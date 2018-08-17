Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Happy Friday! Your choice of premium underwear, affordable foam mattresses, and ultra-cheap melamine sponges lead off today’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



Graphic: Amazon

Amazon aficionados know that the company sells lightly used products at significant discounts under its Amazon Warehouse brand, and to celebrate back to school season, you can save an extra 20% at checkout.



Advertisement

Several categories are included in the sale, including computers, furniture, and Amazon devices, but it seems that a lot more items are eligible than you’d expect from advertised categories. For example, I got it to work on a DSLR, though it didn’t on a SONOS speaker. The search bar tool at the top of the page seems to return all Amazon Warehouse items, not just eligible ones, but it’s worth a shot if you have an out or production or rarely-discounted item you’ve had on your wishlist.

Have any suggestions? Let us know what you got in the comments!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini 4 in a few years, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest processor, and you prefer the smaller footprint, Walmart’s taking $100 off the 128GB model today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

Or, for $50 more, you can opt for the 9.7" iPad fifth generation with the same amount of storage, and a processor that’s one year newer. It’s priced at $80 below its original MSRP, though unlike the iPad Mini, there is a newer model available.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Turns out, having a laptop with only USB-C ports means you need to carry a dongle with you from time to time. Who knew? Luckily, these $34 hubs from VAVA are designed to perfectly match your space grey (promo code KINJA8888) or silver (promo code KINJA7777) MacBook, and turn one USB-C port into an ethernet port, an SD card reader, an HDMI output, and three USB 3.0 ports. There’s even pass-through USB-C charging, so you’re not even really using up one of your precious ports.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to get started with Philips Hue? This two bulb kit is marked back down to $100 today, matching an all-time low. Those full-color bulbs usually sell for $50 each, and even on sale rarely dip below $40, so if you need a hub, this is a great deal.

Amazon’s Echo Dot is a great voice assistant, and a truly terrible speaker. But for just $20 (with promo code INV2YNO5), you can drop it into this speaker base, which replaces its puny 3W driver with a stereo pair of booming 10W drivers. Plus, the built-in 5,000mAh battery pack lets you move it all around your house, and even doubles as a smartphone charger.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches. While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk. It normally sells for $25, but you can get it for just $20 today ($1 less than our previous mention), no promo code required.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$60 for a Logitech Harmony remote is a great deal on its face, but the real reason to buy this model is the included Harmony Home Hub.



Advertisement

The Hub allows you to use your iPhone, Android device, or even an Amazon Echo to control everything a Harmony remote can (which is basically any piece of home theater gear you can think of). So even when you inevitably lose the included remote behind the couch cushions, you’ll still have multiple ways to take control of all of your home theater gear.

Considering the hub alone sells for $77 right now, getting the hub plus a remote for $60 is an unbelievable deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know, I know, Beats headphones don’t have the best sound quality. Spare me your comments. But the new Solo3s include 40 hours of battery life, a folding design, and comfortable ear pads, not to mention the new W1 chip for easy pairing with Apple devices. For a limited time, you can get a pair for $149 from Walmart, compared to $197 from Amazon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $299 today, down from the usual $329. In addition to amazing sound quality and noise cancelation, they even work with Google Assistant, and as of a firmware update last week, Alexa too.



Advertisement

If you prefer in-ear headphones, the Bose QuietControl 30 Bluetooth earbuds are also on sale for $249, or $50 less than usual.

<Waves frantically in your eye-line to get your attention>

Those are the best deals we’ve ever seen on these!

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Aukey’s magnetic vent mount was already our readers’ preferred method for mounting phones in the car, and right now, it’s just $5 with the code AUKEYDD5.

Advertisement

Even if you already own one of these, I find it’s worth keeping an extra in my luggage so I’ll always have it handy for rental cars.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Photo: Amazon

If you’re really serious about improving your nighttime routine, you can buy an entire foam mattress today for $259-$462 (queens cost $315) in Amazon’s Gold Box. These 4+ star-rated mattresses are constructed of 9.5 inches of high density base foam topped with a 2.5 inch layer of memory foam, and arrive at your door vacuum sealed in a surprisingly small box.



Advertisement

The catch is that this mattress doesn’t include a Casper-style 100 night trial period. That said, the prices are significantly lower than most foam mattress start-ups’, and even if you don’t want to take the risk for your own bed, it could be a great buy for a guest room or kid’s room.

Like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out, so don’t sleep on it.

Photo: Amazon

You know those “Magic Erasers” that can wipe stains off seemingly any surface? They’re really just melamine sponges with a marketing budget, and you can get 20 off-brand (but well-reviewed) equivalents for just $8 on Amazon (after clipping the $1 coupon), an all-time low. I used these after moving into a new apartment last year, and they made quick work of all of the scuffs I made on the walls.



Advertisement

We’ve seen packs with more sponges for about the same price, but they usually ship from China, whereas these have Prime shipping, and are even eligible for Subscribe & Save. They’re also twice as thick as most of the inexpensive competitors on Amazon, so they should last longer and be easier to use.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve ever been to a fancy cocktail bar, you’ve probably noticed drinks served with giant spheres of ice. If you want to recreate that experience at home, it’s surprisingly cheap and easy.



Advertisement

This Vogek sphere mold is just $9 today with promo code 5GEAEK2L, and if you take pride in your drinks, it’s worth every penny.

Photo: Amazon

The area under your bed is valuable storage space, and this soft-sided containerorganizes your linens to slide under your mattress. Obviously, there are plastic containers out there designed to do the same thing, but the zipper closure on this model is better at compressing linens if you stuff a lot in there, and its striped sides won’t look too utilitarian if you can see it from certain angles in your bedroom. Use promo code LRZLE6DC to get it for $13.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Stubbed toes don’t have to be a way of life. These Anker night lights can stick anywhere you want them, and utilize a motion sensor and ambient light sensor to save power. Get three of them for just $11 right now, no promo code required.



Advertisement

Just note that they require three AAA batteries each, so you may want to invest in rechargeables.

Photo: Amazon

This Masterbuilt electric smoker makes cooking jerky, brisket, or (insert meat of your choice) as easy as dropping in some wood chips and hitting a few buttons to set your temperature. And at just $114, you’ll have a lot of money left over to buy meats.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you do your own oil changes, or would like to start learning, Walmart has several five quart bottles of Penzoil synthetic on sale today, and you can stack those savings with a $10 rebate from Penzoil. The best part? You can do the rebate entirely online, no stamps or licking required. Just double check that the bottle you’re buying is included in the promotion, and that it’s eligible for the full $10; some oil varieties have smaller rebates than others.

Photo: matt mu (Unsplash)

The conventional wisdom about visiting southeast Asia is that it’s expensive to get there, but cheap once you arrive. But what if it was also cheap to get there?



Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

TripMasters (in partnership with Travelzoo) is offering nine night trips to Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket starting at just $1,059, including airfare, hotels, and a flight between the cities. Prices vary by departure airport and date, but you do have a lot of flexibility here to choose your hotels and itinerary, including adding extra nights if you wish.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I have to say, I don’t think pressure washers ever crossed my mind as a market Anker might compete in, but here we are. Its 2100 PSI and 1.78 gallons per minute specs should be more than enough power to clean your car or driveway, and its 35' power cable and 26' hose mean you probably won’t even need an extension cord to go with it.



Advertisement

Its regular $200 price tag is about what you’d expect with those specs, the current $150 list price is a really good deal, and promo code ANKERXLF makes it even more enticing at $120.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These motion-sensing outdoor lights run off batteries that recharge via built-in solar panels, meaning they don’t require any wiring, and can be installed in minutes. Get four of them—one for each side of your house—today for just $29 with promo code 7I8NB7HG.

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, put its uber-popular copper string lights back on sale today for $10, one of the best prices we’ve seen on the version that includes a remote. If you don’t need the remote, you can get the same product without it for $5 with promo code EUFY0816. Personally, I’d spend the extra $5 for the remote, but you do you. Go make your patio pretty!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Reusable silicone bags are great for packing lunches, freezing foods, and yes, even for sous-vide, all while being way greener than disposable sandwich and freezer bags. Today on Amazon, get a four pack of microwavable, dishwasher safe bags for just $18 with promo code 20KINJADEALS.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

David Archy might not be a household name yet, but they sell some of the most popular underwear and clothing basics on Amazon, and a whole bunch of it is on sale today.



Advertisement

You’ll find several different cuts here to fit your style, many in your choice of either soft and warm bamboo fiber, or light and airy micro modal. I own a few of both, and they’re absolutely terrific, especially at these prices. At this time of year, my pick of the bunch would be the micro modal boxer briefs, which are a steal at under $8 per pair.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

We’ve featured several Mynt massaging products here over the past year, and now, two of them (plus an oil diffuser) are on sale in Amazon’s Gold Box, today only.



Advertisement

The most popular product in the sale will almost surely be this heated massage pillow, now available for just $30 down from its usual $40. Its four rotating nodes can massage any part of your body in pretty much any location, and it even includes a car charger so you can use it on the road.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost water gel sunscreen is a pretty good facsimile of Biore’s cult favorite (and personally life changing) Watery Essence sunscreen, with one notable difference: It’s actually sold in the U.S.



Advertisement

You can read more about the water-based sunscreens in my recent review, but spoiler alert: They completely changed my perceptions about what sunscreen can be. Amazon’s currently offering a $3 coupon on three-packs of Neutrogena’s version today, in both SPF 50 and SPF 30. It’s still fairly expensive as sunscreen goes, but once you try it, you’ll never buy anything else.

Graphic: Indochino

Why buy off the rack when custom tailored suits are so affordable, not to mention so fun to design? From now until Saturday at midnight, you can look your best with a custom suit from Indochino, our readers’ favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin. For a limited time, grab any suit from this page for just $299 with promo code KINJA18. That deal is exclusive to our readers, and it’s a match for the best price we’ve ever seen on Indochino suits.

For more info on this deal, click here.

Photo: Amazon

You don’t need any accessories to do push-ups, that’s sort of the point. But nevertheless! The freely-rotating Perfect Pushup system reduces stress on joints and works out some extra muscle groups, so you’ll get the most out of your workout. At $20, they’ve never been cheaper.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Stio makes some of the best technical apparel in the game, and as it should since it’s based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Right now, you can get 20% off all their spring/summer collection with the code KINJA20, or if you’re eyeing something in the sale section, use the code KINJASALE10 and pick up an extra 10% off.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There’s no better time to give Urban Outfitters a second look than when they make all of their Out from Under bras and bralettes $16. Just add your favorites to your cart and watch the extra discounts at checkout.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The Timbuk2 Copilot is already one of your favorite roller carry-on bags, so why not pick one up for just $135, one of the best prices we’ve seen. You’ll be set with how to stuff as many clothes into a carry-on as possible.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

KTENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) massagers seem a bit like pseudoscience, but every time we post a deal on one of these things, we hear nothing but rave reviews. In fact, I use one occasionally after exercising, and it does seem to reduce muscle pain. At the very least, it feels cool.



Advertisement

Naipo has long made popular physical massage products, so an electrical alternative seems like a natural progression.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if you don’t think you’ll use all of the products, this Nivea for Men Sensitive Collection gift set is a hell of a bargain at $13, after you clip the 50% coupon on the product page. You’ll get face wash, body wash, shave gel, shave balm, and lotion, plus a bag that you can use as a dopp kit. The 50% coupon leads me to believe they’re trying to clear these out, so grab one before they sell out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re going to buy your textbooks on Amazon anyway this year, be sure to use promo code TEXT10 at checkout to save 10% on any $100 textbook order (shipped and sold by Amazon.com), up to a maximum $50 discount. That might not seem like much, but for a semester’s worth of books, 10% savings could buy a whole lot of ramen and Natty Ice.

Terms and conditions here.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While most well-made USB-C chargers can charge a Nintendo Switch in portable mode, AmazonBasics made an AC charger that can run the dock as well, and it’s just $17 right now, or $12 less than Nintendo’s.

Advertisement

It has the exact same 39W output as Nintendo’s first party charger, plus “short-circuit protection, over-temperature protection, and over-voltage protection to protect your device.” Perhaps most notably, its cord is about a foot longer than Nintendo’s, so it should give you a little extra flexibility when setting up your dock or playing in bed.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45.

$8 is cheaper than a lot of standard sized mouse pads, but today, that gets you a massive 2.5' x 1' model that can accommodate your keyboard as well. So luxurious! Just be sure to use promo code 8Q7ZVFQZ at checkout to save a couple bucks.

Graphic: Walmart

With few exceptions, Nintendo Switch console discounts aren’t really a thing. Today, though, you can save up to $40 by bundling Nintendo’s latest and greatest console with the Nintendo Labo kit of your choice.



Advertisement

You can choose either the $70 Labo variety kit or the $80 robot kit to bundle with your Switch, but you’ll pay the same $339 either way. If you need help deciding, check out Kotaku’s review.

Graphic: theC64.com

The Commodore 64 Mini finally comes out this October, and while shortages aren’t guaranteed like they would be for, say, a new Nintendo Classic mini console, it never hurts to preorder.



Advertisement

The half-sized scale model C64 Mini includes 64 games onboard, with the ability to add your own as well. Lock in your order now for $80, then drop your favorite C64 game suggestions in the comments below.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When these 3/4-sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets first went on preorder for $299, we thought it was a mistake, since they were supposed to cost $399. At this point though, it seems clear that $299 is in fact what they now cost, but inventory is still limited, since they were out of stock for awhile.

Advertisement

Anyway, they’re all back now, and they’re still $299, so if you want one, now’s your chance.

Tech

Home





Lifestyle





Media

Gaming