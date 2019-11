Friday's Best Deals: A Huge REI Sale, OneBlade Pro, Instant Pot, and More

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Polk Audio Command Sound Bar with hands-free Amazon Alexa Graphic : Shep McAllister

Polk Audio’s new Command sound bar looks like a speaker that swallowed an Echo Dot, but look past the built-in Alexa support, and you’ll simply find really good audio quality. It even includes a wireless subwoofer.



Normally $250, it’s marked down to $200 today, an all time low. So this is a great chance to upgrade your TV’s audio before your big scary movie marathon.

Logitech’s K840 Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Most mechanical keyboards feature blinking lights, stylized corners, and features geared towards gamers, but Logitech’s K840 wouldn’t draw any sideways glances in an office environment. $35 is the cheapest we’ve ever seen, so go ahead, jump on the clicky key bandwagon.

Qi stands > Qi pads in almost every situation. This is not an opinion, and it’s not a debate. Anker’s highly rated PowerWave Qi stand is one of the most popular ones out there, and it’s down to $13 today after you clip the 10% coupon and add promo code JKA25241 at checkout. That’s good for the best price ever.



Just note that while this stand does support 10W charging for compatible Android phones, it doesn’t support 7.5W charging for iPhones; they’ll be limited to 5W.

Logitech G332 SE Wired Stereo Gaming Headset | $25 | Amazon Best Buy Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you want a no-frills (i.e. no RGB lighting) headset, consider the Logitech G332 SE. While it’s not flashy by any means, it’s got big 50mm audio drivers, a flip-to-mute mic, and uses a 3.5mm jack so it’s compatible with a PC and most gaming consoles.



This is the first discount we’ve seen on this particular headset, and it’s a big one to boot. The Logitech G332 SE typically sells for around $60, so this is a terrific buy.

Household Essentials Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

I don’t know about you, but I love saving money on gear I needed to buy in the first place. And today’s household essentials Gold Box is filled to the brim with everything you’d find in a home goods aisle.



Whether you need more trash bags, Clorox wipes, toilet bowl cleaner, laundry detergent, or food containers, this Gold Box has a ton to choose from.

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day. I included a few deals below, but check out the deal page to see all of your options. So make sure to stock up and save yourself a trip to the store.



Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt. 6-in-1 Pressure Cooker Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, Amazon’s selling an Instant Pot LUX80 8-quart 6-in-1 Pressure Cooker for a low $55. This multi-purpose device can replace numerous appliances in your home; it can act as a rice cooker, steamer, and a whole lot more. It’ll quickly make eggs, stews, and is a wonder for making stock.



There’s no shortage of recipe books and lifehacks to use with Instant Pots, so you’ll probably be able to make your upcoming holiday prep go by faster, and with terrific results.



This current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen. But just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means this discount on the Instant Pot LUX80 will only stick around for the day, or until sold out.

Glad Drawstring Trash Bags with Febreze Fresh Clean (80 Count) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Clip the coupon on the page to bring this 80-pack of Glad Drawstring Trash Bags down to just $7. Look, this isn’t a glamorous purchase but you probably need some, right? You’re not only saving yourself a trip to the grocery story, but some cash on stuff you need anyway. The best part? This stuff’ll smell like Febreeze.



Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price.

Philips Twin TurboStar Technology XXL Airfryer Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Happy Fry-day everyone! Right now, Amazon’s dropping the price on a Philips Twin TurboStar Technology XXL Airfryer. Typically selling for between $200-$300, this family-sized air fryer is down to a low $110.



If you’re unfamiliar, air fryers are ostensibly a convection oven that can achieve the crispiness of deep frying without... well, all that oil. The result: crispy foods without the guilt.

If you’ve got ample counter space, it’s worth a try. Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means, this’ll only stick around for a day or until sold out.

If you’re still using those lame pans you got from Target during college, maybe it’s time you upgrade. Today, Woot’s selling a Calphalon Premier Hard-Anodized Nonstick 6-Piece Cookware Set for a low $110. This is nuts.



I love my Calphalon pans and I paid around $80 for a two-piece fry set. And this one offers 8" and 10" fry pans, a 2.5-qt. pot with lid, and a 1.5-Qt Pot with cover. For some context, this same pan set is selling for over $200 on Amazon.

This discount is unlikely to stick around. So if you’re on the market for a new cookware set, this is an unbelievably awesome time to buy.

If you have some new cookware items on your list this holiday season, you’re not the only one. It is time to stop leaving pots and pans on the stove, even if they’re clean. And don’t just dump everything into your cabinet either. Keep all of your cookware nice and tidy when you get a Pan Organizer Rack for Cabinet. Get it for $16 on Amazon when you clip the $3 coupon and use promo code 9TDH89XX at checkout.



Advertisement

Give your dog a reason to wag their tail the next time they see you. You can get this 12-pack of DELOMO Dog Rope Toy for $14 when you use the promo code 30YPIMGA. It includes just about every style of rope toy there is, so your dog will have their pick of the litter.



Gear Up and Get Out Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

REI famously skips Black Friday, but that doesn’t mean you’ll need to settle for retail prices for your post-Thanksgiving Day like. Starting today, REI’s Gear Up and Get Out sale can save adventurers up to 30% off a ton of gear.



The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Patagonia, Smartwool, Arc’teryx, Columbia, Oboz, Nalgene, and a whole lot more.

Better still, REI Co-Op members can save 20% on one-full priced item, or an extra 20% on one REI Outlet item with the code GEARUP2019.

This sale runs until the 25th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.

Philips Norelco Oneblade Pro Hybrid Trimmer and Shaver Graphic : Tercius Bufete

You know what’s better than a Norelco Oneblade? A Norelco Oneblade Pro Hybrid. And do you know what’s better than that? A discounted one.



Right now, you can pick up Norelco Oneblade Pro Hybrid for a low $60. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen in a year, and $20 off its regular price.

So, what’s the difference between the standard OneBlade and the Pro? A few things:

It’s more versatile, offering more trimming length settings

Better battery life, plus an LED display for battery status

Comes with a dock

While $60 may seem like a lot for a shaver, everyone I know who owns one swears by it.

You don’t need to be some fancy Wall Street professional in order to afford a custom-tailored suit. Thanks to Indochino’s Black Friday Exclusive Sale, you can get your very own suit for only $249.



When it comes to picking out a suit, it can be tough finding something that is affordable, high-quality, and actually looks nice. Plus, the same suit that looks good on your best friend won’t necessarily look good on you, because you two probably have different body types. That’s why customizing your own suit through Indochino is an ideal opportunity.

The Black Friday Exclusive Sale has suits for $249, which is $150 off the retail price. That includes all of your customizations, alterations, and shipping. You can choose from traditional navy and gray options, as well as brighter blues, plaid, burgundy, and more.

When picking the customizations for your suit, you can select things like canvas type, shoulder type, lapels, vents, lining, buttons, and more. You can add a vest, if you like, for an additional cost of $59.

You can follow how customizations work on Indochino’s How It Works page and the Alterations page.

Follow our step-by-step video guides to set up your measurement profile. We walk you through every detail, so you can have the confidence to get it done right. It takes less than 10 minutes and can be done from the comfort of your home. You don’t need a tailor, only a good friend (mom, girlfriend, sister, buddy). Once your order is placed, our team goes through all your measurements to ensure that everything looks good.

If you live near a local Indochino showroom, you can bring your receipt once you receive your custom suit to get any alterations you may need. If you do not live near a showroom, you can bring the suit to a local tailor and Indochino will reimburse you up to $75.

Netflix Gift Card Offer Graphic : Tercius Bufete

For a limited time, Amazon will give you a $10 promotional credit if you pick up $100 worth of Netflix email gift cards. Whether you want to give out Amazon gift cards as a digital stocking stuffer to your friends, or if you just want to get free money on a subscription you’re on the hook for anyway, this is a good deal.



Enter the code NETFLIX at checkout to claim the offer. Here’s the fine print:

Valid only towards the Netflix streaming service (and, in the US only, DVD service) in countries where the service is offered in US dollars. Entire value credited to your Netflix account upon redemption. Nonrefundable or redeemable for cash, except where required by law. Does not expire. No resale. Netflix is not responsible for lost or stolen cards or unauthorized use. Full terms apply, visit netflix.com/redeem. Cards issued by NGS Services LLC.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 | $47 | Amazon Walmart

Need an extra controller for your PS4? Both Amazon and Walmart are selling this attractive Steel Black DualShock 4 controller for $47, an all-time low.



Full disclosure: we’re going to see those standard PS4 controllers for $40 during Black Friday. But discounts on the more attractive colorways are rare. So, this is a good opportunity if you want to stand out from the crowd. (Or have a designated one for yourself in your house.)

Oh, non-PS4 owners should know that Apple’s letting you use these controllers for your Apple TV or iPhone too. So, if you’ve loved your Apple Arcade free trial and want to get a little bit more serious about your gaming, here’s your chance.

Philips Norelco Oneblade Pro Hybrid Trimmer and Shaver | $60 | Amazon

Media

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So for $19, why not give this one a try?



You’ll need to clip the $5 coupon and use promo code 20BLKFRDY to get the deal, but the final price is better than what we saw on Prime Day, no Prime membership required.

SanDisk 512GB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Pick up SanDisk’s 512GB microSD card and never want for more storage on your Nintendo Switch ever again. With U3 write speeds, it’s ideal for 4K action cams too.



Let’s be clear here, 512GB is probably overkill for your Switch but $110 (the lowest price ever, by the way) is a small price to pay for never having to worry about the number of digital downloads you buy via the Switch’s online store, right?

Advertisement

For what it’s worth, this particular storage option usually sells for about $40-50 more.

ASUS VivoBook 15.6" Laptop Graphic : Tercius Bufete

For the user who only uses their laptop for browsing the web, Netflix and email, this 15.6” ASUS VivoBook is a solid laptop and quite a deal to boot.



It boasts a ton of screen real estate for such a thin and light laptop. And for a $250 laptop, it packs some pretty decent specs for the price: AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, 4GB DDR4 RAM and 128GB SSD. The amount of RAM here is pretty disconcerting to be quite honest, but it does have a RAM slot you can upgrade with.

If you want a solid workhorse and have a pretty restrictive budget, this deal is hard to beat even with Black Friday on the horizon. Get yours before it sells out.

Glad Drawstring Trash Bags with Febreze Fresh Clean (80 Count) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Clip the coupon on the page to bring this 80-pack of Glad Drawstring Trash Bags down to just $7. Look, this isn’t a glamorous purchase but you probably need some, right? You’re not only saving yourself a trip to the grocery story, but some cash on stuff you need anyway. The best part? This stuff’ll smell like Febreeze.



Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price.

Why use a traditional vacuum when it is 2019 and you can have a robot do it for you? Life is much to short to waste time vacuuming. Today only, you can get a Eufy RoboVac 30C for $192, plus a free Eufy Smart Scale.



The RoboVac is WiFi upgraded and works with voice-control services like Alexa and Google Assistant. You won’t have to worry about this vacuum getting into places you don’t want, as it comes with boundary strips. The vacuum has an ultra-slim body and can provide 100+ minutes of constant, powerful, and quiet suction.

Here’s what you need to do: add both the clip the coupon code on the Eufy RoboVac 30C, then add it to cart plus the Eufy Smart Scale. Then use the promo code SMARTEUFY at checkout.

If you’re heading off on vacation for the holidays soon, don’t leave before getting some discounted luggage. Brandless is offering a discount on its newly launched carry-on and checked luggage! Brandless’s luggage is made with a lightweight polycarbonate shell, 360-Degree Hinomoto spinner wheels, and a TSA approved lock.



When you use promo code GOFAR at checkout through 11/17 to get $60 off one suitcase. This code is good for a discount on one suitcase and one per customer.

15% Off Plush & Classic Bath Towels Photo : Crane & Canopy

Advertisement

This deal is live on the Plush & Classic Bath Towels in nine different colors from now through November 19.

Ninja Supra Kitchen System Graphic : Shep McAllister

Ninja makes your favorite affordable blenders, and this Ninja Supra kitchen system is marked down to $99 at Walmart, down from its usual $170.



This thing isn’t messing around with a 1.5 horsepower, 1200W motor, and it also comes with an 8-cup food processor bowl, a 72 ounce blender jar, an eight-cup food processor bowl, and three single-serve cups for making smoothies on the go.

225 Clorox Wipes Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Women’s Novelty Socks, Stranger Things Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a way into the Upside Down, here’s your chance. You can get a three-pack of Women’s Novelty Socks, Stranger Things for only $7 on Amazon when you use promo code YXPZDY9Y at checkout. You can keep all three for yourself or you can share these socks with the Barb to your Nancy, or the Max to your Eleven.



TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) massagers seem a bit like pseudoscience, but every time we post a deal on one of these things, we hear nothing but rave reviews. In fact, I use one occasionally after exercising, and it does seem to reduce muscle pain. At the very least, it feels cool.



This model from Auvon includes 20 modes and eight reusable pads (in two different sizes), far more than you’d get from most competitors. Just use promo code ENZ8PT9T at checkout to get it for $25.

Four Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Graphic : Amazon

Advertisement

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for $1, for a limited time as part of the company’s lead-up to Black Friday.



This deal is even available to non-Prime members, though it’ll renew at $10 per month instead of $8. But either way, four months to stream Christmas songs on repeat for free? Yes please.

First Three Months of Audible Screenshot : Amazon

Advertisement

Maybe you don’t feel like you have time to read a book, but you almost definitely have the time to listen to one. Audible has the largest selection of professionally narrated audiobooks anywhere, and Prime members can get their first three months for $7 right now, down from the usual $15.



Each month, you’ll receive a credit for one free audiobook of your choice. Seriously, any audiobook, even brand new releases. You’ll also get credits for two free Audible Originals of your choice, which mostly consist of shorter form content.

Just note that your subscription will auto-renew at $15/month if you don’t cancel.

Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

The Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit is down to just $49, right now. Typically selling for about $70, this wand is a magical gateway into learning STEM. With this kit, students build a wand to use with a mobile device to learn basic code. There are 70-plus challenges available and is compatible with a ton of devices (Windows 10 Pro & home, Mac OS 10.10, select iPads, Android tablets and select Amazon Fire tablets.)



Pandemic is one of the best co-op board games you can own, and right now, Amazon has it for a low $24. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon since last year.



Here’s the gist: You and up to three other friends will need to work together to survive save the world. And if you think you can handle that, right now is an incredible time to buy. Just remember, winter is approaching and you’ll likely need something to occupy yourself while it’s 10 degrees outside.

Apple AirPods Pro Graphic : Apple

Advertisement

Update: This deal is back, but it probably won’t last long.

With sound quality that can stand up to high-end offerings from Bose and Sony, excellent noise cancelation, and Apple’s customary ease of use, the brand new AirPods Pro are one of the best new tech products of the year.



They were released only last week for $249, but for a limited time, you can grab a set for $235 on Amazon. They’re slightly backordered, but you’ll have them in plenty of time for the holidays.

Anker Roav DashCam Duo Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Anker Roav DashCam Duo | $90 | Amazon | Clip the $20 coupon and use code BFROAV099

If you ever drive for Uber or Lyft, or just want to have a more complete picture of any potential dash cam-worthy incidents on the road, this camera from Anker features two 1080p lenses, one of which faces into the car. It even has IR lights for better night vision inside a dark cabin.



Get it for $90 today by clipping the $20 coupon and using promo code BFROAV099 at checkout, and please send any particularly funny or shocking clips to Jalopnik.

Seagate BarraCuda SSD 500GB Internal SSD Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Solid State Drives, like this Seagate BarraCuda SSD 500GB unit, can do more for performance than, say, a new CPU or more RAM. And for $57, there is no reason to hesitate. This 2.5-inch model offers a 5 Gb per second data transfer rate.



Right now, it’s currently marked down to an all-time low, or about $10 off its average price. And even if you already have an SSD-powered PC, you can build reliable, fast external drive for cheap—so go ahead and treat yourself.

Love Alexa, and wish you could take her with you on your commute? Anker’s running the best deal ever on their hands-free, Alexa-enabled car charger today after you clip the $10 off coupon and use the promo code BFROAVV29 at checkout (the list price is already a significant discount from its usual price, as it stands.)



You can check out my full impressions here, but the Roav VIVA from Anker does an admirable job of providing hands-free Alexa access while you’re driving, including turn-by-turn directions, your daily briefing, and even third party Alexa apps like Jeopardy. As befitting an Anker product, it’s also a dual port car charger, albeit an awkwardly designed one.

Anker’s PowerPort 2 Elite is the travel-friendly version of your favorite USB charging hub, and here’s a rare chance to get it for under $10. The PowerPort 2 Elite includes folding plugs (which snap in place with a very satisfying click, for what it’s worth), 4.8A of power split between the two ports, and even a color-changing light that lets you know when your devices are finished charging.



Anker Power Strip With USB-C PD Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

A power strip these days needs to have more than just a few AC outlets. You need USB, and perhaps just as importantly, USB-C Power Delivery, to easily charge and power every kind of device.



That’s exactly what you get with this discounted power block from Anker. You get two AC outlets, two USB ports, and a 30W USB-C port that can charge a laptop for just $25, down from the usual $34. With a 5' power cable, it’d be ideal for use on a nightstand or a desk where wall outlets can be hard to reach.

Lifewit Laundry Hamper Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Hampers with wheels can be very practical if you need to move your hamper from location to location. But, they’re also pretty hideous. If you want a hamper that isn’t ugly, is big enough to hold a shit ton of towels, and is under $15 bucks, we’ve got a deal for you. Right now, you can get the Lifewit Laundry Hamper for $14 on Amazon when you use promo code GBWTB3NG.



Just an FYI, the coupon is only available on the 72L hamper, not the 100L hamper.

SentrySafe Fireproof Safe Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Everyone and their mother should own a small fire-proof safe to protect important documents and valuables in an emergency, and the popular SentrySafe 500 is down to $23 on Amazon today. That’s not a huge discount, but it’s the best price Amazon’s listed in about two years.



Sherpa Season Deal Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

Don’t be a fool like Shep McAllister and diss sherpa. It is one of the best fabrics to wear and bundle up in when it is cold outside. You can get yourself a nice sherpa jacket or hoodie from Jachs so you don’t freeze this winter. Right now, you can get sherpa tops for as low as $29 when you use the promo code SHERPA at checkout. That’s a savings of up to 63% on sherpa zip-ups, pullovers, jackets, knits, and hoodies.



Here’s your chance to pick up a beautiful, budget-friendly Form•Function•Form Leather Chronograph for a low $96 at Huckberry. Typically selling for around $130, this handsome 40mm watch offers a button-stud band which promises to fit all wrist sizes thanks to its over 2″ of adjustment.



The band design hides the adjustment holes behind watch face, adding to the visual simplicity of the piece. Suffice to say, minimalism wins out here.

This particular timepiece is the right balance between beautiful, understated and affordable. If you’re looking for a gift for one of the men in your life, or want to upgrade your wrist game, it’s a good time to buy. This watch is unlikely to stay at this price for long, so get yours before you run out of time.

Legion Y540 15.6" Gaming Laptop Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Step up your mobile gaming and pick up this heavily discounted Lenovo Y540 gaming laptop.



As far as aggressive gamer design is concerned, Lenovo used to be one of the worst offenders. Recently, the manufacturer is doing that less and it shows with the Y540.

It looks—dare I say—cool? The design is still a teensy aggressive but not embarrassingly so. And despite the more restrained exterior, the guts are super solid. This $800 gaming laptop uses an Intel Core i5 processor, a GTX 1660Ti 6GB graphics card, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD and a 256GB SSD.

Suffice to say, this can comfortably run most games and is a bonafide deal to boot. If you’re on the market for a stylist, affordable and powerful gaming laptop, this is a terrific option.

Preorder Amazon Echo Show 8 Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Amazon’s forthcoming Echo Show 8 features the privacy-focused physical camera cover switch of the Echo Show 5, but with a screen that’s actually big enough to enjoy a Netflix binge while you cook in the kitchen.



Releasing November 21, the Echo Show 8 will be priced at $130, but Amazon went ahead and pushed out its Black Friday pricing early, so you can preorder now for $100.

SanDisk 512GB microSD Card Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

I don’t need to tell you that most technological advancements of the last few years have destabilized democracy, led to tremendous human suffering, and is possibly making us grow horns.



But...

512GB microSD card for $80? I’m not saying that makes up for all the other stuff, but it helps.

I know for a fact that a lot (like...a lot) of you guys have bought 5-port USB charging hubs over the years from companies like Anker and RAVPower, and there’s no doubt that they’re great for people that have to charge phones, tablets, e-readers, and even headphones.



But with great (charging) power comes great (cord management) responsibility. Enter the ingenious new Family Charger Cord from Elevation Lab, purveyors of many fine mobile accessories. It’s essentially five cables wrapped up into one easy-to-manage bundle. On one end, you get three Lightning connectors, a microUSB connector, and a USB-C connector. On the other, you get a rather hilarious row of five USB plugs spaced to fit into almost any standard 5-port USB charging hub (I didn’t know they were all spaced identically, but you learn something new every day).

Advertisement

If you don’t have a hub, Elevation Lab also sells a bundle that includes one, and you can save 20% on either the cable or the charging bundle right now with promo code FAMILYKINJA.

Home Décor Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Right now you can save big on a ton of home décor courtesy of Amazon. As far as I can tell, Amazon’s home furnishings are actually pretty damn good for the price. Inside you’ll find discounts on picture frames, lighting, planters, rugs, and more.



A lot of these products can pass off as something you purchased from Urban Outfitters. For what it’s worth, I actually own a couple of pieces and am amazed at their quality. There’s a ton here, so make sure to visit the deal page to see all of your décor options.

RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger with Adapter Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Save time and get a charger that will actually give your smartphone a full charge in 30 minutes. The RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger with Adapter is only $12 when you clip the $8 coupon and use promo code KINJAK58. It has universal charging capabilities for iPhones, Samsung Notes, and even works with Airpod cases.



Klean Kanteen Stainless Steel Straw Set with Safe Silicone Flex Tip Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

I’ve been using stainless steel straws for months at home and at work, and I love them except for the fact that mine don’t have silicone tips (which forced me realize how haphazard my drinking style is.) This 5-piece set from Klean Kanteen does, and is only $7 today.



In addition to the tips, you’ll also get a cleaning brush which is standard for straws like this. This price is the lowest we’ve seen, so pick ‘em up before this deal goes away.

Flint and Tinder French Terry Hoodie Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Flint and Tinder makes our readers’ favorite hoodie, and for a limited time, you can save on the brand’s soft, midweight French Terry Hoodie.



It’s a pullover, not a front-zip like the iconic 10-Year Hoodie, but the result is a slightly more formal look that would be appropriate in a variety of situations, as well as a single kangaroo pocket that goes all the way across your stomach, rather than two bisected pockets. Get it for $61 while it’s still warm enough out to enjoy its midweight properties.

XTRATUF Deck Boot Photo : Huckberry

Advertisement

It is that time of year that you need to start stocking your closet with weather-appropriate clothing and shoes. Rain is going to turn into snow and slush pretty soon. Your regular sneakers just aren’t going to cut it. Get a pair of XTRATUF Deck Boots for $75 ($20 off) at Huckberry.



If the boots can handle the weather in Alaska, they can tough it through any weather. The deck boot is 100% waterproof and with a grippy sole to last through even the worst conditions. The XTRATUF boot has a lightweight Xpresscool lining, which is a with moisture-wicking neoprene to keep your feet cool and dry for all-day comfort.

Samsung says it’s time to buy a new TV, it seems. Today, Samsung dropped prices on a slew of its most popular 4K TVs, starting with a line of its lower-end LED TVs. The 50" model starts at a bargain-bin $348, bumping up to $548 for a 55", then leaping forward to 75" for just $748.



The company’s QLED panels are where things get really exciting. The Q60 Series 55" TV starts at $698. From there, Samsung is offering a series of 65" QLED displays with progressively better picture quality, starting with the Q70 Series for $1,198, on up to the Q90 Series for $2,198. Whatever your budget, there’s probably a Samsung TV waiting for you today.