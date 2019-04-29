Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Here’s your no-brainer deal of the day: $7.50 off a $25-$50 gift card to the store of your choice, including tons of restaurants, Best Buy, Cinemark, Nike, Nintendo, and the PlayStation Store. (Sadly, no iTunes or Amazon.)



To get the deal, download the Swych app to your smartphone, create a new account, pick your gift card, and use code FABFIND at checkout

You can buy this for yourself, but if you’re giving a card as a gift, the recipient can actually exchange the gift card for the same amount at any other store in the app, with no penalty, and without alerting you.