Free Shipping at UNIQLO for the Next Three Days

Free Shipping Until May 3rd Photo : UNIQLO

Free Shipping Until May 3rd | UNIQLO



If you’re familiar with Japanese retailer UNIQLO you know their philosophy is one of high quality, clever design, and above all affordability. Starting today until Sunday they’re giving you free shipping on all orders, no code needed.

Advertisement

This is the perfect opportunity to stock up on some cute new tees for summer. Their tshirt c ollaborations are world-famous and I think I bought every single one in the Marvel collection last year. And I might have this Pikachu tee in my cart right now.

They have wallet-friendly fashions for the whole family too. Ladies , you have to check out the Marimekko dresses. Gents, there are a ton of great items in the sale section, especially if you’re looking for a new blazer or buttondown. And as always, there’s a ton of cute tees for the kids.

Advertisement

Whatever you choose, choose quickly. Pieces won’t last with the awesome sales and free shipping.