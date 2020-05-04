It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsPets

Free Shipping on All Handmade Custom Dog Collars From Etsy Vendor Mimi Green

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsEtsy Deals
284
Save
Free Shipping on Hand Embroidered Dog Collars | $51 | Etsy
Free Shipping on Hand Embroidered Dog Collars | $51 | Etsy
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Free Shipping on Hand Embroidered Dog Collars | $51 | Etsy

By now it’s no secret out pets are the true winners of quarantine with multiple walks, lots of belly rubs, and bonus treats every time we go to the kitchen. Etsy vendor Mimi Green handcrafts the most beautiful and eye-catching collars for your pooch to stand out at the dog park. She’s offering free shipping on these gorgeous velvet collars as well as any other over $35.

Advertisement

There are multiple colors to choose from and lots of size options. As Lizzo would say, big boys to itty bitty boys. Either way, these are for your perfect good boys (and girls). Add a star or heart next to their name for an extra flourish. Definitely thinking that Archie Blue will pop on my guy’s white fur.

Orders can take up to two weeks for them to arrive to your floof friends but it will be worth it when they do.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

20% off Two or More Items From Homesick Candles, No Travel Required to Your Favorite Cities

Your Zoom Calls Suck, but This Gear Can Make Them Better

A Mint Condition iPhone 8 From Back Market Killed My Fear of Buying Refurbished

Save 65% at Wayfair and Turn Your Backyard Into a Paradise With Their Outdoor Sale