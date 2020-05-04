Free Shipping on All Handmade Custom Dog Collars From Etsy Vendor Mimi Green

Free Shipping on Hand Embroidered Dog Collars Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Free Shipping on Hand Embroidered Dog Collars | $51 | Etsy

By now it’s no secret out pets are the true winners of quarantine with multiple walks, lots of belly rubs, and bonus treats every time we go to the kitchen. Etsy vendor Mimi Green handcrafts the most beautiful and eye-catching collars for your pooch to stand out at the dog park. She’s offering free shipping on these gorgeous velvet collars as well as any other over $35.

There are multiple colors to choose from and lots of size options. A s Lizzo would say, big boys to itty bitty boys. Either way, these are for your perfect good boys (and girls). Add a star or heart next to their name for an extra flourish . Definitely thinking that Archie Blue will pop on my guy’s white fur.

Orders can take up to two weeks for them to arrive to your floof friends but it will be worth it when they do.

