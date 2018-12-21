Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A huge AmazonBasics sale, a bidet sale, a discounted dehydrator and Tile Mates with replaceable batteries kick off Friday's best deals.



Amazon’s Black Friday deals on Blink indoor and outdoor home security camera systems are back, and better than ever for the last minute Christmas push. Kits start at $67 for an indoor camera, or $138 for a kit with two outdoor cameras, so if you’ve ever been curious what your pets do at home while you’re gone all day, now you can afford to find out. Plus, if you add an Echo Dot to your cart at the same time, you’ll get it for free!



Other potential uses: Keeping footage of mundane conversations so you can win the next argument about whether or not you said a certain thing; a motion-detecting alarm system; bringing truth to the claim that Santa “sees you when you’re sleeping” and “knows when you’re awake.”



The latest Beats headphones contain Apple’s custom W1 chip, which means they pair to all of your Apple devices just as easily as AirPods (in addition to other devices through the standard Bluetooth hell-menus). So whether you want easy-pairing headphones that are great for exercise, or prefer larger on-ears, there’s a deal for you today.



$240 is a really solid price for the Solo3s, which usually sell for $300, and $90 is the best deals we’ve ever seen on the Powerbeats3s. In both cases, you even get to pick your favorite color, though it seems like some will arrive before Christmas, but others will not, so choose carefully.

Update: Back in stock. This won’t last long!

While it doesn’t support Alexa or AirPlay 2 like the newer Sonos One, the original Sonos Play:1 is still a terrific sounding speaker that can sync up with other Sonos products for multi-room audio. Normally $149, Sonos just put a batch of certified refurbs on sale for $119, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.



Every refurbished Sonos includes the standard one-year Sonos warranty and access to their support, so there’s really no downside in going this route, if you can find refurbs in stock. Every other time Sonos has offered this deal, it’s sold out quickly.

If you want to give the gift of a Tile Bluetooth gadget finder this Christmas, you should be sure to buy the one with a user-replaceable battery. Today’s $20 deal on the brand new Tile Mate isn’t as good as the $16 deal we saw earlier in the week, but it’s otherwise the best discount we’ve seen from the usual $25.



If you don’t have cable, but don’t want to miss out on playoff football games on ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox, you can watch them in HD with this $9 amplified antenna.



If you’ve tried an unamplified HDTV antenna (like the standard Mohu Leaf), but can’t quite pull in every channel you want, this leaf-style model includes an amp that should add a few miles of range. Promo code XMASAK24 brings it down to just $9, which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on an amplified antenna.

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at an all-time low $21, why not give this one a try? Just clip the $5 coupon to get the deal at checkout.

I have nothing but fond memories of the 90s, and I love everything about the styles from that era. (#sorrynotsorry) If you feel the same, the Impossible Project Polaroid 600 96 Cam Instant Camera, on sale for $152 at Nordstrom, deserves your attention.



Its totally fresh color scheme will remind you of the days when things were crunk or fly or jiggy rather than lit or turnt or on fleek, and as long as instant cameras refuse to die, you may as well have the raddest one on the block. Better yet, if you order before noon Friday, you can actually get it here in time for Christmas and give someone the most amazing gift ever.



Update: The campaign ends in just a few days, meaning this is your last chance to preorder the Capsule II for $399, or $200 less than MSRP. In our experiences with Anker’s crowdfunded projects, it takes a long time for them to offer a deal on the product through Amazon that’s as good as the Kickstarter price, if they ever do.



Anker’s soda can-sized Capsule portable projector was a crowdfunding hit last year, and it really did deliver on its promise. But there were a few obvious areas for improvement, and Anker tackled all of the big ones with the brand new Capsule II, now up for preorder on Kickstarter.



So what’s new?

1) Resolution: The original Capsule’s standard definition 480p has been bumped to 720p, so your videos should look a lot crisper. Easy win.

2) Brightness: The first Capsule’s 100 ANSI lumen bulb was fine in a dark room, but the Capsule II’s is twice as bright, which means you’ll be able to get a usable picture in more lighting conditions, and at larger screen sizes. I saw it firsthand in a fairly well-lit event space, and while not as bright as a TV screen or a full-sized projector, it was definitely bright enough to watch a movie.

3) Software: The original Capsule had a version of Android installed, but it was pretty janky, and didn’t have access to Google Play. This time around, the Capsule II ships with Android TV 9.0 onboard, with access to the vast Google Play app store, which means you won’t have to rely on your phone for casting content.

There are a few other minor differences of note, including the inclusion of USB-C Power Delivery for fast charging, an improved speaker, and autofocus. It is a bit bigger than the Capsule (which will remain on sale for the time being); Anker calls it “pint sized,” rather than soda can-sized, which was pretty cheeky of them. Whatever beverage you compare it to though, it’s still very small for a projector.

Kickstarter backers can preorder the Capsule II right now for $399. Anker’s touting a $599 MSRP for the Capsule II, and while there will surely be discounts after it comes out, Anker’s previous crowdfunding projects have, in hindsight, legitimately offered prices to backers that weren’t matched on Amazon for many months after release, if ever.

If you ever bought a Capsule I prior to this Kickstarter going live, you’re also eligible for a $100 rebate when you preorder the Capsule II. Check out the bottom of the campaign page for details.

If you got yourself a new TV on Black Friday (or even more recently), it’s cheaper than you might think to mount it to your wall. This highly rated Perlesmith mount can support TVs up to 55", and it’s only $28 today with promo code EYB52OV7, complete with bonus accessories like a level, cord ties, and an HDMI cable.



If you ever want to watch TV, and loud movies in particular, without disturbing your neighbors, your kids, or your sleeping partner two feet away from you, you want a pair of RF headphones. Yes, not Bluetooth...RF.

Sennheiser makes some of the most popular and best-reviewed models out there, and their entry level RS 165s are on sale for $149 today on Amazon, the best price of the year. These don’t support virtual surround sound like the 175s, but they’ll still sound terrific, and once you get them set up, they’ll be perfectly synced up with the video on your TV, with none of the lag you can get with Bluetooth.

Needless to say, if your partner’s video games and explosion-y action movies keep you awake at night, this would be an amazing (if slightly passive aggressive) gift.

Once you get your first Qi-charging phone, you quickly come to realize that you can never own enough charging pads. This one from Aukey doesn’t have higher-wattage charging speeds like some others we’ve seen, but it looks perfectly nice, and it’s only $7 with promo code XMASAK06, which is about as cheap as we ever see these things.



USB-C is taking over the world, so if you’re getting a new Switch, laptop, or other USB-C-powered device for the holidays this year, Anker’s got you covered with all the charging accessories you need.



For the chargers, just be sure to note the wattage of the USB-C port. 30W should be plenty for most laptops (if a bit slower than MacBook Pro owners might be used to), and 18W should be okay for things like iPads, phones, and even the Switch in handheld mode.



Chargers:

Battery Packs

Cables

Compared to its predecessor, the newest Amazon Echo Dot looks nicer, sounds better, and today at least, is even cheaper. This $20 deal from Daily Steals (via Facebook) is actually less than Amazon was selling these for on Black Friday, and you even get free shipping.

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because Anker combined the best of all of its cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 3' (promo code CABLE8462) or 6' (CABLE8463) USB-A to USB-C version today. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last cable you’ll ever have to buy.

Those codes work on both red and black, but just be sure you’re using the right code for the right length. And remember, USB-A to USB-C cables don’t support USB-C Power Delivery charging speeds like C-to-C cables, but they do allow you to charge your USB-C gadgets from any standard, ubiquitous USB charger.

Anker’s most impressive entry in the true wireless headphone market is on sale for the lowest price we’ve ever seen, by a longshot.



You can read our impressions of the Zolo Liberty+ over on The Inventory, but here are some highlights:

3.5 hour battery, plus a charging case with enough power for 48 hours of playback.

Transparency mode that lets in some ambient noise.

Customizable EQ settings.

Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection.

Normally priced at $150, promo code ZWSDZ2010 will bring them down to $75 right now, just in time for the holidays. That’s less than they were selling for on Kickstarter, way back when.

For $15 less (with promo code ZWSDZ2000), you can also get the standard Zolo Liberties, which only carry 24 hours of charge in their case, rather than 48. They also lack transparency mode and customizable EQ settings, so it’s probably worth spending just a little more for the top-end model.

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software, and the 55" model just dropped to a new all-time low price of $550. That’s about $100 less than usual, and even $80 cheaper than we saw on Black Friday, and any way you slice it, it’s an incredible value for that set of features.



Want to upsize to the 65"? It’s also on sale for $930, though that’s only about a $20 discount, and we’ve seen it go as low as $900, albeit very briefly.

$12 is about what you’d expect to pay for a 4-port USB charging hub, but this Aukey model also comes with two AC outlets, so your lamps and laptops don’t have to go hungry.



The Anker PowerCore Fusion is one of our biggest sellers ever, because it combines a USB wall charger and a portable battery pack into a single product. Now, RAVPower has their own alternative with a slightly larger 6700mAh battery inside, and you can grab it for just $22 with promo code KINJAQFF.



They sent me one to check out, and despite the larger battery inside, it’s barely bigger or heavier than the Anker, and would make a great holiday stocking stuffer.

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.



The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, the 64GB just dropped to $11, and the 128GB went from $25 to $20.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Have you tried to buy jerky lately? It’s expensive as hell! Luckily, you can make your own at home with this $175 highly-rated Excalibur food dehydrator. It boasts 15 square feet of dehydrating surface area, and of course, can be used to make your own dried herbs, fruits, and vegetables.



From our deal researcher, Corey:

We own the dehydrator that’s on sale. I don’t think I’ve used store-bought chili powder, basil, dill, oregano, thyme, or a dozen other herbs and spices in the last two years. The Excalibur is legit in a dehydrator class of its own.

This deal will only last through the end of the day or until product sells out, so don’t wait for the sale to dry up.

It’s weird how dangerous food can be if you don’t handle it properly. How can something so delicious also be so deadly? This Joseph Joseph Index Plastic Cutting Board Set will help you keep your foods safely separated, with color coded boards for vegetables, raw fish, raw meat, and cooked items.



I especially like that they’re dishwasher safe, because what is even the point of containing germs if you’re going to have to scrub them away by hand anyway? (I mean, I know what the point is, but still.) The compact storage case is also a nice touch, but the very best part is that it’s on sale for an all-time low $24.



If you’re going to sit outside at all this season, you might as well be gathered around a campfire of your own making. These Outland Firebowls, now on sale in Amazon’s Gold Box, take the hassle out of building a fire.



Advertisement

They’re lightweight, so it’s not trouble to transport them, plus you won’t have to worry about firewood, ash, or smoke. Two 19-inch models are going for $90, while one 24-incher is $99, their lowest prices ever, so get one for your campsite now before this deal flames out.

Whether or not you’ll be home for Christmas, your house could still probably use an upgrade or two. Wayfair is making it easier than ever to redecorate your space this season with their Last-Call Outlet sale. Take up to 75% off a range of home essentials, from mattresses and beddings basics to rugs and wall art. Shop now, or risk your ideal home existing only in your dreams.

If you need any last minute stocking stuffers (and couldn’t find what you were looking for in, uh, our big-ass stocking stuffer guide), Amazon’s currently running deals on dozens of products from AmazonBasics, spanning seemingly every product category imaginable.



We spot checked a lot of products, and while they aren’t all down to all-time low prices, everything we saw represented at least a decent discount. A few of our picks are below, but there are pages upon pages of deals, so you’ll want to head over to Amazon to see them all.

String up these trendy Edison bulb string lights in your backyard and make Pinterest proud. This 49-foot strand is completely weatherproof, so you can leave them up year-round. Although not the best price we’ve seen on these, they normally sell for $50, but today you can light your space with them for $36 with promo code 3FK8HUTY.



Is there a better gift than a big-ass box of meat? I’m struggling to think of one. Butcher Box sells $135 e-gift cards that can be redeemed for the special holiday gift box of your giftee’s choice, and our readers can buy a card for just $120 right now with promo code KINJA.



You can check out the gift box options here, to get an idea of what your lucky giftee will be feasting on in January. You’re going to want to invite yourself over for dinner.

What’s better than earning stars with your Starbucks order? Earning Amazon credit, obviously (though you’ll still earn stars too, fear not). While supplies last, you can use promo code SBUX (or “Elsbucks,” as the baristas would write on that code’s cup) to get $5 in Amazon credit when you spend $25 on a digital Starbucks gift card.



You were going to spend that $25 at Starbucks anyway, or at the very least, you can give the gift card as a gift, and keep the credit for yourself (we won’t tell). This deal won’t even last as long as holiday cup season though, so gulp it down while you can.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: The Claw

The Claw claims to be the world’s smallest multitool, and there’s really no reason to doubt it. Roughly the same length as a penny, the little piece of titanium can open bottles and paint cans, turn screws, wedge open key rings, remove staples, and most critically of all, open up boxes that you ordered from Kinja Deals. Get it for $15 today (down from $22) with our exclusive promo code KINJADEALS.



Photo: Amazon

As a person who has sent in many, many rounds of cupcakes and other classroom treats for birthdays and holidays, I know I’ve spent a small fortune on cupcake liners. I can’t argue the fact that they’re wasteful and frivolous, but they also look festive and save me cleanup time.

What I should do — and you too, if you bake at all — is invest in some of these AmazonBasics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups, currently at an all-time price low. (The 24-pack is technically a better deal, but if you absolutely want no more than 12, that set has never been cheaper either.)

The downside: They’re add-on items. The upside: You could order enough to hit the $25 minimum and literally never have to think about buying baking cups again.



Power Crane Single Person Furniture Moving Kit | $20 via KINJACRANE | Daily Steals

How much would you pay for superpowers? Does $20 seem fair? Because that’s what it’ll cost you (via code KINJACRANE) to procure the Power Crane Single Person Furniture Moving Kit, which grants you the ability to raise and move up to 330 lbs. without help. It includes a jack, risers, dollies, and the satisfaction of saying “I told you so” to anybody who claims it’s impossible for one human to rearrange furniture alone.

For some, a humidifier in winter isn’t an option — it’s a necessity. (I swear, every night I forget to turn mine on, I wake up with a scarily dry throat and parched skin.) At $34 with promo code KINJAY77, this TaoTronics Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier is an affordable, yet reliable option for adding some moisture to your air.

It’s ultra quiet and has a very helpful Sleep Mode option for the display, so it won’t disturb your sleep while it does its job. Plus, it’s not mammoth in size, but just big enough to last through the night, and through the day, too, if you’ve got a full tank. Get one — or several — for your home and/or office and finally breathe a big sigh of relief.

If the image you’ve been hoping to craft for yourself is “I totally have my life together, and also I’m really good at parties,” a proper bar cart is one of your household must-haves. This Better Homes & Gardens Fitzgerald 2-Tier Serving Cart has all the style you seek, and today it’s just $64.



Even if you’re not able to have it flawlessly stocked in time for your next shindig, just the fact that you’re started the process will be worth something. All decent acts of curation take time, and you can always fill the empty space with pretty knick knacks or drink accessories in the interim.



There are many, many things wrong with the behavior depicted in Mad Men, and I don’t have the energy to begin to get into all of it. Even the way the execs’ offices are set up with bar carts could look at lot more like functional alcoholism than professional hospitality from many angles, but let’s take the charitable view here. Always being able to offer visitors a drink is courteous, and a nice decanter set looks good in almost any environment.



This Godinger Globe Whiskey Decanter Set drops to just $42 via code 6GEHT6Y3, so today might be the day that you lean a little towards the Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce way of doing things. (But just a little, and only the good parts.) It has fancy etching and a ship inside the bottle, so it’ll look like you paid a lot more than you did. I’m not saying lie about the cost, but letting people believe what they wanted got Don Draper pretty far in life.

Once you’ve gotten used to keeping a multi-tool on you, it can be hard to go without. But the TSA doesn’t care about that, and good luck getting your Leatherman on a plane.



The Gerber Shard isn’t as fancy as a lot of mini tool gizmos, but it’s airline approved and it fits on your keychain — and it’s $5. It features three drivers, a wire stripper, a pry bar, and a bottle opener, so maybe it’s just enough to keep you from having handy gadget withdrawals in “no weapons” situations. (It’s also a nice little gift for people that don’t really need or want anything else.)



Photo: Firstleaf

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

In the immortal, paraphrased words of Taylor Swift, this deal has that red lip classic thing that you like. MAC staples rarely go on sale, but today, that’s to Ulta’s holiday Beauty Blitz, a Christmas miracle has occurred: MAC’s Shiny Pretty Things All Star Kit, featuring a trio of coveted minis is down to just $14. Included in the kit is cult-favorite Ruby Woo lipstick, the most universally beloved true blue red lip shade, in a tiny size perfect for keeping in your purse, plus a mini Prep + Prime Fix+ and In Extreme Dimension 3D Black Lash. This bundle would make for a phenomenal stocking stuff, and size-wise, it has major benefits for travel.



And if you have any other MAC products to pick up from Ulta, now’s a good time to do. Through January 12, if you spend $60 on MAC at the retailer, you’ll receive a complimentary Holiday Makeup Bag and Little MAC Fix to go along with it. ’Tis the season for giving, after all.