Freshen Your Pupper's Breath With 60 Dental Treats for Just $15

Wag Dental Dog Treats Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Wag Dental Dog Treats | $15 | Amazon Gold Box | Clip Coupon



Tri cking my Jack Russell into cleaning his teeth is the best whether it be with peanut butter toothpaste or a dental chew. Dental Dog Treats are great because everyone wins. Happy doggo being occupied for a while and getting clean teeth and fresh breath while they do it. Happy owner when they get the thank you licks . Today take 40% off 60 of Wag’s Dental Treats.

First of all , they are the s ame price from tiny pooches to big good boys. S o there is no discrimination on size which is nice to see. I live with a small boy and a big boy and often one’s t reats are much more than the other. All the sizes are just $15. Not only do these help freshen breath but they help cut tartar and plaque. Giving Fido one of these a day should be fine just don’t use this as a meal replacement. They are made right here in the USA with no additives or artificial colors/ flavors. These aren’t recommended for super tiny pooches, like those under 5 pounds. Sorry teeny tiny fur babies, looks like it’s the finger brush for you .

Free shipping on this for Prime members .

