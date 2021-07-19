Free Your Hands and Elevate Your Tech with These Various Lamicall Phone and Laptop Holders—Discounted for the Next Week

Selfie Ring Light | $30 | Amazon | Use code: STANDS28

Phone Holder Gooseneck Mount LS05 | $13 | Amazon | Use code: STANDS31

Phone Holder Gooseneck Mount LS04 | $13 | Amazon | Use code: STANDS28

Swivel Laptop Holder | $24 | Amazon | Use code: STANDS27

Bike Phone Holder | $12 | Amazon | Use code: STANDS29

You’d be surprised by how flexible a gooseneck phone holder can be and I don’t mean the physical flexibility of the unit itself. Having your phone raised off the desk at eye level is nice, but these things really shine for Nintendo Switch users. Mounting one of these to your bed frame to hold up your Switch while disconnecting your Joy-Cons is a cozy way to play. Hand at your sides bundled under the covers while your screen hovers in front of you beats out holding the whole thing up above you while your hands go numb after 20 minutes in my book. You can get one of these for the discounted price of $13 this week a long with a selection of laptop holders, bike mounts, and ring light stands. The discount codes will be available through July, 25th 2021.