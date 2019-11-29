Freshen Up Your Board Game Collection With Catan, Pandemic, 7 Wonders, and More During This One-Day Amazon Sale

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Black Friday Board Game Sale | Amazon

Choose your own adventure with this huge Amazon Black Friday b oard g ame s ale. There are literally dozens of games included discounted, today only. Super fun games games like Catan, Pandemic, Ticket to Ride, and a whole lot more.

Advertisement

A number of these are classic board games that deserve a place in your collection, but of course, you only have until the end of the day to pick yours up. If you’ve been waiting for your chance to get a solid discounts on must-have games, it’s your turn. MOVE.

Advertisement

Advertisement

$ 22 Pandemic From amazon 3135 purchased by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

Advertisement

$ 25 Catan From amazon 7553 purchased by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now