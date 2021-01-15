Friday's Best Deals: $100 Xbox Gift Card, Anker Wireless Charging Pad, Babeland Flash Sale, PowerA Switch Accessories, Aukey Power Bank, and More

A $100 Xbox gift card for $90 and an Anker PowerWave wireless charger lead Friday’s best deals.

20% off All Premium Plans Image : Qustodio , Screenshot : Gabe Carey

Do a Google search for the best parental control software, and rest assured, you’ll find Qustodio at the top. Not only is it a breeze to use, but it’s also platform agnostic, appearing on Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and even Kindle. For a limited time, all of the company’s premium plans are 20% off for Kinja Deals readers using the exclusive promo code KINJA20, until February 7. That includes plans small, medium, and LARGE, saving you up to $30 for the year. The main difference between the three plans is the number of devices you can deploy Qustodio on at a time. That number ranges between five and 15 so you might want to take a closer look at the options before signing up.



As we’ve all seen firsthand recently, some level of supervision of your little one’s internet activity is a must, and you can’t always be there in person to monitor what they’re spending their time looking at. Because you don’t want you probably don’t want your kid to be radicalized by right-wing conspiracy theories or even looking at porn if they’re under a certain age, it’s important to know the sort of content they’re engaging with online. That’s why, with a premium plan, Qustodio sends out comprehensive 30-day reports on your child’s internet activity straight to your email inbox, no extra steps needed. Perhaps the biggest, most timely feature, however, is YouTube monitoring, which lets you check search queries and viewed videos across Android, Windows, and Mac.

Anker PowerWave Charging Pad ANKER2503 Image : Anker

If you have a semi-recent iPhone or a higher-end Android phone, then it’s probably equipped for wireless charging, letting you top it up simply by placing the device on a charging pad or stand. While typically not as fast as plugging in a cable, it’s significantly more convenient, especially if you set your phone on the pad when sitting down to work, for example.



Whether you just got a new phone or haven’t yet tried out wireless charging on your handset, you can grab an Anker PowerWave wireless charging pad for just over $9 at Amazon when you use promo code ANKER2503. It supports the Qi charging standard used by the last few generations of iPhones, as well as phones from many of the top Android makers. It also works with wirelessly-chargeable earbuds cases, such as the AirPods Pro.

Mpow MDots Wireless Earbuds ELAIJYCV Image : Sheilah Villari

Earbuds are still very much in fashion when it comes to preferred listening modes. The only downside is they do tend to be a bit more expensive than their tethered brethren. Take 32% off the Mpow MDots Wireless Earbuds today. Just remember to clip the coupon and use code ELAIJYCV at checkout.

I’ve tested a lot of Mpow and I’m never been disappointed. Their earbuds pair quickly and seamlessly. They absolutely fit securely so no worries if you’re wearing these to the gym, for a run, or even while just doing errands. All of Mpow’s earbuds produce robust and balanced sound. I use my M5s for phone calls and Skype sessions and have never had any issues with the mic or hearing the conversation clearly. As with most of their products you can have full control with just one tap of an earbud. Expect about 20 hours of playback time and you get about 4 full charges with the case before needing to plug it in for extra juice. The noise cancellation is something I’m always impressed by with these and I often have to take one of the earbuds out to hear someone speaking even when they are turned off. They’re no joke. These are top-quality earbuds that won’t break the bank.

Free shipping for Prime members.

Anker 5-Port Car Charger Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re planning a couple of road trips this year, you should invest in an Anker 5-Port Car Charger. Only $15 on SideDeal, you’ll be able to power up to five devices. Each port charges about 2.4 amps per port, or 10 amps total, which means your phones, tablets, and whatever else will be up to 100 percent while you’re safely riding on the highway. Grab em’ before they’re gone!

Aukey 20,000mAh Power Bank Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve been reviewing Aukey products the last few weeks and I’m consistently blown away with their quality. They not only do what they say, they look good while doing it. All sleek and compact. The 20,000mAh Power Bank is one of them. Like many of us, I do so much on my phone and I’m not always near an outlet when I do so. This power bank has saved my butt a time or two and it’s currently 40% off for Prime members at $36.

This is a universal charger with three USB-A slots and is powered up via USB-C or micro-USB port. This is the larger size of the two they offer and chargers faster than others I’ve had. Expect to get about seven full charges for your phones and just about ten for an iPad/tablet. It’s slim so it’ll easily fit in a pocket or purse. It’s also easy to see how much juice you have left with the LED indicator. As with all Aukey items it’s built with safeguards so no overheating or overcharging. And you’ll get a user manual and a twenty-four-month warranty.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

Vava 4K UHD Laser Projector 15KINJA1320 Image : Vava , Graphic : Gabe Carey

Since it could be months before things go back to “normal”—whatever that means—chances are you’re in the mood for some much-needed escapism. And while movie theaters are largely closed or unsafe to attend due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an ultra-short-throw projector can play your movies on the big screen without occupying too much space on your console. Instead of emitting light outward, these handy entertainment devices fire upward onto the wall or, better yet, a screen, to transform your home into a cinematic experience of its own. This model from Vava in particular boasts HDR10, a built-in Harman Kardon soundbar, and Android TV smart software, and is currently on sale for $2,380—$420 off the list price—using the promo code 15KINJA1320.



Whether you’re watching Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (very nice) with my wiiiiife (wait, what?), I’m Thinking of Ending Things, or one of the other two movies that came out this year I’m not remembering, your picture will be clear and your sound crisp out of the box. And as long as technology doesn’t advance to the point of this projector’s obsolescence before then, Vava says its 2,500-ANSI lumen light source can last up to 17 years, or 25,000 hours of use. Despite all that, if you’re worried a discount this steep is reflective of its quality, worry not: I took the Vava 4K projector for a spin at CES earlier last year and was blown away that such stunning picture quality could come from a device this compact, without placing it halfway across the room.

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 11/03/2020 and updated with new information on 01/13/2021.

Indoor Security Cam 2K Two Pack Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Whether you’re out and about on social distancing walks or essential grocery runs, or even just in another room doing WFH stuff, you still need to keep a close eye on the happenings inside your house. Lucky for you, Eufy is running a sale on its 2K indoor security camera. Straight from Newegg, you can fetch yourself a two-pack of stationary indoor cams for $60, and this one doesn’t require the Eufy Homebase.



Aukey 20,000mAh Wireless Portable Charger 2ASGTA5D + Clip Coupon Image : Aukey

If you’re looking for a way to charge your phone or tablet while you’re on the go, look no further than this wireless portable charger from Aukey. For $36, this 20,00mAh pack can power both your phone and tablet, and can charge compatible phones via the wireless charging surface as well as the usual plug-and-power option.

Just make sure you clip the coupon on the page to get this dope deal!

Odec ANC Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

There’s a point where all these budget earbuds start to blend together. This is probably because I’ve been testing different ones for months. Odec is just as solid if you’re looking for a pair, not too expensive that are of decent quality. These are currently 37% off and fall in line with a lot of the other earbuds I’ve covered.

For me, they are middle of the road and certainly do everything they claim efficiently. I do like they are immediately in sync when you pair them to your phone. And the ANC is actually pretty decent for the size and fit. I haven’t played around with them enough to figure out the different modes, but apparently, there is a great one for gaming. Calls come in clear and you can definitely use these for Zooms/Skypes with few issues. These absolutely run for six hours off of one charge and you’ll get around thirty hours with the case before needing to juice that up. The one-step connection isn’t a joke they pair almost instantly once I open the lid and barely lift one out. These are a really good pair as a backup.

Free shipping for Prime members.

Garmin Forerunner 935 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If ever there were a year to skip on the New Year’s resolutions to get things into gear, this would be the time. That said, maybe you’re still ready to step up your running game and get into the nitty gritty of all your metrics.If so, you’ve probably taken a peek at Garmin’s slew of fitness trackers, which range from reasonably affordable to wildly expensive. Those higher-end watches do offer some nifty features, but often come at a high price point, as is the case with the Garmin Forerunner 935, which retails for $500. Right now, though, it’s half-off, bringing the price down to $250; if that’s in your budget, the 935's features start to seem a lot more appealing.



For your money, you’ll get a watch that has a built-in barometer and compass to track elevation and movement, notifications about your performance, up to 24 hours of battery life, and dynamic information for swimming, running, and cycling.

Sharper Image UV-Zone Phone Sanitizer Image : Sheilah Villari

A few of these have turned up on the site and I’ve even tested one or two; this one is a fan favorite of SideDeal. These sanitizers can sterilize basically anything you can fit in it them and I’ve just started adding my face mask. Take 64% off this FineLife UV Phone Sanitizer today.

If you’ve never seen or used a sanitizer like this it’s all pretty user-friendly. Do you remember the five-second rule as a kid? Well, this Sharper Image one is governed by the five-minute rule. Yup, in just five minutes your items will be almost 100% free of gross microorganisms. I absolutely recommend using the aromatherapy function. Sometimes these sanitizers can leave your stuff smelling slightly zapped. ::insert shrug emoji:: But anything you can think of will get all-around disinfection in this little pod. Earbuds, toothbrushes, watches, keys, glasses, and jewelry are all ready to be germ-free and keep you safer in a newer cleaner world.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

$100 Xbox Gift Card EMCEHHU35 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’ve said it before, but gift card deals are truly my favorite. Writing that “you can buy a $100 Xbox gift card for $90" brings me such a weird joy. It’s like getting away with cheating on a test. For those who want to save a few bucks, head over to Newegg, grab a $100 Xbox gift card, and enter the code EMCEHHU35 at checkout to get it for $90. A few fun things to note here: it looks like you can buy up to three and the discount stacks. That means that you can get $30 off $300 here, technically. Xbox gift cards also work on hardware, so if you’re thinking about getting a new Series X/S through Microsoft’s store (when you can finally find one), this is a roundabout way to save a little money on it.

With news that we may not see many significant updates for the galactic dogfighting game Star Wars: Squadrons, we don’t blame you if you’ve been holding out for a discount. With fun multiplayer but a short campaign, the game is already appropriately priced at $40 out of the lightyear gate, but now it’s half-off at $20 from Walmart on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Like the PC version, Xbox One and PS4 players also get the best immersion possible with HOTAS flight stick support. The entire game is playable from the perspective of an aerial cockpit. PlayStation 4 owners get PSVR support, putting them directly in the pilot’s seat. It’s also playable on the new-gen consoles with performance enhancements. Strap in and take off at your earliest convenience.

Save up to 50% on PowerA Accessories Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re on the hunt for a new controller or case for your Nintendo Switch, don’t miss this great Amazon sale on PowerA brand accessories. It has Pokémon wireless controllers (similar to the official Pro controller) for $35, or 30% off, as well as a wired fightpad for $40 and a proper wireless arcade stick for $65, or half off.

On the cases front, there’s a Pokémon Switch Lite case with the same style as the above controller for just $10, a Doom branded case with accessories for $17, and a big, beautiful Snorlax carrying case with a handle for $22.

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the Necrodancer Screenshot : Nintendo

Are you ready to dance? You can get a physical copy of Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the Necrodancer for $30 and I can groove to that news. The spin-off turns Zelda into an action rhythm game where you move and attack on beat. Most importantly, it boasts an absolutely phenomenal soundtrack filled with killer Zelda remixes that will get your head moving. The physical edition comes with all of the game’s DLC to date, which includes extra modes and characters like Skull Kid. It’s a perfect little package for both Zelda fans and those who love the original Crypt of the Necrodancer.

Avengers: Endgame Stormbreaker Axe Image : Giovanni Colantonio

If you’ve seen Avengers: Endgame, then you know exactly what must be done with this Stormbreaker replica. If you don’t, I won’t spoil it for you. Instead, I’ll just let you know that this is a big axe wielded by Thor in the films. Does he use it to chop down a cherry tree? Or split a few logs for the fire? Who’s to say. What I can say is that GameStop is currently selling it 40% off, taking the price down t $120. The axe lights up and plays sound effects too, so you can really feel like Thor as he’s about to do what must be done. Okay, this isn’t a real axe, so it’s not sharp enough to do you know what, but I’m sure your kids (or you) can find plenty of ways to cause damage with it nonetheless.

King of Tokyo Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Board game night is a sacred thing. Whether it’s with family or friends, gathering around a table to play a game is one of those simple joys in life. If you’re looking to add something new to your rotation, King of Tokyo is a must-have. Players control different kaiju and try to become, as you may have guessed, the King of Tokyo. It’s a clever game that brings Godzilla to your table. With easy to understand rules and an excellent visual style, it’s one of my favorite board games to spring on new players. Amazon currently has it down to $30, so it’s a perfect price if you’re looking for something to restock your collection.

Save 20% on LEGO Super Mario Expansions Image : Andrew Hayward

Launched a few months months back, the new LEGO Super Mario line delivers a unique twist to the building block template, letting you use a screen-and-sensor equipped Mario figure to play through interactive obstacle courses. And they made a whole bunch of different add-on sets to recreate familiar moments from the legendary games.



While the core, required starter set remains at the full price of $60, many of the larger expansions are currently 20% off, including the Guarded Fortress Expansion, Mario’s House and Yoshi Expansion, and Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set. If your family got the starter set over the holidays, now is an ideal time to unlock further building opportunities at a discount.

Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell EUFY8201 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

With times like these, it’s always good to have a video doorbell on hand. Luckily, Amazon has got your back with a Eufy Wi-fi Video Doorbell for only $96 with the promo code EUFY8201. You’ll be able to scan folks who come to the door without actually, you know, going to the door. It’s especially helpful if you’re on your antisocial bullshit and really don’t feel like chit-chatting with the neighbors in the age of Corona. Grab it before it’s gone!

Nordic Ware Sheet Pans (2-pack) Image : Nordic Ware

Two pure aluminum Nordic Ware sheet pans are only $28, down $10 from their original list price of $38. They won’t rust and can give you perfectly browned cookies, salmon, asparagus, and whatever else your heart desires. Grab a set of these classic cookie sheets from a brand you trust, right now. What are you waiting for?

Copper Fit Side/Back Sleeper Pillow Image : Sheilah Villari

Sleep and naps are really fun when you’re cozy and comfy. But for some getting in the perfect position to catch all the zzz’s can be difficult. Copper Fit can help with their side/back sleeper pillow. It’s currently half off and ready to remedy all your slumber issues.

Get the help you need to ease into the most restful night’s sleep with this pillow. The plush memory foam gets your spine and neck in order while giving them proper pain-free support. This pillow is specifically designed to take the pressure off, literally. In doing this your body is less stressed, then your mind is less stressed. Place your arm in the cutout sides while sleeping on your side for the ultimate in peaceful snoozes. This pillow blocks odor and bacteria and the cover can be washed in a machine. It’s made of a polyurethane/polyester blend and this price is for the full/queen size.

Free shipping on orders over $39.

Trifo Multi-Floor Robot Vacuum Image : Sheilah Villari

This is a 40% discount on the Trifo Multi-Floor Robot Vacuum, so if you’ve been looking for one today’s your lucky day. This is a great deal if you have one or shedding pets and/or messy kids who have turned your house upsidedown. Your floors crying out for care. It’s a lot to be constantly wiping, sweeping, vacuuming up dirt and even though we are at home more it’s a chore no one wants to do. This classic vac is user-friendly with minimal buttons and easy to program through your phone. Like most robot vacuums it knows when its battery is low and scurries back to the charging station so it won’t be left abandoned in the middle of an unfinished fur filled room. You’ll get almost two hours of cleaning time off of a single charge. Let this cute robo vac take away the headache of dusty floors and save $110 off its usual price too.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

100 Doggie Poop Bags Image : Sheilah Villari

Everybody poops including your pups. Whether you have a house full of canines or even just one you need doggie doo bags. It shows you respect your neighbors and community when you curb your pooch. Right now grab all the bags you need for cheap. This bundle of 100 poop bags is just $12, that’s 12 cents a bag. The bags have sweet little pooches on them and non-scented. They are durable and leak-proof which is just as important. You get eight rolls and a reusable dispenser that you can attach easily to their leash. This is a great deal for something you know you will use, probably a lot quicker than you think. They are also 100% compostable.

Prime members enjoy free one-day shipping.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Being home all the time is no fun, and if you’re anything like us, you may be filling the hours rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made some attempted return to normalcy (what’s that?), let someone else do the job.

It could be your kids, but not all of us have them... and barring expensive nanny care, a eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S packs a lot of suction power for just $170. It’s $50 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon on the page.

Tacklife Portable Power Station 8KLDXLTO Image : Tacklife

Whether you’re outdoors camping, or your power is out at home, a portable generator comes in handy for recreational activities and emergency situations alike. This one from Kinja Deals reader-favorite brand is solar-powered and boasts a 300 watt-hour battery capacity. Measuring 9.84" x 7.28" x 6.89" and weighing 10.28 pounds, its size is comparable to an industry-grade rugged laptop—compact enough to take on a trip, even in the trunk of a small sedan, but don’t count on fitting it in your pocket. Still, considering its diminutive dimensions, the Portable Power Station packs a real punch, laying claim to powering a smartphone more than 27 times, a laptop (or refrigerator!) for 6 hours, a 45-watt CPAP for 9 hours, and a car vac for 2.5 consecutive hours.

The generator includes the required three Lithium-ion batteries needed to operate the device, and for a limited time only is discounted $85 using the promo code 8KLDXLTO. As the weather grows colder, you might want to jump on this deal before it spikes back up to its full $265 list price. You’ve got until Saturday to secure a backup plan for any upcoming outdoor expeditions or blizzard-induced power outages bound to arise in the coming months.

Simple Modern NFL Coffee Mug Image : Sheilah Villari

With the NFC and AFC divisional rounds set it’s time to reflect on what weird season this year has been in the NFL. It was bonkers across the board and with player shakeups, injuries, discourse, and drama. So whether your team is still marching on with a chance at the Super Bowl or grossly underperformed, one thing can be said, next season can’t come soon enough. While we wait grab one of Simple Modern’s NFL Coffee Mugs now. These are 20% off for the rest of the day.

The mugs are double-walled insulated to keep your beverages piping hot for hours. There’s a splash-proof seal for no worries about the lid flying off. You don’t have to get stressed about a coffee-stained shirt or burned appendage because of these. They are made of safe durable stainless steel that’s easy to clean and care for. The water bottles are on sale as well and made of the same BPA-free material. They even come with a reusable straw.

Up to 70% off Sale Items Image : Babeland

Right now over thirty awesome items are in Babeland’s flash sale. Get up to 70% off an awesome array of toys and vibes. This is a great time to stock up or grab something you’ve had your eye on.

The Noje Mini Wand is a great wand for beginners and the sale covers the first-gen all the way to the more ergonomic third generation. Each has the power of their full-sized cousins so don’t you worry it won’t be the same. There are ten vibe functions altogether, five speeds with five rhythms. This sleek soft silicone is waterproof and petite enough to travel with. It charges by UBS and you’ll get well over an hour of play off of one charge. The only difference is if you’d prefer a little curve for better angles. But that’s a personal choice and we don’t judge here.

The Moon Sleeve stroker has dual openings because variety is nice. The sleeve is a good starter as it is soft, stretchy, and very pliable. Plus you get to choose the pressure and speed you need. It’s safe with lube and simple enough to wash with soap and water. The shape on this one makes it easier to grip. Also, it is ribbed on the inside for extra sensations. Add water-based lube for the perfect glide. Just remember to clean it and let it dry before storing it because you really don’t need mold on delicate parts.

Free shipping on all orders over $69.

K-Swiss Men’s Court Casper Sneakers Image : Sheilah Villari

Nothing is classier or chicer than white sneakers. They just look so sharp and elevate any outfit. The only downside is that they are so hard to keep clean. But hey if you don’t spend too much on a good pair you can’t get too mad. Until the end of the month take 40% off these slick K-Swiss Court Casper Sneakers.

K-Swiss is definitely a brand that knows what they’re doing with style and comfort. Sophisticated yet casual. The Court Capsers are made for every day and blend with any ensemble. Made from smooth leather and a breathable lining your feet will be just as cozy as fancy. Their padded on the inside for a relaxed fit for all-day wear. These sneakers are lightweight to ensure a pleasant experience no matter what you do in them. And if you just happen to get them dirty just wipe them down.

These will ship for free.

Himalayan Scrub Salt Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Listen, winter is most definitely HERE, and that means dry, cracked skin. Why not avoid that altogether by getting a container of Himalayan Scrub Salt for $25?! It’s 25% off its original list price and made with Himalayan salt. It’s also infused with collagen to help with skin production. They say you should use it on your face, but I actually wouldn’t recommend that since some salts can cause microtears on your skin which actually makes acne worse. So by slightly repurposing helps you and your skin in a different way. What are you waiting for?

CBD Bath Bombs Image : Ignacia Fulcher

So. The first couple of weeks of 2021 have been chaotic none the less. Between the storming of the Capitol (which hasn’t been seized since 1812!) and everything else, we all collectively need to take a chill pill. That’s where Sunday Scaries CBD bath bombs come in. For only $11, or $9 if you sign up for a monthly subscription, you can get three bath bombs (orange, lavender, and lemon) with a couple of Mgs of isolated CBD to calm your body after a long day of doomscrolling and WFH. Nothing else to say. Let’s not stress ourselves out too much in 2021, huh?

Make Better Love Kit 2021 Image : Ella Paradis

It’s not even two weeks into the new year and it’s been a wild ride so far. Things are stressful even more so in a lot of ways. Ella Paradis wants to help ease some of these tense feelings with the Make Better Love Kit. It’s 70% off with the code 2021.

There are four items in this pack and it’s got a bit of a variety to it. Better Love makes great toys for dudes and babes, this bundle is definitely a representation of that. The Poseidon is a powerful c-ring that vibes for seventy minutes at a time giving guys (and gals) some soothing silicone pleasure. Their Pixie wand is included for a little lady magic. It has ten settings, which is great for travel and is very user friendly. You’ll also get a sweet satin bag to keep both of these safe and sound. And to add a little more sexy to 2021 they’re tossed in a pair of thigh high fishnets. While both vibes are fun with a partner there are absolutely benefits to taking them out for solo runs too.

Unless you’re in a state that sucks for other reasons, winter can be brutal, especially during a pandemic when the only things you can safely do in public are outdoors. It’s no surprise, then, that outdoor heaters have taken the restaurant world by storm. And if you’re lucky enough to have a yard or plan outdoor getaways in these difficult times, the global health crisis has breathed new life into non-commercial heaters as well, keeping you toasty through even the most frigid temperatures.

Among the best outdoor heater brands is Mr. Heater, creator of the BuddyFlex heater and BuddyFlex cooker, both of which are on sale for 30% off, bringing the heater down to $105 and the cooker to just $52. Though it’s redundant in name, the Mr. Heater heater is far from useless. In fact, the device radiates warmth—in all directions—for up to 2 hours on high and up to 3.5 hours on the low setting. It’s also wind-reistant and lets out between 6,000 and 1,000 British thermal units (BTUs) with up to 275 square-feet of coverage. The BuddyFlex cooker, on the other hand, has a 4,000- to 8,000-BTU range with a 28" quick-connect hose that can be paired with the aforementioned heater.

For a mere $7 more than you’d otherwise pay for the heater alone at full price, you might as well pick up both and treat you, or your clientele, to an unforgettable night spent outdoors. And with a seemingly neverending stream of chaos dragging us all down, nothing sounds more delightful right now.

A good durable water bottle that’s easy to clean and safe to drink from is what everyone strives for. Takeya Actives bottles are just that. These insulated bottles keep your beverages hot for up to twelve hours on a chilly mountain trail and cold up twenty-four hours in the dead of summer at the beach. Amazon currently has a variety of them on sale.



There are a lot of styles of Takeya Actives discounted which you can see on the page for this particular product. But this rosy blush one is a steal for $20 because of its 32 oz. size and because it includes the straw.

Several other colors and sizes are available to fit your vibe. Mostly the 40 oz. ones seem to be at great prices, $22 and up! All of these Takeya bottles are BPA free and come from a company with over 55 years of Japanese design and ingenuity.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 06/04/20 and was updated with new information by Elizabeth Lanier on 1/10/21.

Homgeek Water Flosser KINJA0010 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

For most of us, it will still be a while until we can get our vaccines. Some of you might be missing the dentist, while others might be relishing in the excuse not to go. Regardless of how much you’ve been taking advantage of the COVID excuse to avoid certain things, we’ve got all a deal all of you should take advantage of for your teeth and gum health!



This Homgeek water flosser is down to $28 right now when you clip the $5 coupon and add promo code KINJA0010 at checkout.

Grab it while you can get this great discount!

Marc Jacobs Le Marc Crème Lipstick Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re looking for a long-wear lipstick with good color that won’t smudge Marc Jacobs Le Marc Crème Lipsticks are some of the best. I was gifted the color Boy Gorgeous, a berry rouge, for my birthday a few years ago and I wore it to death. I’ve since gone on to purchase the color Vinyl Dreams and haven’t been disappointed. Take 50% off five cream colors right now at Sephora.

These lipsticks are rich in pigment and glide on smoothly. They will absolutely get you through the bulk of the day. The suggested time is about 10 hours for one application and that seems about right. Marc Jacobs is synonymous with luxury and these lipsticks have that vibe for sure. The tube is even chic with each lipstick encased in a slick black home. My lips have never felt dry post wear. This is probably due to the antioxidant-rich seaberry and cocoa butter in each stick. There’s a subtle vanilla scent to each too. This is an awesome deal if you are looking to try this brand or make a few shade upgrades to your collection.

Free shipping on all orders with the code FREESHIP.

Despite resembling the chemical waste in Springfield’s nuclear chemical plant, C4 Sport—in my experience at least—works wonders. NSF-certified and designed to motivate higher rep counts, therefore helping you build lean muscle, the pre-workout mix is normally found at nutrition stores like GNC for around $25, but for a limited time, you can shave 15% off the already marked down $17 price tag simply by clipping a coupon on Amazon. With that discount applied, the Blue Raspberry flavor (the best if you ask me) comes down to $13 apiece. Fruit Punch and Watermelon are also on sale, for $19 and $16, respectively. As someone who’s tried all three, I recommend Blue Raspberry since it has the least bad aftertaste of the bunch.

No matter which flavor you choose, expect copious amounts of caffeine to keep you stimulated throughout your workout, making the most of your limited time to work out given increasingly hectic work schedules. Take it before your workout and bolster your strength, thanks to creatine, an excellent and drug-free way to recover your aching body after particularly exhausting physical exertion. Make like Goku and take fewer breaks between sessions, work out longer and faster, and maintain focus on a budget with your pick of sugar-free pre-workout solution, all soluble in 6-8 fluid ounces of water.

By clipping the coupon, note that you do have to “Subscribe & Save” in order to take advantage of this deal, so I’d only recommend signing off if you’re comfortable with a recurring order being placed in your name. That being said, you can cancel your subscription at any time, so it’s pretty non-committal, and you’ll eventually have to restock anyway.

The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Image : Andrew Hayward

Star Wars art books are a real treat for fans, as the hefty hardcover tomes pack in hundreds of pieces of concept art complete with behind-the-scenes creative tidbits. And now we can do the same for The Mandalorian.



Released last month, The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian serves up 256 pages of gorgeous insight on the creation of the show’s first season. While it probably won’t give you canon story details about The Child, at least you can see how this whole wonderful thing came together. And right now, it’s 20% off the list price at Amazon.

If you’re looking for even more Mando reading material for the months ahead, you can pre-order February’s The Mandalorian: The Art & Imagery Collector’s Edition Vol. 2 and July’s The Mandalorian: The Ultimate Visual Guide, each 10% off the list price.

There’s so much to do in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that I can’t imagine many people have hit the bottom of the content barrel yet. The open world game is filled with side-quests, collectibles, and secrets that give it a very long-tail. So fans probably aren’t sitting around wishing for more at this point. But for the extremely committed, the official Art of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla book is currently on sale. The regular hardcover is $26, but the nifty Deluxe Edition is $50. It comes with a decorative slipcover and a landscape lithograph. This 192-page book is the perfect way to experience the English countryside at your leisure. I mean, sure, you could just get a photography book of real world England, but where’s the fun in that?

The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Can’t get enough Cyberpunk 2077? Or simply waiting to keep playing until the game’s upcoming patches make the game functional on PS4 and Xbox One? In any case, Amazon currently has The World of Cyberpunk 2077 on sale for $25, so you can get deeper into Night City. The 192-page hardcover is a handy explainer on some of the game’s extensive lore. This is especially handy if you’re someone like me who found themselves lost trying to understand all of the game’s different factions and tech-jargon. It’s not a guide, but it seems like a handy glossary for anyone that finds themselves a little overwhelmed by everything happening in the story.

Is your Wi-Fi lagging behind? Well throw your current router in the garbage because a trio of TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi routers are here to save the day. From now until whenever Amazon decides to ramp ‘em back up to full price, the TP-Link Deco M3, S4, and M5 are discounted by up to $20. While that’s not the most exciting discount, the S4 in particular—marked down to $135—made the cut in our rundown of the best Wi-Fi routers curated by Andrew Hayward, who’s tested a bunch! Here’s what he had to say:

TP-Link’s Deco S4 delivers the same kind of specs as the above Linksys router, with up to 867Mbps via 5GHz and 300Mbps through 2.4GHz, but does so with a multi-unit mesh design that spreads a signal across a much larger footprint. The two-pack can cover up to 3,800 square feet, while the three-pack is rated for up to 5,500 square feet.

As for the other two, the cheaper Deco M3 shouldn’t be overlooked as a budget-friendly alternative. In fact, because it uses a pair of powerful TP-Link Wi-Fi extenders, thanks to a pair of TP-Link extenders included in the box, the M3 boasts coverage of up to 4,800 square feet, about 700 less than the theoretical range of the S4. And when your talking spaces that large, that difference is inconsequential for most people. Emphasis on most. If you’re well off and/or not living in New York City, the size of your home might necessitate the extra reach. But if neither the M3 nor the S4 is fast enough, that’s a separate issue altogether. Though none of these Deco mesh routers support the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard, the M5 bumps up the speeds from AC1200 (1.2Gbps) to AC1300 (1.3Gbps) because sometimes 1,300Mb makes all the difference.