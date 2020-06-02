It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Deals of the DayDeals of the Day

Freshen up Your Carpet With $200 off This Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Deals
DealsKinja Deals
397
Save
Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum | $300 | NewEgg
Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum | $300 | NewEgg
Graphic: Dyson
Best Deals of the DayBest Deals of the DayThe best deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum | $300 | NewEgg

Whether you’re quarantining or not, your floors probably need some attention. Without upkeep, carpets can get gross, and harder surfaces can start to feel dirty and grimy. A key part of keeping your floors looking clean is staying on top of vacuuming. You don’t need to splurge on a high-end vacuum to get the job done, though if you want to add a few niceties to the experience, and go a little more heavy duty, Dyson’s Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum is a solid choice, and it’s $200 off today at NewEgg. Since it doesn’t use filters, you don’t have to worry about buying more and replacing them, which might not save too much money depending on how often you vacuum, but it does alleviate a bit of the tedium of the cleaning process.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Have Nothing but Positive Vibes and Orgasms With This $40 Ella Paradis Vibrator Bundle [Exclusive]

The Disney Store Is Offering Free Shipping Today Only

Eight Things You Need to Make Your Own Bread, According to Home Cooks

Save That Sunburnt Yard With up to 65% off Scotts Lawn Care Products