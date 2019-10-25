Friday's Best Deals: Adidas, Build-Your-Own Switch Bundle, Xbox Game Pass, Cable Ties, And More

Adidas slides, Walmart’s Build-Your-Own-Switch Bundle, a 50-pack of cable ties, and an Xbox Game Pass Subscription lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.



Razer Phone [Unlocked] Photo : Gizmodo

The Razer Phone was a very good phone when it launched two years ago for $700, and its screen’s 120Hz variable refresh rate is as silky smooth as anything you’ll find out there.



But now, Microsoft (?) is selling the phone through eBay (??) for just $200 (???) unlocked. Free and clear. No commitment. And it’s even brand new, not a refurbished unit. If you’re in the market for a really good phone for not a lot of money, this is a pretty stellar deal.

Amazon Echo Dot + 1 Month Amazon Music Unlimited Screenshot : Amazon

It’s not uncommon for Amazon to throw in free Echo Dots with certain purchases. It’s just that most of the time, those purchases cost more than <checks notes> nine dollars.



If you pay for a month of Amazon Music Unlimited right now ($8 for Prime customers, $10 for non-Prime), Amazon’s tossing in Echo Dots for just $1 extra, for a limited time. Just remember to cancel the Music Unlimited subscription before the month is up, if you don’t want to keep it.

Anker Nebula Cosmos 1080p and Cosmos Max Photo : Anker

In a very short amount of time, Anker has upended and basically come to dominate the (cool but decidedly niche) portable projector market. It was only a matter of time, but the company is now turning its sights on legitimate, home theater-quality projectors, and preorders just opened.



The new Nebula Cosmos 1080p and Nebula Cosmos Max are fully featured projectors in every sense of the word, featuring sharper, brighter pictures than their portable siblings, while retaining features that made those smaller projectors so appealing, like built-in Android, excellent speakers, and support for screen mirroring.

The Cosmos 1080p spits out 900 ANSI lumens (for comparison, the Nebula Capsule II puts out a surprisingly good picture with 200) and a 1080p picture, while the Cosmos Max ups the brightness to 1500 ANSI lumens and the picture quality to 4K, while adding a couple more Dolby Digital Plus internal speakers. But both support HDR10, 100,000:1 contrast ratios, LED bulbs that are rated to last a whopping 30,000 hours, and built-in streaming service apps (in addition to a couple of HDMI ports) via Android 9.

But the most disruptive aspect of the Cosmos projectors are their price points. The 1080p model starts at just $429 for super earlybird backers on Kickstarter, and the 4K edition starts at $999, both of which drastically undercut the obvious competition. We briefly saw the Max model in action at Anker’s unveiling, and even in a room with a fair amount of ambient light, it looked terrific.

The Kickstarter is live now, and the projectors are expected to start shipping in March.

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)



Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.

Add a 4-pack of Nite Ize’s original gear tie to your gear box for a low $2 on Amazon. Rubber twist ties can help wrangle excess cables, and are reusable to boot. These 3" models are perfect for the smaller cables on stuff you carry with you everyday, e.g. Anker cables, headphones, etc. And at $2, they’re a 100% impulse buy.



Whether you need to steam rice, fry up a chicken, or whip up an Instant Pot recipe, this Ninja Foodi XL Multi-Cooker can get the job done.



This pressure cooker, steamer and air fryer stand-in is an absolute unit, but deservedly so, considering it’s doing the work of three different appliances. And for those with a large kitchen space and a bunch of people to feed, this model’s 8 qt. capacity makes making large batches of food easily.

Better still, it packs a dehydrate setting which can help you make your own jerky or dried fruit.

Right now, this XL model is at it’s lowest price ever, or about $90 less than usual. It probably can’t fit your Thanksgiving turkey (though it can fit a 7 pound chicken), but you’ll be able to use it for a lot of your Thanksgiving side dishes.

If you hate seeing a mess of cables behind your desk or home theater, a cheap pack of Velcro-style cable ties might have the best ROI of any product...ever? This pack of 50 from AmazonBasics is on sale for just $5, and will consolidate your rat king of cables into a single, manageable mega-cable.



These aren’t just strips of Velcro either. The loop design means you can easily tighten or loosen them as needed without fully removing them, so the next time you buy a new game console, you can add its power cable to your bundle without having to redo all of your hard work. They’re amazing. They make you feel good about organizing things. They probably saved my marriage. Buy them.

Click & Grow Mini Smart Garden Photo : Amazon

Click and Grow’s indoor herb garden has been described as “ idiot-proof indoor farming,” and you can get the mini starter kit for $75 today from Amazon today, a full $25 less than usual.



Advertisement

The kit comes with three maintenance-free basil cartridges to get you started, but you can also purchase plenty of other flowers, herbs, and vegetables from Amazon to suit your taste. Functionally, this thing is pretty similar to MiracleGro’s line of Aerogardens, but aesthetically, it looks like like an Apple product in the best possible way.

GORILLA GRIP Original Spa Bath Pillow Photo : Amazon

I am a firm believer that if you’re not napping when in the bathtub, you’re doing life wrong. If I am ever even slightly horizontal, I can sleep. But, it can be a little uncomfortable trying to nap with the hard porcelain of a tub behind your neck and head. Make things extra nap-worthy and luxurious when you get a GORILLA GRIP Original Spa Bath Pillow for $13. It has seven suction cups to keep it in place, so you won’t be slipping during your nap.



Advertisement

If you have a ton of smart devices in your home, why not make them even smarter? You can get a two-pack of Gosund Mini Smart Plug With Timer for $24 when you use promo code ZY9N3ST6. The smart plugs work with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, so you can shut off lights from across the room, as well as from your smartphone.



If you plan on getting one of these, you can also get an Echo Dot (be it your first or fifth) for only $9, plus a month of Amazon Music.

Advertisement

Lodge Scrub Brush Graphic : Shep McAllister

Cleaning out your cast iron pan doesn’t have to be intimidating. Lodge makes its very own stiff-bristled scrub brush that won’t hurt your precious seasoning, and it’s just $5 on Amazon right now. If you’ve ever left a dirty pan sitting out on the stove for a couple of days because you just couldn’t work up the elbow grease to clean it out, this one’s for you.



Advertisement

It’s that time of year. Time for snow sports, of course! And REI is ensuring you’re prepared to hit the slopes with a blizzard of snow-centric deals at their Ready, Set, Snow Event. Right now, you can take 50% off all ski and board shop services; 20% off one class, day tour or event (with code SNOW4DAYS19); 25% off waxing & tuning products; and much more. So shop now, before all the savings melt away.



Longchamp Sale Graphic : Chelsea Stone

There’s no such thing as too many totes—especially when the totes are super high quality, like the Longchamp ones currently on sale at Nordstrom Rack. Longchamp is famous for their rainbow of nylon carryalls, but they also have similarly bold-hued wallets, backpacks, satchels, which are sure to sell out quickly. We recommend filling your cart with bags ASAP.



Advertisement

Now that your phone and your home are all smart, it’s apparently time to up the intelligence of your facial cleansing brush. The Clarisonic Mia Smart allows users to connect the brush to a smartphone app, which can customize preset routines on the device, in addition to the deep pore cleansing and exfoliating you’ve come to expect from the brand.



Now, do you need your facial cleansing brush to be bluetooth enabled? Nope. But it is a cool extra feature for those are who are looking to really maximize their cleansing routine. And now, all that cool skincare tech is on sale for $135 in any color—the lowest price we’ve seen. The brush also comes with a charging stand, and it’s waterproof, so feel free to scrub away while you’re in the shower or bathtub. And it’s compatible with any Clarisonic brush head, so you can really go all out.

50% Off Select Slides Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Ah, slides: The most convenient of all footwear. And in case you hadn’t heard, they’re actually trendy. Now, you can get in on this fashion statement for lazy people with 50% off a selection of slides from Adidas. The Adilette style is certainly a classic, or pick up a pair of equally respectable Cloudfoam or Comfort versions. Just use promo code SLIDES50 to slide into this discount at checkout.



Sawyer PointOne Portable Water Filter Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

If you have any avid campers or hikers on your holiday shopping list, Sawyer’s PointOne water filter is a great stocking stuffer at $20, the best price Amazon’s listed in nearly a year.



The concept is similar to LifeStraw—dirty water from a pond or stream goes in, drinkable water comes out—except that the Sawyer can be cleaned and reused basically indefinitely, whereas the LifeStraw has a lifespan. The PointOne can also screw onto a standard water bottle or the included 32 oz. squeeze pouch, so you don’t have to hunch over a body of water to take a drink. I’ve tested it myself, and here I am, not dead!

Advertisement

35% Off Full-Price Apparel Graphic : Chelsea Stone

J.Crew has a bunch of new arrivals for fall, and today, you can pick up any of them for less. Right now, the retailer is taking 35% off all full-price apparel with promo code WEARNOW. If there were ever a time to stock up on classic, wardrobe-making styles for men, women, kids, it would be right freaking now.



20% Off Masks and Treatments Image : First Aid Beauty

Advertisement

If your Halloween costume this year involves some sort of face makeup artistry or a just a plain ol’ scary mask, chances are your skin will be a little spooked come November 1. But never fear: First Aid Beauty is here to raise those of us with sensitive skin from the dead with 20% off masks and treatments using promo code BOOYEAH, through October 31. The Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask is a particularly effective cult favorite, but really, any of these offerings is sure to have you looking less ghoulish in mere minutes.



New Balance 997H Sneakers Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Race over to Joe’s New Balance Outlet, where right now, you can lace up a some New Balance 997H sneakers for men and women for just $45 using promo code KINJADEALS. These foam running shoes are lightweight, yet durable, so every step is properly supported. This deal will only last until through Friday though, so run, don’t walk, to get your hands (feet?) on a pair.



Advertisement

Shorts season is coming to an end, but if you want a break from the typical fall jeans when you’re out and about, you can save $50 on Proof’s popular Nomad Pants today at Huckberry.



Made from Japanese Toray twill, the Nomad Pants offer more stretch and comfort than a typical pair of chinos, and a hidden zipper pocket with enough space for a passport makes them great for travel. Grab them in five different colors for $48, with free shipping.

Layering Pullovers Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

Don’t wait for the weather to become frigid before stocking up on cold-weather essentials. You can keep warm while wearing a Layering Pullover from Jachs. You can take your pick on style, as Jachs has reversible pullovers, sherpa-fleece pullovers, and plaid-fleece pullovers. You can snag one of these layers, starting out at $20, when you use promo code PLVR.



Humble Book Bundle: Philosophy for Geeks by Wiley Graphic : Tercius Bufete

The latest Humble Bundle spotlights features philosophy books that break down popular characters and series for great low prices, including titles like Arrested Development and Philosophy: They’ve Made a Huge Mistake, The Office and Philosophy: Scenes from an Unexamined Life, X-Men and Philosophy: Astonishing Insight and Uncanny Argument in the Mutant X-Verse and Final Fantasy and Philosophy: The Ultimate Walkthrough



As always, you can pay as much or as little as you want. Pay $8 or more, you can pick up philosophy books focused on House of Cards, South Park, and the Watchmen. $15 gets you Star Trek, Game of Thrones, and a whole bunch more. And the added bonus, you can chip in to support the National Coalition Against Censorship.

Advertisement

If you’ve been putting off buying a Switch, this the one of the best we’ve seen yet. Walmart’s letting you build your own Nintendo Switch bundle for just $330 (!!). Here’s what you’ll get:



the brand new Nintendo Switch

a game, pick from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2, or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Ematic USB-C Dongle with HDMI, USB and card reader, or Power A Carrying Case



You’re basically getting $52 off a game bundle plus an accessory that you were going to buy anyway. This is an awesome deal, and one that’s unlikely to stay in stock for long.

Xbox Wireless Controller Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

$40 for an Xbox One controller is a notable deal any time—with few exceptions, they don’t really get cheaper than this—but it’s particularly useful now that you can connect it to your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV to play a bunch of games as their creators intended.



Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months + 3 Free Bonus Months Graphic : Amazon

Advertisement

Microsoft’s new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription combines Xbox Gold online multiplayer with Xbox Game Pass, giving you access to over 100 games (including The Outer Worlds!) to play as much as you want.



Microsoft plans to sell a combo deal of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Gamepass for $14.99 a month, the… Read more

For a limited time, if you buy three months of the service for $45, you’ll get an additional three months for free.

LEGO City Advent Calendar Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

While it’s not as popular as LEGO’s licensed Star Wars and Harry Potter Advent calendars, the LEGO City calendar features a ton of great minifigs and tiny builds that you can add to your freeform LEGO creations. At $20, it’s cheaper than ever before, and a full $10 less than its launch price.



Advertisement

If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, today’s $39 deal for a year’s worth of PlayStation Plus is about as cheap as the service ever gets.

Just a heads up, this is for a physical card, so you’ll need to wait for it to ship. But this is a great price, and one that’s unlikely to be bested during the holiday season, at least not by more than a few bucks.

Advertisement

Pretty Little Thing is kind of like Forever 21, but without all weird logos and phrases printed on otherwise cute clothing. If you want a more grown-up look but at a fair price, PLT is good for you. Right now, up to 50% Off Everything (Excluding Sale) when you enter promo code YAY50 at checkout.

If you work out regularly, or uh, at all, you deserve a medal. Or just treat yourself to some new sneakers and/or activewear from Reebok. Right now, the sports-minded retailer is taking an extra 60% off sale with promo code SWEET60. Chances are, you’ll make good use of these deeply discounted purchases for many workouts to come.



Butter London is best known for quality nail polish made from clean ingredients, but the brand actually makes a wide range of cosmetics to glam up eyes, lips, and faces. And right now, you can add Butter to your makeup collection for less, with a 30% off a selection of nail polish, eyeshadow, lip gloss, and more. Use promo code GLAZEN to score tons of discounted polish and nail treatments, and maybe some super shimmery Eye Gloss, if you’re looking to expand your Butter horizons.



Advertisement

No matter the season you’re shopping for, Eddie Bauer makes some great outdoor gear for everything from your head to your toes. So if you have any camping trips planned, or just want an excuse to take a hike, you can save 50% sitewide today in celebration of the brand’s Friends & Family Sale, plus free shipping over $49.



There are a few exclusions, but nothing too bad:

Offer excludes sleeping bags, tents, and non-Eddie Bauer brand products, previous purchases, gift card purchases, credit card payments, taxes, shipping, or other fees.

Advertisement

You don’t need a special occasion to don one of Diane Von Furstenberg’s iconic patterned wrap dresses—especially since a slew of swingy styles, including a few tops, pants, and skirts, are on sale right now at Nordstrom Rack. But if you want to get wrapped up in a new DVF look for around 60% off, act quickly; the designer’s stock is already selling out.



Up to 60% Off Select Styles Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

It’s no longer the season for Sorel, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t stock up for next year—especially when there’s a sale like this to entice you. Right now, boot enthusiasts can save up to 60% on some of the best winter footwear around with promo code SORELOCT2. But these boot deals were made for walking, and that’s just what they’ll do very soon, so shop now.



The cold weather is on the way, so you’ll definitely need a jacket for the rest of the year. Luckily, several select items from Columbia that would be perfect for fall’s breeziest nights are 60% off their original price with promo code OCTSAVE. Gear up now, and get ready for whatever the weather throws your way.



Therm-a-Rest is best known for its ultralight inflatable sleeping pads for backpackers, but if you’re car camping and not concerned about weight, you can indulge yourself with a little more padding.



Advertisement

The hilariously named Therm-a-Rest MondoKing 3D offers four inches of self-inflating padding, and should help you get a good night sleep outdoors all year round. Here’s what we had to say about it on The Inventory:

When a brand describes the pad as the biggest they’ve ever made, you know it is going to be good. The MondoKing uses completely vertical side walls so sleepers don’t lose space to the dreaded sloping effect. The pad itself is four inches thick which is absolutely gargantuan for a sleeping pad, but you won’t be sad about it when you’re dreaming throughout the night. Bonus: With an R-value of 11.4 (the standard rating for warmth), it is the warmest on the list.

Until recently, it was rarely discounted from $180, and though it’s been cheaper lately, $134 is still the best price Amazon’s ever listed.

Wellen Hemp Crewneck Photo : Huckberry

Advertisement

Now that it is almost November, it seems like the Second Summer heatwaves are coming to an end. If the temps by you are finally cooling off, you can get a Wellen Hemp Crewneck for a little over $20 off at Huckberry. The crewneck is made with hemp (duh, based on the name) and sustainable materials that will make you feel good about your purchase.

Char-Broil Stainless Steel Meat Claw Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you need to tear up some meat, you’re in luck. These Char-Broil Stainless Steel Meat Claws are only $3 on Amazon. You’re about to make some awesome pulled pork with ease when you get these.



Save Up to 30% On Dog Halloween Costumes Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Look, if you clicked into this article, I don’t want to hear, “don’t dress your dog up in any costume!” Some dogs, like my little man, like to wear clothes. If your furry best friend loves to get dressed up and you haven’t gotten them a costume yet, you’re not too late. Right now, you can save up to 30% on select Dog Halloween Costumes from Amazon.



Honey-Can-Do Pizza Stone Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

The way you make pizza isn’t set in stone. Or is it? If you’re a burgeoning chef with pizzeria aspirations, toss your dough at this 14" by 16" rectangular pizza stone, now on sale for $27. It will ensure that all your homemade crusts are the perfect ratio of crunchy to chewy, and eliminate a pizza’s greatest downfall: the soggy center. Get a slice of the action before this <chef’s kiss> delizioso deal is out of the oven.



Anker USB-C to Lightning PowerLine II Cable Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

At this point, just about every Lightning cable you buy should be a USB-C version. Not only can both ends of the cable plug into their respective ports in either direction, they can also charge your iPhone faster. A lot faster. Like 50% in 30 minutes faster.



Anker was one of the first third party manufacturers to market with an Apple-certified USB-C to Lightning cable, and their PowerLine II version is also one of the most durable cables you can buy. And if you ever do manage to break it, it’s backed up by a lifetime warranty.

Advertisement

For a limited time, the 3' black version is marked down to $11 from the usual $17, no promo code required.

Sceptre 75" 4K TV Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

If size is the most important consideration in your hierarchy of new TV needs, Walmart’s running a pretty fantastic deal on a really big TV today.



While it does have a 4K panel and support for HDR10, it’s seemingly one of the few TVs you can buy today without built-in smart apps. But that being said, you can always plug a 4K-compatible streaming dongle into one of its four HDMI ports for the same effect. With most TVs seemingly settling on just three HDMI connections, I’ll take an extra one over built-in apps in a heartbeat.

So no, it’s not the best TV, or the smartest, or the one with the deepest blacks. But it’s jaw droppingly big, and one of the cheapest TVs of its size that we’ve ever seen at $750. 75 inches might not seem that much bigger than 65", but it actually represents a 33% increase in screen size. Compared to a 55" set, it’s nearly 86% larger! The Super Bowl party is going to be at your house, is what I’m saying.

It’s time to reset your wardrobe for the upcoming new season. Luckily, PUMA is having a Halloween Sale with 30% off over 100 items. This sale is full of athleisure and sneakers, so let’s just say your wardrobe will look like it’s scary ready to hit the gym, even if you aren’t.



Advertisement

A guy could build his entire wardrobe at Perry Ellis. They offer everything from tees to suits, and if it’s in their sale section today, it’s an extra 40% off at checkout. We’re talking $20 dress pants, $24 shirts, and $13 boxer briefs, so load up!

DEWALT Combination Wrench Set Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

A good set of wrenches will last your entire life, and this 8-piece metric kit from DEWALT is marked down to an all-time low $18 right now on Amazon, with Prime shipping.



DEWALT makes good tools, and while these wrenches don’t have any moving parts or whizbang features, they have some nice touches like double-stamped sizes on each side of the handle, a stamped hashmark pattern for a surer grip, and even a limited lifetime warranty.

EEZ-Y Double Canopy Umbrella Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

You could buy a new pharmacy umbrella every time you get caught in the rain, and dispose of it 15 minutes later when it’s torn to shreds, but that’s no way to go through life.



At only $17 with promo code GIZMODOEZ15, the EEZ-Y umbrella can stand up to wind thanks to a vented canopy, should last a long time due to its nine carbon fiber ribs (most cheap umbrellas have 6-8 metal ones), and can even open and close with a single button press. It’s not even expensive! It’s about 2-3x what you’d spend on an emergency umbrella, and is, um, more than 2-3x better.

Anker PowerCore Jump Starter Mini Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

At 9,000 mAh, this Anker jump starter is smaller than most of the competition, but can still provide up to 15 jumps on a full charge while taking up less room in your glove box, assuming your engine is 2.8L or smaller. Nobody thinks they need one of these...until their car is dead in their driveway, and they’re late to an appointment. So buy it now, and thank us later.



Just use promo code R1JS400A and clip the $10 coupon to save a total of $30 at checkout, the best deal we’ve seen.

Everyone poops. Which means literally everyone could use Poo-Pourri Toilet Sprays, now on sale at HauteLook. If you’ve somehow never come across Poo-Pourri before, you’re supposed to spritz this unassuming (all-natural, essential oil) spray into the bowl before doing your business, thus masking any stench with a less offensive smell. And before you shit all over this deal, consider that you could also give it away as a gag gift to ensure you won’t gag upon entering the bathroom again.



Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner Image : Amazon

Advertisement

Dogs are great companions, but they are terrible at cleaning up after themselves. If your dog loves to run around in the mud and then immediately wants to play inside, we know your pain. You can get a Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner for $15 on Amazon. Keep it right by the back door or toss it in your bag or car when you take your dog for a walk, and you’ll hopefully never have to clean mud up off your floors again.



Right now, you can order a 4-pack of the just-announced Tile Sticker for a low $60. That’s a great deal by itself, but Amazon’s upping the impulse buy ante by adding the 3rd generation Echo Dot.



The tiny Tile Sticker can help find your lost stuff with its smartphone app. It’s super helpful feature available to things within 150 feet. The reverse is also possible, and you can ping your phone with a Tile Sticker, even if it’s on silent.

Advertisement

This current price is $50 less than it’d normally sell for and it’s an incredible deal and one that you need to pick up ASAP. I doubt this one will stay in stock for long.

You can also get a bundle with two stickers, a new Tile Mate with improved range, and a credit card-sized new Tile Slim for $70, including the Echo Dot.

Most Qi wireless chargers can charge select Android devices at 10W speeds, and iPhones at 5W. But a select few are able to max out the iPhone, and eke out 7.5W on Apple’s handsets...for a price. But with today’s deal on Anker’s PowerWave charging pad, you’re not even paying a premium.



Promo code AKKJ0313 will bring the pad (in black) down to $10 at checkout, down from the current $13, and the typical $16. The only catch is that you’ll need to plug it into a Quick Charge 3.0 USB port for it to operate properly, as it customary for 7.5W chargers, and it doesn’t include one in the box. You likely have one lying around somewhere, but if not, I use this one in various places around my house, and it gets the job done.

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your PC in a big way, this AOC 24G2 24" Freesync gaming monitor is a solid bargain. This IPS monitor offers a super fast 144hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. Just be warned, this monitor is 1080p, so it won’t work for super cinematic games, but if you’re like me and play on the lowest possible settings to avoid frame drops, this will work perfectly.



You probably know Status Audio from the company’s legendary CB-1 over-ear headphones, but the brand’s new Bluetooth earbuds carry on that legacy of sound quality, while letting you finally cut the cord.



Launched last month, we’re big fans of the BT Transfer and BT Structure headphones, and had this to say about them on The Inventory:

If you prefer in-ear monitors, Status has you covered with two different options. The larger BT Structures include over-ear wings for a secure fit, a whopping 12 hours of battery life, and a larger-than-usual 9mm dual driver system that allows them to achieve an impressive depth on the low end without sounding muddy. They’re the best-sounding wireless earbuds I’ve ever tried. For $10 less, the BT Transfers offer a smaller form factor at the expense of battery life (eight hours instead of 12) and slightly smaller 8mm drivers, though those are still larger than the ~6mm drivers you’d find in most earbuds of this size. To my ears, they sounded nearly identical to the Structures, so I’d choose based on the form factor that’s right for you. Both sets of earbuds are IPX5 water resistant (not great, but good enough for exercise), include Bluetooth 5.0, and sadly, charge over microUSB.

You can now buy either model on Amazon, and our readers can take 20% off with promo code INVENTORY20.

Sometimes procrastination pays off—at least, that’s Zappos’s theory. The shoe retailer is rewarding all those who waited until the last minute to buy fall and winter boots and coats with a $25 code to use on a future purchase after spending $100 or more on select items.



There’s only one code per customer, and the promotion is today and tomorrow only, but otherwise, there are surprisingly few limitations on this sale—the code should be delivered to your inbox within two days of making your purchase. So basically, just buy one a pair of Cole Haans, and get $25 to spend on yourself later.

Advertisement

Cozy Fall Hoodie Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

It seems that the cold weather is actually here to stay. Soon, you’re going to need something thicker than a long-sleeve t-shirt to stay warm. Get a very soft Cozy Fall Hoodie while they’re only $24 at Jachs when you use the promo code HDE. You won’t have to worry about the cold when you’re bundled up in this polar fleece hoodie since it has a lovely sherpa lining.



Anker Roav 36V Cordless Leaf Blower Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Those changing leaves may look pretty now, but before too long, they’re going to be a brown, moldy carpet on your lawn. Luckily, you can skip the rake and blow them into a pile (or at least off your patio) with this 36V cordless leaf blower.



Capable of generating 220 mph winds, it normally sells for $150, but this week is marked down to $116, with an extra $20 clippable coupon thrown in on top. Needless to say, that’s the best deal we’ve ever seen on this thing, so lock in your order before it gets blown away.

TUMI Flash Sale Image : Nordstrom Rack

Advertisement

Looking to get outta dodge this fall? Nordstrom Rack feels you — and all the stuff you need to haul with you. Prep for your trek with a ton of stylish Tumi gear, now on sale for just three days. Everything from rolling carry-ons and duffles, to sleek backpacks and travel wallets are included in the sale, so you can certainly find the perfect bag to lug around on your big trip.

Right now, Adidas is running a sale that’s sure to get your blood pumping. In celebration of fall, the retailer is taking 20% off select styles for men, women, and kids with promo code FALLSALE. So score a new pair of kicks or some brand new workout clothes for autumn now, since this sale’s only happening for a few days.

Sennheiser’s HD 650 open back headphones are widely considered some of the best-sounding cans you can buy for under $1000, and the best chance to get them is when Drop (formerly MassDrop) drops a new shipment of the legendary HD 6XX.



The 6XX is basically exactly the same as the standard 650, but with a 6' cable rather than the original’s 10', which is actually a better length, in my opinion. The 650s are currently listed for $319 on Amazon, and have never been cheaper than $287, but Drop has a limited number units of the 6XX available for $195 (discount shown at checkout), for a limited time.

The only thing to note is that these are open back headphones, so you won’t really want to use them in an office or public space. That said, they’re terrific for home listening, and according to our Tercius, are even great for gaming.

Free 10-14 Pound Turkey With First Delivery Photo : Butcher Box

Advertisement

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and Butcher Box is marking the occasion by throwing in a free turkey with your first delivery.



Butcher Box’s whole turkeys are 10-14 pounds, preservative free, and have never been given antibiotics or added hormones. That turkey ought to be big enough for about 8-10 people, so figure out your invite list, and start thinking about how you want to cook the thing (you have to invite me if you’re deep frying).

Your bonus comes bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

It already made sense to join REI’s Co-op membership program; for just $20, you’re a member for life, and have access to perks like a 10% back annual dividend, access to in-store REI Garage Sales, and special pricing on REI Outdoor School classes and REI Adventures trips. But now through November 14 it makes even more sense to join, because you can pretty much do it for free.



Make a purchase of at least $100 at REI during that time period, and be sure to add the $20 membership to your cart, and you’ll receive $20 toward your next purchase in the form of a member bonus card, which basically cancels out your membership sign-up fee. At that point, all that’s left to do is get outside and do something fun will all your new REI gear and status.

Wouldn’t you know it, the company’s extensive End of Season clearance sale is still going strong, so you should have no trouble finding plenty of deals to hit that $100 threshold.

$100 In Free Delivery Credits For Your First 7 Days Graphic : Postmates

Advertisement

You’ve probably got a folder full of restaurant delivery apps on your phone, but if you haven’t tried Postmates yet, they also offer things like groceries and alcohol, in addition to Chipotle and Shake Shack (though Chipotle and Shake Shack should be enough to get you to download the app, if you ask me).



If you’re a new customer, you can download the app and use promo code KINJA100 on your first order (minimum $15) to get up to $100 in delivery fee credits for your first 7 days. Unless you’re Postmating, uh, literally every meal, that basically means you’ll get free delivery for a week. Just note that the credit only applies to delivery fees, not to the actual stuff you order. Just don’t forget to tip!

Humble Monthly Screenshot : Humble

Advertisement

Humble Monthly’s new batch of early unlock games is one of the service’s most enticing offerings in quite some time. If you subscribe (or are already subscribed) to the service this month, you’ll get a Steam copy of Call of Duty WWII, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy instantly, in addition to whatever mystery games unlock at the end of the month.



As always, the games are yours to keep even if you cancel your $12 per month subscription, 5% of your subscription price goes to charity, and you get other benefits as well like discounts in the Humble store.

2 Pounds of Wild Alaskan Salmon + Four 6 oz. Top Sirloin Steaks With First Delivery Photo : Butcher Box

Advertisement

It’s not as flashy as some of Butcher Box’s lifetime offers, which add extra meat to every box as long as you’re a customer, but their latest deal gets you a ton of extras in your first delivery.



If you sign up for a new membership right now, your first box will include two pounds of wild Alaskan salmon fillets, and four 6 oz. top sirloin steaks, in addition to whatever else would have been in the box anyway. That’s several nights’ worth of free meals...or one epic surf & turf party.

Your bonus comes bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

90 Days FREE Screenshot : Amazon

Advertisement

Amazon Music HD is coming after Tidal with 50 million songs in 850kbps lossless format (compared to the standard 320kbps bitrate), and millions of select tunes in Hi-Res 3730kbps. If you’ve got the ear to detect the difference, and the equipment to take advantage, you can get your first three months of the service for free, if you’re a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber.



Interestingly, this deal is valid on both individual and family memberships, and once your 90 day trial is up, you’ll automatically be renewed at $15/month for individuals ($13 for Prime members) or $20/month for the family plan, unless you preemptively cancel.