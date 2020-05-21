It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsBeauty

Free Four-Piece Gift From Fenty Because They Are Treating Us so Good Right Now

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsFenty Beauty
83
Save
Free Four-Piece Gift With $60 Purchase | Fenty Beauty
Free Four-Piece Gift With $60 Purchase | Fenty Beauty
Photo: Fenty

Free Four-Piece Gift With $60 Purchase | Fenty Beauty

Fenty is kind of killing it with all these deals lately. If I’m not careful my entire collection will be from Rihanna (not complaining). For the next five days spend $60 and grab a four-piece set for free. No code needed it will appear in your cart.

Advertisement

You will be prompted to pick your foundation color and once you make your selection the face primer, eye primer, and mascara will all be added. Yes, these are all mini sizes but a mini mascara on its own is $13. So the math still works out in your favor. These are great to toss in your purse or overnight bag.

Free shipping on all orders.

PS. I’m still recommending the Moroccan Spice palette. I love mine so very much.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Stock Up On Some Pleasurable Vibrator Bundles From Ella Paradis

The Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package Gives You Ten Games and Movies to Catch Up, Now Just $40 on PS4

Give Your Room a Better View With up to $25 off These Ameriwood TV Stands on Amazon

Save up to 54% off Some of Your Favorite Dragon Ball Blu-Rays