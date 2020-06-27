It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Freshen Up Your Look With Butter London's 2 for $30 Best Sellers Sale

Elizabeth Henges
2 for $30 Best Sellers | Butter London
2 for $30 Best Sellers | Butter London

Want to grab some new nail lacquer or lip cream? Well, with Butter London's Best Sellers sale, you can grab some quality items for cheap. It's 2 for $30, and you can't go wrong with some of the items on offer!

There are a few things you can grab, but my personal choice would be the Little Luxuries collection. I'm a sucker for gift boxes, and this one has four awesome looking mini-lacquers. Then, I can pick up one more lacquer for just $30! Seeing as the gift set is at $28, that's a damn good deal.

