It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Fresh Air Is Important. Clean Yours With This $71 TaoTronics HEPA Air Purifier

Keep your allergies in check and living spaces dust-free all year round.

By
Ignacia
 and Sheilah Villari
Comments (3)
Alerts
TaoTronics Air Purifier | $71 | StackSocial | Promo code KJD10JULY
TaoTronics Air Purifier | $71 | StackSocial | Promo code KJD10JULY
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

TaoTronics Air Purifier | $71 | StackSocial | Promo code KJD10JULY

If you’ve been in the market for a new air purifier, you may want to give this one a try. The TaoTronics Air Purifier is only $71 when you use promo code KJD10JULY at checkout, and is equipped with a true HEPA filter. It can sift out dander, mold, and pollutants for anyone with horrible allergies. Nothing much to say, so go ahead and clear the air with a fresh new purchase for your dusty-ass apartment. It’s $18 off the list price with the code.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher on 02/02/2021 and updated by Sheilah Villari with new information on 07/22/2021. 

G/O Media may get a commission
12 Months of Samsung Care+ & $100 Trade-In Credit
12 Months of Samsung Care+ & $100 Trade-In Credit