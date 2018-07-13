Save big on a Dyson vacuum, the uber-popular Spikeball, your favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the rest of today’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers voted Anker’s SoundBuds Slims as their favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, but we may need a recount, as Anker recently released the upgraded SoundBuds Slim+, on sale for just $20 today, for Prime members only.

Advertisement

The biggest change from the original model is the inclusion of AptX encoding, which should improve sound quality with compatible devices. Anker also claims that waterproofing has been improved, though they’re both still rated as IPX5, so any change on that front is likely modest. One thing that hasn’t changed: the seven hour battery, which is excellent for earbuds of this size.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The great crypto-driven GPU shortage continues apace, but Amazon has an 8GB Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 card in stock for a (relatively) reasonable $490 right now. That’s the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this card, and it was going for $600 just over a month ago, so grab yours before the Bitcoin people do.

Screenshot: eBay

Update: Today’s the last day!

If there’s anything you need to buy from eBay this week, be sure to add a Google Home Mini to your cart with $119 or more in other goods, and you’ll get it for free with promo code PMINI4FREE. Almost anything you can buy on eBay is eligible for the $119 spending threshold, except for gift cards, warranties, protection plans, currency, and real estate.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

This plug-in surge protector from APC does exactly what you’d want it to do: Get out of the way. Its six outlets are mounted on the sides, so you can stick it behind furniture without providing extra clearance. There are also two USB ports (on the front, sadly) for your mobile devices. Get it for $12 today, within a couple cents of an all-time low



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Advertisement

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball are down to $150 on Amazon, the best price we’ve seen.



Advertisement

The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a long extension hose, and yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This is easily one of the best Dyson deals we’ve ever seen, even if it is refurbished, so don’t be surprised if it sells out early.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to install a garbage disposal, your search can begin and end with the Waste King line.



Advertisement

You don’t see a ton of products on Amazon with over 6,000 reviews, but this 1 HP Waste King model manages a 4.4 star average from a boatload of customers, and it’s marked down to $100 right now on Amazon. We’ve seen it a little cheaper on a handful of occasions, but this is the best deal since in a few months, and definitely on the low end of its price range.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You don’t have to settle for coffee that slowly gets colder as the morning wears on. This mug has a battery and heating element built right in, and can maintain the temperature of your choice.



Advertisement

The Cauldryn travel mug is basically an uglier (but significantly cheaper) alternative to the more popular Ember travel mug, but with a few added features. Notably, one setting can actually boil water on the go, which makes it great for camping, and its battery includes a couple of USB ports for charging your phone as well.

It normally sells for between $120-$130, but Prime members can get one for just $90, today only.

Image: Woot

Store all all the things you don’t need that often in one of these handy overhead racks. A 4' x 4' rack , a 4' x 8' rack, and a smaller shelving system are all discounted on Woot today, so your holiday decor, suitcases, coolers, and more will be out of the way without the hassle of renting a storage unit or schlepping them to the hot attic or basement. This sale will only last until the end of the day or until the products sell out, so don’t wait too long.

Image: Amazon

Egyptian cotton is what you want to sleep on, but those sheets usually come at a price. Thankfully, Amazon’s helping out Prime members today by offering a discount on these 800-thread-count Egyptian cotton sets. The Queen sets are down to less than $50, and most of the Kings are around $52. This sale will end at midnight, so don’t hit the snooze button this deal for too long.

These Herschel Supply Co bags would normally set you back around $80, but select colors are marked down between $55 and $68 today, so you can pack for your next weekend getaway for less.



Advertisement

They all include an internal storage pocket for shoes, a waterproof zipper, and a padded shoulder strap. The cheapest bag is the gray Raven Crosshatch, which will cost you just $55, and my favorite, this red “winetasting crosshatch” is just $68. These deals might not last long, so head over to Amazon if you need a new duffel bag.

20 Pound Weighted Blanket | $95 | Amazon | Promo code H6FXDDZM

15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $79 | Amazon | Promo code 85YNQOD9

12 Pound Weighted Blanket | $59 | Amazon | Promo code KQOD5QGL

We were hoping to see some great weighted blanket deals for Prime Day, and we aren’t disappointed. Three different blankets are on sale for all-time low prices, and the deals are available starting now. Just be sure to note the promo codes below.

Advertisement

In addition to keeping you warm, weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety. Just imagine the heavy bib they put on your chest at the dentist when you get X-rays. Feels nice, right? Now imagine a softer version of that over your entire body.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need paper towels anyway, so you might as well get them delivered to your front door, and at a discount no less. Amazon’s currently showing a $5 clippable coupon on both the 12 and 16-roll packs of Bounty Quick-Size paper towels, with an extra Subscribe & Save discount available on the latter.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have a Whole Foods near you, go spend $10 there between now and Prime Day—a couple jars of asparagus water ought to do it—and you’ll get a $10 credit on your Amazon account that will apply to any Amazon.com purchases on Prime Day next week. Just download the Whole Foods app, sign in with your Amazon Prime account, and scan your QR code at checkout.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

While its grip might not be quite as secure as a perfectly-sized socket, this Tacklife universal socket can get a good-enough hold on almost any bolt, not to mention oddly-shaped things like hooks, without taking up a ton of space in your tool box. Get it for just $7 with promo code 6EWUWHIB.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s pulling out all the stops to promote Prime Pantry in the lead up to Prime Day, so you should cancel your next trip to the grocery store and stack the digital discounts while you can.



There are a few things going on here, so check out our post to learn more.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

As part of their Prime Day early access deals, Amazon’s taking up to 20% off a bunch of AmazonBasics stuff right now for Prime members.



Advertisement

The selection here is...eclectic, with options ranging from medicine balls, to kitchen shelves, to flatware, to luggage, to a shredder, to a headboard, and a whole lot more. With few exceptions, AmazonBasics stuff is well made an an excellent value, and that’s even more true than usual with this sale. Just note that you’ll only see the deal prices if you’re logged into an Amazon Prime account.

Screenshot: Amazon

Rack up 20% off a whole bunch of laundry essentials from this early Prime Day sale. The sale has everyone’s favorite Tide Pods in a few flavors scents, plus dryer sheets, fabric softeners, scent boosters, and more.

Advertisement

Some items require you to hit the check box on the product page to redeem the coupon, while others will automatically take the 20% off. Just remember, you won’t see the discount until checkout. And as always, you can save a little more if you Subscribe & Save, and have the freedom to cancel your subscription at anytime after your first order ships.

Image: Amazon

If you live in a city with Amazon’s same-day Prime Now delivery service, but haven’t gotten around to using it yet, they’re running a fantastic promotion for new members to celebrate the lead-up to Prime Day.



Advertisement

For a limited time, you can save $10 on your first Prime Now order with promo code 20PRIMEDAY, and then automatically receive an additional $10 credit to use before the end of the month on another order. This deal requires you to spend at least $10.01 per order, so you can basically pay a penny (not including tip and taxes) to get snacks, ice cream, household essentials, and more delivered to front door. This year’s options are greater than ever, with the discount available on anything ordered from Amazon or Whole Foods Market (excluding alcohol, digital content, and any ordered placed using Alexa).

If the name doesn’t make it clear, you’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of Prime Now, but you can sign up for a 30 day free trial here.

Image: Amazon

Amazon’s really ramping up the deals this week in preparation for Prime Day. You can save on a whole bunch of Amazon’s own brands of food, beauty, coffee, vitamins, and more. If you’re looking for some suggestions, I’d check out these laundry detergent packs, and this wide selection of coffee. Most of these products are at all-time lows, so get to shopping.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Prime members can fill their drawers with discounted underwear, sleepwear, and bralettes from Amazon’s in-house brand, Mae.



Advertisement

There are a couple of pages to look through, so you’re sure to find something you like. A good staple for working out or sleeping, this racerback tank top is just $12 and available in a couple colors. This summer-printed dress could be a fun swimsuit coverup too. And, they have a good selection of underwear if you need to restock.

Just remember, this sale will only last through the end of the day or until the products sell out, so head over to Amazon before it’s gone.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Prime Day lead-up has seen several Calvin Klein sales, and today, Amazon’s focusing on accessories. Prime members can save on a variety of shoes, sunglasses, and scents, today only.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nordstrom Rack just got a bunch of new styles in from Nordstrom proper, and it’s all up to 60% off from now until Sunday. It’s not quite a Clear The Rack sale, but with over 5,000 styles available, it’s not too far off. As always, use the sidebar to sort through the deluge by type of clothing, and you can also browse the available brands from a dropdown on top.



Advertisement

To give you a sense of how good the deals are, all three products in the image above cost $15 or less, and over 1,500 of the styles in the sale are under $25, so go ahead and rebuild your wardrobe



Graphic: Indochino

Why buy off the rack when custom tailored suits are so affordable? From now until Friday at midnight, you can look your best with a custom suit from Indochino, our readers’ favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin. For a limited time, grab any suit from their Spring 2018 collection for just $299 with promo code KINJA18. That deal is exclusive to our readers, and the best price we’ve ever seen on Indochino suits. To learn more about the suits and the buying process, check out our post here.

“No-iron shirts” have been around for so long that it seems almost ridiculous to buy anything else. Twillory takes that notion one step further by taking that no-iron notion and adding a bespoke feel.

Advertisement

Their summer clearance sale isn’t officially live yet, but they’re giving our readers early access with promo code KDEALS, which will get you any shirt for $49.50, as long as you buy two or more of them.

Those codes should work with all the shirts they sell, including their performance line, as well as the new short-tailed Untuck(able)s, so mix, match, and get creative. We’ve reviewed these shirts over on The Inventory, so head over there to learn about what makes them so great.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

7 Habits of Highly Effective People has sold over 25,000,000 copies since it debuted in 1989, and you can add to the tally for just $2 on Kindle today.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Get a history lesson in gaming with this Kindle book, Console Wars. Although it isn’t perfect, it is worth the $2 today.

Following the success of The Accidental Billionaires and Moneyball comes Console Wars—a mesmerizing, behind-the-scenes business thriller that chronicles how Sega, a small, scrappy gaming company led by an unlikely visionary and a team of rebels, took on the juggernaut Nintendo and revolutionized the video game industry.

Screenshot: Amazon

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible for 66% less than usual during their Prime Day promotion.



Advertisement

For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for $5 each, down from the usual $15. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, and everything you buy is yours to keep, even if you cancel after the three month promotional period ends. The offer is available to new subscribers only.

Image: Amazon

Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for ebooks and audiobooks, and Amazon’s offering a very rare discount on the service today. You’ll get your first three months for just $1, after which you’ll be automatically billed the regular $10 per month, unless you cancel. If you love to read, this is a great chance to sample the service without fully committing. The deal is exclusive to new Kindle Unlimited subscribers.



Screenshot: Amazon

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for just $1, for a limited time.



Advertisement

This is by far the best deal they’ve ever offered on the service, so if you’re a Prime member but haven’t signed up for Music Unlimited before, what’s $.25 per month to try it out?

Spikeball Starter Kit | $70 | Amazon

Spikeball Two-Pack Extra Balls | $8 | Amazon

Spikeball went from a Shark Tank oddity to a game that’s seemingly played at every park and beach, and for good reason! If you’ve been curious to play yourself, you can get your own set for an all-time low $70 today (down from $100), if you’re a Prime member. Two-packs of spare balls are also on sale for $8, including glow in the dark ones.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Fallout 76 is coming in November, and if you’re salivating over that Power Armor edition, it’s currently in stock for preorder at Walmart for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.



Advertisement

This edition has been sold out for weeks, and if the Power Armor helmet is even half as popular as Fallout 4's Pip-Boy edition, then it’s safe to assume this won’t be in stock for long.

Here’s everything you get:

Full-Scale Wearable T-51 Power Armor Helmet with West Tek Canvas Carrying Bag: This wearable helmet faithfully replicates the in-game model and comes complete with voice modulator speaker, functioning LED head lamp, and custom V.A.T.S. sound feature.

Glow-in-the Dark World Terrain Map: This physical, fully-colorized 21”x 21” glow in the dark vintage map showcases the six distinct regions of West Virginia complete with irradiated landmarks, towns, and wildlife.

24 Collectible Fallout Figurines: Crafted from in-game 3D models, these detailed miniatures bring Fallout 76’s Vault Dwellers, Power Armored Soldiers, Creatures, and more to life.

Tricentennial Steelbook: Exclusive to the Power Armor Edition, this decorated metal case is the ultimate collectible celebrating America’s 300 years of freedom.

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition Bonus In-Game Items: Celebrate 300 years of freedom with the all-new Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition, commemorating the opening of Vault 76. Be the talk of the town when you emerge from Vault 76 fully prepared and patriotically styled in the new American frontier!



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: SNES is sold out, but NES Classic is still at Game Stop

This is admittedly less exciting than it used to be, but if you haven’t gotten your hands on an SNES Classic yet (and you definitely should!), it’s back in stock for $80 at Amazon right now, with free shipping.



Advertisement

Looking for the NES Classic? GameStop has it available for order right now as well, if you’re willing to wait about a week (at the time of this writing) to get one.



Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s doing something different with this week’s games bundle, but it seems appropriate given that it’s focused on Telltale’s choose-your-own-adventure games: They’re letting you build the bundle yourself.



Advertisement

All you have to do is pick three or more Telltale games from this selection, and you’ll save 75% or more off their MSRP. That means no extra games to clog up your Steam library - just titles you actually want to play. The more games you buy, the more you’ll save—bundles with five or more games are 80% off—so choose wisely.

TECH

HOME

Travel Packing Cubes, Gonex Luggage Organizers Different Set | $18 | Amazon | Use Code 7PX9OVRX

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING