Friday's Best Deals: an XBOX One Controller, a Ella Paradis Sex Toy Bundle, Hamilton Beach Sale, and More

RAVPower Filehub Graphic : Tercius Bufete

This RAVPower Filehub is a battery pack, an external storage device, and a portable WiFi router all rolled into one. You could say that it’s the perfect travel companion. Here’s what Whitson Gordon had to say about it on The Inventory:



You can see how things get a little complex here. The FileHub’s best use cases, in my opinion, require a little technical know-how on things like DLNA and SMB, so while it isn’t for everyone, it is useful, and has a pretty dedicated fanbase. I do wish the FileHub were a bit simpler to use, though—there’s no option to just connect to the computer over USB, for example, which seems like a big oversight. And seeing as this is not RAV’s first crack at the product line, you’d think they’d have a better handle on it by now. But for all its little flaws and quirks, it’s still a unique product that could fit well into a lot of different workflows, for a pretty affordable price.

It’s normally priced at $56, but if you use our exclusive code KJFILEHU, you can pick up this super versatile hub for just $37. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen. This deal won’t last forever, so get yours before it disappears.

Just as you have to protect yourself from viral infections, you’ll also need to protect your devices. If you aren’t already squared away with one, an antivirus app is crucial when you’re working from home, and probably more so if you’re gaming—you’ve never felt the full wrath of a salty sore loser until you’ve provoked a network attack. Webroot will do the trick on up to three devices for up to two years, the subscription for which Amazon is selling for $50 in today’s Gold Box. It’s compatible with Mac, PC, iOS, Android, and even Chrome OS. The eight folks still using Linux need not apply.



For anyone looking to upgrade their phone at a time when we’re more connected than ever by social media and apps, Woot has an entire lineup of iPhone 11 models, refurbished, at a discounted rate. You can get the base model iPhone 11 starting at $600, the iPhone 11 Pro for $900, or the larger iPhone 11 Pro Max for $990.



Try to Hate the iPhone 11 Pro The iPhone 11 Pro is a beautiful phone. There I said it! The matte glass back is elegant. The OLED… Read more

As someone who owns the latter, I’ll say the Pro Max is well worth the premium spend. My daily driver, this plenty of room for music, apps, and games and is much faster than the iPhone X I owned before it. The camera on both the Pro and Pro Max is also stunning.

In fact, not only did its ultra-wide camera and Night Mode help me capture the image below, the refined Portrait Mode was used to take the profile headshot next to my byline, not to mention countless glamor photos of my car. Act fast because this deal ends tomorrow.

Photo : Gabe Carey

Now that every last one of us is Extremely Online, it’s time to start thinking like an internet veteran, and according to our own work from home starter kit, one of the best places to start is with a VPN. Among them, ibVPN is one of the most universally acclaimed clients, and its Ultimate VPN plan is 50% off right now using the promo code STAYHOME2020.



Priced at $11 a month or $58 per year at its usual rate, this limited-time discount brings its cost down to just over $5 a month or $29 each year. According to the site, it includes the following features:

High-Speed Connections

P2P/Torrents Allowed

5 Simultaneous Connections

Proxy Servers In All Locations

Socks5 Proxies

TOR over VPN

Double VPN

Unlimited Bandwith

NAT Firewall

OpenVPN, L2TP, PPTP, SSTP,

SoftEther, IPsec

SoftEther, IPsec Stealth VPN

High Priority Support

Versus other plans on the service, this one seems to be the most complete. The stealth VPN, TOR over VPN, and Double VPN functionalities are exclusive to this plan while even Sock5 proxies are limited to this and the TorrentVPN plan. So if you’re looking to save on a reputable VPN, this might be your safest bet.

HP 32" 1080p IPS Monitor (Refurbished) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

A gaming monitor this isn’t, but Woot has refurbished 32" HP monitors for $150, which is loads cheaper than you’ll find it anywhere else—used or otherwise. It sports a 1080p IPS LED-backlit panel with 6-million-to-1 contrast ratio.



Its 5ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate aren’t ideal for gaming, but it’s certainly usable for anyone without esports aspirations. (Note: Your only display connection options are HDMI and VGA, which may affect compatibility with features like FreeSync.) And while a 32" monitor is likely much more than many work-from-home setups need, it’s hard to pass on the value.

RAVPower 10W Fast Wireless Charger Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Today, you can get RAVPower’s 10W fast wireless charger for $10 cheaper than usual by clipping an Amazon coupon, bringing your total down to $16 before taxes and shipping. It’s compatible with almost any device that uses Qi wireless charging, including your iPhones, Samsung Galaxies, smartwatches, AirPods, and more. RAVPower claims its charger juices up 30 to 80 minutes faster than typical wireless pads, which sounds about right for a 10W charger, but remember this is highly dependent on the device you’re using.



As an added bonus, the charger receives power from a Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 adapter capable of 18W with an accompanying micro-USB cable. You’re kind of getting two products in one here because you can use the adapter directly with any compatible device to get a much faster charge than the wireless setup, perfect for a last-minute top-up.

RAVPower PD 3.0 Power Bank KINJA0407D Graphic : Jordan McMahon

RAVPower PD 3.0 Power Bank | $30 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA0407D

Since most of us are stuck inside for the time being, we’ve all got chargers handy to give our phones plenty of juice. Still, maybe you’re a little low on outlets since everyone’s working from home, or you just want to give your headphones a little boost before your morning stroll. RAVPower’s known for their excellent chargers, and this 20000mAh portable charger is available right now for $30 using the code KINJA0407D.

Looking to upgrade your housewares? There’s no better time like the present, especially considering Hamilton Beach has discounted its TrueAir HEPA air purifier by 15% using the promo code TrueAir15 at checkout and is offering 20% off select hand mixers (6 speed with and without Quickburst) using MIX20 as well as 20% off Sure Cut extra-tall and walk and cut can openers with CAN20, and 25% off stand mixers like this one and this one.



For a more digestible reading of these deals, take a look at the highlights below:

Promo code: TRUEAIR15 at checkout.

Expires: 4/19



20% off Select Hand Mixers

Promo code: MIX20



20% off Select Can Openers

Promo code: CAN20

25% off select Stand Mixers

TaoTronics 5.5L Humidifier Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re spending a lot of time in a dry house, it’s time to fix that. Right now, TaoTronics has its cool and warm mist humidifier down to $70 when you use code KINJAITY, the lowest drop from its $100 MSRP that we’ve seen to date.



The humidifier features a simple LCD display showing you humidity levels, and thanks to built-in sensors, it automatically adjusts the settings to keep the air around you nice and moist. It also has automatic shutoff timers and a memory function to keep you from having to tend to it 24/7 like a newborn baby.

It’s easy to gain weight when you’re always at home, so it’s worth finding little life hacks to counteract our loss of daily activity. If you’re one of those cookers who use the eyeball test to prepare food and likes to drizzle a little more oil or sprinkle a bit more salt than usual, measuring cups can help you reel it in. Le Creuset’s stainless steel sets are 20% off at Amazon, including a set of five spoons ranging from 1/8-teaspoon to a tablespoon for $16, plus $36 for a four-piece set of cups ranging from a quarter cup all the way to a full one. The metal is heavy, durable, and dishwasher safe, and your kitchen tools will present a lot better than plastic ever could..



Forget beer pong. A good game of caffeine pong in the morning is where it’s at, and we don’t even need the table or balls. Just throw a couple of glasses under the nozzle of this Mr. Coffee espresso shot maker and knock them back liberally. This dual shot system is down to $77 on Amazon.



It lets you pour two cups at once, each feeding from the same nozzle that also has a milk frother to get that ever-so-important top layer looking nice and creamy. It features a removable water tank, heating for both the water and milk, and an electric pump capable of 15 bars of pressure, which is the sweet spot to pull just as much flavor out of your beans as possible.

Be honest: you don’t really want another appliance on your kitchen counters, do you? That’s why we love all-in-one wonders like instant pots and air fryers. Unfortunately, most toaster ovens don’t offer many options aside from setting temperature and time, but they remain invaluable for heating up anything that doesn’t require a full-sized oven. We’ll explain why in a bit, but first, check out these deals for a couple of Breville units: you can get a normal-sized 1800W convection oven for $215, and if that’s too much, there’s a compact model on sale for $151.



Now, for that explanation: you’ve never had good leftover pizza if you warm it in a microwave. The crust gets crispy and the cheese melts a whole lot better. You could simply do it in a full oven, but those take two years to heat up, so screw that. Toaster oven, baby. (Oh, and you can heat a bunch of other reasonably-sized things in there, too, like a whole 12" pizza. Mmmmmmmm.... pizza....)

With everything that’s going on right now, you can never be too safe with a newborn baby. It’s important to get the bottle right considering it’s the delivery vehicle of choice for milk and water. If cheap plastic bottles worry you or you’ve grown tired of the wear and tear they quickly amass, try these Philips Avent glass baby bottles, which are down to $42 at Amazon.



You’ll get two 9oz bottles, three 4oz ones, two different styles of nipples to go along with them, and a nipple cap that doubles as a pacifier. Designed for babies up to 3 months old, the glass and silicone are medical-grade, so as long as you do your part to keep them clean, you won’t have to worry about any harmful byproducts entering your baby’s digestive system.

If you’re taking shelter from any and everybody right now, yelling “who is it?!” or peeking out the blinds is the biggest way to tip people off that you’re home. And even if you’re down for visitors, it’s nice to see who’s knocking before you approach the door. Grab the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and an Amazon Echo Show 5 combo wombo, and you’ll be able to do just that. The duo can be yours for $260 right now.



You’ll get one motion detection doorbell that will alert you whenever someone approaches, and you can review the live 1080p feed from either the Echo Show 5, your smartphone, or other compatible devices. You can even speak to them with a 2-way microphone if you want, which you should certainly take advantage of if you’re avoiding human contact.

Govee LED Bulb Lights Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Yes, quarantine is still a thing, but if you’re lucky enough to have a backyard, it’s always a good idea to keep it lit, especially at night. Not to mention it IS starting to get warm, so what’s better than to have a night time BBQ grill going with your family to pass the time? Luckily I’ve got a cute deal for you — for a low $16 with the promo code “NEAWXI7P”, you can grab a two-pack of Govee LED outdoor lightbulbs. They are light sensitive and ONLY turn on when it’s at night to save you a costly energy bill. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone!



Itching to move at breakneck (15.5 MPH) speeds around the cul de sac until sundown? You’re not alone. Unagi is selling its acclaimed Cosmic Blue E500 and E250 model electric scooters for 25% off by entering our exclusive promo code GIZMODO25OFF at checkout. That generous discount brings the total cost of the dual motor E500 down $1,485 and the single motor E250 to a modest $630.



Especially with the warmer weather approaching, an Unagi scooter could add a fun solo activity into your daily rotation. As long as you’re six feet apart from the next rider, it’s a safe adult thing to do. Here’s what our friend Andrew Liszewski had to say in his review over at Gizmodo:

“... even for someone like myself living in suburbia and working from home, in a little over a week’s time the Unagi has managed to work its way into my daily routine. It’s made the boring walk to the community mailbox something I look forward to every evening, and it’s greatly expanded my range of lunch options. Now if only I could put snow tires on it.”

Hamilton Beach 7-Quart Slow Cooker Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you haven’t already equipped your kitchen with a slow cooker, there’s absolutely no excuse today. Hamilton Beach’s 7-quart cooker is just $39 at Amazon, the lowest price you’ll find. You’ll have to accept some concessions for the price tag. Namely, your options are fairly limited, though this could be seen as a positive as it’s also incredibly easy to use. There’s also no lock-on lid, but Hamilton Beach thankfully includes lid straps to make transport easier. The 7-quart size is big enough to cook a seven-pound chicken, and believe you me, that’s a lot of damn chicken.



KitchenAid KHB1231AQ Pro Line Hand Blender Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Whether you left your cooking gear at the apartment before leaving the city to quarantine with your parents or just want to test some new cooking skills to flex on your story, this KitchenAid immersion blender will give you tons of cool new things to try making, like the Fuzzy Tauntaun from Disneyland. Normally it’d cost you $50, but right now it’s on sale for $35, the lowest it’s been since Black Friday, so grab one while you can.

Up to 60% Off Newly-Discounted Items Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

REI Outlet merchandise is already dirt cheap—that’s why they’re in the outlet, silly—but you can save even more in the apparel company’s latest sale. Take up to 60% off items that were just discounted, including shoes, bags, compression jerseys, sunglasses, and a headlamp that doesn’t even look fit to illuminate the entirety of a tent (which are also on sale). Head to REI’s website and take a look for yourself!



Bellesa Vibrator Giveaway Image : Bellesa Boutique

Ok y’all. We know quarantine has been long, and it’s certainly has been lonely. Especially during the night. All of a sudden, all of your baes on the hotline are in their homes, not able to visit (for the greater good!), but that just means you have an even larger itch to scratch. Luckily, Bellesa has come through with the best fucking deal ever — they’re just...giving away a selection of vibrators FOR FREE. YES, you heard me. Free. They’re partnering with Womanizer to get everyone off (safely) throughout the COVID-19 crisis. So, I would try my luck and get an amazing vibe to take you to your peak without ever leaving your home. Orgasms during social distancing are what you make it (literally). Enter the give away and get off (over and over again)! And while you’re there, definitely check out the not-free collection, it’s dope, too!



Nordstrom 60% Off Spring Sale Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Hey ladies and gents, Nordstrom is having a spring sale and so many items are up to 60% off! If you’re looking for a new dress to wear in the living room, or looking for some cookware to update your cooking game, you should definitely check out what they have to offer! Go and get your shop on.

Captain America Compression T-Shirt Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Ready to get swole like Steve Rogers himself? Then prepare yourself, my friend, to start pushing cars uphill and overhauling your diet until dining out becomes a chore and your social life is but a remnant of the past. On second thought, maybe it’s a good idea to start dedicating your life to fitness right now. After all, this Captain America compression shirt is $14 on Amazon and comes in sizes small through XXL.



With Spring in full swing, if you haven’t already gotten your wardrobe in order, Forever 21 is where you want to be. Use code GETMORE30 on any order of three items or more for 30% off. Promo code GETMORE40 works similarly, only it’s four or more for a 40% discount. And although Forever 21 is marketed heavily toward women—there are tops, dresses, and rompers, oh my—there’s a lot here for the fellas, too, like these knee-torn skinny jeans that I just can’t ever picture myself wearing.



Naipo Massager Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

There’s so much to be stressed out about nowadays, so why not decompress with a Naipo body massager? Only $30 (down from $50!) with the promo code “NAIPO407,” you can take advantage of some heated, deep kneaded massaging for your neck, back, shoulders, feet, and legs. The heat relaxes your muscles while the actual massage nodes get all the knots out of your body so you can feel somewhat at ease again. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone, just make sure to type in “NAIPO407” at checkout!



$30Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager with Heat Deep Kneading Massage for Neck, Back, Shoulder, Foot and Legs, Use at Home, Car, OfficeFrom amazonUse code NAIPO4073959 purchased by readersG/O Media may get a commissionBuy now

Buy One, Get One 50% Off Sitewide Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re one of those essential workers who don’t have the privilege of working at home, you’re likely doing something that requires standing all day, and you don’t want your feet screaming before lunchtime. Crocs have some of the most comfortable shoes and slip-ons you’ll find, and for the next two days, you can buy a pair and get a second one 50% off. This is a sitewide sale (with a few exceptions) and goes for men’s, women’s, and children’s styles.



Crocs will also throw in a free Jibbit charm when you buy four. These things slot into any of the various holes on your shoe for added custom personality. Granted, paying $4 for a glorified sticker seems ill-advised, but hey, it’s your money!

Advertisement

Amazon is giving away three months of access to its increasingly impressive music service, after which you’ll be asked to pay $8 monthly to continue. That’s cheaper than most others, though, and you may like what you find after signup.



Amazon has one of the most extensive catalogs with over 60 million tracks, and the mobile app supports Alexa and all the devices she loves to dwell in, so you don’t have to move an inch in bed to start that morning routine playlist.

While things are mostly not great right now, there’s plenty of great new music that’s come out recently, and there’s plenty of time to dive in. The Weeknd and Dua Lipa both just dropped excellent new retro-inspired albums, Jay Electronica’s much-awaited album finally came out last year after years of hype, and Thundercat just graced us with another record of groovy tunes. Whatever floats your boat, you can probably grab it on Tidal, and right now you can get a free trial for 30 days to give it a spin.

Bundle and Save on Select Movie Collections Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Once again, VUDU is allowing you to bundle several movies for one low price. You can bundle four Men In Black movies for $20, and to celebrate the launch of the Resident Evil 3 remake, three not-so-great-not-so-bad Resident Evil anime movies are going for $10. Other great deals include the entire 9-movie Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga collection for $100, eight Harry Potter movies for $70, all three Bad Boys films for $30 (or just the first two for $10), The Hunger Games 4-film collection for $25, a 3-film How to Train a Dragon collection for $25 for the kiddos, the entire 4-movie Shrek lineup for $21, and five Jurassic World / Jurassic Park movies for $45.



Advertisement

Want a slew of decent-to-good indie games you might not otherwise pay for? Twitch Prime has your back, and you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right now to download full games like Turok, Etherborn, Kathy Rain, Earthlock, and Lightmatter this month.



Not only that, but you can take home fresh loot for your daily mainstays, too, like the DOOMicorn Slayer Master Collection DLC pack which, yes, turns your Doom Guy into an ass-kicking, head-ripping, guns-blazing PINK. WINGED. UNICORN. What’s more metal than that? Oh, I don’t know, maybe a Rainbow Six Siege skin that transforms Mozzie the operator into A PIZZA SLICE.

All that and more when you sign up for Prime which also includes, mind you, free movies like the excellent The Last Black Man In San Francisco, Mid90s, and The Florida Project, among other modern day classics.

PreSonus Studio One 4 Recording Software Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

With all this extra time we have these days, it’s important to find something productive to fill it with. Whether you’ve been banging on drums in the garage since you were five or you’ve already made several revolutions around the gig block, there’s no better time to learn how to record a song or an entire album than right now, and PreSonus Studio One for Artists is some of the best software to get the job done. Amazon is issuing digital licenses for just $70, a 30% discount.



From recording podcasts and spoken word poetry to multi-layered tracks made-for-radio, PreSonus gives you everything you need. It supports unlimited vocal and instrumental tracks. You can even tickle your producer bone with support for virtual instruments and a live sampling engine.

It’s a little daunting, especially for beginners, but PreSonus has plenty of excellent tutorials to get you up to speed.

GMG Spring Sale Image : Capcom

Advertisement

Itching for the next big game? It may have already come out, albeit just recently. Green Man Gaming’s annual spring sale, which lasts through April 23, features a wide array of new releases both triple-A and indie. Resident Evil 3, for instance, hit the virtual shelf last week and is already down to $46. Need a co-op shooter to pass the time with a friend or significant other? Get Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition for a mere $44.



Other highlights include Monster Hunter World: Iceborne for $26, Just Cause 3: XXL Edition for $4, and one of my personal favorites, Assassin’s Creed Creed: Odyssey (Gold Edition) for $28. A good chunk of these games are jam-packed with DLC—or, in the case of MHW: Iceborne, ARE DLC—yielding countless hours of playtime. Here are some of the highlights. For the whole gamut of offerings, peruse this here landing page.

HORI Fighting Commander for Xbox One | $30 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If an arcade fighting stick is too rich for your casual blood, give the HORI Fighting Commander a try, the Xbox One version of which is down to its lowest price ever ($30) on Amazon. As a bonus, it also works with Xbox 360 and PC.



This isn’t a Sega Genesis controller, by the way, although I know it looks eerily similar. As you’ll notice, there are no analog sticks, which means you’ll have problems playing most games on Xbox One, but with a superior directional pad that can also emulate the left analog stick and two extra face buttons for combos, it’s perfect for 2D fighters.

My only knock is that it’s a wired controller, but that’s also a plus if you’re one of few who can perceive the extremely slight lag you get with wireless.

If The Sims, Second Life, et al. haven’t made it obvious that people would much rather live out exciting virtual lives than toil away in our boring reality, I’m here to inform you of the trend. Now that none of us are getting out of the house anytime soon (take that extroverts!) perhaps it’s time to try your hand at roleplaying, which you can do with a copy of Grand Theft Auto 5 for PC (Steam), which is just $15 at Humble Bundle.



Once you buy it, look up FiveM, and prepare to literally live a changed life. You can run jobs as a cop, an investigator, a paramedic, a mechanic, or just that homeless guy on the street who can’t get enough of the bubbly.

Advertisement

Or, you could just play through the campaign and hop online for PVP like everyone else.

6 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Missed out on the last big Game Pass Ultimate deal? Don’t fret. Amazon is once again offering to add free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate time to your account. You pay the usual $45 for three months, and Amazon will throw in another three months on top of that. You’re limited to one code per account and mailing address, too, so no hoarding—that’s what tissue is for.



Game Pass Ultimate is an insanely good deal. Not only do you get Xbox Live Gold access—which entitles you to multiplayer and free games each month—but you’ll also get instant access to the hundreds of games currently on offer via GamePass, including some heavy-hitting triple-A first-party titles on launch day like Gears of War 5.

P.S.: Microsoft is also running a pretty good deal of its own, giving you your first month of Game Pass Ultimate for just $1, after which your monthly bill jumps to the usual $15. This offer is only good for new subscribers.

Nearing the end of your PlayStation Plus subscription? It would normally cost you $60, but thanks to CDKeys, you can add a whole year to your account for just $36. PlayStation Plus is required for online play and cloud saves, but there are other premium benefits like free games, exclusive discounts, and Share Play. It doesn’t look like these shut-ins will go away quickly and quietly, so if you’re planning on filling your newfound time with a spot of gaming, PS+ is an absolute necessity.



Image : EA

For those feeling cooped up and isolated right now, take solace in the fact that you’re not alone. There’s a whole world of Sims people right now just waiting to be created and have their actions dictated by you. Lucky for you, The Sims 4 and its multitude of expansions and Game Packs are up to 88% off right now on Amazon.



While the base game is down to a mere $5, the expansions which normally sell for $40 a pop, are now around $20 each. Game Packs, which are smaller expansions featuring cosmetic upgrades, new settings, and bite-size storylines, are roughly $15 each. Whatever genre you’re in the mood for, The Sims 4 will likely scratch that itch, and for a pretty penny less right now too.

PowerA Nintendo Switch Wireless Controller (Zelda) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

PowerA’s Switch controllers have proven an excellent value for anyone taken aback by Nintendo’s sudden obsession with overpricing its accessories. Amazon happens to have an exclusive Satin Blue model with Princess Zelda front and center, and it rarely goes on sale. That changes today, however, as Amazon has chopped off a sizable $15 chunk, your final total being $35.



Sadly, like most third-party Switch controllers, you’ll be missing out on rumble, amiibo, and IR support, but when they’re this cheap, do you really care?

Anker USB-C Hub Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for ways to expand your computer capabilities, maybe you should try the Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub. It’s down to $20 with the code “KINJA8334" and can be used to plug in HDMI cords, SD cards, and USB-A cords so all of your devices can be utilized in tandem. This is especially useful for the new generation of computers that don’t have traditional USB or HDMI slots. Grab this deal before it goes away, just make sure to type in “KINJA8334" at checkout!



Anker’s PowerPort III Nano is a super tiny 18W charging marvel that’s the size of your iPhone’s wall adapter. However, this unit can also charge small laptops, your Switch, and basically any tablet in addition to your smartphone. And right now, it’s just $16 which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.



Just make sure to use the promo code KINJANANO at checkout to get the $14 price.

Anker Powerport 10 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for a nice, convenient way to charge every single device you own at one time, look no further than the Anker Powerport 10. It’s only $31 (down from $40) when you type in the promo code “AKHOMEPO1" at checkout! Because it’s called the Powerport 10, you’ll literally be able to charge up to 10 devices at one time! No more dead phones or Airpods, or other Bluetooth devices. They’re ready to go baybe! Grab this before it’s gone!



Advertisement

Powerwave Base Pad Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Make charging ten times easier with the Powerwave base pad from Anker. It’s only $11 with the promo code “PWAVE2505" and is able to charge your iPhones and Androids faster and more efficient. It comes with a no-slip design so your phone doesn’t move around or fall off while it’s charging. I would grab this deal before it’s gone—just make sure to type in the code “PWAVE2505" at checkout!



TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 ANC Wireless Headphones Graphic : Tercius Bufete

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 ANC over-ear headphones are down to just $34 today with promo code KINJAUY6.



The ANC won’t match Sony or Bose, but it’ll definitely do well, especially against consistent noises like fans or... your kids playing in the other room. They’ll last 30 hours on a single charge, are extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage.

YnM Weighted Blanket (Various) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

They’re filled with glass beads, breathable fabric, and you can attach a duvet for added style, comfort, and protection. Sizes range from Twin to King across 21 designs, and there are even different weight levels to choose from to better match your body, so head on through to Amazon, take your pick, and get ready for the best night of sleep you’ve had in a long while.

If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget Bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q10 are just $30 right now. Usually selling for about $40, this is the best discounts we’ve seen on these particular cans, just use the promo code LIFEQ10ANKER at checkout.



Unlike most budget Bluetooth headphones, these Anker Soundcore Life Q10 have the Hi-res audio stamp of approval, which Anker says guarantees “exceptional audio quality, awarded only to audio devices capable of producing the most accurate representation of what the artist intended.”

If you’re still using the headphones that came with your phone, suffice to say, these will be a significant upgrade.

You can listen to up to 60 hours of music before you’ll need to recharge or switch to a wired connection. If you do find a way to drain the battery, a quick five minute charge will give you up to five hours of listening time.

It’s always a good idea to prepare for the worst, so if you don’t already have one, you should add a high-octane flashlight to your survival arsenal. Black + Decker’s 5W LED flashlight can join your other gear for just $17, the lowest price we’ve ever seen. It shines at 500 lumens, which is bright enough to poke in the dark, but probably not fit for a search party (which we hope you’ll never have to do). The flashlight features a rechargeable alkaline battery that lasts up to 10 hours.



Black & Decker 5W 500 Lumens Flashlight Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Our killer feature, however, is that you hold it like a gun, which could keep you in decent shape for laser tag and paintball.

TaoTronics LED String Lights KINJAOVW Graphic : Jordan McMahon

A little goes a long way when it comes to home decor. If your room is feeling a little dim, or you just want to add a bit of extra sparkle to your new crib, these TaoTronics LED string lights add a pleasant, warm light to the room, and right now you can get them for $8 using the code KINJAOVW.

Pringles Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I’m not a chip fan, but for some reason, Pringles do it for me. I can’t tell you why. Maybe it’s the texture or the taste, or the actual packaging it comes in...who knows?! What I DO know is that for a cheap $9, you can get a hold of a cute little Pringles variety pack of chips. With flavors like BBQ and sour cream and onion, you’ll be able to crunch, crunch, crunch until the cows come home. Grab a pack before they’re gone.



Graphic : Gabe Carey

Get ready to step into some new garb. Even though we can’t legally flex in most public places (which is good!), you do need to put on real people clothes when you’re strolling around in the park or hiking an upstate trail. Luckily, Huckberry’s got your back, with a ton of categories discounted as part of its spring flash sale.



Here are some of the highlights:

Now who’s “not getting dressed in the morning?” Find your look and wear it, too.

Spongebob Squarepants Socks Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Well, legend says it’s Spongebob Squarepants, but I ain’t going down there myself to check. You probably aren’t, either. Since you already know the answer, you can stay comfy in bed, warm feet and all, with socks designed based on your favorite yellow piece of ocean pollution and friends. The latest promotion from Happy Socks features Spongebob-themed feet-huggers starting at $8 for kids and $16 for adults, plus gift bundles ranging from $32 to $96.



Almost all the socks feature Spongebob, and there are also some with compatriot starfish and dense best friend Patrick, the endlessly annoyed Squidward (who is the ultimate deceiver, by the way—he’s actually an octopus), and archnemesis of Mr. Krabs (and choice gumbo ingredient) Plankton. This promotion is limited and runs through April 20.

GoPro Fusion 5.2K Camera Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Whether you love hitting the slopes or trekking the mountains, a GoPro is perfect for capturing your exploits in the elements. Sure, you can’t go and do much of that stuff right now, but this lockdown is bound to end eventually (right?) and it’s hard to beat B&H Photo’s current price on the GoPro Fusion. It’s going for $200, which is $100 cheaper than Best Buy has it, and loads more down from the $600 MSRP.



The GoPro Fusion supports spherical 5.2K video recording at 30 frames per second, and if that isn’t smooth enough, there’s a still-impressive 3K mode with 60 frames per second available. You can use it on land, in the air, and under the sea thanks to its waterproof design. Other neat features include built-in GPS, voice control, and 360-degree audio capture.

KYOKU 10.5" Yanagiba Knife Japanese Sushi Knife Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Prepare poke bowls and sushi like a pro with this discounted KYOKU 10.5" Yanagiba Knife Japanese Sushi Knife. If you clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code, the price on this beautiful 10.5" drops down to just $29.



If you’re unfamiliar, Kyokyu makes an entire line of beautifully-made, super sharp knives. And our readers really like them, too. These Yanagiba knives are perfectly suited for slicing up raw fish into thin slices. Or, possibly, fillets of meat for Korean BBQ.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

With most kids home from school by now and many unable to kill hours at the park making fragile sandcastles with local friends, Alexa could be the ultimate alternative. If you’re not weirded out by your little ones talking to an AI robotic voice—which you shouldn’t if they’ve already resorted to their imaginary buddies—the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition could be the perfect substitute. Amazon is knocking $10 off the cost of one.



The Echo Dot Kids Edition is just like any other Echo Dot, giving you hands-free access to countless Alexa skills. The difference here is that it has a funky fun color scheme, the skills are all child-friendly, and there’s enough parental control to give you peace of mind.

Advertisement

Seriously upgrade your desk and invest in one of Elevation Lab’s under-desk headphone anchors. These offerings from Elevation Lab is one of our favorite de-cluttering accessories, which allowing you to hang your headphones underneath your desk, rather than taking up space on top of it.



Right now, you can take 20% off The Anchor, The Anchor Pro, and the new Anchor Side with coupon code KINJAROCKS.

Raise your hands if you’ve been going through your wine faster lately. It’s ok, we all have been, in Beyoncé’s words, drinking more than usual and you know what? That’s fine! Luckily, for all of my wine lovers I have a cute little deal for you. Wine.com is offering new customers a whole $20 off of orders over $100! All you have to do is type in the code “NEW2020" at checkout. Now you can pour all your whites, reds, and rosés without fear of possibly running out when there’s a virtual happy hour planned in 20 minutes! Grab this deal and it will truly be five-o-clock, somewhere.



Bigger Deals Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, adventurers can save up to 30% off outdoorsy goods with REI’s huge sale. The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Patagonia, Arc’teryx, The North Face, Prana, Fjallravenand, and a whole lot more. This sale runs until the April 15, but don’t put off filling your cart.



While we, of course, encourage social distancing. A big part of me is gearing up for when I finally get to go outside—and trust me, I intent on not being indoors for a big chunk of that.

Whether you’re looking to add some new spring jackets, boots, camping gear, this sale’s got you covered. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.

Sooner or later, you’ll be able to go outside and drink all the mojitos you want. And when that time comes, you’ll be glad you invested in a couple of fresh new Stretch Twill Chino 5-Pocket Shorts from JACHS NY.



When you use the promo code CHS at checkout, you can nab one of of JACHS’ comfy, stretchy, and breezy chino shorts for a low $29. And as always they offer free returns, so go wild.

EyeBuyDirect Sale Image : EyeBuyDirect

If you’re looking for a decent pair of glasses, boy do I have a deal for you! From now until April 16th, you can buy one pair of frames and get another for 50% off with the code “BOHO.” For everyone who needs glasses to see well, that sounds like a great deal. Not only that, but EyeBuyDirect can also get 30% off any order over $65 with the code “TAN30.” Just remember that you can’t combine both of these offers—so type in whichever deal makes the most sense for you!