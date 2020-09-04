Friday's Best Deals: 4K UHD Laser Projector, Anker USB-C Power Strip, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Bathtub Geralt, Cuisinart Cookware, Pony Effect K-Beauty Lipstick, and More

Graphic : Gabe Carey

A 4K UHD laser projector, an Anker USB-C power strip, a discount on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a Geralt bath statuettte, a Cuisinart stainless steel cookware set, a Diamond Bomb mini set, and a Pony Effect K-beauty matte lipstick lead Friday’s best deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal!

Promoted Deal: Up to 87% off Everything



Up to 87% off Everything Image : JACHS NY

If quarantine’s left you antsy, maybe you’ve spent some time cleaning out your closet. If you’ve realized that most of your wardrobe is filled with stuff you’re never gonna actually wear, perhaps it’s time to give some new threads a try. Don’t splurge too much, though, a good sale’s worth waiting for. Right now, you can get up to 87% off at JACHS NY on pieces like this bird print Chambray shirt for $12, these zig-zag chino shorts for $12, or this fleece hooded henley for $35 if you’re getting an early start on your winter attire.



If you’re looking for women’s clothing, JACHS has a pretty sparse selection, with only 25 items, and the discounts aren’t nearly as steep as on men’s clothing, but it’s still worth a look if you want to save $20 on a piece or two.

DJI OSMO Action Camera Image : DJI

Maybe right now isn’t the best time to be heading out on Instagram-worthy adventures, but hopefully, we’ll be able to venture out a bit soon. Once we do, you’ll want to be ready to capture those outdoor moments. DJI’s Osmo Action Camera is down to $248 today, making it a tough-to-beat bargain for what’s known as a pretty great mobile camera.



You’ll be able to shoot plenty of 4K videos, too, since it comes with a 128 GB SD card, and its front display will make shooting selfies approximately a hundred times easier than without it.

This deal was originally published on 5/26/2020 and updated on 9/4/2020.

Vava 4K UHD Laser TV Projector Image : Vava

Ever since Vava blew me away with their 4K ultra-short-throw laser smart TV projector at CES earlier this year, I’ve had back and forth conversations nearly every week trying to score a discount for Kinja Deals readers. Today is the day it finally happened. As the prophecy foretold, you can slash $200 off the projector starting today on the Vava website using the promo code LABORDAY200. You can order it in either a black or white finish straight from the company.



But don’t worry about signing up for a new account. You can check out with PayPal to expedite the process.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 8/5/2020 and updated with new information on 9/4/2020.

RAVPower 10W Fast Wireless Charger SRQX4VJR Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Today, you can get RAVPower’s 10W fast wireless charger for $12 by clipping an Amazon coupon and inserting promo code SRQX4VJR. It’s compatible with almost any device that uses Qi wireless charging, including your iPhones, Samsung Galaxies, smartwatches, AirPods, and more. RAVPower claims its charger juices up 30 to 80 minutes faster than typical wireless pads, which sounds about right for a 10W charger, but remember this is highly dependent on the device you’re using.



As an added bonus, the charger receives power from a Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 adapter capable of 18W with an accompanying micro-USB cable. You’re kind of getting two products in one here because you can use the adapter directly with any compatible device to get a much faster charge than the wireless setup, perfect for a last-minute top-up.

This deal was originally published in April 2020 and updated with new information on 9/4/2020.

1Mii Universal Bluetooth Receiver Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If your car is too old for Bluetooth or you’re tired of fumbling around with a wired headphone connection to your smartphone, this $15 Bluetooth adapter by 1Mii (with coupon code 54TW3I4W) is here to deliver your life-changing transformation. It has its own 3.5mm jack for your car’s auxiliary port, so you can deliver tunes and calls to your vehicle’s sound system over-the-air. Conversely, plug a pair of headphones into its 3.5mm jack to make them wirelessly. That’s still a lot of cable to deal with, so there’s a built-in clip to help you manage it all.



2-Pack: Bluetooth Lawn Speakers Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

We are in the waiting days of backyard BBQs and pool day hangs. But that means chilly fall nights around a Chimenea are on the way. Keeping the tunes off and good times rolling is still very much of the table. Lawn speakers aren’t just for summertime enjoyment. Keep those grooves going well into autumn. These Vivatar Bluetooth Lawn Speakers are 59% off today and here to the rescue.



Easy to place around the yard or pool depending on your musical needs and set up. They are waterproof so no worries about rain or sprinklers. They are rechargeable by USB and pair quickly with your phone for hours of listening pleasure. Cue up your summer playlist and get ready for the soothing sounds in your patio paradise.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Aukey 10,000mAh Portable Wireless Charger UKPTPVBA Graphic : Aukey

If you need quick charging on the go, Aukey’s 10,000mAh wireless charger can do it wirelessly and over a USB line at up to 18W, and today, you can add one to your gadget bag for $24 with coupon code UKPTPVBA. Wireless charging speeds reach up to 10W for the growing list of devices that support, but, of course, other devices will be capped out at their max possible speeds, and the charger will figure out all the dirty details for you.



Anker 6-port PowerPort Strip Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’ve got a plethora of devices that you need to plug in, I’d suggest an Anker PowerPort Strip. It’s $33 and you can plug in your USB-C cords, as well as traditional USBs, and three power sockets. I would grab this before it’s gone!



Advertisement

SanDisk 256GB microSD Card Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

SanDisk 256GB microSD Card | $50 | B&H Photo

Whether you’ve been filling up your Switch with new games and DLC, or you just need a spare card in case you run out of space for all your photos, it might be time for some fresh storage. This 256GB microSD card from SanDisk usually sells for $70, but today you can get it from B&H Photo for just $50. Even if you have a bit of spare disk space right now, it’s nice to have one handy for when you start to run low.

This deal was originally published on 6/7/2020 and updated with new information on 9/3/2020.

If you’re going full Shia Lebouf in your wardrobe—that is, Nike—this special Apple Watch Series 5 needs a spot on your wrist. It comes with Nike Run Club for guided runs, plus exclusive Nike bands and watch faces. The 40mm model with GPS + cellular connectivity is usually sitting at Nike’s shop for $500, but it’s down to $425 today. You can find a similar discount for the 44mm model, bringing the price from $529 down to $450.



OnePlus 7T Unlocked Smartphone (Glacier Blue) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Don’t miss your chance to pick up a OnePlus 7T over at B&H Photo, which currently has it $150 off for a $450 total. Already a stellar value at MSRP, the OnePlus 7T packs a sea of flagship specs and features, including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 955+ chipset, 8GB of RAM, a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, 128GB of storage, and 30W fast charging. For photog needs, we have a 48MP wide angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide lens, plus a 16MP wide lens on the front for selfies.



This is an unlocked GSM model, so you can use it freely on AT&T, T-Mobile, or almost any other carrier in the US that isn’t Verizon, Sprint, or any of the smaller guys using their networks.

GSkyer 400mm/70mm Beginner’s Telescope Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

There’s a lot of strange stuff happening in the skies these days. Whether you’re a budding stargazer or looking to give your tykes a head start in their science classes, Amazon has a highly rated beginner’s telescope down to $85, a 35% discount over its usual cost. It has a 400mm focal length and a 70mm aperture, and judging by the sample images in the reviews, this is all you’ll need to see the moon in great detail, plus Saturn, Jupiter, and their various moons. There’s a smartphone adapter and wireless remote included for photography needs, a carrying case for travel, and extra magnification eyepieces in the box.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Normally $29, Anker’s Roav Viva is a two-port car charger that also has an on-board microphone for Alexa voice control. Compatible with both Android and iOS devices, you can add one of these to your cockpit for just $16 today with promo code viva0901. The charger features fast PowerIQ ports and a microphone that reduces 30% of ambient noise to ensure your Alexa commands come through to your phone unscathed.



Advertisement

Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Over at Newegg, you can score a pair of Powerbeats Pro for $179, which is about $20 off its current going price. These buds deliver the booming Beats sound many have come to love, doing so with the same Apple H1 chip you’ll find in the newest AirPods. This enables faster, more reliable connections and hands-free Siri activation for iPhone users. This pair also works with Android.



Beyond the superior auido capabilitries, you’re buying Powerbeats for long-lasting nine hour battery life (24 hours total with the charging case), plus ear hooks to keep them clinging to the sides of your head during intense workouts.

RAVPower 16750mAh Portable Charger NEW19 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Are you always on the go? Take advantage of this RAVPower 16750mAh portable charger, that is 39 percent off, making the price a low $14. It can charge two devices at the same time and has a handy flashlight just in case you’re caught out in the world without one. What are you waiting for, this deal won’t last long. Just use the code NEW19 at checkout to take advantage of the savings.



G/O Media may get a commission RAVPower 16750mAh Portable Charger Buy for $14 from RAVPower Use the promo code NEW19

Intel Core i9 9900K + Marvel’s Avengers GAMERDAYS49 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re on an LGA 1151 motherboard and you want the best upgrade you can get on the exiting socket type, this deal on Intel’s Core i9 9900K should be your first consideration. Newegg has it for just $370 with code GAMERDAYS49. What’s more, it comes with a copy of Marvel’s Avengers, a superhero looter that’ll release for $60 in just a few days.



Advertisement

This Coffee Lake chip runs stock at 3.6GHz, has eight cores and 16 threads, and achieves a max frequency of 5.0GHz under Turbo Boost. That “K” on its name means it’s unlocked, too, so experienced tinkerers can overclock for even better performance. If you don’t need a dedicated GPU, you’ll be happy to know this model has Intel 630 graphics, which won’t be able to do any heavy lifting, but should be enough for light gaming and multimedia applications.

Samsung 256GB EVO Select microSDXC Card Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Whether you’ve grown addicted to apps or you’re looking to store more games on your Nintendo Switch, everyone could find a reason to jump on this deal for Samsung’s 256GB EVO Select microSD card. It’s down to $30 today, which is a sizable 40% savings.



This is a U3 card that has read/write speeds of 100/90 megabytes per second, and should work in almost any modern device that supports microSD. You’ll also get an adapter to use it with even more devices like digital cameras.

Advertisement

If that’s too much for you, the 128GB model is also down to $20 today.

This deal was originally published on 6/24/2020 and updated with new information on 9/2/2020.

iHome Color LED Power Station Image : iHome

Sometimes, you just want to plop your fat butt on a chair and do the same with your phone. If you’re over the cabling and entangling, this iHome charger at SideDeal is here to save you with a wireless charging pad, three USB ports supporting 2.4a charging speeds, and an RGB lamp that cycles between four different color modes to act as your mood light, all for $39.



Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Photo : Caitlin McGarry (Gizmodo

Advertisement

It never hurts to have a pair of good earbuds handy, you never know when you’re gonna need to tune out a bunch of distracting noises or just listen to a podcast while you calm down and unwind. True wireless earbuds don’t just help keeping the tunes going, though. Since they don’t have any wires hanging off of them, they won’t get tangled around anything, and they aren’t too uncomfortable. They can be pricey, though! Typically $150, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ are down to $130 on Amazon, if you don’t need much more than good sound and long battery life. You won’t get sweat resistance or multi-device support, but if those aren’t dealbreakers, this deal is tough to pass up.



Advertisement

Philips BT100P/37 Bluetooth Portable Speaker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Pretty in portable pink this Philips Bluetooth Speaker is 70% off for the next week. Save $35 on this adorable wireless speaker and get up to eight hours of tunes off of one charge. Don’t worry about playing your favorite end of summer anthem too loud the anti-clipping function keeps all the grooves distortion free. It’s quicky and easy to pair with your phone or another Bluetooth device. There’s even a built-in microphone to take calls whenever you are. Toss this cutie in your weekend bag and never be without killer sound.



Sale runs until September 8 and this item ships for free.

It’s been hard to find the Nvidia Shield Pro on sale lately, so this modest $10 discount at Amazon is still worth your consideration. Down to $190 after the price cut, this Android TV box supports 4K HDR streaming, including Dolby Vision if you have the apps and TV to support it. This particular model comes with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, and you can expand that using one of the two USB ports included. You’ll also get Alexa and Google Assistant connectivity for hands-free content search and smart home control.



Gamers will want to consider snapping up the controller. It’s on the pricey side at $79—in fact, you could probably score a current generation console for the combined cost of the two—but it’s the only way you’ll be able to enjoy all the games on Google Play and GeForce Now.

For $56 (after applying coupon code VHCUZN84 at Amazon), this sleek little USB-C hub by Aukey packs 12 different types of connections:



1 Gigabit Ethernet port

2 HDMI ports

1 VGA port

2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports

2 USB 2.0 ports

1 USB-C data port

1 USB Power Delivery charging port

SD & microSD card slots

I’m pretty sure that’s everything anyone should ever need out of a single USB port. The extra HDMI port is especially nice, allowing you to run a quadruple monitor setup from a laptop if you ever wanted.

Image : Unsplash

HP’s Labor Day sale might as well be called “Back to School Redux,” because parents are hating their school-issued virtual learning gear. If you’d rather hook your own education center up, HP is giving you the perfect chance to do so with up to 60% off



One of the best deals you’ll find is a gaming laptop that’s $200 off, offering you a GTX 1660 Ti that can power many modern games through to 60-frame supremacy. There’s a gaming desktop with similar hardware and an identical discount, but with an upgraded 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor over the laptop’s i5. You’ll find cheap printers, monitors, and gaming peripherals, too.

Advertisement

Here’s a taste of everything on sale, and be sure to visit our big rundown of the best deals from the sale.

Samsung 82" Class 8 Series LED 4K Smart TV Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Trying to convince your partner or roommate to let you Splitwise the big TV? Then do I have a discount for you. Best Buy’s deal of the day today is $600 off a Samsung 82" Class 8 Series 4K TV, complete with HDR10+ support and a 100/120Hz refresh rate. If you’re like me and plan on bringing your gaming PC along for the ride, it’s got AMD FreeSync, too, which is also compatible with a wide range of Nvidia cards these days. Not a gamer? No worries. The built-in smart functionality, powered by Tizen OS, makes it easy to download streaming services and apps for your viewing pleasure.



It may not be the newest model, having been usurped by the Q60T Series (also on sale right now), but it was released in 2019, so it has all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a modern television including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung Bixby (RIP) compatibility. AirPlay your favorite shows, movies, and clips from your iPhone or iPad with virtually no lag thanks to native 5GHz capabilities. While it does omit the Dolby Vision standard, HDR10+ is much more ubiquitous nonetheless, since it’s an open solution unlike Dolby Vision, which is proprietary. Let the record show, you’re in for a treat.

Should 82" be too large or expensive, Samsung’s 75" 6 Series model (2020) is down to $800 at Best Buy, too. It’s got a 4K HDR screen, 120 motion smoothing, a low-latency Game Mode, and runs on the Tizen OS as well. Amazon Alexa is in place for voice control, and a full web browser means you’re not limited to TV-specific apps. With the whole world wide web—WWWW—at your disposal, the extra $50 off brings it to half the price of the 82" Class 8 Series, albeit with fewer premium features and a marginally smaller display.

Advertisement

Anker PowerWave Pad & Stand Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore. The Anker Powerwave charging pad and charging stand are grouped in one package for $23, no code necessary.



You can charge both iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab this duo before it is gone!

This article was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher on 4/29/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 8/31/2020.

Save on Razer Gaming Laptops and Equipment Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Amazon is hosting a big Razer sale with steep discounts on peripherals and accessories. But first, if you’ve lost drool over the amazing Razer Blade gaming laptop, now’s the time to consider buying. The base model starts at $2300, but you can save $200 today. You’ll be rocking some of the most advanced technology to grace a laptop, including a 4K OLED panel, 10th-gen Intel circuitry, an RTX 2070 MAX-Q, 16GB of RAM, the latest wired and wireless connectivity options, all in a sleek aluminum unibody.



Elsewhere, you can pick up the Razer Tartarus v2 with its 32 programmable keys for $60. It could be the perfect companion in RPGs or next to your flight stick for some Flight Simulator fun. The lag-free Razer Thresher wireless headset also keeps you immersed without being bound by USB, and it’s down to $80 today.

Shop the full sale at Amazon.

Phone Sanitizer and Wireless Charger Q65ZGXQM Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m sure we’ve integrated some new routines into our lives thanks to the pandemic. If you’re now constantly handwashing, disinfecting, and wiping everything down you’re not alone. But don’t forget your phone in the shuffle of sterilizing. I’ve been told sanitizers are where it’s at for an almost totally germ-free phone. For the next month use the code Q65ZGXQM at check out and get this one for 40% off.



It’s not just your phone you can get almost 100% clean: keys, jewelry, makeup brushes, masks, and whatever you can fit in here honestly. What’s cool about this sanitizer is it pulls triple duty and is also a wireless charger and works as an aromatherapy machine. I have one of these and really like it, I do my keys, masks, and iPhone all at the same time. I suggest using the aromatherapy feature because after the whole process the items do smell a bit...zapped. It fits most phones and the whole process takes about fifteen minutes. It does require an adapter (which is not included) to run both the sanitizer and charger. But all in all, this is one of the better deals for something we should all probably own nowadays.

Advertisement

This code is good until September 30 and Prime members can enjoy free one-day shipping.

Samsung Back to Sports Sale Image : Samsung

Advertisement

Get ready to hit the sofa and cheer on your favorite team, as sports are making a comeback. This fall, the big game returns, with even bigger TVs from Samsung to make sure game night is just as explosive for you as it is for the players heading out onto the field. Make sure your home theater is in good shape to ring in the season with a substantial range of high-resolution displays, all discounted from August 30 through the end of September 27. Find the right size TV for your needs with the features necessary to complete your personal entertainment cave. Get the whole family stoked for that explosive play they’ve just got to share on social media ... or pester you incessantly about.



Whether you’re ready to see some slam dunks or very cool and good touchdown dances, Best Buy has you covered with our Back to Sports sale. Check out the best sales picks each week and find the perfect TV for you and your team.

Advertisement

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C 93XPS69 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

There’s a good chance that your house’s floors have seen a bit more gunk after several months of quarantine. It’s an unfortunate side effect of spending more time walking all over the place, but it’s not entirely hopeless. With the right broom or vacuum, you can get your floors looking spiffy again in no time. They’re not the cheapest option, but robovacs will provide the most low-effort experience if you’re not too keen on spending your Saturdays gathering all the crumbs, or you have other priorities. Right now, a refurbished model of eufy’s BoostIQ RoboVac 30C is down to $130 when you use the code 93XPS69. It can connect to Alexa or Google Assistant, and its battery should last up to 100 minutes according to eufy. It’s worth noting, though, that the included warranty is only three months, so you might save some money upfront, but if you run into any issues down the road, you might have to shell out a bit more cash.



Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

After hosting its first exciting Direct in what feels like ages, it became clear that—unlike the Tokyo Olympic Games—working-class hero Mario Mario will be able to attend his own birthday this year. That’s right, it’s the 35th anniversary of the mustachioed plumber, so of course Nintendo had a few surprises up its sleeves, namely the 64/Sunshine/Galaxy-toting Super Mario 3D Collection, which is slated to arrive later this month, on September 18.



In the meantime, if you just can’t get enough the guy, Mario’s other adventures are on sale for $40 including: New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe—a 2D sidescroller that originally appeared on the Wii U back in 2012—Mario Tennis Aces, and Super Mario Maker 2. The latter, a build-your-own-level creator akin to LittleBigPlanet, is on sale at Best Buy, whereas the other two are $20 off on Amazon. While you wait to revel in nostalgia with old-time favorites in a limited-time package, why not check in on your good pal Mario and see how he’s been doing lately?

Advertisement

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the hottest deals going in gaming. Even without meaty discounts like three months for $25 at CDKeys (normally $45), you’ll enjoy all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, free games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the soon-to-arrive Xbox Series X.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published on 9/1/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 9/4/2020.

Razer Basilisk Essential Graphic : Razer

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a cheap gaming mouse to start with, we can’t think of a better option right now than the Razer Basilisk Essential, down to its lowest price ever at $30. There’s not a ton of range in its optical sensor at 6,400 DPI, but that’s still plenty to find your perfect sensitivity in whichever games you frequent. This mouse has Chroma RGB lighting, too, and all its seven buttons are programmable for all your cheat—I mean, macros.



Advertisement

I regret to admit that I still haven’t played Kingdoms of Amalur despite it being on my radar for years. If you’re in the same boat, you might as well wait for Re-Reckoning, a remastering of the original RPG including all of the DLC released to date. Launching September 8, guarantee a PS4 copy on your doorstep buy pre-ordering for $34, a 15% discount. And this is Amazon, so your order won’t charge until it ships. Xbox One owners can buy it for the usual $40, too.



Advertisement

Splatoon 2 Screenshot : Nintendo ( ( Other

Advertisement

Even after all this time, Splatoon 2 is still one of the better multiplayer experiences on the Switch. There’s an active community, and plenty of different modes to try out. So why not jump into this paint-splattering fest today with a copy that’s only $40 at Amazon? You’ll need to wait about a week for it to ship, though.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Henges in July 2020 and updated with new information on 9/4/2020.

Catwoman Returns Bishoujo Statue Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’ve said before and I’ll say it again, Kotobukiya makes some of the most beautiful statues on the market. Equal parts sexy and sassy, the Bishoujo series puts a playful spin on all your favorite comic characters. Today we have the sly and sleek thief Catwoman. If she could swipe this for you she would so instead take 25% off today.



This version of our favorite Batman’s most endearing and enduring enemies is decked out in her classic catsuit complete with whip and feline friend in tow. Designed by Shunya Yamashita, Selina is taking a break from lugging her newly snatched stash. The detail on her is gorgeous, from her chic heeled boots to her satisfied smirk. Let this Gotham City Siren steal your heart and your wallet today.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a solid gaming laptop on a solid discount, Amazon is discounting the Acer Nitro 5 by $150 through the day’s end. This 15.6" gaming laptop features a 144Hz display, plus ample internal power to match, including Intel’s 9th-generation Core i7, an RTX 2060 for graphics, 16GB of DDR4 memory. There’s also a 256GB SSD, wiFi 6, Acer’s MaxxAudio system, RGB backlighting, and more.



The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Geralt in Bath Statuette Graphic : Gabe Carey

Sometimes all you need are some candles, a rubber ducky, and a wooden barrel full of steaming hot water to take the edge off after a long day fending off berserkers. Geralt knows this. And if you’ve played The Witcher games (or seen the Netflix series), you probably know this, too. Last spring, Dark Horse sprung upon us an incredibly detailed recreation of the Geralt bathtub scene from The Witcher III: Wild Hunt based, and I shit you not, on “an in-game scene turned internet Meme,” according to the Amazon listing.



Advertisement

Did we ask for this? Yes. Did we deserve it? Also yes. Is Meme a proper noun now? I don’t know, but you can buy your own bathtub Geralt for 26% off the list price, down from $80, for a limited time only. And if that’s too much to spend on an ironic trinket to stick on your desk that’ll garner a chuckle here and there, maybe the real bathtub Geralt was the friends we made along the way.

Advertisement

Funko Pop! Moment - Mandalorian and Child Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Admit it, you love the Baby Yoda. Because the Baby Yoda was focused grouped so meticulously it’s hard to deny The Child’s appeal, even if you want to eat him. And with The Mandalorian season 2 confirmed for October 30, it’s convenient Amazon has put this Funko Pop recreation of the show’s main protagonists on offer at a 24% discount, bringing the subtotal down to $25 before checkout. While the listing page suggests the ornament came out earlier this week, our price history tracker dates it back to early June.



Advertisement

Either way, it’s more realistically down from $30 rather than the original $32 list price, since that’s the highest we’ve ever seen it. Still, a $5 discount is better than nothing, and there’s no telling when it might bounce back up. At smaller discounts, you can find more Baby Yoda Funko Pop variants, including an adorable Force-wielding one, the super cute Baby Yoda eating a frog (oopie), and the original Baby Yoda Funko Pop that still remains our readers’ favorite product of the year so far, at a decent 18% off. All cheaper than the Mandalorian and Child Moment but without the dramatic freeze-frame suspense. For more cheap Funko Pops from your favorite stories, take a peek at our top deals.

Advertisement

PDP Super Mario Controller for Nintendo Switch Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

It makes no sense to spend $60 on an official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for unruly five-year-olds. If your little one can’t stop chucking Joy-Con across the room, it’s time to grab one of these cheap $15 wired PDP controllers instead.



This one has a Super Mario star in the middle, but otherwise haws all the buttons you need for a full gaming experience. The faceplate is interchangeable, so you can swap the design out if you find something else you like. Mind you, you’ll miss out on features like rumble, amiibo, and motion controls, but that’s precisely why it’s so cheap, but if your needs are peculiar, don’t be afraid to grab one.

Advertisement

Candy Chemistry Kit Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If your kids aren’t headed back into school just yet here’s another round of distance learning. I’m sure keeping their interest or attention is a challenge in itself especially if you’re also trying to work at home. If there’s a way to combine learning and fun it can help take the pressure off everyone. Take an afternoon to get creative and craft your own candy through the magic of science. This Candy Chemistry Kit is 19% off today and could be just that.



Everyone loves candy so this could be an excellent activity for the whole family. Cooking is chemistry and it’s never too early to teach the skill of making food for yourself. Each delicious experiment will help your kids learn important physical science principles that can be applied to everyday life. This kit will illustrate why sugar crystallizes and then you get rock candy! Enlighten the tikes about the phases of matter through heating up chocolate and modeling it. I was never particularly good a conversion but if I was doing measurements for gummy bears maybe I wouldn’t be so crap at math now. The kit comes with everything you need: plastic/metal molds, thermometer, spatula, dipping fork, foils, paper cups, sticks, and wrappers. Don’t worry, you will get a forty-eight-page manual full of ideas and instructions. You won’t turn your kid into the new Walter White but if they get an A in chemistry maybe it was worth it.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Screenshot : Sony

Advertisement

After a years-long wait, The Last of Us Part II finally launched earlier this year. It garnered a mixed critical reception mostly due to its content, but all in all, this is a game that every PlayStation 4 owner has to have on the radar, especially if you’re already invested in the story. Amazon has it for $10 off, which is the best post-launch discount we’ve seen to date.



In Part II, Ellie is on a revenge tour getting herself into all sorts of dangerous shenanigans she probably doesn’t belong in. The story is gripping and polarizing, so whether you come to hate it or love it, you’ll appreciate the ride.

Advertisement

Beboncool Batteries for Xbox One (2-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Stop wasting money on old alkaline batteries that you’ll eventually throw away and grab some rechargeable packs for your Xbox One. This Beboncool set has two batteries and their charger, and it falls down to $17 at Amazon.



The batteries are rated for 2,550mAh capacity, which should get you more than 15 hours of playtime, and it only takes a couple of hours to recharge them once they’re depleted. This is my preferred alternative to plug-and-play kits, as it means I never have to stay attached to the ‘box.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published in July 2020 and updated with new information on 9/1/2020.

Select X-Men Dorbz Figures Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Dorbz is the pint-sized cousin to the Funko fam. Most stand about three inches tall and the cutest of the companies vinyl figures. Entertainment Earth has a few X-Men ones marked all the way down to just $4. Add these petite mutants to your collection or gift one to your favorite student at Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters.



Cold doesn’t begin to encapsulated Emma Frost’s chilly demeanor but the Boston native does have the fun power of also being about to turn into basically diamonds. Toss in some telepathic abilities and she’s great at parties.

Advertisement

Here we have Sabretooth complete with fluffy hair and cat-like fangs. While Victor Creed may be technically stronger than his half-brother Logan he’s no less cute.



Advertisement

This raddest thing about Psylocke is her katana, let’s be real. Well, that and her ability to focus her telepathic energies into a solid psychic knife. In Betsy’s timeline, she now possesses telekinesis, telepathy, and empathy. All helpful if you want to battle against or with the X-Men.

Advertisement

Kid sister to Professor X, Mystique has been one of the most mesmerizing characters to watch transform, no literally. That’s her thing. She can actually change her cells to mimic the appearance and traits of other mutants, humans, and animals. Now, she can’t take on the powers of a mutant only look and sound like them which is still pretty awesome.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $79.

If you haven’t already played it, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag was one of the series’ best games ever. Ubisoft hooked us up with a package containing it and a copy of Assassin’s Creed Rogue, and now you can get the pair in this “Rebel Collection” for just $20. The collection includes each game’s respective DLC.



Black Flag was the first that brought the ship steering gameplay that’s become a staple in today’s massive open world Creed titles, and it also went the furthest in its time to diversify your combat options, you now being a pirate assassin, and all. Play it if you’re wondering where Odyssey, Origins, and Valhalla got their charm and good looks from. And in Rogue, you basically play as a Templar in the midst of a major identity crisis, and that’s enough mindfuck to carry you through the rest of 2020. Both games are equally compelling, so drop a quick $20 and take your pick.

Advertisement

HyperX Chargeplay Quad Joy-Con Dock Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’ve stocked up on a lot of Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons for some big family fun, a charging dock is almost mandatory. HyperX’s Chargeplay Quad offers you such a solution from a tried and true brand for 50% off the list price, bringing your final total down to $15. As the name implies, you can throw four Joy-Cons onto the thing. Combine that with the two that’ll charge when connected directly to your Switch, and your Mario Party sessions should never be derailed by the dreaded low battery warning.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published in March 2020 and updated with new information on 8/31/2020.

Cuisinart 10-Piece Pro Series Stainless Steel Cookware Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

For $129, snap up 10 pieces of Cuisinart’s stainless steel cookware at MorningSave. I make it sound like a bucket of fried chicken, but these aluminum-encapsulated cook items heat up quickly and evenly. Here’s everything you’ll find in the box:



1x 1.5 Quart Saucepan with Cover

1x 2.5 Quart Saucepan with Cover

1x 3 Quart Saute Pan with Cover

1x 6 Quart Stockpot with Cover

1x 18cm Steamer Insert (fits 2.5 Quart Saucepan)

Grab yours at MorningSave before they sell out.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 7/13/2020 and updated with new information on 9/4/2020.

Fall Decor Sale Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

My cottagecore babies now is your time to shine. Fall means cozy fires, big sweaters, warm hues, and pumpkin spice. Put a pumpkin on it all! Well, everything in Wayfair’s Fall Decor Sale is pretty much that.



Temperatures are starting to trickle down and that makes me so very happy, along with all the beautiful autumn tones popping up. The best thing about all these decorations is that you leave them out until December. I’m loving the soft cottage aesthetic of this Cotton 22" Iron Wire Wreath ($49). I’d actually leave this organic cotton bolls wreath out all year, so delicate and pretty. It’s time to get basic, and I mean that in the best way possible. ‘Tis the season where pumpkin is literally in everything including lumbar pillows. This Happy Pumpkin Season Cotton Plaid Pillow ($33) has major country cottage vibes and will elevate your harvest decor wherever you place it. This Fall Crow on Pumpkin ($32) caught my eye because it looks like it was designed only to exist in Wallace and Gromit’s village. I’ve noticed a lot of these decorations are selling out quickly so if there’s something you like grab it now. Plus you get to enjoy it that much longer.

Advertisement

All orders over $35 ship free.

Advertisement

It’s weird, it doesn’t feel like football season. Maybe it’s the no real training camp news, players opting out, or knowing I won’t be in a stadium this year that’s made it all lackluster. It’s an overall bummer. But that doesn’t mean I won’t be in my jersey for the first game of the season. The best way to make this more enjoyable is by having our best fur friends by our sides decked out too. Chewy wants you prepared for all the big games with this NFL sale.



So depending on your team, the price will fluctuate a few dollars. Obviously, as reigning champs and kicking off the season Kansas City is little more than the other franchises currently. The jerseys ($13) are 100% satin, poly mesh, lightweight and comfy so the doggos or kitties will be happy all four quarters. Now add a collar ($8) for your good boy’s jewelry (Name tag/ID) as my vet calls it. It’s durable nylon and adjustable for a comfy but snug fit. The leashes ($10) proudly show team pride as well. They even go up to the perfect socially distancing length of six feet.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $49.

Advertisement

12 Pack of Fully Rooted Succulents Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It’s nice having a few plants in your home. They bring a little cheer, life, and can brighten a small space. Today take 27% off this pack of twelve fully rooted and ready to thrive succulents from Plants for Pets.



Succulents are easy to take care of and with this many, they also make great gifts if you find an adorable decorative pot to transport them in. They make the perfect decoration for windowsills as I have them in my bedroom. Each succulent is unique in size, color, and texture, and hand-picked. This company also mixes in a cactus or two for variety. Don’t worry you’ll get a detailed care guide in case you think you have the curse of the black thumb. But I have full faith you be able to keep each of these like plant babies alive. And if you can’t well, there’s so many here to practice on you’re sure to keep at least half alive. But seriously, these are the hardest plants to kill. I have faith in you Earth Mommas and Plant Daddies.

Advertisement

These ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

Whether you’re out and about on social distancing walks or essential grocery runs, or even just in another room doing WFH stuff, you still need to keep a close eye on the happenings inside your house. Lucky for you, Eufy is running a sale on its 2K indoor security cameras, both the standard and pan/tilt models.



Straight from Amazon, you can fetch yourself a stationary indoor cam for $36 by clipping the coupon, and this one doesn’t require the Eufy Homebase. Or, grab the upgraded pan and tilt version for $40 if you enter promo code ENDOOR88 at checkout.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published in April 2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 9/3/2020.

As I expressed in an earlier Co-op, I’m on the prowl for my first cordless vacuum. So while I can’t vouch for the Dyson V7 Absolute myself, hearsay suggests it’s one of the better options out there (let me know what you think in the comments), and Dyson generally makes high-quality products which makes this deal hard to ignore: Newegg is selling the Dyson V7 Absolute Cordless Vacuum for $190.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/10/2020 and updated by Jordan McMahon with new information on 9/2/2020.

TaoTronics Humidifier 18AH024 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Winter, for many reasons, sucks all the way to hell and back, but there are things to make it less bearable. Especially when it comes to dry air — you really don’t have to deal with that kind of negativity for months at a time. That’s where the TaoTronics humidifier comes in handy, at $25 with a combination of a promo code as well as a clipped coupon, you can deliver a bunch of moisture in your bedroom so you can sleep comfortably. The humidifier has a large capacity and can work up to 50 hours without stopping. It even has a cool mist function for when it gets a bit hot and the last thing you need is hot air making you...hotter. And not in a good way! Just use code 18AH024 at checkout to get the full savings.



G/O Media may get a commission TaoTronics Humidifier Buy for $25 from TaoTronics Use the promo code 18AH024

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re a regular to Kinja Deals, you should know we’re big fans of Kyoku knives. They’re super-sharp and is a necessity for any aspiring home cook. This eight-inch chef knife is made with Japanese, Damascus steel, and has an ergonomic handle. It’s only $76 with the promo code KYOKUS95 with the additional clipped coupon on the page. Grab it before it’s gone.



Advertisement

Over 50% off Select Home Renovation Items Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It doesn’t take a lot to give a pop of color or revamp a room to breathe new life into it. And it certainly shouldn’t break the bank. Wayfair is known for its insane sales helping you do just that. With their Home Renovation Sale take over 50% off select items across an array of categories. Take September to make little upgrades here and there, plenty of time even with this deal ending on the 29th.



Take $149 off of this beautiful Knighten 24" Single Bathroom Vanity Set. Now all four colors of this model are on sale but the white is the best option both in value and blending with your current decor. Glossy white and made of ceramic and manufactured wood this two-door cabinet gives you extra storage for your bathroom what-nots. This is also discounted this deeply today only.

Advertisement

This Moris 1 Single Bell Pendant Light ($56) is the only one of it’s kind and is on sale in this Toffee Swirl color. It absolutely makes me think of planets like Jupiter or Saturn. This lighting will fit right in for a NASA lover. Even the name sounds like an element in our solar system, Moris 1.



Advertisement

I’ve got my eye on this Cubeicals Shoe Storage Bench as an option to store my records in my room with a spot to place my turntable, so it doesn’t have to be just for shoes. Although, this would look rather fetching in a hallway, and if you’ve got little ones it could be a nice solution to get them to put their kicks in one place. Easy to assemble and made of manufactured wood the espresso and white colors are currently on sale.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35

PONY EFFECT Powder Whisper Lipstick Matte Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Perfecting the matte lip requires a bit of patience and a steady hand— if you’re like me you have neither of those things. So if you’re going to still go for the velvety matte effect, why not go with a Korean beauty favorite that’s on sale so you at least don’t waste too much money as you try to perfect the pouty look?



The Pony Effect lipsticks are 25% off with coupon at Amazon— make sure to click the coupon box before adding to your cart. The Pony Effect Matte Lipstick comes in six different shades. I personally go by how charming the name is when I can’t decide on a color, and the rich red ‘Don’t Speak’ is giving me No Doubt vibes. Weekend look? Sorted.

Advertisement

The Forev er Sneaker Image : Everlane

Advertisement

Wanting to be sustainable and stylish is all the rage because it means you care about the planet and that’s dope. Everlane is definitely at the forefront of those tenets. Their new fully recyclable Forever Sneaker combines all that. Marrying comfortable eco-conscious materials and classic style is what they do best.



Made from recycled cotton canvas and rubber these shoe very essence lives on in their name, they get to live another life. Surprisingly lightweight and durable even though the materials are sustainably sourced. You can toss these in the washer and pair them with almost anything. Their design is made for versatility so there’s isn’t a whole lot this timeless design won’t go with. They come in five basic colors and are available in both men’s and women’s sizes. They may not actually last forever but if you fall in love another pair won’t break the bank.

Advertisement

All orders over $75 ship free.

Up to 25% off Sitewide LABORDAY Image : Bellesa

Advertisement

Bellesa is so good to us. They just know how to make us happy, oh so happy. To celebrate the holiday weekend take up to 25% off the entire site with the code LABORDAY.



Bellesa’s claim to fame is some of the most beautiful, efficient, and sexy vibrators. But I want to spotlight their t-shirt line too. The company mantra, and honestly it should be all ours, ‘No Fake Orgasms’ ($24) is probably one of my favorites they have to offer. This is something everyone should thrive by.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission No Fake Orgasms Tee Buy for $25 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code LABORDAY

As mentioned, Bellesa actually designs their own toys which is phenomenal. My personal favorite is the Nirvana Wand ($95). It’s actually a magical wand and easily became my go-to. It’s already on sale so with the additional deal you’ll save $64. That’s a steal for such an incredible toy.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Nirvana Wand Buy for $95 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code LABORDAY

Playtime can be super fun with a partner too. We want couples in on the action too. Sex tech is dope and wearable/remote vibrators are very much apart of that. The Unite ($80) can be worn safely and snuggly during sex. The user-friendly remote can be controlled by you or your partner. But why not let your S.O. do the driving, they can still press your button from three meters away.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission We-Vibe Unite Buy for $80 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code LABORDAY

Free shipping on all orders over $29 and this deal looks to run through Monday.

Diamond Bomb Baby Mini Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari