Free Shimmer Skinstick From Fenty Beauty With Any $35 Purchase

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsFenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty giving away free products should be a weekly thing and it seems like it is. Until Sunday, Fenty Beauty is gifting the Match Stick Shimmer Skinstick with any order over $35. You can pick from 10 shades in this offer. No need to add it to your cart because it will prompt you once you reach the right amount.

The Match Stick has a $25 value and is lightweight and designed to work with your other beauty products. These sticks can be used as a highlighter or blush and will absolutely enhance your look. Unsure of your shade? I’d match it to the tone of a highlighter you already use.

This order qualifies for free shipping and runs until midnight on May 10th.

