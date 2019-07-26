Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

10% off Casper mattresses, an Amazon Fire TV Cube, and a sale on AmazonBasics Fitness lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.

Right now you can get this VIZIO 65" Class P-Series 4K UHD TV for about $1,000 and die happy.



When Gizmodo took a look at it, they were quite impressed:

The Vizio P-Series Quantum is an upgraded version of the company’s more affordable P-Series which, for a 65-inch, retails for $1,200. What you get with the Quantum is a brighter display, a wider color gamut, more local dimming zones, and a slightly slicker design. It’s also $1,000 more expensive.

With this deal, you’re getting all the benefits of P-Series Quantum, for less than the price of a P-Series. Plus it’s got Dolby Vision, Chromecast built-in, and a show-stopping design.

So don’t wait, this deal won’t last long.

Whether you require the raw power, advanced screen, and superior camera, and USB-C connectivity of the latest and greatest iPad Pros, or if the standard 9.7 iPad can fulfill your tablet needs, Amazon’s offering many of Apple’s latest tablets for some of the best prices we’ve seen.



The quality of the deals varies by size and capacity, so we tried to provide a little context for each configuration below.

64GB 11" iPad Pro - $650, a new all-time low price.

256GB 11" iPad Pro - $775, within $25 of an all-time low, and the second best deal we’ve ever seen.

512GB 11" iPad Pro - $950, a match for an all-time low price.

1TB 11" iPad Pro | $1,299, a new all-time low price.

64GB 12.9" iPad Pro | $825, a new all-time low price

256GB 12.9" iPad Pro | $975, within $25 of an all-time low price.

512GB 12.9" iPad Pro | $1,100, a new all-time low price

1TB 12.9" iPad Pro | $1,450, a match for an all-time low price.

32GB iPad | $249, within $20 of an all-time low price, but pretty standard at this point.

128GB iPad | $330, within $2 of an all-time low, but again, not an uncommon deal.

Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is basically the love child of a Fire TV Stick and an Echo Dot, and Woot’s blowing them out for $60 each today. That’s half the cube’s normal price, and a better deal than we saw on Prime Day.



At $120, it was probably a tough sell, but at this price it may be worth it.

If you’re still listening to any of your TVs through their built-in spekaers, this 29" VIZIO sound bar is fantastic upgrade for $60.



Without a subwoofer, this might not be ideal for a main home theater sound system, but it’d be just fine for, say, your bedroom TV. And when your screen’s turned off, it’ll also work as a massive Bluetooth speaker for playing music from your phone. Today’s price is $20 less than usual, and an all-time low.

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $6 on this replacement from Aukey (with code YIAZF27X). It’s only slightly larger than Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (shared between the ports) to charge your devices faster.



Compared to similar-sized USB-C chargers like Anker’s PowerPort Atom, it’s a little dated at this point, but at $6, it doesn’t really matter.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

I’m not sure if this is a deal for us, or a deal for Equifax, but it’s definitely a deal for someone (lawyers). The claims process just opened following a class action settlement on behalf of the 147 million Americans whose data was exposed in the massive 2017 Equifax data breach. If your data was compromised, even if you haven’t (yet) had your identity stolen, you can get at least $125 cash now, and it only takes a minute.



To find out if you’re eligible, just visit this page (or fill out and mail this form if you were under 18 at the time of the breach), and enter your name and the last six digits of your social security number. If you were impacted, you’ll be able to provide your contact info, and choose whether you want $125 cash or 10 years of free credit monitoring. Technically, you’re only supposed to claim the $125 if you have credit monitoring from elsewhere, but Credit Karma (which I’ve personally used for years) offers it for free.

If you actually spent time or lost money dealing with the effects of the hack, you’ll also be able to submit documentation to be reimbursed for both, in addition to your $125 flat fee, up to a maximum $20,000.

A quick poll of our team (all of whom except Tercius were eligible for the payment, which he’s devastated about) revealed that most of us would rather have the $125 than to have not been hacked in the first place, which is probably very wrongheaded of us. Let us know what you think in the comments!

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this 10% sitewide sale (live now) holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



They’ve run the same deal for a few other holidays this year, but this is still a solid deal if you’re in the market for a great bed.

To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code SLEEPCOOL at checkout to see the savings stack up.

Umbra’s Twilight Rod takes your curtains from the windows to the wall, so the sun doesn’t peek in through the sides and wake you up at an ungodly hour. You can pick up a rod for $27 today on Amazon, down from the usual $35, and if it helps you sleep in just once, I’d say it paid for itself.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you have a hard time portioning your food, it is time to invest in a digital scale for your kitchen. When you’re baking or cooking, exact portions are very important. You never want too much baking soda in your cookies. Right now, you can get Etekcity Food Digital Scale for $10 only Amazon.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Kershaw’s PT-1 is a keychain tool with three separate functions: a pry bar, a flathead screwdriver, and (what you’ll use it for 99% of the time) a bottle opener. I’d also add a fourth though: packing tape breaker. It’s not a blade, so it won’t slice open a package, but it’d be useful for getting them started so you can claw them open with your fingers. Just $5, a steal.



Do you spend most of your summer sleeping under your top sheet, rather than using a blanket or comforter? It is just too hot to have something so thick on top of you. If you’ve wanted to try a weighted blanket, but thought it would be too hot to do so during the summer, you’re in luck. You can get a 15-pound 60" x 80" ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket for only $46 on Amazon when you clip the $13 coupon and use the promo code KINJA30ZL. The 20-pound blanket is $54 when you use the code 40RMS79J. These blankets are made with breathable cotton fabric and is filled with glass beads.



Have you been saying “I’ll take care of that next weekend” every time you see the messy corner of your garage? Or has your garage become so overrun, you can’t even park in it anymore? Thankfully, you can declutter with Up to 35% Off Select Garage Storage Equipment at Home Depot today. You can choose from workbenches, mounted units, storage cabinets, steel shelving, and more. Just remember, this is Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Day and available only until the end of the day.



WeMo smart switches are basically the atomic unit of home automation, and you can pick one up for just $18 today, the best price we’ve seen outside of Black Friday.



Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

Have your friends been talking about what they cook in their air fryer non-stop? You’re not alone. Everyone is ranting and raving about air fryers and how incredible they are. If you’ve been on the fence about testing one, now is your chance. You can snag a Secura 5.5 Qt. Air Fryer for $70 on Amazon when you clip the $20 off coupon.



Want to keep your money and small valuables really safe from pickpockets while traveling? This belt includes a hidden zipper pouch on the inside, which...yeah, that ought to do it.



If that weren’t enough to make you feel secure, the belt also comes with two bonuses: Up to $300 in reimbursements in the event that items are stolen from the belt, and two Recovery Tags from ReturnMe, a worldwide lost and found company.

So if you have any trips on the docket, you can get the belt for just $11 today with promo code TQQ2SJ8T.

Photo: Huckberry

If you’ve been on the market for a new set of bed sheets that feel more “adult” than your old college ones, stop and take a look. We won’t shame you for hanging onto your sheets for so long, but it is time to say goodbye. Right now, you can get 20% off Upstate Pure Washed Cotton Sheets at Huckberry. These sheets are made from pure cotton fabric and are said to get even softer with every wash. They have a top and bottom indicator tag, so you’ll never put them on the bed the wrong way again. A Queen set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases and is currently $96 during this sale, while a King set is $110.



Photo: Butcher Box

Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up before July 29, you’ll also get three pounds of organic chicken wings in every box for the life of your subscription, for no additional charge. Who doesn’t want a wing night every month forever?



Better yet, all of those wings will come from free-range chickens that are USDA Certified Organic, were never given antibiotics or added hormones.

The three pound wing bonus comes bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choice of proteins.

Does anyone need some kettlebells? A yoga mat? Are you extra fancy and use those pushup handles that rotate? If you’ve been looking to upgrade or add to your gym at home, you’re in luck. You can grab a bunch of fitness items from AmazonBasics during today’s sale on Woot. You can choose from a 10-pound, 45-pound, or 50-pound kettlebell, depending on how intense you’d like your workouts to be. If you’re into pilates, you can get the resistance training Magic Ring Circles.



Just remember, these deals are for today only, or while supplies last.

It’s time for a sale on minimalist cool watches from Breda. Right now, the brand’s Phase Collection is 50% off with promo code PHASE50, so you can snag a sleek Swiss Movement timepiece for less than $100. Just don’t let the clock run out on these great prices; this sale ends next week.



Summertime is best spent by the water, so go ahead and cannonball into a Backcountry’s July Swimwear Sale. A thousand styles for men and women, from brands like Roxy, Maji, prAna, Vitamin A, and more, are all swimming around in this pool of savings. Just be sure to snag the styles you want before this prices go underwater for good.



Got a kink in your neck from lifting something a little too heavy, or getting too confident in your yogi abilities? You might want to get yourself a massage roller to use after every workout or after a night of sleeping a little funny. Right now, you can grab the Gaiam Restore Pressure Point Massage Roller for $8 on Amazon.



Summer brings nice weather and vacations...and also it’s own set of skincare woes. If your face is at odds with the heat, head over to Paula’s Choice, where right now, you can save up to 30% on summer skincare essentials, including SPF moisturizers, exfoliants, and serums. Best of all, if you spend $75 or more, use promo code SUMMER to get a free full-size product of your choosing. It’s a sale your skin will savor all season long.



Here we go again: Clear the Rack is on at Nordstrom Rack. And while we know and love this sale for being full to the brim with heavily discounted styles for men, women, and kids, this time around, Clear the Rack is really stepping things up with over 23,000—yes, you read that correctly—items included in the promotion. Shoppers will be able to snag these already marked-down styles with an extra 25% off at checkout, for a total of up to 75% off savings. Today, the sale is open to Nordy Club members only (it’s free to join); it will be open to everyone tomorrow.



The best way to sift through this massive stock is probably to sort by your favorite brands, since a few of your favorites — including Nike, Cole Haan, Nike, Levi’s, Kate Spade, and so, so many more — are up for grabs on clearance. And be sure to keep an eye out for some of our most beloved styles, like these Greats Royale sneakers, our favorite Bonobos Riviera floral shirt, a classic grey sweatshirt, or a pair of Adidas pool slides. No matter what you’re in the market for, chances are it’s among the thousands of great deals that the Rack is clearing out now.

Image: Jachs

There is never a wrong time to stock up on henleys and hoodies, even if a heatwave did just end. You can shop Garment Dye Knits from Jachs to find a bunch of henleys, polos, crewnecks, and hoodies for only $14 to $19. You can get the knits on sale when you use the promo code GDCLEANUP. Henley lovers have five different styles of henley to choose from, all of which are sold in seven colors or more.



Photo: Indochino

Buying a suit off the rack is almost always a disappointing experience. It never fits quite right, the selection is limited, and it always feels like you’re spending way too much for a garment that you don’t really love.



Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more Read

Indochino addresses all of these shortcomings with custom tailored suits (and more!) that are cut to fit your specific body, and that allow you to tweak all of the little details and accoutrements to your liking. So today, head over there and design totally unique suit that’s built just for you for just $299 with promo code KINJA19.

That code will work on any of the suits on this page, and includes all of your customizations and shipping. If you get it and it doesn’t fit quite right, you can even go into an Indochino store to get it adjusted or remade for free, or even get reimbursed after taking it to another local tailor if you don’t have an Indochino store near you.

Just about the only thing it doesn’t include is a shirt to wear underneath, and they’ve got you covered there too with a $59 shirt of your choice with promo code KINJA19. And just because it’s “just a shirt” doesn’t mean you don’t get a ton of customizations here too. You can configure it with six different collars, multiple lengths (say, if you want to wear it untucked), short sleeved or long sleeved, and more.

Zappos sales don’t come around too often, but right now, this one-stop shoe shop is marking down over 85,000 items—I swear, that’s not a typo!—with their 20th Birthday Sale.



The best way to sort through a sale of this size is to filter by brand, and as you’ve probably guessed by now, select styles from a slew of your favorites—including Adidas, Nike, Cole Haan, Frye, Puma, Sam Edelman, and more—are among the great deals available. And don’t forget, while Zappos is shoe central, they do also have great deals on apparel, including Columbia outerwear, joggers, socks, and more.

Be sure to use promo code BDAY20 to score even more savings on select items. You’d better start sifting through this sale now, so you can snag everything you need to start fall off on the right foot.

If Mario and his friends are a little too family-friendly for your taste, pick up Darksiders: Warmastered Edition for just $20 and hack and slash your way through the apocalypse.



In Kotaku’s review, it seems like Darksiders is kindof like a Zelda game skinned to look like God of War. While the game is unlikely to truly “wow” you, it’s a solid game that’ll keep you entertained, at least until the new one arrives.

Once upon a time, the NES Classic was so hard to find, that eBay resellers could sell them at a 2-3x markup.



Then, for a few blessed months, you could easily find them in stores, in stock, for MSRP. It was glorious.

But alas, if you missed that moment in time, they’re now really hard to find again. But lo and behold, you can actually buy a refurb from Nintendo’s eBay storefront for $50 right now, while supplies last. It’s not a huge discount, but it is the best deal we’ve ever seen on this thing.



Whether you played the original or not, Dark Souls Remastered is worth picking up for action RPG fans, if only to better understand its dedicated following. Amazon just knocked it down to $16 after you clip the coupon code (from its original $40), which is the best price yet.



Photo: Pop Chart

We all have our movie blind spots. Those essential, genre-defining films that we’ve just never seen for one reason or another. My worst offenders are probably the Lord of the Rings and Godfather films.



But now, Pop Chart went and made a poster that can motivate you to cross those movies off your list, literally. Spanning 3' by 2' and featuring over 1,500 movies sorted by genre, each title has a three-section circle next to it that you pencil in to mark whether you loved the film, liked it, or merely just watched it. And in true Pop Chart fashion, it looks great too.

The poster starts shipping out on July 29, but you can preorder it today for 25% off with promo code TWOTHUMBSUP. That’ll bring the poster by itself down to $30, but you can also throw in some frames or poster rails to hang it, and the code will work on those as well.

Photo: Amazon

Do you know someone who loves dinosaurs as much as my nephew Charlie does? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t pick up the Jurassic Park 25th Anniversary Collection. This Blu-ray set includes Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World. Sadly, no Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom but you do get a bunch of bonus features, and even digital copies.



$20 is the best price we’ve ever seen on this particular collection, so act fast before this deal is extinct. (Can you believe I’m single and don’t know if I don’t have any kids?)

Chrome Industries makes some of the coolest bags you can own and right now you can save up to 60% off bags, shirts, shorts and other gear during their End of Season clearance sale.



Better still, you can get free shipping with orders over $100 during this sale. For me, the ones to pay attention to are the Urban Ex Gas Gan Backpack (down to $60 from a usual price for $150) and the Macheto Travel Pack for $80 (down from a usual $200.)

The only thing better than wandering through the boho fantasy land that is Anthropologie IRL, is getting sucked into one of their sales online. Right now, everything in the sale section at Anthro, from unique apparel and accessories to creatively designed homewares, is an extra 50% off. To top it off, there’s nothing you need to do to take advantage of this deal; just add to cart, and the discount will be automatically applied. Oh, and by the way, there are currently over 2,100 items under Anthropologie’s sale section. Happy browsing!



A new season means it’s a good time time to upgrade your watches, bags, and other accessories, and Fossil, a brand that’s had your back since practically the Jurassic Period, is coming through with a deal you’ll dig. Take up to 50% off the retailer’s clearance items for men and women at Fossil’s Semi-Annual Sale, and score a set of deeply discounted styles that will never go extinct, trend-wise.



If your summer wardrobe isn’t looking so hot, it’s time to hit up Original Penguin. Their Lit Summer Clearance sale is on now, which means select styles including polos, tees, button-downs, and pants are up to 50% off. Plus, use promo code EXTRA15 to score an additional 15% off your purchase. Prices start at just $10, so it’s a pretty lit opportunity to score some hot looks.



A guy could build his entire wardrobe at Perry Ellis. They offer everything from tees to suits, and if it’s in their sale section today, it’s an extra 40% off at checkout, plus you can score free shipping with promo code FREESHIPPING. We’re talking $20 belts, $30 tees, $40 watches, so load up!

If you have kids, work with kids, or just go outside of your home, in general, you are surrounded by germs. As long as kids aren’t sneezing directly into your mouth, there is an easy way to combat germs. Hand sanitizer is vital for people in literally any workspace, be it a standard office, classroom, restaurant, or elsewhere. Right now, you can snag a 4-pack of PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Soothing Gel for only $14 on Amazon. Cold and flu seasons is basically around the corner at the rate summer is flying by, so why not stock up now while it is on sale?



If your home features a lot of built-in lights controlled by a relatively small number of light switches, it’ll probably be cheaper and easier to make them “smart” by replacing your switches, rather than your bulbs.



That’s especially true today, since you can get a three-pack of TP-Link Kasa smart light switches for $60, matching an all-time low. Just swap these in for your existing switches, and you’ll be able to control all the lights on the switch with your phone or your favorite voice assistant. And yes, you can still use it like a regular light switch too, so you don’t have to shout at Alexa to turn on the lights when you walk through the front door (but you can if you enjoy doing that).

You might not have heard of Kyoku, but we found their Daimyo damascus steel chef’s knife to be a joy to use, and spellbindingly beautiful to look at too.



Now, you can save $20 on two of the company’s other knives from the same line. The 8.5" Kiritsuke ($78 with promo code KYOKUBVX) is almost certainly longer than the blade you’re using now, which can help you chop more stuff at once, though I think most would find it a bit unwieldy. Instead, I’d recommend the 7" Santoku ($80 with promo code KYOKUDSZ) for most home chefs. That length of blade is long enough for almost anything you’re likely to do in the kitchen, and the curved, ergonomic blade makes it easy to rock back and forth when chopping herbs and vegetables.

Keep the party going even after the sunsets with these discounted, solar-powered Tiki torches. Use promo code KJTIKI to drop the price on the single unit, two-pack and four-pack down to just $22, $37 and $62 respectively. (For comparison’s sake, this single unit costs $30 on Amazon.)



These LED lamps will run for 8-10 hours and since these are solar-powered, there’s no need to plug them in or refill them with gas. Each lamp comes with one lantern holder, one female, male extension stakes and one ground stake.

If you’re thinking of going... um... protesting with them... the inventory has been replaced with something else. Please keep moving.

Do you have a bunch of birds or squirrels ruining your garden and yard? If you’ve tried to keep them out with no success, you can test out a scarecrow. Don’t get an ugly, giant scarecrow that’ll give your kids nightmares. Get this Premium Garden Scarecrow Owl, which will probably not make your kids terrified of owls (no promises). It is only $11 on Daily Steals when you use the promo code KJOWL.

If you want to keep track of your summer weight loss goals, the new model of Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is on sale today for just $20 right now, matching the best price we’ve ever seen on a smart scale from a major brand.



In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone, and send it to those platforms’ Google Health and Apple HealthKit apps. You can see my impressions of the previous model