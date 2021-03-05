Friday's Best Deals: 2021 Moto Phones, Samsung Powerbot, Xbox Live Gold, Better Love Pixie Wand, LEGO Statue of Liberty, and More

Have a look below at what leads Friday’s best deals.



Bose 700 Wireless Headphones (Soapstone) Image : Bose

A good pair of headphones are more than a vessel for your favorite tunes. They can help your favorite hosts keep you company during a lonely shift, help keep you energized during your morning run, or just block out noisy neighbors so you can stay focused and do the dang thing. Headphones come in all shapes and sizes, packed with a range of features from noise cancellation to voice-assistant integration, all of which can help mold your experience to best suit your needs.

Bose’s 700 wireless headphones, which are down from $380 to $300 right now, packs noise-cancellation and 20 hours of battery life into a sleek body you won’t feel ashamed of plopping on your dome before getting to work. They also have voice and touch controls for easier on-the-go tune switching. Heads up, though: this discount is only for the Soapstone color option, though the silver and black headphones are discounted at a slightly lower rate if those are more your style.

Boltune Wireless Earbuds KJXQKXX3 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Right, you can grab a pair of Boltune wireless earbuds for just $20 when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KJXQKXX3 at checkout. That’s half off the list price. They’re true wireless headphones, have four mics for voice calls, and offer seven hours of continuous playtime along with several more charges within the case. Grab em’ before they’re gone.

Motorola’s budget phones are some of the best around, and right now the company is offering all of its brand new 2021 releases at a discount at Amazon—all unlocked models that you can use with any US carrier.



The Moto G Play is the cheapest of the bunch, offering a 3-day battery and 720p 6.5” screen for just $160, a $10 savings off the list price. The Moto G Power offers faster performance and a slightly larger screen for $230, or $20 off. And if you want a stylus for productivity needs, the Moto G Stylus gives you both a pop-out stylus and a larger, crisper 1080p screen, but the battery isn’t quite as robust. That model sells for $280, or $20 off the list price.



And if you want 5G speeds, the Motorola One 5G Ace will give you just that, along with a crisp 6.7” Full HD+ display, a triple-camera system, and improved performance. That’ll run you $380, or $20 off the list price.

Yamaha TW-E3A True Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

I mentioned to a friend I was testing these; they had no idea that Yamaha made audio items like this. They thought the company was only keyboards. While yes, they have made/make great musical instruments, they’ve taken that commitment to quality to audio products. Specifically their new TW-E3A True Wireless Earbuds. These are currently $30 less and worth every penny.

First off, they paired perfectly and quickly with my phone. The sound is really clear, specifically when I was listening to my favorite podcasts. They are also very comfortable and stayed firmly in my ears as I trudged eleven blocks on errands in the snow. Unlike other less expensive earbuds, I absolutely see the difference in not having to fuss with finding the right position to get the most dynamic sound. The microphone was a little murky on the calls I made, but that could very well be on the cellular provider. I had these in for quite a few hours while writing, and again they’re extremely comfortable. I got a full steady five hours of playtime before I popped them back in their very pretty matte case. Yamaha boasts twenty-four hours of battery life off one charge, and I absolutely believe that given my experience. As with all earbuds, the “simple controls” take some time to get used to, but I can say these are a lot more responsive initially with a single tap. These are sweat and water-resistant, so don’t be afraid to take these to your next gym session.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Anker Nano Charger Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Apple decided to forgo having a plug included in their new iPhone 12 line this year, for environmental reasons. However, in order to use their MagSafe charger effectively, one still needs to use a 20W charger, and any plugs you have had from Apple previously won’t fulfill that.

This is where the Anker Nano Charger comes in, where you can easily plug into your USB-C to Lightning Charger, or the MagSafe accessory, and reap the benefits of fast charging. It’s the smallest 20W charger and can be used with your fave Apple phones, or with Androids, up to you.

If you’ve been itching to up your audio game, or just need something to drown out the noise in your makeshift home office, consider Apple’s AirPods, which you can get for $120 on Amazon right now. That’s a $39 savings off the list price, and about $10 less than we’ve seen them lately at Amazon.

Want a case you can toss onto a wireless charging pad for an effortless power boost? The same AirPods with a wireless charging case are $150 right now, or $49 off the list price.

In either case, they’re incredibly portable, so you can carry them with you around the house, easy to pull out when you need to chat with someone, and they easily pair with all your Apple devices so you don’t have to keep futzing with Bluetooth settings all day.

And if you don’t mind paying a bit more, upgrade to the fancier AirPods Pro with active noise canceling, silicone tips, and a wireless charging case for $200 ($49 off).

Aukey Smart Watch Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve had the pleasure of trying this out the last few days and can say it is, in fact, a great alternative to an Apple watch in many ways. If you don’t need many bells and whistles, the Aukey Smart Watch is a worthy entry into the category. It is currently 30% off and ready to make life a little easier.

The most significant feature I was impressed by is the battery. The company claims a twenty-day battery life. But even at that, I’m finding I only need to charge this once a week. Obviously, the less you have it sending alerts and doing extra work for you, the longer it’ll last. The display is vibrant, easy to read, and even looks a bit like that trendy watch all my friends have. It synched up with my phone seamlessly, and it was a breeze to get my texts sent too. This watch is compatible with Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, WeChat, etc., so you can receive a variety of chat messages. Using this on runs and even just for errands was excellent to track steps, distance, and calories burnt. And if you are a super active person, there are twelve total modes for monitoring running, cycling, mountain climbing, to name a few. As with most of these, you can also look after your sleep patterns and real-time heart rate. And don’t worry about sweat ruining your pristine watch; it’s waterproof. Now the only very tiny grip is that everything reads in the metric system, so there’s a bit of a learning curve. I’ve been pleasantly surprised so far at how much this watch can do. It’s not elite, but it certainly deserves consideration if you’re looking for a low-budget option.

It took Samsung a long time to shed its reputation for essentially copying Apple’s iPhones, but in recent years, the tech giant has become known more for boundary-pushing innovation. That said, when the original Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone—which opens up to reveal a large, tablet-sized screen within—was first launched, it was widely ridiculed. And when it was delayed after review units broke, well, that didn’t help.

Luckily, Samsung gave it another go, and last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has seen much better reviews than the original. The outer screen is much larger and more useful now, the whole thing feels more durable, and there’s no weird super-sized notch on the inner screen. It’s a true powerhouse of a smartphone at a truly wallet-decimating price of $2,000. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford wrote in his review:

“For anyone who has dreamed about tech that allows phones to do more, the Z Fold 2 is a pioneer of the post-phone era. The Z Fold 2 offers an experience unlike anything else on the market, so while that price might not make any logical sense, somehow it’s still not completely outlandish.”

If you’ve been waiting for a deal to ease that eye-popping price, Amazon has one: it’s currently $200 off in either Mystic Bronze or Mystic Black. That’s still $1,800 for a smartphone, which puts it well outside the reasonable range for most buyers, but if you can’t fight the FOMO… hey, 10% off is something. You’ll also get $100 off a pair of Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Pro in black if you buy ‘em at the same time as the phone.

Looking for a more compact foldable smartphone? Amazon is also taking $419 off the price of the non-5G model of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, which folds from a typical smartphone size into a pocket-friendly, wallet-like chunk. That one’s $963 for the unlocked Mirror Black version.

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 Image : Bose

Bose’s Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones 700 deliver pristine sound and epic active noise canceling, but they’re pretty pricey at MSRP. Many of you threatened to cancel me when I disqualified them from last year’s headphones co-op since the list price still sits around $350, noting that sales often bring this wireless audio sublimity within reach. This one takes the Arctic White model down to $299. Please don’t cancel me. Kthxbai.

Anker PowerWave Wireless Charging Pad Image : Anker

If you have a semi-recent iPhone or a higher-end Android phone, then it’s probably equipped for wireless charging, letting you top it up simply by placing the device on a charging pad or stand. While typically not as fast as plugging in a cable, it’s significantly more convenient, especially if you set your phone on the pad when sitting down to work, for example.



Whether you just got a new phone or haven’t yet tried out wireless charging on your handset, you can grab an Anker PowerWave wireless charging pad for just over $9 at Amazon, no coupon or code required. It supports the Qi charging standard used by the last few generations of iPhones, as well as phones from many of the top Android makers. It also works with wirelessly-chargeable earbuds cases, such as the AirPods Pro.

Xbox Live Gold - 12 Months EMCETEU53 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Okay, so you’ve bought a new Xbox. Now what? For starters, you’re going to want to get that sucker online. Xbox Live Gold lets you play multiplayer games like Destiny 2 online, gives you access to big deals, and throws an occasional free game your way. It’s a necessity for anyone looking to play Series X|S games online, so it’s the kind of service you’ll likely need sooner or later. Fortunately, you can get a full year of Xbox Live Gold at Newegg right now for $50 by using the code EMCETEU53 at checkout.

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Screenshot : 2K Games

If you’re into total chaos and want to give it a try when it comes to gaming, you should check out Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition, a looting adventure with tons of twists and turns. The graphics are amazing, and you’ll spend hours attempting to get to the next part of the wasteland while collecting scrap on the way. Available on Xbox One for $20, it’s a great price to try out something new! Don’t forget you’ll also get a free next-gen upgrade, but you’ll have to have the Xbox Series X due to the disc drive. Just make sure to get a copy before they’re all gone!

PC Gaming Sale Screenshot : Capcom

Newegg is the place to be when it comes to PC gaming sales. The retailer tends to roll out carte blanche game sales from time to time, and this week’s is full of heavy hitters. There’s a lot to go through, so here are some specific highlights. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition is 50% off, bringing it down to $30. Devil May Cry V is only $18, with its Deluxe Edition at $24. My personal pick here is Ghostrunner, last year’s best Cyberpunk game, which is down to $17. That’s only a tiny taste of what you can expect here, so jump on in and get to clicking so you can see what else is there.

Let’s get something straight: I’m not a Call of Duty person. It’s not even because of the complicated political aspects of the series either. I am just bad at it. Every time I try a demo for a Call of Duty game, I just do absolutely terrible. I am useless to any team I’m on and even worse as a lone wolf. This is to say that other people who are not me are very good at Call of Duty. If you’re one of those people, you can grab Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on sale for $45 over at the Microsoft Store (Xbox only, of course). The game’s cross-gen bundle is discounted too at $56, so you can get both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S optimized version of the game in one bundle. I will not see you on the battlefield.

Up to 17% off Video Games Screenshot : Capcom

There’s a random little video game sale happening at Amazon today and we can’t complain about that! An odd assortment of console games is on sale, with price up to 17% off. The obvious highlight here is the PlayStation 5 version of Devil May Cry V for $34, but there are some other niche highlights here too. Shark RPG Maneater is $34 on Xbox, which is a fun little deal. You can also grab Divinity Original Sin II: Definitive Edition on Xbox for $20 if you want to get really deep into an RPG this Spring. There are plenty of less obvious games discounted here, which makes this sale stand out among your usual sales with your Assassin’s Creeds.

LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty Image : Andrew Hayward

LEGO builds can help keep the madness away during this extended pandemic quarantine, and if you’re on the hunt for a big one right now, here’s a great option: the 1,685-piece LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty is marked down $20 right now to $100. Also, the 1,767-piece LEGO Architecture Empire State Building is $13 off the list price at $117.

For a short time, you can get a case of Scott toilet paper for 50% off the original list price. Yes, that means you won’t run out like back in March when no one was buying food, but everyone was buying stuff to wipe their asses with. The case comes with 80 rolls for about $49, and each roll has 550 sheets of 2-ply! So really, your butt will be softly caressed for months to come. Hopefully, you have a place to put em.



Powerbot R7040 Robot Vacuum Image : Sheilah Villari

Letting someone else worry about cleaning is a really great feeling, mopping and vacuuming are such tedious chores. If you have a lot of traffic in your home or even have a few pets, a robot vac can be a real game-changer. Right now at Samsung, take $250 off the Powerbot R7040 Robot Vacuum and pass the buck of scrubbing surfaces onto it.

This smart vac can figure out what type of floors you have and automatically adjust to that area’s needs. This means it can handle wood, carpet, rugs, tile, and everything in between. Where this device really shines is in its suction power which is twenty times stronger than previous models. The R7040 can run-up to an hour on a single charge and is compatible with Alexa. With FullView 2.0 Sensors, this vacuum knows the best path and avoids obstacles like dog toys or sneakers. Through the app, you can see where your new robo maid has cleaned too. As it connects with Wi-Fi, you can control this little sucker remotely right from your phone. Take one thing off your list and let the R7040 Robot Vacuum worry about the dust and the dirt.

Crepe Maker Machine Image : Sheilah Villari

Is your morning routine mundane? If you’re looking to mix things up with a tastier breakfast, a Crepe Maker may be just what you were looking for. This machine is more versatile than you might think, with a total savings of 42% off once you clip the coupon.

This handy little appliance will help you perfect not only crepes but pancakes too. Make beautiful twelve-inch treats every use. Easy to operate, it will actually tell you when it’s at the perfect temperature for what you’d like to create. That built-in indicator light helps take all the guessing out. Much like many simple pancake makers out, it’s essentially dummy-proof so that you won’t burn your morning treats. While it is called a “crepe maker,” you can absolutely use this to heat tortillas or even whip up roti, blintzes, dosa, and more. No worries if you get stuck on what you can make because this also comes with a cookbook with one hundred recipes to try. You’ll also get a wooden spatula and crepe spreader, making each dish a lot easy to concoct. As it’s non-stick, it’s easy to clean and care for. Plus, it’s compact and portable, so no problem needing room to store.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

72-Pack: Harry & David Single Serve Coffee Pods Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re a coffee pod enthusiast, you probably go through one or two a day. I’m definitely a fan of getting a perfectly measured full-strength cup of java every time I fire up the maker. Saving money on a good cup of joe is essential if you started making it at home to do just that. Grab this Harry & David Single Serve Coffee Pods bundle for only $19.

Single-serve pods are quick, convenient, and mean you won’t be overestimating how much you might drink and wasting precious grounds. I’ve had Harry & David products over the years, usually around the holidays when a relative would gift me their famous Moose Munch, so I can say their stuff is great. This bundle includes four different packs for full-bodied fresh-brewed flavor for each energized cup you make. Not to get you too excited, but there is a Breakfast Blend, Northwest Blend, Chocolate Cherry Decadence, and Caramel Pecan. No matter which you choose, you’ll be saving money and loving every sip.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

Dyson V7 Fluffy Image : Dyson

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $200 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.

A $150 discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid notably more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep.

NuWave Bio 4.5qt Air Fryer Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Air fryers are magical. If you still don’t have one, you’re missing out on the action. But, you’re in luck—the NuWave Bio 4.5qt Air Fryer is $50 at Bed, Bath, & Beyond and has everything you need to get started on quick meals to transform the overall blah of life in quarantine. With temperatures going up to 400 degrees F, you can cook a variety of foods with six presets for fries, nuggets, steak, poultry, and fish, as well as a dishwasher-safe basket. It also comes with a LED touchscreen to make it simple to cook whatever you want, whenever you want. Nothing much to say. Make your favorite meal now.

Tacklife HD60 Classic Laser Measure S8ELP7FJ Image : Tacklife

Want a handy household tool that also makes you feel cool as you wield lasers? Tacklife’s HD60 classic laser measure can do the trick. This handy tool has two built-in bubble levels for increased accuracy and measures distance (up to 60 meters) for household projects and repairs. It comes with a handy pouch, too.

Right now, it’s just $25 when you clip the coupon on the page and use code S8ELP7FJ at checkout. That’s a 34% savings for a tool that has a glowing 4.6-star rating from 4,400+ reviews, with one customer writing, “This so-called entry-level laser distance measuring device performs beyond my expectations.”

AUKEY USB-C RGB Dimmable Table Lamp KINJALTT8 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’ve been looking for a cute table lamp to round out your desk, look no further than the AUKEY USB-C RGB Dimmable Table Lamp. Only $22 with exclusive promo code KINJALTT8, you’ll be able to dim the light to your liking and change the color with a simple tap. It’s USB-C compatible and has a 2600mAh battery for continuous 48-hour use, which means you can also use it as a night light if you’re afraid of the dark.

Cuisinart 5-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Stainless steel is sleek and very professional-looking. Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this five-piece contour cookware set from Cuisinart. It’s $59, which is 63% off what its original price is.

Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Made from pure aluminum, they distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to each meal’s right temperature. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in. Each is also oven, broiler, freezer, and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare the perfect cuisine each use.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Nike Fleece Crew Sweatshirt Image : Sheilah Villari

Nothing is more classic or comfortable than a crewneck sweatshirt, and I’ve had many of these over the years. I’m currently in one I swiped from a pal’s house while I was cat-sitting a few years ago. For me, a petite woman, I love an oversized sweatshirt and feel so cozy. Take 11% off Nike’s Fleece Crew Sweatshirt today, and I’d suggest grabbing a few while sizes last. This sale will run until Sunday.



There are thirteen hues currently available, and you can go traditional with heather gray or for a pop of color with electro orange. These are extremely soft and made with brushed-back fleece. And, of course, it’s adorned with the iconic Nike logo, which is embroidered. These crewnecks are pretty standard fit and true to size, but if you went a little bigger for lounging, that’s not a terrible idea. They’re a polyester/cotton blend and can just be tossed in a washing machine to clean.

Orders over $25 ship for free.

Better Love Pixie Wand Massager Image : Ella Paradis

It’s practically Friday, so go ahead and treat yourself to a little goodie. You deserve a gift after surviving another stressful week. Let Ella Paradis help you have a relaxing weekend with this Better Love Pixie Wand Massager. It’s only $35 and a great way to engage in some self-care.

The Pixie Wand is here to help you conjure a little lady magic. It has ten settings and is very user-friendly. It’s also compact enough to take on adventures if you’re in the mood for sexy travel. While this wand is great for solo play, it can absolutely be fun with a significant other too. It’s waterproof, easy to charge, and made from plush body-safe silicone. This is an enchanting vibe indeed.

Free shipping on all orders over $50.

Blume Self Care Bundle Image : Sheilah Villari

There’s no shame in taking time for yourself. It’s still pretty stressful out there, so anything you do to relax is welcome. This Self Care Bundle from Blume can help get you started on a tranquil path. Take 25% off this gift set of some of their best-selling products.

I’ve been starting my day with the Daydreamer Face Wash and was surprised at how light it is. It’s super viscous, which means you don’t need a lot, and it covers your face evenly. There is no discernable scent, which is great if you’re averse to strong smells. I was pleasantly surprised with how refreshing this was. Next, there is the Meltdown Acne Oil, perfect for soothing and helping clear problem breakouts. This is a great product to have on hand when you have an unexpected zit pop up. I definitely saw a difference in a few days after spot treating. And last, we have the Hug Me Natural Deodorant. My issue with natural deodorants is they usually don’t hold up over the course of a busy day, but I have to say this one was much better than I expected. Again no real scent, which was nice because sometimes deodorants can be overwhelming. I don’t know if I’d run a few miles with this, but I can say if you’re looking for something that glides on beautifully and will keep you protected on the day-to-day, this isn’t a bad option. All these products are free of the nasty ingredients we’ve hoped to eliminated from our beauty routines like aluminum, parabens, and drying alcohols. The perfect balance of natural ingredients has created not only quality items from Blume but reliable ones too.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

40% off on Select Fashions Image : Sheilah Villari

Disney adults are insufferable with their devotions; I can say that because I am one. And now that the house of mouse owns so many fandoms, there aren’t many who can’t find something they like under the corporate umbrella. Take up to 40% off select fashions from classic Disney to Marvel to Star Wars to Pixar.

I can’t be the only one who will live in a sweatshirt all year. A crisp night to rock a cute hoodie is welcome no matter the season. I’m digging this Grogu Spirit Jersey; it’s down to just $40 and perfect for a chilly spring/summer evening. Nothing beats a zip-up hoodie to throw on for errands or sleepy mornings. Marvel fans can grab this stylish and comfy logo one for just $23. I still use a backpack when I got out for a run or to the grocery store. This Disney Dogs one ($24) is pretty adorable and sparkles in pink. It’s adorned with all your favorite Disney canines from Lady to Bolt. There’s a ton of stuff in this sale, so I’m sure you’ll find the perfect accessory to feed your fandom.

Free shipping on orders over $75.

20% off Sitewide WOMENSDAY20 Image : Bellesa

Our pals at Bellesa want to celebrate both Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day with a sitewide sale. Until March 9, take 20% off anything. Honor yourself of your favorite lady with the gift of Bellesa. They’re also donating 5% of their sales to RAINN, which created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline.

If you need help picking something new, the Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (one of my favorite toys). This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

Bellesa has a ton of new merch, and it’s all included in the sale. Each of their sweatshirts is a classic unisex fit but still pre-shrunk. So if you prefer yours to be big and comfy, size up, they’re a poly/cotton blend and with that traditional look, cinched at the cuffs and hem with the collar a bit loose. “Braless & Flawless” is the biggest hit so far. I’m partial to “Hydrate & Masturbate,” a true life lesson to follow every day, in my opinion. There are a few styles to pick from, plus they are sending out really adorable sticker sheets that match with each order.

All orders over $29 ship for free.

Huda Beauty Silk Hydrating Lip Balm Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Moisturize your lips while getting a holographic shine with Huda Beauty Silk Hydrating Lip Balm. Only $21, it has soybean and licorice extracts to really give you a non-sticky sheen and hyaluronic acid to keep your lips from cracking when exposed to the dry air of fall and winter. What are you waiting for?

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm (3-pack) Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Winter is here, just like the Starks said. A good way to prevent chapped lips is to get a lip balm that really works. From personal experience, Jack Black Lip Balm is the truth. It has a natural mint flavor that gives you a satisfying tingle when applied and will last for the majority of the day without having to re-apply. Plus, a three-pack is $22, which is on the more expensive side, but I promise you won’t use the other two for at LEAST a couple of months. Think of it as an investment against ashy lips.

FF Dot: The Pixel Art of Final Fantasy Image : Giovanni Colantonio

We see a lot of video game art books, but they’re usually reserved for beautiful modern games. These tend to be full of elaborate concept art or breathtaking landscapes. This Final Fantasy art book is much different. FF Dot: The Pixel Art of Final Fantasy captures the sprite work from the old games, treating old-school sprites with the respect they deserve. For fans of retro gaming, it’s a 280 page treasure trove that celebrates limitation. You can grab a copy for just $14, so put this on your coffee table next to your Art of Last of Us Part II book and see which one your guests open first. I know which one I’d pick up.

The Art of The Last of Us Part II Deluxe Edition Image : Giovanni Colantonio

The Last of Us Part II may have been a divisive game in 2020, but it’s hard to deny that it’s a technical marvel. The environments are richly detailed and the game features some of the most impressive interior spaces to grace gaming. If you want to revisit the world of Last of Us 2 without the trauma, you can currently grab the game’s official art book for $45. It’s the deluxe edition as well, which includes the 200-page book, a slipcase, and a lovely lithograph. Perhaps the best way to experience the game is through its art book, filled with lovely images of scenic Wyoming.

World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’m not above doing things as a bit. I love to make elaborate jokes that are so rooted in irony that they pop out the other side and become sincere. One time, I bought the WWE Cookbook and planned to Julie & Julia my way through the whole thing (I think I got one recipe in before packing it in). In the same vein, you can grab the official World of Warcraft cookbook on sale for $31 today. This book contains over 100 legitimate recipes that are inspired by Azeroth and range in complexity. It also comes with a reversible apron, which is honestly kind of lit, I can’t lie. Pick this bundle up as a goof and accidentally discover the joys of cooking in a very sincere way.

Google Pixel 4a 5G (Unlocked) Image : Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo

If you’re looking for an affordable phone that is ready to take advantage of 5G speeds, there’s no smarter option right now than the Google Pixel 4a 5G. This unlocked Android 11 handset is smooth and responsive and works with all of the US carriers, has an excellent dual-camera setup on the back, a crisp 6.2” AMOLED screen, and a long-lasting battery.



It’s already a great deal at the list price of $499, but Amazon is currently slashing $50 off the list price. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called the Pixel 4a 5G “hands down the best $500 phone” in his review last fall, and I can echo that sentiment from my own experience with the handset and other recent phones. It’s a super sensible 5G pick, especially at $449.

Aukey Mechanical Gaming Keyboard KINJAG16 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

I’m usually skeptical of “gamer” computer accessories, but I can’t lie to you: this is actually kind of slick. You can grab this very colorful Aukey mechanical gaming keyboard for $45 at Amazon by using the code KINJAG16. While its red case is probably the most eye-catching thing about this, it’s not the only feature worth looking at. It’s also an RGB backlit keyboard with 18 lighting presets, key customization options, anti-ghosting, and much more. If you’re in the market for a new mechanical keyboard and red happens to be your color, it’s a match made in gamer heaven.

1 Year of VPN Service Image : ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the best-reviewed virtual private network (VPN) services around, called out as the top service by publications such as CNET, TechRadar, and Tom’s Guide. Whether you want a VPN for anonymizing your internet connection to evade potential snoopers, or want the ability to get around regional restrictions imposed by websites and content services, ExpressVPN is one of your best options.

Right now, you can snag a full year of ExpressVPN service for $100, which is 35% off the usual month-to-month price. ExpressVPN has more than 3,000 servers around the world to route your connection through, including servers in 160 locations across 94 different countries. You can use up to five simultaneous devices via ExpressVPN, too, and they keep no activity or connection logs. There’s a 30-day money back guarantee, too, in case it doesn’t meet your needs.