Friday's Best Deals: 48-Pack Batteries, M1 MacBooks and Mac Mini, JACHS NY Pants, Cold-Press Juicer, Dark Souls Board Game, Yakuza 7, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media

Advertisement

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?

Big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of Nanfu AA Batteries for just $13 when you use promo code KINJANANFU at Amazon.

You can also get a 48-pack of AAA batteries, also Nanfu alkaline type, for just $12 when you enter the same code at checkout. The same code will also snag you a 20-pack of AAA batteries for $8 or a 4-pack of 9V batteries for $8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recent iPhones beat their Android counterparts on processing power by a clear margin thanks to Apple’s own chips, and now the company is bringing the same kind of mentality to Macs with its new in-house M1 processors.



The first MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Minis with M1 chips launched late last year and were lauded for their immense processing gains, surprising power savings and battery life boost, and limited issues running yet-to-be-updated software designed for Intel-powered Macs. Gizmodo reviewer Caitlin McGarry called the M1 Air “the best overall laptop I’ve ever used.”

And now you can get your own, thanks to a sale on versions of all three Macs at Amazon. The compact desktop Mac Mini is $40 off the base 256GB configuration ($659) or $50 off the 512GB edition ($849). The base model is currently not set to ship until April, as of this writing, but that could change.

Advertisement

Last but not least, the Space Gray 256GB MacBook Pro is $80 off at $1,219 and the Silver 512GB edition is $100 off at $1,399.



43" LG 43UN700T-B 4K Monitor Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Have you ever looked at your computer monitor and thought “I need this to be at least twice as large?” First of all, I fear what you are looking at that demands such high detail, but I respect it none the less. Here’s a pretty wild monitor deal if this is a relatable scenario: BuyDig is selling a whopping 43" LG monitor for $647. That is bigger than my TV. The main draw here is its 4K, HDR 10 display, which will just show you everything you need to see. It’s also specifically built for multitasking with its customizable split screen settings, so it’s actually not a bad idea for folks who are working from home and need a lot of information in front of them at a time. It’s comically large, but not impractical.

Advertisement

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic, were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now, so what better way to solve the problem than by grabbing this Aukey Wireless Power Bank.

The 10,000mAh capacity version is just $28 when you clip the coupon on the page, or you can double up to a meaty 20,000mAh for $36 when you clip the coupon and input promo code HEA8GOI6 at checkout.

Advertisement

I’ve had Aukey products before and really like them. I personally like to have a portable charger with me at all times. I’m not too fond of seeing the battery level go to red, not knowing where or when I can charge it next. This power bank shines with its foldable stand, which allows for hands-free phone viewing while it charges, which it can do cable-free thanks to the built-in Qi wireless functionality. But you can also plug in devices via the USB-A and USB-C ports.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Vivitar 12" Selfie Ring Light Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

If you didn’t already grab a ring light to improve your selfies, upgrade your TikToks, or even help with better lighting for makeup, now is the time. You can save 68% on this Vivitar 12" Selfie Ring Light Kit today.

Advertisement

In this kit, you get the 12" LED ring light, a sixty-three-inch adjustable tripod, two phone clips, a remote control, and a selfie shutter release remote. It also has a built-in USB port for charging your phone while you use the light. With three lighting modes, color temperature levels between 2700K-6500K, and 10 brightness levels, you can find just the right setting for your content.

The phone clamp supports both vertically and horizontally shooting. It also works with a variety of smartphones. The light also works with most devices that support a USB port. The wireless controller lets you switch on the fill light directly and change modes and light levels. This is a really nice deal and a great starter set for anyone wanting to give their creative endeavors a boost. Remember, the #1 TikTok tip is well-lit videos do better all around.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Aukey 30W USB-C Car Charger XKOX3X38 Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you’re spending a lot of time on the road these days, whether it’s a commute or simply an escape from the (necessary, but punishing) tedium of being stuck at home during the pandemic, then it might be handy to bring a car charger along for the ride.



Aukey’s compact 30W car charger plugs right into your lighter port, adding a pair of USB-C ports to deliver power to smartphones, tablets, and even some laptops. It’ll work just fine with iPhones and Android phones alike, which is great for keeping your phone charged while putting it to work for turn-by-turn directions, music, and more.

It’s marked down to just under $12 right now at Amazon when you clip the coupon and use the Kinja Deals exclusive promo code XKOX3X38 at checkout.

1 Year of VPN Service Image : ExpressVPN

Advertisement

ExpressVPN is one of the best-reviewed virtual private network (VPN) services around, called out as the top service by publications such as CNET, TechRadar, and Tom’s Guide. Whether you want a VPN for anonymizing your internet connection to evade potential snoopers, or want the ability to get around regional restrictions imposed by websites and content services, ExpressVPN is one of your best options.

Right now, you can snag a full year of ExpressVPN service for $100, which is 35% off the usual month-to-month price. ExpressVPN has more than 3,000 servers around the world to route your connection through, including servers in 160 locations across 94 different countries. You can use up to five simultaneous devices via ExpressVPN, too, and they keep no activity or connection logs. There’s a 30-day money back guarantee, too, in case it doesn’t meet your needs.

RAVPower 65W PD Wall Charger KJ99FHNOW5 Image : Andrew Hayward

Charge your phone and your MacBook too. This 65W PD block from RAVPower is half the size of Apple’s boxy MacBook Pro adapter and for a fraction of the price. At $30 with our exclusive promo code KJ99FHNOW5 and the on-site coupon, you can’t beat this two-port USB-C plug.

Advertisement

Plus, the price difference is substantial. A 61W charger from Apple is $69, a difference of 57%. Save your $39 for the apocalypse, not an inferior power supply. And hook your phone up to a source that’s both portable and powerful, with this special limited time offer. It’ll also work with other phones, tablets, and laptops, not to mention the Nintendo Switch.

Yootech Wireless Charging Stands (2-Pack) Image : Andrew Hayward

Bring home the convenience of wireless charging at a bargain price thanks to this discounted two-pack of Yootech wireless charging stands. They’ll charge any Qi-compatible phones, including recent iPhones and top Androids from Samsung, Google, and more at a max speed of 10W. Better yet, they’ll do it while keeping your phone screen upright and visible, which is ideal when charging while working at your desk.



Yootech’s chargers are very well-reviewed on Amazon, with a 4.6-star rating from 16,900+ customer appraisals, and right now you can snag a two-pack of these wireless charging stands for just $22 when you clip the coupon on the page. They come with the USB A-to-C cables, but not the power bricks—but you may already have some of those kicking around.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Photo : Caitlin McGarry/Gizmodo

True wireless earbuds aren’t a necessity, but their convenience can’t be disputed. If you’re eyeing a good pair of buds, but need something that’s more Android-friendly than Apple’s AirPods or more affordable than Jabra’s Elite 85t, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ are down to $110 on Amazon right now.



These noise-cancelling headphones feature up to 25 hours of battery life, support for Google Assistant, Siri, and Amazon Alexa, and customizable fit. In her review of the Galaxy Buds+ last February, Gizmodo’s Caitlin McGarry commended the earbuds for their solid sound quality, long battery life, and price point. It’s worth noting, though, that the model on sale does not include the wireless charging case.





Advertisement

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 Image : Andrew Hayward

Google’s Chromebook laptops are a sensation: they’re super affordable while still highly functional, and it’s possible to get a convertible 2-in-1 device at a surprisingly low price. Here’s a prime example: right now, Samsung’s Chromebook Plus V2 is just $350 at Amazon, a savings of $150 off the list price.



This Chrome OS-powered notebook has a Full HD 12.2” touch display and folds inside-out to take on a tablet-like form. On top of that, there’s a built-in stylus pen that you can pop out and use for sketching, taking notes, and more. This is a super-handy entry-level laptop with perks, and can be great for personal use or even the kids’ e-learning needs. Grab this bargain while it lasts!

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card Image : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

With Borderlands Legendary Collection, XCOM 2, BioShock: The Collection, and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition now on Switch, you’re going to need a bigger SD card. But oftentimes more storage means more money—more money most of us don’t have in the midst of a global pandemic. At the very least, SanDisk’s officially Nintendo-licensed 128GB microSD card is only $25 over on Amazon.

If you don’t give a shit about Mario, first off how dare you, and second, SanDisk’s higher capacity 256GB microSD card features the same read and write speeds for $8 more, albeit without the cute lil Super Mushroom doodle on the front. If that’s a sacrifice you’re willing to make for double the storage, here ya go bud.

Dungeons & Dragons Dungeon Master’s Guide Image : Giovanni Colantonio

So, you know how friends are always like “oh my god, we should play Dungeons & Dragons,” only to realize that none of their buds know how to DM a game? You end up with this big stand off with no one wanting to learn how to do it, but everyone wanting to play regardless. If that scenario sounds familiar, it might be time to pick up this D&D Dungeon Master’s Guide for $25. This book is part of the holy trinity of D&D handbooks and will tell you everything you need to know about running a game. I won’t reveal the secrets contained within ... because I have no idea how to DM and should probably pick this up myself. Or I should make my friends do it. Yeah, let’s go with that one.

Advertisement

Dark Souls: The Board Game Image : Giovanni Colantonio

This is the Dark Souls of board games. No, but seriously, it’s literally Dark Souls: The Board Game. This isn’t some cheeky cliché about a hard game. It’s a board game adaptation of Dark Souls and it’s $71. I am being real with you right now. This is an action-exploration game that you can either play solo or with up to four players. You’ll do all the things you’re used to doing in Dark Souls, like traversing dark halls, finding loot, and fighting monsters. The game uses a combination of tiles, cards, and miniatures to creatively bring the game’s exploration to your table. And yes, in case you’re wondering, it is hard as hell. It truly is the Dark Souls of board games, because it is Dark Souls: The Board Game.

Free 30-Day T rial Image : The Game Kitchen

Advertisement

Another month is upon us, because February is frankly rude. March is coming, which means that Spring will be here. We’re still not going anywhere though, so it’s time to play more video games whether you want to or not. Luckily, Prime Gaming is here to help. This month, Amazon’s gaming service is offering a whole batch of goodies, including free games and bonus drops in titles like Apex Legends, Star Wars: Squadrons, Smite, and much more. Subscribers can also grab an MVP bundle in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout right now that includes a new skin and three crowns.

Of course, the main attraction is always free games. Players can get five free games starting on March 1, headlined by the indie Metroidvania and cult hit Blasphemous. In addition to that highlight, players can add SkyDrift, Tengami, Boomerang Fu, and Bomber Crew Deluxe to their library. March is also your last chance to get over 20 classic SNK games including The King of Fighters 2000 and Metal Slug 2. If you haven’t claimed those yet, get on it.

There’s tons more drops where that came from, so those who are curious can grab a grab a 30-day Prime trial today and see what all the fuss is about. At the very least, it’s worth checking out so you can grab a whole bunch of free games at once while you test out the free trial.

Deep breaths, deep breaths. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is down to $26 on Xbox and $38 on PS4 at Amazon, which is a very low price considering it came out in November. When I bought the game, it was still full price, and the drops only started a few days after that. Isn’t that funny? I figured, “There’s no way it’ll get discounted this early.” And then it went down to $50! Great, I love that for everyone that is not me! Lo and behold, I’ve woken up today and here we are at $25 (It was $ 29 on Monday and has fallen by one every day since) . Extremely cool and I’m happy for everyone who had the foresight to wait a few months. Anyway, Like a Dragon is the latest in the Yakuza series, which just seems to get increasingly weirder as time goes on. The biggest change this time around is a pivot to turn-combat, a departure for the series. You can also do a bunch of wacky and mundane side-missions like can collecting and go karting and that’s really the selling point here, frankly.

Advertisement

Shenmue III + Steelbook Case (PS4) Screenshot : Deep Silver

I’ll be honest: I don’t know much about Shenmue. All I know if that it’s kind of cheesy. I’m not even sure if the love for it is ironic or not. The one thing I do know is that it has a scene about looking for sailors and it’s iconic. So, maybe 2021 is the year to play Shenmue? I mean, not a lot else going on, I guess, right? Why not play all three Shenmue games? If you’re looking to join me on this arbitrary journey I just decided on in this 7:30 a.m. haze, Shenmue III is on sale for $10 on Best Buy right now. It includes a steelbook case for the game, so you can just become a Shenmue super fan right out the gate. I just hope there are sailors in the game. I would be sad if he never found the sailors.

Advertisement

If you’re a big fan of catching ‘em all, then here’s a more affordable way to complete your collection on Switch. Right now, a few Pokémon games are marked down $15 apiece.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, a Switch remake of a Game Boy Advance dungeon-crawling spinoff, is $45 at Best Buy or Amazon, while Pokémon-meets-Tekken fighting game mash-up Pokkén Tournament DX is likewise $45 at either Amazon or Best Buy. Meanwhile, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, both remakes of the original Pokémon handheld game, are each $45 at Best Buy.

Advertisement

Dash Compact Cold-Press Juicer Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re still holding true to eating better in 2021, that’s marvelous. You’re doing amazing, sweetie. Suppose you aren’t but want to try again, no worries. This Dash Compact Cold-Press Juicer is 25% off and here to make you healthier and happier. Dash makes quality, cute, and compact appliances you won’t be let down by.

Are you someone who hates pulp? Well, this cold-press power juicer is for you. It fully separates the juice from pulp to get all the tasty nutrients and none of the stringy remnants. There is also something satisfying about making your own juice, and this cold-press couldn’t make it easier. Just pick the fresh fruit you love, pop it in, and get a wonderful beverage will of vitamins and minerals. It can’t get much fresher than that. You can even make cashew and almond milk if you’re on the vegetarian/vegan side of things. This is accompanied by a recipe guide to help you mix it up. There’s also a cleaning brush and two measuring cups. You can put the cups in the dishwasher but best to use the brush to scrub out the actual juicer. This compact size means it won’t hog counter real estate, and this deal is only for the teal color.

Café Bustelo K-Cup Pods Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Real ones know the utter boost of energy you’ll get with just one cup of Café Bustelo. Especially my fellow Latinos who have been drinking coffee since we were toddlers. If you’ve moved on from making pots of coffee, you’re in luck because a 48-count of Café Bustelo K-Cup Pods are only $20 at Bed, Bath, & Beyond. At this price, the box would be about 33% off its original list price. Maybe if you drink a cup it’ll bring back memories, who knows?

Advertisement

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C eufyHome1 Image : Jordan McMahon

There’s a good chance that your house’s floors have seen a bit more gunk after nearly a year of quarantine. It’s an unfortunate side effect of spending more time walking all over the place, but it’s not entirely hopeless. With the right broom or vacuum, you can get your floors looking spiffy again in no time. They’re not the cheapest option, but robovacs will provide the most low-effort experience if you’re not too keen on spending your Saturdays gathering all the crumbs, or you have other priorities.

Right now, eufy’s BoostIQ RoboVac 30C is down to $180 at Amazon when you clip the coupon and use code eufyHome1 at checkout. It can connect to Alexa or Google Assistant, and its battery should last up to 100 minutes according to eufy. This is $70 off the usual price we’ve seen lately and $120 off the list price.

Advertisement

If your New Year’s resolution was to maintain a cleaner home, there’s still time to get on track. Start with purchasing a robot vacuum, specifically the iRobot Roomba i6+ while it’s on sale for a 31% discount in Amazon’s limited-time Gold Box sale. While it didn’t make the cut in our roundup of the best robot vacuums of 2021, its budget-friendly sibling—the Roomba i3+—did, and was featured in Gizmodo’s Coolest Gadgets of 2020 end-of-year buyer’s guide.

Unlike the i3+, the i6+ brings the same smart mapping functionality boasted by its higher-end counterparts, allowing the device to learn the layout of your home and schedule cleanings accordingly by room. This is the most affordable Roomba option for anyone buying a robot vacuum for its technological autonomy. It also features automatic dust disposal, dumping its findings into a bin connected to the charging station so you don’t have to empty it as often.



Because it’s compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa, you can command the iRobot Roomba i6+ with your voice to tell it things like “vacuum immediately, minion!” to which it will respond by begrudgingly following orders and eliminating all the cat and dog hair from your house or apartment floors using a high-efficiency filter. In fact, you can add Amazon’s new Echo Dot smart speaker to your purchase for just $10 more right now. Double bargain!

It’s also compatible with the Braava Jet M6 which, when paired, mops your floors after the Roomba goes over it with a quick sweep. Never subject yourself to cleaning floors again, and instead focus on all the other horrors of life, or just sit down and play a darn video game because you deserve a break every now and then.

Advertisement

Eufy 2K Indoor Security Camera Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Looking to keep a watchful eye on your house? Amazon currently has an excellent deal on Eufy’s 2K indoor security camera, which is just $30 after applying a coupon. You’re getting a lot of features for that low price. This camera uses AI that will automatically notify you when there’s excessive noise happening in your house. It’ll also start recording as soon as movement happens and send you a notification. There’s two-way audio built into it, so you can talk to whoever is on the other end of the camera. That means that it’s not just good for general security, but for childcare as well. That’s only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what this camera can do. Add in night vision, customization options, pet detection and more and you’ve got a robust security solution that’ll keep your home safe.

Advertisement

Save 40% on Wag Dog Food Image : Andrew Hayward

Like a great many other products, Amazon has gotten into the business of making and selling its own dog food called Wag. It’s well-reviewed by customers and nutritional analysis suggests that it’s well balanced for health, with a lean protein as the first ingredient and no major red flags throughout the rest of the list.



If your dog already digs Wag or you’re looking to trial a new dog food, you can save 40% right now on an array of varieties and sizes, as well as Wag’s jerky treats and dental chews. Compare it to what you’re feeding your pup right now: it might be cheaper and/or healthier, and you can do a Subscribe & Save order to have it delivered regularly with an added discount.

Advertisement

Advertisement

HULKMAN 20,000mAh Jump Starter Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

It’s the season for your car’s battery to randomly die because of the cold weather. It’s ok, and it’s absolutely normal, but you should be prepared! This HULKMAN 20,000mAh Jump Starter may be your best bet. Formatted with a large digital screen, you’ll be able to tell when your car battery is 100% charged. This charger can power up huge, 10L diesel trucks with 2000 amps. And after one hour of charge in any kind of outlet, you’ll get multiple boosts. I don’t know you guys, it sounds like a dream. Get it before its gone!

TaoTronics Massage Gun KINJATT003S Image : Andrew Hayward

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $76 with a coupon clip and promo code KINJATT003S, you’ll have six gun attachments and 10 speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

Advertisement

All told, it’s $54 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.9-star rating from 800+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

Free Shipping (No Minimum) 939905 Image : Ulta

This is one of those deals that’s really great but takes a bit of patience and finagling. Until March 6, take $3.50 off qualifying items with the code 939905. So I say this is difficult because so many brands are currently on sale or have pretty good discounts currently running. But after playing around, there are still quite a few items that this code will work with. You have to spend a minimum of $15. If you find something you love, grab it today because there’s free shipping with no minimum required.

A great option is Pixi’s Purifying Trio Kit. It looks like most Pixi products will vibe with the code. This trio is all about keeping your face as glowing as possible. In three easy steps, cleanse, exfoliate, and purify. Have a wintery shimmer and hydrated skin for the rest of the season with travel-friendly sizes of the Glow Mud Cleanser, Glow Tonic, and T-Zone Peel-Off Mask.

Advertisement

2020 part deux stress is rolling on and calling for a moment of self-care; a bath bomb can certainly help you take a pause. I’ve had a few of these from da Bomb, and this one is hands down my favorite. It fizzes like fluffy pink cotton candy, smells awesome, and leaves your skin silky smooth. Oh, and you get a prize once it fully dissolves. There are thirty-two bombs to pick from, so definitely something for everyone, even kids.

Animal Crossing’s makeup from ColourPop just landed recently at Ulta. There are still a few things left, like the 5 Star Island palette. This my favorite of the bunch and is my go-to from the original launch. It’s a 4-pan palette with rich hues of pink. You can actually use the semi-metallic yellow as a base and then blend a very vibrant peachy pink matte. You also get a uber sparkly and lush glitter pink and a hot pink matte sparkle too. There are a lot of girly and bold looks to be had here. Kind of an 80s aesthetic.

Advertisement

Up To 85% off Pants Image : JACHS NY

JACHS is really one of those companies that wants everyone to look good. Each sale it runs exemplifies that. Right now, they are giving you up to 85% off all of their pants with no code needed. Most of the slacks are $39, which is about 61% off. But there are few rogue pairs of Twill pants for only $19. This sale includes their Chinos, Travelers, Canvas, Joggers, and Tech pants. There are sixty-two options currently available in various colors and fits, so you’re sure to find the pair that vibes with your style. Keep your resolution of elevating your fashion in 2021 and save lots of money while doing so.

Free standard shipping on all domestic orders over $100.

Baby Foot Exfoliating Foot Peel Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

For those who haven’t seen the inside of a nail salon since last year, I have a solution for you—Baby Foot Exfoliating Foot Peel. Only $20 at Ulta, it’s about $5 off its original list price of $25. I know it seems like a nothing discount, but this beauty product rarely goes on sale, so if you want to save yourself a Lincoln, now is the best time to do so. I tested this product back in November and published a full-length review. Here’s a tiny excerpt:

I decided on Baby Foot. It’s a Japanese beauty product designed to slowly peel dead skin from your feet over the span of five to eight days. Sure, I’ve seen the videos of people’s experiences, but I honestly thought it wouldn’t be that dramatic, and right after, they would go back to being ashy as hell. When you first open the package you’ll get two plastic booties filled with serum—specifically a blend of fruit acid extracts that include camomile, lemon, and grapefruit. The goal is to let these ingredients naturally break through barriers of dry, dead skin and exfoliate, which will, in time, peel layers upon layers to reveal soft-ass feet!

Grab it before it goes up in price!

Advertisement

Better Love Don’t Text Your Ex Image : Ella Paradis

Valentine’s Day has come and gone. If you aren’t betrothed, we feel ya. 2020 was a rough year for romance. Our pals at Ella Paradis want you to remain strong and love yourself. So stop messaging that baddie from your past. Better Love’s Don’t Text Your Ex vibe is pretty, powerful, and worth every penny, just like you. This price will hold until the end of the week. No code needed.

This heart-shaped toy is 80% off to celebrate a month of self-love. Engage in some good old-fashioned positive vibes with zero regrets. You can’t make calls if your hands are busy, and Better Love is very good at making sure our hands are full. Take the time to make sure your needs are met and it’s consistent and reliable attention. Expect about an hour of playtime, but it’s easy to charge up and approve watersports. There’s ten vibes mode, and it’s user-friendly. Games are played on your terms, you’re totally in control, and you’re never disappointed.

Advertisement

At least until everyone is able to get the vaccine, life is pretty bleak right now. So I wouldn’t blame you for indulging in some much-need legal cannabis. Hell, I know I am. Whether you’re a first-time or a long-time consumer, Sunday Scaries’ Side Piece bundle is a great place to start. Starting at just $50 for a subscription, or $69 for a one-time purchase, using our exclusive promo code KINJA25, you can finally fetch the chill time you’ve been hankering for. Chill out on the couch with a good book, watch old episodes of The Simpsons on Disney+, or hell, try yoga for the first time—without the doom and gloom of the world weighing you down.

The Side Piece bundle comes with a bottle of the company’s signature CBD gummies and an oil tincture to sweeten the deal. Mix the latter into your coffee or tea, with a little whole milk or butter to help it dissolve. Sunday Scaries is the de-facto CBD brand in my opinion, and I’m sure a decent chunk of its 158,000 Instagram followers would be inclined to agree. Whereas many unsafe substances will make you feel groggy in the morning, CBD is more of a supplement than a vice, helping a lot of users mitigate their anxiety without killing their motivation to stay active.

I know I’ve had some distressing mental health episodes where cannabinoids came in clutch. Maybe it’s a placebo effect, or maybe there’s something to it. LDN CBD’s Aaron Horn seems to think so, courtesy of The Guardian:

CBD will change culture. People are less interested in drinking in bars getting really drunk, feeling like shit the next day, letting their body down, having issues with their body because of that. The shift is happening: more people are interested in eating healthier, living healthier, and this is part of that.

Advertisement

ZELUS 20 lb. Weighted Vest 68XIFTLQ Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Work out while running errands, walking the dog, and even doing chores around the house with today’s fitness deal: a ZELUS 20 lb. weighted vest.



You could also, you know, use it to add extra resistance to your workout like it’s intended. It even has a handy pocket for holding your phone or money for when you eventually stop for (hopefully takeaway— still a pandemic, ya’ll) coffee.

You can grab it for $45 when you apply promo code 68XIFTLQ at checkout.

If 20lbs. is too much for you, there are lighter options. Unfortunately, to promo code won’t work on them, just to save you some time from trying. If you can handle the twenty-pounder though, today’s your lucky day!

Advertisement

Annual Winter Sale Image : Huckberry

Huckberry is at it again, and while it might not include white Vans, the multifaceted outdoor gear-slash-clothing-slash-home decor-slash kitchenware-slash [insert product category here] retailer is kicking off its annual winter sale with a bang. In it, you can find best-sellers like the Proof Rover highlander jacket, Dolomite boots, a Wellen vintage tie-dye pullover, Proof Nomad pants, and so much more. Losing track of time? Who isn’t. The (Coca-)Cola tinged HB x Timex Sport watch is over $60 off. Need a throw blanket to keep you warm at night? There’s a nap for that.

At my own request, I got a few things from Huckberry over the holidays, including a Flint and Tinder American Made flannel I’m wearing right now. While that particular shirt isn’t on sale, plenty of Flint and Tinder items are on sale, and I can vouch for their comfort. If you’ve been looking to refresh your wardrobe for the extended winter, as predicted by our good friend Punxsutawney Phil, this is one sale you don’t want to miss. In a world where high-quality apparel from retailers like Huckberry is vastly overshadowed by the rapidly decaying products of fast fashion, it’s important to take advantage of limited-time discounts that make shopping for that fresh fit a little more affordable than the typical intimidating list prices.

Advertisement

The Art of Doom: Eternal Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I love a video game art book. Getting to see concept art from games I love in a big coffee table book is always a delight. Whether it’s character models, scenery, or general asset designs, I just find game art books somewhat soothing to flip through. The opposite is probably true for The Art of Doom Eternal, which is $24 on Amazon right now. I imagine this 192-page book is full of blood and demons, which kicks ass. I personally think it would be the funniest book you could leave out on your coffee table for friends to nose through. It will either make you look like an absolute badass or a total weirdo. That’s a gamble I’m personally willing to take.

Advertisement

Up To 83% off Joker Co mics Image : Warner Bros.

In 2020, my New Year’s resolution was to only refer to the Joker as “The J-Man” whenever I talked about him. I figured it wouldn’t be that hard. How much does one talk about The Joker in a given year? Then the film Joker got nominated for 11 Oscars including Best Picture and my life was ruined for 12 months. It probably wasn’t the worst thing abut 2020, but it was certainly a low point. Anyway, if you love The J-Man as much as I hate him, Comixology is currently holding a giant sale on digital comics featuring the iconic Batman villain. Naturally, that includes some of the most memorable (for better or worse) Batman comics out there like A Death in the Family and The Killing Joke. You can grab Batman: The Dark Knight Returns - 30th Anniversary Edition for $7 too, which is a highlight. It’s the Joker, baby! He’s twisted! He’s damaged! He’s an evil clown! People like him! Okay!

Advertisement

Kirby: Art and Style Collection Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Look, there are few things that we all agree on. Political tensions are higher than ever and it’s no exaggeration to say that we’re a divided nation. In a time when we are on the brink of civil war, we need something that can bring us together. And that something is Kirby. Yes, the iconic pink ... whatever he is. You know him. You love him. You can show your undying affection for the adorable flesh balloon by grabbing Kirby: Art and Style Collection, a whole coffee table book of cute Kirby art, for just $18. This honestly might be the only thing that can save us from total national collapse. Either that, or it’ll make your coffee table cuter.

TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Whether you’re looking to make the jump from another platform, or just upgrade your aging gadget, now’s not a bad time to grab a new smartphone. Between Apple’s relatively-new iPhone 12 lineup and Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 lineup, there’s plenty of options to choose from.

Advertisement

If you’re eager to grab one of Samsung’s new phones, they’re all on sale over at Amazon this week. The Galaxy S21, which typically retails for $800 for the 128GB model, is $100 off. It features a 6.2" display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 and a 120Hz refresh rate. That’s a pretty good deal, but you can also get 256GB model for the same price, but there’s a bit of a delay in shipping.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21+ is down from $1,000 to $800 for the 128GB model. That phone features a 6.7" display and the same resolution and refresh rate as the S21. Both have 8GB of RAM as well as Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 processor and 5G radio support. On the back, both phones have a three-camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. As with the standard S21, the S21+’s 256GB model is down to the same price, $800, though there’s a longer delay in shipping there, as well.

Advertisement

On the higher end lies the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is down from $1,200 to $1,000 for the 128GB model. For your money, you’ll get a 6.8" 3,200 x 1,440 OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Ultra packs four lenses into its camera module, including a 108-megapixel lens, two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses (with 3x and 10x zooms), and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens.

Thanks to quarantine, lots of us have picked up new hobbies. For me, it’s been leaning into my doodling, catching up on my game queue, and honing my green thumb. For others, it’s been photography. A decent smartphone will do the trick, but when you’re ready to step things up, you’ll want a good mirrorless camera.

Advertisement

The Sony a7 III, ranked tops overall in our roundup of the best digital cameras, is $300 off today at Amazon. At $1,698 even with that discount, you’re paying a hefty price, but for your money you’re getting a 24.2MP sensor, impressive autofocus, reliable battery life, and a wide array of attachable lenses to suit whatever your needs may be.