Friday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, LG 27" UltraGear Monitor, Tacklife Portable Power Station, Happy Dance CBD, Vankyo 1080p Projector, and More

As torn up as I am that this is my last week at The Inventory, I recently accepted a new job that’ll have me working from home indefinitely ... unless I move to LA, which I won’t. So if I didn’t have one already, I would be the perfect candidate for a commercial-grade ergonomic chair.



This one in particular from premium (yet affordable) office supplier Branch costs significantly less than the Herman Miller alternative and offers many of the same perks, including height, tilt, and tension adjustments, as well as an optional lumbar support rest. Its thick cushion can hold weight up to 300 pounds, and a dual-layered mesh back lets your back breathe to prevent it from getting too sweaty, just in time for that scorching summer heat. While by no means essential, you can—if you’re so inclined—tack on an adjustable headrest to match for just $45 more. The seat comes in black, gray, and light blue, though the latter is sold out as of this writing, while the frame can be outfitted in either white or black.

The Branch Ergonomic Chair is $50 off, for a limited time only, bringing its total asking price from $349 down to $299. If you, like me, are going to be spending a lot more time working from home than you were pre-pandemic, your home office chair upgrade is well past due anyway, so you might as well treat yourself while supplies last.

RAVPower 90W 30,000mAh USB-C Power Bank

RAVPower 90W 30,000mAh USB-C Power Bank KJBS76SP Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re looking for a portable battery pack that has enough power to handle laptops along with the likes of smartphones, tablets, a Nintendo Switch, and more, then check out this 90W USB-C power bank from RAVPower.



It hits that high 90W wattage via the USB-C Power Delivery (PD) port to accommodate many laptops, including 15” MacBook Pro models and below, plus that’s more than enough power for any smartphones and tablets, as well as the Switch even while it’s being played. You also get a USB-A port alongside for simultaneous dual charging (at 65W USB-C + 18W USB-A), and this relatively compact pack holds a mighty 30,000mAh charge within.



RAVPower’s charging bank is not TSA-compliant for traveling on planes in a carry-on bag, but for your on-the-ground needs, it could be an incredibly handy backup battery. Save 25% off the list price right now when you clip the coupon at Amazon and pop in promo code KJBS76SP at checkout, bringing the price down to $60.

Vankyo V600 1080p LED Projector Image : Andrew Hayward

Movie nights with loved ones are a great way to pass the time. Netflix and Disney+ have been given a run for their money over the past year as we all stayed close to home. I’ve been looking into a projector because I’m lucky enough to have a backyard and a roommate who thought setting up a project for our weekend hangs with the same five people we see might be cool. The Vankyo V600 1080p LED Projector is 44% off and an excellent way to do just that.

This projector works with smartphones, laptops/notebooks, tablets, and Fire Sticks and connects directly with two HDMI ports. Get a screen up to 300'’ in mere seconds to make your own personal theater. With so many movie theaters still closed or going out of business, this home system is a great way to keep the spirit alive. Although this project is small, that doesn’t interfere with its output. High resolution that’s bright and brilliant is not an issue. It even supports gaming systems if you want to host your own Esports tournament. Low noise and over ten years of lamp life makes this an amazing quality to value option.

If you've read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you've seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it's a flat rate of $8.

TrebLab X3 Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Calling all workout fiends! Take $12 off these new wireless earbuds from TrebLab until April 19 and get stereo quality sounds no matter where you are.

These X3 Bluetooth earbuds are built for comfort with expandable silicone tips (three sets for size) that reduced noise and keep things crisp. You’ll get up to forty-five hours of listening pleasure off of a full charge, and it usually takes around an hour to refill the charging case fully. The charging case will get you an additional nine hours of tunes. Pairs quick and easy with your phone via Bluetooth 5.0 tech. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calls no matter where you are, and their noise-canceling feature ensures you’ll never miss a word or lyric. These fit snuggly in the ear and are ideal for jogs and gym time.

These will ship free.

Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds EI63V4GR Image : Sheilah Villari

Earbuds come in many styles and forms, and it absolutely comes down to preference. I go back and for on whether I like the around-the-ear style. These from Mpow are made for those who are a little more active. They have the comfort of being a little more secure, which is nice. Right now, the Flame Wireless Earbuds are 56% off the original sale price. Just clip the coupon and enter the code EI63V4GR at checkout. This deal ends April 17.

Mpow makes quality products, including earbuds. Wireless earbuds are where they shine. These are only $26 and will make a great backup pair for the gym, running, hiking, or just in case. These sport headphones are quite literally all about the bass. They’ve got powerful environmental noise-canceling tech that still produces full sound. And you can actually feel this bass in your soul. The mics are clear for calls, zooms, skypes, etc. They’re easy to control with a two-touch system, and you’ll get up to twenty-eight hours of playtime, up to seven off of one charge. They are designed to be comfortable for extended wear and intense activities. These are also waterproof and pair quickly and easily.

These will ship for free for Prime members.

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?

Big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of Nanfu AA Batteries for just $15 when you use promo code FYRCCD62 at Amazon.

You can also get a 48-pack of AAA batteries, also Nanfu alkaline type, for just $12 when you enter the same code at checkout. The same code will also snag you a 20-pack of AAA batteries for $8 or a 4-pack of 9V batteries for $8. You’ll get additional savings if you set up a Subscribe & Save order to receive regular shipments, although the prices shown here are for one-time orders.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $52 off the list price, with the full savings showing at checkout. If you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.

Aukey 10,000mAh Power Bank With Stand NBUR6EI6 Image : Sheilah Villari

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic, were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now, so what better way to solve the problem than by grabbing this Aukey Wireless Power Bank. The 10,000mAh capacity version is just $27 when you clip the coupon on the page and use the code NBUR6EI6 at checkout. This deal will run until Sunday.

I’ve had Aukey products before and really like them. I personally like to have a portable charger with me at all times. I’m not too fond of seeing the battery level go to red, not knowing where or when I can charge it next. This power bank shines with its foldable stand, which allows for hands-free phone viewing while it charges, which it can do cable-free thanks to the built-in Qi wireless functionality. But you can also plug in devices via the USB-A and USB-C ports.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Oh my God. He’s back. Mario is alive! Super Mario 3D All-Stars is down to $50 at Walmart and Best Buy today, a familiar price for anyone who grew up playing the games included in the collection. Back in 2002, I remember getting $50 from my mom so I could go to the mall and gleefully pick up a copy of Super Mario Sunshine. Then there was 2007's Super Mario Galaxy, one of the first games I bought on my own when I went off to college. At the time $50 seemed like a real investment. Seeing that price tag on these classic games is kind of nostalgic, isn’t it? Okay, I’m reaching. It’s a little bizarre that the collection was $60 to begin with, but the price reduction here is a welcome one. Super Mario 3D All-Stars literally vanished from shelves at the end of March, so this is some leftover stock kicking around. Truly, it’s your last chance to snag it.

27" UltraGear Monitor Image : Giovanni Colantonio

‘Tis the season to upgrade your home gaming setup. With tech deals going left and right, you’ll find no shortage of options when it comes to things like monitors. Here’s another one to add on to your list of possible purchases. The 27" LG UltraGear gaming monitor is on sale at Amazon for $297.

Here’s a quick rundown of what you’re getting with this: a 192-x1080 display, 240Hz refresh rate, 1 ms of response time, and G-Sync technology to help cut down on screen tear. For gamers who don’t care too much about pushing their games to the ends of the Earth with ungodly resolution, the UltraGear is a great balance of quality and refresh rate, making for a solid gaming option.



Anthem (PC) Image : EA

It’s time to pay your respects to Anthem. BioWare’s live service game was supposed to be a “Destiny-killer,” but fate had other plans. The looter shooter struggled to get off the ground after launch thanks to a weak end-game. BioWare decided to salvage the game by starting a big Anthem “Next” project, but EA decided to can the game entirely. If you want to see how far the mighty have fallen, Newegg has it on sale for $8 today. Oof. Considering that this is the kind of game that’ll be lost to time once its servers close down, it’s a cheap way to play a piece of history for the price of a bodega sandwich.

LEGO Mario Master Your Adventure Kit Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Okay, so let’s say you got the Super Mario LEGO starter course at some point. It gave you your first taste of blocky Mario and all his exploits. So where do you go from here? With tons of expansions out there, it’s hard to know what to get next. Why not try the Master Your Adventure kit, which is down to $48? This 366-piece set features more terrain and interactive items to goof around with. You’ll get customizable item blocks, classic enemies like Goombas and Para-Troopers, and a special warp pipe. It’s like adding a whole new level to your LEGO Mario set.

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Screenshot : EA

Here’s the literal best deal you will ever see on the internet, period. You can currently buy the Xbox version of Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition for $3. That’s no typo. $3. I can’t express enough how stellar this deal is. Titanfall 2 is a fantastic first-person shooter from Respawn that features fast-paced gunplay and heavy-hitting mech battles. If multiplayer shooters aren’t your thing, it features a fantastic single-player campaign that you need to play. It’s short and sweet, so you can knock it out in a day or two. You’re getting a standout AAA title for the cost of a phone app here. For the love of God, if you have yet to play this game, don’t miss out on this.

It’s been a while since the last time we’ve all watched something Star Wars related, hasn’t it? Just kidding, it was literally two months ago. But that’s starting to feel like an eternity in Disney time, as the company keeps churning out space media for us to enjoy. With multiple Disney+ projects on the horizon, it looks like that trend will only continue. While you wait for the next bit of bingeable TV, you might want to check out Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is on sale for $20. The action game is full of all sorts of space stunts that’ll fill that Star Wars sized hole in your heart. Swing around a lightsaber and destroy a bunch of robots. Even if you’re not a fan of the series, it’s a fun adventure that mashes up ideas from franchises like Uncharted and Metroid to create some entertaining action and exploration.

Hold on to your Marvel loving butts, folks. Marvel’s Avengers is down to $25 at Best Buy today. Yep, Square Enix’s live service superhero game is mighty cheap at the moment just as its DLC rollout kicks into a delayed full gear. You can now get two different Hawkeyes in the game and Black Panther is next up. The latter is genuinely exciting, so $25 is a good price to pay for curiosity. It’s hard to imagine those prices getting much lower, but I’ll believe anything when it comes to this game at this point.

Image : Tacklife

Whether you’re outdoors camping, or your power is out at home, a portable generator comes in handy for recreational activities and emergency situations alike. This one from Kinja Deals reader-favorite brand is solar-powered (panels sold separately) and boasts a 300 watt-hour battery capacity.

Measuring 9.84" x 7.28" x 6.89" and weighing 10.28 pounds, its size is comparable to an industry-grade rugged laptop—compact enough to take on a trip, even in the trunk of a small sedan, but don’t count on fitting it in your pocket. Still, considering its diminutive dimensions, the Tacklife Portable Power Station packs a real punch, laying claim to powering a smartphone more than 27 times, a laptop (or refrigerator!) for 6 hours, a 45-watt CPAP for 9 hours, and a car vac for 2.5 consecutive hours.

The generator includes the required three Lithium-ion batteries needed to operate the device, and for a limited time only is discounted $97 using the promo code J9KXB2PW. You might want to jump on this deal before it spikes back up to its full $277 list price on Monday.

GOOLOO 4000A Jump Starter STSSPKSI Image : Andrew Hayward

Need a battery that can jump start your car as easily as it can your phone? Pick up Gooloo’s 4000A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter for $94 at Amazon when you clip the $50 coupon on the page and then use promo code STSSPKSI at checkout. All told, it’s 45% off the list price.

While most people need a portable charger you can stuff in a bag or jacket pocket, this battery packs enough power to jump start your car in a pinch, too. With two USB-A charging ports, and one USB-C charging port, you’ll be able to keep all your gear charged up on your road trips without worrying about killing your car’s battery.

Aukey Electric Standing Desk Image : Sheilah Villari

Standing desks can help boost productivity and give sore backs and butts a literal rest. Aukey continues to make quality products to make our lives easier and better, their brand new Electric Standing Desk is just that. As a treat, take $50 off to bring it home and get to work.

If you’re still working at home or in a hybrid situation, a standing desk can make those days a little more pleasant and comfortable. I’m a big fan of the standing desk, and having one that adjusts seamlessly is huge and convenient. It is designed to help you go from sitting to standing in seconds with ease because of the strong dual motors. That simple design also means you can assemble it without any issues. It comes with all the parts and tools you’ll need. And just because it’s easy to put together doesn’t mean it’s flimsy. The frame is made from solid industrial-grade steel with a modern black wooden top that can handle up to 180 lbs. Lots of space for paperwork, multiple monitors, and the usual decoration chachkis. This desk is a breeze and comes with all you need, even a storage bag, user manual, and a 36-month warranty.

This will ship for free.

Homech 36” Oscillating Tower Fan KJ0010409 Image : Andrew Hayward

Warmer weather is arriving, and while it may still be early days in spring, you might’ve already gotten a taste of the heat ahead. I’ll admit: I’ve already pulled out the fans a couple days in the last month here in Chicago, especially for our upstairs rooms that are often either too hot or too cold depending on season.



If you don’t have enough fans for your home with summer on the horizon, then future you will surely thank you for picking up some extra equipment right now. Homech’s 36” oscillating tower fan is currently on sale for just $62 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and pop in promo code KJ0010409 at checkout, marking a $28 total savings off the list price.

With multiple speed settings and timer options, Homech’s quiet-running fan can keep you cool day and night. It even comes with a remote for handy adjustments from the bed or couch. Amazon customers love it: this model has a sterling 4.7-star rating from more than 13,600 reviews.

2-Pack Fur Zapper Pet Hair Remover Image : Sheilah Villari

We love our pets; we really do. We don’t love their fur on everything we own. I have a wirehaired terrier, and I can’t leave the house without taking most of him with me. If you have a shedding fluffer but need a hand in keeping hair free, the Fur Zapper Pet Hair Remover can save the day and your outfit. This two-pack from StackSocial is the easiest solution you will ever find.

I adore my dog and all the other puppers in my life, but if I could have a day without his white hair on my clothes, that’d be amazing. The FurZappers not only help with hair but lint, dander, and anything else that might be causing you fuzzy annoyances when doing laundry. Just toss one of these in the washer and the dryer and magically separate that pet fur from your garments. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve rewashed sweaters because of pet hair. When in the dryer, these actually heat up and become almost like sticky tape pulling everything you don’t want off and keeping your favorite items intact. Save time, energy, and water. You’re helping the environment and looking better while doing it.

Clean Start 6-Piece Solid Towel Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Spring cleaning means it’s time to revamp, and a great place to start is the bathroom. Trow away ratty bath towels and indulge yourself with a brand new set. Clean Start has six pieces to do just that, and they’re only $12.

The Clean Start Solid Towel Set comes in four different color bundles to match your washroom. Each towel is made of uber absorbent, soft cotton. These also dry pretty fast, which is amazing. In this set, you get two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. These also have antimicrobial materials in them, so germaphobes these are right up your alley. The towels are easy to clean in the washer and are well worth the 40% off.

Echo Show 10 Image : Amazon

Amazon’s recently-released Echo Show 10 smart speaker with a screen is a bit different than past models: it has a rotating screen that uses a motion-detecting camera to follow you as you move around the room, ensuring that video calls, recipe videos, or whatever else you’re watching is always in full view.



Sound kinda creepy? Yeah, that checks out. Gizmodo’s Catie Keck said much the same thing in her review, yet ultimately found the thing to be pretty handy:

“One of my favorite things about the Echo Show 10 was also one of its most unnerving. I loved the ability to move around my kitchen and have the screen rotate to face me no matter where I was situated—when I was streaming television. When I wasn’t, I found Alexa’s watchful eye a little too creepy to be left on all the time.”

If you’re keen on a swiveling screen, Amazon is already slashing $50 off the list price of the Echo Show 10, now sitting at $200. It also works as a smart home hub for connected devices, so it can be a handy centerpiece for your smart home. If you want a cheaper and simpler alternative, the non-rotating Echo Show 5 is on sale for just $80 right now with the Echo Show 8 at $110.

25% off Happy Dance Image : Ulta

It’s time to prep that CBD arsenal for 4/20. I’m a big fan of CBD as a natural pain and stress reliever and have been impressed with Happy Dance. America’s Sweetheart Kristen Bell has put together a lovely line of calming vegan and cruelty-free CDB products. This week at Ulta, save 25% on all Happy Dance items.

I’m not usually one for celebrity brands, but honestly, Happy Dance is an incredibly good one, and who wouldn’t trust Veronica Mars? The Coconut Melt is packed with premium full-spectrum hemp extract and is a versatile product you need in your bathroom cabinet. It can be used to hydrate rough hands, remove tough makeup, soothe sore spots, and moisturize your mug. With the shaving months here, this is an excellent post-shower treat to keep your legs baby soft. It’s even been mentioned to have been used as a hair mask, but I’m not that adventurous.

If you’re still suffering from super dry skin, the All-Over Whipped Body Butter is supreme. It’s an ultra-nourishing lotion that’s non-greasy. Finding the perfect moisturizer that fully absorbs is a dream, and this body butter protects your skin with plant-based antioxidants. As above, this little jar has 200 MG CBD from premium hemp extract and shea butter, cocoa butter, and olive oil.

Nothing is more relaxing than a hot bath. I’m a big fan of a steamy soak. If you suffer from old sports injuries like me and don’t like to take medication for pain, CBD is a lifesaver. The Stress Away Bath Bomb revitalizes the body in the most tranquil way possible. Each square is made with coconut oil and cocoa butter to keep your body silky smooth. The ginger and grapefruit create a serene scene working like essential oils. Indulge in some you time with 60 MG of CBD and level up your next bath.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Pacifica Skincare 30% Off Image : Ulta

I received a discovery kit of items from Pacifica Skincare last year, and oh my, they quickly worked their way to the front of my skincare list. If you’re unfamiliar or curious about the all-natural cosmetics company, today is the day to remedy that. Right now at Ulta is running a sale for 30% off eighty-two of their killer products.

Besides the gorgeous packing, everything Pacifica makes is 100% vegan and cruelty-free. One of my top products currently is the Clean Shot Niacinamide, Zinc & Hemp Complex serum. If you suffer from an oily complexion or T-zone, this is a wonder. This has been a dream when my forehead gets a little fussy and very shiny. There is also lemongrass in it, so there is a very slight smell of that, but it absolutely puts your skin back in balance. Just use a few drops in the morning or night before your usual routine. You’ll see the difference pretty quickly.

I’ve actually been using the Sea Foam Face Wash as my main makeup remover. First off, it smells amazing. It foams up and really deep cleans my skin without leaving it super dry. It works perfectly with all complexion types. Your face will be feeling fresh and ready for serums or creams instantly.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Tacklife Metal Detector 8GVOTFME

Adventure and excitement are tricky to pin down these days given travel restrictions and the need for social distancing, but how about finding hidden treasure beneath the ground? That sounds cool, right? Get the hunt started with a Tacklife metal detector, marked down 45% off the list price to just $71 today at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and then pop in promo code 8GVOTFME at checkout.

It can find things like gold, silver, and iron beneath the surface and has an adjustable stem to accommodate taller folks, as well as an anti-inference design. It’s even IP68 waterproof for use around water, so now you can be that guy at the beach. Good luck!

25% off Tree Hut Image : Ulta

TikTok darlings Tree Hut have taken the web by storm and seem to be on every beauty bloggers’ lips...and skin. For the rest of the week, treat yourself to their new and extensive line of scrubs, lotions, and face washes. Save 25% on Tree Hut in Ulta’s huge spring haul sale.

Tree Hut quickly became Ulta’s number one request, thanks to it making the rounds on TikTok. There are forty-two of their excellent products on sale and plenty of scents to pick from. Smooth leg season is here, and you should add the Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil. The Coconut Lime is one of their top-rated items, and it needs to be in your summer arsenal. This helps keep your parts silky and knick-free. Again made with all-natural oils to get every inch hydrated and help prevent razor bumps, ingrown hairs, or overall redness from shaving. It also smells divine.

The Face Scrub line is new to the Tree Hut fam and is already becoming a favorite. The Brightening Pineapple & Papaya Face Scrub will get your sparkle back if you’ve had a few long nights or rough days by deep cleaning your pores and scrubbing away dullness. The papaya works to rid your mug of impurities, and the alpha hydroxy acid brings back its luster.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Studio SWEAT onDemand: 1 YR Subscription Image : StackSocial

It’s ok to feel unsure about going back to the gym wherever you’re vaccinated or not. If you still want to keep it toned at home, StackSocial has a deal for you. Studio SWEAT has an onDemand one-year subscription for just $99. Save 60% on this killer deal to get you fit for summer.

Studio SWEAT onDemand (SSoD) brings top-level fitness classes right to you with ease anywhere, anytime. No matter your experience or preference, there is something for everyone looking to tone up or stretch out. Kickboxing, Pilates, yoga, strength training, indoor cycling, and more. There are thousands of virtual and live-streamed classes to choose from, with new ones added regularly. Don’t worry about buying a special bike for those cycling classes; the one you have will do just fine. Each class is lead by highly certified instructors and trainers you can trust. These are not Instagram influencers or models trying to show you how to deadlift for a photo. Connect with other members for motivation and encouragement on your workout journey. You’ll have a support system all the way, even with tips and tricks for better nutrition from a registered dietician.

Everything can be streamed right from your smart TV, PC, tablet, or phone. You’ll be able to take these classes wherever you go. You can download classes, so you don’t always need to be online. The convenience!

This subscription will last one year. Just remember to redeem your code within thirty days of purchase.

30% off Body Shop Products Image : Sheilah Villari

When I lived in London, I fell in love with The Body Shop. Their perfumes, lotions, body scrubs, all of it. I was glad to see it appear in America with a handful of stores across the country. When it hit Ulta, I was ecstatic; this great brand was now easy to access for more people. Until April 17, save 30% off on select Body Shop products.

Suppose you don’t know where to start as there are 122 products to select from. I’d recommend anything under the tea tree line. The Tea Tree Oil Blemish Fade Night Lotion ($14) is absolutely wonderful if you’re prone to breakouts, irritation, or even redness. This will soothe your face and help control angry skin.

The Body Shop is known for its Body Butters, of which there are many. There is absolutely a scent for everyone. My go-to from day one has been the Mango Body Butter ($15). This does wonders on dry patches and smells brilliant. These are great all year long and this aroma gives off a beachy tropical vibe for summer.

It seems like every company has CBD products nowadays, and Body Shop is no different. Their CBD Replenishing Moisture Cream ($24) revitalizes dry spots overnight with all-natural CBD, hemp seed oil, and squalane. Your face will be softer and have a beautiful glow after one application. It absolutely can be used as a day cream too, as it’s light enough to go under makeup. No matter what time you put it on, you’ll feel a lot more relaxed after.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

20% Off Truly Pro ducts Image : Sheilah Villari

Truly has become a bit of a cult hit on Instagram with beauty bloggers. Their unique combination of sustainability, quality products, and promotion of positive mental health has made them a favorite in the community. Right now, at Ulta, take 20% off their entire line and see what all the fuss is about.

This company is a fave among CBD lovers. I’m personally a fan of their Hemp Acne Patches ($10). While the didn’t fully erase my blemishes they did lighten them and I’m sure they healed faster with these than without. The hemp and salicylic acid helped with redness and soothed the irritation. Plus they are cute little face stickers.

With this transitional weather, good face oil is needed in your arsenal. This Blueberry Kush CBD Body Oil ($34) is one of the company’s top sellers and combines over 1,000 blueberries and 300mg of CBD in each bottle. Blueberries are known for their antioxidant properties to help your skin stay hydrated and protect it against the pending chilly elements. It smells amazing and gives your face a glowing dewy look.

One of the best-reviewed products is the CBD Jelly Toning Solution ($20). A good toner that is gentle and doesn’t dry your face out is key. The CBD in this toner eases red splotches and aids in the balance of an oily complexion. The glycolic acid deep cleans your pores and gets your skin back in control so breakouts are less likely.

Free shipping on orders over$35.

Segway ES1L Electric Scooter Image : Andrew Hayward

Bored and/or tired of walking around your city? Ninebot’s Segway ES1L electric scooter can save you the hassle as you cruise around in style. It can hit a top speed of 12.4 miles per hour and has a battery that likewise lasts up to 12.4 miles (synergy!), with a lightweight and foldable design just under 25 pounds. Save $100 off the regular price at Amazon and join the hundreds of customers who give it a 4.6-star review average.





World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’m not above doing things as a bit. I love to make elaborate jokes that are so rooted in irony that they pop out the other side and become sincere. One time, I bought the WWE Cookbook and planned to Julie & Julia my way through the whole thing (I think I got one recipe in before packing it in). In the same vein, you can grab the official World of Warcraft cookbook on sale for $30 today. This book contains over 100 legitimate recipes that are inspired by Azeroth and range in complexity. It also comes with a reversible apron, which is honestly kind of lit, I can’t lie. Pick this bundle up as a goof and accidentally discover the joys of cooking in a very sincere way.

Sonic the Hedgehog might be the last film you saw in a movie theater. Think about it. The movie came out in February, weeks before lockdowns started going into effect around the world. The last memory that you might have of sitting in a theater is watching Sonic talk about Olive Garden or watching James Marsden look at apartments on Zillow. Want to relive those precious moments forever? You can grab a DVD + Blu-ray copy (which includes a digital download) of the film on sale for $13 at Amazon today. Here’s hoping that movie theaters can reopen just in time for the sequel, which starts filming this year.

Sonic Encylco-speed-ia Image : Giovanni Colantonio

The Inventory editor-in-chief Sonic the Hedgehog has passed down another deal he wants me to share today. He points out that you can now pre-order the official Sonic Encyclo-spedia-ia for $42. The upcoming book is an officially licensed, 288-page book from Dark Horse that explains everything you need to know about Sonic. It’ll officially be out in November, but you can save some money by ordering it early. In fact, Sonic demands that you do. Defy his dark rule at your own risk. I don’t think the book mentions the part where he ate Wario and took control of our website, though. Seems like an important detail Dark Horse should get in there before it comes out.

Demon’s Souls Soundtrack Image : Giovanni Colantonio

“Never pre-order games!” Okay wise guys, how about vinyl? Are we cool with that? You can pre-order the Demon’s Souls soundtrack on vinyl for $29 today, which is completely rad. This two record set features 80 minutes of music from the game and a slick case. Get this if you want to sit around your apartment being anxious all day. Throw it on while doing chores to feel like you’re accomplishing a difficult task. Bring a date over and throw it on for ambience to absolutely ruin the mood. Let it run while you sleep and see what kind of messed up dreams you have. The possibilities are endless.

In the lead-up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launches back in November of last year, I couldn’t go on Twitter without seeing mentions of LG’s CX Series TVs from the people I follow. IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and even Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski chimed in at one point or another about their latest pickups. Seemingly the de facto TV for next-gen gaming, the LG CX Series has gone on sale countless times during and in the days since Prime Day/Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This time, however, not only is the 77" model marked down to $3,297, but it also comes with a $400 Visa gift card and a 2-year warranty that includes burn-in coverage out of the box. So you can rest assured your purchase is protected in the years to come.

The LG CX Series is a 4K OLED TV, complete with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range formats as well as a smooth 120Hz native refresh rate. For gamers, it’s got AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and a sub-1 millisecond response time, perfect for fast-paced action. For everyone else, you can command the TV using Alexa and/or Google Assistant while Apple users can cast content from their phones using AirPlay 2. Its built-in 2.2-channel speaker system features Dolby Atmos, eliminating the need for a discrete soundbar. Of course, you can always tack one on, or set up a true surround sound home theater system by plugging it into the HDMI 2 eARC port.

This type of bargain doesn’t crop up every day, so if you’re already in the market for a new set, Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called this one, “the best home tech upgrade I’ve ever made.” High praise from a trusted source.