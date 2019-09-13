Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Murad sale, Anker smart lighting, 1TB Seagate SSD, and a Columbia sale kick off Friday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon offering discounts on Apple products? Not too surprising. Amazon offering discounts on Apple products that aren’t even out yet though? That’s something new.



Releasing September 30, the new entry level iPad features a 10.2" screen (up from 9.7" on its predecessor), a smart connector for Apple’s smart keyboards (also on sale), and...not a ton else that’s new. It’s an iPad. It’s good. It’s pretty affordable. The 128GB version is the one you want, and preorders are available for $400, down from the $429 MSRP.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If your tiny SSD is filled to the brim thanks to your recent Borderlands 3 purchase, well, you’d be glad to know that a 1TB internal SSD from Seagate will cost you a low $110.



Advertisement

If you’re not familiar, SSDs, like this one, can do more for performance than, say, a new CPU or more RAM. And for $110, there is no reason to hesitate on this 1TB model. This particular 2.5-inch model promises speeds of up to 560MB/s and is currently marked down to the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Polk Audio’s new Command sound bar looks like a speaker that swallowed an Echo Dot, but look past the built-in Alexa support, and you’ll simply find really good audio quality. It even includes a wireless subwoofer.



Normally $250, it’s marked down to $200 today, an all time low. So this is a great chance to upgrade your TV’s audio before your big scary movie marathon.

Amazon Cloud Cam | $90 | Amazon

Whether you want to use Amazon’s Key in-home delivery service, or, you know, don’t, Amazon’s Cloud Cam is a solid standalone product for monitoring your home, and it’s $30 off today.



With 1080p recording, night vision, a 2-way intercom, and 24 hours of free cloud clip storage (or more if you sign up for a paid account), its specs compare very favorably to the Nest Cam, especially at today’s $90 price point.

Advertisement

That’s $30 less than usual, and if, somewhere down the road, you decide to buy a smart lock, you’ll have everything you need to use Amazon Key.

Photo: Felix (( ( ( ( (Unsplash)

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big International Sale.



Advertisement

The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $469 roundtrip, but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until September 13, and most seem to be valid for select travel days between September and April. Personally, I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s best known for batteries and cables, but their smart home gear is really well regarded. Today on Amazon, you can get their new, smaller smart light bulb for $16 (down from $20), and their smart light switch for $18 (down from $30).



Advertisement

Going with smart bulbs or smart switches is a matter of personal taste, but the bulbs in this case are tunable, meaning they can display different shades of white, which can transform how a room feels. Daylight can energize you when you need to focus, and warm white can help ease you towards sleep and relaxation at night.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

It’s Friday and I’m in love with this heavily discounted maple chopping board from John Boos. Selling for a low $28, this 1.25" thick board is made from sustainably-sourced Northern Hard Rock Maple. Usually selling for $10-15 more, this is a few cents off the lowest price we’ve ever seen and one of the best deals we’ve seen today.



But be sure to act fast before this deal gets cut down.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Everyone’s favorite bunny brand has some of the tastiest fruit snacks around. Never tried them? Now’s the time because you can get a box of 24 Annie’s Organic Bunny Fruit Snacks for only $11 on Amazon. You need to select Subscribe & Save (which you can cancel at any time) and clip the 20% off coupon. Included in the box are these tasty flavors: Berry Patch, Summer Strawberry, Sunny Citrus, and Tropical Treat.



Photo: Amazon

Lazy Susans can help you make the most of a small pantry or fridge space, and this one from Copco has great reviews, and includes a rubberized base to keep your spices and such from falling over. Normally $15, it’s down to $12, which is a solid deal, even if it won’t set your head spinning.



Photo: Home Depot

If you have a few projects around your house that require some added height, we’ve got a deal for you. Right now, you can get up to 25% off Ladders and Scaffolding at Home Depot during the Special Buy of the Day. A 14-foot Cosco Pinch-Free Extension Ladder is only $120 during today’s sale.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Summer is especially tough on skin, so treat your face right with this FOREO LUNA Mini 2, now down to $118 on Amazon. This small-but-mighty scrubbing machine removes makeup, dirt, and oil from your pores with the help of soothing pulsations and a silicone brush. We’ve tried the full-size version before and loved it, but hey, bigger doesn’t always mean better.



The cold weather is on the way, so you’ll definitely need a jacket for the rest of the year. Luckily, several select items from Columbia that would be perfect for fall’s breeziest nights are 65% off with promo code SEP65OFF. Gear up now, and get ready for whatever the weather throws your way.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We all love to hate Crocs, but guess what! Those lightweight, hole-y, rubber-y slides are cool now, thanks to the always groundbreaking runway scene and one Post Malone. And you too can be hip to the trend thanks to this Warehouse Clearance Sale: Select styles are up to 70% off, no promo code required. In case you haven’t noticed, Crocs also makes other shoes that barely even look like Crocs. So go ahead and stock up on Crocs, because fashun.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Football season’s just getting underway, and you can get ready to power your next tailgate with this surprisingly portable 1800W (2250W surge) generator.



Advertisement

The WEN 56225i is as quiet during operation as a normal human conversation, and normally sells for around $500. Today only though, Woot has marked it down to $440, leaving you more money to spend on beers and meats and lawn chairs. This price is only available today, so be sure to grab one before this deal runs out of gas.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These Hanes boxer briefs aren’t made from merino wool harvested from some faraway land, and they don’t have a separate pouch built in for your junk. But they’re boxer briefs. They’re fine. They have a comfortable looking waistband. And at $11 for a pack of eight from Walmart, they’re cheap.



Image: Murad

Murad makes a whole lot of effective products for fighting back against any skin issues, from acne to signs of aging. And starting today, you can add them all to your skincare regimen for 20% off their usual prices in celebration of the launch of their new website. Might we recommend picking up the brand’s cult-favorite Rapid Age Spot and Pigment Lightening Serum, the most effective dark spot treatment I’ve ever tried, or the Retinol Youth Renewal Serum, one of our favorite retinol treatments in the skincare game? Just be sure to use promo code NEWMURAD at checkout to snag the savings.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Cole Haan is known for making quality handbags, shoes, clothes — you name it. And today, you can fill your closet with all of the above at clearance-level cost. Nordstrom Rack is having a major flash sale on everything Cole Haan, from women’s shoes and men’s shoes, to women’s coats, to men’s and women’s accessories. Some our our favorite ZERØGRANDS are included in the sale, if you hurry.



Photo: Amazon

If your counter space is very limited in your kitchen, you probably don’t have a dishwasher either. That makes drying your dishes a bit of a challenge. No one likes washing dishes, but it is 20x worse when there’s nowhere to put them after. You can save on space if you nab this over-the-sink dish rack drainer.



Advertisement

You can get it for $75, which is the cheapest we’ve ever seen this dish rack. It has room for your regular bowls, plates forks, and knives, as well as hooks to hang cooking utensils and a place to store your soap and sponges.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

So, you finally caved and bought yourself an Instant Pot? Welcome to the family. If you have no idea what the make in your brand new appliance, why not 500 quick and easy recipes? You can snag the Kindle version of the Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Cookbook for $4. If you’re a Kindle Unlimited user, this download is free for you!



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far, which includes HD versions of every previous title, is down to a low $26. Complete the set with a $25 copy of Kingdom Hearts III and you can own all of the titles for less than the cost of a regularly priced game. Pretty sweet no?



Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming

FREE Endless Space Collection | Humble

| Humble FREE Conarium | Epicgames

Deals You May Have Missed

Photo: Amazon

The iPhone 11 Pro is finally going to ship with a USB-C to Lightning fast charger. But standard iPhone 11 purchasers, or anyone with an iPhone from the last couple of years, might not realize that they can fast-charge their phone too.



All you need is an 18W or greater USB-C charger (like this one), plus a USB-C to Lightning cable. Anker’s are MFi-certified, more durable than the ones Apple makes, and cheaper to boot. This 6' model will charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes, and you can get it for $15 today, down from the usual $20.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. It normally sells for $50, but Anker’s knocked that down to $35 today, no promo code required.



Photo: Pop Chart

If one of your goals in life is to visit every professional hockey arena, we’ve got a great way for you to show off your progress. You can now preorder Pop Chart’s Pro Hockey Arenas Scratch-Off Chart. You can scratch off every arena you’ve been to and it will reveal a full-color, close-up shot of center ice.



Advertisement

To get this deal, you can use promo code 20INTHEBOX. The promo code also applies to any bundled hanging hardware, like poster rails. Orders will begin shipping Monday, September 30th.

Photo: Amazon

If you’re putting away your sandals and water shoes for the winter, these Sterlite storage boxes are perfectly sized for the task, or for any number of other organizational needs.



Advertisement

This pack of 12 boxes is temporarily out of stock, but you can still order it from Amazon for an all-time low $18, and they’ll ship them to you when they get more. Bonus, at the end of the winter, you can take out your sandals, and replace them with gloves and scarves.

Our readers have bought thousands of OxyLED’s T-02 motion-sensing light strips over the years, but if you’ve found them to be to annoying to charge, the new T-04 is an easier to use option.



Advertisement

Like the T-02, the T-04 can attach to basically any surface via the included adhesive strips, and will automatically light up when it detects motion in the dark. The main difference is the battery: rather than charging AAAs or plugging in a microUSB cable, the T-04's battery pack is fully detachable, and plugs directly into any USB charging port. I have a couple of these set up around my apartment, and they work extremely well. Get one today for just $14 with promo code DRWDQY94.

Most coolers are designed to be carried maybe 10 minutes away from the trunk of your car, but Kawartha’s Cooler Bag is just what you need to carry some beers and snacks deep into the woods on your next hike.



The Cooler Bag is actually a dry bag with a removable, insulated insert that can hold ice and food. Our resident outdoorsman Zach has been using it for awhile, and has nothing but good things to say:

During my first test of this bag, I managed to pack in 18 already cold beers and a few frozen steaks, with ice filling in any remaining space. Packing this much does mean some of your goods won’t fit inside the cooler insert (a 12-pack alone easily will), but if you can still close the outer bag using the roll top, everything still stays pretty cold. So after a 7 hour drive to the trailhead, it was another 1.5 mile hike into camp. Though there’s no convenient way to take that much weight into a secluded site, along with your own gear, this bag makes it bearable. Like a duffel, you can sling it over your shoulder, or carry it by the side handle, which is helpful in distributing the burden of your beer across different muscle groups.

For a limited time, you can use promo code KINJADB50 to get the whole setup for just $36 ($24 + $12 shipping, I know, I know), which would be a decent price for a good dry bag by itself, let alone one that can keep your drinks cold for hours.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

David Archy is low-key one of the most popular underwear brands on Amazon, and they want you to treat your undercarriage to something nice today.



Advertisement

For a limited time, you can get three pairs of the company’s micro modal boxer briefs for $28, down from the usual $33. If you aren’t familiar with micro modal, it’s the material that most of those premium underwear brands charging $20+ a pair on Instagram use, and is one of the softest fabrics out there.

A handful of other David Archy products are on sale today as well:

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A guy could build his entire wardrobe at Perry Ellis. They offer everything from tees to suits, and if it’s in their sale section today, it’s an extra 50% off at checkout with promo code 50SALE. We’re talking $15 tees and dress pants, and $20 watches, so load up!



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to keep your money and small valuables really safe from pickpockets while traveling? This belt includes a hidden zipper pouch on the inside, which...yeah, that ought to do it.



Advertisement

So if you have any trips on the docket, the belt is already marked down to $10 from its usual $15, and a $1 coupon makes it even cheaper.

Photo: Amazon

We’re deep in the heart of second summer, and if you’re having trouble staying cool out there, this unique water bottle could be the answer. The O2COOL ArcticSqueeze holds 20 ounces of water, and keeps it cold with double wall insulation. But you don’t have to drink from it.



Advertisement

That’s because there’s a secondary spout on top that atomizes the water into a fine mist. Just open it, point it at your reddened, sweaty mug, and squeeze. Normally $10-$13, it’s down to $8.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’ve got a sale that will make you get out your wallet...and ditch it for something newer and cuter. The pocketbook purveyors at Kate Spade want to hook you up with new handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry and other accessories this season, so they’re taking 30% off sitewide. Plus, 2% of net sales from this event will be donated to the On Purpose Fund, which grants funding to nonprofits in a community in Rwanda, so you can feel extra good about everything you buy. Use promo code SHOP4GOOD to take advantage of this designer deal before it’s gone for the summer.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

What better way to get ready for exercise-friendly fall weather than an extra 20% off Under Armour’s already affordable outlet? Pick up at least $100 worth of workout shirts, sweats, leggings, shoes, and more, and use promo code FALL20 at checkout to stack on the savings. If you do nothing else with this sale, at least replace your old underwear with Boxerjocks.



It’s still technically summer, but let’s be real: You’ll probably still need a jacket for cool nights, and you’ll definitely need one when fall finally arrives. And since Mountain Hardwear is taking 65% off the original price on select items, you could probably use many of the on-sale items right now and for future winters to come. So use promo code MHWSEP65, and load up on outerwear to keep you toasty warm the next time you step outside.

Need an extra controller for your PS4? Amazon has a DualShock 4 controller for $44. While we’ve seen DualShock controllers for $40, the extra bit of cash can be worth it if you want some in-game Fornite content. This includes Epic Neo Versa Outfit, Epic Neo Phrenzy Back Bling and 500 V-Bucks



Advertisement

Oh, non-PS4 owners should know that Apple’s letting you use these controllers for your Apple TV or iPhone too.

Photo: Amazon

Want to get your frolf on all year-round? This indoor/outdoor mini frisbee golf set includes a target and six mini frisbees, allowing you to set up instant holes around the house. Not bad for only $13. Just don’t break anything.



Photo: Amazon

Anker’s recently launched Soundcore Life Q20 headphones boast Hi-Res Audio certification, four noise cancelation microphones, Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent battery life. In our humble opinion, they’re the best headphones $60 will buy you, but for a limited time, you can get them even cheaper.



This week on Amazon, Q20s are marked down to $48, if you clip the 20% coupon on the page. If you ever fly, take public transit, or just work in an office that’s a little too noisy, noise canceling headphones are a life changing purchase. These might not sound quite as good or block as much noise as $300 options from Sony or Bose, but they perform better than any other sub-$100 ANC headphones we’ve tried.

Photo: Gizmodo

Apple’s new MacBook Air may be boring, but it’s a thin little workhorse with a bigger, better screen and a faster processor than the 12" MacBook, which might just hit your laptop Goldilocks zone. And unlike the MacBook Pro, it comes with TouchID (yay!) without the obnoxious Touch Bar (yay!).



If the price was scaring you away, Amazon is taking $200 off the brand new (released in July) 2019 model, which added a True Tone display, faster SSD performance, and a revamped keyboard that should prove more reliable. The deal’s available for both the 128GB and 256GB configurations, and in all three colors. For whatever it’s worth, my wife got one of the 2018 models when it first came out, and she loves it.