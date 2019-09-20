Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Two different-sized Instant Pots, Friends: The Complete Series, Apple AirPods 2 with Case lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You probably need to replace some of your surge protectors, and today’s the day to do it.



Today only, surge protectors in all shapes and sizes from Belkin are on sale in Amazon’s Gold Box. On the small end, this mini under-desk surge protector with USB ports is marked down to $16. This $14 option features rotating plugs, making it great for sticking behind a couch. This $7 protector is a good, cheap option to keep stocked at home for when you need extra outlets. And this $14 protector is what I use in my home theater, and it’s an absolute steal at this price. For the rest of the deals though, be sure to head over to the sale page on Amazon.

AirPods had their “they look stupid” phase in The Discourse, and then for awhile, they were a meme for wealth. Now, I think they’re just headphones; as invisible as any other headphones. And they’re pretty good ones at that.

In terms of size, fit, and fidgetability, the gen 2 AirPods are the same AirPods that you know and begrudgingly love, but with an upgraded chip that provides Bluetooth 5.0, faster switching between devices, hands-free “Hey Siri” support, and longer battery life when talking on the phone. $169 is a $30 discount, and the best price we’ve seen on the version with the wireless charging case. Don’t need the fancy case? The standard model is also on sale for $144, a $15 discount, and also an all-time low.

USB-C to Lightning cables are the way of the future (Apple’s even including them with the new iPhone 11 Pros), and this $10 cable deal from RAVPower (with promo code KINJA916) is one of the most affordable we’ve seen to date. That costs more than a regular third party Lightning cable, but if you plug it into a USB-C PD charger, it’ll charge your iPhone at 18W. With regular Lightning cables, you’re limited to 12W.



For context, that means you can charge a newer iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes, which can really pay dividends while you’re traveling, and want to get as much juice as possible into your phone before you board a flight. Or when you’re about to head out for the night, and want to be sure you’ll have enough battery to order an Uber home.

Just note that fast charging is limited to the iPhone 8 or newer.

Photo: Amazon

One of the nice things about Apple Watches is that whether you bought an original model years ago, or have a Series 5 arriving tomorrow, the same bands will fit on all of them.



For a limited time, these inexpensive nylon sport bands are marked down to just $7, in a ton of different colors (though not quite all of the colors on the product page, unfortunately). Just be sure to get the right size for your watch.

Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to begin with). Cold brew on the other hand is a different process that results in less acidity, among other benefits, and you can do it yourself at home with this top-selling Takeya, now down to $16 on Amazon after you clip coupon on page, within about a dollar of an all-time low.



This non-coffee drinker bought one of these a couple years ago, and I loved the thing (though admittedly, I have since upgraded to the OXO alternative). All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

That sponge you use to clean off the plates that touch your food? Yeah, it’s absolutely covered in germs. Throw that disgusting thing in the trash ASAP, and order these $6 silicone dishwashing gloves, complete with built-in scrubbers on the palms, from Amazon. Silicone won’t trap water, and thus, tons of mildew, like sponges will, plus they’ll keep your hands safe from all that dishwater and old stuck-on food. Just be sure to buy before this deal goes down the drain.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

All foods are better fried, but because the world is a cruel place, fried foods are bad for you. If you are looking to fry without fear, look no further than this DASH Compact Air Fryer, now down to $55 in three colors, which uses hot air instead of oil to make everything extra crispy. It’s also technically an oven, making baking easier than ever, and it’s tiny enough to not be a countertop eyesore. You can even use it to reheat pizza. So order up one for yourself before this deal is burnt to a crisp.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Some people can’t live without their coffee, but for me, it’s fizzy water and diet cola, which is why my SodaStream is one of my most cherished possessions.



Today on Amazon, you can get a SodaStream Jet from Amazon for just $60, complete with a free full-sized CO2 canister, and a carbonating bottle to get you started. I’ve owned one of these for years, and it’s paid for itself many times over.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you live in somewhat swampy conditions, it might be a good idea to have a dehumidifier on hand to suck up some of that excess moisture. And thanks to today’s Gold Box, three such devices for varying room size from TOSOT are down to their lowest prices ever—between $144 and $188. These dehumidifiers work quietly, plus they’ll help increase the lifespan of your stuff, including furniture, clothing, and more. Just be sure to get yours before this one-day deal runs dry.



Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this 10% sitewide sale (live now) holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring. They’ve run the same deal for a few other holidays this year, but this is still a solid deal if you’re in the market for a great bed.



To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $269 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code DREAMY10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

Photo: Amazon

If you don’t have an Instant Pot yet, or want a compact-sized companion to go with your full sized model, the newest Instant Pot Ultra Mini has a rare sale today on Amazon as part of the company’s Gold Box deals. Meanwhile, the standard 6 qt. Instant Pot is still down to an all-time low $84, though that deal has been available for the last few weeks.



The Instant Pot Mini is ostensibly designed for apartment dwellers and people cooking for one or two, but now that I own a six quart Instant Pot, I’ve found myself wanting one to cook rice or other side dishes while my main pot is occupied with the main course. The Ultra model has a much better UI and controls than the standard version, plus a pressure valve that automatically closes itself when you close the pot, so you’ll never forget to set it.



In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. Today’s $60 deal is literally half its normal price, and a match for an all-time low. If you have the space for it though, I’d get the standard sized version. Now if only the small one would fit inside it...



It’s not going to turn you into the cycling equivalent of a NASCAR pit crew, but this compact Crank Brothers tool has everything you need for basic bike repairs on the go, and it’s small enough to fit in your pocket or a seat bag. $19 is a great price for this, so you’ll have money left over for therapy after you see this picture of a Tour De France rider’s legs.



Photo: Amazon

When you buy a new car, you may be given the option to install accent lighting for, like, $300 or so. Don’t do that.



But for $12? Sure, why not? Use promo code WUVEEVAA at checkout to get this Govee interior lighting kit for $7 off. It can display 32 colors, it has a built-in microphone to (optionally) pulse along with your music, and it includes four light strip sections to go under four different seats. Just plug it into a USB port, and don’t lose the remote!

Screenshot: Groupon

If you’ve been on the fence about getting a Costco membership, now is a perfect time to give in. For a limited time, Groupon is running a promotion where you can get a 1-Year Costco Gold Star Membership for $60. Plus, you’ll get a $20 Costco Shop Card and coupons.



Those exclusive Costco coupons are for:

Free Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean HE Laundry Detergent Pacs ($17.99 value)

Free Kirkland Signature Create-a-Size® Paper Towels ($15.99 value)

$10 off Fresh Meat (beef, chicken, pork, or fish; excludes deli items)

$25 off an order of $250+ on Costco.com

This deal is for new customers only and not valid to current Costco members, nor is it eligible for people whose membership expired after May 1, 2019.

Image: Wayfair

A new season is a great opportunity to revamp the look and feel of your home. With fall on the horizon, Wayfair is making it easy to upgrade any room inside (or outside) your house with their September Clearance Sale. Now through Tuesday, score up to 75% off everything from accent furniture, to bedding, to storage solutions, and head into cooler weather with a cool new vibe at home.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Clear the Rack is basically Christmas for Nordstrom Rack stans (me), but somehow, Nordstrom Rack’s current, non-Clear the Rack clearance sale is...better? Right now, you can save up to 80% on the Rack’s newly stocked clearance section. There are 25,500—yes, you read that right!—items up for grabs from your favorite designers, including Cole Haan, Nike, Madewell, Champion, UGG, Adidas, PUMA, and so much more. The best stuff will surely sell out, so get ready to spend your weekend browsing through this massive sale.



Graphic: Nordstrom Rack

Hunting for a deal on rain boots? Well, your search is over, because iconic Hunter boots are on sale for a limited time at Nordstrom Rack. Glossy and matte, and short and tall wellies in a rainbow of cheerful and muted colors are all up for grabs at marked down prices. It’s a Hunter deal so good, not even stormy weather could dampen the spirits of those who buy in.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you suffer from annoying adult acne, I feel your pain. Serums can be a great addition to your skin care regimen and any serum that can help with painful acne is a godsend. For me, InstaNatural Niacinamide Face Serum has been that. And right now, you can get it for only $12 on Amazon when you clip the $4 coupon.



And, to quote myself, here’s what I had to say about the serum for The Inventory:

For my skin, it really did help soothe the redness around my acne and helped get it under control. After four solid weeks of use, I wasn’t experiencing any new breakouts, I was just managing the hyperpigmentation from the old scars. Since then, I’ve kept this serum stocked in my medicine cabinet, and use it about 2-3 times a week to keep breakouts at a distance. If I go out one weekend and do a full face of makeup, I pull this serum out for the next week just to be safe. Since buying it last July, I’ve only have to rebuy it twice, and I’ve more than gotten my money’s worth.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bar soap is, in my opinion, nasty. And that was true even before BuzzFeed did... this to it.



But still, many people who I otherwise respect and admire still seem to prefer it over body wash or Dr. Bronner’s, so I’m duty-bound as a deals blogger to report that you can get 10 bars of Dove Men+Care Face and Body for $7 on Amazon today, down from the usual $11. We aren’t sure how long this deal will be around, so don’t let it slip away.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Who else used to shriek like a banshee when their mom tried to brush the knots out of their hair back in the day? Just me? OK. Well, I wish my mom had had this Wet Brush Classic Detangler back then, but luckily, you can get one today for just $6.



It’s fine to use on wet or dry hair and will even work on wigs and hair extensions. And with over 2,000 reviews on Amazon, this brush comes highly recommended by the tangled hair set. Not today, knots.

Photo: Public Rec

Have you been looking for a pair of pants that are stylish enough to wear to work, but also comfortable enough to wear to the gym? Meet the All Day Every Day Pant from Public Rec. The pants are crafted for men on the move, as an alternative to sweatpants, but a more comfortable option than jeans. Right now, you can get 10% off your order when you use promo code KINJA10.



If you’re looking for something a little dressier, though I will concede and say the Every Day Pant isn’t slouchy, the WorkDay Pant might be a better fit for you. If you want to get both or a pair of joggers, the promo code applies to your entire cart (one time only). Public Rec has free shipping and free returns on their orders.

Photo: NBC

Friends is leaving Netflix next year, so if you’re a habitual re-watcher, it’d behoove you to buy a copy that you can watch whenever you’d like, without subscribing to Yet Another Streaming Service.



For a limited time, Vudu has the complete series on sale for $45 in 1080p remastered HD (click “HDX” from the dropdown), or you can buy individual seasons for just $5 each. Isn’t that just a kick-you-in-the-crotch, spit-on-your-neck fantastic deal?

Photo: LEGO

LEGO’s upcoming 4784-piece Star Destroyer looks like one of the most stunning LEGO Star Wars sets in a long and rich tradition of amazing LEGO Star Wars sets, and if you preorder it through LEGO today, you’ll get double VIP points with a free LEGO VIP account.



After you checkout, you’ll earn an estimated 9,100 VIP points through this promotion, which would be enough for two tickets to LEGOLAND, or six tickets to any LEGOLAND Discovery Center.

Today, the physical copy of Civilization VI is down to $20 for the Nintendo Switch. The game has changed quite a bit since its original release, and this is the best price we’ve ever seen. Just be sure to place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.



Screenshot: Nintendo

Minecraft has been available on the Nintendo Switch eShop for awhile, but if you prefer physical copies, or just want to save a few bucks, you can get it from Amazon today for just $20. The Switch version can play online cross-platform, and includes a bunch of Super Mario-themed skins and goodies as well.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Before another commenter yells at me “it isn’t even Halloween, enough Christmas stuff,” sorry friend. LEGO doesn’t care. Christmas shopping starts right now. The LEGO Stars Wars Advent Calendar is 280 pieces and includes 24 mini-figures, like Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, a Porg, and more. The LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar is 305 pieces and includes seven mini-figures (obviously that includes Ron, Harry, and Hermione).



Both calendars are a couple of bucks off today, so you’ll want to get them now before they jack up the price for Christmas.

