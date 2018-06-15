Kick off your Friday with deals on a 4K monitor, 3D printers, a waterproof speaker to bring to the pool, and more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dell’s P2715Q 4K monitor has always been one of the most affordable 27” 4K IPS display on the market, but today, it’s all the way down to $360, within a couple bucks of the best price we’ve seen.



If you aren’t familiar, IPS displays boast superior color accuracy and viewing angles compared to the TN panels you’ll find in most inexpensive 4K monitors. I own the 24” model of this exact monitor, and I absolutely love it, just make sure your computer is powerful enough to drive it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Unless you’re into gaming or serious video editing, this Lenovo Thinkpad packs enough punch for nearly everyone. With a Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, it’s plenty speedy for its $530 price tag, even if its 14" 1600x900 screen isn’t terrific. And yes, it’s a Thinkpad, so you do get a TrackPoint mouse nub, which for some of us is worth the price of admission alone.



This deal is refurbished, but it’s only available today, and will probably sell out early.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

External Bluetooth transmitters and receivers with 3.5mm jacks have been around for years, but this model from Anker raises the bar with support for optical (SPDIF) audio.



The little box can both receive and transmit Bluetooth signals, and includes SPDIF in and out ports to connect it to your TV or high-end audio equipment. Plus, it can even pair to two pairs of headphones simultaneously when transmitting, which would allow two people to, say, listen to the same TV over headphones to avoid waking up someone in the next room. It even includes an optical audio cable, which doesn’t normally come cheap. Just be sure to use promo code ANKER222 at checkout to get it for $33.

Last year was a coming out party for battery packs with built-in AC outlets, and now, they’re finally starting to get more affordable.

Obviously, these are larger and more expensive than USB-only battery packs with, but these can power laptops, fans, lamps, and other stuff via via built-in AC outlets (100W on the larger model, 65W on the smaller). That’s an amazing convenience for long trips, conferences, or anywhere else that power is at a premium. And of course, you also get USB ports as well, in both standard and USB-C flavors.

At $96 for 27,000mAh (with promo code KJAPB055), or $67 for 20,100mAh (with code KJAPB054), you’ll certainly be paying a premium for that power outlet, but if you’ve been waiting for a product like this for years, it’ll be money well spent.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any inkling that you might be interested in 3D printing, these Monoprice deal is as good as it gets. Score their v2 entry-level mini printer for just $175 with promo code MINI25, while they last. Or, if you want a larger build area and much finer resolution (.02mm vs. .1mm), the Ultimate model is $220 off as well with promo code ULT220, bringing it down to $480.



Our deal researcher Corey is our resident 3D printing expert, and he had this to say about a similar Monoprice printer.

I own that. I think it is the best starter 3D printer available. Prints ABS, PLA, Copoly, and several other filaments. Expect to tweak it to get the results you want, but also expect more capabilities than its price warrants.

Most laptops don’t have CD drives anymore, which is mostly fine, except for that one time that inevitably pops up every year or two where you really wish you had one. Now, you can for just $17 with promo code NNNNCCCC, no extra power cable required.

The UE Boom 2 is the waterproof sequel for one of the best Bluetooth speakers of all time, and Amazon’s marked it down to $75 today, the best price we’ve ever seen. You even get to pick from four different designs.

Photo: Amazon

Missing your old school USB ports and SD card slot on your modern MacBook? This dongle from Aukey gives both back to you for just $13 with promo code UFBU9LVA.

You probably keep a lot of charging cables, battery packs, hard drives, and other sundry tech accessories rattling around in your bag, and your collection is unlikely to shrink any time soon. But it’s easy to keep them organized and untangled with this $11 organizer (with promo code OKC23DLK), which is big enough to hold an iPad mini-sized tablet, plus a ton of various accessories.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Magnetic vent mounts are the most unobtrusive way to mount your phone in the car, and you can get two of them for $7 today with promo code SHKFLCKX. I like to keep one of these in my luggage for rental cars, and they also work as impromptu phone stands if you want to prop up your device to watch a video.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Back in stock if you missed it last week.

Roku The Roku Ultra packs in just about every bell and whistle a home theater geek could want, and it’s $20 off for the first time ever. You probably don’t need this thing for your bedroom TV, but with an optical audio port, ethernet, USB, Dolby Atmos, and HDR, it’s ideal for a high end home theater.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

So you’ve got two monitors now, like the omnipotent hacker or a coked-out stockbroker archetypes from the movies. Congrats! But the effect isn’t truly complete until you mount those monitors to arms that let you move and articulate them in any direction, depending on the situation. This gas spring mount holds two screens up to 17.6 pounds each, and it’s an absolute steal at $55 with promo code B66G7DPD.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mesh routers are so hot right now, and Linksys’ take on the concept is down to $150 for a 2-pack today, about $50 less than the usual going rate.



The Velop works like pretty much any other mesh networking system: One router plugs into your modem, and the rest can basically go anywhere in your home to extend the network. It even supports Alexa commands, like “Alexa, ask Linksys to turn on my guest network.”

Photo: Amazon

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a panning and tilting 1080p model for $40 with code D76BTV3J.



Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

We posted a similar product for $35 recently, but that model was 720p, vs. today’s 1080p.



Photo: Anker

Anker makes a surge protectors now, which is...incredibly logical. Their newest, largest model is down to $28 today on Amazon, or about $7 less than usual. It comes complete with 12 AC outlets and three USB ports, plus a flat, swiveling plug that fits nicely behind your furniture. Surge protectors actually wear out over time, so if you haven’t replaced yours in awhile, this is a good opportunity.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s 128GB microSD card is one of our picks for the Nintendo Switch, and with U3 write speeds, it’d be ideal for 4K action cams too. If you could use the extra space, it’s down to $37 on Amazon today, an all-time low by $3.



If that won’t cut it, the 256GB model is also on sale for $110. That’s not an all-time low, but it’s a pretty solid deal for that card.



Photo: Amazon

There’s no such thing as owning too many Qi chargers, so set up another one in your house or on your desk for just $10 with promo code KINJAP14. This model will charge compatible Android phones at 10W, though iPhones will be limited to the standard 5W.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple’s latest entry-level iPad is a little faster than the previous model, and supports the Apple Pencil. But if you don’t really care about such things, you can get a great deal on the old one.



Walmart has the 32GB fifth-gen tablet marked down to $249 ($80 less than the equivalent 6th gen), as well as the 128GB model for $329 ($100 less). This is the iPad I currently own, and yes, it can run Civilization VI.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Hands down, Nespresso is the easiest way to make decent espresso at home, and their high-end VertuoLine model will make regular coffee too. The whole set is down to $100 refurbished on Woot today, complete with the latest Aeroccino milk frother. That’s over $75 less than buying it new, and a great upgrade if you’re used to Keurig-style coffee.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Even if you don’t need new stuff for your house, you’ll definitely find something you want in this huge Wayfair sale. All weekend long, they’re taking up to 70% off patio furniture, area rugs, mattresses, decor, living room furniture, kitchen stuff, and more.

I just bought myself some of these cool wall planters. There are thousands of products to pick from so head over to Wayfair and check it all out for yourself.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

My Pillow makes our readers’ favorite pillows, and Amazon’s is offering a rare deal today that should help your wallet rest easy.



For $55 (queen) or $60 (king), you’ll get two My Pillows with either medium fill, firm fill, or one of each. That’s not much more than you’d normally expect to pay for one of these pillows. These aren’t exactly the same as the pillows that won our Co-op—they’re gusseted, meaning there’s a piece of fabric stretching around the edge of the pillow, rather than the top and bottom being sewn into each other—but the patented fill is the same.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know it’s been a rough year for tiki torches, but if the rest of us stop using them, then the Nazis win. Today only, Amazon’s got a bunch of torches on sale, plus some great looking outdoor candles and fuel to light up your outdoor space during summer barbecues.

Photo: Amazon

Dash cams that face forward aren’t hard to find, but the Vantrue N2 Pro is fairly unique in that it also films the inside of your car, and to a some extent, out your side windows and rear windshield. I tested it on Gear, and while the rear-facing camera’s quality is highly dependent on lighting conditions, it could potentially provide valuable context if you were ever involved in an accident.

The N2 Pro’s 1440p front-facing camera is also very good, and could provide more clarity on license plates than a 1080p camera would, which makes the price tag a little easier to stomach. It’s currently priced at $200 on Amazon, but you can save $50 today with promo code LOVDADDY.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If it’s extra hot where you live or your furry friends have trouble cooling down, gift them one of these Furhaven gel mats, aptly named Pupsicles. They don’t require any refrigeration, but start cooling down when pressure is applied, like when your dog lays down on it.

There are a couple different colors and sizes included in the sale on Woot, so head over and check it out.

Photo: Amazon

Amazon’s newest first-party product is <checks notes> soup? Okay, we’ll go with it.



Both the chipotle black bean and masala utternut squash soups from Wickedly Prime come in six-packs of 17 ounce containers; no can opener or water required, though you’ll probably want to heat them up. To encourage people to try them out, they’re taking a whopping 50% off your first Subscribe & Save delivery of either flavor, bringing the packs down to $9 each. Just remember to cancel your subscription after your first pack ships if you don’t want to keep receiving them.

Image: Amazon

This top-selling Takeya carafe makes 1 quart of highly concentrated, cold brew coffee without most of the acidity of traditionally-brewed coffee. After you clip the $2 off coupon, this is only $17 today, which means this thing will pay for itself very quickly if you’re used to buying cold brew at coffee shops.



As an added bonus; When you’re not using it for coffee, you can fill the mesh insert with fruit or tea bags for homemade infused water and iced tea.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

You can really set yourself up for your next Netflix binge session with this rolling end table. It can hold your drinks, food, or laptop, so they’ll never be too far out of reach. It’ll set you back just $33 today, which is a good discount from the usual $40 and matches this product’s all-time low.



BUZIO Anxiety 20lb Weighted Blanket for Adults | $102 | Amazon | Use code KFATHERD

Things are crazy right now, and if you somehow forgot that Father’s Day is on Sunday, this deal on a 20-pound weighted blanket will keep you relaxed. This big ass blanket is just $102, the best price it’s ever been, when you use the code KFATHERD at checkout. And if your dad doesn’t want it, take it for yourself. Just trust me on this one.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Let me tell you from experience as a kid; getting shocked by an electrical outlet is not pleasant. So if you’re ever planning on doing any electrical work around your house, you’ll want this affordable voltage tester. Just place the tip near wire or outlet, and it’ll light up if it detects current running through it. Get it for $5 right now with promo code ROGUUZUV.



The computer in your car is a treasure trove of information about gas mileage, engine performance, maintenance issues, and more, but without an OBD2 scanner, most can only communicate with you through the primitive language of dashboard warning lights.



Luckily, three such scanners from Kobra are on sale right now, including some wireless ones that sync to your phone and work with third party apps to track and record anything and everything about your car.

The Bluetooth model ($7 with code Z6KXA33D and a 20% on-page coupon) will only work with Android, but the Wi-Fi one ($11 with code PP94JP7K and a 20% on-page coupon) supports iOS as well. There’s also an old-fashioned code checker on sale ($12 with code 7934LGIX and a 15% on-page coupon), if that’s all you’re really interested in.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Before you go out and flush $30 down the drain on a Yeti Rambler, check out this Ozark Trail alternative for just $9 on Walmart today in a variety of colors, one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on this kind of thing. It uses the same vacuum-insulated stainless steel construction as a YETI or RTIC, so it should keep ice frozen for hours or even days, and hot drinks hot for as long as you need. That’s a solid $3 less than Amazon’s price for the same model.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Motion sensing spotlights can light up your yard at night, make it easier to find the keyhole when you get home late, and even scare away would-be robbers, and now you can get four of them for just $30 with promo code 3GBZ7OU3. The best part? They run off solar power and a built-in battery, so there’s no wiring required.



We’ve seen deals on similar lights in the past, but these include LED bulbs tilted to the sides, which should result in much wider lighting coverage.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Darn Tough lost out by barely a dozen votes to Smart Wool as your favorite socks, so if you’re a diehard Darn Tough fan, here’s a sale you can get on board with. Pick up two pairs of merino wool Darn Tough Hunter Socks for $36 on MassDrop, compared to the $24 you’d normally pay for a single pair. You can also add $2 at checkout to upgrade to extra cushioning, or an over-the-calf version.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Alternative Apparel is one of those brands that is perfect for sustainable, green-made basics. If only it were a few bucks cheaper, but it is expensive for a good reason. Well, right now, not only are there a few really great basic tees and dresses, but Alternative Apparel is taking 40% off all the stars and stripes you could need for your Independence Day festivities. Use the code AMERICA at checkout and get patriotic.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re not already, now’s the time of year to really load up on sunscreen. Pretty cheap and not sticky, Neutrogena dry-touch is our readers’ favorite. This 2 pack of 45 SPF is down to $11 today, with extra savings available if you use Subscribe & Save. Just remember, you can cancel your subscription at any time after your first order ships.

Photo: Amazon

You know those “Magic Erasers” that can wipe stains off seemingly any surface? They’re really just melamine sponges with a marketing budget, and you can get 20 off-brand equivalents for just $8 on Amazon (after clipping the $1 coupon), an all-time low. I used these after moving into a new apartment last year, and they made quick work of all of the scuffs I made on the walls.



We’ve seen packs with more sponges for about the same price, but they usually ship from China, whereas these have Prime shipping, and are even eligible for Subscribe & Save. They’re also twice as thick as most of the inexpensive competitors on Amazon, so they should last longer and be easier to use.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The true summer months are fast approaching. If you have a camping trip planned and need to replace some gear that’s maybe past its expiration date, this Coleman Gold Box is for you. Tents, sleeping bags, coolers, camping chairs and more are discounted, with everything coming in under $130 (even this 6-person instant tent). A few of our picks are below, but head over to Amazon to see all of the deals.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Yes, it’s happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off their already discounted prices.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having a very rare sale, marking down thousands of shoe, boots, and apparel for the summer season. Heels, boots, sneakers, swimsuits, workout gear, all kinds of styles from brands like Clarks, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can, because they only run sales this big once or twice per year.



Plus, if you join their free rewards program, you’ll get free two day shipping on all orders through 2018. You can’t beat that.





Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with 25% promo code KINJAPRV.



Everything they sell on Amazon is eligible, so be sure to look beyond the main page. The Men’s and Women’s sections have a lot more styles, and some frames, like the new Madelaine Collection (featuring Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsche) are only available from the New Arrivals dropdown menu. The unisex Commando aviators are Privé’s most popular though, so feel free to start with those.

Privé now sells a couple of blue light-blocking computer glasses as well that you could grab with this sale. They aren’t sunglasses, and they obviously aren’t prescription, but they could be just what you need if suffer from eyestrain at work.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you think your dad could make use of a $100 Amazon gift card, and if he has size 10-13 feet, you’re in luck. All you have to do is buy a $100 Amazon gift card for $100, and it’ll come in a special gift box with a pair of Happy Socks, while supplies last. You can’t choose the size, but if the deal fits, wear it.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Grab this $8 deal on the 30th anniversary edition Blu-ray of The Princess Bride before it’s all dead, not just mostly dead.



Graphic: DIRECTV Now

If you want to stream all of the FIFA World Cup games at home (or at your desk) without a real cable subscription, DirecTV Now looks to be your cheapest option at the moment, if they include Fox in your area.



The service’s base package includes Fox Sports 1 and Fox, which together will broadcast every World Cup match, though Fox is only available in certain markets (use this tool to find out if you’re covered). It normally costs $35 per month, but you can get your first three months for just $10 each with promo code YESNOW3. That’ll auto-renew at the regular price after the promotional period, but you can cancel any time, including after your first month, meaning you’d only pay $10 out of pocket for full World Cup access.

If Fox isn’t available in your area, Sling TV has another $10 option with every match that doesn’t rely on Fox, though commentary will be in French and Portuguese. Pretty much every country has more exciting soccer announcers than ours, even if you don’t understand the language, so maybe this is a plus! But if you’re primarily watching on mute at your desk at work, it doesn’t really matter.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Rick and Morty fans can pick up the first two seasons on Blu-Ray for just 10 buck each, which is the lowest Amazon price we’ve ever seen. No special lab equipment required.



Screenshot: Amazon

Splatoon 2 is Nintendo’s best multiplayer game for the Switch (at least until Mario Tennis Aces comes out next week), so if you haven’t picked up a copy yet, it’s down to an all-time low $40 right now as a digital download.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still haven’t picked up a PlayStation VR kit, I don’t think we’ve ever seen a better deal than this one. Just $240 gets you the headset, two Move controllers, the camera, and a copy of Skyrim. That’s $110 less than the usual price on this bundle. Just remember, the arrow in your knee isn’t real, you can still be an adventurer.

The Doom bundle is also on sale for $40 less, though it doesn’t include the Move controllers, which cost about $90-$100 a la carte.

Need a PS4 Pro console or an extra controller? Those are on sale as well.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Black Friday saw several enticing deals on the base version of Horizon Zero Dawn, but today, Walmart’s offering the best deal yet on the complete edition, which includes the Frozen Wilds expansion pack, some in-game items, and a few other bonuses.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you own a Nintendo Switch, but don’t have Breath of the Wild, first of all...huh? Second of all, digital versions are just $45 right now on Amazon, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Don’t have room for an air hockey table and a ping pong table? This NHL-branded table can work as both, and it’s on clearance at Walmart for just $139 right now. For context, this similar looking table from the same manufacturer is selling for over $400 on Amazon right now, so go ahead, live your best life like Alex Ovechkin.

Graphic: Amazon

Update: Back in stock, and Microsoft announced this week that it now includes Fallout 4.

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But to celebrate E3, you can get a six month membership card for just $30, which grants you access to new releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gear of War games. The best part of this deal? It’ll also work if you’re an existing member.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sony’s PS4 Pro E3 discounts went live a few days ago, and Microsoft has finally followed suit with $50 discounts on a variety of consoles, including the first “official” discount ever on the Xbox One X (though we have seen other savings opportunities on it before). But at least with these deals, you could have the console in your possession as soon as today, if you pick up in store.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might not have heard, but a lot of new games are getting announced this week, and you can save 20% on nearly all of them by preordering with Amazon Prime. There are too many preorder links to list here, but we’re collecting them all on this post as they go live.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you were waiting on E3 discounts to pick up a PS4 Pro, your time has come. The console is available now for $350, or $50 less than usual. We’ve seen a few better deals in the past, especially during sitewide eBay sales, but this is still a solid discount, and you can pick it up today.



Need some extra controllers? Those are marked down to $40 as well, in a variety of colors.

Graphic: Microsoft

Microsoft’s E3 sales are starting to roll out, with some of the best prices we’ve seen on a ton of popular games. There are too many deals to list here, but head over to this post where we’re collecting them all.

