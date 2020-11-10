Freshen Your Pupper's Breath With 60 Dental Treats for Just $15

Wag Dental Dog Treats | $15 | Amazon Gold Box | Clip Coupon
Tricking my Jack Russell into cleaning his teeth is the best whether it be with peanut butter toothpaste or a dental chew. Dental Dog Treats are great because everyone wins. Happy doggo being occupied for a while and getting clean teeth and fresh breath while they do it. Happy owner when they get the thank you licks. Today take 40% off 60 of Wag’s Dental Treats.
First of all, they are the same price from tiny pooches to big good boys. So there is no discrimination on size which is nice to see. I live with a small boy and a big boy and often one’s treats are much more than the other. All the sizes are just $15. Not only do these help freshen breath but they help cut tartar and plaque. Giving Fido one of these a day should be fine just don’t use this as a meal replacement. They are made right here in the USA with no additives or artificial colors/flavors. These aren’t recommended for super tiny pooches, like those under 5 pounds. Sorry teeny tiny fur babies, looks like it’s the finger brush for you.
Free shipping on this for Prime members.