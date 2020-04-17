It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Deals of the DayDeals of the Day

Freshen Up Your Linen Closet with a Set of Modern Threads Air Cloud Towels

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Deals
DealsKinja Deals
260
Save
Modern Threads Air Cloud 6-Piece Towel Set | $35 | Nordstrom Rack
Modern Threads Air Cloud 6-Piece Towel Set | $35 | Nordstrom Rack
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Best Deals of the DayBest Deals of the DayThe best deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Modern Threads Air Cloud 6-Piece Towel Set | $35 | Nordstrom Rack

Maybe you’re taking this extra time inside to do some spring cleaning (if not, that’s okay too!) If you’ve opted to toss out your tattered old towels, consider swapping them out for the Modern Threads Air Cloud 6-Piece Towel Set, which have dropped to just $35 for the whole set.

Advertisement

The set comes with two hand towels, two bath towels, and two washcloths, and comes in a variety of colors to make sure they’ll match no matter what your bathroom’s setup is.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Add 256GB of SanDisk Storage to Your Switch, Smartphone, or Anything Else for $40

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games

Keep Your Home Safe and Your Family Safer: Eufy 2K Indoor Security Cams Are Down to $26

Social Distancing Celebrations Just Got Prettier With 20% off UrbanStems Select Bouquets