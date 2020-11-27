Friday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, Mario Kart Live, CBD Spiced Drops, New iPad, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Ulta Soap & Glory, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and More

Apple AirPods Pro and Mario Kart Live for Switch lead Friday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Promoted Deal: Up to 20% off Ergonomic Chairs and Desks | Branch Furniture

If you’ve been working at home as many maybe you’ve still been putting off how to make the environment as agreeable as possible. As we look to not be headed back to offices anytime soon it’s time to invest in good ergonomic furniture. Branch is here to help with that and more. They aim to save your back, your wallet, and the environment. Starting today take up to 20% off ergonomic chairs and desks in their early Black Friday sale.



Now you ask, how are they helping the planet? For every $100 you spend they’ll plant 5 trees. That’s pretty dang cool. It’s not often we get to shop and help Mother Earth. This is a real mind, body, and soul deal if you ask me. Keeping an eye on our globe and keeping your productivity up. You don’t need to be sitting in an uncomfortable chair or hunched over a makeshift work desk any longer.

Advertisement

Upgrade to Branch’s best selling ergonomic chair for $289 (down from $349). You can pick from 3 colors: white, grey, or black.

I’m a fan of a standing desk and while this one is $779 it works for shorties like me (at 5'3”) all the way to essentially LeBron James. I personally feel much more focused when I’m standing and you definitely get into the grove faster in my opinion. This comes in a sleek woodgrain beige color.

You can bundle these together too because there’s nothing wrong with options when the days are long. This set will run you around $940. But look at it this way, that’s also 45 trees you just helped plant.

Advertisement

Each of these will ship for free and all are easy to assemble.

I couldn’t love my PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer more. I put my masks, keys, glasses, and of course my iPhone in it daily. I try to drop my stuff in immediately when I get home to ensure I get the fullest out of it. I’ve tested a few sanitizers and PhoneSoap stands above the others. Today only take 20% off, the discount is already applied.



This design has two scientifically proven germicidal UV-C bulbs that completely sanitize your gear. I like the PhoneSoap more than others because there isn’t this burnt smell that often happens upon completion. All my stuff smells like it was just zap fried but not with PhoneSoap. However, I still think the charging ports just take too long on all of these, ideal if you aren’t in a rush though. This model was made to accommodate all smartphones even my large iPhone 11. If it fits inside I say sanitizer it. Using this unit on a regular basis will help cut germs, bacteria, and keeps us all a little safer and healthier.

Advertisement

Prime members enjoy free shipping on this item.

AirPods Pro Image : Gizmodo

I’m no stranger to the AirPods Pro magic Kinja Deals readers have gone apeshit over ever since Apple’s true wireless active noise-canceling earbuds first went on sale. Between the H1 chip—which allows for automatic pairing to iPhones and iPads and pretty damn seamless pairing to everything else as well—and their better than expected ability to block out ambient sound, the AirPods Pro are close to perfect.



While I wasn’t a fan of the original AirPods due to the lack of rubberized tips, these boast substantive upgrades over their younger sibling and predecessor, including sweat and water resistance for intense exercise. And, for a limited time only I presume, they’re discounted $79 on Amazon. Note that the full discount appears in your cart!

Advertisement

Although I’ll admit the battery life leaves something to be desired, unless transparency mode is enabled, AirPods Pro are some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy right now, and probably the best in their size with active noise canceling functionality. Just see what our friend Adam Clark Estes had to say in his review for Gizmodo:

I’ve never loved the AirPods. That’s mainly because I’m one of the few people whose ears just don’t fit with the mostly universal design. But they wouldn’t be so popular if they weren’t great earbuds. So when Apple announced the AirPods Pro with different fit options and a flurry of new features, I thought it must be time for me to be a fanatic. I’ve been using them for a week, and I love them.

One of his few complaints about AirPods Pro was the steep price tag, $249 MSRP. At $170 (again, price shown in cart), however, little more than a pair of Bose Soundsport Free and Jabra Elite 75t which don’t tout ANC technology or always-on pairing, AirPods Pro are a steal you don’t want to miss out on.

Roku Streambar

Roku Streambar Image : Catie Keck (Gizmodo

Advertisement

TV speakers suck. You know this. I know this. Your DAD knows this. But the alternative, soundbars or full-on home theater surround sound systems, can get expensive, often approaching a grand or more. Soundbars in particular also take up a lot more space on your TV stand, and if you’ve got a dedicated streaming device up there already—as many of us do—they’ll make your setup look cluttered too. The Roku Streambar, reviewed by Gizmodo staff reporter Catie Keck just last month, solves both these problems. Measuring 14" x 4.2" x 2.4", it occupies very little console real estate and has Roku 4K HDR streaming functionality built-in.

After weeks with the Streambar, I’m convinced it’s a solid choice for people who would like to improve the sound on a TV without dropping an eye-popping amount of money on a pricey sound system, or even someone in need of a 4K streaming device who is willing to drop a few extra bucks on a connected smart speaker. I want to stress again that this is not a top-of-the-line soundbar option, at least not without a boost from additional speakers. But the ability for this tiny but mighty speaker to be expanded upon for a fuller surround system—all while delivering many of the benefits of premium streaming sticks and boxes—makes it a hell of a steal for the price.

For Cyber Week, the Roku Streambar is down to $100—23% off the list price—on Amazon and at Best Buy. While it doesn’t support many of the bells and whistles that even the Roku Ultra does, it’s a great way to consolidate your devices, which you can’t really say of any set-top box. That said, if you’re unconvinced but still need a way to watch your shows, a bunch of Roku devices are still on sale on Amazon and at Best Buy and Staples.

Advertisement

Every time I see an iPad deal, I’m reminded of this tweet from Washington Post reporter Gene Park. Also the NY Times article he’s referencing, but mostly his tweet. The iPad has supplanted our TVs as the main TV- and movie-watching device of the house.

It’s an all-in-one distraction, and you can pick up the latest base 32GB model for $280 at Best Buy, a savings of $50. Need more storage? The 128GB model sees an even larger $70 savings at a price of $360. Between its 10.2-inch Retina display, the aging but still pretty fast A12 Bionic processor, Apple Pencil support, and up to 10 hours of battery life, there’s a lot to love about the iPad.

Advertisement

Treblab Z2 Wireless Headphones Image : Sheilah Villari

For the next week take 28% off these high-end wireless headphones from Treblab. The Z2s are quality and I was extremely impressed with the ANC. These are perfect for working out or for someone who just likes to literally tune out the world. I’ve been using the Z2s for a week or so and can tell you they are extremely comfy. They paired quickly and seamlessly. For their size, they are pretty lightweight and fit perfectly into a rather fetching hardshell case when not in use. The built-in mic for calls was clear and crackle-free. I take a lot of calls so this was a very important feature for me. You’ll get well over 30 hours of playtime off of one charge and the 3-hour quick charge has you taking these on the road a lot sooner than others on the market. There are easy button controls and you can even link up with your chosen voice assistant such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa. If you need a more affordable pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones these are a great option.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro Graphic : Gabe Carey

Hey, you with the face. Yeah, I’m talking to you. Believe it or not, Apple and Sony aren’t the only companies that make solid headphones. In fact, for quite some time now, Anker has been a quiet leader in this category as well, so much so that one of its bestsellers, the Soundcore Life P2, are a Kinja Deals reader favorite, as are the Liberty Air 2 and Liberty Neo. But Anker doesn’t just make budget buds. Its Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro true wireless in-ear headphones boast what the company calls its “Astria coaxial acoustic architecture,” or ACAAA for short, assuming you can remember either name.



Advertisement

Anker claims its 11mm driver “eliminates interference while producing harmonized treble and bass for jaw-dropping sound,” though I haven’t tested them out myself to verify whether that’s true or not. What I can verify is that, as stated on the Amazon product listing, the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro come recommended by 11 Grammy Award-winning music producers, including Darrell Thorp, who’s worked with Radiohead, Beck, the Goo Goo Dolls, and even Paul McCartney.

“I was completely blown away, I was, it was quite amazing,” Thorp said of the Liberty 2 Pro’s sound.

In addition to fancy drivers, the Liberty 2 Pro feature an 8-hour battery life, wireless charging, and “HearID,” which, as Anker puts it, “intelligently [analyzes] your unique hearing profile and creates a tailor-made sound set up just for your ears.” Given their ostensibly higher quality build and the inclusion of rubberized tips, it should come as a surprise the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro are on sale for $40 less than the wireless charging-equipped AirPods using the coupon code currently on this page. But of course, Apple will be Apple. Anker’s well-received, ambitious alternative is 26% off through 11/29.

Beats Solo 3 Headphones Image : Beats

Advertisement

One of the struggles of working from home is dealing with the sounds that are out of your control: a roommate fighting with their partner, neighbors who must make a living slamming doors, or even just the weekly trash pickup. They all make it tough to focus and get things done. A good pair of headphones, like the Beats Solo 3 on-ear headphones, can help alleviate some of that pain. And you can get them right now for $149 from MorningSave.



These headphones sound great, they’re stylish, and with up to 40 hours of battery life per charge, you can be sure your new cans won’t die on you in the middle of your Zoom happy hour.

For many, working from home this year has been a tricky adjustment. Among the many frustrations and inconveniences are the many noises your housemates will make as you try to focus on your work. Asking to keep the noise down might work, but it can also cause some tension, and it’s never any fun. Spare yourself the trouble with the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones. Typically they’d cost you $350, but they’re down to about $280 today. I’ve been testing them for the past couple days, and the noise-cancellation is a joy when your neighbors have a symphony of dogs on standby.

Advertisement

In his review, Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski says they provide the best noise-canceling experience, and you can easily switch between two paired devices, so you can toggle from a laptop to a phone before getting started on a home workout or heading out for a walk.

Samsung EVO Select microSD 512GB Image : Amazon

Black Friday is upon us and there’s no shortage of games to grab for the Nintendo Switch. Between discounts on big first-party exclusives and a massive eShop sale that just launched, you’ll run out of Switch space quick without an external storage option. If you’re looking to go as big as possible, you can grab a 512GB Samsung microSD card for $65, down 35% from its normal price. The Samsung EVO Select microSDXC is compatible with the Switch and 512GB of storage will give most players all the storage they need for years. If you’re not a gamer, it’s still an ideal card for your storage needs with 100MB/S read and 90MB/S write speeds. The card comes with an adapter so you can easily plug it into your computer and upload video, pictures, or whatever you want to store on it.

Advertisement

Special Edition Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch Image : Amazon

So you just bought a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X? That’s cool, but have you considered throwing them directly in the garbage? Who cares about next-gen consoles when the Animal Crossing special edition Nintendo Switch is back on sale? This adorable bad boy was a hot commodity when it released back in March alongside Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Now it’s back and as precious as ever, so you can go ahead and flush Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War down the toilet. It’s Animal Crossing season, baby! It never stopped and it will never end! Happy Turkey Day, villagers.

Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at Amazon. The AR racing game has been hard to come by since it launched, so anyone who’s been curious might want to hit the gas on this deal. The creative Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids this holiday season or adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me). The only catch is that Amazon won’t be shipping orders until January, so it won’t be here quite in time for the holidays, but there’s always Valentine’s Day!



Advertisement

If you were hoping for a quick Assassin’s Creed Valhalla price drop this Black Friday, your patience has paid off. Amazon now has the brand new release (like, really brand new) down to $48. That even includes the PlayStation 5 version. The price cut is pretty surprising given just how new Valhalla is, but Ubisoft appears to be quick on the price slashes this Black Friday season. Both Watch Dogs: Legion and Just Dance 2021 are heavily discounted at the moment less than a month after their release. Valhalla probably won’t drop to half price any time soon like Watch Dogs, so this might be one of the lowest prices you’ll be able to get it at this year. Happy raiding, Vikings.



Advertisement

Switch Game Sale Screenshot : Nintendo

Shhhh, nobody tell Nintendo that GameStop is holding a pretty significant sale on some of the Switch’s biggest first-party games. Considering that it’s rare to see Nintendo games on sale it all, it’s kind of wild that Fire Emblem: Three Houses or Splatoon 2 down to $27. I fear that Nintendo will find out and take this momentary moment of bliss away from us. Just in case that happens, it’s worth scrolling through the list of discounts, because there are some serious hits included. While most of them aren’t 2020 releases like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it’s still a great way to strengthen your library with games like Yoshi’s Crafted World and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, so poke around and see what strikes you.

Advertisement

Screenshot : Nintendo

Lets’a go! Super Mario 3D All-Stars is down to $50 at Walmart today, a familiar price for anyone who grew up playing the games included in the collection. Back in 2002, I remember getting $50 from my mom so I could go to the mall and gleefully pick up a copy of Super Mario Sunshine. Then there was 2007's Super Mario Galaxy, one of the first games I bought on my own when I went off to college. At the time $50 seemed like a real investment. Seeing that price tag on these classic games is kind of nostalgic, isn’t it? Okay, I’m reaching. It’s a little bizarre that the collection was $60 to begin with, but the price reduction here is a welcome one. Super Mario 3D All-Stars will literally vanish from shelves in March, so if you’ve been hoping for a discount, now might be the time to jump to it.

Advertisement

It’s time for a nostalgia trip: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is on sale for $25 at Best Buy. The remake of the skateboarding classics are a literal blast from the past, restoring the series to its former glory (let’s just collectively block out Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5, shall we?). The collection adds robust online multiplayer options and a deep creative suite, allowing you to customize parks and skaters. Most of the songs you remember are still on the game’s soundtrack, alongside new jams by bands like FIDLAR and Screaming Females. And of course, you can play as the Hawk Man himself, Mr. Tony Hawk. What more can you ask for in a game?

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months) Image : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

With reviews of the next-gen Xbox consoles finally live on Gizmodo and Kotaku, it’s now safe to say Microsoft’s latest hardware puts up a good fight against Sony’s PS5. The software, however—at least that which is exclusive—Alex Cranz argues in her review, “... remind me of my brother when he was in college and committed to backward baseball caps.”

That said, the barrier to entry is much more affordable in comparison. While most PlayStation exclusives cost a whopping $70 apiece, 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate costs just $23 over at Best Buy and nets you access to a whole library of critically-acclaimed titles, including Gears 5, No Man’s Sky, and my personal favorite current-gen offering, Forza Horizon 4, from day one.

Since you don’t have to pay for these games outright individually, to say Game Pass adds value to the Xbox as a concept is an understatement. The Xbox, some would say, is defined by the service. For what amounts to roughly $9 a month at this discounted rate, you’ll have not only hundreds of high-quality games at your disposal, but you’ll be opted into an Xbox Live Gold membership as well, letting you play with your friends online at no additional cost.

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet $48| Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

Advertisement

If you want to showcase your favorite Mandalorian in your gaming room or office, this is the best way to do just that.

At 635 pieces there’s a lot of impressive detail here, with Boba Fett’s iconic helmet in all its glory, recently seen partially worn by ‘The Child’ in ‘The Mandalorian’ Disney+ series.

This LEGO Boba Fett Helmet measures 21cm high, which won’t take up too much room anywhere, and when you consider that his targeting rangefinder can be swivelled for when Boba needs to lock-on to a lone Jedi or Wampa, it’s hard to resist at 20% off.

12 Months Switch Online + 128GB microSD Card Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

So, you’re going to buy all these Switch games on sale this weekend, right? Well, there’s two questions to consider in the wake of a buying spree. One, how am I going to store all of them on the system’s pithy internal storage? Secondly, how am I going to play a game like Splatoon 2 if I don’t have a Nintendo Online subscription? Get ready to kill two squids with one stone, because Walmart has a bundle up that answers both needs. You can get 12 months of Switch Online and a 128GB microSD card (emblazoned with a happy-go-lucky mushroom) for just $35. That’s an $85 value normally, so it’s an excellent deal for new Switch owners especially.

This Black Friday season is apparently a bidding war for who can have the lowest price on Marvel’s Avengers. Despite only coming out in September, the superhero game is now at its lowest price yet: $27. The base game isn’t the only version getting a discount. The Deluxe Edition is selling for $40, which is still less than the price of the game at full retail. Even crazier, the $200 Earth’s Mightiest edition is now half-off at $100. The package features a bunch of physical Avengers goodies, including a big honking statue of Captain America. It’s hard to imagine those prices getting much lower, but I’ll believe anything when it comes to this game at this point.

Advertisement

SanDisk 512GB microSD Card Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Way back in the day, the original Animal Crossing for GameCube was so big that it came with its own memory card. My precious little 59 slot card had a picture of Rover on it and could not have anything other than Animal Crossing on it. I was just hit with that childhood memory seeing this Switch compatible 512GB SanDisk microSD card, branded to match New Horizons’ chill aesthetic. It comes in that cool, light green color and features the same leaf icon that’s found on Tom Nook’s vacation-dad button down. Other than looking extremely cute, it’s actually a pretty practical deal. The card, which is down to $80 on Amazon today, is perfect for Switch owners who buy a lot of games. A 512GB card can hold much more than just Animal Crossing, so you’ll get a lot of mileage out of this precious storage device.

Advertisement

Mortal Kombat 11 is getting some heavy discounts this Black Friday season, with the base game getting as low as $13 in some places. If you want the whole bloody package though, Amazon has the Aftermath Kollection down to $25 today only on Switch and PlayStation 4 (though its $30 on Xbox One). The bundle features the entire base game, the Aftermath expansion, and downloadable characters like RoboCop and the Terminator. The collection usually retails for $60, while the standalone expansion runs $40 normally, so $25 is a low price for everything together. Nothing says “holiday spirit” quite like Mortal Kombat, right?

Advertisement

1UpArcade Golden Tee Cabinet Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Here are the benefits of buying an arcade cabinet that exclusively plays the golf game Golden Tee, which is $150 off at Best Buy right now, instead of getting a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X:



It’s on sale for $250, making it half the price of a new console.

Next-gen games cost $70. Here, you get Golden Tee and never need to buy more games.



Includes a riser, four games, and a 17" screen.

Xbox Series X does not play Golden Tee.

You can’t go to a dive bar to play Golden Tee right now, so this is the next best thing.

Less ugly than the PlayStation 5.

It’s a Golden Tee arcade cabinet.

Any questions?

Advertisement

Logitech G935 Gaming Headset Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Looking for a high-end, wireless gaming headset that will let you hear ever little detail in your games? Amazon has Logitech’s G935 down to $120, which is $50 off its usual price. The headphones feature DTS Headphone:X 2.0 Surround Sound, creating a more immersive experience. It’s also got 12 hours of wireless life, which is perfect for an extended Overwatch binge. Most exciting, however, is that the 6mm microphone displays a red light when you’re muted. That means that you’ll never accidentally blow your cover during a round of Among Us. Oh, and you can customize how they light up to match your rig. There’s a lot of bells and whistles to play around with here, giving the G935 more of a gadget vibe than your average headphones.

Ohhhhh, who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Spongebob Squarepants! Has his own video game with elaborate special editions that are heavily discounted? ... Spongebob Squarepants? For some reason, the prices on Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated’s Shiny and F.U.N. editions just dropped by up to 70%. The Shiny Edition, which includes socks and a Spongebob statue, usually retails for $150 and now it’s down to $50. Meanwhile, the F.U.N. Edition is $90, down from $300. That version adds in a few keychains, plus Sandy and Patrick statues. Even if you’re not a big fan of the game itself, the physical extras themselves just about justify the price. If you’re just looking for a new pair of socks, there’s probably a cheaper route you can go.

Advertisement

Every day, it feels like I’m writing a new post about how Watch Dogs: Legion’s price has dropped. Last week, the October release was already down to $40. This week, it’s now down to $30, which makes it 50% off its retail price. We already knew the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version of the game would be heavily discounted this Black Friday, but seeing the actual PlayStation 5 version on sale 50% off is something of a surprise. Players on any console can upgrade to the next-gen version for free (though some users have reported bugs with the process), but this is a cheap way to get a physical PlayStation 5 game case on your shelf so you can justify spending the extra $100 on a disc drive. Those who don’t have a PlayStation 5 can still get the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version of the game for $30 as well.



Advertisement

Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Are you the kind of person who’s been thinking about getting into Dungeons & Dragons for years now? Well, wait no more. This Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit is on sale for $8, so it’s a good time to take the leap into tabletop RPGs. As the name implies, the box contains just about everything you’ll need to run a basic campaign with one dungeon master and up to five players. It comes with dice, character sheets, a slimmed down rulebook, and more. The package also includes the Dragon of Icespire Peak adventure, so you don’t need to create your own story. It’s a perfect entry level kit for any friend group who has been dying to play D&D, but are always left arguing about who will DM.

Advertisement

Godfall Screenshot : Gearbox Publishing

Hey, remember Godfall? That’s the “looter-slasher” that launched alongside the PlayStation 5 less than two weeks ago, though it already feels like its been five years. Now it’s one of the first next-gen games to get a discount, because Amazon has it down to $60 already. Now hold on, $60 doesn’t sound like a deal, right? That’s the price of a normal game! Not anymore! We’ve now entered the era of $70 games on next-gen consoles, a reality that has yet to sink in for many players. Big releases like Demon’s Souls are a serious financial consideration and that makes even the slightest discount more attractive. If nothing else, Godfall’s price cut is a nostalgic trip to three weeks ago when games were just inexpensive enough that impulse buying wasn’t out of the question.

Holiday Decorations

Image : GameStop

Okay, I know we’re not allowed to start hyping the holidays yet. Thanksgiving is still upon us and I promise I won’t try to pull the rug out from turkey day with yuletide cheer. That said, you can start revving your engines over at GameStop. The retailer currently has gaming, superhero, and generally nerd-themed holiday decorations for 40% off. There’s a lot to love among the list of options. The super star tree topper is certainly a yuletide statement piece. You can also grab a bunch of ornaments, like Pikachu and Yoshi, to make your tree into a regular old Super Smash Bros. character selection screen. Look, if your mom gets to hang all of her 40 year old ornate ducks on the tree, I don’t see why you can’t put Baby Yoda up there.

Advertisement

ILife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner $110| Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

If you work often and you don’t have the energy to vacuum your home from time to time, it helps that in 2020 we can rely on a robot to do this chore for us.

Advertisement

The ILife V3s Robot Vacuum Cleaner is no exception, where it can have a daily routine to go to certain rooms, vacuum up any dirt, and then go back to its charging station, ready for the next day of tasks.

It has sensors for when it could be close to falling, and it also comes with a remote control, in case you need to command it for extra uses.

At 31% off for Black Friday it’s at a great price to be the companion for when you’d rather spend an evening on your new PlayStation 5, or watch a new ‘Mandalorian’ episode.

Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Scooter Image : Segway

Advertisement

Contrary to what the haters might tell you, electric kick scooters are a badass substitute for public transit amid a pandemic. For upwards of $5,000 you could buy a private car OR you could spare the environment and your wallet a little extra hurt by spending 90% less on a Segway Ninebot ES4 electric scooter, now 35% off on Amazon. On a normal day, you’d spend $770 on this bad boy, which is more than $500. In fact, do the math and you’ll find it’s $270 more.

The ES4 is one of Segway’s higher-end scooters, boasting a maximum speed of 18.6mph in Sports Mode, with a maximum climbing slope of 15%. Inexplicably, you can travel 28 miles at a time for up to 7 hours on this thing, more than the length of a marathon, thanks to its 374 watt-hour battery. That is significantly higher than the next step down, the ES2 that costs $89 more than the marked down ES4 right now and can only travel 15.5 consecutive miles at 15.5mph at its highest setting. Its slope climbing abilities are also 5% less, and it only lasts half the amount of time on a single charge.

Those desperate for a more efficient way of getting around to pick up a light load of groceries or travel back and forth from the laundromat may want to consider this deal while it’s still on the table. Who knows how long it will last or whether you’ll otherwise be able to snatch it up in time for the holidays.

Audew 20,000mAh Jump Starter AUDEW2000A Image : Daryl Baxter

Advertisement

I think I feel most like an adult when I spend my money on things I really don’t want, but instead on items a responsible human needs to own. One such purchase is a car jump starter— for sure, this is the kind of thing you would rather have and never have to use than the opposite situation. Thankfully, you can get an Audew upgraded car jump starter for 30% off when you enter the promo code AUDEW2000A at checkout over on Amazon. That brings this slick, LCD screened device down to $68.

As an added bonus, this 2000mAh capacity device can also recharge your smaller devices and has three different flashlight modes to help you find your way in the dark. Better safe than sorry and better 30% off than 0% off— get it at this price while you can!

Save up to 60% on Echo Devices Image : Gabe Carey

It is Cyber Wednesday my dudes, and Bezos is back to line his pockets with another year of deals on Amazon’s own devices. Through Black Friday, you can talk to Alexa on your choice of the latest Echo Dot Kids Edition (or the regular Echo Dot if you hate fun), the 4th Gen standard Echo, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot, the Echo Auto, the Echo Show 5, and the Echo Show 8 if you’re so inclined, for up to 60% off the sticker prices. That’s right, whether you’re looking to add smart features to your car or adorn your nightstand with a friggin’ sweet tiger, uhh, for the kids, you can’t go wrong with an Amazon Echo smart speaker. In her review of the 2020 upgrade, Gizmodo’s Victoria Song had this to say:

Advertisement

“If you’re on an OG Amazon Echo or a second-generation Echo, you could probably do with the boost in audio quality. Other than the improved audio quality and the new round design, many of the upgrades just aren’t that noticeable. At the end of the day, I’m left feeling, like, ‘Well, this is the round Echo with surprisingly decent audio that does pretty much what my other Echo speakers do.’ Like I said, it’s round. That’s the story.”

Advertisement

Make smoothies and margaritas easily with a Bella 13330 Rocket Blender. Only $20 because of an early Black Friday deal, you’ll be able to blend to your heart’s desire at a press of a button. It comes with 12, dishwasher-safe accessories, including lids, cups, and shaker tops. What are you waiting for?

Macy’s is ringing in the season a little earlier this year, kicking things off with a sale on small kitchen appliances bound to relieve your wallet of any unwanted stress in the holiday shopping months. Make waffles with your swamp-residing ogre friend in this stainless steel waffle iron for 55% off the list price, then save even more when you fill out the form under the Special Offers tab and mail it in to claim your rebate—fear not, Nathan for You fans, you won’t have to climb to the top of a mountain to secure this prize.



Advertisement

In fact, if you wanted, you could revamp your entire kitchen for just $48, assuming you’re game to send in a sextet of forms. Level up your breakfast game with a 10.5 x 20" nonstick electric griddle, keep your bread nice and toasty with a four-slice stainless steel convection oven, improve your work-from-home lunches with an electric panini grill, drink your fruits and veggies with a 12-piece 13330 Rocket blender set, and whip up something quick for dinner with a 12" round nonstick electric skillet.

Need a morning boost? This Black & Decker 12-cup coffee maker delivers your daily dose of caffeine for the price of a grande latte at Starbucks, probably. As a straightforward alternative to Bella’s Rocket blender set, Black & Decker’s 10-speed blender promises the comfort of simplicity at no extra cost. I recently picked up this blender myself, and I have to say it gets the job done. As an amateur mixologist, an ordinary blender like this is much more effective at crushing ice than the more nutrition-focused options.

Advertisement

And for those who want to eat rice that doesn’t suck, now’s you chance to buy the damn rice cooker on the cheap.

However casual your cooking, however tight your budget, Macy’s is bringing the heat with the kitchenware to beat.

Instant Pot Duo Nova Image : Instant Pot

Advertisement

There isn’t much to say about the Instant Pot Duo Nova that hasn’t been said before, but the 7-in-1 pressure cooker is down to $50 as an early Black Friday deal, which is lower than its lowest price ever of $60! You’ll save and be able to cook whatever the hell you want with the touch of a button. Plus, it comes in three cute colors to match the rest of the decor in your kitchen. Grab it before it’s gone.

It’s Black Friday so treat yourself to some fun goodies. Bellesa feels the same way and has activated its sitewide deal. Take up to 30% off your order, but the savings here are tiered. So 20% off everything. But when you spend $79 that’s 25% off, and then if you hit $149 that’s the full 30%. Just use the code BLACKFRIDAY. This deal runs until November 29.



Bellesa’s own line has produced some amazing toys. (Yes, I cherish my Nirvana!) They’ve got some new toys and they are so adorable I’m already in love. Both of these are under the Diskreet moniker and are made for a life on the go. They are also just $39 with the code. And they look like perfect adult Polly Pockets from the outside, hence the discretion.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Diskreet Air Buy for $39 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY

First is the sneaky version of the company’s best selling Air. The Diskreet Air uses the same cinetic suction tech as the original and this is the smallest, quietest, and most sneaky form this toy has ever been. There is a lot of power in such a small vibe. Plus it’s pretty, just so pretty.

The Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air. This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides, there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like mirrors or compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

G/O Media may get a commission Diskreet Vibe Buy for $39 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY

Free shipping on orders over $29.

Advertisement

Thermometer for Adults by iHealth $15 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

Using a digital thermometer has made it much easier for measuring someone’s temperature in recent times. With the iHealth variant, you can measure someone’s temperature by holding it 3cm away from them, and by reading the LCD screen, day or night, you will receive an accurate reading.



At $15 for Black Friday it’s a fantastic price, and as it comes with batteries, the iHealth Thermometer can be ready to use as soon as you take it out of the box.

Spearmint and Cinnamon CBD Spiced Drops KINJAHS25 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

For those overwhelmed by the sheer volume of Black Friday deals we’ve managed to post this year, fret not, the countless hours we’ve invested in finding the best discounts on all the hottest products need not go without some much needed R&R—for you at least. While I’ll be working 12 hour days through the end of Cyber Monday, you can do whatever the hell you want. It’s the holidays, go spend time with your family, preferably not in person! And once you inevitably flip back to your phone to avoid listening to yet another rant from your uncle about how the election was stolen by JFK Jr. or whatever, pop a bottle of spearmint- and cinnamon-spiced CBD drops for 25% off the list price using our exclusive promo code KINJAHS25.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, when I need a little CBD in my life, Sunday Scaries always comes through, and though I haven’t tried the spiced drops myself, if they’re anything like the Gummies for Chillin’—my personal favorite product of theirs—you can rest assured they’ll be as tasty as they are effective. Calm down and cool off by the fireplace, and roast some chestnuts for God’s sake! Throw on that Donny Hathaway and don’t mind the groove brought on by this vegan, non-psychoactive cannabinoid snack. Embrace it. Happy holidays from Kinja Deals.

30% off Soap & Glory Products Image : Sheilah Villari

While visiting the UK in 2007 I ran into Boots (an awesome drug store chain) because I was looking for lotion. The flat I was staying in made my skin so dry but lucky for me I discovered The Righteous Butter from Soap & Glory and we’ve been together since. For the next two days take 30% off everything from one of the best brands I’ve ever tried.

Advertisement

Another old favorite that we can all use right now is Hand Food ($6). If you’re compulsively washing your hands and noticing they’re going through the wringer treat them to some silky soft relief. It’s non-greasy and is made with shea butter, macadamia oil, and marshmallow. It’s slightly scented but in no way overwhelming. I usually have a travel size of this in my bag.

Exfoliating is important to achieving soft skin. Cleaning away dead skin, dirt, and grim is the way to get there. I use Scrub Of Your Life ($8) when I want something a little more heavy-duty. This is usually when I plan on using a tattoo balm and the only way to make those pieces sing is by really scrubbing them first. This buffs each tattoo, but also scrubs dry elbows in winter, and deep cleans my pores when needed. It has as the classic “pink fragrance,” again not too much but just a hit of floral and fruit. This will leave your skin in the perfect spot for ultimate moisturizing.

Say hello to my new favorite product. My face has never been so soft in my life. The Glow Your Mind Nourishing Cleansing Balm ($10) far exceeded my expectations. It’s velvety and gentle but still finds away to get rid of makeup remnants. Whatever Soap & Glory is doing with this product, keep doing it. I actually get excited to use this every day. They call it a balm-to-milk formula that’s got vitamin C and 4 loving oils: marula, avocado, apricot, and jojoba. This one is virtually scentless but total perfection.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara Set Image : Sheilah Villari

There are a few beauty snobs who look down on Too Faced for this lash beautifier but there is a reason it’s the best-selling prestige mascara in America. I was a convert a few years ago when I got a sample in a bag from Sephora. It’s still one of my favorites and I highly recommend Better Than Sex Mascara. This set is usually $40 so this holiday deal is a great one.

You will see the results instantly. I’m always blown away by how long my lashes look after one application. Paint them as black as can be all while separating and lifting. (I swear I wasn’t trying to make it sound like a bra.) They really do give a volume boost and intensifies your eyes. In this pack, you get both the standard size and the travel size so you can touch up on the go. Although I will say it wears really well throughout the day. Peptides condition each lash while acacia Senegal tree extract gives them the appearance of extension. And film-forming polymers curl them to the heavens giving the illusion of falsies without having to use nasty glue. This is a set you will not be let down by. Is it better than sex, well you can decide for yourself. But for me, it’s better than other mascaras on the market hands down.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $25.

30% off Vibrators and Bundles Image : MysteryVibe

A lot of companies have been dropping their Black Friday deals early to help everyone get a jump on that holiday shopping. Our pals at MysteryVibe are among those fabulous businesses with a fabulous deal. Right now save 30% on Vibrators and Bundles.

I’m a big fan of the Poco and recommended it as one of my favorites. This bendable bullet vibe is great for solo flights but is pretty fun with a partner. Design your own vibration pulses through the companies app and let your significant other do some of the driving. If that’s not the perfect way to spend a chilly fall weekend I don’t know what is. This bundle ($77) gives you the vibe, the Poco play cards (if you need instruction or inspiration), and Sliquid lube.

Advertisement

Now for the dudes. And yes the sex tech continues with the Tenuto. This vibe is operated with the app as well to send all the right rhythms to your boy bits. It’s a wearable vibrator to stimulate three pleasure zones for both you and your ‘love-ah.’ Control the flow and get extra playtime in with this gentlemanly accessory. The Tenuto bundle ($133) also comes with cards specific to this toy and Ride lube. This is a great gift to elevate the impeding next lockdown. Keep your Tenuto close and your snuggle bunny closer.

3 Stretch Pant Bundle 3BF Image : Sheilah Villari

Man, JACHS is really out here making y’all as stylish as possible this winter. Here’s another great Black Friday deal for you. Today grab and any 3 Stretch Pants for just $75. All you need to do is use the code 3BF at checkout. And considering one pair is up to $99 this discount is criminal.

Advertisement

You can mix and match any 3 from their stretch collection. This includes chinos, travelers, canvas, and tech pants. There are 53 colors and styles to pick from within that so load up on the traditional hues like black, navy, and khaki, or go bold with yellow, red, or olive. I’ll recommend the traveler pant as the best value and most comfortable. They have a sleek finish and the 4-way stretch flex twill makes them perfect for pretty much anything. Long zoom calls, biking, running errands, or just chilling on the sofa. The travelers are as versatile as the name would suggest. But no matter which you choose it’s an excellent sale to give your wardrobe the classy boost it’s been craving.

Free shipping for orders over $100.

Morphe X Lisa Frank Collection 827339 Image : Sheilah Villari

The absolutely gorgeous Morphe X Lisa Frank Collection just dropped at Ulta and if you’re of a certain age you definitely rocked this in school. Lisa Frank was on everything imaginable in the 90s and even had a bit of a revamp and resurgence in the last few years. As we are totally sentimental for those retro neons Morphe and Ulta saw the gap in the rainbow market. While this brand new set is not discounted as a whole (yet) you can take $3.50 off the whole order with the code 827339.

Advertisement

This eye-catching compilation has anything you could need: bright beauty blenders, bold brushes, and vivid throwback palettes. There are 3 palette covers to pick from based on Lisa’s most popular designs. The actual colors in the palettes are the same but you will get to choose from the Tiger (Forrest), Unicorns (Prancing Unis), or Aliens (Zoomer & Zorbit). It’s time for some nostalgia and who wouldn’t want a little comfort of yesteryear in 2020.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

G/O Media may get a commission Lisa Frank Artistry Palettes Buy for $27 from Ulta Use the promo code 827339

Advertisement

3 Flannel Bundle 3FN Image : Sheilah Villari

Starting now mix & match any 3 premium flannels at JACHS NY for only $75. Just use the code 3FN at checkout and the discount will appear. There are 24 styles and colors to pick from so you can really have a nice assortment and a bit a variety. The Brawny line is included in this deal and these are the flannels you want when the temperatures drop. They are super heavyweight, durable, and made for the cold. As with all flannels, each of these is versatile as you can layer them and dress up it or down. Flannels are the perfect winter item and work beautifully on their own or as an overshirt. And with that cozy Brawny collection, you can even use it as an in between jacket. Each of these is classic, sharp, and will make you look stylish without even lifting a finger.

Free shipping for orders over $100.

Glow Recipe Glow Together Set Image : Glow Recipe

Advertisement

Check the gift for your skincare-obsessed friend off your list with a Glow Recipe Glow Together Set for a decent $34. It includes their famous Watermelon Sleeping Mask as well as the Watermelon Glow Ultra Fine Mist. The sleeping mask is made with watermelon extract and hyaluronic acid to moisturize your face overnight for a dewy glow the next morning. The Ultra Fine Mist does great as a midday toner, to refresh your face throughout the day and cut a bit of oil, keeping your face cool, calm, and collected. Plus, it smells like Jolly Ranchers. What are you waiting for?

Lip Glossary Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

One of Ulta’s best sellers is 40% off in this early Black Friday deal. Grab this mini collection of 16 lippies in this Lip Glossary Kit for only $10. This is a great kit with these being sample sizes because if there’s a shade you don’t like you won’t feel like you’re wasting a whole tube. And if you’ve never had an Ulta product this is a perfect way to see if they’re for you.

In this kit you’ll get 4 tinted lip oils, 4 sheer lip glosses, 4 matte liquid lipsticks, and 4 patent liquid lipsticks. The colors run the gamut from classic pinks to bold purples and browns. This is a killer gift for sharing too or even breaking them up and using them as stocking stuffers if you’ve got a few beauty gurus on your list.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed more than this second stimulus check we’re supposedly getting. Thankfully, you can still bury your head deep in Cyberpunk lore with The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition. This hardcover book is down to $49 (clip coupon) and includes 192 pages of information about Night City and all its inhabitants.



Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common—they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

Advertisement

Here’s what you’ll find with the Deluxe Edition alongside the book:

An exclusive Night City map cover.

A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti.

Temporary Tattoos: show your alignment with any of Night City’s varied, colorful gangs.

Johnny Silverhand Poster: a memorial to the gone-but-not-forgotten superstar, Johnny Silverhand.

Vehicle Postcards: Four postcards that each showcase a vehicle from one of Night City’s diverse and unique lifestyles.

Find it at Amazon, and if you don’t need all the extras, the standard hardcover alone is just $23 when you clip the coupon. don’t forget you can still pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50 and have it the day the game launches!

Advertisement

TECH