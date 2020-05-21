Free Four-Piece Gift From Fenty Because They Are Treating Us so Good Right Now

Free Four-Piece Gift With $60 Purchase | Fenty Beauty



Fenty is kind of killing it with all these deals lately. If I’m not careful my entire collection will be from Rihanna (not complaining). For the next five days spend $60 and grab a four-piece set for free. No code needed it will appear in your cart.

You will be prompted to pick your foundation color and once you make your selection the face primer, eye primer, and mascara will all be added. Yes, t hese are all mini sizes but a mini mascara on its own is $13. So the math still works out in your favor. These are great to toss in your purse or overnight bag .

Free shipping on all orders.



PS. I’m still recommending the Moroccan Spice palette. I love mine so very much.

