Friday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, Cuisinart Kitchen Knives, Anker Power Banks, Bedroom Fun Vibrator Bundles, And More

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Discounted AirPods Pro, cheap and colorful Cuisinart kitchen knives, a two-for-one on Anker power banks, and more bedroom fun bundles at Ella Paradis start off Friday’s best deals.



Today on Kinja Deals, we are spotlighting deals from a diverse spread of retail partners. Any Amazon links you find on this page were originally produced at an earlier date.

Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Advertisement

64GB Moto G7 (Unlocked) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Now Ready for Pre-Order, the Inevitable Disney Face Masks Are... Read on The Inventory

Need a new phone? Believe it or not, you can pay less than $200 for a quality smartphone, and they don’t have to be refurbished, either. The Moto G7 is one such phone. It has dual cameras that support 4K video capture, octa-core performance, 4GB of RAM, and a nice big 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, and B&H Photo has knocked $100 off its price tag. The smartphone is unlocked and available for use on pretty much all major U.S. carriers, 4G LTE and all.



Apple AirPods Pro Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re an iPhone user, AirPods are your first consideration for true wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $15 on a pair of your own at Adorama. It’s not a massive discount, but considering how rarely the newest Apple products dip in price, it’s still worth a look.



Patriot 16GB (2x8GB) 3600MHz CL17 DDR4 RAM Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

This one is for my fellow PC builders out there. Patriot’s Viper 4 Blackout 16GB kit (2x8GB modules) is down to $75 on Newegg. This is a great price for what you’re getting: fast 3600MHz RAM with a CAS latency of 17.



If you’re new to building, I’ll spare you the technical jargon, but your RAM speed is largely determined by those two numbers. Ideally, you want as much clock speed as you can get at the lowest CAS latency number you can find, and a configuration like this usually goes for just $10-$20 more. The only thing you’ll be missing out on are those cool RGB lights that prove to everyone how hardcore a gamer you are.

Advertisement

Two Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh Power Banks Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

There’s nothing worse than being stranded with no way to charge your smartphone or other pieces of battery-guzzling tech. You don’t have to worry about that with a power bank, and you can get not just one, but two of our favorites for the price of one. Anker’s 20,1000mAh PowerCore battery bank comes in a two-pack for $49 at Side Deal, which is basically a buy one, get one when you compare prices with other retailers. Why are you still here? CHECKOUT!



Orbit Powerbank Charger Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you need to charge your devices, consider the Orbit Powerbank charger. It’s only $25, which is a whopping 50% off the original list price. It also has a Bluetooth tracker, so you can find your phone in a crowded suitcase or messy room. And if you’re a bit vain, it also has a selfie remote so you can have a fire pose every picture. Adorama also offers free shipping. Grab this deal before it’s gone.



Advertisement

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright sky blue-tinged pixel of your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?



You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at good screen or bad screen, your eyes will thank you for added layer of protection. You don’t even necessarily need a prescription.



Advertisement

Experience the benefits of blocking blue light today.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

This story was originally published in March 2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 4/27/2020.

Advertisement

Anker 30W 2-Port Power Delivery Charger KINJAPPD2 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If your smartphone or tablet charger crapped out recently, you have a really good opportunity to replace it today. Anker is dropping its 30W 2-port fast charger to $15, the lowest price we’ve seen to date, with promo code KINJAPPD2. It features one USB-C Power Delivery port capable of delivering 18W, and another USB-A PowerIQ port for anything that hasn’t jumped to newer standards.



P.S.: This deal only applies to the white model.

Advertisement

Netgear Nighthawk X10 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

By now, you probably know whether your router’s equipped to handle everyone working from home and streaming Netflix all at once. If you’ve noticed your connection lagging lately, it might be time to upgrade your router to handle all the increased traffic and binge-sessions. Netgear’s Nighthawk X10 router is an excellent option that should give your network a speed boost. Right now, you can get it for 48% off, bringing this router down to $250, which is still pricey, but brings it in line with other high-end routers. That said, its one-year warranty is a bit less than you can get from other companies, so make sure you’ve done your research and know that it’ll suit your needs before hitting that buy button.



Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

If you’ve been itching to up your audio game, or just need something to drown out the noise in your makeshift home office, consider Apple’s AirPods, which you can get for $20 off right now at B&H Photo. They’re portable, so you can carry them with you around the house, easy to pull out when you need to chat with someone, and they easily pair with all your Apple devices so you don’t have to keep futzing with Bluetooth settings all day.



Dell UltrasSharp 24” Monitor Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

You’ve probably spent enough time working from your laptop to know whether a bigger screen would do you any good. If you think you’d benefit from some extra screen space, but you’ve been waiting for something a little more budget friendly, Dell’s 24” UltraSharp Monitor is a great addition to your workspace that won’t make as big a dent in your wallet as others, since it’s down to $250 on B&H Photo right now. You won’t get the highest resolution available, and it’s a bit smaller than other options, but it’s still a great, affordable option that’ll make working just a bit easier.



TaoTronics BH22 ANC Headphones KINJAD2E

Advertisement

TBH, one way I’ve managed to filter out the bullshit (and my LOUD upstairs neighbor) in all fo this is with a pair of noise-cancelling headphones. You can can treat yourself to a pair from TaoTronics, one of our readers’ favorite brands from the makers of RAVPower portable chargers, for just $30 right now using our exclusive promo code KINJAD2E. This deal lasts until May 5, so you’ve got time, but not THAT much time to think about it.



Advertisement

We’re in impulse buy territory at this price, and anyone dealing with noisy roommates while they’re trying to work will appreciate the perks of active noise cancelling, which differs from passive noise cancelling since it leverages sound to combat itself. If reviewers are to be believed, these are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can get on a budget. And with a battery life of up to 45 hours, your bops never have to stop.

Advertisement

Anker PowerWave Pad 10W Wireless Charger KINJAW18 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Wireless chargers aren’t quite efficient enough to fully replace cable charging, but they can be incredibly convenient, and right now, you can grab one for as low as $8. That’s the going price for Anker’s PowerWave Pad, which offers up to 10W (limited to 7.5W on iPhones) to deliver the fastest possible charge you’re going to get. Just use coupon code KINJAW18 at checkout, and it’s all yours.

Advertisement

Anker PowerWave Pad & Stand Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore.



The Anker Powerwave charging pad and charging stand have come through at a low price of $20 with a promo code, so you can charge both iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab this duo before it is gone!

Advertisement

Eufy Baby Monitor Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Working from home isn’t always an easy adjustment. That’s especially true if you’ve suddenly found yourself having to keep an eye on your kids while you feign attention on your third Zoom meeting of the day. It’s not a substitute for good parenting, and you still need to be diligent, but this Eufy Baby Monitor can make it a little easier to let your little one rest while you’re wrapping up your call, and it’s down to $80 on Amazon right now.



Advertisement

Ninja BL610 Professional Blender Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Feeling a nutritional deficit during these hard times? Same here. In fact, I’ve started blending up frozen avocados, bananas, and kale to make up for the grossly unhealthy junk food habit I’ve picked up since I started working from home in mid-March. And I gotta say, it helps. You can do the same for yourself (and/or blend quarantinis more efficiently) with an $80 Ninja blender from Google Shopping via Target.



One of our readers’ favorite brands right now, Ninja Kitchen makes everything from air fryers to cold brew coffee makers; however they’re best known for their blenders. This extra-large 72 oz. blender yields high capacity AND high power. Blend smoothies, crush ice, puree, and process food today.

Advertisement

Mr. Coffee Cappuccino and Espresso Maker Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

No one wants to drag their lazy ass out of bed half an hour early each morning to wait in a Starbucks line for massively overpriced, sugar-filled hot drink. You don’t have to drink black coffee (ew) for a quick morning pick-me-up with Mr Coffee’s Espresso and Cappuccino maker, which MorningSave has for $39 today.



This unit can serve up to 20 ounces of the liquid gold. Top your drinks off with the built-in milk frother before funneling it all into a glass carafe that can hold up to four espresso shots.

Advertisement

Six Colorful Cuisinart Knives Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you like our kitchen to be more colorful than a bed of spring flowers, these Cuisinart knives are a perfect addition. At MorningSave, you can get six stainless steel knives and their accompanying blade guards for just $19. Here are all the different pieces you can look forward to:



1x 8" Chef Knife

1x 8" Slicing Knife

1x 8" Serrated Bread Knife

1x 7" Santoku Knife

1x 6.5" Utility Knife

1x 3.5" Paring Knife

Grab some here.

Suaoki Portable Generator Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

In these trying times, we need generators we can trust to get the job done. The Suaoki portable generator can be charged traditionally or by the sun’s strong rays (with a separate solar panel kit) to give power to all your devices when you’re in a pinch. Plus, with the promo code “NBVFMA8N,” it’s down to $76, which is 40% off the original list price. The generator comes with four DC ports, three 3.0 USB ports, as well as two-prong sockets! Grab this before it’s gone!



Advertisement

But One Get One 25% Off BOGO25 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re like me you’re going through boxes of tea being at home so much. I use it to perk me up in the morning if I’m not feeling the java and I use it to wind down at night with a good comic book. So tea enthusiasts, this sale is for you. Tea Drops is offering a buy one get one 25% off with the code BOGO25 on all items.



Tea Drops is a female-owned and operated company who’s products are organically produced and American made. If you’ve never tried them they make the sipping experience fun and easy. Brew, drop, enjoy. Each tea is full-flavored and the range of options is vast. Sweetened/unsweetened, caffeinated/noncaffeinated, matcha, wellness, and dessert. If you can’t find something you like do you even tea bro?



Advertisement

Shipping is just $3.99 and you get a free mystery drop with every order.

20% Off Sitewide BDAY Photo : Brooklinen

Advertisement

If you’ve listened to any podcast the past year you know Brooklinen to be an omnipresent sponsor with pretty rave reviews at that. And gosh darn it, if it’s good enough for Dax Shepard it’s good enough for me. From now until May 6th enjoy 20% off anything on the site with the code BDAY. This is a great deal if you want to spruce up your bedroom. The classic core set of sheets is their best seller and a great introduction to the company. If you love affordable quality and comfort in your bedding Brooklinen is for you.



But it’s not just blankets, pillows, and sheets. Brooklinen also has a line of comfy loungewear and even has home decor, which I did not know. Basically, anything your domicile could require, they have it. There appears to be free shipping on all orders but I can’t find anything specified so this could be just for the birthday deal. Either way gorgeous options, great prices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now is crunch time where if you want to send mom flowers for Mother’s Day you have to move fast. Custom bouquets are running out and delivery options are filling up. UrbanStems has a plethora of beautiful bouquets, plants, and gifts still available though. They are giving Kinja readers 15% off and free shipping with code KinjaMomsDay. Free shipping alone has me thinking this is exactly how I’m sending a botanical bundle to my mom.



There are no stipulations on these savings so it’s sitewide. A lot of adorable plant options with their own vases too. So if you’ve got a real Earth Momma with a sense of humor this prehistoric planter is for her. Tons of options right now, but move fast before spots fill up.

Advertisement

No matter what you choose you will definitely make your mom’s very special day.

GOOLOO 4000A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter 3N9NLMI7

Advertisement

Need a battery that can jump start your car as easily as it can your phone? Pick up Gooloo’s 4000A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter for $84 at Amazon using the promo code 3N9NLMI7.



While most people need a portable charger you can stuff in a bag or jacket pocket, this battery packs enough power to jump start your car in a pinch, too. With two USB-A charging ports, and one USB-C charging port, you’ll be able to keep all your gear charged up on your road trips without worrying about killing your car’s battery.

Advertisement

Qidoe Car Charger Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

There is nothing worse on a road trip than your phone battery running out. If you don’t have a fancy car with USB ports built in, you might be struggling when the phone starts telling you the battery is low. The Qidoe Car Charger can make sure you won’t have this problem again, with two USB ports and a USB Type-C port. It also has additional lighter slots built in, just in case you were using the car lighter to power something else. It’s a pretty good deal at $14 on Amazon, so grab this while it lasts!



Advertisement

Advertisement

My roommates and I don’t like paying too much on utilities, so we keep the house at 76 degrees, as recommended by our power company. That’s all fine and good during the day, but I find myself burning up when I head to bed. My puny fan doesn’t really help, so I need a more direct method to cool down. That’s where the ChiliPAD comes in.



The ChiliPAD sleep system comes with a mattress pad that cools you down, as well as a “thermal regulating control unit”, which sounds extremely fancy. You can get the ChiliPAD and cool down your bed for $150 off when you use the code sleepretreat at checkout. That brings a one-person ChiliPAD for a queen bed down to $350! Now go and get some quality sleep, for me.

Advertisement

Cinco Fiesta Vibrator Bundle Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you wanna get a little crazy, you should check out this Ella Paradis Cinco de Mayo bundle. It’s only $55, and you get a total of three vibrators (a rabbit, fingertip vibe, and a blowfish vibe) as well as a sex game and sexy eye mask to wear during shenanigans with a partner! It’s down from $178 bucks, so you’re saving a bunch of money while you’re getting off. You also benefit from free shipping. Isn’t that totally stimulating? Grab this deal before it’s gone! Make sure to check out the other options at Ella Paradis while you’re at it.

Free Shipping Until May 3rd Photo : UNIQLO

Advertisement

If you’re familiar with Japanese retailer UNIQLO you know their philosophy is one of high quality, clever design, and above all affordability. Starting today until Sunday they’re giving you free shipping on all orders, no code needed.



This is the perfect opportunity to stock up on some cute new tees for summer. Their tshirt collaborations are world-famous and I think I bought every single one in the Marvel collection last year. And I might have this Pikachu tee in my cart right now.

Advertisement

They have wallet-friendly fashions for the whole family too. Ladies, you have to check out the Marimekko dresses. Gents, there are a ton of great items in the sale section, especially if you’re looking for a new blazer or buttondown. And as always, there’s a ton of cute tees for the kids.

Whatever you choose, choose quickly. Pieces won’t last with the awesome sales and free shipping.

Advertisement

Save 25% on Five Top Brands Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Whether you’re gearing up for some backyard camping or heading into the countryside for a more authentic trip, REI Outlet is giving you a great chance to save on gear you may need by taking an extra 25% off your purchase of items from five top outdoor brands. Those include Agnes, Marmot, Gregory, Chaco, and Outdoor Research. Between the five of them, you’ll find tents, boots, hats, hydro packs, backpacks, sleeping bags, and a whole lot more.



Free Sleep Mask On All Orders Photo : Lively

Advertisement

Lively was created with the pillars of high-style and comfort. Underwear and bras a literally the foundation of a woman’s wardrobe so comfort is king, well queen. Either way, those of us with long haul days need function but don’t mind fashion either. That’s what Lively does best. Today they’re adding an adorable “Hit Snooze” beauty mask to every order for free. No price minimum and no code needed.



They are also running a mix and match sale on bras and undies. No shame is spring cleaning your unmentionables drawer as a quarantine activity. Right now you can get 2 bras for $60 or 3 bras for $80. The undies run 3 for $25.

Advertisement

Free Shipping on all orders and it looks like the deal runs through May 4th.

$20 Off a $99 Purchase Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Until the end of May, Babeland is offering $20 off any $99 purchase. This is $20 off the whole order so it doesn’t have to be one item. Since we can’t reach out and touch someone we might as well touch ourselves. And I deem self-care aids as essential items. The Magic Wand is still basically the gold standard and is a good option is you are in the vibration market.



Or mix it up and get adventurous with lingerie and BDSM gear. I would highly recommend cleaner and batteries if you’re purchasing a toy. And why not stock up on condoms for when we can socially...associate again? Is that the opposite of distancing?

Advertisement

Babeland is a great site with amazing products for all your sexy times, especially if you are a solo aviator. And free shipping on orders over $69.

PS. I can’t get over how cute this Wednesday Holmes designed Le Wand is.

Up to 60% off Spring Outerwear Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

We may be stuck inside for the most part right now, but that’s all the more reason to spring clean your wardrobe and feel like a person again. Believe me, every morning I wake up at the same time I did back in January, brew some coffee, and put on my casual workday attire. You can do the same, and even try out some new looks, with up to 60% off Huckberry spring outerwear.



Among our readers’ favorite brands, Huckberry is spotlighting Mendo flannels, Moto leather jackets, Flint and Tinder 10-Year hoodies, and more. Peruse the selection yourself and take something home. By September, who knows, maybe we’ll be outside enough to recycle these looks for the fall. And if nothing in the spring outerwear catalog is to your liking, here’s a little something to take the edge off: our regularly updated Huckberry deals page walking you through the hottest sales of each week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From now until May 11th Levi’s has slashed its prices on all it’s warehouse items. This is up to 70% off on all of their closeout fashions. If you need a few pairs of jeans they’ve got you covered. Styles for men, women, and kids. Tees are as low as $6 and jeans as low as $20.



The only caveat is you have to sign up for their mailing list to get access. But you do get 20% off your next non-sale purchase and you won’t pay for shipping. Look in the regular sale section too, great deals there also. You will still enjoy free shipping with this warehouse order.

Advertisement

30% Off Vitamin C Duo Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I trust a lot in Ole Henriksen products because good nourishing skincare is a major tenant of the company, which isn’t hard when your founder is a professional within that space. The new Glow From Home collection falls in line with that philosophy. From now until May 5th get 30% off their Vitamin C duo from this collection.



Normally $77, the Banana Bright Eye Crème and Banana Bright Face Primer aim to brighten and tighten. The eye creme acts as a color corrector as well as firming the entire eye area so you get that beaming glow on all your Zoom calls. And the primer gives you an effortless dewy radiance for your next virtual happy hour. It also extends the life of the makeup you might add to this routine, which is a real win on its own.

Advertisement

Grab this deal while you can for $53, as this is a limited time offer and it’s while supplies last. But you will get free shipping on this and a few free samples.

Better Love Weekend at Ella’s Bundle Image : Ella Paradis

Advertisement

Boring, long nights these days are the name of the game, so why not add excitement, especially if you’re bunkered up with a partner? Ella Paradis is offering a totally pleasurable deal where you get two amazing vibrators, bath bombs, and lace cuffs for you and bae to have the orgasms of your life (together or apart) for only $49! Yup. Usually, both these vibes and their accessories would cost you about $146, but you’re basically getting more than half off! Sure does sound satisfying to me—grab this deal before it’s gone!



This story was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher on 4/24/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 4/27/2020.

Advertisement

40%-60% Off Women’s Handbags Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Mother’s Day will be here before you know it! Mostly because every day seems to run into each other and I’m sure most of us don’t know what they mean anymore. I’ve missed birthdays and anniversaries while in quarantine because it’s just so hard to keep track without really structured days. But I won’t let that happen for Mother’s Day. Staring today Nordstrom Rack is having one of their deepest discounts (40%-60% off) on all handbags, totes, clutches, and backpacks.

There are a plethora of choices in this sale. Functional backpacks for sporty moms, tons of Marc Jacobs for fashion moms, and cute clutches for classy moms. Nordstrom Rack also has 30% off sitewide with free shipping on any purchase over $100. There will be an expedited shipping option too in case you need a little more time to make a decision but it can get there for Mother’s Day. Either way, lots of beautiful choices for our marvelous moms whether we are with them or not.

Advertisement

10% off Neck Gaiters | Gizmodo Kotaku Jalopnik Graphic : G/O Media

Advertisement

You may have seen our neck gaiter accessory around each of our sister sites’ dedicated store pages, but for a limited time only, we’re discounting each one by 10% and donating a percentage of the sales to charities like Feeding America, The Trevor Project, and Planned Parenthood. Support your favorite sites—and keep your face covered—while giving back to a benevolent cause.



Whether you want to show off your appreciation for Kotaku’s excellent games coverage or Jezebel’s meticulous (and sometimes hilarious) reporting on issues important to women, now is the chance to do so for just $19. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Meals on Wheels and Planned Parenthood, respectively. Each gaiter is washable and reusable and can also be used as a headband, bandana, wristband, neck warmer, and more.

Advertisement

Here’s a full rundown of our branded face shields, along with the names of the charities involved.

Parks and Recreation: The Complete Series Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Missing Ron and Leslie in your life? Today, you can relive all seven seasons of Parks and Recreation for just $30 at VUDU. That’ll get you the HDX copy, the highest available. I can’t promise the circus formerly known as local politics on display here would translate well to your real-world community, but if nothing else, at least you’ll walk away with your sides hurting from laughter.



Pay What You Want for The Walking Dead Comics Image : Skybound

Advertisement

I watched four seasons of The Walking Dead before my interest began to wane. The long mid-season breaks only to return with a half-dozen episodes of walking and talking completely turned me off. I’ll wait for the whole thing to be finished before I catch up with Rick, Michonne, and all the others. In the meantime, a read through the comics that inspired it isn’t a bad idea, especially if you like the Telltale games, and you can pay what you want to get started with that at Humble Bundle.



Pay $1 or more for the first five issues, $8 for the next eight, $15 or more for another 10, and $18 for nine more. There are also three spin-off comics to sink your teeth into.

Advertisement

60-Day Free Trial Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Diamond announced a few days ago that distribution of comics will resume on May 20th and they’ve already begun taking orders from DC. ComiXology is offering a 60-da free trial to their Unlimited service in the interim. But honestly, this is a great deal even if Diamond has their business together. It’s no secret COVID-19 has rocked the industry and threatened shops globally. If you are in a position to support your local shop in the coming month’s check-in to see how they are doing also.



ComiXology is offering a great opportunity to get caught up, revisit, or discover a series for the first time. I personally have several Marvel and Archie series loaded up on my iPad to ease the ability to read, but you can views all these titles on your computer too. As an Unlimited member, you will also get access to exclusive deals and sales each publisher has throughout the year.

Advertisement

This is a great opportunity for any comic or manga reader. And if you love the service after those 60 days, it’s just $5.99 after that.

Rosetta Stone Lifestone License Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Now is as good a time as any to make new friends around the world, and unless your idea of a good time is deciphering cryptic codecs—because that’s exactly what it feels like with Google Translate sometimes—learning a new language might be something you’re into. Rosetta Stone licenses are heavily discounted today for anyone up for the challenge, including a lifetime license for $200 (down from $300). You can also put up $96 for 12 months of unlimited access, and $144 for two years. (But let’s be real: you’ll probably need more than two years.)



You’re getting full access to learn more than 24 of the world’s most common and popular languages, including Mandarin, French, German, Japanese, Greek, and even Hebrew. I can tell you from experience that the single most useful thing you can take on an international vacation is at least basic knowledge of the local language, so be sure to start practicing now for that post-quarantine trip you’ve had to put off.

Advertisement

Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits (Blu-Ray) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re into combat sports, you know Bruce Lee. If you’re not into combat sports, you know Bruce Lee. If you haven’t been born yet, you know Bruce Lee. This legendary martial artist died way too young, so if you’re feeling a bit nostalgic and want to relive the glory days of him kicking holes through human chests, check out this big collection of Bruce Lee’s biggest hits on Blu-Ray, which is normally $125, but has fallen to $92 over at Amazon.



You’ll get five remastered movies in the bundle:

The Big Boss

Fist of Fury

The Way of the Dragon

Enter the Dragon

Game of Death

That’s about as solid a starter pack as you’re going to find.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So you’re stressed out by all the chaos in the world right now. What a coincidence, me too! How you manage that stress is up to you. You could go to the gym—ok, maybe not. Try a walk in the park ... surrounded by hundreds of people that had the same idea. On second thought, how’s a discount on Speks sound?For a limited time, you can get Speks in any color or size for 25% less using the promo code YOUGOTTHIS. If that sounds like it might help you fidget through an uncertain future, start mashing, smashing, and building today for a fraction of the price—the rest is on us!



Advertisement

The Nintendo Switch quarantine hunt continues. Anyone who’s tried to buy a Nintendo Switch Lite, for themselves or their loved ones, lately knows what an impossible undertaking it ostensibly is. Either you find one and it sells out or you can’t find one at all. For now, you can snap one up at Amazon in Gray, Yellow, or Turquoise at its $200 MSRP. Pair it with a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the complete experience.



Advertisement

Get it before someone else secures the last one for themselves. And once you’ve put in the hours, chime into our Animal Crossing: New Horizons discussion from last week with your own take on the game. Is it really fun to play or a glorified chore simulator? Let us know AFTER reading our post.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 4/27/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 4/28/2020.

Advertisement

Death Star Set Free With $75 Order Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

LEGO saw a huge uptick in sales as we stayed inside more and spent more time with our families. I’ve been following my pal and her wife building the Old Trafford replica on Instagram for the last few days. I have to say, it’s a pretty productive way to spend your quarantine. With May the 4th on the horizon this seems like a good time to indulge in Star Wars. Get the Death Star II Battle Set for free with any $75 Star Wars purchase. No code needed and this includes pre-orders as well.



The A-Wing Starfighter for just launched today for $199.99 and is exclusive to LEGO’s site. But there are a ton of great options for a new project or a rainy day one at that. I for one am eyeballing The Mandalorian Brick Headz set.

Advertisement

This order qualifies for free shipping and is while supplies last.

Monopoly Speed Board Game Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

We all love Monopoly, but who really wants to sit at the roundtable for three hours, somehow landing on Boardwalk and Park Place every roll whilst your properties seem to be situated in desolate wastelands that no one ever visits? Well, it’s cool every now and then, but if you don’t have much time to spare, Monopoly Speed might be, well, more your speed. It’s 25% off at Amazon today. Games are said to last just about 10 minutes, and here’s why:



Everyone rolls and buys at once so players don’t have to wait for their turn. During 4 rounds, players race against the timer to buy, trade, and sell properties faster than ever. The timer counts down each buying and trading stage, and there’s no break between stages. There are even 2 Go spaces, and players can get out of Jail free every time.

Advertisement

If that sounds like fun, roll over to Free Parking and grab this deal.

Advertisement

Nintendo Joy-Con Grips Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

For all you gamers, I have a treat for you—a joy-con grip to make your Nintendo Switch time even better. Not to mention it’s only $10! You can easily slide in your joy-cons into the grips and play Animal Crossing or Mario Cart right away. The joy-con grip itself is also shock-proof! I would grab this one before it’s gone!



Advertisement

Advertisement

If like most of us in lockdown you’ve been playing more video games, you’re not alone. CDKeys knows your pain and is here to help. With a PlayStation Plus membership, you get deep discounts, free downloads, and free shipping on accessories/consoles. You also get 100GB of online storage.



But a whole new world of online multiplayer options is unlocked, especially if your friends are also members. Just because you’re social distancing doesn’t mean you still can’t kill it on the court together with NBA 2K in a “play together” session.

Advertisement

Normally this year-long membership is $59 but you can enjoy a 42% discount and snag a digital code for access at just $35.

This story was originally published by Sheilah Villari and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 4/28/2020.

Advertisement

Save 25% on All 1MORE Audio Products MOM Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

From now through May 8, you can use promo code MOM to save 25% on anything at 1MORE, an up-and-coming audio brand that makes premium-ish headphones and speakers with high quality drivers for remarkably fair prices. With the discount, you can save $50 on the company’s true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, triple driver over-ear headphones, or the Spearhead VRX gaming headset. Need to fill a whole room? This hockey puck of a Bluetooth speaker is $25 off. You can also take $43 off the 1MORE Quad Driver in-ear buds, which pack a bass-heavy driver and three mini tweeters into each bud to cover the full length of the soundstage.



Nioh 2: Special Edition (PS4) Screenshot : Team Ninja

Advertisement

Team Ninja seems to have released yet another banger in Nioh 2, the souls-like action RPG that only knows PS4 as its home. If you’ve exhausted your backlog and looking for something new to play, you can pick the special edition up at Amazon right now for $11 off, or a final total of $69.



The special edition comes with a few extra niceties for the few extra dollars they’re requiring, including a steelbook case, an art book, and the season pass that’ll presumably put you in line for all the DLC that release down the road.

Advertisement

Here’s how Heather Alexandra at Kotaku starts off in her long evaluative look at Nioh 2:

The Dark Souls formula is tried and true. It’s been adapted into science fiction settings, placed into 2D, and refined time and time again. 2017’s Nioh is arguably the most successful spin on the genre, adding flashy combat and the turbulent politics of medieval Japan. Nioh 2 is an improvement on every front. There’s no other way of saying it: I’ve never played a game where fighting feels as good as this.

Advertisement

Sold? Buy.

Advertisement

TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

GAMING

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 ( Xbox One Switch Screenshot : Bandai Namco

Advertisement

If you’ve somehow built an immunity to beat-em-up fatigue from Warriors games and you also happen to be a Strawhat disciple, then you already know about One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, which dropped only a month ago on all major platforms, but today, you can find it for $10 at Amazon for the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Play solo or hop online and battle your friends in PVP. I hear it’s a great way to get into One Piece instead of committing to nearly 1,000 episodes in the anime it’s based on, so if that also sounds like torture to you, don’t hesitate to give the game a go.

Advertisement

PowerA Overwatch Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

As a Reinhardt main who relies on cunning instinct and ballsy energy to rack up eliminations, I always die a little inside when new (read: fookin’ overpowered) Overwatch characters like Echo come out. They just make my guy look like a complete scrub. You can either beat ‘em or join ‘em, and for a better chance at success in either endeavor, you should be playing on more than just Joy-Cons. That’s why this PowerA wireless controller for the Nintendo Switch is perfect with its Overwatch skin. Reaper is front and center here, which may not be ideal if you have the same PTSD I do from hearing his ult pop off, but HEY: the controller is only $37, so we’ll just have to deal with it.



Advertisement

SanDisk 32GB Micro SD Card w/ Adapter Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

In need of more memory? Well, you’re in luck because for a cheap $8, you can get your hands on a 32GB microSD card. The card itself is shock-proof, temperature-proof, X-ray proof, as well as waterproof. It can make your smartphone or tablet go faster since it won’t be lagging in memory, and with the added adapter, you can easily transfer documents onto your computer. Grab it before it is gone.

Advertisement

Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Smartwatch Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

My phone is so big and bulky. Great for most things, like playing games or taking the 1,000th awesome pic of my cat, but it’s not as great if I’m out on a walk and have to pull the thing out of my pocket to check a notification. But that’s where a good smartwatch sale can help you (and me) out, and right now you can get the fifth generation of Fossil smartwatches for $200.



This lovely smartwatch will give you all the normal smartwatch features, like a notification checker and... telling you the time, but the Fossil smartwatch has a few extra bells and whistles, too. The watch also provides a heart-rate monitor, and the ability to use Google Assistant and Google Pay for just general life ease. Trust me, Google Pay can be a lifesaver if you lose your wallet.

Advertisement

This smartwatch may not be quite as intense as some others on the market, but it’ll get the job done, and more importantly, will do it for only $200 right now. Grab this deal before it’s gone!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anker Powerport Strip Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you have tons of electronics you need to plug in, look no further than the Anker PowerPort strip. For a decent $40, which is $10 off the original list price, you can plug in six devices in the AC outlets as well as two traditional USB ports and a USB-C port. Not to mention all the devices you plug in will be protected from any and all surges that may occur! Grab this before it’s gone!

LG - 65" Class Nano 8 Series Smart 4K UHD TV Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

We’ve all been spending an... inordinate amount of time inside. Why not treat yourself to a better Netflix binging and video game grinding experience? Best Buy has a very big and very fancy TV on sale for $850, and you should definitely consider grabbing it.



This LG smart TV is a whopping sixty-five inches, so you know you’ll be able to see everything on this baby. The TV boasts a 2160p resolution, and four (!) HDMI ports. As someone that only has 2 HDMI ports, that sounds awesome. The Nano 8 can also hook up with Google Assistant so you can use it to turn the TV on and off, or change the channels without the remote.

Advertisement

There are all sorts of other features on Best Buy’s store page, so make sure to give it a look! And remember—you deserve nice things.

Anker PowerCore Essential 2000mAh Battery KINJAR128 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Having a spare battery handy is a sure way to reduce anxiety when you’re out and about with your phone. With a 20000mAh battery, the Anker PowerCore Essential packs enough power to give your device up to five charges, depending on what phone you’re toting, Right now, Kinja readers can get this battery pack for just $34 using the code KINJAR128. Sure, quarantine might mean you’re going out less, but with a savings of $16, it’s hard to pass up.



Advertisement

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 ( PS4 Xbox One PC Image : CD Projekt Red

Advertisement

We were supposed to be playing Cyberpunk 2077 right around this time, but like the good studio it is, CD Projekt Red delayed the game until September 17 to polish up. There are far too many games to play to still be upset about that, but if you’ve been jonesing for Cyberpunk 2077, perhaps this pre-order deal will make you feel a bit better. Amazon is offering the game for $50 today (PS4 and PC, too), and it’ll arrive at your doorstep on launch day.



Advertisement

What’s better, you’ll get all sorts of nice extras included:

Digital:

Cyberpunk 2077 Soundtrack

Cyberpunk 2077 Art Booklet

Cyberpunk 2020 Sourcebook

Wallpapers for desktop and mobile

Physical:

World Compendium detailing Cyberpunk’s setting and lore

Postcards from Night City

Map of Night City

Stickers

And as you may be aware, pre-ordering at Amazon guarantees you any further price drops between now and whenever your item ships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S KINJAEUFY Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

You’ve already cleaned your home with all the free time you’ve gained, I’m sure, and if you’re anything like Jolie, you’ve also been rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made a full return to normalcy, let someone else do the job. It could be your kids, but not all of us have them, and barring expensive nanny care, a eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is just $150, but only when using the exclusive promo code KINJAEUFY at Amazon.

Advertisement

Klipsch is celebrated for its long history of providing top-notch audio equipment, having built its name on solid studio recording equipment and premium headphones. You can add wireless speakers to that list with products like The Three II, which normally goes for the Klipsch-appropriate price tag of $574, but if you act quickly, you can catch a rare discount down to $250 (there’s also a Matte Black model), no promo code needed.



The Three II features an abundance of input options to cover any need you could have, including Bluetooth, 3.5mm auxiliary, USB, and Wi-Fi. The lattermost brings one of The Three II’s best features—wireless multiroom audio. With it, you can pair the speaker up with any others in Klipsch’s entire multiroom-capable family to spread good vibes throughout the home. The speaker also has voice control through Alexa (separate device required, like the Echo Dot).

Bee-tee-dubs, in case you can’t tell, The Three II is not a portable speaker. It’s a tabletop unit meant to be used in the home—perhaps the antique design with its physical nobs and switches gives that away—and you’ll need a power outlet to use it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Try Three Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Free Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Amazon is giving away three months of access to its increasingly impressive music service, after which you’ll be asked to pay $8 monthly to continue. That’s cheaper than most others, though, and you may like what you find after signup.



Amazon has one of the most extensive catalogs with over 60 million tracks, and the mobile app supports Alexa and all the devices she loves to dwell in, so you don’t have to move an inch in bed to start that morning routine playlist.