove. It might be too late to teach your old dog to stop yapping at the neighbors, but you can certainly cop a pair of noise-canceling headphones that’ll drown out the symphony of howls that accompanies your package deliveries. Right now, Sony’s WH-XB900N Noise-Cancelling Headphones are $72 off at Best Buy, bringing them down to $178. That’s still not cheap, but for the price they offer excellent sound quality and passable noise canceling.



Graphic : Gabe Carey

For those not in the know, TCL makes headphones now—and not only do they make headphones, they make pretty damn good ones for music listeners on a budget. For a limited time, you can try them out for yourself for less than $60, for the first time ever. So whether active noise-canceling or a sweat- and waterproof design is on your audio shopping checklist, reviewers swear by the sound quality on both models, even if the quality of the hardware itself leaves something to be desired.



Advertisement

Set realistic expectations considering the price and you’ll be impressed by the 32mm drivers on the on-ear cans and the pro acoustic panel on the true wireless buds. At $24 less than the original asking price, it’s absolutely worth a shot. Just use the exclusive Kinja Deals promo code TCLKINJA at checkout for either of these bargains.

AUKEY 7-in-1 USB-C Hub KINJAC76 Image : AUKEY

Don’t be alarmed: I know this AUKEY USB-C hub eats up two of your MacBook’s USB-C ports, but consider all it’s adding for $25, the price after you insert exclusive discount code KINJAC76 at checkout.



It has a standard HDMI port that supports up to one 4K display at 30Hz, but one of the USB-C ports feeds two 4K displays at once, too. One of the USB-C ports also carries 100W power over its channels for passthrough charging. Other options include two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports and an SD card reader. These are designed to fit any MacBook with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, which you’ll find on any Pro or Air model from the past few years. Just look to the left edge of yours and see if it’ll fit.

Acer 27" 1080p 1ms 75Hz Gaming Monitor Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Newegg offers a 27" 1080p monitor by Acer featuring 1ms response time, 75h refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync. Those are specs gamers can appreciate, but this monitor is well-suited for any task, especially now that you can get it for only $150.



You’ll have your choice of VGA, HDMI and DisPlay port connections, and you probably won’t be impressed by the built-in speakers, but they’re there if you need them. This model has an interesting x-shaped tilt-adjustable stand that should look sleek on a desktop, though you have VESA holes on the back if you prefer mounting. It’s also ideal for multi-monitor setups considering the razor-thin borders. This sale lasts through Monday.

SanDisk 128 GB microSD card Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

So, you’ve finally gotten your hands on a new Switch. Great! There’s tons of great games to choose from, no matter your preference. But if you’re partial to downloading your games rather than getting a bunch of new game cards, you’ll need a good amount of storage. A 128GB microSD card isn’t the largest you can get, but it’ll hold plenty of games, and they’re not too pricey either. Right now you can get a 128GB microSD card from SanDisk for $28 at Newegg right now. Go ahead, pick one up, and start picking out your games while you wait.



Samsung 256GB EVO Select microSDXC Card Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Whether you’ve grown addicted to apps or you’re looking to store more games on your Nintendo Switch, everyone could find a reason to jump on this deal for Samsung’s 256GB EVO Select microSD card. It’s down to $35 today. This is a U3 card that has read/write speeds of 100/90 megabytes per second, and should work in almost any modern device that supports microSD. You’ll also get an adapter to use it with even more devices like digital cameras.



Advertisement

SanDisk Extreme 512 GB microSD Card Graphic : Jordan McMahon

If you’re tired of having to order new SD cards to fit all your Switch games, or maybe just need a backup for all the pictures you’ve been taken, you might want to consider an SD card with more storage.

Right now, you can get SanDisk’s 512 GB microSD card for just $99 at B&H Photo. The card typically sells for about $200, so grab it while you can.



2-Year VPN Plan Image : VyprVPN

No one likes their internet service provider (ISP), so why on earth would you want the same people who throttle your connection when you download too many games on Steam to pry into your browsing history? We’ve been saying this for a while now, but your personal data should remain private and a VPN is the best step toward maintaining anonymity online.



While I recommend bookmarking and shopping our VPN deals each week or reviewing our commenter-curated list of the best VPNs on the market, I found out this morning you can bag 2 years of VyprVPN for $60, amounting to $2.50 a month—a competitive deal just outpricing reader-favorite Private Internet Access by a narrow margin.

Advertisement

For that low cost, Vypr supports five connections at once, over 70 server locations worldwide, apps across a number of devices, and Chameleon protocol, which asserts to “defeat VPN blocking to bypass restrictive censorship.” Join the fight against corporate surveillance today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I still like having tangible photos to put on the fridge or frame for my shelves. And when I did have a cubicle it was full of pics of family and friends. HP’s Sprocket Select Photo Printer is here to make doing so as easy as possible. Plus it’s $40 off right now.



This can all be done seamlessly right through an app on your phone. You can design, edit, and even make videos of your photos. Print right from your camera roll or social media. You’re getting wallet-sized photos that you can print on sticky-backed paper to place on the wall or in a journal. The Sprocket is easy to load and won’t take up much space. It’s pretty portable so you can bring it to a relative who isn’t as technologically advanced and help them print their pics too. I’m looking at you mom, no more printing at CVS.

Advertisement

This item ships for free.

Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker Image : Tribit

Advertisement

Soon enough, you’ll be rolling up to your mountain biking trips like Jay from down the block with the boombox blaring on his shoulders. The Tribit StormBox Micro is an ultra portable Bluetooth speaker that clips onto your bike, backpack, or other things that play nicely with clips. It’s 20% off at Amazon right now, or $45 if you’re only interested in totals.



It features powerful speakers driven by XBass technology and a TI amplifier, and with 100-foot range, you don’t have to be very close to your smartphone to keep the signal strong. The StormBox Micro is perfect for outdoor adventures with its IP67 water and dust resistance and 8-hour battery life, and for even more power, you can grab two and pair them up in stereo mode.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anker’s latest smart projector is out, and I’m resisting the urge to buy one just to paint it up like a BB-8. This one is a pocket projector that’s well-suited for kids, featuring 2.5-hour battery life, a customizable Android 7.1 UI, and parental controls to ensure they’re not up to no good after lights out. Starting with a $300 MSRP, you’ll chop $55 off by clipping the Amazon coupon and using exclusive promo code Code KINJASTRO.



This projector has USB-C, HDMI, and Bluetooth for connectivity, and you can beam content from your smartphone. YouTube, Amazon Video, Netflix, and more are loaded up, too, if you don’t have any external sources in mind.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If Spotify and Apple Music are giving you a headache, Amazon wants to woo you to their side with an insane offer. You’ll get a third-gen Echo Dot for just $1 when you buy two monthss worth of Amazon Music Unlimited. Altogether, your total is $17 for 74% in savings.



This dream team enables voice-activated access to millions of songs, plus the thousands of other things Alexa can help you with.

Advertisement

The catch is that this deal only applies to new subscribers.

Samsung T7 1TB External USB-C Drive Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Portable USB drives have lots of benefits, from expanded laptop storage, to serving as backup devices, and making transferring files between devices and carrying your files around with you. They can be pricey, though! Samsung’s drives are dependable and sleek, easily sliding into even small bag pockets, so your data can always be at your side. A 1TB drive would typically cost $200, but right now it’s down to $160 at Best Buy, saving you $40. You’ll also be able to choose from black, blue, or red, depending on your geek chic.

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Before I started working for shopping sites, I used to be a tech hardware reviewer in both freelance and full-time capacities. As such, it may come as a surprise to Kinja Deals readers that one of my favorite reviews I got to write was the Razer Wolverine Ultimate, an underrated third-party Xbox controller I still use from time to time to this day.



Marked down $30 on Amazon today, the Wolverine Ultimate will feel at home for PC gamers looking to make the move to the living room (a thing I fully recommend you do) because of its mouse-like clickable face buttons. Also on sale for a whopping 33% off is Razer’s Raiju Mobile controller, an excellent addition to your smartphone, especially if you’re an avid Fortnite or PUBG e-thlete. For a Joy-Con-inspired mobile gaming experience, consider snapping up a Razer Junglecat for $10 less. And yes, fighting game diehards, Atrox, Razer’s Xbox One fight stick is discounted 15%.

Advertisement

There’s something for everyone in today’s Razer gaming gadget Gold Box, but it won’t last long, if previous Amazon deals are any indication.

Advertisement

Marvel Premier Collection: Endgame Captain America Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Handsome and noble Captain America. Make your home a little more patriotic with the fine fine ass of Steven Grant Rogers. Right now save $50 on this gorgeously produced recreation of him from Endgame. This was a limited run and is an official piece with a Certificate of authenticity. It was sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza and he stands twelve inches tall. It’s hand-numbered and comes in his own beautifully designed and protective box. Salute a true American hero no matter where you keep him.



Free shipping on this item and delivers within a week.

The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition (Hardcover) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed more than this second stimulus check we’re supposedly getting. Thankfully, you can still bury your head deep in Cyberpunk lore with The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition. This hardcover book is 15% off ($86) with 192 pages of information about Night City and all its inhabitants.



Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common—they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

Advertisement

Here’s what you’ll find with the Deluxe Edition alongside the book:

An exclusive Night City map cover.

A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti.

Temporary Tattoos: show your alignment with any of Night City’s varied, colorful gangs.

Johnny Silverhand Poster: a memorial to the gone-but-not-forgotten superstar, Johnny Silverhand.

Vehicle Postcards: Four postcards that each showcase a vehicle from one of Night City’s diverse and unique lifestyles.

Find it at Amazon, and don’t forget you can still pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50 and have it the day the game launches!

Marvel Animated Black Panther Statue Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I am a huge fan of Skottie Young. I have consistently purchased his work over the years, especially his beautiful variant cover art. This absolutely adorable Black Panther figure is modeled after his Black Panther Vol. 6 #1 cover. Somehow Skottie has turned tough T’Challa into a cuddly kitten and we love it.



This statue stands four inches high and was sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios. It’s officially licensed by Marvel. The puurrrfect gift to give a pal warm Wakanda vibes and bring honor to their home.

Free shipping on this for one-week delivery.

Advertisement

Don’t be selfish. Share that chicken dinner with a pair of new Funko Pop dolls modeled after some of PUBG’s iconic character models. The one everyone loves—the disgruntled cubicle worker with an EZ Bake Ovenv on his head—is only $5 at Amazon right now.



You can also invite the vacationing Sanhok survivor, complete with the cheesy Hawaiian shirt that got you spotted while you were trying to hide at Camp Bravo until you hit a top ten situation. Bloke fired his pistol to test the bullet drop and got us all killed! A dense lad, he is. He’s appropriately more expensive at $7.

Advertisement

Beboncool Batteries for Xbox One (2-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Stop wasting money on old alkaline batteries that you’ll eventually throw away and grab some rechargeable packs for your Xbox One. This Beboncool set has two batteries and their charger, and it falls down to $17 at Amazon.



The batteries are rated for 2,550mAh capacity, which should get you more than 15 hours of playtime, and it only takes a couple of hours to recharge them once they’re depleted. This is my preferred alternative to plug-and-play kits, as it means I never have to stay attached to the ‘box.

Advertisement

Looking for a new RPG to try? The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III has a passionate following who swear by this turn-based RPG. Featuring a world filled with rich lore and deep characters, you can purchase the Extracurricular Edition up at Amazon for $48, a 20% discount. On Nintendo Switch, that package comes with a 20-page artbook, alternate cover art, an animated lenticular card, and over a dozen DLC items. PS4's version of the special release is called Early Enrollment Edition, and folks buying that one will be in for a soundtrack instead of the art card and DLC.



Now graduated from Thors Military Academy, Rean has become an instructor at the Thors Branch Campus, a newly-opened academy that quickly finds itself thrust onto the national stage. It is here that he takes the lead of a brand new Class VII, and must guide a new generation of heroes into an unknown future. Though all is calm now, the nefarious Ouroboros organization continues to weave a dark plot that could engulf the entire continent in war...or perhaps something even more sinister. Trails of Cold Steel III invites players into a world full of intrigue and excitement that is years in the making. They will embark on a whirlwind tour through the never-before-seen lands of the recently expanded Erebonian countryside, and encounter fresh faces as well as old friends familiar to fans of the series. In true Trails fashion, the deep, engaging story pairs with an incredible cast of characters and a combat system refined over decades of innovative RPG world-building.

Advertisement

Tom Nook Switch Lite Case Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I have one of FunLab’s switch cases and I absolutely love it. They are well made, protect my Switch Lite beautifully, and keep it scratch-free. This adorable Tom Nook one is no different and today it’s $2 off.



These cases are for the Switch Lite and made from two-layer PU leather. They are durable and brilliantly printed and vibrant in color. This Tom Nook one is slighted raise with his cute con artist face. The lining on the inside is soft to keep your device safe and sound. It’s got five slots for game cards that will keep them dust-free. It easily closes with two magnetic snaps and stays closed. This case isn’t bulky and can be tossed in your purse or backpack. Or heck just use this as your purse, which I have done. Look Tom may be a crook but this cute carrying case is the accessory you need to be the most stylish mayor of all the islands. No turnips required.

Advertisement

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

As I expressed in an earlier Co-op, I’m on the prowl for my first cordless vacuum. So while I can’t vouch for the Dyson V7 Origin myself, hearsay suggests it’s one of the better options out there (let me know what you think in the comments), and Dyson generally makes high-quality products which makes this deal hard to ignore: Newegg is selling the Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum for $200.



This vacuum currently sits at just under $300 ($278 on Newegg) , and the list price on Amazon is $330. Still, you’re saving over $100 compared to Amazon. With a 0.14-gallon bin and 75% more brush bar power than its predecessor, the Dyson V6, you’ll get the capacity and the performance of some proper corded vacuums without any of the limitations. Better still, the head is interchangeable, so it can double as a car vac or traditional hand vac if need be.

Advertisement

Cuisinart 10-Piece Faux Marble Knife Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Cuisinart 10-Piece Faux Marble Knife Set | $24 | MorningSave



This $24 pack of five stylish Cuisinart knives can be yours at MorningSave today. Featuring faux marble handles, these knives have stainless steel blades with ceramic coating to keep food from sticking, so that lasagna you’re trying to cut won’t become cheesy noodle soup. Here’s the full set of knives you’ll get in the set, including their coverings:

1x 8" Chief Knife

1x 8" Slicing Knife

1x 7" Santoku Knife

1x 5" Serrated Utility Knife

1x 3.5" Paring Knife

U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Safety is sexy. Wait no, smart. Wait no. Sexy and smart. If you’re looking for an upgrade in the home security realm but aren’t interested in a total overhaul maybe a smart lock is what you were thinking of. Ultraloq has this U-bolt smart lock with a keypad and WiFi adapter that you can save $55 on today.



This lock does in fact have smartie pants on. This deadbolt offers six-ways to get into your house. You can use the app, a fingerprint, a code, the auto-lock, a magic shake, or the old fashioned mechanical key. This fancy lock will also monitor your home for you while you’re away. You can also access your door remotely so say you forgot your pal was walking your dogs while you were on vacay, well you can still get them from afar without keys. It’s designed for any standard door and no drilling or wiring needed. Easy to install and easy to use. Just think of a clever code only you will know.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real ones will remember my Vava 4K dash cam review from a couple months back when I used it to document a once-desolate New York City amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that traffic has picked back up, shelling out for a proper dash cam is a smart investment. Not only is it a really bad time to worry about car insurance claims, especially if you’re wrongly accused of being at fault, taking scenic snapshots on the road is one of the few things you can do outside this summer.



Advertisement

The Vava 4K dash cam, one of the best for the job, is 10% off on Amazon (no promo code needed) and on the Vava site using the promo code SUMMERCAM. Whatever your shopping preference, don’t miss out on a $20 discount to the dash cam I called “a unique product in a category full of indistinguishable clones.” Because of its emphasis on in-car photography rather than safety alone, this cam boasts a wider appeal—as an artistic tool—beyond hazard protection and property surveillance.

Advertisement

16 Food Storage Containers Graphic : Chef’s Path

Advertisement

Whether you’re cutting up lots of fruits and veggies or storing leftovers, food storage containers are to kitchens what water is to the human anatomy. If yours are wearing down, this $25 price for for 16 containers at Amazon is ideal. Ranging from 12oz to 35oz, these containers ship with easy snap lids that keep everything airtight for maximum freshness.



Advertisement

50 Ring Pops Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Ring Pops are still hands down my favorite impulse buy at the drug store. I will put a ring on all of it, they’re tasty and nostalgic. Save $8 on this massive bag of 50 Ring Pops are spend the rest of the summer sucking in style.



They are individually wrapped so you can share or take them with you wherever you go. I used to take them to the movie theater. ::shreds tear:: All five classic flavors are in the bag too: cherry, strawberry, watermelon, blue raspberry, and berry blast. I really like that in the instructions they’ve listed that they are “great for virtual parties.” What a time we live in. But I mean how often do you get to wear a huge edible piece of jewelry? Looks cute, tastes awesome.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Ceramic Coated Knife Set (10 pc) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m not a fancy chef or even really know what I’m doing in the kitchen but I’m told owning good, shape knives with control and grip is important. This sturdy and stunning set from Cuisinart is just that. These ten ceramic coated knives are a perfect upgrade and just $24.



The handles are a faux-wood with soft grip handle giving you comfort and charge over what you need to slice and dice. The stainless steel blades are ceramic coated and nonstick making these easy to clean. The grey steel is sophisticated but not overstated to blend in with that whatever else you have in your culinary arsenal. This set includes a chef’s knife, slicer knife, santoku knife, utility knife, and a paring knife. All come with blade guards and the quality Cuisinart has come to be known for.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It should go without saying, but if you can help it, don’t travel right now. Especially by plane. That being said, nothing is stopping you from taking advantage of an unbeatable deal on carry-on luggage at least a year out from a time when it’s safe to do so. Endorsed by Anker, this Ninetygo luggage is made from 100% polycarbonate and costs just $65 with our exclusive promo code NINETYGOLGKJ paired with the on-page coupon you have to clip.



For a higher quality product in the same vein, this 20-inch luggage also from Nintetygo comes with a “TSA-compatible” lock and a front pocket that would ordinarily set you back $160. But with the same NINETYGOLGKJ code applied and the coupon clipped, you can get it for $97. Jump on either one of these steals while supplies last.

Advertisement

Hedgren Carve TSA-Approved Carry-On Spinner Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

I’d be afraid to walk through an airport with one of these spinners. Doesn’t it look like a weapon? You’ll no doubt draw some more attention at the security gate with these Hedgren Edge pieces, but if you’re headed somewhere to live out several days in a Master Shredder cosplay, it’s perfect. Seriously, it looks like someone used the cover to shield against a massive kunai attack, and that’s just enough badassery in the design to attract me. MorningSave’s price for one is even better at $59.



Available in Black, Blush (pink)), Charcoal (dark grey), and Dark Champagne (muted gold-ish brown-ish thing), this bag has the following:

Separate zippered compartment and strap to secure contents

Zippered pocket, mesh zippered pocket, and a wet pocket inside

Three-stage trolley handle

Four spinner wheels for ease of movement

TSA approved locks

Durable polycarbonate construction

Going once, going twice, and maybe three times for the fam at MorningSave.

Antimicrobial No-Touch Keychain Tools Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It’s actually called Mysophobia if we want to be scientific about it. But not one of us isn’t more conscious about what we touch or don’t want to touch, washing our hands, and using hand sanitizer regularly. These aren’t bad things. MorningSave wants to take it a step further with 70% off these no-touch keychain tools.



Now that you’ve mastered not touching your face these keychains can help you with not touching anything else. The antimicrobial metal kills bacteria to aid in keeping your hands cleaner. Just think of everything you have to touch: door hooks, keypads at checkouts, elevator buttons, and everything gross at the gas station. This handy little tool is now your savior. It’s small enough to have in your pocket so no excuse for not bringing it with you. It also works as a bottle opener which is a nice extra feature. Get this two-pack for just $15 and share one with a friend.

Advertisement

Gooloo 1200A SuperSafe Jump Starter BVDQQNLC Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

On the road a lot? Whether you’re living a nomadic lifestyle or work commute takes you through winding countrysides, you’ll want something like this Gooloo car jump starter to save yourself a hitchhike or a potential call to AAA. Normally $80, you can use promo code BVDQQNLC and bring your final total down to $45.



This 1200A starter packs a 18,000mAh battery that outputs voltage across a variety of mediums, including USB 3.0 Quick Charge to keep enough fuel in your phone’s tank to call someone if you’re unsuccessful jumping the car’s battery. It comes with a 12V battery clamp for that particular job, and an onboard LCD display keeps you informed on its remaining capacity.

Advertisement

Gooloo rates the jump starter for up to 30 1500-amp surges on cars, motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, trucks, and boats. You could just as well jump a tractor in case the upcoming harvest season doesn’t throw any luck your way.

Advertisement

Modus Furniture Simple Platform Storage Bed Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

I didn’t know clutter until I moved into a Manhattan studio apartment with my partner and our two pets about a year and a half ago. In our various excursions to Ikea leading up to our cohabitation, one of our first investments was under-bed storage. And I haven’t looked back. Folks, let me tell you, there’s nothing like shoving shit you don’t know what to do with under the bed and out of sight. On sale for just over $500 on Amazon, the queen-size Simple Platform storage bed from Modus Furniture is elegant and understated, but best of all, it’s practical. Save 23% and see for yourself what all the fuss is about.



Advertisement

TaoTronics Massage Gun KINJA2MF

Advertisement

With warmer weather comes more time spent outside, and if the increased activity has your muscles aching, I urge you to buy a percussion massage gun. Not only will you feel better soon after feeling worse, but you’ll also be able to take out all your pent up aggression by inflicting it on yourself. Normally a gun like this would set you back a whole $130, but TaoTronics is selling one for just $85 in this exclusive deal. Just clip the coupon on this page, add it to your cart, insert promo code KINJA2MF at check out, and watch $45 disappear from the list price.



Masochists and gym rats alike will enjoy the sensation of a 24W torque motor bashing against your arms, legs, back, and chest. Wherever it hurts, 1,400 to 3,200 strokes per minute ought to do the trick. Best of all, the machine itself boasts a “quiet operation” so, absent any pleasurable screaming, your neighbors will not be disturbed. A PU carrying case is included for travel to and from the gym or to lug around on vacation. Believe the hype and tell post-workout pain to go home.

Advertisement

50% off of the Lelo Sona Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

We hope you’ve enjoyed all the crazy discounted dildos and value vibrators Ella Paradis has brought to you all month long. They’re back today with one more excellent Xmas deal. For the last day of Christmas in July take 50% off the ultimate sweet spot stimulator. Grab the Lelo Sona for just $50 today only.



This little device packs a punch with eight different levels of intensity to clit-terally bring the house down. It’s got a whisper motor so no worry about disturbing anyone other than your deep desires. It’s small so it travels well too. Have fun, play around with it, and relax knowing you saved a ton of money.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders.

Mace Pepper Spray Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

While this product is marketed toward women, there’s no good reason anyone can’t pick up a vial of pepper spray. It’s non-lethal protection against humanity’s shortcomings, and it’s only $11 to buy a Mace key chain holding up to 20 burst shots of the peppery substance. The spray reaches up to 12 feet, too, which should be ample room to send your assailant to the floor crying like a baby.



Advertisement

Advertisement

As a girl of a certain age, I grew up in the heyday of Juicy. I’ve had several of their fragrances over the years and have to tell you they are still making some beautiful scents. From now until mid-August take 15% off your entire order and get free shipping with the code LUXE15.



I will say personally I still really like the I am Juicy line. With notes of passion fruit, gardenia, and cashmere it’s got an air of sophistication and playfulness. You can’t go wrong with Viva La Juicy Pink either. It’s jasmine, fuschia, and vanilla to unleash your inner heiress. It’s super understated yet really soft smelling. But it’s not all perfumes, there’s plenty of makeup to pick from too from this very girly but adorable and flirty company. Classic fragrance never goes out of style, we are however thankful sweatsuits with words on the butt did.

Advertisement

This deal runs until August 15 and everything ships for free with the code.

Tee Shirt Sale Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Get the whole family Disney ready even if you aren’t headed to the parks anytime soon. Adult tees are just $12 and kids are $8. This is a killer shirt sale from the house of mouse and this deal runs until Sunday night.



These all-over tees that are a collaboration with Cakeworthy are really starting to grow on me. This Stitch one is unbelievably adorable with that lil monster all over it. But like I said plenty of picks for boys, girls, mom, and dad. This is a great value for these and you’re looking at 50% or more off in some cases. If you see something you like snag it quick. Sizes are going fast.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $75 and the sale ends August 2.

If you still can’t get your hands on some much-needed sanitizer, it’s time to stock up. Meh has Bellapierre hand sanitizer in packs of 12 and 24 for $24 and $34, respectively. That’s a lot of hand sanitizer, but if you’re living in the viral mosh pit formally known as America, you’ll need it. These 10oz bottles are filled with 72% alcohol for the active germ-killing agent, plus vitamin E and aloe to soothe your paws.



Advertisement

BodyBoss Portable Home Gym 2.0 Image : BodyBoss

Advertisement

Decided to hold out on those gym days a little while longer? That doesn’t mean the workouts have to end. The BodyBoss 2.0 is a portable home gym platform that features bars and bands to give you the weight and resistance training you so heavily crave. Usually $230, Amazon is knocking $100 off the price for just one day, so give it a try if you don’t have a lot of space (or money) for traditional equipment.



10% off Blue Light Glasses Image : GlassesUSA

Advertisement

Chances are, you’ve probably been spending more time in front of a screen lately. If your days are anything like mine, they probably look like this: spending eight hours in front of your work computer, logging off to doomscroll on Twitter for a bit, and then sinking into the couch and watching a few episodes of something on Netflix. That’s a lot of screens!



Sure, it’s fun to like a few funny tweets and get a few laughs out of The Good Place, but at some point, eye fatigue is going to kick in. Blue light glasses, which filter out some of the rays that bug your eyes, can help, and you can get 10% off a pair of glasses at GlassesUSA right now. There’s lots of frames to choose from, too. The Westons, Ray-Bans, and Muse M’s all look pretty sleek. That said, I’m not a style expert, and I don’t know what’ll look good on your face, so take a look around and see what might be a good fit for you. Once you’ve found a good pair, just use the code BLUEASE10 to get your discount, and you’ll be seeing clearly in no time.

Advertisement

Need to add in an extra pair for a family member or loved one? GlassesUSA is also offering a BOGO sale on select frames (excluding premium frames, sale items, and contact lenses). Use the code BOGOFREE at checkout to cash in on the deal. Even if you don’t have someone else in need, an extra pair might come in handy in case a pup (or kiddo) gets hold of your specs and mangles them up, or something—not that I’m speaking from experience or anything.

10% off Neck Gaiters | Gizmodo Kotaku Jalopnik Graphic : G/O Media

Advertisement

You may have seen our neck gaiter accessory around each of our sister sites’ dedicated store pages, but for a limited time only, we’re discounting each one by 10% and donating a percentage of the sales to charities like The National Black Justice Coalition, The Okra Project, and The Trevor Project. Support your favorite sites—and keep your face covered—while giving back to a benevolent cause.



Whether you want to show off your appreciation for Kotaku’s excellent games coverage or Jezebel’s meticulous (and sometimes hilarious) reporting on issues important to women, now is the chance to do so for just $19. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Trans Lifeline and The Okra Project, respectively. Each gaiter is washable and reusable and can also be used as a headband, bandana, wristband, neck warmer, and more.

Here’s a full rundown of our branded face shields, along with the names of the charities involved.

Supermom CBD Package Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

If you’ve ever had the burning desire to get your mom to try cannabidiol (CBD), have we got the deal for you. For a limited time, Sunday Scaries is giving moms and anyone who has a mom 33% off their “Supermom” bundle, bringing the final price down to $149, plus free shipping. On a normal day, this pack—which includes vitamin-infused sweet CBD gummies, sour vegan gummies, and not one but TWO CBD oil tinctures—would set your mom back $225. But because we like her (and you, if you’re the mom reading this), we’re cutting a discount to provide some much-needed relief. After spending months at home working and taking care of the kids, no one deserves it more than you or your Supermom.



Advertisement

35% off Sitewide Sale SUMMER Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Our new pals at Honey Adult Play have their summer sale running for one more day. Until tomorrow night take 35% off of your cart with the code SUMMER. And they’ve got quite an array of goodies depending on your needs and desires.



Their number one seller is the Jubilee vibrating butterfly which will be only $45 after the discount. The Allure wearable butterfly vibrator ($34) is another company favorite and great for couples. And the company’s own Honey wand ($49) is brand new and already becoming a fan favorite.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $59, plus a free five-pack sample of aqua lube. This sale runs until July 31.

If you miss the sale fear not! We’ve got an exclusive deal with Honey to save you 20% off your orders for the rest of the year. Use our code KINJA from now until December 31 anytime you visit our playful pals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking for the perfect piece to add to your home spa? Well, SideDeal’s got it for just $69. This Prospera Shiatsu Foot Massager is the relief your feet have been dreaming of. If you can’t get that pedicure and foot massager where you live or you just aren’t ready to go out to your regular salon this is the deal for you.



This lightweight and ergonomic massage is built to relax and bring the spa vibes to you right in the comfort of your humble abode. The Shiatsu kneading is professional levels of deep tissue massaging. It helps with stress, fatigue, pain, and anxiety. You earned a good day of pampering and getting comfy in your own home to do so all the better. This massager has three auto programs, two settings for intensity, the option for heat, and it’s easy to operate. Not bad for a quality item you’re saving $81 on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Annual Summer Sale Image : Huckberry

Advertisement

Ain’t no sale like a summer sale, and at least in the men’s casual fashion world, Huckberry tends to host some of the best. This year, the NYC-based clothing retailer is showing off their top 60 deals including Adidas Bounce Hiker GTX all-terrain sneakers, Seavees Legend sneakers and Hawthorne slip-ons, Flint and Tinder shirts, Relwen chinos, Astorflex boots, and a whole helluva lot more. Shop the full sale here and shout your favorites in the comments below. We’ll have a full rundown in tomorrow’s edition of the best Huckberry sales, but in the meantime, you can’t go wrong with anything on this list.



G/O Media may get a commission Shop Huckberry Annual Summer Sale

Better Love Better Touch Vibe Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

If there’s one thing I’ve learned working for this website it’s that everyone loves masturbating and finding a good deal. Today, Ella Paradis has combined the two, slashing the price of the Better Love Better Touch vibrator by 69% (nice). With the press of a single button, you’ll reach that orgasm without hassle. Perfect for quarantine sexy times, this vibe is approved for use with water-based lubes and, according to the description “is easy to clean with soap and water.” For a fuss-free self-fuck, pick one up for yourself while it’s $44 off.



Reusable Face Shields (10-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Y’all, let me tell you: I’ve seen some nasty videos from some nasty people spitting in other’s peoples faces. If you’re particularly vulnerable and you’re dealing with hordes of people on a daily basis, consider purchasing this ten pack of face shields for just $25. Elastic straps connect to a foam band that keeps it comfortable on your forehead. These shields are latex- and fiberglass-free, too. MorningSave has these in sizes made for both adults and kids.

Advertisement

25% off Sitewide Sale BESTSALE Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’ve mentioned before how I’m a fan of bareMinerals and have used them on and off over the years. I’m a big fan of their powders and lipstick. They are an excellent clean beauty company and if your looking to start supporting one this is a great spot. For the next week take 25% off anything on their site just use the code BESTSALE at checkout.



This is a great opportunity to explore some of the kits especially the ones you can customize to your needs. I especially like the Find Your Favorites set where you get to pick your foundation, lipstick, and highlighter or bronzer. You can actually choose any two options of all the makeup which includes blush, concealer, eyeliner, and primer. Actually primer, definitely get the primer. This kit will shake out to $49 with the discount. But whatever you choose you won’t be disappointed and you’re taking a step forward into the sustainable community and hopefully, it’s the first of many clean products to swap for.

Advertisement

You will also enjoy free shipping on all orders and sale runs until August 2.

It’s a bit cheaper to pre-order Ghost in the Shell in 4K Ultra HD on Blu-Ray, now sitting at just $18 on Amazon’s digital shelves. This is the best fidelity this classic anime has been offered in, and it comes with a digital copy, so you won’t even have to risk messing up your precious disk and the beautiful case it ships in. Look forward to it September 8.



Advertisement

Need something new to watch? Who doesn’t love a good Tarantino movies? (Author’s note: This is not an invitation to tell me how much you hate Tarantino.) Amazon has 50% off select action titles, and ones of those titles is The Hateful Eight. It’s just $7 for the Blu-Ray, which is less than $1 per... hate... or something. If you prefer a digital copy, it’s only $7 on Amazon Video. Ironically, the DVD only copy is more expensive, and the Blu-Ray comes with a DVD, so you might as well get this copy!



There’s no telling how long this particular Gold Box deal will last, so grab it before it’s too late!

Advertisement

Advertisement

At Anazon, you can save big on Blu-Rays for some of the most popular movies with a big buy two, get one free sale.



They’re already cheap enough ranging in price from $5 to $15, and you’ll find blockbuster favorites like Pacific Rim Uprising, The Fate of the Furious, Inglorious Bastards, and Jurassic World on tap, plus a handful of other interesting titles. Peruse the full selection right here.

Advertisement

Death Note: The Complete Series (Blu-Ray) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you haven’t watched Death Note yet, drop everything and take care of that RIGHT NOW. If you’ve already seen it, well, you should probably do the same regardless. One of the best anime ever, Amazon is selling the complete Death Note series on Blu-Ray for $15.



Granted, Death Note is a bit on the shorter side with just 37 episodes, but those are 37 mind-twisting, mood-altering masterpieces with no filler in sight. For the uninitiated, it’s about this super smart guy who happens upon a notebook with the power to make anyone do anything, so long as you know their names. The main character—Light Yagami—uses it to fight crime, but you’ll question your own morals when his once-noble cause begins teetering nefarious lines and drawing interest from an equally-learned adversary.

Advertisement

You could check out the Netflix movie when you’re finished, but you may want to vomit by the end of it. You’ve been warned, and I’m not liable.

Ready Player Two: A Novel Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

It’s impossible to talk about Ready Player One, the book or the Spielberg-adapted film without acknowledging the polarity of its content. The sci-fi novel debuted in 2011 is set 43 years later, in a world devastated by climate change and economic collapse. However, rather than touching on these very real issues, Ready Player One instead tells a virtual reality escapism story, wherein a teen boy named Wade Watts has to hunt down “eggs” by understanding pop culture references from the ‘80s and ‘90s. Love it or hate it, the sequel is on sale for $19 on Amazon and releases November 24, 2020.



Advertisement