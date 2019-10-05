Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Discounted iPads, Casper’s 4 Day Sale, and deals on Himalayan salt lamps lead off Friday’s best deals.



If you are shopping for your mom right now, we are updating our Kinja Deals Mother’s Day discounted deals post daily and have a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift guide as well.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day deals hub to be ready for the big day.

Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.



While we saw slightly better deals on these around Black Friday (if you were quick enough to snag them), $249 for 32GB is still a terrific price for 32GB, and $329 is the best price we’ve seen on the 128GB model (which is the one you should probably buy). If you ask me, it’s worth buying one of these for the express purpose of playing Civilization VI on the go.

Update: This deal is available again, if you missed it a few weeks ago. Amazon lists the AirPods as “temporarily out of stock,” but you can still order them for $140, and you’ll get them once Amazon gets a new shipment.

Apple’s excellent AirPods now support a hands-free “Hey Siri” feature and, now, you can also grab a pair from Amazon for $140. I’ve had mine since the day they came out, and they’ve carved out a permanent place in my pockets.

Amazon says they’ll be“in stock on May 7, 2019,” and they’ll ship soon after that. So if you can wait a few weeks for your truly wireless headphones, this is $20 off the price on the Apple Store and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. If you want the unit with the Qi-charging case, there’s unfortunately no discount on it, today.

If you just want the new wireless charging case to use with your existing AirPods, it’s also down to $70 today, from the usual $79.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You can still get a 512GB microSD card for $100, and that’s still a hell of a deal. But if you don’t need quite that much space, this 400GB card from SanDisk is actually cheaper on a per-gigabyte basis today.



Marked down to an all-time low $62, it’ll hold a boatload of Nintendo Switch games, 4K footage, apps, and anything else you need to store on it. Ah...the future.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Frosted Strawberry is one of only two Pop-Tart flavors worth a damn, and you can get 32 of the breakfast desserts for just $4 today by clipping the $1.55 coupon. That’s less than $.13 per Tart or—and let’s be honest here—about $.25 per breakfast, because you know you’re not going to eat just one.



They’ll taste just like your childhood, with one big and welcome change; they now come with MORE frosting. I’m onboard.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your garage or basement could qualify you to appear on Hoarders, Home Depot’s one day storage sale could be just what you need to finally do some spring cleaning in these oft-neglected spaces.



Inside, you’ll find storage on hanging shelves, standing shelves, metal cabinets, rolling carts, and even full workshop cabinetry sets. Just note that all of these prices are only available today, and the best stuff will probably sell out early.

With a whopping 900 lumens of brightness, a rechargeable battery, a zoomable beam, and IP65 dust and water resistance, Anker’s LC90 flashlight is enough flashlight for just about everyone. And with those specs, it’s a steal at $20.

To give you a little context about the brightness here, your smartphone’s flashlight probably puts out about 40-60 lumens. Again, this has 900. Don’t look directly at it.

Just use promo code ANKERLC90 to get this deal before it goes dark.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you been craving some cupcakes recently, but don’t actually own a muffin tin? You’re in luck, you can get Rachael Ray’s 10-Piece Bakeware cranberry red set for $16 off if you clip the coupon at checkout. The set includes two 10" x 15" cookie sheets, two 9-inch round pans, two 9-inch square pans, two loaf pans, one 9" x 13" rectangle pan with a lid, and a 12-cup muffin tin. You can also get the agave blue 10-piece set for a couple of bucks off too.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you been craving some Smartfood popcorn recently? It’s like Amazon read your mind. You can get a 36-count Simply & Smartfood Delights Variety Pack for just $11 if you clip the $3 coupon. That includes the brands healthier snack options, like Smartfood Delights Sea Salt Popcorn and White Cheddar Popcorn, as well as Simply Cheetos Puffs White Cheddar and Simply Lays Sea Salted chips. Time to get your snack on!

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Who knows if Himalayan salt lamps actually have any anti-stress benefits (science sure doesn’t!), but dang, they’re pretty. If you want to fill your home with that nice orange glow, take advantage of these deals on a range of salt lamps from Levoit. There are your classic crystal-like options, plus a few other artsy displays, all of which will make your house feel like a spa. Perhaps your mom would enjoy an extra salty gift this year?



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might not have the name recognition or cool factor of a YETI, but this 55 quart Lifetime cooler is a lot cheaper at just $97 today, and keeps ice frozen for up to seven days. It just met that threshold in this YouTube test, even when it was left outside in the hot sun. Now grab this thing and start planning out beach trips and picnics.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Graphic: Shep McAllister

Post-it’s Extreme notes can go a lot of places regular Post-its can’t. They’ll stick to rough surfaces like wood and brick, and somehow, they’re even waterproof. We blasted them with a kitchen sink last year, and the paper never shredded, and the ink never ran.



This pack of 12 pads is down to $13, the best price ever, so if you ever think you might need some of these (you definitely need some of these), go ahead and stock up.

Image: Casper

Get some good sleep and save some money with Casper’s 4 Day Sale, now through May 13. For every $1,000 you spend, the sleep retailer will knock off $100, and you can save up to $300 total. And unlike other Casper promotions, you don’t have to buy a mattress to take advantage of it. So, feel free to stock up on new bedding, bed frames, pillows, and other Casper products using promo code SHUTEYE, and have sweet dreams of savings.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you hate wasting money on paper towels, stop doing that. If you use microfiber towels, you cut costs and you also reduce the amount of waste you create in a year. You can get a 24-pack of Zwipes Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for $11. There’s also a 48-pack available for $23 with a $1 coupon you can clip at checkout. The cloths can be used with or without cleaning solution to clean the kitchen, your car, or around the house. You can wash the microfiber cloths and continue to use them hundreds of times.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon has its own food brands now, which is...strange. But such is the world that we live in, and you can get some delivered for 20% off.



The sale includes the obvious staples like coffee pods, breakfast bars, and trail mix, but also essential ingredients like olive oil, various mustards, and coconut oil (movie theater style popcorn, anyone?).

Prices are as marked (we checked a bunch, and they are indeed cheaper than usual), and you can save more in most cases by using Subscribe & Save.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Don’t you hate when you go to brew a cup of coffee at home and realize you’re actually out of coffee? Don’t let yourself be without your morning cup of Joe again. You can get $5 off your first order of Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason Blend 75-Count K Cups. Just clip the coupon at checkout and you’ll have enough coffee for the next 2+ months.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you can get over the fact that they’re refurbished (and they’re, uh, light bulbs, so it shouldn’t be too difficult), today Woot has some of terrific Philips Hue deals.



If you’re just starting your collection, $73 for a four-bulb starter kit with a hub is absolutely ludicrous. That would currently set you back $108 new, and this sold for $150 for a long time.

If you already have a Hue setup, but you’ve been itching to install some smart, recessed strip lighting, you can get the Hue LightStrip Plus for just $60 or add a Bloom for just $52. Unfortunately Woot’s sale excludes the RGB bulbs.

Just remember, these prices are only valid today, and the best stuff will probably sell out early, so don’t let the lights go out on this deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve lost or worn down half of the drill bits in your collection, you can get a complete new set for just $18 today on Amazon, an all-time low.

That gets you a total of 40 drill bits, screwdriver bits, and even some impact-ready bits. This is the most popular drill bit set on Amazon, with a 4.6 star review average from over 6,000 customers, so you can’t really go wrong here.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

In a perfect world, we’d all have someone waiting to rub our feet when we get home. But we live in the real world, and in lieu of love and caring, we can have robots. Today only, Woot’s discounting the Mynt Deluxe Tapping Foot Massager to just $80.

This is currently $100 less than the price on Amazon and the lowest price we’ve seen by far. Not for nothing, but this would make a pretty sweet Mother’s Day present. And while no robot can truly replicate the spa experience, even an okay massage is better than no massage. This is true when dating me and foot massager shopping.

Image: United By Blue

You better believe United By Blue’s Warehouse Sale is offering some great deals on past-season surplus styles and samples. Save up to 80% on loads of apparel, including quite a few jackets featuring the brand’s signature bison fill. And don’t forget; every item you purchase from UBB helps remove a pound of trash from the ocean, so you can feel really good about shopping this sale.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Hit the gym in style thanks to this sale on women’s activewear from Amazon. Everything from leggings and joggers to performance tees and yoga tanks are up for grabs at prices so good you’ll actually want to go work out. So browse through the nearly 150 discounted items before these deals hit the showers.



Image: Nordstrom Rack

Run over to Nordstrom Rack, where an ace of a deal is going on now: ASICS sneakers for both men and women are marked way down, with pairs starting at as little as $40. With a wide range of styles and colors up for grabs, they’re all the motivation you need to keep those fitness goals up and running through spring. But be sure to lace up this discount quickly; these shoes will likely sell out soon, and the deal only runs through the next three days.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you work out regularly, or uh, at all, you deserve a medal. Or just treat yourself to some new sneakers and/or activewear from Reebok. Right now, the sports-minded retailer is 30% off all the items on their site in honor of Mother’s Day with promo code MOM. Chances are, you’ll make good use of these purchased for many workouts to come.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Summer is within sight, but let’s be real: It’s still a little chilly outside. So even though Mountain Hardwear is taking up to 65% off a selection of past season styles, you could probably still use many of the on-sale items right now, and for future winters to come. (Heads up: This discount applies to the original retail price and overrides any existing markdowns.) Just use promo code MHWMAY65, and load up on outerwear to keep you toasty warm the next time you step outside.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This foam roller is baby, and so is its price. For just $13, you can roll out even the smallest of sore spots with TriggerPoint’s GRID Mini Foam Roller in one of four fun colors. It’s wrapped in EVA foam, so it’s firmer than your average roller, and because of its hollow core, it also uses less foam overall. Plus, this small but mighty roller supports up to 250 pounds, and won’t take up that much space in your home gym. Just roll with it!

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you hate when your socks slide down your ankle? It’s time to say goodbye to the socks you’ve had since high school and hello to a fresh new pair. You can get a six pack of large white Under Armour Men’s No-Show Socks for just $9. The socks are charged cotton, which has the same feel as cotton but dries much faster. You can get a six pack of large black socks for a couple of bucks more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Goodthreads brand is chock full of great looking men’s clothing at affordable prices, and over 100 styles are even cheaper than usual today on Amazon.



I own the short sleeve chambray (albeit in a different color), and it’s great, especially for $26. We’ve seen a few sales on Goodthreads shirts lately, but this sale also includes a lot of pants, ranging from sharp looking chinos to comfy canvas shorts.

For the rest of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon. Also note that many styles are eligible for Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe program, which sends you a box with up to eight styles, and you only pay for what you want to keep. Why are they not all included in Prime Wardrobe, given that it’s an Amazon brand? Good question, but you can fly to the moon to ask Bezos yourself.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

In these uncertain times, you can’t put a price on reliable journalism (not literally, though—we need to support quality news organizations!). That’s why Amazon is offering up a free one-month trial of The Washington Post’s Digital Access subscription in today’s Gold Box. Following the month, you’ll be automatically renewed at $6 per month. Or, choose to pay $59 up front for a year-long subscription to the newspaper’s online content; that comes out to $5 per month. But, breaking news: This deal is for today only, so take advantage of it ASAP.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Princess Mononoke is one of Hayao Miyazaki’s most beloved films, and it’s getting a long overdue collector’s edition, releasing next week.



The box set retails for $50, but Amazon currently has preorders marked down to $35, an all-time low. And if it drops any lower before it ships, you’ll automatically get the best price.

The set includes a Blu-ray with the film and special features, a soundtrack CD available for the first time in North America, and a 40 page book featuring essays from prominent film critics, the producers, and even Miyazaki himself.

Graphic: Amazon

Amazon’s Treasure Truck is one of the company’s more bizarre initiatives (though perhaps less Bizarre than Bezos’ moon lander), but if you live in a city where the truck makes the rounds, you can find it to score some seriously great deals that you won’t find anywhere else. Just don’t expect to find Clickhole’s Treasure on the Treasure Truck. It is still in Hawaii.



If you live in a Treasure Truck city, you can head over to this page to clip a special $10 coupon that will save you even more on your next Treasure purchase. Just note that you’ll have to make a purchase before July 31 to get the deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re getting bored of trading wheat and sheep back and forth, Game of Thrones Catan is a completely new take on the classic party game:



The Brothers of the Night’s Watch recognize you as a natural leader as you struggle for promotion within their ranks. You hope to gain recognition by improving infrastructure in the area south of the Wall known as the Gift. Drawing sustenance from this unforgiving landscape offers enough challenges, but you must also man and defend the Wall against the onslaught of Wildlings fighting their way into Westeros to escape the horrors that awaken in the North. Build, defend, and rise above your brothers to become the new Lord Commander. But be wary—the north holds many dangers, and winter is coming.

In case it wasn’t clear, the board has an actual, physical wall. How cool is that? $43 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so get this deal before its watch comes to an end.

