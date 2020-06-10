It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Freshen up Your Frames With 25% off Designer Brands at GlassesUSA

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
25% off Designer Brands | GlassesUSA | Use Code EXCLUSIVE25
Image: GlassesUSA

Sure, we’d all like to think we’ve got perfect vision and don’t need to walk around with a pair of specs strapped to our faces to see things clearly. But for lots of us, a good pair of glasses can not only give you less reason to squint your eyes, they can also help add a bit of pizzazz to your outfit. A new pair of frames can be pricey, though, so a good deal goes a long way. Right now, GlassesUSA is offering Kinja Deals readers 25% off your entire order when you buy from one of their designer brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, and more.

Just use the code EXCLUSIVE25 once you’ve found your match, and take your pick of mirrored, polarized, or transition lenses. To help you find the perfect frames for your face, GlassesUSA is also giving you 65% off basic prescription lens frames using the KINJA65 code we’ve promoted here before.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

