Friday's Best Deals: Amazon Echo Flex, Lipsmaker Chapstick, Cuisinart Cookware Set, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Pedroncelli Wine, and More

A Cuisinart cookware set, and Audro charging stand, a case of Pedroncelli wine from Friends, a Skil drill driver, and a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub lead Friday’s best deals.



Save 70% on 3 Years Image : NordVPN

The Limited Edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Glows in the Dark, And... Read on The Inventory

In our reader sourced roundup of the best VPNs, Kinja commenter Gigith called NordVPN, “Pretty solid for one of the marketed VPNs.” With concerns over security once again looming over the American public, no thanks to reopening conversations around Section 215 of the Patriot Act, now is the time to secure your browsing data from prying eyes. As always, NordVPN strikes a nice balance between pricing and features, and it’s 70% off when you pay for 3 years.



While NordVPN is no stranger to controversy (its servers were reportedly breached in March 2018), the company has at least been candid about its shortcomings. It also boasts “military-grade encryption,” and keep up to six devices protected at a time. You can learn more about NordVPN here, but the gist is this: If you don’t want your internet service provider spying on you it might be time to invest around $3/month on a VPN. If not for Nord then for one of these discounted options.

Aduro 3-in-1 Charging Stand for Apple Devices Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Convergence is a lost art. If you can rope all your mobile device charging needs into one neat device, you should, and this Aduro stand is perfect for those in the Apple family. It has charging bases for the iPhone, Apple Watch, and your AirPods, allowing you to continue using any of the devices while their digital bellies are being refilled with all the nutritious electrons they can handle. It’s only $19 at SideDeal.



Sonos Playbase (Renewed) Image : Sonos

Embrace even more sizable savings by opting for Amazon’s renewed (refurbished) version of the Sonos Playbase, which chops another $100 off the site’s new price. This price is only available for the white version, with the black version providing less dramatic savings.



Rosewill 3.5" Hard Drive Enclosure Graphic : Gabe Carey

Do you have a pile of useless hard drives sitting around the house? Then you’re either a lapsed tech journalist like me or just a regular weirdo. Either way, instead of throwing ‘em out and contributing more to our planet’s slow demise, you can breathe new life into your internal hard drive with this $24 enclosure from Rosewill. Not only is it a fun project to get your mind off things while you’re stuck at home, but it adds some practical value to your self-destructive components hoarding.



Just latch it onto the SATA cable found inside, screw on the rear gate, and you’re ready to start moving terabytes’ worth of anime and video games to watch and play on any PC or laptop in your house. A built-in 80mm fan keeps your drive running cool the whole time. This enclosure supports 3.5" SATA HDDs and features an LED display that shows you the temperature and RPM speed at a given time. A switch on the back lets you toggle the fan on and off while eSATA and USB 3.0 ports ensure universal coverage.

McAfee Anti-Virus Software Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Are you tired of your slow-ass computer becoming slower and slower after another computer virus? Well, you should check out McAfee’s Anti-Virus software. For $10, you can get a year’s subscription to secure your online browsing for Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 9, and 10. Grab it before it’s gone.



HP 4-Port USB-C Hub Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

You won’t want to miss MorningSave’s featured deal, where you can get an HP USB-C hub for just $17. You’ll achieve 5-gigabit speeds over four different USB-A 3.0 ports, giving you fast data transfers and power for countless devices. We doubt these will last long, so snap one up at your earliest convenience.



Jabra Elite 75t (Refurbished) Photo : Caitlin McGarry ( Gizmodo )

True wireless earbuds aren’t a niche category anymore. If the Apple-exclusive AirPods are off the table, and you’d rather not get a cheap AirPods knockoff on Amazon, the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are a great alternative. Their sound quality is among the best in the category, and they’ve got enough battery life to keep your tunes playing all day. Typically, they’ll run you $180, but a refurbished pairis only $100 on Newegg right now. You might not get the convenience of a charging case like you’d get with AirPods, but your ears won’t mind when you can finally walk around the house without worrying about your headphones snagging on something anymore.



RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank KJRPB010

You never know when you’ll need a power bank. Whether the lights go out or you’re going on a remote hiking trip that’ll absolutely come with some Animal Crossing breaks along the way, the RAVPower 16750mAh packs enough umph to last you to your destination. Better yet, it costs just $16 with our exclusive promo code KJRPB010.



Plug it in at checkout and watch your savings soar. RAVPower claims its 2A ports reduce charging times by half and that its 16750 portable charger is 20% smaller than an iPhone 8. It also comes in white, but sadly this deal only extends to the plain black model.

Save 25% on Gosund and Nitebird Smart Home Products Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

For today’s Gold Box at Amazon, you’ll find discounted smart home products from Gosund and Nitebird, including smart plugs (4-pack for $22), dimmers and switches (four for $57), and LED light strips ($16) long enough to fit TVs up to 60 inches, all up to 25% off. The plugs and switches don’t require a hub to use, and everything here supports both Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands for hands-free control.



TP-Link Archer AX10 Wi-Fi 6 Router Graphic : Gabe Carey

Everyone knows that one person on the Zoom conference call whose internet SUCKS SO BAD you can’t hear anything they’re saying. In some cases, you can chalk this up to shoddy ISP coverage or outages. However, most of the time a router upgrade will do the trick. Now on sale for 13% less, the TP-Link AX1500 supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard, boasting speeds up to 1.5Gbps. Chances are your internet isn’t fast enough to reach this ceiling and won’t be for a while.



For a lot of households, though, congestion is more of a problem than speed. With too many devices connected at the same time, an older router would be throttled by the heavy concentration of streaming, gaming, and web browsing. In contrast, the TP-Link AX1500 is prepared for just about anything. Because it’s got OFDMA and MU-MIMO, it works to intelligently move resources to the devices that need them most while lessening the strain from lighter tasks. In other words, this router is more functional than the US government.

TeamGroup 512GB microSD card Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Getting your hands on a Switch is tough right now, but if you’ve managed to grab one, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got enough storage to keep the games going. The more storage you buy upfront, the less you’ll have to worry about it later, so maybe skip the 64GB card and grab something that can hold a bit more. This 512GB microSD card from TeamGroup is down to $65 on Newegg for Father’s Day, and it should be enough to store all your games and saves without stress.



Father’s Day is around the corner, and if your dad is anything like mine, what he REALLY wants is shiny new tech to bedeck the living room with. The Vizio M-Series, a TV I proudly own and game on, is an affordable place to start. For $399 at Newegg, you can get the 55" version refurbished for $399. Considering this set regularly goes for over $500 or is completely out of stock everywhere else, this my friends is a steal.



For the uninitiated, the Vizio M-Series puts picture quality first. Equipped with Dolby Vision and HDR10, it leverages quantum dot technology to make colors pop while deep blacks reach impressive heights. Although its smart features leave something to be desired, it does have AirPlay so you can “cast” content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Otherwise, I recommend pairing this TV with a Roku Ultra, Streaming Stick+, or even an Apple TV for stans of Tim Apple.

JBL Bluetooth Headphones Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for some sweet, sweet silence to block out everything right now you should try a pair of JBL Bluetooth headphones. They’re $80, which is 20% off ( with the original list price at $100), and have noise-canceling capability. The headphones also have about 16 hours of listening time, so you can go on and on all-day jamming to your favorite tunes. Grab these before they’re gone!



Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless earbuds Image : Jabra

Nobody likes feeling your headphone cables flail around as you’re on your morning jog or just out and about. True Wireless headphones help alleviate that and give you a sleek way to blast your favorite playlist or catch up on a couple podcasts, but they get expensive pretty quickly. Jabra’s Elite Active 65t True Wireless earbuds can run up to 15 hours on a single charge, with the use of its charging case, and can connect to Siri, Alexa, or Google Now for quick voice controls. Typically, they run about $170, but for today and tomorrow, you can get a refurbished pair for $50 on Newegg. There’s a newer model, the 75t, which does offer some nice upgrades, but for the discount, you’re still getting some seriously good earbuds, so don’t fret too much.

Microsoft and CD Projekt have teamed up to launch one of the coolest limited edition Xbox One consoles we’ve seen to date. For $300 at Best Buy—or $400 at Amazon when that eventually sells out—you can grab a specially designed 1TB Xbox One X (at this point, you can’t NOT play this game in 4K), complete with a copy of Cyberpunk 2077, a voucher for its first expansion, and a limited edition controller in silver and black with red accents.



Don’t forget that Cyberpunk 2077 is an Xbox Smart Delivery game, meaning you’ll be able to get the best version of it on the Xbox Series X at no additional cost if you decide to upgrade later this year.

The console is ... interesting, to say the absolute least. I love the rusty old electronics feel, but I can’t help but think back to all those Xbox One VCR memes.

But that’s just what we see on the surface. Things could look much more interesting once it’s nestled safely under your entertainment stand. The console glows in the dark, and it shifts color based on where you’re sitting and how the light hits it, all to commemorate the grand opening of Night City.

You’ll also note the controller, which doesn’t exactly match the console, but comes with its own unique symbolism to match main character Johnny Silverhand’s (or as I like to call him, Keanu Prime) half-human, half-cybernetic makeup.

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

By the way, you can order the controller separately right now for $75 if you want, and it ships immediately. The game itself is also $50 at Amazon right now.

This one HAS to be on your radar if you’re an avid collector. Pre-order now before they’re all claimed!



And you may as well pick this little guy up, too. Just because.

Today at Amazon, get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $25 ($20 off). The subscription grants you free and discounted games, access to an ever-growing list of Game Pass games, online play, and more across Xbox One and PC.



Nearing the end of your PlayStation Plus subscription? It would normally cost you $60, but today at Amazon, you can add a whole year to your account for just $42. You can also grab 12 months of PlayStation Now for the same price.



PlayStation Plus is required for online play and cloud saves, but there are other premium benefits like free games, exclusive discounts, and Share Play. It doesn’t look like these shut-ins will go away quickly and quietly, so if you’re planning on filling your newfound time with a spot of gaming, PS+ is an absolute necessity.



As for PlayStation Now, you get unlimited streaming access to over 800 new and classic games dating back to the original PlayStation, and around 300 of those (from PS4 and PS2 only, for some strange reason) can be downloaded directly.

Relive the moment that The Mandalorian learned to tame the wily Blurg and ultimately earned its respect with this sizable premium Funko POP.



It stands five inches tall and is 25% off the list price, with a 4.7-star customer rating at Amazon. There’s a vast line of The Mandalorian POP! toys, with a number of Baby Yoda ones that have been frequently selling out.

25% Off Batwing Ita Bag Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I love an ita bag because it’s a safe way to display your pin collection without the fear of losing any of them. This dreamy goth girl ita bag can be just that. I’ve seen ita backpacks before but this one is really unique with its little batwings and devil tail. Yes, it’s a very specific look but it’s also 25% off and extremely cute.



It can be converted into a backpack or kept as a crossbody bag. It is a good medium size as well, plenty of room on the inside. It’s made from high-quality durable polyurethane leather. And most customers mentioned using it exclusively for their pin, saying they were able to get up to twenty or so stuck on there. This bag is super sharp and perfect for any gothic lolita aesthetic you might be going for. But honestly is just devilishly adorable.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

If you can’t wait to guzzle beer and chuck a mean axe at thine foes, pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which Amazon is making a bit cheaper to do with a temporary $10 discount on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.



Unfortunately, it’s unclear whether standard pre-orders come with the Way of the Berserker mission Ubisoft originally advertised as Amazon no longer highlights that benefit. You do, however, get Amazon’s pre-purchase price guarantee, so if the price drops more between now and release date (it probably won’t), your final total is automatically adjusted.

Don’t forget that Amazon doesn’t charge until it ships, so don’t hesitate to secure your copy!

Up to 50% off Pop Vinyls Graphic : Gabe Carey

It is my contention that Funko Pops are tacky. I also have at least three of them displayed in the shelving unit next to my bed. We contain multitudes. Right now you can do the same—at a steep discount in Amazon’s Gold Box sale. Want to show off your love of Star Wars? One 7" tall Luke Skywalker riding a Taun Taun is marked down 25%. Reveal your T W I S T E D side to friends and family with $9 off the 10" Joker vinyl. Remember Game of Thrones? Daenerys is $19, a 38% reduction in price.



Peruse the wider catalog of discounted Funko Pops over on the Amazon sale page. Whether you like it or not, I’m certain you’ll find a character that pulls at your heartstrings. How could Baby Yoda not? He’s a freakin’ Muppet Baby. You’ll never unsee this horrific Goose from Captain Marvel replica. For better or for worse, there’s plenty more where those came from.

McFarlane Toys Cyberpunk 2077 Action Figure Graphic : Gabe Carey

Wake the fuck up, samurai. Todd McFarlane’s Keanu Reeves (AKA Johnny Silverhhand) figurine is here and it’s already 20% off on Amazon. Pick it up while supplies last, and don’t forget to pre-order Cyberpunk 2077, now discounted to $45 on CDKeys. Revealed at E3 2019, Reeves is making his motion-captured video game debut in the upcoming dystopian sci-fi RPG from The Witcher series developer CD Projekt.



Loosely based on the character of the same name in the tabletop role-playing game Cyberpunk 2020, the Johnny Silverhand character Reeves will be playing belongs to the Rockerboy class, described in the game’s canon as “the street poets, social consciences and rebels of the 2000s.” If this sounds dumb to you, that’s because it is, and you should be excited for that reason. Cyberpunk 2077 will release later this year on September 17.

For anyone residing in a studio apartment with two pets and a partner at this time, first of all my condolences. Second, maybe you’ve found that storage is ... limited. When you’ve downsized, you don’t always have the space for modern luxuries like “waffle makers” and “egg bites.” Instead, you have to buy miniature versions of these things to satisfy your breakfast cravings. That’s exactly how I ended up with the Dash mini waffle maker, now 12% off on Amazon. And though I haven’t tried the egg bite maker, it’s down 20%.



Photo : Gabe Carey

When I first got my hands on the waffle maker, I accidentally made 20 waffles by doubling the instructions on the mix for six full-size pancakes. (Don’t ask me why I did this.) It turns out, despite their size, the waffles themselves are quite filling, so it took me about three weeks to get through the batch. The waffles themselves are garnished with charming lil’ flower patterns. Just be careful not to put in too much mix or it’ll bleed out the edges as evidenced in the header image above. At $26, it’s worth it for the lazy weekends alone.

10% Off Manly Indulgence Candles Graphic : Sheilah Villari

We buy scented candles to create a mood and relax. These ones Manly Indulgence are currently 10% off and come in a few varieties. It’s cheeky and fratty for sure but they are quality and smell great.



I tend to like what would be considered more foresty scents. I’ve bought this campfire one from Huckberry twice. I’m recommending the Ivy League one because it has a more approachable scent with lavender, amber, oak, and more woodsy nature smells. I also like clever branding. Manly Indulgence is a little bro-ish but it’s done with a wink. 5 O’ Clock Shadow, Suit & Tie, and Bachelor Pad are just some of the offerings. They burn for sixty hours and would make a wonderful housewarming gift.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.



Two Amazon Echo Flex Plugs FLEX2PK Image : Amazon

If you don’t need a loud speaker or something flashy to go on a desk, the Amazon Echo Flex might be more your style for smart home voice control. These little things socket right into your wall like a Glade plugin, and when you buy two, your total is just $35 (normally $25 each). Use code FLEX2PK with two of them in your cart at Amazon for the discount.



SKIL 20V 1/2-Inch Cordless Drill Driver w/ Battery Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Stop putting that weekend fixer-upper on hold and grab this 20V SKIL cordless drill driver, complete with a 2.0Ah PWRCore 20 lithium battery and charger, for just $55 ($21% off). It has two speeds, directional indicators, and an LED light for safe operation.



Nixplay Seed 10" Digital WiFi Photo Frame Image : Nixplay

Scrambling for something cool to get dad for father’s day? For today’s Amazon Gold Box, save 30% ($119 total) on Nixplay’s 10-inch WiFi photo frame.



What’s cool is that a built-in sharing feature allows you to send new photos directly to the frame from anywhere you can muster an internet connection, a unique element that makes this a gift that truly keeps on giving.

One Case of Pedroncelli Friends Wine Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The one with the case of wine, like in Friends. Pedronecellini’s Friends wine is surprisingly not related to the show but a case (twelve bottles) of it is for sale at Meh. They offer red or white for $99, which is about 18% off what other outlets are charging.



I am seeing this case retail for around $120, so this is a good deal if you do a fair amount of entertaining or go to a lot of house parties. This breaks down to $8ish per bottle. The idea is that this case will get you through a great night with friends, hence the name. But I’d like to think this case can get you through an adventurous night alone. The red has notes of berry and plum. While the white is more floral with hints of passionfruit and pineapple. Be bold and get both.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.



Cuisinart 11pc Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel Cookware Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If your cookware is getting a bit rusty, now’s a perfect time to start replacing it, especially with steep discounts like today’s featured MorningSave deal. They’re letting go of six Cuisinart pots and pans with their respective tops for $129.



All these pieces are oven- and dishwasher-safe, and they work perfectly fine on induction stove tops. Here’s everything you’ll be adding to your cupboards if you decided to buy:

2-quart Saucepan w/ Cover

3-quart Saucepan w/ Straining Cover

3-quart Sauce Pan w/ Helping Handle and Cover

8-quart Stockpot w/ Cover

8-inch Non-Stick Skillet

10-inch Skillet

Steamer Insert

Grab yours today.

Your floors are starting to feel grimey, and your trusty ol’ broom doesn’t seem to really do the trick anymore. A vacuum cleaner can not only help speed up the process, but make sure all the little specs of gunk that brooms can often miss get picked up. Dyson’s V10 Motorhead has a powerful cleaning head that’s ready for deep cleaning sessions, and it’s cordless, so you can get into all those tough-to-reach spots without hassle. All that power would typically cost you $500, but right now you can get a refurbished model on Newegg for just $250, so you’re paying half the price for a vacuum that’ll make cleaning your floors a breeze.



25% Off Bathrobes KINJAROBE Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Crane & Canopy want to give our fine readers a deal on one of their top items. For the next week use the code KINJAROBES and get 25% off their plushy Turkish cotton bathrobes.



They come in three colors: grey, light grey, and white. They’re the classic long luxury designed robes like the one you’ve tried to steal from a four-star hotel. It ties at the waist and is so soft you’ll want to live in it. This would make a great gift especially if you have it monogrammed. It does come in standard unisex sizes so it’s not a one size fits all scenario.

The code is good until June 13.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Image : Ninja

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I love hard-boiled eggs but I’m also very lazy when it comes to cooking them. But mostly I never get it right. I usually end up overcooking them. This Rapid Egg Cooker from Dash vows to give you the perfect eggs every time you make them and it’s 20% off.



This cooker holds up to twelve eggs at a time. In addition to hard-boiled eggs, it makes soft boiled, poached, scrambled, and even comes with trays for mini omelets. This little cooker is pretty versatile since you can also steam veggies, dumplings, seafood, and can even warm tortillas. Easy to use and easy to clean. Just pour the water and set the timer. The teal color is the only one on sale but I think it gives it a cute retro vibe.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

24-Pack LED Light Bulbs EASY1999 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

As it stands, there are about eight light fixtures in my home that just checked out on life. If you’re in the same boat, take this opportunity to fix it with a pack of 24 warm-toned LED light bulbs, down to $20 at Amazon when you use promo code EASY1999. They’re equivalent to 60W bulbs and shine as bright as 750 lumens.



Thermapen Mk4 Meat Thermometer Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Even the best chefs have to be mindful of internal food temperature, and come BBQ time, yours had better be reliable. You could buy a cheap $10 meat thermometer from the grocery store, but those mass-produced models can be unreliable, and they seem to die far quicker than any kitchen appliance you own by design.



Oooorrrrr... buy the Thermapen Mk4, which is 15% off in any color you want. You’ll get readings in as little as three seconds, and temperature accuracy has been lab-tested for up to .4 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Thermapen Mk4 is a no-nonsense affair. It looks basic (there isn’t a single button) but the added cost comes from the thorough testing and high-quality engineering work. Reliability and longevity are key, so its 3,000-hour battery life (from a single AAA cell!) and IPX7 water resistance keep it upright with little need for fiddling. Plus there’s a rotating display function that keeps the info upright no matter which way you hold it, so it’s not all boring.



Dead vehicular battery situations may not be terribly frequent in your life, but for $22, you’d be doing yourself a disservice not picking up a battery charger just in case. That’s what you’ll pay for a GOOLOO 6V/12V unit that features smart trickle charging tech, built-in clamps, and an LCD screen, but only with promo code QW9LXSA8 and a quick clip of the coupon at Amazon.



Advertisement

Bongo Buddy Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Bongo Bags come in all shapes, sizes, and shades to make storage more fun and colorful. This frog one is currently 36% off. It’s made from durable nylon, is easy to store, and sits thirty-four inches high.



Reading up on this company my initial theory is correct. These were designed to make clean up fun for kids. They pick up their dirty clothes and feed them to whichever hamper animal they have. But there’s no part of me that doesn’t think parents will just say this horrific frog will eat them if they don’t satiate it with clothing. To me, this is nightmare fuel, but you do you fam. At least the house is spotless.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Life Ergonomic Handheld Massager Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Given our coverage, we swear this mini handheld massager is totally innocent. It’s 80% off the original price and packs quite a punch for such a little stress reliever. Again this totally just a massager for just $12.



What’s cool about this little egg is that it heats up to mock what a hot stone massage would be like, and if spas are still closed where you live this is a nice alternative that won’t break the bank. It comes with a single-point massage lid to help target problem areas. And the interchangeable head plates allow for a multi-point massage for larger tense spots. Its small size means it’s easy to transport if you want to travel with it. Batteries are included. And again this is totally just a massager.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Therapedic Memory Foam Pillows (2-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Quality sleep is important to good health, and more often than not, your pillow is sabotaging that endeavor. Fix it today with this 2-pack of Therapedic memory foam pillows at MorningSave. For $39, you’ll get two breathable pillows that will bend to the contour of your head and spinal cord to keep your bones and muscle meat feeling good in the morning.



GOOLOO 2000A SuperSafe Jump Starter ONBEVWP3 + Clip coupon

Oh no! You’re driving on the side of the road, when all of a sudden, your car stalls. That Triple-A button you installed eight years ago no longer works, and ain’t nobody got time to sit on hold or wait for a random act of kindness. Instead, just pop the trunk and grab your own personal jump starter. GOOLOO’s 2000A model works with any engine up to 10L (7L for diesel), complete with safety jumper clamps and a USB port to charge your smartphone—and it’s yours for $60 today, a $40 discount, which is even lower than previous lightning deals had it! Just use promo code ONBEVWP3 at Amazon.



Hamilton Beach Electric Grill Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you have a hell of a craving for a juicy, grilled burger, but don’t have room for an actual, full-sized grill in your 750sqft apartment, I may have a solution for you. The Hamilton Beach Electric Grill. It’s only $55, and can grill meats, cook bacon, and even make paninis if you so choose. It has a double griddle for breakfast, and has two removable non-stick cooking plates which make for easy AF cleaning. I’m hungry just talking about this. Grab it before it’s gone!



50% off Malouf Dough Pillows PILLOW50 Image : Huckberry

As someone who recently upgraded their bed pillows, let me tell you, it’s a gamechanger. While I didn’t splurge on the Malouf Zoned Dough pillows, I’m now wishing I did. That’s because they’re 50% off at Huckberry with the promo code PILLOW50, bringing the cheapest option down to $88—not bad for a head cushion that claims to “regulate humidity, temperature, and odors,” thanks to its bamboo charcoal infusion. What’s more, for an extra $12, you can add CBD to the mix.



Malouf Zoned Dough pillows come in King and Queen sizes, fit for beds of any royal stature. Each pillow is perforated, with larger holes concentrated in the center surrounded by smaller holes to bolster your neck. The cover is machine washable, and CBD options are clary sage-scented, for a relaxing smell to accompany their topical cannabidiol. Now, lie down your weary head and sleep ‘til you can’t no more. You deserve it.

Select Pet Beds Sale Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Amazon has put a few pet-friendly pieces on sale today to make the days a little more fun and comfortable for the fur babies. These Amazon select pet items will change in value as you pick the size you need. Is your pupper a big boy or an itty bitty boy? The sizes run the gamut. Sales run up to 25% off.



There are two different styles of cuddle bolster beds both in different patterns and colors. These are machine washable for easy cleaning and will give either your dog or cat lots of comfort. The faux-Sherpa padded bed is perfect for crates and pens. Speaking of there is also a travel playpen and a tree for your kitty kat.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Recertified Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you don’t mind buying refurbished, Amazon is letting go of a two-piece combo featuring a recertified Ring Video Doorbell Pro combined with an equally-used Echo Show 5 for one low $179 price. See who’s knocking in a pinch and interact with your visitors without ever having to approach the door, which is just fantastic in these increasingly anarchistic times.

Are you working on a creative project? Perhaps you need to write something on some poster board that will be big and bold and easy to see? Sharpie’s chisel tip markers are your best bet, as the broad tip makes it much easier to make your words visible without too much effort. Right now, an eight pack of the markers is about half off at Amazon for $7, which is less than a dollar a marker! Use these babies to create signs for your events, or events you may be attending. They’re very versatile.



Don’t forget some poster board, though.

32 Lululun Sheet Masks Graphic : Sheilah Villari

All five variety packs of Lululun’s face masks are now on sale at the SkinStore. You can save $6 on the best selling sheet mask company in Japan, that’s a 24% discount. Lululun’s goal is to make products that are simple and effective. By doing this they’ve been able to cut out unnecessary costs and create affordable lines for their customers.



There’s something for a variety of skin concerns in these sets. Precious Red is for mature skin. It’s a rice trio formula that will hydrate, smooth the skin, and minimize fine lines. The Blue set is for dry skin with three times the Lipidure of other masks. The Blue sheets provide long-lasting moisture, 130 times longer than it’s competitors. For dull skin, the White set is all you. It’s got lots of Vitamin C to brighten and correct discoloration. The Pink set aims to refresh the skin by making it smoother and plumper. And Precious White returns older skin to a younger version and fights redness with four vitamin components and anti-inflammatories.

Free shipping on orders over $49.

Vintage Luxe Golf Bags Graphic : Gabe Carey

When you’re out there on the course trying to score your next birdie, few things are more important than a caddie bag. Stitch Golf’s self-described “perfect caddie bag,” then, must be the antidote to a successful match. Woven from proprietary Stitch Touring fabric, there may be some credence to that claim, assuming the bags are as “durable, lightweight, and water-resistant” as the company says on their website.



Regardless, it doesn’t take a hands-on review to see the appeal of Stitch’s vintage luxe golf bags. The super lightweight caddie weighs only 57 oz. in both its “Sand” and “String” finishes and comes with a matching rain hood. Sophisticated without being too flashy, the Stitch Vintage Luxe golf bags might be worth it at full price, but down 46%, avid golfers should at least consider it before this flash sale ends June 5.

25% off Your First Box BP25 Image : Bespoke Post

Subscription boxes aren’t for everyone, and Bespoke Post knows this. Because some of us DON’T like surprises, the way their subscription boxes work is this: You take a quiz, they choose a box based on your interests, and then you can either switch it out for something else or cancel your order altogether. At no cost. Try it out risk-free for 25% less using the promo code BP25. Given the usual $45/box price, that brings it down to around $34.



Depending on how you answer their questions, you could end up with vastly different results from mine. While I’m getting Barebones’ “The Ultimate Tool” outdoor knife, a Baselight gold moss and activated charcoal scrub bar (otherwise known as soap), and an Audubon bird call, you might see a whiskey glass, cigars, and a weekender Hawaiian button-up in yours. If so, hit me up and let’s trade because that is way more what I need right now.

Haven’t seen Mr. Robot yet? You can binge the entire series in one neat Blu-Ray package for just $40, the going price at Amazon today.



You’ll find wildly differing opinions on this modernistic psychological thriller that follows a vigilante hacker who has settled comfortably into his calling as a corporate ball buster. Ups and downs abound, this is one of those shows that you can only truly appreciate when you start fast and make a mad dash for the finish.

Up to 54% off Select Dragon Ball Blu-rays Image : Bandai Namco

If you’ve had enough of scrolling through Netflix’s seemingly infinite library of stuff you don’t wanna watch right now, it might be time to grab a couple Blu-ray’s for your next binge session. For anime aficionados, there’s lots to grab on sale at Amazon right now. Dragon Ball fans can pick up Dragon Ball Super: Brolyfor 52% off, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods for 54% off, as well as a couple seasons of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Z Kai for about 15% off each.



The more time we spend at home, getting work done on our laptops, the more space we’ll take up on our drives. Sure, there’s cloud storage, but it can get costly and you’re handing off all your data to another party. Having everything on a local drive makes sure you keep control over your files, and that they’re within reach whenever you need them. Right now on Amazon, Samsung has a bunch of SSDs on sale for up to $80 off, so if you’re in need of some storage ASAP, or just like to plan ahead, these drives are worth a peek. This 1TB drive, usually $250, is down to $170 right now, and this 500GB drive is down to just $90.



Hamilton Beach Blender Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for juuuuust enough smoothie for you and maybe your homegirl, you should check out this Hamilton Beach personal blender. It’s $17, and made to blend your favorite fruits, veggies, and protein powder so you can get to your workout in a timely manner. Even though it’s 14oz, it’s mighty with stainless steel blades to chop up ice and other thick foods. I would grab this bad boy before it’s gone!

